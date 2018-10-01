ASK1 contributes to fibrosis and dysfunction in models of kidney disease

Structure-based drug design of GS-444217. To identify inhibitors of ASK1, a library of approximately 100,000 compounds was screened against the ASK1 kinase domain using a competitive, time-resolved fluorescence resonance energy transfer immunoassay. A picolinamide derivative 1 (Figure 1, A and B) with moderate biochemical potency (IC 50 = 2.2 μM) was selected for follow-up based on its low molecular weight and the chemical tractability of the aryl amide. To understand the binding mode of compound 1, the protein x-ray cocrystal structure was determined. By crystallography, the ASK1 kinase domain is a homodimer consisting of monomers arranged in a head-to-tail manner. The active sites of each monomer are on the same face of the protein and connected by a deep channel (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99768DS1). Compound 1 occupies the ATP-binding pocket of each ASK1 monomer and makes 2 hydrogen-bond interactions (Figure 1B). The triazole engages in a hydrogen bond to the catalytic residue Lys702 (2.8 Å), and an additional hydrogen bond (2.9 Å) occurs between the amide carbonyl of compound 1 and the backbone nitrogen of the hinge residue Val757. The nature of the hinge interaction was deemed a desirable feature of the inhibitor because amide carbonyls were, at the time, an underrepresented hinge-binding motif in kinase inhibitors, and a monodentate interaction with the highly conserved hinge region may avoid promiscuous interaction with other kinases.

Figure 1 Structure-based drug design of compound 3, GS-444217. (A) Medicinal chemistry optimization of compound 1 showing improved biochemical potency (IC 50 ) and maintenance of low lipophilicity resulting in improved lipophilic ligand efficiency (LLE). (B) Structure of compound 1 occupying the ATP-binding pocket of ASK1. Interactions between hinge residue Val757 and the catalytic residue Lys709 are highlighted. (C) Structure of compound 2 bound to ASK1 with a cross-dimer interaction to the Tyr814 residue of the neighboring ASK1 monomer. (D) Structure of compound 3 (GS-444217) bound to ASK1.

Analysis of the binding mode of compound 1 revealed a hydrophobic pocket around the triazole N-methyl substituent that could be filled more effectively with larger groups. Replacing this substituent with cycloalkyl groups increased potency, with the N-cyclopropyl analog providing a 4-fold increase in potency (compound 9, see the Supplemental Note on Chemical Synthesis). Crystallography of compound 1 also revealed an open trajectory at the 4 position of the picolinamide ring. We found that most aromatic substituents were well tolerated, and introduction of a 3-pyridyl group provided a 52-fold potency improvement (compound 10, Supplementary Note on Chemical Synthesis). Compound 2 (Figure 1, A and C) arose through combination of these preferred elements, and the resultant 176-fold potency improvement demonstrated the additive nature of the 2 modifications. The crystal structure of compound 2 (Figure 1C) revealed that the newly appended distal pyridine extends past the hinge motif and makes a hydrogen bond to Tyr814 in the opposing ASK1 monomer (2.4 Å). Because the cross-dimer interaction with Tyr814 was unique and substantially increased potency, we further optimized the nature of the H-bond acceptor. After extensive screening of aryl, heteroaryl, and heterocyclic substituents at this position, we found that N-aryl imidazoles maintained potency and improved solubility relative to the pyridine series. Incorporation of a 4-cyclopropyl substituent on the N-aryl imidazole led to the discovery of GS-444217 (compound 3; Figure 1, A and D), whose biochemical potency was improved more than 750-fold compared with compound 1.

GS-444217 maintains hydrogen bonds with Val757 and Lys709, and the N-cyclopropyl group of the triazole fills out the pocket made by residues Ser821, Asp822, Leu810, and Asn808 (Figure 1D). The imidazole ring, like the 3-pyridyl group of 2, extends past the hinge motif and picks up the cross-dimer hydrogen bond to Tyr814 (2.8 Å), while the distal cyclopropyl groups approach each other to within 3.3 Å (Figure 1D). GS-444217 displayed potent inhibition of ASK1 (IC 50 = 2.87 ± 0.85 nM), good solubility at neutral pH, excellent permeability across Caco-2 monolayers, and good metabolic stability in hepatocytes (Supplemental Table 1). Based on these parameters, GS-444217 was selected for in vitro and in vivo characterization.

