Zika virus infects human testicular tissue and germ cells

ZIKV replicates in human testicular tissue. Testis explants from 8 uninfected donors were exposed to ZIKV ex vivo and maintained in culture medium as previously described (20). We first assessed the replication rate of a ZIKV strain derived from the 2015 outbreak in the Americas by measuring viral release over 3-day culture periods on days 3, 6, and 9 after infection (p.i.). A significant increase in vRNA release rate was observed between days 3 and 6 (median 5.85 × 107 copies/ml) and 6 and 9 (median 8.28 × 107 copies/ml) compared with days 0–3 p.i. (median 5.29 × 106 copies/ml) (Figure 1A), while vRNA was below the detection threshold in mock-infected testes (data not shown).

Figure 1 ZIKA virus replicates in human testicular tissue. Human testis explants from 8 donors were ex vivo infected overnight with 105 TCID 50 (corresponding to 2.2 × 107 to 2.9 × 107 vRNA copies) from a low-passage ZIKV strain isolated in 2015 in the French Caribbean (MRS_OPY_Martinique_PaRi-2015). Explants were thoroughly washed and cultured on inserts in 1 ml medium/well for 9 days, with media fully removed and changed every 3 days. Each of the time points (days 3, 6, 9) represents de novo viral release over a 3-day-culture period. (A) ZIKV RNA release over a 3-day culture period on days 3, 6, and 9 detected by RT-qPCR. (B) Viral titers determined by infectivity assay of 3-day culture period tissue supernatants on VeroE6 cells. Each symbol represents a different donor (same symbol/donor throughout the figures). Dotted lines represent the detection limit of the assays. Mock-infected explants were always below detection level. Bars represent median. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 (Friedman-Dunn nonparametric comparison).

The ability of testes to produce infectious ZIKV particles was tested on reporter VeroE6 cells. A significant increase in supernatant infectivity was observed between days 0 and 3 (median 3 × 102 TCID 50 [50% tissue culture infective dose]/ml) and days 6 and 9 p.i. (median 7.50 × 104 TCID 50 /ml), demonstrating the infectivity of viral progeny (Figure 1B). The highest cumulative titer on day 9 (i.e., reflecting infectious viral production throughout culture) was 2 × 106 TCID 50 /ml (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121735DS1), with a median of 3.16 × 105 TCID 50 /ml. Similarly, vRNA and infectious virion release rates increased during the culture of testis explants exposed to another ZIKV strain isolated during the 2013 outbreak in French Polynesia (Supplemental Figure 2).

Altogether, these data demonstrate that ZIKV efficiently infects and replicates in the human testis ex vivo, producing infectious viral particles.

ZIKV infects somatic and germ cells in human testis explants. To determine ZIKV’s target cells in the human testis, we submitted mock- or ZIKV-infected testis explants to RNAscope in situ hybridization (ISH) using probes specific for ZIKV RNA (Figure 2, A–H; controls in Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3) and to IHC using an antibody against the nonstructural NS1 viral protein (Figure 2, I–M). Infected testes showed strong vRNA staining of the interstitial tissue cells and within the extracellular matrix bordering the seminiferous tubules, along with more diffuse staining in some interstitial areas (Figure 2, B–F). A weaker spotty staining was also observed inside a few seminiferous tubules (Figure 2, G and H), suggestive of association of the ZIKV with germ cells (Figure 2G) and Sertoli cells (Figure 2H). NS1 antibody (Figure 2, I–M) similarly labeled cells within the seminiferous tubule wall (Figure 2I) and the interstitium (Figure 2J), demonstrating ZIKV replication in these target cells. Within the tubules, different germ cell categories including spermatogonia (identified based on their position in the seminiferous epithelium, nucleus size, and distinctive morphological features) (Figure 2K) and a few Sertoli cells (identified based on distinctive nucleus shape) (Figure 2L) stained positive for NS1. Infected cells (vRNA+ or NS1+) displayed similar localization at the different time points of infection (days 3, 6, and 9) for the 2 ZIKV strains tested (Supplemental Figure 4 and data not shown).

