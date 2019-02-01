Type I IFN blockade uncouples immunotherapy-induced antitumor immunity and autoimmune toxicity

Targeting a melanocyte differentiation antigen by ACT plus a vesicular stomatitis virus–based oncolytic vaccine leads to both tumor regression and vitiligo development. Our preclinical studies have demonstrated that vesicular stomatitis virus–based (VSV-based) vaccine vectors are highly potent at boosting memory T cell expansion (6, 16). Thus, to evaluate the combination platform of ACT and an OVV, we chose to use VSV as an OVV backbone with engineered expression of dopachrome tautomerase (DCT), a melanocyte differentiation antigen that is often overexpressed by melanoma cells. 24H9 mice, a transgenic mouse strain that expresses a T cell receptor (TCR) specific for the immunodominant peptide of DCT, were used as a source for the generation of DCT-specific CD8+ T CM cells (17) (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121004DS1). C57BL/6 mice were engrafted with 105 B16F10 cells via intradermal injection and treated 6 days later by i.v. infusion with 3 × 106 24H9 T CM cells, 1 × 109 PFU VSV-DCT, or both at a 24-hour interval (Supplemental Figure 1B). Mice were also treated with VSV-GFP (a VSV vector encoding GFP in place of the antigen transgene) alone and in combination with T CM cells as a control.

We detected only a nominal DCT-specific CD8+ T cell response in mice treated with T CM cells, VSV-GFP, VSV-DCT, or 24H9 T CM cells plus VSV-GFP (Figure 1A), which was not significantly different from the response seen in PBS-treated mice, and none of these therapies had a significant impact on tumor growth or survival (Figure 1, B and C). Combination of the 2 therapeutic components elicited a robust DCT-specific T cell response that peaked at 5 days post infection (dpi), with approximately 23% of circulating CD8+ T cells in these mice responding to DCT peptide stimulation (Figure 1A). Consistent with T cell responses, complete and durable tumor regression as well as significantly prolonged survival were achieved in mice that received combination therapy, confirming its potency (Figure 1, B and C). All surviving mice developed vitiligo, an indication of melanocyte damage, indicating a link between combination therapy–induced antitumor immunity and autoimmunity when the target antigen was a self-protein (Figure 1D). However, such a mild consequence in a nonvital organ is clinically manageable or even tolerable and does not represent a significant clinical concern.

Figure 1 Combination T CM cell ACT plus OVV targeting DCT induces complete tumor regression coupled with localized vitiligo. (A) DCT-specific CD8+ T cell responses were evaluated in B16F10 tumor–bearing C57BL6 mice at the designated time point after administration of the indicated treatment, with 0 dpi representing the day of OV injection and results expressed as the percentage of CD8+ T cells in the peripheral circulation that produced IFN-γ upon stimulation with the immunodominant DCT peptide. (B) Tumor volume (mm3) was assessed on the indicated post-infection days. (C) Survival of the treated mice. (D) Representative image of vitiligo (indicated by white arrows) on the backs of 2 of the treated mice. Data for A–C are representative of 2 independent experiments (n = 5 per group) and are shown as the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak correction for multiple comparisons (A) and log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (C).

Tumor regression induced by ACT plus VSV is coupled with severe diabetes when the target antigen is expressed in pancreatic β islet cells. To explore autoimmune sequelae produced by ACT plus OVV in a second model in which the shared target antigen was expressed on a vital organ, we extended our analysis to the RIP-gp mouse model, in which therapy-induced autoimmune toxicity would result in pancreatic β cell destruction and diabetes. For these studies, we used the B16-gp33 tumor, which is a derivative of the B16 melanoma cell line modified to constitutively express gp33, the immunodominant peptide from the lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) glycoprotein (18). B16-gp33 tumors were implanted into RIP-gp–transgenic mice, which express gp33 specifically on pancreatic β cells (19). In this model, gp33 serves as a surrogate self-antigen that permits the monitoring of immune attack against both the tumor and pancreatic β cells. RIP-gp mice bearing intradermal B16-gp33 tumors were treated with T CM cells derived from gp33-specific P14 TCR–transgenic T cells, followed by VSV-gp33 vaccination. Similar to the observations made in the DCT model, VSV-gp33 induced a robust expansion of P14 T CM cells that peaked on day 5 after vaccination, and complete tumor regression was achieved within 12 days, resulting in significantly prolonged survival with respect to the tumor endpoint (Figure 2, A–C). Coincident with the peak of P14 T cell responses, the treated mice became diabetic by day 5 (Figure 2D) as a result of loss of insulin-producing β cells in the pancreatic islets (Figure 2E). P14 T CM cells, VSV-GFP alone, and P14 T CM cells plus VSV-GFP were not able to induce an antigen-specific response significantly higher than that achieved with PBS treatment and had no impact on either tumor growth or diabetes development, confirming that autoreactive T cells or systemic inflammatory responses alone are insufficient to mediate the destruction of antigen-positive tumor cells or normal cells (Figure 2, A–D). Interestingly, we observed that VSV-gp33 alone (but not VSV-GFP) was able to elicit diabetes (Figure 2D), probably as a result of the boosting of tumor-primed endogenous gp33–specific T cells. However, the magnitude and kinetics of endogenous T cell expansion were insufficient to control tumor outgrowth and significantly prolong survival (Figure 2, A–C), reinforcing the necessity of ACT for a maximum antitumor effect in the combination therapy platform.

