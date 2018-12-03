Thrombocytopenia-associated mutations in Ser/Thr kinase MASTL deregulate actin cytoskeletal dynamics in platelets

Mastl deficiency, but not the E166D mutation, results in defective maturation in megakaryocytes. We first made use of a conditional allele [Mastl(lox)] generated in our laboratory (12), in which exon 4, carrying essential domains for kinase activity, can be deleted upon activation of Cre recombinase, resulting in a Mastl-null allele (Figure 1A). Since homozygous germline ablation of Mastl [Mastl(–/–)] results in early embryonic lethality (12), we decided to specifically ablate Mastl in mature megakaryocytes and platelets by using Pf4-Cre–transgenic animals (20), thus generating Pf4-Cre Mastl(Δ/Δ) mice [hereafter referred to as Mastl(Δ/Δ) mice]. To mimic the alteration found in thrombocytopenia, we also generated a knockin allele carrying the ortholog mutation found in human patients [corresponding to E166D in the mouse; Mastl(ED) allele; Figure 1B]. Whereas deletion of exon 4 in knockout Mastl(Δ/Δ) mice results in a frameshift preventing the generation of transcripts or protein, Mastl(ED/ED)-knockin mice express normal levels of mutant mRNA (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121876DS1) or protein (Figure 1C) in platelets or megakaryocytes.

Figure 1 Mild thrombocytopenia in Mastl(Δ/Δ) and Mastl(ED/ED) mice. (A) Representation of the Mastl(lox) and Mastl(Δ) alleles used in this study. A Pf4-Cre transgene was used to generate megakaryocyte-specific Mastl-null mice. (B) Generation of the Mastl(E166D) [Mastl(ED)] allele. The frt-neo_resistance-frt cassette was removed after crossing with Flp-expressing mice. In A and B, White and orange triangles represent lox or frt sequences, respectively. (C) Expression of Mastl in CD41+ bone marrow cells from mice of the indicated Mastl genotypes. Lysates from NIH3T3 cells were used as a control. Representative image from 2 independent experiments. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (D) Platelet levels in 12-week-old male (blue) or female (pink) mice with the indicated genotypes. Blue line indicates a concentration of 800 × 106 platelets/ml as a reference. (E) Percentage of mice with fewer than 800 × 106 platelets/ml (using mice from panel D). Male and female mice are represented by separate bars (right). (F) Levels of TPO in peripheral blood from the indicated mice. Cdc20-deficient mice, which display severe thrombocytopenia (33), were used as a control (n ≥4 mice per genotype). (G) Representative micrographs of bone marrow from mice of the indicated genotypes. Images represent more than 3 mice per genotype analyzed. Scale bars: 50 μm. Plot shows quantification of the VWF signal in more than 100 megakaryocytes per genotype. Data are shown as the mean. (H) Quantification of CD41+ and CD42+ cells in bone marrow cells from mice of the indicated genotypes. (I) Quantification of the ploidy in CD41+CD42+ double-positive bone marrow cells from mice of the indicated genotypes. No significant differences were observed among the different genotypes (n = 3 per genotype; data are shown as the mean). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test with Welch’s correction (D, F, G, and I) and 1-way ANOVA (E).

Mastl(Δ/Δ) and Mastl(ED/ED) mice were viable and fertile and showed no overt abnormalities. The development of the hematopoietic system and its progenitors was normal in these models (Supplemental Figure 1B). However, both mutant mice displayed reduced platelet counts in peripheral blood [~20% reduction in Mastl(Δ/Δ) and ~15% reduction in Mastl(ED/ED) mice], and a significant percentage of 8- to 12-week-old animals had reduced (<700 × 103 platelets/μl blood) platelet counts (Figure 1, D and E). While thrombocytopenia was more obvious in Mastl(Δ/Δ) mice, the trend observed in young Mastl(ED/ED) was conserved in older (50-week-old) mice as well as in heterozygous Mastl(+/ED)-mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Finally, although the mean volume of platelets was not affected in these mutants (Supplemental Figure 1E), the levels of TPO were slightly elevated in Mastl(Δ/Δ) and Mastl(ED/ED) mice (Figure 1F), suggesting the presence of physiological defects in platelet numbers or function.