Figure 2 ZIKV infects somatic and germ cells in human testis explants. (A–H) Representative images of RNAscope ISH for ZIKV RNA in control mock-infected (A) and ZIKV-infected testis explants (n = 8 independent donors) after 6 days of culture (B–H). ZIKV RNA labeling was observed in the interstitial tissue (IT) of testis explants (B, C, E, and F), in cells bordering the seminiferous tubules (ST) (B and D), and within seminiferous tubules (F–H). (I–M) Representative images of IHC staining of NS1-ZIKV performed on ZIKV-infected (I–L) and mock-infected (M) testis explants in culture for 6 days (n = 8 independent donors). Black arrowheads indicate infected cells in the extracellular matrix surrounding the seminiferous tubules. Thick arrows indicate infected cells in the interstitial tissue. Thin black arrows indicate infected germ cells. Thin red arrows indicate infected spermatogonia. White arrowheads indicate Sertoli cell nuclei. Black scale bars: 100 μm; white bar: 50 μm.

To further identify the nature of the infected cells, we combined ISH for vRNA with fluorescence immunolabeling for specific cell markers and undertook quantification of infected cells in testicular tissue from 4 donors. Interstitial infected cells were primarily CD68/CD163+ testicular macrophages (median 12.7 cells/mm2), and to a lesser extent CYP11A1+ Leydig cells (median 3 cells/mm2) (Figure 3, A, B, and G). Staining for α–smooth actin (α-SMA) demonstrated the infection of myoid peritubular cells bordering the seminiferous tubules (median 10 cells/mm2) (Figure 3, C and G). Within the tubules, spotty fluorescent ZIKV staining close to the lumen histologically colocalized with late germ cells (Figure 3D). Such staining was also present at the base of the tubules, where colabeled DDX4+ early germ cells were evidenced (DDX4 being a specific marker expressed by most of the germ cells) (Figure 3E). Staining was not observed when a vRNA probe was used on mock-infected negative controls (Figure 3F). Infected cells in seminiferous tubules were mostly germ cells (median 11 cells/mm2), while infected Sertoli cells represented a median of 3.5 cells/mm2 (Figure 3G).

Figure 3 Characterization and quantification of ZIKV-infected human testicular cells ex vivo. RNAscope ISH for vRNA coupled with immunofluorescence for cell markers identified ZIKV RNA in CD68/CD163+ macrophages (A), Cyp11A1+ Leydig cells (B), α-SMA+ peritubular cells (C), late germ cells localized near the lumen in seminiferous tubules (white arrows, round spermatids; red arrows, elongated spermatids) (D), and DDX4+ early germ cells (E). Staining for ZIKV was not observed in mock-infected testis (F). Nuclei are stained in blue. Scale bars: 20 μm. (G) Infected cells were quantified in at least 3 whole tissue sections from 4 testis donors (each represented by a different symbol) on day 9 p.i. Mϕ, macrophages; P, peritubular cells; L, Leydig cells; S, Sertoli cells; GC: germ cells. Bars represent median. *P < 0.05 (Friedman-Dunn nonparametric comparison).

Collectively these data indicate that ZIKV has tropism for germ cells and somatic cells within the human testis.

