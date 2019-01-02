Transactivation of RAGE mediates angiotensin-induced inflammation and atherogenesis

Animal models

To investigate the impact of RAGE in RAAS-dependent pathology in vivo, we used the Apoe-KO mouse, which is a model associated with enhanced atherosclerotic plaque accumulation following RAAS activation and vasculoprotection with RAAS blockade (4, 5, 7, 19). However, the unusual dyslipidemia, the absence of spontaneous plaque rupture, and the independent proinflammatory effects of Apoe deletion potentially limit the applicability of this mouse model to human disease. C57BL/6J mice, Ager-KO mice, Apoe-KO mice, Ager/Apoe-DKO, Ace2/Apoe-DKO, and Ager/Ace2/Apoe-TKO mice (all backcrossed >10 generations) were sourced and generated in house, as previously described (14, 43, 45). All mice were bred on a C57BL/6J background. For the experimental studies, male mice aged 6–8 weeks and weighing between 20 and 25 g were used, with at least 8 animals per group.

Ang II infusion. Apoe-KO and Ager/Apoe-DKO mice were randomized to receive Ang II (1 μg/kg/min; MilliporeSigma) or vehicle via s.c. infusion for 4 weeks using an osmotic minipump (model 2004, ALZET, BioScientifica) placed into the s.c. space along the dorsal midline of each mouse, under general anesthesia.

Low-sodium diet. Exposure to a low-sodium diet (0.05% sodium) is an experimental model of physiological RAAS activation (46). In this study, Apoe-KO and Ager/Apoe-DKO mice were randomized to receive an isocaloric diet containing 6% fat and either low sodium (0.05% ) or normal sodium (0.3%) amounts (Specialty Feeds) for 1 week or 6 weeks.

After 1 week of study, Apoe-KO and Ager/Apoe-DKO animals were humanely euthanized and the aortae were isolated, cleaned of fat, and mounted in a vessel chamber primed with Krebs buffer and maintained at a physiological pH by infusing carbogen gas (95% O 2 , 5% CO 2 ) through the buffer at 37°C (19). Vessels (n = 6/group) were pretreated with Ang II (1 μM) or vehicle for 4 hours at 37°C. Whole blood labeled with DilC18 (1:1000) was then perfused through the aorta at 0.12 ml/minute. Images and videos of vessel wall–cell interactions were acquired using a fluorescence microscope (Zeiss Discovery.V20), coupled to a digital camera (Hamamatsu ORCA-ER) and analyzed with AxioVison software.

A second group of mice was studied for 6 weeks, after which time the mice were placed into individual metabolic cages (Iffa Credo) for 24 hours, and their weight, water and food (sodium) intake, and urine output were documented. The urinary sodium concentration was measured with a COBAS-INTEGRA 400 Autoanalyzer (Roche Diagnostics) using an ion-sensitive electrode, and the result was adjusted for urinary output (μmol/day).

Ace2-KO mice. In these studies, male Ace2/Apoe-DKO and Ager/Ace2/Apoe-TKO mice were followed out to 18 weeks of age, a time point associated with increased plaque accumulation in DKO mice (19). In a second set of experiments, the mice, from 6 to 8 weeks of age, were further randomized to receive the mCherry-S391A-RAGE 362–404 oligopeptide (10 μg/kg i.p. every other day), the mCherry-RAGE 362–404 oligopeptide (10 μg/kg i.p. every other day), or mCherry alone (control; 10 μg/kg i.p. every other day).

Streptozotocin diabetes. Apoe-KO mice and Ager/Apoe-DKO were randomly allocated to receive streptozotocin (55 mg/kg, Sigma Chemical Co.) or buffer (sodium citrate buffer, pH 4.5) delivered i.p. in 5 consecutive daily doses, followed by mCherry-S391A-RAGE 362–404 oligopeptide (10 μg/kg i.p. every other day), the mCherry-RAGE 362–404 oligopeptide (10 μg/kg i.p. every other day), or mCherry alone (control; 10 μg/kg i.p. every other day) for 10 weeks. All diabetic mice achieved an HbA1c of more than 8% (median 11.2%) after 10 weeks, with no significant differences between treatment groups (data not shown).

Paigen diet. To exclude the nonspecific antiatherogenic actions of RAGE deletion, Apoe-KO and Ager/Apoe-DKO mice were fed a high-fat (Paigen) diet composed of 18.5% fat, 0.9% cholesterol, and 0.5% cholate for 6 weeks (20). This is considered a lipid-dependent model of atherosclerosis and is not inhibited by conventional RAAS blockade, unlike the other models detailed above.

