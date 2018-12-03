Regularizing firing patterns of rat subthalamic neurons ameliorates parkinsonian motor deficits

Animal model of parkinsonism and pharmacological manipulation. Adult male Sprague-Dawley rats (~8 weeks of age, weighing 250–300 g; Experimental Animal Center of Nanjing Medical University, Nanjing, China) were used and individually housed under controlled environmental conditions (22 ± 2°C; 60% ± 5% humidity; and 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle with lights on at 8:00 am daily). The animals had free access to standard laboratory chow and water. All rats were naive at the initiation of experiments.

We created unilateral 6-OHDA (MilliporeSigma) lesions to establish a rat model of hemiparkinsonism. After anesthesia induced by intraperitoneal injection of sodium pentobarbital (40 mg/kg), adult rats weighing 250–300 g were placed into a stereotaxic frame (1404, David Kopf Instruments) for the 6-OHDA injection in the medial forebrain bundle (A, –4.4 mm; L, 1.8 mm; and H, 7.8 mm), according to the rat brain atlas of Paxinos and Watson (57), under aseptic conditions. Rats were pretreated with desipramine hydrochloride (25 mg/kg, i.p.; MilliporeSigma) 30 minutes before 6-OHDA injection to protect noradrenergic neurons. A stainless steel cannula (outside diameter [o.d.], 0.5 mm; inside diameter [i.d.], 0.3 mm) was connected by a polyethylene catheter to a 10 μl Hamilton syringe driven by an infusion pump (KDS100, KD Scientific). A total volume of 4 μl of the 6-OHDA solution (2.5 μg/μl, dissolved in saline containing 0.02% ascorbic acid, i.p.; MilliporeSigma) was then infused over a period of 4 minutes. The cannula was left in place for 10 minutes before withdrawal. Two weeks after surgery, the rats were tested for rotational behavior under injection of apomorphine (0.25 mg/kg). Only rats with prominent turning behavior (more than 25 turns in 5 minutes; see below for details) contralateral to the lesion side were considered as the parkinsonian rats, which were retained for further electrophysiological and behavioral studies. At the end of the studies, tyrosine hydroxylase (TH) immunostaining in the bilateral substantia nigras was conducted to identify ipsilesional dopaminergic depletion (Supplemental Figure 1).

For pharmacological manipulation, a stainless-steel guide tube (length, 11 mm; o.d., 0.8 mm; i.d., 0.5 mm) for the microinjection cannulae was implanted into the STN ipsilateral to the lesion side of parkinsonian rats or bilaterally in normal rats. The lower end of the guide tube was positioned 1.8 mm above the STN (A, –3.8 mm; L, 2.5 mm; and H, 8.0 mm), according to the rat brain atlas (57). After implantation, rats were kept on a heating pad until recovery and caged individually. During the behavioral testing sessions, 1 or 2 stainless-steel injection cannulae (length, 13 mm; o.d., 0.5 mm; i.d., 0.3 mm) were inserted to protrude 2 mm beyond the tip of the guide tube. Histamine (1 μg; MilliporeSigma), high K+ (0.75 μg KCl), 2-PyEA (a selective agonist for the H1 receptor; 1 μg; MilliporeSigma), dimaprit (a selective agonist for the H2 receptor; 2 μg; Tocris), R-(-)-α-methylhistamine (a selective agonist for the H3 receptor; 1.5 μg; Tocris), VUF8430 (a selective agonist for the H4 receptor; 3 μg; Tocris), mepyramine (a selective antagonist for the H1 receptor; 4 μg; Tocris), ranitidine (a selective antagonist for the H2 receptor; 3.5 μg; Tocris), JNJ5207852 (a selective antagonist for the H3 receptor; 2 μg; Tocris), JNJ7777120 (a selective agonist for the H4 receptor; 2.5 μg; Tocris), ZD7288 (a selective blocker for the HCN channel; 3 μg; Tocris), or normal saline (0.9% NaCl) was unilaterally or bilaterally microinjected with a Hamilton syringe or syringes (0.5 μl each side, lasting 2 minutes). The effective extent of the drug diffusion in the present study was restricted in the STN according to the estimate by extracellular electrophysiological recording of single-unit activity of neurons located 0.05–0.6 mm away from the injection sites, as we previously reported (58). Data from rats in which the injection sites were histologically identified (58, 59) to be deviated from the STN were excluded from further analysis.

