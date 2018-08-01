Purinergic P2X4 receptors and mitochondrial ATP production regulate T cell migration

SDF-1α triggers rapid ATP release and T cell migration. Cell migration is a fundamental feature by which T cells traffic to lymph nodes and other tissues to scan APCs for suitable antigens (4). Over a dozen different chemokine receptors regulate T cell trafficking (10). CXCR4 and its ligand SDF-1α are involved in the recruitment of lymphocytes to lymph nodes and allograft tissues (11, 14, 15). T cell trafficking into transplanted lungs leads to graft rejection, which is an unresolved problem that limits success in lung transplantation (9, 22). A better understanding of the mechanisms that regulate T cell migration may reveal novel therapeutic targets to prevent allograft rejection. We found that SDF-1α stimulation of naive CD4+ T cells induces rapid cell polarization, robust migration, and the release of cellular ATP (Figure 1, A and B; Supplemental Figure 1A; and Supplemental Video 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120972DS1). SDF-1α dose-dependently increased migration speed and the area covered by T cells (Figure 1C). Studies with a novel membrane-anchoring ATP probe, 2-2Zn (23, 24), revealed that SDF-1α triggers a sudden surge of ATP release within seconds of cell stimulation (Figure 1, A and D; and Supplemental Video 2). SDF-1α–induced ATP release was blocked by the gap junction inhibitor carbenoxolone (CBX) and the pannexin-1 (PANX1) channel inhibitor 10panx1 (Figure 1, D and E; and Supplemental Video 2). Next, we examined the role of PANX1 in the migration of Jurkat cells, a CD4+ T cell line that is often used to study CD4+ T cell activation mechanisms and that reacts similarly to SDF-1α stimulation (Supplemental Figure 1). Silencing of PANX1 channels in Jurkat cells blocked SDF-1α–induced ATP release, polarization, and cell migration (Figure 1F and Supplemental Video 3). These findings and similar recent reports by others demonstrate that ATP release via PANX1 channels is required for the migration of CD4+ T cells in response to SDF-1α (25).

Figure 1 ATP release through pannexin-1 channels is required for T cell migration. (A) ATP release at the cell surface from human CD4+ T cells before and 1 minute after stimulation with SDF-1α was visualized with the ATP probe 2-2Zn (left column; ×100 objective; scale bar, 10 μm). Cell migration was tracked for 30 minutes in the presence or absence of SDF-1α. Paths of individual cells superimposed (center column; ×63 objective; scale bar, 10 μm) or aligned with their origins at x = y = 0 (right column) are shown. Data are representative of 5 experiments. (See also Supplemental Video 1). (B) Migration speed and ATP release of CD4+ T cells in response to SDF-1α. (C) Speed and migration range of CD4+ T cells treated with increasing concentrations of SDF-1α (30-minute observation). (D) CD4+ T cells were stained with 2-2Zn and the response to CBX (100 μM) or SDF-1α was analyzed with fluorescence microscopy. Representative images before, 0.5 minutes after addition of CBX, and 1 minute after addition of SDF-1α (left) and traces of cells derived from 2 separate experiments (control, n = 31; CBX, n = 39) are shown. Data are mean ± SD; ×100 objective; scale bar, 10 μm. (See also Supplemental Video 2.) (E) ATP concentrations in the supernatants of CD4+ T cells treated with CBX (50 μM) or 10panx1 (100 μM) and stimulated with SDF-1α for 5 minutes. (F) Spontaneous or SDF-1α–induced migration speed of Jurkat cells after silencing of PANX1 or treatment with CBX (100 μM; see also Supplemental Video 3; *P < 0.05, #P < 0.05 by Kruskal-Wallis test). Data in B (migration speed), C, and F represent mean ± SD of 60 cells analyzed in 3 independent experiments. Data in B (ATP release) and E represent mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments; *P < 0.05 vs. control (1-way ANOVA); #P < 0.05 (unpaired 2-tailed t test).

