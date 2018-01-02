Bone marrow drives central nervous system regeneration after radiation injury

The cytokine G-CSF enhances progenitor cell proliferation throughout the adult brain following radiation injury. Irradiation was used as a clinically relevant model of diffuse tissue injury widely known to cause increased apoptotic cell death and suppression of progenitor cell proliferation throughout the brain (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90647DS1). Mice treated with a moderate and sublethal dose (4.5 Gy) of whole-body irradiation were noted to have significantly reduced cell proliferation in germinal zones (subventricular zone [SVZ] and dentate gyrus [DG]; Figure 1, A and B) and white matter tracts (corpus callosum [CC]; Figure 1B). BrdU uptake was reduced by 35% in the SVZ, by 50% in the DG, and by more than 60% in the CC (Figure 1, A and B) 7 days after irradiation. Notably, G-CSF administration (250 μg/kg) increased BrdU uptake and fully rescued the inhibitory effects of radiation on cell proliferation on day 7 after irradiation (Figure 1, A and B). G-CSF appeared to enhance BrdU uptake above physiological levels, and we therefore examined the effect of G-CSF, administered by intraperitoneal injection, on nonirradiated animals. A significant increase in the number of Nestin+ cells, known to represent both neuroglial and mesenchymal progenitor cells in the adult mouse brain, was observed in the lateral SVZ and the DG (Figure 1C). BrdU uptake and doublecortin-positive neuronal progenitor cells were increased in both regions (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 1 In vivo effects of G-CSF in irradiated mice. (A) Immunohistochemical assessment of BrdU+ neural progenitors in the lateral SVZ and DG of the brain from mice treated with PBS or G-CSF or whole-body–irradiated mice (4.5 Gy) treated with PBS or G-CSF. G-CSF was injected on days 1, 3, and 5 after irradiation. At day 5, BrdU was injected, and mice were sacrificed 2 hours after injection. Original magnification: ×20. (B) Quantification of BrdU+ cells from the SVZ, DG, and CC. Asterisks indicate a significant change relative to control. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA. n = 6–8 independent biological replicates. Data are presented as mean ± SEM of biological replicates. (C) Quantification of Nestin+ cells in the brain (SVZ and DG) of nonirradiated mice treated with G-CSF. Asterisks indicate a significant change relative to control. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. n = 3 independent biological replicates. Data are presented as mean ± SEM of biological replicates.

To determine whether the radiation-mitigating effects of G-CSF were due to direct or indirect action on brain cells, we performed immunohistochemistry for G-CSF receptor on brain sections of the adult mammalian brain (Figure 2A). G-CSF receptor+ (G-CSFR+) cells were found in various regions including gray matter and white matter tracts, with the highest numbers of G-CSFR–expressing cells in the choroid plexus (~95% of cells) and in regions critical for regeneration, the lateral SVZ and the DG of the hippocampus (~75% of cells). G-CSFR+ cells were also present throughout cerebral white matter (~50% of cells) and in the cerebral cortex (~25% of cells) (Figure 2, B and C). CD140b+CD31– neuroglial and mesenchymal progenitor cells isolated by flow cytometry and characterized by quantitative PCR (qPCR) (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B) were noted to express the receptor for G-CSF and Nestin (Figure 2D) as well as EGF and PDGF-β, both important mitogens for neuroglial progenitor cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). Cells proliferate in response to G-CSF in a dose-dependent manner in vitro (Figure 2E) and in vivo (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2). These results are consistent with, but not definitive of, a direct effect of G-CSF on cells in the brain. We therefore sought to determine whether indirect effects mediated by bone marrow participate in the structural and cell-biological findings identified following G-CSF treatment.

