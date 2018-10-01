Use of contraceptive depot medroxyprogesterone acetate is associated with impaired cervicovaginal mucosal integrity

The goal of this study was to gain insight into mechanisms underlying the possible link between use of progestin-only injectable DMPA and risk of HIV-1 acquisition, exploring whole-genome transcription profiling of ectocervical tissues. In women, cervicovaginal mucosal tissues are the main portal of entry for the virus, and therefore gene and structural changes induced by HC are critical to such relationship. The major finding of the study is that DMPA use caused significant alterations in expression of genes responsible for cervicovaginal epithelial integrity (Figures 9 and 10 and Supplemental Figure 6). Notably, this effect was not observed in the users of COC, which consisted of a combination of the progestin LNG and the synthetic estrogen ethinyl estradiol.

Figure 9 Intact cervicovaginal epithelium. Healthy cervicovaginal epithelium presents an effective barrier against HIV-1 transmission. The epithelium consists of several layers of continuously differentiating keratinocytes interconnected by cell junctional structures. The outermost epithelial layer, the stratum corneum (SC), is the first physical barrier for most microorganisms. Proteins such as RPTN, FLG, LCE3D, LOR, TGM3, and ALOX12B are essential in maintaining the SC. Corneocytes form the SC and are joined by corneodesmosomes, cell junctional structures whose intercellular part consists of DSG, DSC, and CDSN, proteins that are degraded by KLK peptidases in the uppermost part of the SC to promote cell separation and shedding. The multiple keratinocyte layers beneath the SC present the next level of physical protection due to strong cytoskeleton supported by KRTs and cell junctional structures, largely desmosomes, the transmembrane part of which is formed by DSGs and DSCs. Activities of KLK peptidases beneath the SC are suppressed by serine protease inhibitors including SPINKs and SERPINs. In addition to physical barriers, Lactobacillus spp., which are most often the dominant types of bacteria in healthy vaginal lumen, produce lactic acid — a factor that is involved in direct anti–HIV-1 activity. Vaginal colonization and lactic acid production by lactobacilli depend on available glycogen synthesized by keratinocyte GYS2. The expression pattern of epithelial barrier–related proteins, encoded by genes differentially expressed in DMPA users, is shown on the right. Only potential HIV-1 target immune cells are shown for simplicity.

Figure 10 Model of cervicovaginal mucosal changes in DMPA users plausibly linked to an enhanced HIV-1 susceptibility. Use of DMPA results in altered expression of many genes involved in barrier functions of cervicovaginal mucosa. (A) Decrease in markers of differentiating keratinocytes (such as KRT10, KRT1, KRT6B) indicates a compromised epithelial differentiation. Downregulation of the molecules involved in the SC organization (FLG, RPTN, LCE3D, ALOX12B, TGM3, LOR, and CDSN) and cell junctional proteins in all layers (DSG1 and DSC2) leads to breaches in the epithelial barrier, which is exacerbated by an untimely activation of KLK peptidases due to a decreased production of peptidase inhibitors (specifically SPINK6 and SERPINB7). Decrease in GYS2 expression implicates a drop in the glycogen level and, therefore, lower abundance of Lactobacillus spp. (B) In more expanded responses, molecular changes in the cervicovaginal epithelium are intensified: alterations in the barrier-supporting genes dramatically increase in magnitude, which results in more spacious epithelial breaches and production and release of proinflammatory chemokines that attract more HIV target cells (such as CD4+ T cells, dendritic cells, macrophages) and damage-related neutrophils. In A and, on a larger scale, in B, the cervicovaginal epithelium of the DMPA users is characterized by loss of epithelial integrity, which allows HIV virions to penetrate and/or transverse the epithelium and reach HIV-1 target cells for productive infection or be transferred to the draining lymph node or circulating blood. See the legend to Figure 9 for more details.

An intact genital epithelium provides an efficient barrier to HIV penetration, since the risk of HIV-1 transmission following a single sexual exposure is low — the average probability of male-to-female HIV-1 transmission is estimated as 1–2 per 1,000 coital acts (42, 43).

Ectocervical and vaginal epithelia are structurally similar self-renewing stratified squamous tissues consisting of several layers (or strata) of keratinocytes, which undergo a process of a continuous tightly orchestrated differentiation from a proliferative basal cell layer through postmitotic suprabasal layers to the outermost corneal layer (or stratum corneum [SC]), where they are transformed into flattened corneocytes and shed off the epithelial surface (Figure 9 and refs. 44–48). During differentiation, keratinocytes switch their transcriptional and translational patterns and change cell shape, metabolism, and intercellular contacts. Disturbances in epithelial differentiation have been shown to result in impaired barrier function (39, 40, 49).

