Kidney-infiltrating T cells in murine lupus nephritis are metabolically and functionally exhausted

Three murine models of LN were used to determine the role and phenotype of KITs. The first model was the MRL.Faslpr (MRL/lpr) model of lupus, which recapitulates nearly all features of human disease and is therefore a predominant research model (23–28). Importantly, preclinical therapeutic trials in the MRL/lpr model have accurately predicted responses in human translational studies (29–33). The second model was the Fcgr2b–/–.Y-chromosome–linked autoimmune accelerator (Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa) model, in which deletion of the inhibitory receptor (IR) FcγRIIB combined with the Yaa mutation results in a proliferative glomerulonephritis in male mice (34). We conducted confirmatory experiments in a third murine model, the MRL.Tlr9–/– model, which is sufficient for Fas, but uses TLR9 deficiency as a disease accelerator. As nonautoimmune mice have very few T cells in their kidneys, the paradigm we have used in this work is to compare KITs in diseased kidneys with T cells in the spleens of the same mice. However, to determine whether an inflammatory environment was necessary to alter T cell phenotype, we also examined KITs from C57BL/6 (B6) mice.

T cells make up the majority of kidney-infiltrating immune cells in lupus-prone mice. In aged nephritic MRL/lpr mice, T cells made up 64.2% of the total CD45+ kidney infiltrate, followed by CD11b+ populations, which accounted for 25.4% (Figure 1A). We recovered an average of nearly 4 × 106 total TCR-β+ cells from the kidneys of older MRL/lpr mice and approximately 10-fold fewer cells in youner, 11- to 12-week-old MRL/lpr mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120859DS1). The overall composition of T cell populations in the kidney differed from that in the periphery, with an increased percentage of CD4+ and CD8+ and a lower frequency of double-negative (DN) T cells in the kidney (Figure 1B). Consistent with previous reports (17), KITs expressed elevated amounts of activation markers CD44 and CD69 (Figure 1, C and D) and reduced amounts of CD62L (Figure 1C), suggesting a change in migratory status.

Figure 1 Characterization of T cell populations infiltrating the kidneys of nephritic MRL/lpr mice. (A) The frequency of CD45+CD11b+ cells, T cells (CD45+TCR+), and B cells (intracellular Igκ+) in kidney infiltrates was determined using flow cytometry (n = 8 per group). (B) The frequency of different T cell subsets was determined in the kidneys and spleens of matched MRL/lpr mice with nephritis (n = 8 per group). DN, double negative. (C) Representative flow plots of CD44 and CD62L expression on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from indicated organs are shown with percentages ± SD of each gated subpopulation, CD62L+CD44–, CD62L+CD44+, and CD62L–CD44+ (n = 4 per group). (D) Left panel: representative histogram of CD69 expression on CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from indicated organs (blue, spleen; red, kidney; gray, BALB/c). Right panel: summary data from spleens and kidneys of lupus-prone mice (n = 10 mice per group). For tabulated data, each dot denotes an individual mouse, horizontal lines represent the mean, and error bars show ± 1 SD. Paired Student’s t test was used to determine statistical significance between spleen and kidney samples. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001.

In comparison, there were nearly 100-fold fewer TCR-β+ cells isolated from the kidneys of B6 mice compared with MRL/lpr mice of similar ages (Supplemental Figure 1A). T cells made up approximately 10% and CD11b+ cells accounted for 80% of nonparenchymal cells isolated (Supplemental Figure 1B). Kidney-derived T cells from B6 mice exhibited an increased frequency of T cells with an effector phenotype (CD44hi CD62Llo) and increased frequency of CD69+ cells when compared with splenic T cells. Compared with MRL/lpr KITs, B6 KITs had an increased frequency of naive CD8+ T cells (CD44lo CD62Lhi) and a lower frequency of CD69+ CD4+ and CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D).

KITs are functionally suppressed compared with splenic-derived T cells. Because T cell infiltrates have a known role in pathogenesis of SLE in murine models and are the predominant cell in the inflamed kidney, we next evaluated the functional status of KITs. Compared with splenic T cells, a significantly smaller percentage of CD4+ and CD8+ KITs produced inflammatory cytokines after bulk culture stimulation with PMA and ionomycin in all 3 murine models of LN (Figure 2, A–D, Supplemental Figure 2A). There was also a reduced frequency of IL-10+ producin CD4+ KITs compared with that in splenic T cells. In addition to a reduced percentage of cytokine-producing cells among KITs compared with splenic T cells, there was also a substantial reduction in mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of cytokine expression (Figure 2, C and D). KITs from B6 mice displayed a similar low frequency of cytokine-producing cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). There was no detectable IL-4 or IL-17 staining in KITs or splenic-derived T cells in the MRL/lpr model (not shown).

