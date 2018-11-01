Endothelial cell α-globin and its molecular chaperone α-hemoglobin–stabilizing protein regulate arteriolar contractility

In arterioles, eNOS-derived NO diffuses across MEJs to inhibit VSMC contractility, thereby enhancing vasodilation and O 2 delivery to tissues. This process is regulated physiologically at multiple levels, including that of NO destruction, which can be mediated by globin proteins (33, 34). Our findings provide new insights into this process by showing that α-globin and AHSP participate in NO degradation in vivo. The results of previous studies support a model in which eNOS-bound α-globin degrades NO, thereby reducing its delivery across the MEJ to cause VSMC contraction and vasoconstriction (7, 8, 35). Here, we confirm and extend those prior studies by showing that the molecular chaperone AHSP is required for α-globin protein expression in ECs and that Hba1−/− and Ahsp−/− mice exhibit similarly dilated arterioles (thoracodorsal and mesenteric), with blunted α1-adrenergic contractile responses and reduced systemic blood pressure.

Free α-globin is unstable, and numerous cellular mechanisms exist to prevent its precipitation and/or degradation (17, 19, 20, 36–39). In RBC precursors, AHSP binds nascent α-globin, stabilizes its folding, and facilitates heme insertion. Ultimately, α-globin is transferred from AHSP to β-globin. Once formed, α-globin–β-globin dimers dissociate at very low rates, and AHSP is eventually degraded as HbA synthesis declines during RBC maturation. Thus, most α-globin in mature RBC is stabilized by β-globin in heterodimers and HbA heterotetramers. Ablation of the Ahsp gene destabilizes α-globin in RBC but causes only modest impairment of HbA production (22). In contrast, Ahsp loss in ECs reduces α-globin protein by approximately 70%. Thus, AHSP stabilizes α-globin to a greater extent in ECs than in RBC, probably because ECs lack β-globin. In ECs in culture, eNOS stabilizes α-globin, but to a lesser extent than does AHSP (Figure 5 and Supplemental Figure 6). Moreover, AHSP, but not eNOS, inhibits the precipitation of oxidized (Fe3+) α-globin in solution (Figure 7A).

In the MEJ, oxygenated (Fe2+) α-globin bound to eNOS promotes vasoconstriction by degrading locally produced NO to generate NO 3 – and oxidized (Fe3+) α-globin, which is both unstable and unable to degrade NO. Previous studies showed that AHSP stabilizes bound (Fe3+) α-globin by converting it to a hexacoordinate structure, in which iron is bound on either side of the planar heme ring by histidine residues located at α-helical positions F8 and E7 (40, 41). Here, we verified this functional interaction and show that AHSP binding to (Fe3+) α-globin facilitates its reduction by eNOS (Figure 7B). Thus, we propose a model for α-globin regulation in ECs, whereby the oxidized (Fe3+) form generated by NO degradation is released from the oxygenase domain of eNOS (7, 8), captured by AHSP, reduced to the (Fe2+) form through a bimolecular reaction with the eNOS reductase domain, and then transferred back to eNOS for another cycle of NO degradation. This model predicts that AHSP deficiency will cause the accumulation of oxidized free α-globin and its subsequent degradation, NO stabilization, and vasodilation, as we observed in Ahsp–/– mice. The affinity of AHSP for (Fe3+) α-globin is approximately 100-fold greater than for oxygenated (Fe2+) α-globin (20, 42). Although the kinetics of α-globin binding to eNOS are unknown, our model predicts that equilibria favor the binding of (Fe2+) α-globin to eNOS and (Fe3+) α-globin to AHSP. This is supported by the finding that oxidant-induced precipitation of α-globin–eNOS is inhibited by the addition of AHSP (Figure 7A).

The discovery that eNOS can serve as a direct electron donor to (Fe3+) α-globin–AHSP highlights a previously unappreciated mechanism for globin protein reduction that probably contributes to EC physiology. Additionally, CyB5R3 binds the eNOS–α-globin complex and is essential for maintaining α-globin reduction in isolated TDAs (8). Direct reduction of free or AHSP-bound (Fe3+) α-globin by CyB5R3 in the MEJ would require the levels of CyB5 to be sufficient for it to serve as the final electron donor (Figure 7B). It is also possible that CyB5R3 can donate electrons directly to eNOS-bound (Fe3+) α-globin or promote its reduction indirectly by modulating the cellular redox status.