Mitochondria produce the ATP that regulates T cell migration. In our previous work, we have shown that mitochondria fuel autocrine purinergic feedback mechanisms that maintain basal functions of resting T cells (26). In activated T cells, a burst of mitochondrial activity promotes T cell receptor signaling at the immune synapse between T cells and APCs (27). Here, we show that mitochondria also regulate cell migration. Inhibition of mitochondria by uncoupling oxidative phosphorylation with carbonyl cyanide m-chlorophenyl hydrazine (CCCP) blocked ATP release and the polarization and migration of T cells in response to SDF-1α (Figure 2, A–C). Blocking ATP release or inhibition of P2 receptor stimulation by treating cells with CBX, suramin, or by removing released ATP with apyrase impaired the polarization and migration of cells in response to SDF-1α (Figure 2, B and C). Thus, SDF-1α–induced mitochondrial ATP production fuels autocrine feedback mechanisms that regulate CD4+ T cell migration. In order to study how SDF-1α elicits ATP production, we used Rhod-2 to assess Ca2+ uptake by mitochondria, which is a prerequisite for mitochondrial ATP synthesis (28). Using live-cell imaging with Rhod-2 and 2-2Zn, we found that mitochondrial Ca2+ uptake and hotspots of ATP release coincided with sites of pseudopod protrusion and membrane remodeling (Figure 2, D and E; and Supplemental Video 4). These findings suggest that SDF-1α triggers mitochondrial activation and localized ATP release that regulates pseudopod protrusion at the front of migrating T cells.

Figure 2 Mitochondria produce the ATP that is released from migrating T cells. (A) ATP concentrations were measured in the supernatants of CD4+ T cells treated with CCCP (5 μM) for 10 minutes and stimulated with SDF-1α for 5 minutes (mean ± SD, n = 3; *P < 0.05 vs. control; 1-way ANOVA). (B and C) CD4+ T cells were treated with CCCP (5 μM), CBX (50 μM), apyrase (20 U/ml), suramin (100 μM), or cell culture medium (control) for 10 minutes, and polarization (B) and migration speed (C) in response to SDF-1α were analyzed. Data represent mean ± SD of 86 (no stimulation), 237 (control), 133 (CCCP), 110 (CBX), 87 (apyrase), and 49 (suramin) cells analyzed in 6 (control) or 3 separate experiments. *P < 0.05 vs. control (Kruskal-Wallis test). (D and E) CD4+ T cells were stained with the mitochondrial Ca2+ indicator Rhod-2 and the ATP probe 2-2Zn, stimulated with SDF-1α, and ATP release and mitochondrial Ca2+ influx were analyzed with fluorescence microscopy (see also Supplemental Video 4). Representative images of 6 individual experiments comprising a total of 55 cells are shown in D (scale bar, 5 μm; ×100 objective). The histogram shows the distribution of the 2-2Zn and Rhod-2 signal across the cell axis as indicated. (E) 2-2Zn and Rhod-2 fluorescence intensities were measured at the front of polarizing CD4+ T cells and normalized to the fluorescence intensities at the back of the same cell. Data are derived from 55 cells analyzed in 6 individual experiments.

P2X4 receptors regulate T cell migration. SDF-1α dose-dependently increased the activation of T cells in peripheral blood mononuclear cell (PBMC) cultures stimulated under conditions that necessitate T cell migration for the ligation of both the TCR and CD28 coreceptor (Figure 3A). Adding SDF-1α to PBMC cultures stimulated with soluble anti-CD3 antibodies in flat-bottom dishes increased the migration speed of T cells, the range the cells covered, and the expression of CD69 that was assessed as an early T cell activation event (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 2A). There was a positive correlation between parameters of cell migration (migration speed or range) and cell activation (CD69 expression; Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2B). While SDF-1α increased cell migration, it did not alter coupling of T cells with anti-TCR/CD28 antibody-coated beads (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). This suggests that ATP release in response to SDF-1α and autocrine stimulation of purinergic receptors promotes T cell activation by increasing cell migration, the rate of T cell/APC encounters, and the formation of immune synapses. Of the 19 known mammalian purinergic receptor subtypes, which comprise 4 P1 (adenosine), 7 P2X, and 8 P2Y receptors, all 7 ionotropic P2X receptors and several of the G protein–coupled P2Y receptor subtypes (P2Y 2 , P2Y 11 , P2Y 13 ) are capable of recognizing ATP (29–31). Of these ATP receptors, CD4+ T cells express the P2X1, P2X4, P2X7, and P2Y 11 receptor subtypes (20, 32). The P2X1, P2X4, and P2X7 subtypes contribute to immune synapse signaling, but the role of these receptors in T cell migration is not known (20). We found that 5-(3-bromophenyl)-1,3-dihydro-2H-benzofuro[3,2-e]-1,4-diazepin-2-1 (5-BDBD), a specific and selective P2X4 receptor antagonist (33–35), impaired T cell migration in response to SDF-1α (Figure 3D). Inhibition of P2X1 or P2X7 receptors with NF023 and A438079, respectively, had less effect on cell migration. Inhibition of P2X4 receptors was also more effective than inhibition of P2X1 or P2X7 receptors in suppressing CD69 expression and the proliferation of CD4+ T cells (Figure 3, E and F; and Supplemental Figure 3). Taken together, these findings show that P2X4 receptor signaling has a special role in the regulation of T cell migration.

