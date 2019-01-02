Sialic acid is a critical fetal defense against maternal complement attack

Depletion of CMAS leads to loss of sialoglycoconjugates in Cmas–/– embryos and is embryonic lethal. Genetic inactivation of Cmas in mice was accomplished as described by excision of exon 4, which encodes residues essential for enzymatic activity (9). All genotypes of offspring from Cmas+/– intercrosses were discovered in a Mendelian ratio until E8.5 (see Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99945DS1). Cmas–/– embryos were observed only very rarely between E9 and E10 and were never born. Cmas heterozygous mice were indistinguishable from wild-type mice. To evaluate the sialylation patterns in control and Cmas–/– E6.5 and E8.5 implants, paraffin sections from uteri of pregnant Cmas+/– females (bred to Cmas+/– males) were stained with Maackia amurensis agglutinin (MAA), which binds to α2,3-linked Sias on glycans (Figure 1A). Simultaneously, the same sections were probed with peanut agglutinin (PNA) lectin, detecting galactose as a terminal sugar (27). Since under normal conditions the bulk of galactose residues are capped with Sia, PNA staining becomes prominent in the absence of Sia (Figure 1A). In E6.5 control animals, MAA reactivity was prominent on the surface of trophoblast cells at the ectoplacental cone (EPC), on trophoblast giant cells (TGC) lining the fetal-maternal interface (Figure 1B, arrowheads), and on the apical side of the embryonic and extraembryonic ectoderm facing the proamniotic cavity (PC) (arrow). Notably, apart from the observed reactivity at the apical side of the embryonic ectoderm (EC), the embryo proper did not exhibit MAA reactivity. At E8.5, MAA reactivity at the EPC and on TGC became even more pronounced and could also be observed on the RM (Figure 1B, asterisk), head mesenchymal cells (arrowheads), and the apical side of the fetal epithelia (arrows) in control animals. TGC identity of MAA-positive cells at the fetal-maternal interface of control implants was verified by costaining of MAA and the trophoblast marker cytokeratin-8 (Supplemental Figure 2A). Consistent with Cmas–/– mESC, E6.5 and E8.5 Cmas–/– embryonic and extraembryonic tissues were devoid of α2,3-linked Sias, as visualized by a lack of MAA staining. The MAA-positive cells in the vicinity of Cmas-negative TGCs were identified as maternal granulocytes (Supplemental Figure 2B). To confirm the loss of Sia on glycans and to detect terminal galactose residues, uterine sections were simultaneously probed with PNA. Control animals showed slight PNA reactivity at the apical side of the epithelia at E6.5 and E8.5 (Figure 1B, arrows), whereas Cmas–/– tissue was highly PNA positive, with particularly intense staining in the trophoblast layer and at the apical side of VE cells at both analyzed time points. Hence, loss of terminal Sia resulted in the concomitant appearance of underlying galactosyl residues on the cell surface of Cmas–/– embryonic and extraembryonic tissues. Interestingly, the PNA staining in Cmas–/– trophoblasts resembled the pattern of MAA staining in control animals, suggesting that most of the PNA epitopes on control trophoblasts were capped with α2,3-linked Sias. The specificity of the MAA reactivity for Sia was confirmed by enzymatic removal of Sia by neuraminidase treatment of the sections prior to incubation with the lectins. As expected, neuraminidase treatment abolished MAA staining in control animals and gave rise to PNA staining on trophoblasts, embryonic epithelia, and mesenchymal cells. Neuraminidase-treated Cmas–/– tissues did not show any difference in MAA or PNA reactivity compared with untreated samples of the same genotype (Figure 1B). Visualization of α2,6-linked Sias was accomplished by detection with Sambucus nigra agglutinin (SNA). SNA reactivity was prominent on the cell surface of embryonic ectodermal cells (arrow, Supplemental Figure 3) as well as on amniotic and allantoic cells in control embryos (Supplemental Figure 3). In addition, TGC showed intracellular staining for SNA. Cmas–/– implants lacked the cell surface SNA reactivity of the aforementioned tissues, but like wild-type, displayed the intracellular SNA staining in TGC, which most likely reflects endocytosed material of maternal origin. The Sia specificity of the lectin was again demonstrated by complete loss of SNA reactivity and an increase in PNA epitopes upon enzymatic removal of Sia by neuraminidase treatment prior to lectin incubation. The simultaneous lack of MAA and SNA reactivity and the presence of PNA binding sites in knockout embryos confirmed that loss of CMAS activity resulted in a complete lack of cell surface sialylation, referred to as an asialo phenotype, which is identical to the situation in Cmas–/– mESCs (9).