We found that expression of several prominent markers of epithelial differentiation was altered after DMPA use. Thus, KRT10, the known marker of differentiating postmitotic suprabasal keratinocytes, was strongly suppressed along with other suprabasal keratins KRT6B and KRT1, while KRT18 and KRT19, which are characteristically expressed in the basal layer cells (50), were upregulated. Downregulation of other genes predominantly expressed in the suprabasal differentiating layers additionally points to defective epithelial differentiation. They include DSG1, the isoform of a desmosomal cadherin responsible for intercellular adhesion in the suprabasal epithelial layers (51, 52); DMKN and SBSN, clustered genes encoding proteins secreted by upper suprabasal keratinocytes (53, 54); and genes encoding proteins essential for the SC (see below).

Besides DSG1, 2 more genes encoding intercellular junction proteins were found downregulated by DMPA: DSC2, a desmosomal cadherin expressed primarily in the lower epithelial layers, and CDSN, a gene coding for an adhesive protein that is added to the extracellular part of desmosomes as they are converted to the corneodesmosomes during keratinocyte transformation to corneocytes (36). Corneodesmosomes hold the corneocytes together until they reach the uppermost part of the SC, where CDSN together with desmosomal cadherins is degraded by specific KLK peptidases to permit the desquamation process. KLK peptidases are also present below the SC, but their activity in these locations is inhibited by specific antipeptidases including SPINKs and SERPINs (37). DMPA use caused suppression of SPINK6 and SERPINB7, which play central roles in the inhibition of KLK activity. Untimely activation of KLK peptidases due to downregulation of their inhibitors contributes to degradation of DSGs and CDSN (36, 37). DSG1 deficiency observed at the protein level might have additionally been due to overexpression of CAPN14, a protease that specifically degrades this cadherin (38). A substantial decline in the desmosomal/corneodesmosomal proteins entails destruction of desmosomes/corneodesmosomes, which are critically important for barrier integrity and epithelial differentiation (refs. 49, 55, and Figure 10).

Transcriptomic analysis revealed DMPA-induced alterations in a number of genes associated with the SC structure. The strongest and most statistically significant was downregulation of RPTN, which belongs to the epidermal differentiation complex (EDC), a 2-Mb region located at chromosomal region 1q21 and comprising about 60 genes, many of them encoding proteins essential for the late steps of keratinocyte differentiation and formation of the SC (56). We also found downregulation of other members of the EDC: LCE3D, LOR, SPRR2C, and, in a group of participants, FLG. In the epidermis, the proteins encoded by these genes are localized to the upper stratum granulosum and SC; however, not much is known about their expression in the cervicovaginal epithelium. In addition to alterations in structural molecules, we observed reduction in expression of genes encoding enzymes essential in the formation of the tight impermeable epidermal barrier in the SC — cross-linking enzyme TGM3 and lipoxygenase ALOX12B (57–59). Notably, these data imply that genes and proteins with well-defined roles in the epidermis are apparently operational in the cervicovaginal mucosa as well. In the epidermis, the SC is considered the principal barrier that prevents penetration of pathogenic molecules and microorganisms, due to a tight cornified envelope (CE) that in association with lipid envelope surrounds the corneocytes embedded into extracellular matrix (49, 58, 60). In the SC of mucosal stratified epithelia, a modified or incomplete version of the CE is thought to be formed, which makes the mucosal SC not as impermeable as the epidermal one (61–65). Nonetheless, virion penetration through the superficial layers of the ectocervical squamous epithelia is relatively infrequent and rather shallow (55). It can, therefore, be suggested that, even if not as efficient as in the skin, the SC of the cervicovaginal epithelium may present the first physical barrier for most microorganisms (61, 62, 66); downregulation of genes coding for proteins required for proper SC formation may facilitate mucosal penetration of pathogens.