Anterograde tracing with BDA. As previously described (59–61), a glass micropipette (WPI) with an inner tip diameter of 10–15 μm was filled with 10% biotinylated dextran amine (BDA) (D-1956, Life Technologies) in 0.01 M PBS (pH 7.4) and lowered slowly into the TMN of the hypothalamus at the coordinates A, –4.0 mm; L, 1.6 mm; and H, 9.2 mm, according to the rat brain atlas (57). Iontophoresis as used under 5 μA positive alternating current (7 seconds on/7 seconds off) for 40 minutes. Once completed, the micropipette was left in place for 10 minutes before removal. During micropipette withdrawal, the current was reversed to minimize tracer leakage through the injection tract. Rats were allowed to survive for 3 weeks before the terminal experiment was conducted.

Lentivirus production and injection. To downregulate the expression of individual HCN channel subtypes in the STN, 4 shRNA lentiviruses for Hcn (Hcn1 to Hcn4) targeting rat HCN mRNA were constructed (Genechem). The sequences used against rat Hcn subtypes were as follows: Hcn1, GCCCGGAGACTATATCATT; Hcn2, CCAAGATCCTCAGTCTGCT; Hcn3, AGACATGGCTCGTGGTATT; and Hcn4, GGAAGAGGATGGTGAGGAA. Recombinant lentiviruses LV-Hcn1-shRNA-EGFP, LV-Hcn2-shRNA-EGFP, LV-Hcn3-shRNA-EGFP, and LV-Hcn4-shRNA-EGFP were produced by cotransfecting 293T cells with the lentivirus expression plasmid and packaging plasmids using Lipofectamine 2000. To upregulate the expression of Hcn2, the Hcn2 expression vector was constructed by inserting their ORF sequence into the pGCL-EGFP vector. The vector containing a control shRNA for downregulation of HCN subtypes and the vector lacking an insert for overexpression of HCN2 channel were used as controls. All correct insertions were confirmed by restriction mapping and direct DNA sequencing. Transfection was performed according to the manufacturer’s protocol. Infectious lentiviruses were harvested 72 hours after transfection, and viral titers were 1 × 109 TU/ml.

The concentrated lentivirus was delivered to the ipsilesional STN of the 6-OHDA–lesioned rat model of parkinsonism or bilaterally in normal rats using a 1 μl Hamilton syringe with a thin 25-gauge metal needle, and the injection was driven by an infusion pump (KDS100, KD Scientific; injection volume and flow rate: 1 μl at 0.1 μl/min). After the injection, the needle was left in place for 10 additional minutes and then slowly withdrawn. For parkinsonian rats, the above procedure was conducted on 7 days after 6-OHDA injection. The rats treated with lentivirus were caged individually and allowed to recover for 7 days before further electrophysiological and behavioral studies. The downregulation or upregulation of expression of HCN channel subtypes in the STN was assessed by qPCR and Western blot.

Analyses of histamine and dopamine level. The level of histamine in the STN was determined by HPLC. In brief, the tissue was homogenized in 1 mM Tris, 1 mM EGTA, 1 mM DTT, and 10% sucrose, pH 7.5. After centrifugation, the supernatant was removed and a total of 10 ml of the filtrate was injected onto the analytical column. Analyses were performed on an Agilent Series 1100 liquid chromatograph (Agilent Technologies) equipped with a vacuum degasser, a quaternary pump, an autosampler, and a diode-array detector, connected to Agilent ChemStation software (Agilent Technologies).

In addition, the histamine level in the STN and dopamine level in the substantia nigra were quantified by competitive ELISA. In brief, the tissue was homogenized in cool PBS (4°C, pH 7.2). After centrifugation, the supernatant was filter sterilized with 0.22 μm pore–size polyvinylidene difluoride filters (MilliporeSigma). Histamine and dopamine concentrations were determined using histamine (Cayman Chemical) and dopamine (Biovision) ELISA kits according to the manufacturers’ instructions. Absorbance was read at 410 nm on a Biotek ELx50 spectrophotometer (Biotek), and concentration was calculated using an equation generated from a standard curve.