Figure 2 Tumor regression is coupled with autoimmune diabetes, and both clinical events are CD8+ T cell dependent. (A and F) gp33-specific CD8+ T cell responses were evaluated in B16-gp33 tumor–bearing RIP-gp mice at the designated time point after administration of the indicated treatment (0 dpi) and are expressed as the percentage of peripheral circulation CD8+ T cells that produced IFN-γ upon stimulation with the gp33 peptide. (B and G) Tumor volume (mm3) was assessed at the indicated time points. (C and I) Survival of and (D and H) percentage of diabetes in the treated mice. Results of the combination therapy (A–D) and the effect of T cell subset depletion (F–I). Shown in E are representative pancreatic sections from treated mice probed immunohistochemically with an anti-insulin mAb. Scale bars: 20 μm. Data for A–C represent 1 of 3 experiments; n = 4 per group (VSV-gp33) and n = 5 per group (PBS, P14T CM cells, VSV-GFP, P14T CM cells plus VSV-GFP. Data for F–I are representative of 2 independent experiments; n = 5 per group (anti-CD8 [α-CD8] and anti-CD4 [α-CD4]) and n = 4 per group (anti-isotype [α-Isotype]). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak correction for multiple comparisons (A and F) and log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (C, D, H, and I).

We next performed in vivo depletion of lymphocyte subsets during combination therapy to characterize the T cell subsets required for antitumor and anti–β cell activity (Supplemental Figure 1C). Selective depletion of CD8+ T cells crippled the gp33-specific response and eliminated both tumor regression and diabetes (Figure 2, F–I). In contrast, we found that depletion of CD4+ T cells did not significantly block tumor regression or diabetes induction (Figure 2, F–I), confirming that CD8+ T cells are the primary effector component mediating both tumor regression and β cell destruction.

Autoimmune diabetes is associated with excessive production of IFN-α/-β. VSV infection is known to induce an acute proinflammatory reaction, so we speculated that the VSV-induced inflammatory profile might modulate pancreatic β cell damage by autoreactive T cells. To address this question, bulk purified CD8+ T cells from splenocytes of mice treated with the combination protocol were transferred into B16-gp33 tumor–bearing RIP-gp mice (Figure 3A). Transferred gp33-specific CD8+ T cells had an effector phenotype (CD44+CD62L–) (Figure 3A) and could subsequently be detected in the circulation of recipient mice (~6%) (Figure 3B). We observed tumor regression after transfer in the absence of diabetes (Figure 3, C and D), confirming that inflammation was the determining factor for autoimmune consequences following combination therapy. This conclusion was further supported by the fact that treatment with VSV-GFP prior to T cell transfer recoupled diabetes with tumor regression (Figure 3, B–D).

Figure 3 VSV-induced inflammation is required for diabetes and features excessive systemic IFN-α/-β levels. (A) Schematic representation of the experimental protocol and phenotypic analysis of gp33-tetramer–positive CD8+ T cells in the transferred cell population. (B) The quantity of gp33-specific CD8+ T cells in the circulation 1 day after T cell infusion into B16-gp33 tumor–bearing RIP-gp mice was determined by IFN-γ staining. Tumor volume (C) and diabetes development (D) were assessed on the indicated days post transfer (dpt) (**P = 0.0027). Data for B–D represent 1 of 3 experiments (n = 5 per group) and are shown as the mean ± SD. Data were analyzed using a 2-tailed Student’s t test (B) and a log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (D).