Among other important factors known to undermine epithelial terminal differentiation (both cervicovaginal and epidermal) are vitamin A derivatives. We found that DMPA induced alterations in ectocervical genes encoding metabolic enzymes that control levels of retinoic acid (RA), a principal biologically active form of vitamin A. A gene coding for CYP26B1, an enzyme that irreversibly catabolizes RA, was significantly downregulated, while RDH10, which mediates the biosynthesis of RA (reviewed in ref. 67), was upregulated. It is conceivable that collective activity of the RA metabolic enzymes in the ectocervical mucosa of DMPA users results in the elevated RA levels, which might have contributed to impairment of mucosal barrier functions (Supplemental Figure 5). This viewpoint is supported by reports that overexpression of RDH10 results in overproduction of RA, which is accompanied by reduced differentiation of keratinocytes (68), while deletion of CYP26B1 leads to aberrant differentiation, defective CE formation, and impairment of barrier function (69).

Vitamin A has long been characterized as an antikeratinizing factor that opposes effects of estrogen (39, 70) and is associated with shedding of desmosomes and dramatic loss of KRT10 (refs. 39, 40, 71, 72, and references therein), and also with decline in other differentiation markers including filaggrin, loricrin, small proline-rich proteins, and transglutaminase (73–76), all of which we found downregulated in the cervicovaginal epithelium of the DMPA users.

Interestingly, CYP26B1 was downregulated also in the COC users, in whom changes associated with reduced ectocervical epithelial integrity were not observed. Deficiency in CYP26B1 in these women might be compensated by the estrogenic component present in COC.

Estradiol was identified by IPA upstream regulator analysis as the most statistically significant regulator negatively associated with changes in gene expression in DMPA users, which is in line with the well-established fact that injectable DMPA causes hypoestrogenism with systemic estrogen levels falling into postmenopausal range (32, 77–81). Interestingly, many of the genes we found changed in the DMPA users are also altered in postmenopausal women, particularly in those experiencing vaginal atrophy, and expression of most of these genes is restored after administration of estrogen (refs. 82, 83, and our unpublished data). The essential role of estrogen in the structural organization and functioning of the cervicovaginal mucosa has long been recognized. Estrogen deficiency, as found in postmenopausal women or women undergoing estrogen suppression therapy, or in ovariectomized animals, is associated with cervicovaginal regression, which can be substantially reversed by exogenous estrogen administration (82–88). Furthermore, in murine models (including humanized ones), DMPA treatment causes suppression of cervicovaginal DSG1 accompanied by increased genital mucosal permeability and enhanced susceptibility to herpes virus type 2 (HSV-2) and HIV-1, which are prevented when mice are concomitantly treated with estrogen (89, 90). A role of estrogen in protection against simian immunodeficiency virus (SIV) has been demonstrated in primate models. In ovariectomized macaques, intravaginal inoculation of SIV leads to infection, while SIV transmission is averted when macaques receive systemic or local estrogen (87, 91). Estrogen therapy has been shown in these experiments to cause significant cornification and maturation of the epithelium (91).

Ancillary to the structure-related genes, we found reduced expression of GYS2 in the DMPA users, which likely entails a drop in epithelial production of glycogen (92), a nutrient essential for vaginal colonization by Lactobacillus spp. (93). Downregulation of GYS2 points to a mechanism that may underlie the decrease in vaginal colonization by lactobacilli reported for DMPA users (32, 33). Importantly, reduced vaginal abundance of lactobacilli has been linked to impairment of the cervicovaginal epithelial integrity (94, 95) and increased susceptibility to sexually transmitted infections including HIV-1 (93, 96–100). Notably, glycogen-dependent glucose metabolism and vaginal colonization by lactobacilli are stimulated by estrogen (92).

Results presented here together with data published by others suggest that significant and highly correlated DMPA-induced dysregulation of genes responsible for cervicovaginal epithelial integrity was largely a consequence of a DMPA-driven decline in estrogen levels. Substantial impairment of the mucosal protective barrier presents a mechanism contributing to the potential link between increased HIV acquisition rates and DMPA use (Figures 9 and 10). Causal relationship between hypoestrogenism and increased HIV transmission in DMPA users has earlier been proposed (13, 32) and discussed in detail (14).