GS-444217 is a selective ATP-competitive inhibitor of ASK1 with favorable pharmacokinetic properties. The interaction of GS-444217 with the ATP-binding pocket of ASK1 suggests that this compound functions as an ATP-competitive inhibitor of the kinase domain. To confirm this mechanism of action, the enzymatic competition of GS-444217 with ATP was assessed in a kinase assay using a recombinant ASK1 catalytic domain. The enzyme reaction rate was measured in the presence of increasing concentrations of GS-444217 and ATP (Figure 2A). The data fit yielded the following values for the key kinetic parameters: K m (ATP) = 25 ± 2.5 μM, K i = 0.32 ± 0.03 nM, and α = 111 ± 24. Based on the high α value, GS-444217 was deemed an ATP-competitive inhibitor (31). Next, a surface plasmon resonance–based ProteOn biosensor platform was used to characterize the kinetics and binding affinity of GS-444217 to ASK1. The sensorgrams show a profile of GS-444217 binding to ASK1 that is saturable, dose-responsive, and reversible (Figure 2B). Fitting yielded a relatively fast k on of 1.9 × 106 ± 5.0 × 105 M–1s–1 and a moderately slow k off of 5.2 × 10–3 ± 7.5 × 10–4 s–1 resulting in a K D of 2.9 ± 0.8 nM.

Figure 2 GS-444217, a selective ATP-competitive inhibitor of ASK1. (A) Enzymatic competition of GS-444217 with ATP was measured in the presence of increasing concentrations of GS-444217 (0–24 nM) and ATP (0–2,400 μM). (B) Kinetics and binding affinity of GS-444217 to ASK1 using surface plasmon resonance. Black traces represent the experimental data, and red traces represent the fit of a simple 1:1 interaction model to the data. (C) Selectivity of GS-444217 (1 μM) for ASK1 was determined using KINOMEscan binding assay against 442 kinases. Map describes quantitatively the interaction patterns of GS-444217 with major kinase families: tyrosine kinases (TK), tyrosine kinase–like (TKL), serine/threonine kinases (STE), casein kinase 1 (CK1), protein kinases A, G, C (AGC), calmodulin/calcium-regulated kinases (CAMK), CDK/MAPK/GSK3/CLK (CMGC), and Other, consisting of many diverse families. The sphere radius corresponds to inhibitor affinity. Size of red dots shows relative affinity of GS-444217 for ASK1 (largest dot), ribosomal s6 kinase-4 (RSK4), and dual-specificity tyrosine phosphorylation–regulated kinase-1A (DYRK1A).

To evaluate the selectivity of binding to other kinases, GS-444217 (1 μM) was screened against a panel of 442 unique human kinases (KINOMEscan platform), and K D values were generated. GS-444217 demonstrated high selectivity for binding to ASK1 versus the other kinases in the panel (Figure 2C). The affinity of GS-444217 for ASK1 (K D = 4.1 nM) was 53-fold greater than the affinity for dual-specificity tyrosine phosphorylation–regulated kinase-1A (DYRK1A, K D = 220 nM) and 104-fold greater than the affinity for ribosomal s6 kinase-4 (RSK4, K D = 430 nM), the 2 off-target kinases identified (Figure 2C).

To evaluate pharmacokinetic (PK) properties and tolerability, GS-444217 was administered to rats orally at 10 or 30 mg/kg. GS-444217 demonstrated excellent oral bioavailability and dose linearity; however, the plasma half-life was not sufficient to support once-daily dosing (Supplemental Figure 2A and Supplemental Table 2). Sustained plasma levels could be achieved with GS-444217 mixed into rodent chow (Supplemental Figure 2, B, C, and D), and GS-444217 was well tolerated in this formula by rats and mice. Collectively, GS-444217 is a potent, selective, and reversible ATP-competitive inhibitor of ASK1 with favorable PK properties upon oral administration.

GS-444217 inhibits ASK1 autophosphorylation and phosphorylation of p38 and JNK MAP kinases. The effect of GS-444217 to inhibit ASK1 autophosphorylation and ASK1-mediated signaling was evaluated in cell-based assays. First, adenoviral overexpression of human ASK1 in HEK293T cells induced ASK1 autophosphorylation at Thr838 (a marker of ASK1 activity; refs. 15, 16) and induced phosphorylation of the ASK1 substrates MKK3/6 and MKK4 and their downstream substrates p38 and JNK (Figure 3A). Treatment with GS-444217 reduced ASK1 phosphorylation and prevented the phosphorylation of MKK3/6, MKK4, p38, and JNK at concentrations of 0.3 μM and above with full suppression of ASK1 activity at 1 μM. GS-444217 reduced ASK1 activity within 5 minutes of addition to the cultures, reaching a maximum level of inhibition by 30 minutes (Figure 3B). Removal of GS-444217 from the cultures resulted in reactivation of ASK1 autophosphorylation within 10 minutes and near-complete recovery 2 hours after drug washout (Figure 3C). Next, the inhibitory activity of GS-444217 was evaluated in rat neonatal ventricular cardiomyocytes and in human renal proximal tubular epithelial cells (HK-2) undergoing OS. GS-444217 inhibited the activation of endogenous ASK1 and p38 in cardiomyocytes treated with auranofin (thioredoxin reductase inhibitor), 2-acetylamino-3-[4-(2-acetylamino-2-carboxyethylsulfanylthiocarbonylamino) phenylthiocarbamoylsulfanyl] propionic acid (2-AAPA, glutathione reductase inhibitor), or diethyldithiocarbamate (DDC, superoxide dismutase inhibitor) and in HK-2 cells treated with H 2 O 2 (Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). In summary, GS-444217 causes rapid, reversible, and dose-dependent inhibition of ASK1 activity and ASK1-dependent signaling of downstream MAP kinases.