Figure 2 Characterization of G-CSFR expression in the adult CNS. (A) CNS regions assessed for G-CSF receptor expression. (B) G-CSF receptor expression in different areas of the CNS as shown by immunofluorescence. Original magnification, ×20 (upper panels); ×40 (lower panels). (C) Quantification of G-CSF receptor–positive cells from B. n = 6 independent biological replicates. Data are presented as mean ± SEM of biological replicates. (D) Characterization of cultured Nestin+ cells. Immunofluorescence staining of cultured Nestin+ cells for G-CSF receptor (green) and Nestin (red). Original magnification, ×40. (E) Cultured Nestin+ cells in the presence of increasing concentrations of G-CSF, showing an increase of cell proliferation as measured by BrdU uptake in a dose-dependent manner in the range of 1–10 μM. Cells were kept in culture for 2 to 3 days, and growth kinetics and the number of BrdU+ cells (shown as %BrdU+ cells from controls) were analyzed in the presence of increasing G-CSF concentrations in 4 independent experiments. SWM, subcortical white matter.

Circulating bone marrow–derived G-CSFR–positive cells are critical to brain repair mechanisms after radiation injury. To examine the influence of bone marrow–derived cells on the observed G-CSF–related effects, we used a G-CSFR–/– mouse model in combination with bone marrow transplantation and radiation injury (Figure 3A). Specifically, mice were transplanted with either WT or G-CSFR–/– bone marrow cells. All animals received 9.5 Gy of whole-body irradiation to enable engraftment of the transplanted bone marrow. Following an interval of 8 to 12 weeks to enable cellular engraftment (Supplemental Figure 4), mice were treated with an additional 4.5 Gy of focal brain radiation with or without G-CSF using a lead shield (Supplemental Figure 5). Cell proliferation was assessed in white matter tracts (CC) and neurogenic niches (SVZ and DG) using BrdU incorporation assays. Notably, BrdU+ cells were decreased in cerebral white matter, SVZ, and DG of mice transplanted with G-CSFR–/– bone marrow compared with those transplanted with WT bone marrow (Figure 3B). This difference was observed under conditions in which no exogenous G-CSF was administered and in animals given additional G-CSF. Therefore, the G-CSFR status of bone marrow–derived cells determined BrdU+ responses to radiation injury and could be modulated by administration of G-CSF only if the animals had a hematopoietic system capable of responding to it. While a contribution of nonhematopoietic cells in our cell transplant models cannot be ruled out, the efficiency of transplant of anything other than hematopoietic cells in similar systems is extremely low (29, 30). The data therefore strongly support a role for bone marrow–derived G-CSFR+ cells in the salutary effect of G-CSF treatment following brain irradiation.

Figure 3 Bone marrow–derived G-CSFR+ cells are critical for brain regeneration after radiation injury. (A) Schematic diagram of the experimental layout. Mice were treated with whole-body irradiation (9.5 Gy) and transplanted the next day with either WT or G-CSFR–/– bone marrow cells. After reconstitution of the blood (Supplemental Figure 4), mice underwent focal brain irradiation (4.5 Gy) followed by G-CSF treatment on days 1, 3, 5, 7, 14, and 21 after irradiation. BrdU was injected on days 21, 28, and 47 after irradiation. Mice were sacrificed on day 47, 4 hours after the last BrdU injection. (B) Quantification of BrdU+ progenitors in the cerebral white matter and germinal zones of the brain. Asterisks indicate a significant change relative to control. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA. n = 6 independent biological replicates. Data are presented as mean ± SEM of biological replicates.

Neuroprotective effects of G-CSF are enhanced in mice spared from bone marrow irradiation. Based on the above findings (Figure 3B), we tested the effects of G-CSF on cell proliferation and neurogenesis in germinal zones and white matter tracts in mice exposed to either focal brain or whole-body irradiation. In an attempt to determine whether focally irradiated mice would demonstrate more efficient repair in the setting of intact bone marrow, mice were treated with either whole-body irradiation (sublethal dose of 4.5 Gy) or focal brain irradiation (fractionated dosing, 3 fractions of 2 Gy) or were left untreated (control group). To allow for sufficient time for newly generated cells to differentiate into mature neurons, adult mice in each group were treated with G-CSF over the course of 5 weeks until sacrifice for immunohistochemical analysis. Control mice in each group received saline injections. Cell proliferation was assessed by BrdU incorporation in white matter tracts (CC), SVZ, and DG. In addition, we used the mature neuronal marker NeuN (31) in combination with BrdU labeling to evaluate for potential effects on neurogenesis 5 weeks after radiation exposure with or without G-CSF treatment.