ZIKV replicates in human testicular germ cells in vitro and in vivo. We exposed freshly isolated seminiferous tubule cells to ZIKV to investigate their ability to produce infectious viral particles that might be released into semen. In 3 independent primary cultures, vRNA increased in cells from a median of 2.82 × 103 to 2.09 × 107 copies/μg total RNA between 6 and 120 hours p.i. (Figure 4A). ZIKV RNA in culture supernatants significantly increased about 4 log 10 between 6 and 120 hours p.i. (median values of 1.26 × 104 and 5.01 × 107 copies/ml, respectively) (Figure 4B). Infectious virus titers also rose between 48 and 120 hours, reaching a median of 4 × 105 TCID 50 /ml and maximum titer of 4 × 106 TCID 50 /ml (Figure 4C). ZIKV replicated in DDX4+ germ cells, FSH receptor+ Sertoli cells, and α-SMA+ peritubular cells (Figure 4D). ZIKV envelope (ZIKV-E) was detected in undifferentiated spermatogonia (MAGEA-4+Stra8–) and in MAGEA-4+STRA8+ cells, corresponding to differentiated spermatogonia up to the preleptotene spermatocytes stage (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 ZIKV replicates in human testicular germ cells in vitro and in vivo. (A–C) Primary testicular cells were infected with ZIKV (MOI of 1, corresponding to 7.15 × 105 TCID 50 U/ml per 0.5 million cells). ZIKV RNA detected by RT-qPCR in cells (A) and culture supernatants (B). (C) Viral titers determined by infectivity assay of tissue supernatants on VeroE6 cells. Each dot represents an independent donor. Bars represent median values. Dotted lines indicate detection limit. *P < 0.05 (Friedman-Dunn nonparametric comparison). (D) Immunofluorescence against ZIKV NS1 or ZIKV-E proteins combined with cell markers for all germ cells (DDX4) or specific germ cell types (STRA8, MAGEA-4), Sertoli cells (FSHR), and peritubular cells (α-SMA). Nuclei are stained in blue. (E) Detection of infected germ cells in semen from ZIKV-infected men. Immunofluorescence labeling of semen cell smears from 2 ZIKV-infected patients, one on day 7 (top row) and one on day 11 (middle row) after onset of symptoms. ZIKV-E or NS1 protein colabeled with the germ cell marker DDX4. Bottom panels show semen from a healthy individual stained with anti–ZIKV-E antibody and IgG isotype as a negative control. Nuclei are stained in blue. In the merge panels, brightfield images are included to visualize the cell’s morphology. Scale bars: 20μm.

To further explore the germ cells’ productive infection and since primary testicular germ cells cannot be cultured without somatic support, we used the seminoma-derived germ cell line T-cam2, which displays characteristics of fetal germ cells (21). In 3 independent experiments, vRNA levels in T-cam2 cells rose from below detection at 6 hours to a median of 6.31 × 105 copies/μg total RNA at 72 hours p.i., reaching a maximum of 1 × 106 copies/ml in culture supernatants (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). ZIKV-E was evidenced in T-cam2 by immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 5C). The production of infectious viral particles was evidenced in the 2 cultures showing the highest viral loads, with a maximum titer of 8.2 × 103 TCID 50 /ml (Supplemental Figure 5D).

These findings were corroborated in vivo by analysis of the semen cell smear from 2 ZIKV-infected donors, in which we revealed the presence of ZIKV-E+ or NS1+ germ cells exfoliated from the testis 7 and 11 days after symptoms onset (Figure 4E). A subset of spermatozoa also labeled for ZIKV-E (Supplemental Figure 6).

Altogether, these data indicate that ZIKV replicates in human germ cells at different stages of differentiation and infects testicular germ cells in ZIKV-infected men.

ZIKV infection ex vivo has no major impact on human testis morphology or hormonal production. We next assessed the impact of ZIKV on human testis morphology, viability, and function during the ex vivo culture time frame. The tissue architecture and histology of infected testes were similar to those of mock-infected testes all throughout the culture period (Figure 5). In both infected and mock-infected testes, we observed conserved interstitial tissue (comprising groups of Leydig cells, mast cells, and blood vessels), seminiferous basement membrane of similar thickness (increased thickness being a sign of injury), and seminiferous tubules encompassing Sertoli cells and early and late germ cells (Figure 5, A and D). Caspase-dependent apoptosis evidenced by cleaved caspase-3 immunostaining was similar in infected and mock-infected testis and, as expected, primarily affected isolated germ cells (Figure 5B). Measurement of lactate dehydrogenase (LDH) release confirmed that the overall viability of the organ was not affected by the infection (Figure 5C). Testosterone concentrations were not different in infected versus mock-infected testes (Figure 5E), and expression of genes encoding steroidogenic enzymes was unmodified by ZIKV (Supplemental Figure 7A). Sertoli cells positively stained for the tight junction marker protein ZO-1 in both infected and mock-infected testis until day 9 p.i., suggesting an intact barrier (Figure 5F). Inhibin B (a marker of Sertoli cell function) protein and mRNA levels showed no significant differences between infected and mock-infected testis up to day 9 p.i. (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 7B). Finally, levels of peritubular cells (Acta2+) and early meiotic (PGK2+) and late postmeiotic (PRM2+) germ cell transcripts were unchanged by the infection (Supplemental Figure 7B).