Figure 3 GS-444217 dose-dependently inhibits ASK1 activity. ASK1 inhibition assays using HEK293T cells with adenoviral overexpression of human ASK1 (AdASK1). (A) Cells were treated for 2 hours with 1:3 dilutions of GS-444217 (0.001–10 μM). Phosphorylation of ASK1 and ASK1 substrates (MKK3/6, MKK4, and their respective downstream substrates p38 and JNK kinases) was measured by Western blot. GAPDH was used as a protein-loading control. (B) Time course of ASK1 inhibition following treatment of cells with 1 μM GS-444217 (treatment duration of 1 minute to 4 hours). (C) Reversibility of ASK1 inhibition following washout of GS-444217 and replacement with serum-free media (washout time of 0–240 minutes).

The BioMAP Diversity PLUS panel (Supplemental Figure 4A) was used to determine the specificity of GS-444217 for ASK1 signaling compared with a selective p38 inhibitor (BIRB-796) in primary human cells. At a concentration of 1 μM, a dose that suppresses ASK1 and p38 activation in HEK293T cells, the only pharmacological effect of GS-444217 was mild suppression of TNF-α production in B cells, an expected pharmacology for an ASK1 inhibitor (32). The high degree of specificity of GS-444217 contrasted with the effects of BIRB-796 (Supplemental Figure 4B). Further, GS-444217 was not cytotoxic at any concentration tested (0.1 to 10 μM). These results are consistent with a role for ASK1 in mediating activation of p38 and JNK by pathological stress signals, but not physiological signals mediated by receptor kinases.

GS-444217 reduces OS-induced ASK1 signaling in kidney and inhibits acute renal tubular injury in rats. To assess the ability of GS-444217 to block ASK1 activation and signaling in kidney and to characterize the resultant biological effects, we established an acute pharmacodynamic model of OS by administrating auranofin to rats (Supplemental Figure 5A). Auranofin inhibits thioredoxin reductase, leading to immediate oxidation of thioredoxin and activation of ASK1 (20, 21, 33). Auranofin dose-dependently increased activation of ASK1, p38, and JNK in the kidney within 30 minutes of injection and induced Il1b mRNA expression and caspase-3 activity (Supplemental Figure 6, A–E). One dose of GS-444217 (30 mg/kg) given 30 minutes before administration of auranofin (30 mg/kg) suppressed the activation of ASK1, p38, and JNK in renal cortex (Figure 4A). Auranofin administration induced mRNA expression of inflammatory cytokines (Il1b, Ccl2, and Cxcl2) and increased caspase activity in kidney, and these downstream effects of ASK1 activation were inhibited by GS-444217 (Figure 4, C–F). Comparing plasma concentrations of GS-444217 with the corresponding phosphorylated p38 (p-p38) signal in kidney, GS-444217 had an in vivo EC 50 of approximately 1.6 μM for inhibiting the ASK1 pathway in rodent kidney (Figure 4B). These data were used to select doses for animal-efficacy studies so that the EC 50 of GS-444217 would be covered at trough plasma levels.