To understand the cellular basis of these defects, we next analyzed the maturation of megakaryocytes in vivo. Mastl(Δ/Δ) megakaryocytes in the bone marrow displayed decreased expression of Von Willebrand factor (VWF), a glycoprotein increasingly produced during the maturation of these platelet-producing cells (Figure 1G). This defect, however, was not obvious in Mastl(ED/ED) mice. Mastl(Δ/Δ) mice also displayed reduced levels of fully matured megakaryocytes (as scored by double CD41+CD42+ staining) in the bone marrow (Figure 1H), although the ploidy of these cells was not affected (Figure 1I). Mastl(ED/ED) mutants, however, did not display defects in VWF expression, CD41/CD42 levels, or ploidy (Figure 1, G–I).

Altered platelet function in Mastl-null and Mastl E166D mice. Circulating platelet counts reflect the balance between platelet production and clearance. We therefore tested platelet function by subjecting Mastl-mutant mice to different assays. We first examined the circulating half-life of platelets by administering a DyLight 488–labeled anti-CD42c antibody. Both Mastl-deficient and Mastl E166D mice displayed a significant reduction in the half-life of the circulating platelets (Figure 2A), suggesting that increased clearance also contributed to the thrombocytopenia observed in Mastl-deficient mice and possibly explaining the defects in platelet counts seen in Mastl(ED/ED) mice. We did not find evidence for increased clearance of VWF+ cells in liver sections (Supplemental Figure 2A) or for protein desialylation using Maackia amurensis lectin (MAL1) or Ricinus communis agglutinin 1 (RCA-1) binding assays (Supplemental Figure 2B). However, both Mastl(Δ/Δ) and Mastl(ED/ED) platelets showed increased levels of annexin V (Supplemental Figure 2C), suggesting apoptosis as a potential mechanism to explain the increased platelet clearance in these models. In agreement with the reduced platelet counts, both Mastl(Δ/Δ) and Mastl(ED/ED) mice displayed increased bleeding times (Figure 2B) and defective clot retraction (Figure 2C).

Figure 2 Altered platelet function in Mastl-mutant mice. (A) Platelets were labeled with DyLight 488–labeled anti-CD42c (GPIbβ) antibody and then monitored for the percentage of DyLight 488+ versus total CD41+ platelets stained with an APC-labeled anti-CD41 antibody. n = 3 mice per genotype. (B) Bleeding time (left) and number of rebleedings (right) in mice of the indicated genotypes (n = 12 per genotype). (C) Clot retraction in mice of the indicated genotypes. Representative images of clots from 3 different mice per genotype are shown. Plot represents the percentage of the area of the clot versus t0. Histograms on the right show the clot weight and exudate volume after 120 minutes. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. (A–C) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test. (D) Survival of control and mutant mice after induction of pulmonary embolism using collagen. n = 12 mice per genotype. **P < 0.01; log-rank test with Bonferroni’s correction. (E) Representative micrographs show thrombi (arrows) and noncoagulated blood (asterisks). n = 3 mice analyzed. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) FeCl 3 -induced carotid artery injury model. n = 9 mice per genotype. **P < 0.01; log-rank test with Bonferroni’s correction. (G) Representative Carstair-stained images of thrombi formed in the carotid artery after injury with 5% FeCl 3 (n = 3 mice). Scale bars: 50 μm (top) and 10 μm (bottom).

