A common variant alters SCN5A–miR-24 interaction and associates with heart failure mortality

Human cardiac tissue samples. LV cardiac tissues were obtained from the Myocardial Applied Genomics Network (MAGNet; www.med.upenn.edu/magnet). All subjects donating tissue provided consent under an approved IRB protocol, and provided clinical information that is confidentially linked to the specimens by a study number. LV free-wall tissue was harvested at the time of cardiac surgery from subjects with heart failure undergoing transplantation and from unused donor hearts. The heart was perfused with cold cardioplegia prior to cardiectomy to arrest contraction and prevent ischemic damage. Tissue specimens were then obtained and frozen in liquid nitrogen and stored at –80°C until used. For Western blot analysis, total protein of human left ventricles was harvested by homogenizing tissues in lysis buffer (50 mM Tris at pH 7.4, 150 mM NaCl, 10 mM NaF, 1 mM Na 3 VO 4 , 1 mM EGTA, 1 mM EDTA, 0.5% Triton X-100, 0.5% Na deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS) containing protease inhibitors (Roche). Protein concentrations were determined using the Pierce BCA Assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

Plasmids. The rs1805126 C allele expression plasmid was generated by site-directed mutagenesis performed on a plasmid containing full-length human SCN5A cDNA (rs1805126 T allele) under control of the CMV promoter. For this, the Phusion site-directed mutagenesis protocol (New England BioLabs) was used with the following 5′-phosphorylated primers: 5′-/Phos/GCCCTGTCTGAGCCACTCCGTATC-3′ and 5′-/Phos/GTCGGCAAAGTCAGACAGGACCGAATAC-3′ (Integrated DNA Technologies). For the miR-24 dual luciferase sensor plasmid, DNA oligos were used to insert the following sequence: 5′-GACTGAGCCACCTTGAAATGCTCCAACCACTGAGCCAGGTTTGCCGTACTGAGCCA-3′, to introduce 3 mIR-24 8mer binding sites downstream of the Renilla luciferase expression cassette (using XhoI and NotI restriction enzyme sites) in the psiCheck2 plasmid (Promega).

Full-length Scn5a knockdown studies. Mouse N2a and human HEK293 cells (which do not express endogenous SCN5A at detectable levels by Western blot, data not shown; ATCC cell lines) were seeded in 24-well plates (80,000 and 200,000 cells/well for N2a and HEK293, respectively), and the next day, cells were cotransfected with synthetic pre-miRs (4 nM) along with human full-length SCN5A expression plasmids (100 ng) using Lipofectamine 2000 (Life Technologies). After 48 hours, cells were harvested in 200 μl of RIPA buffer, and half of the lysate was immediately added to 900 μl of TRIzol reagent (Invitrogen) for RNA isolation. Western blot and QPCR analyses were performed as described below.

Western blot. Protein samples were resolved by standard SDS-PAGE before being transferred to a 0.45-μm PVDF membrane (Millipore). The membrane was blocked with 2%–5% milk in 1× PBST (0.05% Tween 20), after which rabbit anti-Na V 1.5 antibody (1:200; Alomone Labs, ASC-005), anti–β-catenin (1:200; Abcam, ab2365), or anti–β-actin (1:2,000; Sigma-Aldrich, A5441) diluted in blocking buffer was added and incubated overnight at 4°C. Membranes were washed with 1× PBST, incubated for 1 hour with HRP-conjugated goat anti-mouse or anti-rabbit antibody (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 115-035-146 and 111-035-144) diluted 1:10,000 in blocking buffer, and then washed again. Chemiluminescence detection was performed using ECL-Plus substrate (Amersham Biosciences) followed by either film exposure or imaging on a Bio-Rad GelDoc (used for densitometry analyses).

QPCR. Total RNA was isolated from N2a cells or 50–100 mg of human cardiac tissues using TRIzol reagent, and 250–500 ng was subjected to DNase treatment and first-strand cDNA synthesis using standard methods. QPCR analyses for human SCN5A and normalizer gene (β-actin or GAPDH) transcripts were performed using custom-designed SYBR Green assays, done in triplicate and detected on a Viia 7 QPCR machine (Life Technologies). Primers pairs were as follows: human SCN5A (forward: 5′-GCCATCTTCACAGGCGAGTGTATTG-3′, reverse: 5′-GGGGAGAAGAAGTACTTCTGGATGATG-3′), mouse β-actin (forward: 5′-CTGAACCCTAAGGCCAACCGTG-3′, reverse: 5′-GTGGTACGACCAGAGGCATACAG-3′), and human GAPDH (forward: 5′-GAAGGTGAAGGTCGGAGTC-3′, reverse: 5′-GCAACAATATCCACTTTACCAGAG-3′). Small RNA QPCR analyses were performed using commercially available stem-loop reverse trancription primers and accompanying TaqMan assays for miR-24, U6, and RNU48 (Life Technologies). Standard curve and melt curves were evaluated for quality control as needed, and relative mRNA expression was determined by the ddCt method.