Figure 2 KITs have suppressed functional capacity. T cells were isolated from the kidney (red) and spleen (blue) of nephritic MRL/lpr and Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa mice. (A–D) Cells were stimulated in bulk culture with PMA and ionomycin in the presence of brefeldin A for 4 hours, and cytokine expression was assessed by flow cytometry. (A and B) Representative contour plots showing cytokine production by CD4+ and CD8+ T cells from MRL/lpr (upper panels) and Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa (lower panels) mice. (C and D) Cytokine production by T cells of MRL/lpr (C) and Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa mice (D) represented as the percentage of positive cells (upper panels) and MFI of producers (lower panels). (E) Proliferation of CD8+ T cells in bulk culture after 3 days of anti-CD3/anti-CD28 stimulation (upper left panel) and 5 days for CD4+ T cells (lower left panel) from indicated organs. Cells were labeled with Cell Proliferation Dye prior to culture, and its staining is shown on the x axis. Proliferation index and division index were calculated for CD8+ (n = 5) and CD4+ (n = 7) T cells. For tabulated data (C–E), each dot denotes an individual mouse and horizontal lines represent the mean, with error bars representing 1 SD. Paired Student’s t test was used to determine statistical significance between spleen and kidney samples. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001;****P < 0.0001.

Both CD4+ and CD8+ MRL/lpr–derived KITs exhibited reduced proliferation in response to combined anti-CD3/anti-CD28 stimulation compared with splenic T cells, with only a few KITs proliferating past the first division, while splenic T cells underwent up to 6 divisions during the same time frame (Figure 2E). A significant reduction in both proliferative index and division index was observed (Figure 2E). Thus, counter to conventional theory, KITs are functionally suppressed, compared with activated effector splenic T cells.

KITs exhibit elevated levels of IRs. As functionally impaired KITs may be chronically exposed to self-antigen (15, 16), we hypothesized that they would exhibit an exhausted phenotype, as described for tumor-infiltrating T cells (TILs) and T cells in chronic infection (35, 36). To address this hypothesis, we examined expression of IRs known to be upregulated on exhausted CD8+ T cells, including PD-1, Tim3, Lag3, and 2B4 (35–37). Overall, CD8+ KITs from MRL/lpr and Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa LN mouse models exhibited increased IR expression compared with B6 splenocytes (Figure 3). Additionally, IR expression was generally more elevated in KITs than matched splenic comparators. This was most notable in the CD8+ compartment in MRL/lpr and MRL.Tlr9–/– mice, with all IRs being expressed on a significantly higher proportion of KITs compared with their splenic counterparts (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 2B). A similar pattern of extensive expression of IRs was noted in the Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa KITs when compared with nonlupus control B6 T cells (Figure 3A). However, splenic CD8+ T cells in this model expressed IRs to a degree similar to that of KITs, possibly reflecting a high activation status of the Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa splenic T cells, as activation per se can also cause increased expression of IRs (36, 37).

Figure 3 KITs increase expression of IRs. Representative histograms of IR expression on CD8+ (A) and CD4+ (B) T cells from kidney (red) and spleen (blue) of MRL/lpr and B6 (gray) mice, with gating parameters (left column). Right columns show summary data from MRL/lpr (solid symbols, n = 5/group), Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa (open symbols, n = 4/group), and B6, nonlupus controls (black, n = 4/group). For tabulated data, each dot denotes an individual mouse, and horizontal lines represent the mean, with error bars representing 1 SD. One-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison was performed. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001. These findings are representative of 3 replicates of MRL/lpr mice and 2 replicates of Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa mice.

Analysis of IR expression on CD4+ T cells is more complex, in part because the association between IR expression and exhaustion versus activation is less clear in CD4+ T cells (38). Nonetheless, we observed a statistically significant increase in the majority of IRs in KITs compared with nonautoimmune comparator T cells (Figure 3B). Notably, there were concomitant increases in the Lag3 and Tim3 expression in the splenic-derived MRL/lpr CD4+ T cells, which is likely due to the activated nature of these circulating T cells (38). Both CD4+ and CD8+ KITs isolated from B6 mice exhibited substantially increased expression of PD-1 compared with matched splenic controls. However, these B6-derived KITs expressed significantly less PD-1, Lag3, and Tim3 than KITs derived from lupus-prone MRL/lpr mice (Supplemental Figure 4).