We further evaluated the differences between these 2 models by inducing pulmonary embolism via i.v. injection of collagen and epinephrine. We found that lack of Mastl in the Mastl(Δ/Δ) model resulted in a significant protection against death in this mouse model, which correlated with the reduced number of thrombi observed in the lungs (Figure 2, D and E). Surprisingly, the presence of the Mastl E166D mutation resulted in the opposite phenotype: accelerated death accompanied by abundant and large thrombi in the lungs. In an independent model in which ferric chloride (FeCl 3 ) was used to induce vascular injury in the context of an aseptic closed vascular system, lack of Mastl resulted in slightly increased vessel patency, whereas Mastl E166D mice displayed accelerated vessel occlusion in the presence of large thrombi (Figure 2, F and G). Although Mastl(Δ/Δ) mice had lower peripheral platelet counts than did Mastl E166D mutants, the differences found in these in vivo assays suggest a fundamental difference in the defects caused by the lack of Mastl or the presence of the thrombocytopenia-associated mutation.

Functional defects in mutant platelet activation and spreading. To investigate the basis for the differences between the 2 Mastl-mutant platelets, we tested the response of these cells to several stimuli. We observed no significant differences in the aggregation of Mastl(ED/ED) platelets in response to thrombin (Figure 3, A and B) or collagen (data not shown), whereas Mastl-deficient platelets were significantly inefficient in these assays. Exposure of isolated platelets to thrombin did not result in differences in the levels of high-affinity activated integrin αIIbβ3 (fibrinogen receptor or CD41a), suggesting no defects in the early inside-out pathway in mutant platelets (Figure 3C). However, while binding to fibrinogen was deficient in Mastl(Δ/Δ) platelets, it was enhanced in Mastl(ED/ED)-mutant platelets, perhaps suggesting a hyperstabilization of fibrinogen-receptor complexes or deficient downstream events in the knockin model (Figure 3D). Both Mastl(Δ/Δ) and Mastl(ED/ED) platelets showed a defect in the generation of actin fibers after stimulation with fibrinogen when compared with control platelets, indicating defects in cytoskeletal dynamics in both models (Figure 3E). Fibrinogen uptake, a process that depends on endocytosis as well as reorganization of the actin cytoskeleton, was also deficient in Mastl(Δ/Δ) and Mastl(ED/ED) platelets, in line with the possible defects in outside-in signaling and/or cytoskeletal dynamics in these mutant cells (Figure 3F). Altogether, these data suggested cytoskeletal alterations in Mastl-mutant platelets, accompanied by deficient or enhanced signaling in Mastl(Δ/Δ) or Mastl(ED/ED) platelets, respectively.

Figure 3 Platelet activation in Mastl(Δ/Δ) and Mastl(ED/ED) mutant mice. (A) Representative light transmission aggregometry (LTA) curves of platelets from mice of the indicated genotypes in the presence of 0.5 IU/ml thrombin. (B) Percentage of aggregation and slope of the aggregation curves from LTA assays. (A and B) n = 4 mice per genotype. (C) Flow cytometric detection of activated mouse integrin αIIbβ3 (CD41a) using the specific conformational antibody JON/A (n = 3 mice per genotype). (D) Soluble fibrinogen binding quantification by flow cytometry in washed platelets activated with 0.05 IU/ml thrombin for 30 minutes (n = 3 mice per genotype). (E) Quantification of F-actin content by flow cytometry in activated platelets with thrombin for 3 and 15 minutes, as indicated (n = 3 mice per genotype). (F) Quantification of platelet fibrinogen uptake by flow cytometry of thrombin-activated platelets in the presence of Alexa Fluor 488–labeled fibrinogen (n = 4 mice per genotype). SSC-A, side scatter area. Data in B–F are shown as the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test.