Immunohistochemistry and stereology. The experimental procedures for immunohistochemistry and stereology followed our previous reports (59–61). Briefly, rats were deeply anesthetized with sodium pentobarbital (65 mg/kg) and perfused transcardially with 100 ml normal saline, followed by 250–300 ml 4% paraformaldehyde or 4% N-(3-dimethylaminopropyl)-N′-ehylcarbodiimide hydrochloride (EDAC) (MilliporeSigma; for histamine immunostaining experiments) in 0.1 M phosphate buffer. Subsequently, the brain was removed, trimmed, and postfixed in the same fixative for 12 hours at 4°C and then cryoprotected with 30% sucrose for 48 hours. For tissue processed for histamine and/or glutamate immunoreactivity, the brain was postfixed in 4% EDAC for 4 hours, followed by 4% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 M phosphate buffer. Frozen coronal sections (25 μm thick) containing the STN, TMN, or substantia nigra were obtained by a freezing microtome (CM3050S, Leica) and mounted on gelatin-coated slides. The slices were rinsed with 0.1 M PBS, pH 7.2, containing 0.1% Triton X-100 and then incubated in 10% normal bovine serum in PBS containing 0.1% Triton X-100 for 30 minutes. For glutamate immunoreactivity, slices were treated with 0.5% sodium borohydride in PBS for 30 minutes to quench autofluorescence produced by glutaraldehyde, followed by repeated washes.

Sections were incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibody/antibodies, as follows: mouse anti-glutamate (1:1000, MilliporeSigma; catalog MAB5304, RRID:AB_94698), goat anti-GAD67 (1:1000, Abcam; catalog ab80589, RRID:AB_1640532), rabbit anti-histamine (1:1000, MilliporeSigma; catalog AB5885, RRID:AB_177540) and rabbit anti-histamine (1:500, Acris; catalog 22939, RRID:AB_572245), mouse anti-TH (1:2000, MilliporeSigma; catalog T2928, RRID:AB_477569), goat anti-H1 receptor (1:500, Everest Biotech; catalog EB06904, RRID:AB_2230568) and rabbit anti-H1 receptor (1:50, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.; catalog SC20633, RRID:AB_2277328), goat anti-H2 receptor (1:500, Everest Biotech; catalog EB06905, RRID:AB_2121375), rabbit anti-H4 receptor (1:200, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.; catalog SC50313, RRID:AB_2119026), rabbit anti-HCN1 (1:300, Alomone Labs; catalog APC-056, RRID:AB_2039900), rabbit anti-HCN2 (1:100, Alomone Labs; catalog APC-030, RRID:AB_2313726), rabbit anti-HCN3 (1:100, Alomone Labs; catalog APC-057, RRID:AB_2039904), and rabbit anti-HCN4 (1:200, Alomone Labs; catalog APC-052, RRID:AB_2039906). These primary antibodies were validated for species and application (1DegreeBio and Antibody Registry). After a complete wash in PBS, the sections for single, double, and triple immunostaining were incubated in the related secondary antibodies (1:2000; Life Technologies) conjugated to Alexa Fluor 488, Alexa Fluor 594, and/or Alexa Fluor 350 for 2 hours at room temperature in the dark. The slides were washed and mounted in Fluoromount-G mounting medium (SouthernBiotech). Incubations replacing the primary antiserum with control immunoglobulins and/or omitting the primary antiserum were used as negative controls. All micrographs were taken with an inverted laser-scanning confocal FluoView FV1000 microscope (Olympus) equipped with Plan-Apochromat ×60/1.42 NA oil, ×40/0.9 NA dry, ×20/0.75 NA dry, and ×10/0.4 NA dry objective lenses. Digital images from the microscope were recorded with FV10-ASW 3.1 Viewer Software (Olympus), and image processing was done with Photoshop (Adobe Inc.) and Image Pro Plus (6.0) software (Media Cybernetics).