While both whole-body and focal brain irradiation resulted in increased cell proliferation at the 5-week time point, a known compensatory repair mechanism after diffuse cell injury, the effects were most pronounced in mice treated with focal brain irradiation and exposed to G-CSF (Figure 4, A and B). The most striking effects of G-CSF were seen in the number of proliferating cells in cerebral white matter tracts. BrdU+ cells in cerebral white matter (CC) exclusively colabeled with the oligodendroglial marker Olig2 (Supplemental Figure 6) in support of enhanced gliogenesis in white matter tracts. In G-CSF–exposed animals, we observed an increase in the total number of NeuN+BrdU+ cells, although the relative number of NeuN+BrdU+ cells remained unchanged in all groups, supporting a global neuroprotective effect of G-CSF as opposed to a selective effect on neurogenesis alone.

Figure 4 Regenerative capacity of G-CSF comparing whole-body irradiation vs. focal-brain irradiation. Mice were exposed to either whole-body (4.5 Gy) or focal-brain irradiation (3 × 2 Gy) or left untreated. On the next day, mice were treated by vehicle control or G-CSF (on days 1–5) and subsequently were treated weekly until sacrifice at day 35 after irradiation. All mice were injected with BrdU on days 1–5. Original magnification: ×10. (A) Immunohistochemical assessment of BrdU-positive (red) and NeuN-positive (green) cells in the SVZ, DG, and CC. (B) Quantification of BrdU+ and NeuN+ cells. Asterisks indicate a significant change relative to control. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA. n = 3 independent biological replicates. Data are presented as mean ± SEM of biological replicates.

To further support our findings of a key role of G-CSF signaling in response to brain injury, we measured G-CSF protein levels in serum of mice exposed to brain irradiation and found significantly increased levels after irradiation (Supplemental Figure 7).

Bone marrow–derived cells with a monocyte/macrophage and microglial phenotype home to the irradiated brain and can be identified in perivascular and parenchymal brain regions. To assess the cellular basis for the effects of G-CSF, we tested whether bone marrow–derived cells are able to home to the brain in the setting of radiation injury. Whole bone marrow cells from GFP+ mice expressing GFP under the human ubiquitin C promotor (UBI-GFP) were transplanted (1 × 106 cells/mouse) into either whole-body–irradiated (9.5 Gy) WT recipients or nonirradiated controls by tail-vein injection (Figure 5A). Four weeks after irradiation, mice were sacrificed and brains analyzed by immunohistochemistry for evidence of GFP+ donor cells.

Figure 5 Identification, quantification, and phenotype of transplanted GFP+ bone marrow cells in the mouse brain following irradiation over time. (A–D) Identification of transplanted GFP+ bone marrow cells in the murine CNS 4 weeks after transplantation. (A and B) Immunohistochemical assessment of different brain regions from mice transplanted with GFP+ bone marrow cells (transgenic UBI-GFP reporter mouse). Whole bone marrow cells from UBI-GFP mice were harvested and transplanted (1 × 106 cells/mouse) into either whole-body–irradiated (9.5 Gy) recipients or nonirradiated controls by tail-vein injection. Four weeks after irradiation, mice were sacrificed and brains sectioned for immunohistochemical evidence of GFP+ donor cells. Original magnification, ×10 (A); ×40 (B). (C) CNS regions assessed by immunofluorescence for GFP+ bone marrow cells, colabeled with the microglial marker Iba-1. Original magnification, ×20, except ×10 for perivascular region upper panel, choroid plexus upper panel, and DG lower panel. (D) Quantification of Iba-1+GFP+ cells from C. n = 3 independent biological replicates. Data are presented as mean ± SEM of biological replicates.

Notably, GFP+ cells could be identified in abundance in irradiated animals in choroid plexus, meningeal and perivascular locations, and in brain parenchyma with distinct phenotypes and morphology (Figure 5, A and B). The majority of GFP+ cells in the choroid plexus and cortex stained positive for the microglia marker Iba-1 (Figure 5, C and D), suggesting a monocyte/macrophage origin, whereas many GFP+ cells in the perivascular location, white matter tracts, and germinal zones were Iba-1 negative (Figure 5, C and D). Importantly, only rare GFP+ cells were identified in nonirradiated animals, in which occasional GFP+ cells were identified in the choroid plexus, but not in other brain regions (Figure 5A).