To functionally validate the observed defects in cytoskeletal regulators, we next monitored the morphological changes during platelet activation using electron microscopy and fluorescence-guided studies. Resting Mastl(ED/ED) platelets were indistinguishable from control cells in their size or granule composition (Figure 4A). However, these mutant cells formed bigger aggregates after activation with thrombin and showed a specific defect in the formation of lamellipodia, a structure typically composed of a dense and dynamic network of actin filaments (Figure 4B), in agreement with defects in actin cytoskeletal dynamics. We next used immunofluorescence to monitor cytoskeletal changes during platelet activation by thrombin on fibrinogen-coated surfaces at different time points. In resting conditions, platelets are characterized by the presence of a ring of microtubules and diffuse actin staining. After thrombin activation, these cellular components are redistributed to form tight rings of constricted microtubules and actin filaments, thus favoring first the formation of filopodia and later lamellipodia characteristic of cell spreading (Figure 4C). In Mastl-deficient platelets, this process occurred with delayed kinetics. The presence of Mastl E166D, however, resulted in the rapid formation of long pseudopods with abundant microtubules after activation. Actin filaments were not formed, and platelets maintained these hyperstabilized microtubule structures, ultimately leading to the formation of large aggregates at later time points (Figure 4C). As previously reported (21), this phenotype was reminiscent of that seen after the inhibition of PP2A phosphatases in WT platelets (Figure 4, D and E), suggesting that the Mastl E166D mutation may result in decreased PP2A activity.

Figure 4 Platelet morphology and spreading properties in Mastl-mutant mice. Representative electron microscopic images of resting (A) and activated (B) (0.05 IU/ml thrombin for 15 min) platelets from 3 mice of the indicated genotypes. Scale bars: 1 μm. Plots represent the mean ± SEM of the quantification of the area, circularity (0–1, with 1 being a perfect circle), and number of and δ-granules per platelet. (A and B) n = 3 mice per genotype. (C) Spreading of platelets on fibrinogen. Platelets were stained with α-tubulin (red) and phalloidin (green). Scale bars: 10 μm (insets: 2 μm). Images are representative of 6 independent experiments. (D) Representative images of activated thrombin platelets spread on fibrinogen for 30 minutes, in presence of vehicle (DMSO 0.01%) or the phosphatase inhibitors okadaic acid (OA) (250 nM) or fostriecin (Fos) (5 μM). Platelets were stained as in C). Scale bars: 5 μm. (E) Quantification of platelet morphology after thrombin activation on fibrinogen for 30 minutes. Representative images of discoid, filopodial, and pseudopodial platelets as well as lamellipodia, abnormal lamellipodia, and spread platelets. Scale bars: 5 μm. Plot indicates the percentage of cells in each category (>150 cells per experiment from 3 independent experiments). Data in E are shown as the mean ± SEM, and statistical significance was determined by Mann-Whitney U test. (A, B, and E) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test with Welch’s correction (A and B) and Mann-Whitney U test (E).

Mastl E166D functions as a gain-of-function mutation. The MASTL E167D mutation was originally proposed to be a loss-of-function mutation (14). However, the similarities between PP2A inhibition and the Mastl E166D mutation during platelet spreading suggest that this mutation may instead confer increased inhibitory activity to Mastl over PP2A. To understand the intrinsic effect of the E166D mutation, we first performed kinase assays after transfection of exogenous cDNAs into human 293T cells. As indicated in Supplemental Figure 3A, the activity of Mastl on substrates or its autophosphorylation decreases when using a standard kinase-dead mutation in this protein (D155A mutant). However, the thrombocytopenia-associated mutant (E166D) was not defective in this assay and resulted in slightly higher levels of both phosphorylated myelin basic protein (MBP) and autophosphorylated Mastl (Supplemental Figure 3A). We also generated mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) carrying the E166D mutation in the endogenous locus [Mastl(ED/ED)]. As shown in Supplemental Figure 3B, Mastl immunoprecipitates from Mastl(ED/ED) MEFs showed slightly increased MBP phosphorylation when compared with control samples.

