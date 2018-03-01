SCN5A: the greatest HITS collection

Commentary 10.1172/JCI99927

Address correspondence to: Glenn I. Fishman, Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology, NYU School of Medicine, 522 First Avenue, Smilow 801, New York, New York 10016, USA. Phone: 212.263.3967; Email: glenn.fishman@nyumc.org .

Leon H. Charney Division of Cardiology, New York University School of Medicine, New York, New York, USA.

See the related article at A common variant alters SCN5A–miR-24 interaction and associates with heart failure mortality.

Heart failure (HF) has been referred to as the cardiovascular epidemic of our time. Understanding the molecular determinants of HF disease progression and mortality risk is of utmost importance. In this issue of the JCI, Zhang et al. uncover an important link between clinical HF mortality risk and a common variant that regulates SCN5A expression through microRNA-dependent (miR-dependent)mechanisms. They also demonstrate that haploinsufficiency of SCN5A is associated with increased accumulation of reactive oxygen species (ROS) in a genetically engineered murine model. Their data suggest that even modest depression of SCN5A expression may promote pathologic cardiac remodeling and progression of HF.