The number of the dopaminergic neurons in the substantia nigra pars compacta and the EGFP-positive glutamatergic neurons (in which HCN channels were selectively downregulated or upregulated by lentivirus vectors) in the STN were quantified by numerical density, which was estimated by counting the number of neurons within 3D optical dissectors that were systematically spaced at random throughout the selected brain areas. Ten optical dissectors sized 100 × 100 × 50 μm were randomly sampled, and the number of positive cells in each dissector was quantified. The density of cells was estimated using the following formula: Nv = Q/v (dis), where Q is the average number of cells counted per dissector, and v (dis) is the volume of the dissector: v (dis) = a [frame] × h, where a is area of frame and h is dissector height. Data were represented as the number of cells per cubic millimeter. The histaminergic fiber density in STN was measured by calculation of areas covered with fibers in 20 optical dissectors sized 100 × 100 μm that were systematically spaced at random throughout the STN.

qPCR on tissue punches and single-cell qPCR. qPCR on tissue punches and single-cell qPCR were performed as previously described (30, 58). For quantification, the quantity of the target gene was expressed relative to the amount of the reference gene (Gapdh) to obtain a normalized target expression value. For negative controls, cDNA was replaced with water. Primer sequences are summarized in Supplemental Table 1.

For single-cell qPCR, after whole-cell patch clamp recordings, the content of the recorded neuron was aspirated into the recording pipette and expelled into Single Cell Lysis/Dnase I solution using the Single Cell-to-CT Kit (Life Technologies). Reverse transcription and cDNA preamplification were performed on ABI QuantStudio 6 Flex (Life Technologies) according to the kit protocol. qPCR was performed using the TaqMan Gene Expression Assay system. The TaqMan assay probes were designed by and purchased from Life Technologies as follows: Rn00566691_s1 for Hrh1, Rn00564216_s1 for Hrh2, Rn00585276_m1 for Hrh3, Rn00590929_m1 for Hrh4, Rn00670384_m1 for Hcn1, Rn01408572_mH for Hcn2, Rn00586666_m1 for Hcn3, Rn00572232_m1 for Hcn4, and Rn01775763_g1 for Gapdh. Conditions for the cycles followed the manufacturer’s protocol for TaqMan assays. A negative control was obtained from clean pipettes containing internal solution. Results were analyzed by using Real-Time StatMiner software (Integromics).

Western blot. STN tissue punches were homogenized in 200 μl lysis buffer (1% Nonidet P-40, 20 mM Tris, pH 8.0, 137 mM NaCl, 10% glycerol, 1 mM PMSF, sodium butyrate 1 mM, and protease inhibitors) at 4°C. After removal of cellular debris by centrifugation, the supernatant was collected, and protein levels were measured by the Bradford assay (Bio-Rad). For each sample, 20 μg was boiled in the presence of sample buffer for 5 minutes before separation on 10% SDS polyacrylamide gel, and proteins were transferred to nitrocellulose membranes. The immunoblots were blocked with 5% milk in TBS for 60 minutes. The membranes were then incubated overnight at 4°C with primary antibodies as follows: rabbit anti-HCN1 (1:500, Alomone Labs), rabbit anti-HCN2 (1:200, Alomone Labs), rabbit anti-HCN3 (1:200, Alomone Labs), or rabbit anti-HCN4 (1:300, Alomone Labs) (clone number provided earlier). Primary antibody incubation was followed by 3 washes (5 minutes, rocking, room temperature) in TBST (TBS containing 0.2% Tween 20) before incubation with the secondary antibody (HRP-conjugated goat anti-rabbit IgG [H+L] secondary antibody; Thermo Fisher Scientific), followed by 3 washes. The protein-antibody complexes were visualized by the Pierce ECL Western Blotting Substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and exposed to Kodak medical x-ray film (Denville Scientific Inc.). GAPDH was used as a loading control. The optical densities of protein bands were quantitatively analyzed with Quantity One software (Bio-Rad).

Multielectrode array recordings in vivo. To record the extracellular neuronal activities of STN in vivo, elliptic microwire recording arrays (~0.628 mm2; Stablohm 675, Formvar natural coated, California A Fine Wire), constructed of 14 microwires for recording and a pair of bipolar/twisted electrodes (stainless steel, Teflon coated, 100 μm in diameter) in the center for stimulation, were used and targeted at ipsilesional STN (A, –3.4 to –3.9 mm; L, 2.2 to 2.8 mm; and H, 7.3 to 8.3 mm) in parkinsonian rats, according to the rat brain atlas (57). An additional ground wire, which was firmly attached to the skull, was connected to the stainless steel screw for reference.