Effects of estrogen and progesterone/progestin are mediated through their cognate receptors — estrogen receptors (ERs) and progesterone receptors (PRs), respectively. There is a significant crosstalk between PRs and ERs. While estrogen bound to ERs is the major factor that positively regulates PR levels in a tissue- and cell-specific manner (101–104), downregulation of PRs may be induced by activated RA receptors and progestins themselves (105, 106). Our data indicate that use of either progestin-only DMPA or progestin LNG combined with estrogen in COC caused a decrease in ectocervical expression of PGR. The observed suppression of PGR in both DMPA and COC users might occur by action of the progestins with an additional contribution from RA, whose level could be elevated due to decreased levels of the retinoid catabolic enzyme CYP26B1. Interestingly, no correlation was detected between expression of PGR and barrier genes, while there was a strong correlation between expression of PGR and CYP26B1. Less significant alterations in these genes in COC users were likely due to an opposing effect of the estrogen component in COC and/or possibly because of differential targeting of steroid hormone receptors by the different progestin constituents of both contraceptives. While both MPA and LNG have comparable affinities for PRs, MPA additionally binds with high affinity and activates another member of the superfamily of nuclear receptors, glucocorticoid receptor (GR), known as a potent suppressor of proinflammatory mediators (107–110). Activated by MPA, GR has been demonstrated in vitro and ex vivo to downregulate production of key cytokines/chemokines responsible for regulation of immune response in various types of cells, thus contributing to suppression of systemic and local immune protection (26, 109, 111, 112). Compromised immune function is suggested as one of the mechanisms underlying the potential link between HIV-1 acquisition risk and DMPA use (reviewed in refs. 12–14, 16).

While ectocervical transcriptome data do not reflect an assessment of the systemic immune status, our functional analysis of altered genes revealed that in the majority of women participating in our study, biological processes associated with immune cell movement and functions were predicted to be significantly suppressed by use of DMPA, which is consistent with an immunosuppressive role of GR activation and supports observations in other studies. Contrastingly, in a small group of women (n = 5), DMPA use caused significant activation of pathways related to immune responses, including immune cell attraction and migration, potentially augmenting susceptibility to HIV-1 acquisition. In this group, we observed significant upregulation of genes encoding chemokines attracting immune cells postulated to be HIV targets, including CCL19 and CCL21, which are ligands for CCR7 receptor expressed by central memory T cells and dendritic cells (DCs), and CXCL13, which binds CXCR3 expressed on activated T cells and plasmacytoid DCs. Furthermore, strongly upregulated in this group, CXCL1, CXCL6, and IL8 genes encode proinflammatory chemokines binding CXCR1 and CXCR2 receptors largely expressed by neutrophils, which are often linked to tissue damage (66, 113, 114). Activation of chemokine genes took place concomitantly (and might have been mutually interrelated) with dramatically increased alterations in expression of epithelial barrier genes. Moreover, in this group of women we observed considerably stronger downregulation of GYS2, which might result in an adverse effect on the vaginal microbiota that may in turn further contribute to attenuation of the mucosal protective function (115). It is not clear what mechanism(s) may underlie these stark transcriptome variations. We did not detect significant differences in the baseline characteristics (including gene expression) between this “high-response” group and the rest of the participants, although we found that women in this group tended to have lower BMI.

One of the limitations of this study was that we did not test women for urogenital infections after 6-week use of HC; therefore, a possible role of newly acquired infections in the observed differential responses could not be ruled out. It may be speculated that factors aggravating DMPA effect could be associated with dynamic alterations in mucosal environment due to, for example, sexual activity and/or intravaginal practices. Exposure to semen induces vaginal immune responses (116–118); besides, vaginal intercourse is frequently accompanied by epithelial mechanical microabrasions (119). Disruption of mucosal integrity resulting from some intravaginal practices (120, 121) may be exacerbated by DMPA use (18). We did not assess condom use and frequency of sexual encounters, which is another limitation of the study. In general, variations in the cervicovaginal mucosal microenvironment, including those reported to exist in different populations, might contribute to divergent responses to DMPA administration demonstrated in previous studies, especially taking into account that participants in those studies may represent diverse populations with intrinsically different cervicovaginal environments (24, 115, 122–125).

Another weakness of this study is that microarray-based results were only partially validated by quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR and immunohistochemical analysis.

In summary, by applying whole-genome transcriptomic analysis to ectocervical biopsies taken before and after use of HC, we found that use of DMPA, but not COC, caused significant alterations in expression of genes responsible for mucosal barrier functions, most likely as a result of DMPA-induced hypoestrogenism. We propose that impairment of cervicovaginal epithelial integrity in response to DMPA administration is an important mechanism underlying the potential link between increased risk of HIV-1 acquisition and DMPA use. Our data also indicate that whereas in the majority of the DMPA users in our study biological processes associated with immune cell movement and functions were suppressed, in a small group of women some of these functions were substantially activated, resulting in an inflammatory-like response. In addition to epithelial barrier compromise, both immunosuppression and inflammatory responses could contribute to enhanced HIV transmission.