Figure 3 T cell migration and activation depends on P2X4 receptors. (A) CD69 expression in CD4+ T cells stimulated for 5 hours with SDF-1α and anti-CD3 antibodies in a PBMC culture was measured by flow cytometry. Positive controls (stimulation with anti-CD3/anti-CD28 coated beads) and negative controls (no stimulation or stimulation with anti-CD3 in monocyte-depleted cultures) were included as indicated. Data represent mean ± SD of 3 individual experiments. *P < 0.05 vs. 0 ng/ml SDF-1α (1-way ANOVA); TCR, T cell receptor. (B) PBMCs were placed into fibronectin-coated glass-bottom chamber slides, stained with APC-labeled anti-CD4 antibodies, stimulated with SDF-1α, and migration speed of CD4+ T cells was analyzed by time-lapse microscopy. Data are mean ± SD of 50 cells analyzed in 3 separate experiments. CD69 expression following stimulation with SDF-1α and anti-CD3 antibodies for 5 hours was analyzed as in A. Data represent mean ± SD of 3 separate experiments. (C) Correlation between CD69 expression and migration speed. Data are the mean values of the experiments shown in B. (D) CD4+ T cells were treated with CCCP (5 μM), CBX (100 μM), suramin (100 μM), or inhibitors of P2X1 (NF023; 10 μM), P2X4 (5-BDBD; 10 μM), or P2X7 (A438079; 10 μM) receptors, and migration speed in response to SDF-1α was analyzed. Data represent mean ± SD of 80 cells analyzed in 3 experiments; #P < 0.05 vs. control (Kruskal-Wallis test). (E) CD69 expression following TCR stimulation with anti-CD3 for 3 hours was analyzed as in A. (F) Proliferation of CD4+ T cells in a PBMC culture stimulated with anti-CD3 antibodies for 72 hours was determined by analyzing CFSE dilution. Data in E and F represent mean ± SD of 6 (E) or 3 (F) individual experiments. *P < 0.05 vs. control (1-way ANOVA).

P2X4 receptors modulate cytosolic and mitochondrial Ca2+ levels in response to SDF-1α. P2X4 receptors act as ATP-gated Ca2+ channels that facilitate Ca2+ influx, which is required for mitochondrial activity (28, 30). Therefore, we studied the role of P2X4 receptors in SDF-1α–induced Ca2+ signaling. The P2X4 receptor antagonist 5-BDBD reduced cytosolic Ca2+ signaling and completely abolished mitochondrial Ca2+ uptake and cellular ATP release in response to SDF-1α (Figure 4, A–E; and Supplemental Video 5). These findings suggest that endogenous P2X4 receptor stimulation promotes a feed-forward signaling mechanism that upregulates mitochondrial ATP production in response to SDF-1α. This is supported by the finding that blocking ATP release with CBX and inhibition of P2X4 receptors had similar effects on SDF-1α–induced Ca2+ signaling. CXCR4 stimulation is known to activate phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase (PI3K) signaling, which promotes the release of Ca2+ from intracellular stores (36). Treatment with the selective PI3K inhibitor wortmannin prevented the increase in intracellular Ca2+ following SDF-1α stimulation, which suggests that P2X4 receptors enhance and sustain mitochondrial activity following SDF-1α exposure (Figure 4, A–D).

Figure 4 P2X4 receptors regulate Ca2+ signaling. Cytosolic (A and B) or mitochondrial (C and D) Ca2+ levels in CD4+ T cells stimulated in the presence of CBX (50 μM), the P2X4 receptor antagonist 5-BDBD (10 μM), or the PI3K inhibitor wortmannin (10 μM) were recorded by time-lapse fluorescence microscopy. (A) Data are mean Fluo-4 fluorescence traces of 65 (control), 42 (CBX), 54 (P2X4 inhibitor), or 58 (wortmannin) cells from 1 experiment and are representative of 3–6 experiments. (B) Averaged plateau fluorescence values ± SD of 7 (no stimulation), 6 (control), 5 (P2X4 inhibitor), or 3 (CBX, wortmannin) separate experiments each comprising averaged data from all cells in a microscopic field (range 38–71). (C) Data are mean Rhod-2 fluorescence traces of 32 (control), 31 (CBX), 35 (P2X4 inhibitor), or 30 (wortmannin) cells derived from 1 experiment and are representative of 3–5 experiments. (D) Averaged peak fluorescence values ± SD of 5 (no stimulation, control) or 3 (CBX, P2X4 inhibitor, wortmannin) separate experiments each comprising averaged data from all cells in a microscopic field (range 16–39). (E) Jurkat T cells were treated with 5-BDBD (P2X4 inhibitor; 20 μM) or vehicle control for 10 minutes. ATP release in response to stimulation with SDF-1α or vehicle control was measured after 5 minutes (mean ± SD, n = 3); *P < 0.05 vs. control (1-way ANOVA).