To further study whether such effects were transient or permanent, we performed an additional experiment in which mice were treated in a fashion similar to that shown in Figure 5, but were sacrificed at 2 and 8 weeks after irradiation to study the cellular effects over time (Figure 6). Location, quantity, morphology, and phenotype of bone marrow–derived GFP+ cells were analyzed in various brain regions. We found that the total number of GFP+ cells in all brain regions analyzed increased over time (comparing 2 weeks and 8 weeks after transplantation), with the most significant increases observed in CC (white matter), DG (neurogenic region), SVZ (neurogenic and gliogenic region), and cortex (gray matter region), supporting the notion of a durable rather than transient effect (Figure 6, A and B). The morphology of GFP+ cells changed considerably over time, with a significantly increased number of cell processes and an augmented branched morphology (Figure 6, C and D), suggestive of in vivo cell maturation as well as integration and interaction of GFP+ cells with the existing cellular microenvironment.

Figure 6 Immunohistochemical assessment of different brain regions from mice transplanted with GFP+ bone marrow cells (transgenic UBI-GFP reporter mouse) and assessed 2 and 8 weeks after irradiation. (A) Mice were sacrificed and brains sectioned for immunohistochemical evidence of GFP+ donor cells. Original magnification, ×20 (CC and DG); ×40 (choroid plexus and perivascular region). n = 3 independent biological replicates. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. (B) Quantification of GFP+ cells in different brain regions evaluated at 2 and 8 weeks after irradiation showing a significant increase in the total number of GFP+ cells after 8 weeks in CC, DG, SVZ, and cortex. (C and D) Significant change in morphology of GFP+ cells over time with signs of cellular maturation and increase in branched morphology in various regions. Original magnification, ×40, except ×60 in DG and perivascular region, left-sided panel. (E–G) Phenotypical analysis of GFP+ cells demonstrate that the majority of cells colabel the microglial marker Iba-1 (see Figure 5C) and the monocyte-macrophage marker F4/80. Upper panel original magnification: ×20. Lower panel original magnification: ×40 (E). In addition, many GFP+ cells colabeled with B-III tubulin Upper panel original magnification: ×20. Lower panel original magnification: ×40 (F). (G) Quantification of GFP+ cells colabeling with Iba-1, F4/80, and B-III tubulin. Asterisks indicate a significant change relative to control. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 1-way ANOVA. n = 3 mice/group. Data are presented as mean ± SEM of biological replicates.

To further examine the phenotype of GFP+ cells, we colabeled GFP+ cells with markers for glial (GFAP, Olig2), neuronal (Doublecortin, NeuN, B-III tubulin), microglial (Iba-1), and monocyte-macrophage (F4/80) cells. We found that the majority of GFP+ cells showed a phenotype consistent with monocyte/macrophages (as labeled by F4/80) (Figure 6, E and G) and microglial cells (as labeled by Iba-1) (Figure 5C and Figure 6G). While a significant proportion of GFP+ cells also colabeled with B-III tubulin (Figure 6, F and G), none of the GFP+ cells colabeled with the neuronal markers NeuN and doublecortin or the glial markers GFAP and Olig2 (data not shown).

G-CSF improves neurocognitive function following brain irradiation. To assess whether the G-CSF–mediated neuroprotective effects were associated with functional consequences in a clinically relevant fractionated radiation model, irradiated mice (with and without G-CSF exposure) were tested in a series of neurocognitive and neurobehavioral assays commonly used to evaluate learning and memory function (32, 33).

In the contextual fear-conditioning assay, mice learn to predict an aversive stimulus in the context of a specific environment and demonstrate “freezing” as a measure of fear conditioning and learning function. This learning and memory test is considered to involve hippocampal, amygdala, cingulate, and frontal network systems. Irradiated mice that had been treated with G-CSF were cued to an unwanted stimulus similarly to irradiated control mice (that were not exposed to G-CSF). G-CSF–treated mice, however, showed significantly greater freezing behavior in the conditioned context (context A), but not in a dissimilar context (context B), suggestive of improved memory function (Figure 7A).