Mastl is well characterized as a kinase required for maintenance of the mitotic state by inhibiting mitotic PP2A-B55 complexes, thus preventing the dephosphorylation of Cdk substrates (8, 9, 11, 12, 22). We therefore evaluated the relative functionality of the endogenous Mastl E166D mutant by testing its ability to support the mitotic state in dividing MEFs. As shown in Supplemental Figure 3C, the presence of the Mastl E166D mutation resulted in increased phosphorylation of Cdk substrates (in agreement with reduced PP2A activity) after stimulation of quiescent cells with serum. These differences were not a consequence of differential progression through mitosis, as determined by the levels of cyclin B1 and phosphorylation of histone H3. We obtained similar results in cells arrested in mitosis with taxol and released after inhibition of Cdk1 to induce mitotic exit. The dephosphorylation of Cdk substrates was reduced in Mastl(ED/ED) MEFs, in agreement with reduced PP2A activity, despite similar kinetics in the exit from mitosis, as determined by the loss of cyclin B1 or histone H3 phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 3D). These assays were performed in the presence of taxol to increase mitotic entry because of the difficulties in synchronizing primary MEFs, and we observed no differences in the duration of mitosis (Supplemental Figure 3E), suggesting a specific alteration in the increased phosphorylation of substrates rather than differences in mitotic cells or the duration of mitosis.

Interestingly, the pattern of phosphorylation of MAPK-Cdk substrates (characterized by proline-directed phosphosites, for which PP2A-B55 shows a certain preference) was also inverted in Mastl-null versus Mastl E166D platelets (Figure 5A), confirming the data described for MEFs. Altogether, these assays indicate that the E166D mutation does not prevent Mastl activity and, instead, may result in a gain of function, at least in the phosphorylation of putative PP2A-B55 phosphorylation substrates.

Figure 5 Phosphoproteomic analysis in Mastl-mutant platelets. (A) Levels of p-MAPK/CDK substrates (proline-directed phosphosites) in resting platelets (0 min) or platelets activated with 0.05 IU/ml thrombin for 3, 7, and 15 minutes. A representative image from 2 separate experiments is shown. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (B) Schematic representation of the protocol used in the phophoproteomics experiments. Pie chart represents the percentage of peptides phosphorylated in serine (pS), threonine (pT), or tyrosine (pY) over the total number of phosphopeptides detected. A pool of platelets from 3 mice per genotype was used for each time point. (C and D) FC (log 2 ) of all identified phosphosites in Mastl(ED/ED) (C) or Mastl(Δ/Δ) (D) versus Mastl(+/+) platelets in resting conditions. Enrichment of specific Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathways in hyperphosphorylated (log 2 FC ≥0.75) or hypophosphorylated (log 2 FC ≤–0.75) sites was calculated using the mouse platelet proteome as a background. See Supplemental Tables 2 and 3 for a complete list of the enriched pathways. (E) Analysis of hyperphosphorylated motifs in Mastl(ED/ED) versus Mastl(+/+) resting platelets (left) or 3 minutes after activation with thrombin (right) using the de novo motif finder tool from the Posttranslational Modification Database (PHOSIDA).

Differential phosphorylation of actin cytoskeleton proteins in Mastl E166D platelets. To gain further insights into the phosphorylation changes in mutant platelets, we performed phosphoproteomics analysis in resting and activated platelets at different time points after exposure to thrombin (Figure 5B). A total of 82,525 of 127,584 peptides identified, belonging to 1,542 phosphoproteins, were phosphorylated (83% enrichment). A total of 4,328 individual phosphorylation sites were precisely localized (class I) in these proteins (Figure 5B and Supplemental Table 1).

In resting Mastl(ED/ED) platelets, 65 residues (in 61 proteins) were hyperphosphorylated [log 2 fold change (FC) Mastl(ED/ED)/Mastl(+/+) >0.75] when compared with control platelets, with an enrichment (FDR <0.005) in Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) pathways related to membrane signaling, focal adhesion, and the cytoskeleton (Figure 5C and Supplemental Table 2). A total of 104 residues (85 proteins) were hypophosphorylated [log 2 FC Mastl(ED/ED)/Mastl(+/+) < 0.75] in these mutant platelets, with no specific KEGG pathway or Gene Ontology (GO) biological process enriched in that set of proteins. A similar comparison in Mastl(Δ/Δ) versus Mastl(+/+) platelets showed no enriched pathway in the hyperphosphorylated proteins, whereas focal adhesion was enriched (FDR <0.001) among the hypophosphorylated proteins (Figure 5D and Supplemental Table 3).

