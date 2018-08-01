Commentary 10.1172/JCI122032

Antibiotic therapy–induced collateral damage: IgA takes center stage in pulmonary host defense

Juergen Lohmeyer,1 Rory E. Morty,1,2 and Susanne Herold1,3

1Department of Internal Medicine II, University of Giessen and Marburg Lung Center (UGMLC), member of the German Center for Lung Research (DZL), Justus-Liebig-University, Giessen, Germany.

2Department of Lung Development and Remodelling, Max Planck Institute for Heart and Lung Research, member of the German Center for Lung Research (DZL), Bad Nauheim, Germany.

3Division of Pulmonary and Critical Care, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, Chicago, Illinois, USA.

Address correspondence to: Juergen Lohmeyer, Department of Medicine II, Justus-Liebig-University, Klinikstr. 33, 35392 Giessen, Germany. Phone 49.641.985.57061; Email: juergen.lohmeyer@innere.med.uni-giessen.de.

First published July 16, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 8 (August 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(8):3234–3236. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI122032.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

The use of broad-spectrum antibiotics in empirical antimicrobial therapy is a lifesaving strategy for patients in intensive care. At the same time, antibiotics dramatically increase the risk for nosocomial infections, such as hospital‑acquired pneumonia caused by Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and other antibiotic-resistant bacteria. In this issue of the JCI, Robak and colleagues identified a mechanism by which depletion of resident gut and lung microbiota by antibiotic treatment results in secondary IgA deficiency and impaired anti–P. aeruginosa host defense. Impaired defenses could be improved by substitution of polyclonal IgA via the intranasal route in a mouse model of pneumonia. Importantly, antibiotic treatment caused lung IgA deficiency that involved reduced TLR-dependent production of a proliferation-inducing ligand (APRIL) and B cell–activating factor (BAFF) in intensive care unit patients. These patients might therefore benefit from future strategies to increase pulmonary IgA levels.