Figure 7 G-CSF improves neurocognitive function and restores cerebral white matter following brain irradiation. Behavioral assessment of mice after fractionated focal brain irradiation (3 × 2 Gy) followed by G-CSF treatment administered on days 1, 3, 5, 7, 14, and 21 after irradiation. (A) Contextual learning and fear conditioning assay. Time spent “freezing” as a percentage of total time (180 seconds) in shock-associated context A on days 1, 2, and 3 of training (left graph); percentage of time spent freezing on day 4 in context A (conditioned context) and context B (dissimilar context) in the absence of foot shock (right graph). *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA. n = 10–12 independent biological replicates. (B) Morris water maze assay. Mean time (in seconds) for each group to learn and to swim to the hidden platform over 5 successive trial stages (left) and mean time (in seconds) for each group to swim to a hidden platform at a new location over 3 successive trial stages (right). Asterisks indicate significant change relative to control. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA. n = 10–12 independent biological replicates. (C) MRI segmentation analysis of mice 12–14 months after focal brain irradiation. Quantitative analysis of brain volumes obtained from automated segmentation. Box plots of white matter volume (including CC, external capsule, internal capsule, anterior commissure, and fimbria) indicate a reduction of white matter volume in the group exposed to radiation alone. Both the groups exposed to irradiation with G-CSF and the untreated (nonirradiated) control group have similar white matter volumes with higher median values compared with the radiation-only group. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. n = 5 independent biological replicates. Data are presented as mean ± SEM of biological replicates.

The Morris water maze assay, one of the most effective testing paradigms for assessing hippocampus-dependent spatial learning and memory, relies on cues to navigate from start locations around the perimeter of an open swimming arena to locate a submerged escape platform. Spatial learning is assessed during repeated trials, and impairments in spatial learning and memory are enhanced in reversal trials. G-CSF–treated mice demonstrated a slightly improved tendency for enhanced spatial reference learning, but more importantly, showed significant improvement in memory retrieval in the reversed learning task — which requires spatial memory recall — suggestive of improved memory function (Figure 7B).

Finally, we found that G-CSF mice also showed a tendency for decreased anxiety-like behavior in the elevated plus maze (EPM), light/dark box (LDB), and open-field (OF) assays (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C). Conceptually, these tests are based on the innate aversion of mice to light-exposed areas and on the spontaneous exploratory behavior in response to mild stressors, such as novel environment and light. While the total number of entries in the open arm of the EPM testing was not different between both groups, G-CSF–treated mice spent significantly longer distances in the open and light-exposed arms compared with untreated mice (Supplemental Figure 8A), suggesting a less anxious phenotype. In the LDB test (Supplemental Figure 8B), G-CSF–treated mice demonstrated longer distances, remained for longer times in the light compartment, and engaged in a greater number of entries into the light compartment when compared with saline-treated controls. Consistent with these observations, G-CSF–exposed mice also spent more time and a longer distance in the light-exposed OF test (Supplemental Figure 8C).

Together, these data provide evidence for improved learning and memory function and reveal a tendency for decreased anxiety-like behavior in irradiated mice treated with G-CSF.

G-CSF restores white matter disruption caused by irradiation. Radiation is well known to cause significant damage to cerebral white matter (34, 35) and can be associated with progressive and debilitating neurocognitive dysfunction and memory impairment that usually evolves over the course of years after treatment (16).

To test the hypothesis of whether the neuroprotective effects of G-CSF on cell proliferation and cognitive function were associated with radiographically measurable long-term effects on brain structure, we used cranial MRI in mice previously exposed to brain irradiation and treated with and without G-CSF. Imaging done 14 months after brain irradiation, a time course comparable to the evolution of white matter disease in patients, revealed a significant reduction of cerebral white matter in control mice (Figure 7C). Most importantly, irradiated mice treated with G-CSF showed evidence of restoration of white matter density comparable with values obtained from control mice that were not exposed to any prior irradiation. Both manual and automated segmentation analyses confirmed a statistically significant restoration of total cerebral white matter volume following G-CSF treatment (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 9, A and B, here shown for CC — one the largest white matter tracts). Therefore, G-CSF alters functional and neuroanatomic features of radiation injury of the brain.