The bulk of phosphorylations increased 3 minutes after activation with thrombin and decreased at later time points in platelets of all 3 genotypes (Supplemental Figure 4A). The signaling pathways involved in actin cytoskeleton reorganization upon focal adhesion was further hyperphosphorylated in Mastl(ED/ED) versus Mastl(+/+) platelets (121 residues in 95 proteins hyperphosphorylated; log 2 FC ED/WT >0.75) three minutes after the exposure to thrombin (Supplemental Figure 4B), whereas no special pathway was enriched among the proteins hyperphosphorylated in Mastl(Δ/Δ) platelets (Supplemental Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 4). Analysis of the hyperphosphorylated sequences in Mastl(ED/ED) resting platelets showed a high frequency of CAMKII and PKA/PKC motifs, with a smaller representation of Ser/Thr phosphorylation [(S/T)-P] phosphorylation residues (Figure 5E), a sequence preferentially dephosphorylated by PP2A-B55 complexes (23). Three minutes after activation with thrombin, (S/T)-P phosphorylation residues were substantially enriched in activated Mastl(ED/ED) platelets compared with control cells (Figure 5E).

A combined analysis of sequences hyperphosphorylated in both resting and 3-minute-activated platelets (42 phosphorylation residues in 43 proteins; log 2 FC ED/WT >0.75) suggested that focal adhesion and the actin cytoskeleton were the most significant pathways with hyperphosphorylated components in resting and activated Mastl E166D platelets (Supplemental Figure 5 and Supplemental Table 5). At later time points (15 and 45 min in the presence of thrombin), several additional pathways such as the chemokine signaling pathway, endocytosis, the MAPK signaling pathway, or inositol phosphate metabolism were also deregulated (Supplemental Tables 6 and 7).

The results obtained in functional assays (Figures 2–4) and proteomic studies (Figure 5) suggested a specific alteration of phosphorylated proteins, including those with proline-directed phosphosites, involved in outside-in signaling downstream of integrin αIIbβ3 and in actin reorganization. The catalytic subunit of PP2A is known to associate constitutively with the integrin αIIbβ3, preventing spontaneous outside-in signaling (24). Binding of fibrinogen to αIIbβ3 leads to decreased integrin-associated PP2A activity, thereby favoring the phosphorylation of downstream targets such as the enabled vasodilator-stimulated phosphoprotein (Vasp), a critical regulator whose dephosphorylation is required for the dismantling of filopodia in order to form the lamellipodia required for spreading (25, 26). In Mastl(ED/ED) platelets, these changes were accompanied by enhanced activation of critical regulatory kinases such as protein kinase C (Pkc), Src, or Fak (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 6A). Activation of these pathways likely resulted in increased phosphorylation of Vasp at both Ser157 and Ser322, which are known to increase stress fiber and filopodia formation (27), as well as the regulatory light chain of myosin II (Mlc2), a reporter of active reorganization of the actomyosin cytoskeleton. Inhibition of Pkcδ, Pka, or Ampk, 3 upstream kinases activated by αIIbβ3 during outside-in signaling and involved in Vasp phosphorylation (25, 28, 29), prevented Vasp hyperphosphorylation and downstream events in Mastl(ED/ED) platelets (Figure 6). In addition, treatment of WT platelets with the PP2A inhibitors fostriecin (Figure 6) or okadaic acid (Supplemental Figure 6B) resulted in hyperactivation of these signaling regulators to an extent similar to that detected in Mastl(ED/ED) platelets.