We measured a panel of pro- and antiinflammatory cytokines from the plasma of mice that had received combination therapy. Within 5 hours of VSV infection, we observed a massive induction of IFN-α and IFN-β cytokines that tapered off after 24 hours (Figure 4A). Although we detected significant changes in the levels of the other cytokines assayed, these changes were not nearly as drastic or significant as those for IFN-α/-β (Supplemental Figure 2). To determine the role of IFN-α/-β in tumor regression and diabetes induction concurrently, we crossbred RIP-gp mice with mice lacking the IFNAR1 gene. The resultant mice (termed RIP-gp/IFNAR–KO mice) maintained LCMV-gp protein expression in pancreatic β cells but lacked the IFN-α/-β receptor, rendering the β cells incapable of sensing IFN-α/-β signaling. Tumor-bearing RIP-gp/IFNAR–KO mice and their WT RIP-gp counterparts were treated with P14 T CM cells and ΔG-VSV-gp33, a replication-deficient VSV vector (lacking the viral glycoprotein gene) that is tolerated by IFNAR-KO mice. Figure 4, B and C, shows that the magnitude of gp33-specific CD8+ T cell responses and the kinetics of tumor regression were equivalent in RIP-gp/IFNAR–KO and WT RIP-gp mice but that the incidence of diabetes was severely abrogated in the RIP-gp/IFNAR–KO mice (Figure 4D). To ensure that this phenomenon was not unique to the IFNAR-KO background, we treated RIP-gp mice with an IFNAR1-specific Ab to functionally block interaction of IFN-α/-β with its receptor. As shown in Figure 4, E and F, the magnitude of gp33-specific CD8+ T cell responses and the kinetics of tumor regression were not affected by anti-IFNAR Ab blockage, but the incidence of diabetes was significantly decreased in the anti-IFNAR–treated mice (62.5%) compared with the anti-isotype–treated mice (100%) (Figure 4G). Also, in those mice that developed diabetes, its onset was significantly delayed in the anti-IFNAR–treated group (median of disease onset at 9 dpi) compared with the anti-isotype–treated group (median of disease onset at 5 dpi). It is worth noting that the effect of IFNAR blockade was not as pervasive as that of IFNAR-KO, but this was likely the result of residual IFN-α/-β signaling in the context of IFNAR Ab blockade compared with the absolute lack of IFN-α/-β signaling in IFNAR-KO mice. Finally, we also depleted plasmacytoid DCs (pDCs), the main source of IFN-α/-β released during VSV infection (20), before administering the combination therapy, and again observed a delay or decrease in diabetes incidence, despite the negligible effect on the magnitude of the gp33-specific response and tumor regression (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Together, these data indicate that sensing of IFN-α/-β by pancreatic β cells is a requisite component of diabetes development but is dispensable for the antitumor effect of the same response.

Figure 4 IFN-α/-β signaling couples diabetes with tumor regression. (A) Systemic levels of IFN-α and IFN-β induced by the combination therapy and each component when used alone, assayed in plasma from treated B16-gp33 tumor–bearing RIP-gp mice (n = 4). (B and E) gp33-specific CD8+ T cell responses, (C and F) tumor volume, and (D and G) percentage of mice with diabetes induced by the combination therapy were measured on the indicated dpi. (B–D) n = 10 RIP-gp mice and n = 8 RIP-gp/IFNAR–KO mice; (E–G) n = 10 anti-isotype Ab–treated RIP-gp mice and n = 8 anti-IFNAR Ab–treated RIP-gp mice. Data for B–G represent 1 of 3 experiments and are shown as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak correction for multiple comparisons (A), 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and E), and log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (D and G).

Vaccinia virus completely separates antitumor immunity from autoimmune diabetes. An important feature of our therapeutic strategy is that we can change the OVV backbone in order to take advantage of the biological properties of different viral vectors. Having established a pathogenic role of excessive IFN-α/-β induced by VSV, we hypothesized that vaccinia virus (VacV) might mitigate undesired autoimmune side effects, given its intrinsic ability to both suppress IFN-α/-β production and scavenge secreted IFN-α/-β through expression of the B18R protein (21). To test this hypothesis, we first replaced VSV with VacV as an alternative oncolytic boost vector in the context of combination with P14 T CM cells. As shown in Figure 5, A and B, VacV-gp33 was able to generate a robust systemic response with a similar peak of the gp33-specific CD8+ T cell response (~30%), tumor regression kinetics, and significantly prolonged survival, as was previously seen with the VSV-based therapy (Figure 2, A and B). Consistent with our hypothesis, VacV-stimulated tumor regression occurred in the complete absence of autoimmune diabetes (Figure 5C). Histological staining of pancreatic tissue from mice treated with VacV confirmed the maintenance of insulin-positive β cells throughout the course of the therapy (Figure 5D). Additionally, when given alone, VacV-gp33 only induced a modest response (Figure 5A) and was unable to control the tumor or significantly prolong survival (Figure 5, B and C), further highlighting the need to use ACT and OVVs in combination.