Single-unit neuronal activity was recorded using a data acquisition system (Cerebus, Blackrock Microsystems). The STN neuronal discharges were detected by the electrode array and passed from the headstage assemblies to the amplifier. The STN was identified by its highly typical firing properties distinguished from cells of the overlying zona incerta and the underlying cerebral peduncle. Penetration of the electrode tip into the STN is characterized by a sudden increase in single-unit activity of spontaneously active neurons, and the exit of electrode tip out of the STN corresponds to a loss of single-cell activity (10, 62). The analog signals were amplified and filtered at cut-off frequencies of 0.3 Hz and 7.5 kHz. The signals from each microelectrode were further filtered (250 Hz to 5 kHz) and continuously digitized and saved to disk at a rate of 30 kHz. Then the recorded data were analyzed by Spike 2 (CED) and NeuroExplorer (MicroBrightField). Only single units with clear separation from the noise cluster were used for further analysis. Spike waveforms were sorted, using a combination of automatic and manual sorting techniques. Automatic clustering techniques (K-means clustering and valley seeking methods) were used to produce an initial separation of waveforms into individual clusters. Each cluster was then checked manually to ensure that the cluster boundaries were well separated and spike waveforms were consistent. A group of similar waveforms was considered as being generated from a single neuron. The peristimulus time histograms (PSTHs) (bin width 1 s) of neuronal discharges were generated to assess the changes in firing rate of STN neurons. The autocorrelograms of unit activity (bin width 1 ms) was smoothed with Gaussian filter (the solid curve is Gaussian fit to the data), ISI time series (scatterplot), and ISI distributions (bin width 1 ms) were generated to analyze firing patterns. Firing bursts were defined by the following parameters: maximal interval at start of a burst, 200 ms; maximal ISI in a burst, 400 ms; minimal duration of a burst, 100 ms; minimal interval between bursts, 200 ms; minimal number of spikes in a burst, 3. The CV of ISI, the number of bursts, and the interburst intervals during the period between 90 seconds before and 90 seconds after maximal firing rate were counted and calculated for assessing the degree of regularization of firing patterns.

The local field potentials were simultaneously recorded through recording electrodes. STN oscillatory rhythm was analyzed using NeuroExplorer software. Power spectral density was built to observe the power distribution under different conditions. The spectrum value was normalized as log of raw power spectral density from 0.5 to 100 Hz, which was calculated using fast Fourier transform with Hanning window function, shifting each 0.05 seconds without overlap. The frequency block was set at 512 at 0.2 Hz resolution.

Patch-clamp recordings in vitro. Whole-cell patch-clamp and cell-attached recordings were performed as previously described (58, 59, 63) on STN neurons on brain slices to assess the receptor and ionic mechanisms. Cell-attached recordings were carried out to analyze firing rates and firing patterns without rupturing the cell membrane. The artificial cerebrospinal fluid (ACSF) used for whole-cell patch-clamp recordings was as follows: 124 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM KCl, 1.25 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 1.3 mM MgSO 4 , 26 mM NaHCO 3 , 2 mM CaCl 2 , and 20 mM d-glucose. That for cell-attached recordings was as follows: 124 mM NaCl, 5 mM KCl, 1.25 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 1.3 mM MgSO 4 , 26 mM NaHCO 3 , 2.4 mM CaCl 2 , and 10 mM d-glucose. That for high potassium in whole-cell patch-clamp recordings was as follows (substituting part of the KCl with equimolar NaCl): 120.25 mM NaCl, 8.75 mM KCl, 1.25 mM KH 2 PO 4 , 1.3 mM MgSO 4 , 26 mM NaHCO 3 , 2.4 mM CaCl 2 , and 10 mM d-glucose.