P2X4 receptors are needed for T cell polarization and pseudopod formation. Leukocyte migration depends on the polarization of cells, which involves excitatory signals that promote actin polymerization and pseudopod protrusion at the leading edge (37). We hypothesized that P2X4 receptors provide such signals to enhance and amplify chemokine signaling and establish cell polarity in migrating T cells. We found that silencing of P2X4 receptors disrupts cell polarization and the migration of T cells in response to SDF-1α (Figure 5, A–C; and Supplemental Video 6). In the absence of P2X4 receptor signaling, T cells assumed rounded shapes with a reduced cell surface area (Figure 5, A and D) and fewer pseudopodia (Figure 5E). Upon TCR stimulation, T cells transform into spontaneously migrating lymphoblasts that require P2X4 receptors for cell migration as shown by the fact that 5-BDBD dose-dependently and reversibly blocked the polarization and migration of TCR/CD28-stimulated T cells (Supplemental Figure 4; Figure 5; and Supplemental Video 6).

Figure 5 P2X4 receptors regulate T cell polarization, pseudopod formation, and migration. (A–C) Cell migration after silencing of P2X4 receptors in Jurkat cells or pharmacological P2X4 inhibition (5-BDBD, 10 μM) in CD4+ T lymphoblasts in the presence or absence of SDF-1α. (A) Representative images of 4 experiments; ×20 objective; scale bar, 10 μm (see also Supplemental Video 6). (B) Jurkat cells were treated with control or P2X4-targeting siRNA at the indicated concentrations, and migration speed and range (in 30 minutes) were analyzed after 48 hours. Data represent mean ± SEM of 60 cells derived from 3 experiments. (C) Jurkat cells were transfected with control or P2X4-targeting siRNA (10 nM) and migration was analyzed after 48 hours. Data represent mean ± SD of 3 (Jurkat cells) or 4 (T cells) separate experiments each comprising 40 cells. (D) Effect of P2X4 silencing or inhibition on the cell surface area of Jurkat cells, primary CD4+ T cells, and CD4+ T lymphoblasts stimulated or not with SDF-1α. Box plots show the median and the distribution of 262, 553, and 276 Jurkat cells, 297, 290, and 127 primary CD4+ T cells, 290 control lymphoblasts, and 127 lymphoblasts treated with 5-BDBD. Cells were analyzed in 4 separate experiments. (E) Migration of primary CD4+ T cells (no stimulation) or CD4+ T lymphoblasts treated or not with 5-BDBD was monitored by time-lapse microscopy. The number of pseudopodia formed by a particular cell during the 30-minute observation period was recorded. Box plots show the median and the distribution of 212 (no stimulation), 140 (control), and 82 (P2X4 inhibitor) analyzed cells derived from 5 (no stimulation) or 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.05 vs. control (Kruskal-Wallis test). #P < 0.05 (1-way ANOVA); TCR, T cell receptor.

P2X4 receptors regulate mitochondrial ATP production in migrating T cells. In order to study the role of P2X4 receptors in cell migration, we examined the subcellular distribution of P2X4 receptors using fluorescence-tagged P2X4 receptor fusion proteins expressed in Jurkat CD4+ T cells. In unstimulated cells, P2X4 receptors were expressed in puncta that were distributed throughout the plasma membrane. Cell stimulation and polarization resulted in a reorganized pattern with these P2X4 receptor–containing structures located primarily at the front of polarized cells. P2X4 receptors accumulated at sites of pseudopod protrusion that also featured increased mitochondrial activity (Figure 6A and Supplemental Video 7). Like others before, we also observed that active mitochondria frequently accumulate near the uropod of migrating cells where they are thought to fuel ATP-consuming, actin-myosin–driven cell contraction (Figure 6B) (38). We found that cell migration speed correlated with the proportion of mitochondrial mass near the uropod (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 5A). Slow-moving cells, however, used a portion of their mitochondria at the front to probe the extracellular environment and to communicate with adjacent cells using their pseudopodia (Figure 6, B and D; and Supplemental Video 8). These findings indicate that the subcellular distribution of mitochondria determines patterns of cell motility and behavior. The accumulation of mitochondria and P2X4 receptors near the leading edge of migrating cells suggests that their tight interaction is required to promote excitatory signaling mechanisms that facilitate pseudopod protrusion. In support of this notion, we found that inhibition of P2X4 receptors resulted in a progressive shutdown of mitochondrial activity and the retraction of lamellipodia (Figure 6, E and F; and Supplemental Video 9). Removal of extracellular ATP by apyrase had a similar effect, which is in agreement with an autocrine purinergic feed-forward signaling loop that regulates mitochondrial activity (Figure 6F). Taken together, these findings demonstrate that the subcellular localization of P2X4 receptors and of the mitochondria that fuel these receptors has a central role in the regulation of T cell polarization and migration. This conclusion is further supported by our findings that the mitochondrial inhibitors CCCP, rotenone, and oligomycin impaired cell polarization, pseudopod formation, and cell migration (Supplemental Figure 5, B–E).