Overall, our model predicts that NO diffusion or scavenging in ECs is regulated by redox-dependent shuttling of α-globin between eNOS and AHSP. Thus, conditions that promote heme oxidation, such as a high rate of NO degradation by α-globin, low O 2 tension, or acidosis (27, 43), would favor AHSP sequestration of (Fe3+) α-globin in an inert but stable state, so as to minimize NO degradation, promote vasodilation, and enhance tissue O 2 delivery. Reducing conditions would favor the accumulation of (Fe2+) α-globin bound to eNOS, local NO degradation, and vasoconstriction. Additional factors may also influence α-globin dioxygenase activity, including other EC reductase systems, arteriolar shear forces that regulate eNOS activity, inflammation, and oxidative stress (44).

Active eNOS functions as a homodimer to generate NO. To maintain catalytic activity, the reductase domains transfer electrons from NADPH via FAD and FMN to heme iron in the oxidase domains of the opposing subunits (45, 46). The eNOS reductase domain can also transfer electrons to external substrates, with the best example being cytochrome c (32). Here, we extend this concept by showing that eNOS can reduce globin proteins, including α-globin (bound to AHSP), Cygb, and neuroglobin (data not shown). This finding may have broad implications, considering that the related proteins inducible NOS (iNOS) and neuronal NOS (nNOS) could also modulate the redox states of Cygb and neuroglobin to regulate their functions in various tissues (47).

Our studies elucidate one of several mechanisms by which globin proteins influence blood vessel tone by degrading NO. RBC HbA can either produce or degrade NO, with the latter process being particularly impactful during intravascular hemolysis (48). Additionally, VSMC-expressed Cygb degrades NO, resulting in vasoconstriction and reduced tissue blood flow (49). In isolated mesenteric arteries, the NO consumption by VSMC Cygb is greater than that by EC α-globin, although the relative activities of these 2 proteins with respect to NO metabolism may vary according to specific physiologic conditions, pathologies, and vascular beds. According to our findings, NOS proteins present in VSMCs may participate in the reduction of Cygb (Table 2 and ref. 50).

The detection of α-globin and AHSP in mouse and human ECs suggests that the roles of these proteins in blood vessels are conserved across species (Figure 1). However, Etyang et al. reported normal blood pressure in a cohort of Kenyan adolescents with α-thalassemia trait caused by the loss of 2 α-globin genes (51). This contrasts with our finding that the systemic blood pressure of Hba1−/− mice (which also lack 2 α-globin genes) was lower than that of control animals. Several possible explanations may account for this apparent inconsistency. First, human EC–expressed α-globin may have minimal effects on vascular tone compared with the effects we have observed in mice. Second, human EC α-globin may modulate blood pressure or regional blood flow under specific stresses. For example, α-globin is expressed in human and mouse pulmonary artery ECs during pulmonary hypertension and could contribute to its pathophysiology by degrading NO (52). Third, low-grade hemolysis in individuals with α-thalassemia trait could raise plasma free Hb levels to degrade NO and thereby oppose the effects of α-globin reduction in ECs. Here, we studied isolated EC α-globin deficiency by transplanting α-thalassemic mice with WT hematopoietic stem cells, which generate normal RBC. Fourth, although the humans studied by Etyang et al. and the mice described here both lack 2 of the 4 total α-globin genes, the mutations are distinct and could impair EC α-globin expression to different extents (Supplemental Figure 8).

Overall, our studies provide new insights into the regulation of blood vessel contractility by showing that AHSP and α-globin participate in the elimination of NO, a potent vasodilator. Our model predicts that dynamic, reversible binding of α-globin to AHSP or eNOS represents a redox-sensitive mechanism for regulating blood vessel NO concentrations according to physiologic requirements. Further studies are required to validate this model and to fully appreciate the physiologic implications of our findings in mice and humans.