STN neurons were visualized with an Olympus BX51WI microscope equipped with infrared differential interference contrast. Whole-cell patch-clamp and cell-attached recordings were acquired with an Axopatch-700B amplifier (Axon Instruments), and the signals were fed into the computer through a Digidata-1550 interface (Axon Instruments) for data capture and analysis (pClamp 10.0, Axon Instruments). We bathed the slices with histamine (0.3–30 μM) and high K+ to stimulate the recorded STN neurons. Before bath application, the whole-cell current or spontaneous firing rate of the recorded neuron was observed for at least 20 minutes to assure stability. Then histamine or high K+ was added to the perfusing ACSF to stimulate the recorded neuron for a test period of 1 minute. After each stimulation, cells were given at least 20 minutes for recovery and prevention of desensitization. TTX (0.3 μM, Alomone Labs), selective non-NMDA receptor antagonist NBQX (20 μM, Tocris), selective NMDA receptor antagonist AP5 (50 μM, Tocris), and selective GABA A receptor antagonist SR 95531 (50 μM, Tocris) were used to determine whether the effect of histamine was postsynaptic. Selective agonists for histamine receptor subtypes 2-PyEA (30 μM), dimaprit (30 μM), and VUF8430 (30 μM) as well as selective antagonist mepyramine (1 μM), ranitidine (1 μM), or JNJ7777120 (10 μM) was applied to examine the underlying postsynaptic receptor mechanism. The receptor antagonist or ion channel blocker was given for at least 15 minutes before we observed effects.

To characterize the histamine-induced whole-cell current, in voltage-clamp recording, current-voltage plots (I-V curves) were obtained before and during histamine application using a slow ramp command (dV/dt = –10 mV/s, ranged from –60 to –130 mV) to allow for attainment of steady-state conditions (58, 59). In addition, depolarizing voltage sag generated by activation of the HCN channels in response to a hyperpolarizing current stimulation (80–150 pA, 1 second) in the absence and presence of histamine was measured in current-clamp recordings. The amplitude of voltage sag was calculated by subtracting the peak voltage amplitude from the steady-state voltage, and ZD7288 (50 μM) was applied to block HCN channels. Moreover, to examine the effect of histamine on the HCN channel current (I h ), I-V curves were obtained before and during histamine application using a series of 1-second hyperpolarizing voltage steps (ranging from –50 to –120 mV in 10 mV steps) (64). I h was determined by subtracting instantaneous current (I Ins ) from maximum current at 1 second (I Max–1ms ) at each hyperpolarizing voltage step using the following equation: I h = I Max–1ms − I Ins . I h conductance (G h ) was estimated as the amplitude of I h measured at various potentials (V) divided by the driving force (V – E h ): G h = I h /(V – E h ), where E h is the reversal potential of I h determined by clamping STN neurons to –120 mV for 1 second and depolarizing in 10 mV at 1-second increments to –50 mV. G was normalized to maximum and fitted with the modified Boltzmann function: G norm = 1/(1 + exp((V — V 1/2 )/k)), where G norm is the fraction of maximal G h observed at V, V 1/2 is the voltage required for half-maximal activation, and k is the slope factor.

DBS of STN. A pair of bipolar/twisted stimulating electrodes (stainless steel, Teflon coated, 100 μm in diameter) in the center of elliptic microwire recording arrays (~0.628 mm2; Stablohm 675, Formvar natural coated, CA Fine Wire) constructed of 14 microwires for recording was implanted stereotaxically into the ipsilesional STN (A, –3.6 mm; L, 2.5 mm; and H, 8.0 mm), with the guidance of electrophysiological recordings for the highly typical firing properties of STN neurons as described in Multielectrode array recordings in vivo. Electrical rectangular stimulation was applied to STN by using a Master-9 Stimulator (AMPI). Stimulation parameters were as follows: frequency, 125 Hz; intensity, 70 μA; pulse width, 80 μs; and stimulation time, 5 minutes (11).

In vivo microdialysis sampling. In vivo microdialysis sampling of histamine was performed on freely moving 6-OHDA–lesioned animals. The microdialysis probe had an 8.0 mm shaft with a 1.0 mm, 50 kD molecular weight cutoff polyethylene membrane (DZ-9-01, Eicom). Before use, the probe was washed with ACSF. The preconditioned probe’s inlet was connected to a microsyringe pump (ESP-32, Eicom) using fluorinated ethylene propylene tubing. Probe implantation was performed on anesthetized animals 10 days after lesions were created. Rats were stereotactically implanted with a guide cannula at a 20-degree angle (caudorostral to the vertical plane) into the ipsilesional STN (A, –3.6 mm; L, 2.5 mm; and H, 8.0 mm). Four days after surgery, the rats were placed in an open field, and a probe was inserted through the guide. The probe was perfused with ACSF for 240 minutes at a flow rate of 10 μl/min before sample collection. Samples (50 μl) were collected at a flow rate of 0.5 μl/min and kept at 4°C (EFR-82 Cooling Unit; Eicom). Each hour, a representative sample was transferred to a –80°C freezer and stored until analyzed.