Figure 1 Cmas–/– embryos lack sialylation. (A) Lectin-binding epitopes for MAA detecting terminal α2,3-linked Sia and for PNA detecting terminal galactose. Symbol nomenclature is according to ref. 64. (B) Sagittal paraffin sections of uteri with E6.5 and E8.5 implants were costained with the lectins MAA (red) and PNA (green). Insets show TGC lining the fetal-maternal interface. The area of the EPC is indicated by brackets. MAA-positive cells in Cmas–/– (inset, magnified) are maternal leukocytes. Asterisks indicate RM, arrows mark the apical side of the ectodermal epithelia, and arrowheads indicate mesenchymal cells. MAA specificity was confirmed by neuraminidase treatment of sagittal paraffin sections prior to lectin staining. Neuraminidase releases Sia from glycans and thereby depletes MAA-binding epitopes. Simultaneously, removal of Sia exposes underlying galactose to PNA binding. Scale bars: 50 μm (insets). Nuclei were stained with DAPI and are shown in white. Representative images from n = 3 (E6.5 control and Cmas–/–, E8.5 Cmas–/–) and n = 5 (E8.5 control) embryos within the uterus.

Loss of CMAS results in IUGR. To follow embryonic development, H&E-stained sections of uteri were assessed. At E6.5, the morphologies of the EC, extraembryonic ectoderm, VE, and the PC were indistinguishable between Cmas–/– and control implants (Figure 2A). At E7.5, the 3 germlayers (ectoderm, endoderm, and mesoderm [ME]) had been established in control as well as in Cmas–/– embryos. Mesodermal cells could be observed migrating from the primitive streak to the anterior part of the embryo in both genotypes (Figure 2A, insets). At E8.5, Cmas–/– mice were characterized by a marked variability in developmental deficits. Some embryos formed somites, the heart, and showed neurulation, whereas others were considerably less well structured or consisted of a widely unstructured agglomeration of cells (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Phenotypic variability was also reflected by the heterogeneous organization of mesodermal structures, which we monitored by in situ hybridization analysis of the major ME regulator Brachyury. Brachyury was localized at the primitive streak in control animals but was either irregularly distributed or ectopically expressed in numerous Cmas–/– embryos (Supplemental Figure 4B). To quantify the fetal growth between E6.5 and E8.5, the combined total area of the amniotic cavity, exocoelomic cavity, ectoplacental cavity, and embryo proper was measured on sagittal sections. A schematic overview is depicted in Supplemental Figure 5. At E6.5, no significant differences in fetal growth were observed (Figure 2B). At E7.5, Cmas–/– mice were only 52% (P = 0.045) of the size of control animals (Cmas+/+ or Cmas+/–). IUGR increased with the progression of pregnancy at E8.5, where Cmas–/– embryos reached only 36% (P = 0.029) of the size of controls. Taken together, loss of sialylation did not impair morphogenesis and differentiation processes in the embryo proper of Cmas–/– mice until E7.5, although a significant IUGR was already observed. Growth restriction affected all Cmas–/– embryos at E8.5, and development of the embryo proper was, at this time point, characterized by a large variability, ranging from, for example, proper formation of somites to embryos with extensive loss of developmental orchestration.

