Antibiotic treatment–induced secondary IgA deficiency enhances susceptibility to Pseudomonas aeruginosa pneumonia

Mice and antibiotic treatment. Female C57BL/6 WT mice or KO mice on the same background were used for the experiments. To virtually deplete the intestinal microbiota, 6- to 8-week-old mice were transferred to sterile cages and treated by adding ampicillin (1 g/l; Ratiopharm), vancomycin (500 mg/l; Cell Pharm), ciprofloxacin (200 mg/l; Bayer Vital), imipenem (250 mg/l; MSD), and metronidazole (1 g/l; Fresenius) to the drinking water ad libitum for 6–8 weeks as described before (ABx mice) (25). Antibiotic-treated animals were monitored for fungal outgrowth. Mice in which fungal outgrowth was observed were eliminated from the study. Other 8-week-old animals were treated by adding amoxicillin and clavulanic acid (1 g/l Amox/142.5 mg/l Clav; 1A Pharma) to the drinking water ad libitum (renewed every 2 days, AmoxClav mice). Control mice for the ABx or AmoxClav groups were maintained in the same facilities during the same period of time as the animals undergoing antibiotic treatment. IgA–/– (Laboratory Animals Services Center), Taci/Bcma–/– (provided by Susan Kalled, Biogen) (51), Tlr2/4–/–, 3d/Tlr2/4/5–/– (52), and Tcrbd–/– mice (provided by Max Löhning, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin) on C57BL/6 background were housed under specific pathogen-free conditions and comparatively analyzed with WT control animals that were housed in the same facilities.

Intestinal microbiota analyses. For molecular analysis of the intestinal microbiota, DNA was extracted from fecal samples as previously described (25). Briefly, DNA extracts and plasmids were quantified using Quant-iT PicoGreen reagent (Invitrogen) and adjusted to 1 ng/μl. Then, abundance of the main bacterial groups of murine intestinal microbiota was assessed by quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) with group-specific 16S rRNA gene primers (Tib MolBiol) as previously described (53, 54). The number of 16S rRNA gene copies per microgram DNA of each sample was determined and frequencies of respective bacterial groups were calculated proportionally to the eubacterial (V3) amplicon.

Respiratory tract microbiota analyses. The protocol was adapted from ref. 55. BALF and upper respiratory lavage (URL) samples from 3 mice were pooled. After host cell removal by centrifugation, BAL or URL DNA was extracted by bead homogenization and isolated using the Qiagen DNeasy Blood & Tissue Kit. The control group (in triplicate) consisted of PBS that had been processed the same way as the BAL and URL samples. Total bacterial qPCR was performed using a 10:1 mixture of the universal forward primers 8FM (5′-AGAGTTTGATCMTGGCTCAG-3′) and 8FB (5′-AGGGTTCGATTCTGGCTCAG-3′), with reverse primer Bact515R (5′-TTACCGCGGCKGCTGGCAC-3′) and TaqMan probe Bact338K (5′-FAM/CCAKACTCCTACGGGAGGCAGCAG/TAMRA-3′) (56). Relative quantification was calculated by division with the control group.

Germ-free mice. GF C57BL/6 mice were bred and kept in the animal facilities at the University of Marburg. GF mice were kept in plastic isolators (Metall and Plastik) with autoclaved food, bedding, and water. Sterility of animals was checked biweekly by culturing feces in thioglycollate medium under aerobic and anaerobic conditions for at least 10 days. All handling procedures for GF mice were conducted in a laminar flow hood under sterile conditions. All experiments were conducted according to German animal protection law.

Oral and intranasal LPS application in antibiotic-treated mice. During the antibiotic treatment, mice received LPS (from Escherichia coli O111:B4; Sigma, catalog L2630) orally by adding 15 μg/ml LPS (57) to the drinking water ad libitum during the last 3 weeks of the antibiotic treatment (day –27 until day –4 or day –6 before infection), or mice received 2 μg LPS intranasally 3 consecutive times (days –22, –13, and –5 before infection)(20).