Figure 5 VacV-based combination therapy induces tumor regression in the absence of autoimmune diabetes. (A) gp33-specific CD8+ T cell responses, (B) tumor volume, and (C) survival following combination therapy in B16-gp33 tumor–bearing RIP-gp mice were measured on the indicated days after infection with VacV-gp33 (n = 4) or P14T CM cells plus VacV-gp33 (n = 5). (D) Immunohistochemical staining of pancreatic tissues from RIP-gp mice treated with P14 T CM cells plus VacV-gp33 shows maintenance of insulin-positive β cells. (E) Micrographs of pancreatic tissues stained with an anti-CD8 Ab show relative T cell infiltration of islets induced by the indicated treatments. Scale bars: 20 μm. (F) Quantification of gp33-specific CD8+ T cells using tetramer flow cytometric staining revealed no significant difference in pancreas infiltration induced by VSV or VacV vectors (n = 4). (G) Percent specific lysis of B16-gp33 or B16F10 cells by CD8+T cells isolated from mice treated with either VSV or VacV-based combination therapies (n = 5). Data for A–C represent 1 of 3 experiments and are shown as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and F), log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (C), and 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak correction for multiple comparisons (G).

Figure 5E shows a similar infiltration of pancreatic islets with CD8+ T cells following VacV and VSV-based combination treatment, which was probably a result of the large systemic response induced by these therapies, especially considering the limited infiltration observed with P14 T CM cell monotherapy. Indeed, quantification with a gp33 tetramer confirmed that the number of gp33-specific T cells in the pancreas after either virus treatment was not significantly different (Figure 5F), suggesting that VacV and VSV do not differ in their ability to affect pancreatic infiltration of expanded CD8+ T cells. Furthermore, in vitro analysis indicated that CD8+ T cells generated by the VacV protocol were equally capable of killing target cells compared with those generated by VSV (Figure 5G), confirming that the CD8+ T cells were functionally equivalent in both cases.

We next measured the kinetics of cytokine production in the blood and confirmed that VacV only induced a minimum level of IFN-α/-β compared with VSV vaccination (Figure 6A). Furthermore, to elucidate the role of B18R inhibition in determining the autoimmune outcome of the therapy, we generated a recombinant VacV-gp33 lacking an intact B18R coding region (VacVΔB18R-gp33). We found that VacVΔB18R-gp33 treatment induced higher levels of IFN-α/-β than VacV-gp33 treatment, although statistical significance was not reached (Figure 6A). Deletion of B18R did not alter the peak magnitude of the gp33-specific CD8+ T cell response at 12 dpi or the tumor regression kinetics, but the majority of mice treated with B18R-deleted virus developed diabetes (Figure 6, B–D). In addition, to overwhelm B18R inhibition, we delivered Poly (I:C) (pIC) 5 days after VacV vaccination, correlating with the time point at which the therapy-induced T cells reached the pancreas. Treatment with pIC induced a significant increase in IFN-α/-β levels, which had no significant effect on the magnitude of gp33-specific CD8+ T cell responses or tumor regression (Figure 6, E–G), but diabetes was induced in all of the treated mice (Figure 6H). Pretreatment with the IFNAR-blocking Ab before pIC completely prevented diabetes, with no significant effect on the gp33-specific response or tumor regression (Figure 6, E–H). These results reinforce the idea of a critical role of IFN-α/-β in mediating post-therapy autoimmune sequelae, which can be avoided by rational selection of an OVV vector.