Figure 2 Cmas–/– mice exhibit IUGR and extraembryonic developmental deficits. (A) H&E-stained sagittal paraffin sections of uteri at E6.5, E7.5, and E8.5. Insets show mesenchymal ME cells migrating from posterior to anterior. H, heart; S, somite. Scale bars: 12.5 μm (insets). Images are representative of at least 3 embryos within the uterus for each genotype and time point. (B) Mean fetal size as measured by the sum of the areas of the amniotic cavity, exocoelomic cavity, ectoplacental cavity, and embryo proper (μm2/105). For a schematic overview of the measured areas, see Supplemental Figure 5. E6.5 (control, n = 4; Cmas–/–, n = 5), E7.5 (control, n = 4; Cmas–/–, n = 4), E8.5 (control, n = 6; Cmas–/–, n = 7). Error bars indicate SD. Statistical analyses were performed by Student’s t test (*P < 0.05). (C) Immunohistochemical detection of cytokeratin-8 as a marker for trophoblast cells on sagittal paraffin sections of E8.5 uteri. TGC and the CP are indicated by arrows, and internal trophoblasts of the EPC are represented by arrowheads. The border of the EPC is marked by dotted lines. Images are representative of n = 3 embryos for each genotype. (D) Collagen IV and laminin indirect immunofluorescence staining on sagittal paraffin sections of uteri at E8.5 to visualize RM (arrow) and parietal endoderm (arrowheads). Nuclei stained with DAPI are shown in white. Images are representative of n = 3 embryos for each genotype.

Cmas–/– mice exhibit severe extraembryonic defects. The pronounced IUGR in Cmas–/– animals together with a broad heterogeneity in the development of the embryo proper suggested a contribution of deficits in extraembryonic tissues. These tissues (e.g., VE, amnion, and trophoblasts) are embryonic derivatives that mostly do not contribute to the later animal, but are essential for fetal nourishment, waste exchange, and protection. We first analyzed the structure of the EPC and the chorionic plate (CP). Both structures harbor trophoblast stem cells, which give rise to different cell types in the later placenta (28). The EPC, however, is in direct contact with the maternal decidua, whereas the CP is located inside the fetal compartment at the mesometrial side of the exocoelomic cavity. Trophoblasts are characterized by expression of the intermediate filament cytokeratin-8, which could immunohistochemically be detected by the TROMA-I antibody on trophoblasts at the EPC and on TGC, which, due to their polyploid nature, are characterized by large nuclei (ref. 29 and Figure 2C). As described in the literature, EPCs of control mice were properly structured at E8.5 and displayed internally localized trophoblast cells (arrowheads), which are reported to contribute to the spongiotrophoblast and labyrinth placental layer at later time points in development (28). In contrast, the EPCs of Cmas–/– animals appeared heavily disorganized. The structure was either devoid of internally localized trophoblasts, or the number of trophoblasts was dramatically decreased (Figure 2C). In addition to their localization at the EPC, TGCs continuously lined the fetal-maternal interface of control mice at the site of decidual contact. Although TGCs were present in this compartment, a continuous trophoblast layer was not established at the interface in Cmas–/– mice (Figure 2C). Importantly, the CP was properly established at E8.5 in control animals, but was absent or — in those rare cases where it could be detected in Cmas–/– mice — was dramatically reduced in its spatial expansion (Figure 2C and Supplemental Figure 4A).

Another important tissue for regulation of nutrient and waste exchange during the first days of gestation, when in- and efflux through the placenta is not yet established, is the RM (30, 31). The RM is the outermost basement membrane deposited by cells of the parietal endoderm (extraembryonic tissue) and characterized by collagen IV and laminin expression. Staining of both markers in control mice showed a thin and well-structured RM with a monolayer of parietal endoderm cells situated like pearls on a string on top, whereas Cmas–/– mice exhibited tremendous deposition of collagen IV and laminin at the RM accompanied by accumulation of parietal endodermal cells at the antimesometrial pole at E8.5 (Figure 2D).

In sum, loss of sialylation led to the appearance of severe extraembryonic defects, all of which are likely to contribute to the observed growth restriction of Cmas–/– embryos.

The fetal-maternal interface of Cmas–/– mice is infiltrated with maternal neutrophils. The detailed analysis of trophoblasts and the RM revealed that the fetal-maternal interface of Cmas–/– mice was tremendously infiltrated with polymorphonuclear leukocytes, indicating major inflammation at the site of implantation. To investigate the immunological situation in more detail, we analyzed the presence of different leukocyte populations in the decidua of Cmas–/– and control animals over time (E6.5 to E8.5). Both neutrophils and monocytes are characterized by the granulocyte receptor-1 (Gr-1) epitope, but neutrophils can be morphologically distinguished from monocytes by their segmented nuclei.