NRCM preparation and transfection. NRCMs were isolated from 1- to 2-day-old Sprague-Dawley rats (Harlan Laboratories). The hearts were surgically extracted and the ventricles digested overnight using a standardized trypsin and collagenase-based protocol (Worthington Biochemical). The isolated cells were plated in a mixture of Dulbecco’s modified Eagle’s medium (DMEM) with F12 supplemented with HEPES, glutamine, insulin-transferrin-selenium (ITS), and bromodeoxyuridine (to inhibit fibroblast replication), at a field density of 10,000 cells/cm2 on glass coverslips coated with laminin, and stored at 37°C in a 5% CO 2 incubator. Culture reagents were purchased from Gibco-BRL. After 2 hours, cells were cotransfected with synthetic pre-miRs (25 nM) along with miR or siRNA expression plasmids coexpressing EGFP (100 ng), using Lipofectamine 2000 (Life Technologies). For anti-miR studies, LNA-based or 2′-O-methyl–based miR inhibitors (Exiqon and Integrated DNA Technologies) were transfected into NRCMs at 10–50 nM along with 100 ng of an EGFP expression plasmid. Media were then changed 3 hours later to cardiomyocyte medium with gentamycin (50 μg/ml, Life Technologies), and 5% stripped horse serum.

Whole-cell patch clamp. After 2–4 days of transfection, a conventional whole-cell patch-clamp technique was used to record Na+ currents from EGFP-positive NRCMs. Patch pipettes with a resistance of 1.5 ± 0.2 MΩ when filled with pipette solution contained (in mmol/l) 10 NaF, 110 CsF, 20 CsCl, 10 EGTA, 10 HEPES (titrated to pH 7.35 with CsOH) and the bath solution contained (in mmol/l) 145 NaCl, 4.5 KCl, 1 MgCl 2 , 1.5 CaCl 2 , 10 HEPES (pH 7.35 with CsOH). In all recordings, the potentials were corrected for the liquid junction and 80% of the series resistance was compensated, yielding a maximum voltage error of ±1 mV. Low-pass filtered signals (5 kHz) from a patch clamp amplifier (Axopatch 200B, Molecular Devices) were digitized in an AD/DA converter (Digidata 1200, Molecular Devices) at 20 kHz and stored in a PC for later analysis. Na+ channel data were analyzed with Origin software (Microcal). Cell capacitance was recorded directly from the patch amplifier after nullifying the transients following patch rupture. Data were accepted only when access resistance in voltage-clamp mode was below 7 MΩ. To minimize time-dependent drift in gating parameters, all protocols were initiated 5 minutes after whole-cell configuration was obtained. A 200-ms prepulse to –120 mV was used to eliminate inactivation, and 200-ms test pulses between –80 and +30 mV were used to activate the channel. All electrophysiological experiments were performed at room temperature (23°C–25°C).

GRADE and GRAHF samples and genotyping. The GRADE and GRAHF patient cohorts have been previously reported (36, 37). In brief, subjects included in this study are from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute–sponsored (NHLBI-sponsored), prospective, observational, multicenter GRADE study, designed to identify genetic modifiers of arrhythmic risk and heart failure outcomes. Inclusion criteria were patients who were 18 years of age or older with a diagnosis of at least moderate-to-severe systolic LV dysfunction (EF ≤ 30%) and who had an ICD. Subjects were excluded if they had intractable class IV heart failure and conditions (other than heart failure) that were expected to limit survival to less than 6 months. The primary endpoint in this study was time to first appropriate ICD shock, and secondary endpoints included all-cause death. The GRAHF cohort derives from a subgroup of the A-HeFT study; inclusion criteria include self-designation as African Americans, heart failure due to systolic dysfunction, and standard background therapy for heart failure with neurohormonal blockade, including angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors or angiotensin receptor antagonists, and β-blockers. Based on available DNA and successful genotyping, a total of 1,658 GRADE patients and 270 GRAHF patients were considered for the current analyses. Genotyping was performed using a commercially available TaqMan SNP assay (rs1805126) and TaqMan Genotyping Universal Master Mix (Life Technologies). Detection was done on a Viia 7 QPCR machine and genotyping calls were obtained using the analysis software’s default settings.

LD analysis. The rs1805126 SNP id was input into the HaploReg v4.1 web-based tool (Broad Institute), and the options were adjusted to set the linkage disequilibrium (LD) threshold to 0.4. The analysis was run using the 1000G Phase 1 population data for EUR (European) and AFR (African) populations, which are most relevant to the GRADE cohort. Data are provided in Supplemental Table 2.