General assessments. Systolic blood pressure was measured by tail-cuff plethysmography in conscious, prewarmed mice using a computerized, noninvasive tail-cuff system (Kent Scientific). Mice from the low-sodium diet study underwent an additional measurement of plasma renin activity and serum aldosterone levels (radioimmunoassay) (ProSearch International) as well as circulating soluble MCP-1 and ICAM-1 protein levels (R&D Biosystems). In Ace2-KO mice, Ang II levels were specifically measured by radioimmunoassay (ProSearch International).

Plaque area quantitation. After the animals were humanely euthanized, the aortic arches were removed, cleaned of excess fat, placed in 10% neutral buffered formalin, and then stained with Sudan IV Herxheimer’s solution (0.5% w/vol; Gurr, BDH Ltd.). The aortae were then dissected longitudinally and pinned flat onto a wax pad. Plaque accumulation across the aortic arch and total aortic surface were quantitated as the percentage of area stained red, as previously described (14, 43, 45).

Quantitative real-time reverse transcription PCR. Aortae were snap-frozen and stored at –80°C in TRIzol (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Next, RNA was extracted and cDNA generated using the TRIzol method (19). Gene expression of key proatherogenic mediators was estimated by quantitative real-time reverse transcription PCR (RT-PCR), performed using the TaqMan system (Thermo Fisher Scientific) on the basis of real-time detection of accumulated fluorescence (ABI Prism 7700, PerkinElmer) (14). Gene expression was normalized to 18S mRNA and reported as the fold change compared with the expression level in the untreated control mice, which was assigned an arbitrary value of 1.0.

Ex vivo studies. Aortae were isolated from Apoe-KO and Ager/Apoe-DKO mice, divided, mounted onto a vessel chamber in Krebs buffer, and maintained at a physiological pH level by infusing carbogen gas (95% O 2 , 5% CO 2 ) through the buffer at 37°C. The vessels (n = 6/group) were then treated with Ang II (1 μM for 4 h), after which whole blood labeled with Vybrant DiI (1:1000, Lonza) for the fluorescence labeling of leukocytes was then perfused through the aorta at 0.12 ml/minute. Images and videos of vessel wall–cell interactions were observed using a fluorescence microscope (Zeiss Discovery.V20), coupled to a digital camera (Hamamatsu ORCA-ER) and analyzed with AxioVison software.

In a second set of experiments, aortae isolated from Apoe-KO and Ager/Apoe-DKO mice were randomized to receive pretreatment with mCherry (control), mCherry-RAGE 362–404 , or mCherry-S391A-RAGE 362–404 oligopeptide (all 8 μg/ml). Thirty minutes later, the aortae were exposed to Ang II (1 μM for 4 h), after which changes in the expression of key NF-κB–dependent proinflammatory genes were assessed using real-time RT-PCR.

In vitro studies

PMAECs. To assess the impact of RAGE deficiency on NF-κB–dependent proinflammatory signaling via the AT 1 receptor, PMAECs were isolated from the aortae of (WT) C57BL/6J mice and Ager-KO mice, as previously described (19), and cultured in DMEM/F-12 endothelial cell growth supplement (ECGS) media. Cultured PMAECs were then exposed to Ang II (1 μM for 2 hours), the RAGE ligand S100A8/A9 (2 μg/ml for 2 h), or vehicle, after which the cells were placed in TRIzol, the mRNA extracted, and the cDNA synthesized. Changes in gene expression of the RelA p65 NF-κB subunit gene, the Egr1 gene, or NF-κB–activated target genes were estimated by quantitative real-time RT-PCR, as detailed above. To confirm that the AT 1 receptor signaling cascade was functional in PMAECs from Ager-KO mice, the induction of IP 1 , a stable downstream metabolite of IP 3 , which accumulates in cells following Gq receptor activation, was measured 2 hours after exposure to Ang II or vehicle using the IP-One HTRF (homogeneous time-resolved fluorescence) assay (CisBio Bioassays).

Functional responsiveness to Ang II was further determined in PMAECs using a static adhesion assay. In brief, PMAECs were seeded at 50,000 cells per well into 6-well plates and allowed to grow to 70% confluency before treatment with 1 μM Ang II for 24 hours. Human THP-1 cells were stained using the CellVue Burgundy Fluorescent Cell Labeling Kit (LI-COR), before seeding them onto the endothelial cell monolayers at 3 × 105 viable cells per well, and incubated for 20 minutes at 37°C. The wells were washed with PBS before fixation of the cells with 4% formalin in PBS for 30 minutes. The adhesion of cells was quantitated using the ODYSSEY infrared imager (LI-COR).