At all analyzed time points, Gr-1–positive cells were rare in control mice, and their presence was predominantly restricted to the site of contact between the EPC and the decidua (Figure 3A). However, in deciduae of Cmas–/– embryos, the numbers of Gr-1–positive cells were already significantly elevated, up to 6-fold (P = 0.002) at E6.5. This increase was maintained at E7.5 (P = 0.0001) and dramatically augmented at E8.5 (P = 0.002), when the entire implantation site of Cmas–/– embryos was infiltrated with maternal neutrophils. Neutrophil identity of Gr-1–positive cells in the deciduae was verified by staining of the neutrophil-specific epitope Ly6G (Supplemental Figure 6). Under normal conditions, the most abundant decidual leukocyte population is decidual NK (dNK) cells, which play an important role during vascularization and in immune surveillance in the decidua (32). dNK cells are characterized by glycoprotein-rich cytoplasmic granules containing α-linked N-acetylgalactosamine, a sugar moiety that can be recognized by Dolichos biflorus agglutinin (DBA) (33). The localization of DBA-positive dNK cells was comparable in control and Cmas–/– implants from E6.5 to E8.5. Similarly, the number of DBA-positive cells in the decidua basalis did not differ significantly (E6.5: P = 0.77; E7.5: P = 0.112; E8.5: P = 0.865) between Cmas–/– and controls (Figure 3B). Likewise, the number of decidual macrophages, identified by immunohistochemical staining of the marker F4/80, although increased at E8.5, did not deviate significantly between Cmas–/– and controls in the analyzed time frame (E6.5: P = 0.678; E7.5: P = 0.532; E8.5: P = 0.188) (Figure 3C). We conclude that maternal neutrophils, but not decidual macrophages or dNK cells, infiltrated the fetal-maternal interface of Cmas–/– implants as early as E6.5 (i.e., prior to morphological defects of Cmas–/– embryos).

Figure 3 Infiltration of the fetal-maternal interface of Cmas–/– animals by maternal neutrophils. (A) Gr-1 (neutrophils) immunohistochemical staining and quantification of Gr-1–positive cells surrounding fetal tissues of sagittal paraffin sections of uteri at E6.5 to E8.5. Insets show Gr-1–positive cells at the EPC and in the vicinity of fetal trophoblasts at the antimesometrial pole. E6.5 (control, n = 4; Cmas–/–, n = 5), E7.5 (control, n = 4; Cmas–/–, n = 4), and E8.5 (control, n = 5; Cmas–/–, n = 5). Error bars indicate SD. Scale bars: 12.5 μm (insets). (B) DBA lectin (dNK cells) immunohistochemical staining and quantification of sagittal paraffin sections of uteri at E6.5 to E8.5. Mean number of DBA lectin-positive cells in the decidua basalis. E6.5 (control, n = 4; Cmas–/–, n = 5), E7.5 (control, n = 8; Cmas–/–, n = 5), E8.5 (control, n = 5; Cmas–/–, n = 3). Error bars indicate SD. Staining of VE was only observed in control implants. (C) F4/80 (macrophages) immunohistochemical staining and quantification of sagittal paraffin sections of uteri from E6.5 to E8.5. Statistical analysis of the number of F4/80-positive cells surrounding fetal tissues. E6.5 (control n = 4; Cmas–/–, n = 4), E7.5 (control n = 6; Cmas–/–, n = 5), E8.5 (control n = 4; Cmas–/–, n = 5). Scale bars: 25 μm (insets). Error bars indicate SD. All statistical analyses were performed by Student’s t test (**P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001).