Figure 5 ZIKV infection ex vivo does not alter human testis explant morphology, cell viability, or hormonal production. (A) Toluidine histological staining of testis explants, shown here for mock- infected (left) and ZIKV-infected (right) testis explants on day 6 p.i. (B) Cleaved caspase-3 IHC to detect apoptotic cells in mock (left) and ZIKV-infected (right) testis explants, shown here for day 6 p.i. (C) LDH release in testis supernatant expressed as percent of mock-infected explants on the corresponding day of culture. (D) Immunofluorescence colabeling of peritubular (α-SMA) and Leydig (CYP11A1) cells, shown on tissue sections on day 6 p.i. for mock- (left) and ZIKV-infected (right) explants. Nuclei are stained in blue. (E and G) Testosterone and inhibin B release in testis supernatants expressed as percent of mock-infected explants on the corresponding day of culture. (F) Immunofluorescence labeling of Sertoli cell tight junction–associated protein ZO-1 in tissues sections for mock- (left) and ZIKV-infected (right) explants, shown on day 6 p.i. Nuclei are stained in blue. Scale bars: 50 μm. C, E, and G: each symbol represents a different donor; horizontal bars represent median values.

Overall, although actively replicating within the testis, ZIKV did not appear to affect testis morphology, induce cell death, or trigger any drastic effect on testis functions during the 9-day culture.

ZIKV triggers a broad antiviral response but no IFN upregulation and a minimal proinflammatory response in human testicular tissue. To investigate the immune response to ZIKV infection, we assessed the concentration of a panel of antiviral and proinflammatory cytokines (IFN-β, IFN-α2, IFN-λ1, IFN-λ2/3, IFN-γ, IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α, IL-8, IL-12p70, CXCL10, IL-10, and GM-CSF) in testis explant supernatants. Type I, II, and III IFN concentrations in testis culture supernatants were unchanged by the infection on days 3 and 6 p.i. in 7 independent testis cultures tested (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8). Among proinflammatory cytokines, only CXCL10 was significantly increased (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 8), and its induction positively correlated with vRNA load (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 ZIKV triggers a broad antiviral response but no IFN upregulation and a minimal proinflammatory response in human testicular tissue. (A) Levels of IFN-β and CXCL10 measured by flow cytometry–based multiplex assay in mock-infected and ZIKV-infected human testis explant supernatants. Each symbol represents a different donor. Bars represent median values. *P < 0.05 (Friedman-Dunn nonparametric comparison). (B) Correlation between secreted CXCL10 induction in ZIKV-infected versus mock-infected explants and ZIKV RNA level in culture supernatant on day 6 p.i. (Spearman’s nonparametric test). (C) Innate immune gene expression determined by RT-qPCR in testis explants from 6 donors (T1–T6) infected with ZIKV for 3, 6, and 9 days (d3, d6, d9). Heatmap shows log 2 -transformed expression ratios between ZIKV-infected and time-matched mock-infected controls. Green indicates upregulation and red downregulation of mRNA compared with controls. Type I and II IFN mRNAs were below the quantification threshold (data not shown). (D) Viral loads in supernatants of the testis explants analyzed in C. (E) Examples of correlation between gene fold expression on day 9 and the level of infection on day 3 p.i. (Spearman’s nonparametric test). Other correlations are shown in Supplemental Figure 9.