In separate experiments, PMAECs from C57BL/6J mice were transfected with siRNAs targeting Ager (Ambion, assay ID: s62119; 2 nM), p65 (RelA) (Ambion, assay ID: s72857; 10 nM), PKCζ (Ambion, s71716; 10 nM), Diaph1 (sense 5′-UACAGAGGAAGCUGAUAUUGAAGCC, antisense 3′-GGCUUCAAU AUCAGCUUCCUCUGUA; Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific; 10 nM), or scrambled control 1 (Ambion; 2 nM or 10 nM) using Lipofectamine RNAiMAX (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. The cells were allowed to recover in media containing 10% FBS for 16 hours prior to treatment with Ang II (1 μM for 2 hours), S100A8/A9 (2 μg/ml for 2 h), or vehicle. Further experiments were also conducted in the presence and absence of a 1-hour pretreatment with a neutralizing antibody against RAGE (R&D Systems, monoclonal mouse IgG2B clone 176902, catalog MAB11451; 1 μg/ml), soluble RAGE (1 μg/ml), or a pseudosubstrate for PKCζ (5 μM, Tocris). As a further control, the inhibitory effect of the AT 1 receptor antagonist irbesartan (1 μM; 30 min before dosing with Ang II) was also explored.

To quantitate hydrogen peroxide production induced by Ang II in PMAECs, a vessel chamber assay was used to measure peroxide production in real time in PMAECs from Ager-KO and C57BL/6J aortae, induced following exposure to Ang II. PMAECs were grown on collagen-coated coverslips and mounted into a sealed glass chamber when they were 80% confluent. The chambers were perfused with Krebs buffer with 2,7-dichlorofluorescein (DCFH) (Molecular Probes Europe BV) for 1 hour, with fluorescence readings taken every 10 minutes to establish baseline values. The cells were then perfused with 1 μM Ang II for 60 minutes, and fluorescence readings were taken every 10 minutes afterward. Fluorescence readings were expressed as the change (Δ) in fluorescence AU from baseline.

Primary bone marrow–derived macrophages and splenocytes. To examine the impact of Ager deficiency on proinflammatory pathways implicated in the development of atherosclerosis, macrophages were isolated from bone marrow using the inflammasome method (19), and their proinflammatory responsiveness was then determined by changes in gene expression, as assessed by quantitative real-time RT-PCR.

Splenocytes were isolated from Ager-KO and C57BL/6J mice as previously described (47). Proinflammatory responsiveness following exposure to Ang II (1 μM for 2 h) was determined by changes in gene expression of Ccr2, Ifng, and the activation marker Mac1, as assessed by real-time RT-PCR (19, 47). Functional responsiveness was estimated by the induction of cellular adhesion between the isolated splenocytes and a monolayer of PMAECs.

Immortalized HMECs. To explore the potential to selectively modulate the transactivation of endogenous RAGE via transfection of human cells, HMECs (HMEC1) (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC]) cultured in MCDB 131 medium (10% FCS with 10 mM glutamine, EGF, and hydrocortisone) were used. HMEC1 were transfected with AGER constructs using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. In separate experiments, HMEC1 were also transfected with 2 nM siRNA against AGER (S1167/8), PKCζ (S11128), DIAPH1 (S4092/94), or scrambled control 1 (Ambion, Thermo Fisher Scientific) using Lipofectamine RNAiMAX (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cells were allowed to recover in optimum media containing 10% FBS for 16 hours prior to treatment for 2 hours with 1 μM Ang II or 2 μg/ml of the RAGE ligand S100A8/A9 as a signaling control. HMEC1 were also treated with mCherry (control), mCherry-RAGE 362–404 , or mCherry-S391A-RAGE 362–404 at a dose of 0.4 ng/ml for 30 minutes prior to treatment with either Ang II (1 μM) or S100A8/A9 (0.6 μg/ml) or vehicle control for 2 hours, after which changes in the expression of key NF-κB–dependent proinflammatory genes and target genes of the siRNA were assessed by quantitative real-time RT-PCR using the TaqMan system, as detailed above.