Nearly all KITs exhibited suppressed cytokine production (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), independent of PD-1 expression levels, suggesting that there are likely additional mechanisms by which KIT function is suppressed. This hypothesis is further supported by the fact that T cells derived from nonautoimmune kidneys did not produce cytokines after stimulation (Supplemental Figure 3) despite the fact that they expressed a significantly lower frequency of IRs than did KITs from autoimmune mice (Supplemental Figure 4).

Autoimmune KITs are metabolically quiescent compared with splenic-derived T cells. Exhausted T cells are metabolically dysfunctional, as shown by reduced mitochondrial capacity, mitochondrial function, and glucose uptake (39). In fact, it has been suggested that metabolic dysfunction may be a mechanistic contributor to the exhaustion phenotype (39, 40). Thus, we subsequently assessed the mitochondrial reserve and metabolic output of KITs using the Seahorse Extracellular Flux Analyzer. Metabolic flux analysis of both CD4+ and CD8+ KITs from MRL/lpr mice revealed a substantial loss of spare respiratory capacity (SRC), defined as the difference between basal and uncoupled maximal oxygen consumption (Figure 4A). However, basal oxygen consumption rates were unchanged between cell types.

Figure 4 KITs are metabolically suppressed. (A) Representative oxygen consumption rate (OCR) trace (left) from sorted CD4+ and CD8+ T cells isolated from kidney (red) and spleen (blue) of MRL/lpr mice. A metabolic stress test was performed by injection of oligomycin (Oligo), mitochondrial decoupler (FCCP), glucose uptake inhibitor (2-DG), and antimycin A/rotenone (Ant/Rot). SRC was calculated as the difference between basal OCR values and maximal OCR values achieved after FCCP uncoupling. Summary data of SRC ratio, defined as SRC divided by basal OCR, is shown on the right (n = 7 per group). Error bars at each time point in the trace represent mean ± SEM of triplicate wells, with tabulated data in dot plots (right panels). (B) The Δψm was assessed by flow cytometry using MitoStatus dye. Representative histograms (red, kidney; blue, spleen) of MitoStatus from T cell lineages as indicated from both MRL/lpr (upper left panel) and Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa mice (lower left panel), with tabulated data in dot plots (right panels) (n = 5 per group), are shown (C) Mitochondrial mass was assessed by flow cytometry using MitoTracker DR. Representative histograms (red, kidney; blue, spleen) of MitoTracker DR from T cell lineages as indicated from MRL/lpr mice with summary data in dot plots (lower panels) (n = 5 per group). (D) Representative contour plots of BALB/c splenic or MRL/lpr splenic- or kidney-derived CD4+ (top) and CD8+ (bottom) T cells showing 2NBDG (glucose uptake) and MitoStatus staining, with summary data in dot plots (BALB/c, n = 2; MRL/lpr n = 5 mice). For tabulated data (B–D), each dot denotes an individual mouse, and horizontal lines represent the mean, with error bars representing 1 SD. Paired Student’s t test was used to determine statistical significance between spleen and kidney samples. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

A reduction in SRC can be explained by loss of mitochondrial membrane potential (Δψm) and/or loss of mitochondrial mass. Because Δψm is required for production of ATP, it has been hypothesized that suppressed Δψm may alter cellular function (40). Indeed, using MitoStatus, a membrane potential–dependent dye, we observed that KITs from MRL/lpr, Fcgr2b–/–.Yaa, and MRL.Tlr9–/– mice exhibited reduced Δψm compared with splenic counterpart cells (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 2C). Similarly, both CD4+ and CD8+ KIT populations had a significant (P < 0.01 for all comparisons) reduction in MitoTracker Deep Red FM (MitoTracker) staining, which measures mitochondrial mass (39). However, CD8+ KITs had a bimodal distribution of MitoTracker staining (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 2D), with some cells retaining substantial staining. Thus, the loss of mitochondrial mass appears to contribute to, but alone is insufficient to account for, the almost complete abrogation of SRC.