Figure 6 B18R-mediated neutralization of IFN-α/-β decouples tumor regression from autoimmune diabetes but can be overwhelmed by pIC treatment. (A) Systemic levels of IFN-α and IFN-β detected in plasma samples taken from B16-gp33 tumor–bearing RIP-gp mice at the indicated time point (hours post infection [hpi]) after injection of the VSV-gp33 (n = 4), VacV-gp33 (n = 6), or VacVΔB18R-gp33 (n = 5) component of the combination therapy. (B) gp33-specific CD8+ T cell responses and (C) tumor volume were measured on the indicated dpi in B16-gp33 tumor–bearing RIP-gp mice treated with P14 T CM cells plus VacV-gp33 (n = 5) or P14 T CM cells plus VacVΔB18R-gp33 (n = 4). (D) Percentage of mice that developed diabetes. (E) Systemic levels of IFN-α and IFN-β in plasma samples (n = 5), (F) gp33-specific CD8+ T cell responses, and (G) tumor volume induced by the combination therapy were measured on the indicated day following infection with VacV-gp33 (n = 4). This was followed by pIC treatment on day 5 after infection (120 hpi), as shown by the black arrows in E, G and H (n = 5). An additional group received a bolus of the IFNAR-blocking Ab 2 hours prior to pIC treatment, as shown by the gray arrow in G and H (n = 5). (H) Percentage of mice that developed diabetes. Data for B–D and F–H are representative of 2 independent experiments and are shown as the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-way ANOVA (A and F) or 1-way ANOVA (E) with Holm-Sidak correction for multiple comparisons, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B), and log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test (D and H).

Autoimmune diabetes is associated with IFN-α/-β–mediated upregulation of MHC I on β cells. An increase in MHC I expression levels on tumor and normal cells resulting in increased susceptibility to antigen-specific CD8+ T cell attack has previously been shown to share a correlative relationship with systemic induction of IFN-α/-β (22–24). Therefore, we hypothesized that VSV-induced IFN-α/-β may have upregulated MHC I levels on the surface of β cells and rendered them more susceptible to immune attack by the infiltrating P14 T cells. Immunohistochemical probing of pancreatic tissues from combination therapy–treated mice showed a dramatic upregulation of MHC I expression on β cells following VSV vaccination compared with the low expression level seen after T CM cell transfer alone (Figure 7A). MHC I levels were highest 5 days after vaccination, coinciding with the onset of diabetes (Figure 2C).

Figure 7 IFN-α/-β–induced upregulation of MHC I enhances antigen-specific cytotoxicity, resulting in autoimmune diabetes. (A) Immunohistochemical staining of pancreatic tissues from treated RIP-gp mice showed increased MHC I expression on islets after VSV-gp33 and VacVΔB18R-gp33 treatment but only low MHC I expression levels on islet cells after treatment with VacV-gp33–based combination therapy. (B) Pancreatic islets showed intense MHC I staining upon i.p. injection with pIC on day 5 after treatment with the VacV-based combination therapy. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Flow cytometric evaluation of B16-gp33 cells treated in vitro with IFN-β showed upregulation of MHC I expression. (D) Combination therapy–generated cytotoxicity of CD8+ T cells on B16-gp33 cells but not gp33-negative B16F10 cells after pretreatment with IFN-β (n = 10). *P < 0.05 and ****P < 0.0001 by 2-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak correction for multiple comparisons. (E) Tumor tissues from treated mice showed similar MHC I expression profiles when probed immunohistochemically, regardless of the viral vector used. Scale bars: 50 μm.

Histological analysis revealed a correlation between the treatment of islets with VacV, which showed low level MHC I expression, and the deletion of B18R, which showed high level MHC I expression, supporting our hypothesis that inhibition of IFN-α/-β–mediated MHC I upregulation by B18R prevents the recognition of pancreatic β cells by infiltrating autoreactive T cells (Figure 7A). We performed 2 more experiments to confirm this correlation. First, staining of pancreatic tissues from mice treated with pIC following VacV-based combination therapy revealed enhanced levels of MHC I compared with VacV treatment alone and levels similar to those detected with VSV treatment (Figure 7B). Second, treatment of B16-gp33 cells with IFN-β in vitro dramatically increased MHC I expression (Figure 7C) and enhanced their killing by purified gp33-specific CD8+ T cells from mice treated with the combination therapy (Figure 7D), a phenomenon that is likely shared by pancreatic β cells.

Interestingly, in contrast to pancreatic islets, we observed intense MHC I staining throughout the tumor (Figure 7E), irrespective of which OVV treatment was administered, demonstrating that IFN-α/-β is not required for the upregulation of MHC I on tumor cells when an oncolytic virus (OV) is used. It is likely that local inflammatory effects of OV replication in the tumor induced other inflammatory signals that could maintain or enhance MHC I expression on tumor cells independently of IFN-α/-β (25, 26).