Human aortic endothelial cells. To confirm the applicability of inhibition strategies to human tissues, additional experiments were undertaken in primary human aortic endothelial cells (HAECs) (Lonza). HAECs were grown in EGM-2 media (Lonza). Cells were treated with mCherry (control), mCherry-RAGE 362–404 , or mCherry-S391A-RAGE 362–404 at a dose of 0.4 ng/ml for 30 minutes prior to treatment with either Ang II (1 μM) or S100A8/A9 (0.6 μg/ml) for 2 hours. As a further control, the inhibitory effect of the AT 1 receptor antagonist irbesartan (1 μM; 30 minutes before dosing with Ang II) was also explored in HAECs.

Chinese hamster ovary cells. Chinese hamster ovary (CHO) cells (ATCC) were used to explore the signaling interaction between RAGE and the AT 1 receptor, as CHO cells express recombinant proteins well and lack endogenous surface expression of RAGE, AT 1 receptors, or other transactivatable elements including EGFR or mineralocorticoid receptor. The pcDNA3.AGTR1-Rluc8 construct (100 ng) (provided by Wally Thomas, University of Queensland, St. Lucia, Brisbane, Australia) was stably transfected into CHO cells using Lipofectamine 2000 (Thermo Fisher Scientific). AT 1 -CHO cells were then transiently transfected with RAGE constructs using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). The control for each experiment was transfection with pCIneo or mCherry for full-length RAGE and N-truncated RAGE constructs, respectively. After incubation for 16 hours, the transfected cells were treated with Ang II (1 μM), S100A8/A9 (2 μg/ml), or vehicle for 2 hours, after which changes in the gene expression of p65 (RelA) and Egr1 were determined by quantitative real-time RT-PCR using the TaqMan system. In some experiments, AT 1 -CHO cells were also pretreated for 30 minutes with mCherry (control), mCherry-RAGE 362–404 , or mCherry-S391A-RAGE 362–404 at a dose of 0.4 ng/ml. Further experiments were also conducted in the presence and absence of a 1-hour pretreatment with a neutralizing antibody against RAGE (R&D Systems; 1 μg/ml) or soluble RAGE. To directly measure the induction of NF-κB activity, AT 1 -CHO cells were transfected with 0.4 μg plasmids encoding NF-κB–SEAP or β-gal using Lipofectamine 2000 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). After 24 hours, the cells transfected with each plasmid combination were then treated with Ang II, S100A8/A9, or vehicle and incubated for 4 hours before the cell supernatants and cell lysates were collected. The cell supernatants were analyzed using a chemiluminescent secreted alkaline phosphatase (SEAP) Reporter Gene Assay (Roche Applied Science). To control for transfection efficiency, the cell lysates were assayed for β-gal using a commercially available kit (Promega).

Generation of human Ager and mutant Ager constructs. The Homo sapiens AGER transcript variant 1 coding sequence (NCBI Reference Sequence NM_001136) was synthesized (Genscript) and subcloned into pCI-neo (Promega) to generate the vector pCIneo-AGER. This plasmid was subsequently used to generate full-length and truncated AGER clones with or without point mutations R366A and Q367A, S391A, S391Q, S391P, S399A, S400A, T401A relative to the reference protein sequence NP_001127. The no-STED mutation was generated using a specific oligonucleotide encoding the residues (QPKGPQAGQGGAGGP) relative to residues 390–404 of Homo sapiens AGER. The human/mouse chimera was generated using a specific oligonucleotide encoding the Mus musculus residues (QSEEAEMPENGAGGP) relative to residues 390–404 of Homo sapiens AGER. Truncations were generated using specific oligonucleotides to encode a STOP codon and delete the residues following the mutation. For example, S391X was truncated after the codon encoding Q390, in which 391S and residues 392–404 were not present in the resultant plasmid, rather than generating a STOP codon by point mutation of the full-length AGER sequence. The coding sequence of mCherry was amplified from the vector pmCherry-C1 (Clontech). The resultant PCR product was then used as a template for a second PCR using primers that added the RAGE signal peptide (and 3 residues after the predicted cleavage site [residue 22] 1–25). The PCR product generated was cloned into pCIneo to generate pCIneo-SP-mCherry. For transmembrane RAGE constructs, portions of the AGER gene encoding residues 343–404 or 338–361 were amplified from pCIneo-AGER WT or the S391A mutant template and subcloned into the 3′ end of pCI-neo-SP-mCherry. For cytoplasmic construct expression, the coding sequence of mCherry was amplified from the vector pmCherry-C1 and subcloned into pCI-neo to generate pCI-neo-mCherry. Portions of the WT or S391A AGER gene encoding residues 362–404 and 370–404 were amplified from the vector pCIneo-AGER and subcloned into pCI-neo-mCherry to generate cytoplasmic RAGE constructs. In each case, all sequences of the inserts were confirmed by DNA sequencing (Micromon, Monash University).