The extent of glucose utilization depends on T cell function (39, 41), with exhausted T cells exhibiting reduced glucose uptake (39). Indeed, KITs from MRL/lpr mice demonstrated suppressed glucose uptake in vitro, as measured by reduced fluorescent 2-NBD-glucose (2NBDG) dye uptake. In MRL/lpr and MRL.Tlr9–/– mice, 25.7% and 30.0% of CD8+ KITs took up glucose, respectively, compared with 86.2% and 67.8% of splenic comparators (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 2C). Furthermore, in costaining studies, very few KITs in either the CD4+ or CD8+ compartment exhibited intact Δψm and glucose uptake (Figure 4D), suggesting that these cells carry out little if any oxidative phosphorylation (Figure 4D). MRL.Tlr9–/– KITs (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D) and T cells derived from B6 kidneys (Supplemental Figure 3B) exhibited a similar pattern of mitochondrial probe and 2NBDG staining. One notable difference was that CD4+ cells isolated from kidneys of B6 mice did contain a population of metabolically intact cells (MitoStatus and 2NBDG double positive). Among both KITs and splenic T cells, only those cells that had not upregulated PD-1 demonstrated glucose uptake (Supplemental Figure 5C), but neither mitochondrial parameter had a similar correlation with PD-1 expression (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E), again suggesting that PD-1 expression and function alone do not entirely control the metabolic exhaustion phenotype in these cells.

KITs from younger MRL/lpr mice have a phenotype similar to that of nephritic MRL/lpr mice. To begin to address when the T cell exhaustion phenotype observed in KITs of aged mice first develops, we examined a cohort of 11- to 12-week-old MRL/lpr mice, at a time when disease is at early stages and prior to clinical proteinuria. KITs derived from 11- to 12-week-old MRL/lpr mice did not differ significantly from those of aged nephritic MRL/lpr mice with regard to activation status, expression of exhaustion markers, cytokine production, and metabolic profile (Supplemental Figures 1, 3, and 4). This finding suggests that alteration in T cell profile after kidney infiltration occurs fairly early in the disease process and may occur relatively rapidly after tissue entry.

KITs exhibit a transcriptional phenotype that resembles “exhausted” T cells from other models of disease. To better understand how KITs and splenic T cells from the same animals differed in function and origin, we performed transcriptional profiling of CD4+ and CD8+ KITs and matched splenic T cells. After determining genes that were differentially expressed between splenic T cells and KITs (42), we performed gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (43). Differentially expressed genes were compared with several previously defined gene signatures that are characteristic of CD8+ and CD4+ T cell exhaustion in the chronic lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV) infection model (37, 44). Among genes that were differentially expressed in CD8+ KITs versus CD8+ splenocytes, genes from the CD8+ exhaustion cluster were significantly enriched (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6). Similarly, among genes differentially expressed in CD4+ KITs versus CD4+ splenocytes, genes contained in the CD8+ LCMV exhaustion–associated gene set were significantly enriched (Supplemental Figure 6), and among CD4+ KIT differentially expressed genes, genes characterizing exhausted CD4+ T cells in LCMV were nearly significantly enriched (P = 0.0508, Figure 5B). These data provide direct and unbiased evidence that CD8+ KITs are more exhausted than their lymphoid-resident counterparts. The less robust enrichment of exhaustion-related genes among those differentially expressed by CD4+ KITs could have several explanations: there may be a component of peripheral lymphoid exhaustion in the CD4+ compartment of older diseased mice we studied. In this case, the differential expression analysis between the kidney and spleen would filter out some exhaustion-related genes. Related to this, highly activated cells are documented to turn on genes associated with exhaustion (36), and our splenic CD4+ population expressed multiple exhaustion-associated IRs and is CD44+ and CD69+ (Figures 1 and 3). Additionally, CD4+ exhaustion is less well defined than that of CD8+ cells (35).

Figure 5 The transcriptional profile of KITs is consistent with T cell exhaustion. (A and B) RNA-seq data were used to construct gene set enrichment plots illustrating genes differentially regulated in kidney- compared with splenic-derived T cells (n = 3 per group) with respect to a known set of 194 CD4+ expressed and 200 CD8+ expressed genes specific for LCMV-induced T cell exhaustion (44) in both the CD8+ (A) and CD4+ (B) compartments. MitoStatus values calculated using the conservative rankSumTestWithCorrelation function in the limma package. (C) Unbiased hierarchical clustering was performed using 1,426 genes previously identified from 10 clusters comparing TILs to activated and naive T cell populations (36) and represented as a heatmap. Row annotation on the heatmap shows association of clustered genes with PD-1+Tim3+ TILs (purple), naive, effector, and PD-1– Tim3– TILs (gray) or those with enhanced gene expression in both subgroups (orange) (36). GSEA was also performed on individual clusters (Supplemental Figure 6). (D) Differential expression between kidney and splenic CD8+ T cells for selected IRs, T cell products, and metabolic genes as determined by RNA-seq. (E) Representative contour plots for Tcf1 and Eomes expression in nonexhausted (black), exhausted (PD-1+ Tim3+ T cells from LCMV-infected mice) (green), or MRL/lpr kidney- (red) or splenic-derived (blue) CD8+ T cells. For tabulated data, each dot denotes an individual mouse, and bars represent the mean, with error bars indicating SD. One-way ANOVA was used to determine statistical significance using Tukey’s test for multiple comparisons. **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

