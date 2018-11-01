Commentary 10.1172/JCI124302

Escorting α-globin to eNOS: α-globin–stabilizing protein paves the way

Adam C. Straub1,2 and Mark T. Gladwin1,3

1Pittsburgh Heart, Lung, Blood and Vascular Medicine Institute,

2Department of Pharmacology and Chemical Biology, and

3Division of Pulmonary, Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, University of Pittsburgh, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA.

Address correspondence to: Mark T. Gladwin, University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, Division of Pulmonary Allergy and Critical Care Medicine, 1218 Scaife Hall, 3550 Terrace Street, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania 15261, USA. Phone: 412.648.9636; Email: gladwinmt@upmc.edu.

Published in Volume 128, Issue 11 on November 1, 2018
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(11):4755–4757. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI124302.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

In the vascular wall, endothelial nitric oxide synthase (eNOS) produces NO to regulate peripheral vascular resistance, tissue perfusion, and blood pressure. In resistance arteries, eNOS couples with α-globin and, through chemical reactions, modulates NO diffusion needed for vascular smooth muscle relaxation. While α-globin protein alone is known to be unstable, the mechanisms that enable α-globin protein expression remain elusive. Here, Lechauve et al. report that arterial endothelium expresses α hemoglobin–stabilizing protein, which acts as a critical chaperone protein for α-globin expression and vascular function.