BRET. To explore the potential for a heteromeric AT 1 receptor–RAGE complex, we used BRET, an established technology for studying GPCR-protein proximity in live cells (48, 49). The AT 1 receptor, RAGE, and interacting proteins were linked to a bioluminescent donor enzyme, Rluc8 or Nluc, or an acceptor fluorophore, Venus or mCherry. Whether the donor or acceptor is fused to the N- or C-terminus is denoted by it being written before or after the protein of interest, respectively (e.g., Nluc-AT 1 vs. AT 1 -Nluc). If in close proximity (<10 nm), energy resulting from the rapid oxidation of a cell-permeable coelenterazine or furimazine substrate by the donor can transfer to the acceptor, which in turn fluoresces at a longer characteristic wavelength. AT 1 and AT 1 -Rluc cDNA was provided by Walter Thomas (University of Queensland, St. Lucia, Brisbane, Australia). The Rluc coding region was replaced with Rluc8 cDNA from pcDNA3.1-Rluc8 provided by Andreas Loening and Sanjiv Gambhir (Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA) (50). Nluc-AT 1 was provided by Promega, and AT 1 -Nluc was generated from AT 1 -Rluc8 by replacing Rluc8 with Nluc that was synthesized by GeneArt (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

For receptor-HIT (receptor–heteromer investigation technology) assays (Receptor-HIT, Dimerix Ltd.), RAGE-Rluc8 and β-arrestin2–Venus were expressed with untagged AT 1 . In this system, ligand-induced BRET is indicative of recruitment of β-arrestin2–Venus proximal to RAGE-Rluc8, thereby indicating close proximity between RAGE and activated AT 1 . The β-arrestin2–Venus cDNA construct was prepared previously from pCS2-Venus, provided by Atsushi Miyawaki (RIKEN Brain Science Institute, Wako City, Japan) (50). RAGE cDNA was amplified by PCR from pCI-neo-Ager to remove the stop codon and ligated into pcDNA3-Venus and pcDNA3-Rluc8. As a control for β-arrestin recruitment, the cDNA clone for CCR4 was obtained from the cDNA Resource Center (Bloomsburg, Pennsylvania, USA). CCR4 cDNA was amplified by PCR to remove the stop codon and ligated into pcDNA3-Rluc8. Gα i -Nluc cDNA was generated by GeneArt (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Germany). Gγ 2 -Venus was provided by Martina Kocan (The Florey Institute of Neuroscience and Mental Health, Parkville, Melbourne, Australia).

To explore changes in the subcellular localization of RAGE induced following ligand binding, BRET between RAGE and subcellular marker proteins was also explored. The plasma membrane marker Venus–K-ras, as well as the subcellular compartment marker RabGTPases (Rabs) Venus-Rab5a (early endosomes), Venus-Rab7a (late endosomes/lysosomes), and Venus-Rab11a (recycling endosomes), were provided by Nevin Lambert (Georgia Regents University/Augusta University, Augusta, Georgia, USA). Rab1 (ER trafficking to the cis-Golgi), Rab4 (early endosome recycling), Rab6 (cis-Golgi), Rab8 (trans-Golgi network to the plasma membrane), and Rab9 (late endosome trafficking to the trans-Golgi network) were synthesized and subcloned by GeneArt into pcDNA3-Venus, as described previously (26).