We also compared our data sets to the exhaustion profile from a murine model of melanoma (36). Ten gene clusters were identified in this prior study by comparing naive, effector, and IR-expressing tumor-infiltrating CD8+ cells. Four of these clusters (most predominantly C1 and C2 and, to a lesser extent, C7 and C10) were associated with PD-1+ Tim3+ TILs (commonly linked with exhaustion), while 4 clusters (C3, C4, C5, and C6) were associated with phenotypically naive or effector populations, and 2 clusters showed a mixed pattern (C8 and C9). A total of 1,426 differentially expressed genes between CD4+ and CD8+ KITs and splenic T cells from our MRL/lpr mice were delineated from a total of 3,031 possible genes present in any the 10 clusters. Notably, unbiased hierarchical clustering of these 1,426 genes resulted in correlation of expression between the TIL-related genes and both CD4+ and CD8+ KIT differentially expressed genes (Figure 5C). GSEA further supported the finding that the CD8+ KITs are similar to PD-1+ Tim3+ TILs, with significant positive correlation for gene clusters C1 and C2 and negative correlation for the naive cell clusters C4 and C5 (Supplemental Figure 7).

CD8+ KITs exhibited increased transcription of IRs, in agreement with the flow cytometry data (Figure 3 and Figure 5D), and decreased transcription of metabolism-related genes defined in LCMV exhaustion (37). Interestingly, CD8+ exhausted cells expressed increased levels of inflammatory cytokine transcripts, while expression of these proteins was actually reduced (Figure 2 and Figure 5D). The finding of increased transcripts by RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) is in line with microdissection studies of KITs in LN that revealed increased cytokine transcripts (14, 18). The phenomenon of discordant mRNA and protein levels is well documented (45), particularly for cytokines that undergo significant posttranscriptional regulation (46, 47). Importantly, this regulation may play an integral role in T cell exhaustion in KITs, as a similar discordant protein/transcript phenomenon was previously observed for LCMV-specific CD8+ T cells (37).

Exhausted CD8+ T cells express increased Eomes (48) and decreased Tcf1 (49). Thus, we next examined whether the expression pattern of the transcription factors Eomes and Tcf1 in KITs mirrored that of T cell exhaustion in the LCMV model of chronic viral infection. KITs were compared with PD-1hi Tim3hi (exhausted) T cells from LCMV-infected mice and control nonexhausted cells. Notably, KITs expressed a Tcf1 and Eomes profile similar to that of exhausted T cells after LCMV infection (Figure 5E), with significantly decreased Tcf1 expression compared with control (nonexhausted T cells) and splenic-derived T cells from matched MRL/lpr mice and a concomitant increase in Eomes compared with that in nonexhausted T cells (Figure 5E). This suggests that the transcriptional phenotype observed in KITs may be mediated by mechanisms similar to those regulating T cell exhaustion in chronic viral infections.

PD-L1 expression is increased in LN kidney compared with noninflamed kidney. Several studies suggest that the PD-L1/PD-1 signaling axis is protective in murine lupus (50–52). These studies relied on global gene deletion, which would have affected activation of cells in secondary lymphoid tissues as well as target organs. Thus, to begin to determine how T cell exhaustion is mediated in nephritic kidneys, we investigated in situ PD-L1 expression in kidneys of diseased MRL/lpr mice. T cell infiltrates were observed both in the periglomerular space and the interstitium of nephritic mice (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 8), but not in younger, prediseased mice (Figure 6). PD-L1 was highly expressed in 4 of 6 nephritic mice on both parenchymal and infiltrating cells and in 2 of 6 mice on predominantly infiltrating cells, while none of the control, prediseased MRL/lpr mice had any PD-L1 staining (Figure 6 and Supplemental Figure 8). Flow cytometric analysis showed that the majority of infiltrating cells expressing elevated PD-L1 levels were CD11b+ (Supplemental Figure 9). The finding of PD-L1 expression in murine nephritic kidneys parallels two studies of human LN kidneys, which showed increased PD-L1 in biopsy samples (53, 54). Hence, in the context of autoimmune nephritis, PD-L1 is induced in both mice, based on our data, and SLE patients, based on published studies, providing a potential mechanism for induction of an exhausted-like T cell phenotype.