Behavioral tests. The animals used in behavioral tests were randomly grouped by different treatments according to a random number table. All behavioral tests started at the same time (10:00 am) each day. The experimenter performing the behavioral tests was blind to the treatment groups and the side of dopamine depletion. In order to achieve a stable motor performance in the adhesive removal, accelerating rotarod, and balance beam tests, each animal was trained daily for at least 10 trials for 3 to 5 consecutive days before tests, as we previously reported (58, 59).

Turning behavior test. The 6-OHDA–lesioned animals were given apomorphine (0.25 mg/kg, i.p.) and placed individually into a 30 cm diameter round bowl. The number of rotations contralateral to the lesion side was counted during a 30-minute interval after apomorphine injection.

The adhesive-removal test. This test is considered as an evaluation of motor initiation and execution (65). Prior to surgery, 2 training trials were performed by placing 2 adhesive tapes (8 mm × 6 mm) on the plantar surface of both forelimbs simultaneously. In the test, the rat may bring one forelimb onto the other forelimb and use its mouth to remove the adhesives. We trained the animals by performing 1 trial per animal per day for 5 days (each trial lasted a maximum of 3 minutes). The trials began 10 days after surgery. At day 15 after 6-OHDA or saline injections, adhesive dots were placed on both forelimbs and the time to remove the tape was recorded. If a rat did not remove either or both stickers within 60 seconds, the animal received a score of 60 seconds.

Footprints. We assessed walking pattern and gait kinematics by a footprint test (59). Rat hind paws were painted with nontoxic inks, and the rats were allowed to spontaneously traverse a clear plexiglass tunnel (100 cm × 10 cm × 10 cm) ending in a darkened cage. A sheet of white absorbent paper (100 cm × 10 cm) was placed at the bottom of the track. The resulting tracks provided the spatial relationship of consecutive footfalls from which the stride length and width were measured.

Balance beam test. We evaluated motor balance and coordination by measuring the ability of the animals to traverse a balance beam 190 cm in length with a diameter of 2.5 cm. A plastic platform (7 cm × 4 cm) was placed at one end of the rod as the start, and a black plastic box (15 cm × 15 cm × 8 cm) was set at the other end of the rod as a nest for motivating the animal to cross the beam. The apparatus was suspended 90 cm above a cushion, which protected the fallen animals from injury, and 50 cm from a wall. Each animal was trained daily for at least 10 trials for 3 to 5 consecutive days in order to achieve a stable performance on the balance beam. The time taken to traverse the beam was recorded. The test consisted of 5 consecutive trials. To reduce stress and fatigue, the animals were allowed a 90-second rest between trials.

Accelerating rotarod test. To assess motor coordination and balance, we used a commercially available accelerating rotarod (47750, Ugo Basile). Animals were first habituated to low rotation (4 rpm) for 30 seconds, and then the rod was evenly accelerated up to 40 rpm for 300 seconds (acceleration was 0.12 rpm/s). The time taken for the rat to fall from the rotating rod was recorded, with time beyond 300 seconds recorded as 300 seconds. Each animal was trained daily for at least 10 trials for 3 to 5 consecutive days in order to achieve a stable performance on the accelerating rotarod. For the test, each rat was subjected to 3 trials, with a 3-minute resting interval to reduce stress and fatigue.

Open-field test. An open field arena (50 cm × 50 cm × 50 cm) was used to assess spontaneous motor activity. The spontaneous locomotor activity was monitored by a video camera, and the total movement distance traveled during 5 minutes was quantified by Clever TopScan (Clever Sys Inc.).

Statistics. All data were analyzed with SPSS 17.0 (SPSS). Data were tested for normal distribution and homogeneity of variance. Two-tailed Student’s t test, 1-way, 2-way, and repeated measures 2-way ANOVA, and Newman-Keuls post hoc testing were employed for statistical analysis. P values of less than 0.05 were considered to be significant. Detailed statistical results for each experiment are summarized in Supplemental Table 2.

Study approval. All experiments were carried out in accordance with the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 2011) and were approved by the Experimental Animal Care and Use Committee of Nanjing University. All efforts were made to minimize the number of animals used and their suffering.