Plasmids were transiently coexpressed in human embryonic kidney (HEK) 293FT cells, and BRET measurements were taken at 37°C using either a POLARstar Omega or LUMIstar Omega plate reader (BMG LABTECH) with 460–490 nm (“donor emission”) and 520–550 nm (“acceptor emission”) filters; a CLARIOstar plate reader (BMG LABTECH) with 420–480 nm (donor emission) and 520–620 nm (acceptor emission) filters; or a VICTOR Light plate reader (PerkinElmer) with 400–475 nm (donor emission) and 520- to 540-nm (acceptor emission) filters. For assays using the mCherry constructs, the CLARIOstar plate reader was used with 420- to 480-nm donor emission and 580- to 680-nm acceptor emission. Note that BRET ratios differ when measured by different instruments because of the differences in sensitivity, filter configuration, and gain settings. Consequently, the same instrument setup was used to generate multiple repeats for a given data set. For the saturation assay, the BRET ratio was calculated by subtracting the ratio of the acceptor emission over the donor emission for a cell sample expressing Rluc8-tagged protein alone from the same ratio for a cell sample expressing both Rluc8 and Venus-tagged proteins. For all other BRET assays, the ligand-induced BRET signal was calculated by subtracting the ratio of the acceptor emission over the donor emission for a vehicle-treated cell sample from the same ratio for a second aliquot of the same cells treated with an agonist. For BRET kinetic assays, the final pretreatment reading is presented at the zero time point (time of ligand/vehicle addition). For the saturation assay, fluorescence after light excitation was measured on an EnVision 2102 multilabel plate reader (PerkinElmer) using a 485/14 excitation filter, a 535/25 emission filter, and a D505 mirror. The fluorescence/luminescence ratio was generated by dividing the fluorescence values in AU (obtained with the EnVision) by the luminescence values, also in AU (obtained as part of the BRET assay), as described previously (51). The ligands used were Ang II (MilliporeSigma), CCL22 (Peprotech), soluble RAGE, TAT-mCherry, and WT or S391A TAT-mCherry-RAGE 362–404 , as described below. BRET substrates used were EnduRen for Rluc8 assays and caged furimazine for Nluc assays (Promega).

Studies with cell-penetrating oligopeptides. Oligonucleotide primers encoding a deca-histidine sequence followed by residues 47–57 of the HIV-1 TAT protein were fused to the N-terminus of mCherry, mCherry-RAGE 362–404 , and mCherry-S391A-RAGE 362–404 to generate TAT-mCherry, TAT-mCherry-RAGE 362–404 , and TAT-mCherry-S391A-RAGE 362–404 . These constructs were subcloned into the pCOLD IV vector (Takara Bio). All constructs were confirmed by DNA sequencing (Micromon, Monash University).

Cell-penetrating oligopeptides (TAT-mCherry, TAT-mCherry-RAGE 362–404 , and TAT-mCherry-S391A-RAGE 362–404 ) were generated by transformation of TAT-encoding plasmids into the Escherichia coli strain ClearColi BL21 (DE3) (Lucigen). A single transformed colony was inoculated into 50 ml 2YT medium containing 100 μg/ml ampicillin and the culture grown overnight at 37°C with shaking at 250 rpm. Overnight culture (10 ml) was used to inoculate 1 liter of 2YT medium containing 100 μg/ml ampicillin and the culture grown at 37°C with shaking at 250 rpm. When the cultures reached an OD 600 of 0.8, the temperature was shifted to 15°C for 30 minutes, after which protein expression was induced by the addition of 0.5 mM isopropyl β-D-1-thiogalactopyranoside (IPTG). Following the addition of IPTG, the cultures were grown for approximately 16 hours at 15°C with shaking at 250 rpm. Cells were harvested by centrifugation (3500 g, 4°C, 20 min) and resuspended in ice-cold lysis buffer (50 mM Tris, pH 7.4, 300 mM NaCl, 10 mM imidazole, 5 mM β-mercaptoethanol). The resuspended cells were sonicated, and insoluble material was pelleted by centrifugation (13,000 g, 4°C, 30 min). The supernatant was filtered (0.2 μm) and applied onto a gravity flow column with a 1-ml Ni-NTA agarose resin bed volume (QIAGEN) preequilibrated with lysis buffer. After the supernatant was passed over the resin, the column was washed with 100 ml wash buffer (20 mM imidazole, 50 mM Tris, pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 5 mM β-mercaptoethanol). His-tagged TAT-mCherry and TAT-RAGE peptides were eluted from the resin using elution buffer (250 mM imidazole, 50 mM Tris, pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 5 mM β-mercaptoethanol). The eluted fractions containing protein were pooled and quantified by NanoDrop spectrophotometry (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and BCA Protein Assay (Pierce, Thermo Fisher Scientific). For all in vivo applications, the peptides were buffer exchanged into sterile saline solution and the protein concentration recalculated. Cultured cells were treated with oligopeptides at a dose of 0.4 ng/ml, unless otherwise stated. Mice received respective peptides at a dose of 10 μg/kg i.p. every other day for 10 weeks.

Statistics. Continuous data are expressed as the mean ± SD. Differences in the mean among groups were compared using 2-way ANOVA. Pairwise multiple comparisons were made with Student-Newman-Keuls post hoc analysis to detect significant differences between groups, using Bonferroni’s correction for multiple comparisons. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. All experiments were approved by the animal ethics committee of the Alfred Medical Research Precinct and conducted in accordance with the Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (NIH publication 85-23; National Academies Press, 1996).