We then analyzed the transcripts of 11 of these cytokines (IFN-β, IFN-α1, IFN-α2, IFN-α4, IFN-λ1, IFN-λ2, IFN-λ3, IL-1β, IL-6, TNF-α, and CXCL10) by quantitative real-time PCR (RT-qPCR) on ZIKV-infected versus mock-infected testes. Type I, II, and III IFN transcripts in uninfected testis tissues were below the measurement threshold irrespective of infection (data not shown), while CXCL10 was increased (median fold change [FC] 43.4 on day 9, range 7.7–227.8) in the testis from 4 of 6 donors (Figure 6C).

Extending the analysis to a wider range of genes involved in pathogen sensing (RIG-I, MDA5), antiviral response (IFN-ε, IFI27, IFIT1, IFITM1, IRF7, ISG15, Mx1, Mx2, OAS1, OAS2, RSAD2), inflammation (CCR7, CD14, CD64, HLA-DR, MCSF), chemoattraction (CCL2, CCL5, CXCL1, CXCL2), and control of inflammation (IL-10, TGF-β, CD163, SOCS1, SOCS3), we observed the induction of a broad range of antiviral genes from day 3 onward in testis from 3 of 6 donors and on day 9 in 1 other donor (Figure 6C).

A strong induction of ISG15 (FC 12.2, range 5.2–45.6), IFIT-1 (FC 12.8, range 9.7–29.6), OAS1 (FC 22.9, range 6.4–32.5), OAS2 (FC 7.1, range 4.2–21.6), Mx1 (FC 9.8, range 5.1–35.1), Mx2 (FC 9.5, range 3.7–25.3), and RSAD2 (FC 31.5, range 3.7–66.8) was measured on day 9 in these 4 donors, along with a more moderate induction of IFI27 (FC 3.1, range 2.2–10.6), IFITM1 (FC 1.8, range 1.5–6.2), IRF7 (FC 2.7, range 1.8–6), MDA5 (FC 1.9, range 1.6–8.5), and RIG1 (FC 2.8, range 1.8–9.4) (Figure 6C).

These genes correlated with one another in FC in expression on day 9, except for IFITM1 and MDA5 (Supplemental Figure 9). The fold increase on day 9 of a number of genes involved in antiviral response (RSAD2, IFIT1, ISG15, OAS1, OAS2, Mx1, Mx2, IFI27, IRF7), pathogen sensing (RIG1), and CXCL10 positively correlated with the level of infection (Figure 6B) in the corresponding testis supernatant on days 3 and 6 (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 9).

Finally, we assessed expression levels of all transcripts, including type I, II, and III IFN, at earlier time points (4, 18, 48 hours p.i.) in 2 testis explants and did not observe any upregulation (Supplemental Figure 10 and data not shown).

Altogether, these results are consistent with ZIKV infection inducing a broad antiviral and minimal proinflammatory response in the absence of detectable IFN stimulation in human testis explants.

Innate immune response to ZIKV infection in the testis from IFNAR–/– mice. To support our hypothesis of a type I IFN–independent antiviral response induced by ZIKV in testis and compare our findings on ZIKV tropism and initial antiviral/proinflammatory responses in human testis explants with those in a widely used animal model, we analyzed the testis of type I IFN receptor–defective (IFNAR–/–) mice using similar techniques and viral strain.

ZIKV RNA measurement in testes from IFNAR–/– mice infected for 5 and 9 days showed high viral loads in this organ (Figure 7A). Despite differences in intensity and sequence of infection, ZIKV tropism in the mouse testis in vivo was comparable overall to that in human testis ex vivo. On day 5, testicular infection localized primarily within the interstitial tissue and peritubular cells, while seminiferous tubules were spared (Figure 7B). Colabeling of ZIKV RNA with cell markers showed infection of steroidogenic acute regulatory protein–positive (STAR+) Leydig cells and F4/80+ macrophages (Figure 7C). On day 9 p.i. (a time at which death occurred in some mice), strong labeling for vRNA became prominent within Sertoli and germ cells (Figure 7B). We did not observe modifications of testicular morphology at these early time points, in agreement with previous studies (12, 22).