Depletion of maternal neutrophils does not ameliorate the Cmas–/– phenotype. Neutrophil infiltration of the fetal-maternal interface has previously been described to contribute to fetal demise in inflammation-related mouse models of recurrent pregnancy loss (24). With the aim to rescue putative neutrophil-driven inflammation and to attenuate the Cmas–/– phenotype, we injected the neutrophil-specific anti-Ly6G antibody into pregnant Cmas+/– mice at day E4.5, as previously described by Daley et al. (34). To validate the absence of neutrophils in the maternal circulation after antibody treatment, maternal whole blood was analyzed for Ly6G-positive cells at day E8.5 by FACS analysis. The blood of untreated Cmas+/– mice harbored a distinct Ly6G-positive population, which was successfully depleted in anti-Ly6G–injected mice (Figure 4A). In line with depletion of neutrophils in the maternal circulation, the prominent infiltration of Cmas–/– implants with maternal neutrophils was also abolished at E8.5 (Figure 4B). However, despite the fact that neutrophilia was abrogated, Cmas–/– embryos still revealed a significant IUGR (P = 0.0012), similar to Cmas–/– embryos of untreated mothers (Figure 4C and Figure 2B). Moreover, the deficits in placental development, as can be seen by TGC malformation and loss of trophoblast cells at the CP and EPC, were equivalent to those of Cmas–/– implants of untreated pregnant mice (Figure 4D). Also, the RM of Cmas–/– implants in neutrophil-depleted mothers was still thickened and comparable to the RM of Cmas–/– implants of untreated mothers (Figure 4E). Taken together, these data demonstrate that the presence of maternal neutrophils was not causative for the observed embryonic and extraembryonic defects in Cmas–/– mice.

Figure 4 Depletion of maternal neutrophils does not rescue the Cmas–/– phenotype. (A) Neutrophils were depleted by intraperitoneal injection of 500 μg anti-Ly6G antibody (1A8, BioXCell) into pregnant mice at E4.5. Ly6G FACS analysis of whole blood from untreated and anti-Ly6G–injected pregnant mice at day E8.5. (B) Ly6G (neutrophils) immunohistochemical staining of sagittal paraffin sections of embryos within the uterus. Pregnant females were either treated with the isotype antibody (2A3, BioXCell) as a negative control or with anti-Ly6G for neutrophil depletion. Representative images of control (n = 6) and Cmas–/– (n = 4) embryos. (C) Mean fetal size of control and Cmas–/– embryos from anti-Ly6G–treated mother mice, as measured by the sum of the areas of the amniotic cavity, exocoelomic cavity, ectoplacental cavity, and embryo proper (μm2/105) (control, n = 6; Cmas–/–, n = 4). For a schematic overview of the measured areas, see Supplemental Figure 5. Error bars indicate SD. Statistical analyses were performed by Student’s t test (**P < 0.01). (D) Immunohistochemical detection of cytokeratin-8 to visualize trophoblast cells on sagittal paraffin sections of E8.5 uteri from Ly6G-treated mother mice. Representative images of control (n = 6) and Cmas–/– (n = 4) embryos. (E) Collagen IV indirect immunofluorescence staining on sagittal paraffin sections of uteri at E8.5 from Ly6G-treated mother mice to visualize RM (arrow) and parietal endoderm (arrowheads). Representative images of control (n = 6) and Cmas–/–(n = 4) embryos. Nuclei stained with DAPI are shown in white.

Maternal complement attack causes the Cmas–/– phenotype. Similarly to humans, mice form a hemochorial placenta in which the maternal blood is in direct contact with fetal trophoblast cells (11). Hence, humoral and complement components also interact directly with fetal cells, and their dysregulation is associated with pregnancy complications (35). To elucidate whether activation of the maternal complement system is involved in the loss of fetal-maternal immune homeostasis in Cmas–/– pregnancies, we analyzed the deposition of the central complement component 3 (C3) at E8.5. All implants, irrespective of their genotypes, revealed C3 staining at the interface between the EPC and decidual stroma (Figure 5A). Apart from this, no C3 deposition was observed at the fetal-maternal border of control implants. In sharp contrast, C3 staining was observed along the entire fetal-maternal interface in Cmas–/– embryos. In particular, TGCs exhibited strong C3 staining on their cell surface, suggesting an increased activation of the maternal complement system, whereas TGCs of control mice were devoid of C3 on the cell surface (Figure 5A, insets). In addition, control animals exhibited prominent intracellular staining of C3 in the VE (Figure 5A, arrows), which was mostly absent in Cmas–/– implants. Differences in C3 deposition also occurred in mice that were depleted of maternal neutrophils, indicating that loss of neutrophils did not prevent complement activation on Cmas–/– TGCs (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Cmas–/– trophoblast cells exhibit increased deposition of complement C3. (A) C3 immunohistochemical staining of sagittal paraffin sections of uteri at E8.5. Insets show TGCs. Scale bars in the insets: 25 μm. C3 staining of VE (arrowhead) was observed only in control embryos. Representative images of control (n = 16) and Cmas–/– (n = 6) embryos within the uterus. (B) C3 immunohistochemical staining of sagittal paraffin sections of uteri at E8.5 from anti-Ly6g–treated mother mice. Insets show TGCs without C3 staining on control tissue, but extensive staining at the TGC cell surface. Representative images of control (n = 6) and Cmas–/– (n = 4) embryos within the uterus. Scale bars: 50 μm (insets).

