Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI121592

Bone marrow drives central nervous system regeneration after radiation injury

Jorg Dietrich, Ninib Baryawno, Naema Nayyar, Yannis K. Valtis, Betty Yang, Ina Ly, Antoine Besnard, Nicolas Severe, Karin U. Gustafsson, Ovidiu C. Andronesi, Tracy T. Batchelor, Amar Sahay, and David T. Scadden

Published in Volume 128, Issue 6 (June 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(6):2651–2651. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121592.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published June 1, 2018

Abstract

Nervous system injury is a frequent result of cancer therapy involving cranial irradiation, leaving patients with marked memory and other neurobehavioral disabilities. Here, we report an unanticipated link between bone marrow and brain in the setting of radiation injury. Specifically, we demonstrate that bone marrow–derived monocytes and macrophages are essential for structural and functional repair mechanisms, including regeneration of cerebral white matter and improvement in neurocognitive function. Using a granulocyte-colony stimulating factor (G-CSF) receptor knockout mouse model in combination with bone marrow cell transplantation, MRI, and neurocognitive functional assessments, we demonstrate that bone marrow–derived G-CSF–responsive cells home to the injured brain and are critical for altering neural progenitor cells and brain repair. Additionally, compared with untreated animals, animals that received G-CSF following radiation injury exhibited enhanced functional brain repair. Together, these results demonstrate that, in addition to its known role in defense and debris removal, the hematopoietic system provides critical regenerative drive to the brain that can be modulated by clinically available agents.

Authors

Jorg Dietrich, Ninib Baryawno, Naema Nayyar, Yannis K. Valtis, Betty Yang, Ina Ly, Antoine Besnard, Nicolas Severe, Karin U. Gustafsson, Ovidiu C. Andronesi, Tracy T. Batchelor, Amar Sahay, David T. Scadden

×

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(1):281–293. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90647

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(6):2651. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121592

During the assembly of Figure 4A, an incorrect image was inadvertently used for the SVZ section for the whole-body XRT sample. The correct figure panel is below.

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

Version history
  • Version 1 (June 1, 2018): Print issue publication