Figure 6 P2X4 receptors promote mitochondrial activation and localized ATP release from migrating T cells. (A) Distribution of EGFP-tagged P2X4 receptors and mitochondria in unstimulated and SDF-1α–stimulated Jurkat cells. Histograms show the distribution of P2X4 receptor fluorescence along the cell axis as indicated (rectangle) and represent mean ± SD of 7 independent experiments. Arrow indicates direction of migration (see also Supplemental Video 7); ×100 objective. Scale bar, 10 μm. (B) Mitochondria are in the back of fast-moving cells and translocate to the front of cells probing their surroundings or engaging with other cells. CD4+ T lymphoblasts stained with MitoTracker Red CM-H2Xros (top row; ×63 objective) or with MitoTracker and 2-2Zn (bottom row; ×100 objective) are shown. Images are representative of 30 (top) or 15 (bottom row) experiments. Arrows in cells probing their environment indicate spots of increased mitochondrial activity (see also Supplemental Video 8). Scale bar, 10 μm. (C) Migration speed and mitochondrial localization were analyzed in 30-second increments in cells derived from 5 different experiments. The results shown comprise 73 single experiments. (D) Localization of mitochondria in the front half of fast-moving, probing, or interacting cells. Data represent mean ± SD of 30 cells, derived from 7 separate experiments; *P < 0.05 (Kruskal-Wallis test). (E) Representative images (left) and fluorescence intensity traces (right) of mitochondrial activity (MitoTracker Red CM-H2Xros) in CD4+ T lymphoblasts before and after P2X4 receptor inhibition (5-BDBD, 10 μM). Color coding was applied to demonstrate differences in mitochondrial activity. Right panel: Change in mitochondrial activity over time following treatment with 5-BDBD or culture medium (control). Data are representative of 20 cells; ×100 objective (see also Supplemental Video 9). Scale bar, 10 μm. (F) Averaged mitochondrial activity (mean ± SEM) of 22 (control), 20 (P2X4 inhibitor), or 11 (apyrase; 10 U/ml) cells analyzed in 2 (apyrase) or 3 individual experiments; *P < 0.05 (1-way ANOVA).

P2X4 receptor inhibition prevents T cell infiltration and lung allograft rejection. Cell migration is needed for the recruitment of alloreactive T cells into lung allograft tissues, where these cells cause acute and chronic transplant rejection (22). We tested whether pharmacological inhibition of P2X4 receptors prevents the infiltration of T cells into lung allografts using a mouse lung transplant model with major histocompatibility complex mismatched BALB/c (H-2d) donor lungs and C57BL/6 (H-2b) recipient mice. We chose this widely used model because it recapitulates the clinical situation where human leukocyte antigen (HLA) mismatches are unavoidable due to logistic constraints (39, 40). We determined T cell recruitment into the lung allograft 24 hours after lung transplantation (i.e., at a time early enough to exclude the possibility that T cell proliferation interfered with cell numbers in allograft tissues). Treatment with the P2X4 receptor antagonist 5-BDBD reduced the accumulation of T cells in lung allografts, improved lung function as reflected in reduced peak airway pressures, and reduced the gross appearance of rejection when compared with allografts implanted into vehicle-treated control mice (Figure 7, A and B; and Supplemental Figure 6). Moreover, P2X4 receptor inhibition also blocked the proliferation of CD4+ and CD8+ C57BL/6 recipient T cells in mixed lymphocyte reactions with BALB/c donor splenocytes (Figure 7, C and D; and Supplemental Figure 6). The effect of suramin on mouse cells was less effective than its effect on human cells (Figure 3F). This may be due to species differences that have been previously reported for this inhibitor (41). Taken together, these data demonstrate that blocking P2X4 receptors can indeed prevent the recruitment and activation of alloreactive T cells in lung transplantation.