Commentary 10.1172/JCI124777

Histamine and deep brain stimulation: the pharmacology of regularizing a brain

Timothy C. Whalen1 and Aryn H. Gittis1,2

1Center for the Neural Basis of Cognition and

2Department of Biological Sciences, Carnegie Mellon University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Aryn H. Gittis, Biological Sciences and Center for the Neural Basis of Cognition, Carnegie Mellon University, 4400 Fifth Avenue, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15217, USA. Phone: 412.268.7229; Email: agittis@cmu.edu.

Published in Volume 128, Issue 12 on December 3, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(12):5201–5202. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124777.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Parkinson’s disease (PD) patients have increased histamine in their basal ganglia, but the role of this neurotransmitter in PD is poorly understood. In this issue of the JCI, Zhuang et al. demonstrate that histamine levels rise in the subthalamic nucleus (STN) to compensate for abnormal firing patterns. Injection of histamine into the STN restores normal firing patterns and motor activity, whereas merely changing firing rates has no behavioral effect. Moreover, STN deep brain stimulation, a widespread therapy for PD, regularizes firing through endogenous histamine release. This suggests that abnormal firing patterns, rather than rates, cause PD symptoms, and this histaminergic pathway may lead to new treatments for the disease.