Microarray-based SCN5A eQTL analyses. Previously published human cardiac transcriptomic data were obtained from the NCBI Gene Expression Omnibus (GEO) database (University of Pennsylvania, GSE57338 and The Netherlands, GSE55231), and accompanying sample genome-wide genotyping data were either downloaded (GSE55230) or made available through collaboration with Kenneth B. Margulies. For the latter, DNA samples were genotyped using Affymetrix Genome-Wide SNP Array 6.0, and quality control (QC) filters were applied to exclude unreliable samples, samples with cryptic relatedness, and samples that were not genetically inferred Caucasian; in addition, SNPs were eliminated if there was significant departure from Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium (P < 10–6). Subject SNP genotypes for rs1805126 and normalized SCN5A mRNA probe intensities were retrieved from the data for subsequent genotype-based expression quantitative trait loci (eQTL) analyses.

Allele-specific expression analyses. Total RNA was extracted from human cardiac tissue samples (n = 60) using the miRNeasy Kit (Qiagen) including DNAse treatment. For RNA-seq, library prep was conducted using Illumina truSeq stranded mRNA kit followed by the Nugen Ovation amplification kit. Resultant fastq files were assessed for quality control using the FastQC program. Fastq files were aligned against the human reference genome (hg19/hGRC37) using the GSNAP aligner in SNP tolerant mode and converted to BAM files using SAMtools (56). Duplicate reads in the BAM files were flagged using the MarkDuplicates program from Picard tools. The R package asSEQ and custom R scripts were used to generate per-allele specific counts of SCN5A from RNA-seq and genotype data (57). Briefly, per-sample haplotype information was estimated from Affymetrix SNP genotyping data using the software package SHAPEIT with the 1000 Genomes reference panel (58). Then for each sample a list of heterozygous SNPs was used to create a new BAM file for each haplotype per sample. Reads mapping to the SCN5A exons and UTRs were counted from each haplotype-specific BAM file using the htseq-count application. Allele-specific expression was plotted as C allele counts/T allele counts (Figure 4D), and 1-sample 2-sided t test was performed on the allele-specific expression values for C allele counts/sum (T and C allele counts) against the hypothetical mean value of 0.5.

DHE oxidation levels in wild-type and Scn5a+/– mouse heart tissue sections. Scn5a+/– mice (backcrossed more than 10 times to the C56BL6/J strain) were a gift from Dan Roden (Vanderbilt University, Nashville, Tennessee, USA). Mice were housed in a controlled temperature environment on a 12-hour light/dark cycle, and food and water were provided ad libitum. Fresh frozen hearts were collected from 7- to 8-month-old male Scn5a+/– and wild-type littermate mice (n = 3 per group) and then cut into 10-μm sections for DHE analysis. Briefly, the tissue sections were labeled with 10 μM DHE in Dulbecco’s PBS containing 5 mM sodium pyruvate for approximately 20–25 minutes at 37°C, after which they were imaged by confocal microscopy. The red fluorescence intensity of each section was quantified using ImageJ software (NIH) (30 cells per mouse, i.e., 90 cells per group) and all groups were normalized to the wild-type control group to obtain the normalized mean fluorescence intensity (NMFI). Antimycin A (a mitochondrial electron transport chain blocker that is known to increase DHE fluorescence) was used as a positive control at 10 μM.

Statistics. Statistical analyses were performed using available software and tools (e.g., GraphPad Prism and R package, with collaborative assistance from the University of Iowa Department of Biostatistics [P. Breheny]). GraphPad was used to generate Kaplan-Meier curves based on genotype for appropriate shocks and death outcomes, and log-rank tests were performed to obtain P values. For other demographic and clinical characteristics (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1), statistical differences across genotypes were tested by Fisher’s exact test (for categorical factors), and by ANOVA (for continuous measures). Cox proportional hazards models were used to estimate HRs for comparing rs1805126 genotypes, both unadjusted and adjusted for the potentially confounding effects of relevant clinical variables. The other specific statistical tests are indicated throughout the manuscript, and for each, all data met the test assumptions and groups showed similar variance. Results were considered to be significant if P values were less than or equal to 0.05. Data presented as box-and-whisker plots show Tukey whiskers. All data points were included in statistical analyses with the exception of one overt outlier for SCN5A expression in the Netherlands cohort (CC sample with probe intensity = 6.48; Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 7), as detected by ROUT (definitive outlier stringency, Q = 0.1%). Power analyses considered event rates for death and shock and SNP allele frequencies; based on the minor-allele frequency of rs1805126, the study was powered to greater than 90% to detect an HR of 1.5.

Study approval. All animal studies were approved by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committees (IACUC) at the University of Iowa. Deidentified human samples and accompanying clinical and genetic data were used for this study. Sample and data collection were previously approved by Institutional Review Boards at GRADE and A-HeFT (GRAHF) study sites and at the University of Pennsylvania. All human subjects provided written informed consent.