Pseudomonas aeruginosa infection. P. aeruginosa strain PA103 was from ATCC (ATCC29260). PA103 was cultured in Luria Bertani (LB) or Tryptic Soy (TSB) broth to mid-logarithmic phase, washed twice in PBS, and inoculated into anesthetized mice (10 μl in each nostril) for an infection dose of 1 × 105 CFU per mouse. Control groups received PBS in an identical manner. At indicated time points, mice were sacrificed, blood was drawn, and whole lungs were harvested and homogenized in sterile PBS. Bacterial loads were quantified in lung homogenates, BALs, and blood by serial dilutions and plating on agar plates. The remaining lung homogenates were spun down (300 g for 15 minutes) to separate cells (for further FACS analysis or RNA extraction) from supernatants (for ELISA). BAL was performed 6 and 12 hours after infection for cell recruitment analysis by FACS and ELISA.

ELISAs. Levels of prostaglandin E2 (PGE2) and the following cytokines and immunoglobulins were measured by ELISAs according to the manufacturers’ recommendations: mPGE2 (R&D Systems, catalog KGE004B), mIL-1α (eBioscience, catalog 50-112-5107), mIL-1β (eBioscience, catalog 88-7013-88), mTNF-α (eBioscience, catalog 88-7324-88), mIL-6 (eBioscience, catalog 88-7064-88), mCXCL1 (R&D Systems, catalog DY453-05), mCXCL2 (R&D Systems, catalog DY452-05), CCL2 (eBioscience, catalog 88-7391-22), mBAFF (R&D Systems, catalog MBLYS0), mAPRIL (LSBio, catalog LS-F7691), mIgM (eBioscience, catalog 88-50470-22), mIgG (eBioscience, catalog 88-50400), mIgA (eBioscience, catalog 88-50450-77, or direct ELISA with anti–mouse IgA/HRP cross-adsorbed from Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog PA1-74397), hIgA (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog 88-50600-77), hIgM (eBioscience, catalog 88-50620-22), and hIgG (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog BMS2091TEN). For the IgA-binding ELISA, a mid-logarithmic phase PA103 suspension was washed twice with PBS and adjusted to an OD of 0.2, and then transferred onto a 96-well plate, spun-down (500 g for 10 minutes), and dried out after supernatant removal. After blocking, BAL samples were loaded onto the plate and incubated for 2 hours at room temperature. Binding IgA ELISAs and direct IgA ELISAs were detected by anti–mouse IgA/HRP (Thermo Fisher Scientific, catalog PA1-74397). Lung permeability was determined by quantifying Evans blue dye leakage into the lung.

qPCR. RNA was extracted by Trizol from whole-lung homogenates. After reverse transcription using the High Capacity Reverse Transcription Kit (Applied Biosystems), targeted cDNA was amplified and measured by Taqman assay on an AB Applied Biosystems thermocycler. Primers used were IL-10 (Mm00439614, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and GAPDH (fwd: 5′-TGTGTCCGTCGTGGATCTGA-3′, rev: 5′-CCTGCTTCACCACCTTCTTGA-3′, probe: 5′-FAM-CCGCCTGGAGAAACCTGCCAAGTATG–TAMRA-3′). Relative quantification (RQ) values were calculated based on ΔΔCt, with conventionally colonized PBS-treated mice as a control group.

Flow cytometry analysis. For recruited neutrophils and macrophages, cells from BAL were gathered by spinning down the BALF (400 g for 10 minutes RT). After incubation with blocking antibody (anti-CD16/32, BioLegend, catalog 101302), cells were stained using CD11c-FITC (N418, BioLegend), SiglecF-PE (E50-2440, BD Biosciences), F4/80-APC (BM8, BioLegend), CD45-Alexa700 (30-F11, BioLegend), Ly6G-BV421 (1A8, BioLegend), and CD11b-BV510 (M1/70, BioLegend). Beads for counting were used as recommended by the manufacturer (CountBright beads, Molecular Probes). For IgA-producing plasma cells, the lungs were mashed through a 100-μm filter. After incubation with blocking antibody (anti-CD16/32, BioLegend), cells were stained using IgA-FITC (mA-6E1, eBioscience, intracellular staining), B220-Alexa700 (RA3-6B2, BioLegend), and CD138-BV421 (281-2, BioLegend). Intracellular staining using BD Cytofix/Cytoperm solution (Thermo Fisher Scientific) was done according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. The samples were acquired on FACS CantoII (Becton Dickinson). Data were analyzed using the FlowJo data analysis software. Gating strategies were processed after exclusion of the doublets. Alveolar macrophages were defined as CD11c+ SiglecF+, neutrophils as CD11b+ Ly6G+, and IgA-producing plasma cells as B220lo, CD138hi, and IgAhi. Fluorescence minus one (FMO) was performed when necessary.