To evaluate whether the increased complement activation on fetal trophoblasts of Cmas–/– embryos evoked the phenotype of Cmas–/– implants, pregnant mice were injected with cobra venom factor (CVF) at E4.5 and E6.5. Along with serum proteins, CVF forms a stable C3 convertase and exhausts C3 from the circulation. This technique has been successfully applied in various studies to decomplement mice (36). Depletion of C3 in CVF-treated animals was verified by Western blot analysis of sera isolated from PBS- and CVF-injected pregnant mice at E8.5 (Figure 6A). In Cmas–/– implants, CVF injection reverted C3 deposition on TGCs (Figure 6B) and simultaneously reduced the number of maternal neutrophils at the fetal-maternal interface (P < 0.001) (Figure 6, C and D). After CVF treatment, C3 deposits as well as macrophage and neutrophil numbers were comparable (P > 0.05) in knockout and control implants (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 6 CVF decomplements the maternal serum and rescues the inflammatory phenotype of Cmas–/– implants. (A) C3 Western blot analysis. Serum of PBS- or CVF-treated pregnant mice at E8.5 was separated by SDS-PAGE and immunostained with anti-C3 antibody. C3 protein was only detectable in PBS-treated mice, but was depleted in CVF-treated pregnant mice. Anti-albumin staining was used as loading control. (B) C3 immunohistochemical staining of sagittal paraffin sections of E8.5 embryos within the uterus of PBS- or CVF-treated mice. In PBS-treated mothers, C3 reactivity was restricted to the EPC in control implants, but was expanded to the entire fetal-maternal interface in Cmas–/– embryos, with strong staining at the surface of TGCs. In implants of CVF-treated mothers, the C3 reactivity was abolished irrespective of the genotype. Insets show fetal TGCs. (C) Ly6G immunohistochemical staining for neutrophils on sagittal paraffin sections of E8.5 uteri from PBS- or CVF-treated mice. Ly6G-positive cells are sparsely distributed in proximity of control embryos of PBS-treated mothers. In contrast, the entire fetal-maternal boundary of Cmas–/– implants is infiltrated with Ly6G-positive cells in PBS-treated mice. CVF treatment does not change the phenotype of controls but reverts Ly6G staining of Cmas–/– implants to that of controls. (D) Quantification of Ly6G-positive cells (neutrophils) on sagittal paraffin sections of E8.5 uteri of PBS- or CVF-treated pregnant mice. Error bars indicate SD. Statistical analyses were performed by ANOVA with Newman-Keuls post test (***P < 0.001). Images are representative of experiments of 3 PBS-treated pregnant mice with n = 5 control and n = 3 Cmas–/– embryos, and of 3 CVF-treated pregnant mice with n = 5 control and n = 4 Cmas–/– embryos (B–D).

Next, we analyzed whether C3 depletion also rescues the defects observed in extraembryonic tissue of Cmas–/– embryos. Of note, as visualized by cytokeratin-8 staining, Cmas–/– implants of CVF-treated females revealed a continuous layer of TGCs, as well as a restored EPC and a CP indistinguishable from control implants in the same uterus (Figure 7A). To exclude the possibility that CVF treatment per se may alter embryonic or extraembryonic development, we carefully compared wild-type implants isolated from CVF-treated heterozygous dams with implants isolated from CVF-treated and untreated wild-type dams. At the histological level, no sign of aberrant development induced by CVF could be identified.