Figure 6 Activation of focal adhesion and actin dynamics pathways in Mastl-mutant platelets. Immunoblot analysis of total protein extracts from platelets in resting (0 min) or thrombin-activated conditions (3, 7, and 15 min). When indicated, platelets were pretreated with phosphatase (fostriecin) and kinase (compound C [CompC], H89, Gö6983, which inhibit Ampk, Pka, and Pkc, respectively) inhibitors for 15 minutes at 37°C before activation. Pools of platelets from 3 mice per genotype were used in each condition. Image is representative of 3 separate experiments. Antibodies are referred to by their commercial name, and the phosphorylation residues indicated correspond to the human nomenclature. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Functional relevance of altered actin dynamics in Mastl E166D platelets. The finding that actin regulatory networks are deregulated during the activation of Mastl(ED/ED) platelets prompted us to evaluate the possible relevance of actin deregulation in the phenotypes observed in these mutant mice. Treatment of platelets with cytochalasin D, a compound that prevents actin polymerization, resulted in a significant increase in the formation of long pseudopods with abundant microtubules, mimicking the aberrations observed in Mastl E166D–mutant platelets (Figure 7A). On the other hand, cytochalasin D resulted in increased cell death in WT platelets, but it did not enhance the increased cell death levels observed after activation of the Mastl(ED/ED) platelets (Figure 7B). Interestingly, this compound partially rescued the increased cell death observed in Mastl-null platelets. Jasplakinolide, a compound that promotes actin polymerization and prevents its disassembly, resulted in different aberrations in WT platelets that were characterized by aberrant lamellipodia (Figure 7A). Interestingly, jasplakinolide partially rescued cell death in Mastl E166D–mutant platelets but did not have a significant effect in Mastl-null platelets (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Platelet defects in Mastl(ED/ED)-mutant mice are mimicked with actin polymerization inhibitors and rescued by inhibiting inside-out kinases. (A) Representative images of WT platelets treated with cytochalasin D (CytD) or jasplakinolide (Jasplak) 15 minutes after activation with thrombin. Untreated WT or mutant platelets are shown as controls. (B) Percentage of annexin V+ cells, as quantified by flow cytometry with specific antibodies, in platelets (as labeled with CD41-specific antibodies) from mice of the indicated genotypes in the absence or presence of cytochalasin D, jasplakinolide, or the Bcl2-family inhibitor ABT-263 (used as a control for the induction of cell death), 1, 3, or 6 hours after activation with thrombin. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM. (C) Representative images of Mastl(ED/ED) platelets activated with 0.05 IU/ml thrombin and spread on fibrinogen for 30 minutes in the presence of vehicle (DMSO 0.01%) or the kinase inhibitors compound C (10 nM), H89 (10 nM), or Gö6983 (500 nM). In A and C, platelets were stained with α-tubulin (red) and phalloidin (green), and plots show the percentage (mean ± SEM) of cells in the categories described in Figure 4E. n > 150 cells per experiment from 3 independent experiments. Scale bars: 5 μm. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test with Welch’s correction (B) and Mann-Whitney U test (A and C).

We next asked whether the abnormal behavior of Mastl(ED/ED) platelets could be rescued by inhibiting critical kinases upstream of Vasp and Mlc2 phosphorylation and actin cytoskeleton rearrangements. Indeed, treatment of Mastl(ED/ED) platelets with Ampk, Pka, or Pkc inhibitors rescued the formation of the abnormal pseudopod-like structures observed after thrombin-dependent activation of Mastl(ED/ED) platelets in a fibrinogen-coated surface (Figure 7C).

Finally, we tested the effect of these kinase and phosphatase inhibitors on blood coagulation in vivo. As shown in Figure 8A, PP2A inhibition enhanced thromboembolism formation in WT mice, thereby mimicking the effect of the Mastl E166D mutation (compare with Figure 2D). On the other hand, treatment of Mastl(ED/ED) mice with Ampk, Pka, or Pkc inhibitors delayed embolism formation (Figure 8B) as well as embolism-induced death (Figure 8C) in the presence of the thrombocytopenia-associated mutation. Altogether, these data suggest that Mastl E166D–mutant platelets display an aberrant phosphorylation pattern that may contribute to defective platelet function and thrombocytopenia.