Figure 7 Innate immune response to ZIKV infection in testis from IFNAR–/– mouse. (A) vRNA measured by RT-qPCR in testis from mice infected with ZIKV for 5 or 9 days (n = 4 animals/group). Each dot represents one animal, and horizontal bars represent the median. The dotted line indicates the limit of detection. Levels in testis from mock-infected mice (n = 3) were below the detection threshold (data not shown). *P < 0.05 (Mann-Whitney U test, nonparametric comparison). (B) Detection of ZIKV RNA by RNAscope ISH in testis tissue sections from mice mock-infected or on day 5 or day 9 after infection. White arrowheads indicate Sertoli cells; thin black arrows indicate germ cells. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) RNAscope ISH for ZIKV RNA coupled with immunofluorescence for cell markers identified ZIKV RNA in F4/80+ macrophages and STAR+ Leydig cells. Nuclei are stained in blue. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Expression of a range of innate immune genes and of genes encoding immune cell markers was determined by RT-qPCR in testis from 3 mock-infected mice (mouse testis MT1–MT3) and 4 ZIKV-infected mice at day 5 (MT5–MT7) and day 9 (MT8–MT11) after infection. Fold induction is presented as a heatmap of log 2 -transformed expression ratios to the average expression level in mock-infected mice. On the scale bar, green indicates upregulation and red, downregulation.

We next examined the induction of genes involved in antiviral response and inflammation in mouse testis (Figure 7D). Similar to human testis explants, and despite a lack of type I IFN signaling, a strong induction of ISG15 (FC 11.7, range 7.7–15.6 on day 5 and FC 7.4, range 4.7–15.1 on day 9), RSAD2 (FC 24.6, range 13.7–45.6 on day 5 and FC 10.1, range 2.21–30.39 on day 9), IFIT1 (FC 36.0, range 19.5–42.6 on day 5 and FC 10.1, range 6.2–27.3 on day 9), and CXCL10 (FC 17.5, range 9.4–39.2 on day 5 and FC 9.0, range 4.2–14.6 on day 9) was detected in infected mice testis (Figure 7D). In contrast to human testis, Mx1, MDA5, and RIG1 were not induced on either day 5 or day 9 (Figure 7D). These results suggest that ZIKV induces a type I IFN signaling–independent antiviral response in both humans and mice. In contrast to human testis, in which CXCL10 was the only proinflammatory gene increased by the infection, TNF-α (median FC 48.0, range 32.6–122.6 on day 5 and median FC 6.9, range 2.6–12.3 on day 9), IL-1β (median FC 7.7, range 1.8–13.8 on day 5 only), and IL-6 (median FC 10.7, range 4.9–27.5 on day 5 only) were upregulated in infected mouse testis (Figure 7D), while IFN-γ (produced by NK and T cells) was maximally increased on day 9 (median FC 11.2, range 6.2–30.8) over day 5 (median FC 6.2, range 4.0–12.7). IFN-β was the most dramatically stimulated innate immune gene on day 5 (median 236.7, range 130.2- to 353.4-fold), while IFN-α1, -2, and -4 genes were modestly and transiently upregulated on day 5, and IFN-λ2/3 mRNA levels were unchanged (Figure 7D). When looking at markers of immune cell subtypes, we observed a transient increase in transcripts encoding the myeloid cell marker CD14 on day 5, whereas transcripts encoding CD3 (T cell marker) and CD8 (cytotoxic T cell marker) were maximally upregulated on day 9, in line with the IFN-γ expression pattern. The markers for B cells (CD19 and CD20), regulatory T cells (FoxP3), and macrophages (CD68) were unchanged, while CD4 (expressed by T helper and myeloid cells) was downregulated (Figure 7D). The infiltration of T lymphocytes in infected mouse testis was confirmed by CD3 immunostaining and quantification of positive cells (Supplemental Figure 11), further demonstrating mouse testis inflammation. Overall, the induction of an antiviral response in human and IFNAR–/– mice testis supports the existence of a type I IFN signaling–independent response to ZIKV infection in testis.