Figure 7 Maternal decomplementation rescues defects in extraembryonic tissues and growth restriction of Cmas–/– mice. Pregnant Cmas+/– mice were treated at E4.5 and E6.5 either with PBS (n = 3) or CVF (n = 3) to deplete maternal C3. E8.5 sagittal uteri paraffin sections (A and B). (A) The reduced size of the EPC and lack of a CP in Cmas–/– embryos of PBS-treated mothers was reverted to the control phenotype upon CVF treatment, as visualized by immunohistochemical cytokeratin-8 staining. The lack of CEBPB reactivity (indirect immunofluorescence) in Cmas–/– embryos of PBS-treated mothers was restored upon CVF treatment. PNA reactivity documenting the loss of cell surface sialylation was maintained in Cmas–/– embryos of PBS- and CVF-treated mothers, indicating that the asialo phenotype was not influenced by CVF. Representative images of experiments with PBS-treated mice: control, n = 5; Cmas–/–, n = 3 embryos; CVF treated mice: control, n = 5; Cmas–/–, n = 4 embryos. (B) Collagen IV indirect immunofluorescence (red). Thickened RM (arrow) in Cmas–/– embryos of PBS-treated mothers was converted to the control phenotype upon CVF treatment. Parietal endoderm is marked by arrowheads. Nuclei shown in white were stained with DAPI. (C) Quantification of RM thickness measured on collagen IV immunofluorescence images at the anti-mesometrial pole (PBS: control, n = 6; Cmas–/–, n = 3 embryos; CVF: control, n = 5; Cmas–/–, n = 4 embryos). (D) Mean of fetal size as measured by the sum of the areas of the amniotic cavity, exocoelomic cavity, ectoplacental cavity, and embryo proper in (μm2/105) (PBS: control, n = 5; Cmas–/–, n = 4 embryos; CVF: control, n = 5; Cmas–/–, n = 3 embryos); a schematic of the areas is shown in Supplemental Figure 5. Statistical analyses by 1-way ANOVA with Newman-Keuls post test (*P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001). Error bars indicate SD (C and D).

The integrity of the CP in Cmas–/– embryos was addressed by analyzing the expression of the CP marker CCAAT/enhancer binding protein-β (CEBPB), a transcription factor involved in placental vascularization (37, 38). CEBPB was strongly expressed in the CP of control animals at E8.5, but almost absent in Cmas–/– CPs (Figure 7A, PBS-treated mice). Importantly, the CEBPB pattern in Cmas–/– implants was reestablished upon CVF treatment, strongly suggesting that the CP was not only morphologically but also functionally restored (Figure 7A, CVF-treated mice). CVF-rescued Cmas–/– embryos maintained PNA reactivity on TGCs and other fetal trophoblast cells at the EPC, confirming their asialo nature, equivalent to Cmas–/– embryos of untreated mothers (Figure 7A).

Beyond restoring trophoblast development, the maternal decomplementation also significantly decreased the thickness of the RM in Cmas–/– implants (P < 0.001) (Figure 7, B and C), fully compensated the IUGR of Cmas–/– embryos (P < 0.05) (Figure 7D), and abrogated the phenotypic variability of the embryo proper (Supplemental Figure 8).

This experimental series clearly demonstrated that depletion of complement factor C3 by CVF treatment was sufficient to completely rescue the observed extraembryonic deficits as well as IUGR of Cmas–/– mice at E8.5.

Loss of Sia activates the alternative complement pathway on the surface of TGCs. Activation of the complement cascade occurs through 3 major pathways: the classical, the lectin, and the alternative pathways. To delineate which pathway is involved in the emergence of the Cmas–/– phenotype, we analyzed the presence of respective complement pathway marker proteins. The classical pathway is initiated by binding of antibodies to the cell surface and subsequent recognition of bound antibodies by C1q complexes. Neither control nor Cmas-negative trophoblasts were positive for C1q (Figure 8A). The classical and lectin pathways both include cleavage of C4, making C4d a prevalently used marker for detection of classical and lectin pathway activation (39). C4d reactivity was observed in the maternal stroma adjacent to the EPC, but TGCs did not show any C4d staining in control or Cmas–/– implants (Figure 8B). The alternative complement pathway convertase C3bBb is stabilized by the fluid-phase component properdin (40). Similar to C3 deposition, properdin staining was absent on control trophoblasts, but very prominent on Cmas-negative TGCs, strongly indicating involvement of the alternative pathway (Figure 8C). Finally, we interrogated whether complement activation results in formation of the membrane attack complex (MAC) and stained for the presence of the MAC component C9. However, no reactivity for C9 could be observed (Figure 8D).