Purification of polyclonal murine IgA. Intestines from C57Bl/6 mice were extensively washed in PBS/BSA containing penicillin and streptomycin and cultured in RPMI-1640 supplemented with 10% FCS/penicillin/streptomycin at 37°C and 5% CO 2 in tissue flask. Tissues were kept in cultures for 2 weeks with complete medium replacement every 2 days. Harvested culture supernatants were centrifuged, filtered via 0.2 μm filters, dialyzed in a total of 6 l PBS, and preserved at −20°C for further purification. IgA was purified using protein L-Sepharose, and IgA concentration and purity were determined by gel electrophoresis and ELISA (amount of IgA was 50 μg/ml, whereas IgM and IgG levels were as low as 6 μg/ml or 1.2 μg/ml, respectively).

Generation of IgA hybridomas and purification of IgA. Lamina propria cells were isolated by digesting C57Bl/6 intestines using 1 mg/ml collagenase D (Roche Diagnostics) and 1 mg/ml dispase II (Sigma-Aldrich). Cells were further fused with P3X63Ag8.653 myeloma cells (ATCC) using 50% polyethylene glycol (M r ~1450 Da) and were cultured in RPMI-1640 containing 20% FBS, 1% penicillin and streptomycin, 100 μM hypoxanthine, 0.4 μM aminopterin, and 16 μM thymidine. Cloned hybridomas were tested for IgA by ELISA and homogeneity of IgA expression was examined by flow cytometry. Monoclonal IgA antibodies were purified from supernatants using Sepharose conjugated with anti–IgA antibody (Southern Biotech).

IgA treatment of microbiota-depleted animals. Antibiotic-pretreated mice were anesthetized and purified IgA from lamina propria (1 μg per mouse) or hybridoma (1 μg per mouse) or PBS was given intranasally 30 minutes prior to infection with P. aeruginosa.

Human samples. The patient cohorts were recruited from the tertiary care ICU of a university clinic from 2016–17. Patients gave their informed consent for sampling. Inclusion criteria comprised endotracheal intubation, 18 years and older, antibiotic therapy for at least 2 weeks prior, or no antibiotic therapy for at least 3 months prior. Exclusion criteria comprised active infection, pregnancy, and immunodeficiency. BALF was obtained by the same experienced physician to avoid interindividual variability. Patients received sedoanalgesia with propofol and/or midazolam by the physician in charge to minimize discomfort, as well as standard monitoring (ECG, heart rate, blood pressure, oximetry). After positioning the bronchoscope in a wedge position, 10 ml saline was instilled and extracted by suction. Samples were centrifuged (4,000 g for 10 minutes), supernatants were aliquoted in sterile tubes, and kept frozen at –80°C until further use.

Statistics. Data are mean ± SD. For comparison of 2 groups, the Mann-Whitney U test (2-tailed) was used. When the normality test (D’Agostino & Pearson omnibus normality test) was passed, parametric statistical analyses were applied: unpaired t test with Welch’s correction (2-tailed). For all statistical analyses, P < 0.05 was considered significant with *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005. To detect a possible influence of APRIL and BAFF on IgA levels in patients, univariate analysis was used.

Study approval. All animal experiments were carried out in strict adherence to the Animal Protection Act under German law, following the approval of the corresponding institutional (Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin) and governmental (LAGeSo Berlin, approval ID G0367/11, G0178/14, and G0100/16) animal welfare authorities. The human part of the trial was approved by the institutional review board (Ethics Committee of the Medical University of Vienna, identifier 1364/2016) and was registered at the clinical trial registry (http://www.ClinicalTrials.gov, identifier NCT02912520). Written informed consent was received from all participants.