Figure 4 GS-444217 inhibits activation of ASK1, p38, and JNK in rat kidney. (A and C–F) A single oral dose of GS-444217 (30 mg/kg, n = 8) or vehicle (equal volume, n = 5) was administered to Sprague-Dawley rats, which were challenged 30 minutes later with auranofin (30 mg/kg, i.p.) to cause OS-induced activation of the ASK1 pathway. Kidney cortex samples were collected 30 minutes after auranofin administration. (A) Western blot analysis of renal cortex lysates showing p-ASK1, p-p38, and p-JNK levels after in vivo administration of vehicle, auranofin, or auranofin and 30 mg/kg GS-444217. Dot plots show p-ASK1, p-p38, and p-JNK levels normalized to IP90 loading control. (B) GS-444217 (10 mg/kg, n = 14, or 30 mg/kg, n = 12, p.o.) was administered to Sprague-Dawley rats. Plasma was collected from individual rats over the course of the dosing interval, and kidneys were collected at the end of the time course. Based on plasma concentrations of GS-444217 and the corresponding p-p38 signal in each kidney (measured by ELISA in renal cortex lysates), the in vivo EC 50 of GS-444217 for inhibition of the renal ASK1 pathway was estimated to be 1.6 μM. (C–F) Relative mRNA expression of inflammatory cytokines (Il1b, Ccl2, and Cxcl2) and caspase activity were measured in kidneys of rats treated with vehicle, auranofin, or auranofin and 30 mg/kg GS-444217. RFU, relative fluorescence units. For A and C–F, data are mean ± SEM; *P < 0.01 vs. control, †P < 0.01 vs. auranofin (ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test).

OS in the kidney is known to cause tubular necrosis, tubulointerstitial apoptosis, inflammation, and fibrosis (4, 6–11). ASK1–/– mice are protected against tubular injury caused by renal ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) and from tubulointerstitial inflammation and fibrosis caused by unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO) (23, 34), suggesting that ASK1 is important for mediating tubular injury and fibrosis. Protection against tubular injury by GS-444217 was tested in an acute kidney injury model of renal I/R in rats. GS-444217 (30 mg/kg) was orally administered immediately before a 30-minute period of bilateral renal ischemia, and renal dysfunction was evaluated in serum and kidneys following a 24-hour reperfusion period (Supplemental Figure 5B). In comparison with vehicle-treated rats, 1 dose of GS-444217 reduced creatinine and blood urea nitrogen in serum (Figure 5, A and B), decreased tubular necrosis measured by pathology (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 7), and decreased tubular cell apoptosis measured by TUNEL staining (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 7). GS-444217 administration also decreased mRNA expression of several proinflammatory and profibrotic mediators in the kidney, including Ccl2, Cxcl2, Il1b, Il6, Tnfa, and Tgfb1 (Supplemental Figure 8).

Figure 5 GS-444217 inhibits acute renal tubular injury in rat kidney. (A–D) Renal ischemia/reperfusion (I/R) injury. GS-444217 (30 mg/kg) or vehicle (Veh; equal volume) was orally administered to Sprague-Dawley rats just before 30 minutes of bilateral renal ischemia. Parameters of renal function were assessed in serum and kidney following a 24-hour reperfusion period. (A and B) Serum creatinine and blood urea nitrogen concentrations. (C and D) Renal pathology scores for tubular necrosis (H&E-stained sections) and apoptosis/necrosis (TUNEL stain). Data in A–D are mean ± SEM, n = 5–8; *P < 0.05 vs. control, †P < 0.05 vs. I/R treated with vehicle (ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test). (E–N) Unilateral ureteral obstruction (UUO). Sprague-Dawley rats had sham or UUO surgery. GS-444217 (30 mg/kg) or vehicle (equal volume) was orally administered 1 hour before surgery and continued twice per day for 7 days. (E–G) Western blot analysis of kidney lysates for p-p38 and p-JNK. Dot plots show p-p38 and p-JNK levels normalized to tubulin loading control (NoTx, no treatment). (H–K, M, and N) Image analysis and graphed pathology scores of renal sections stained for collagen deposition (collagen IV) (scale bars: 50 μm) (H–K), cortical interstitial α-smooth muscle actin–positive (α-SMA–positive) myofibroblasts (M), and apoptosis/necrosis of kidney epithelial cells (TUNEL) (N). (L) Collagen I (Col1a1) mRNA was measured in whole kidney by reverse transcriptase PCR. Data in F, G, and K–N are mean ± SEM, n = 4 (sham), n = 8 (UUO); *P < 0.01 vs. sham surgery, †P < 0.01 vs. UUO treated with vehicle (ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test).

The efficacy of GS-444217 to reduce ASK1-mediated kinase activation, tubular epithelial cell death, interstitial inflammation, and fibrosis in kidney was tested in a 7-day UUO model in rats (Supplemental Figure 5C). In comparison with sham rats without UUO, p-p38 and p-JNK levels were elevated in obstructed kidneys and were reduced by GS-444217 orally administered at 30 mg/kg twice per day (Figure 5, E–G). Activation of ASK1 during UUO was reduced by oral administration of GS-444217 (Supplemental Figure 9A). As expected, GS-444217 did not affect the activation of the related MAP kinase ERK (data not shown). UUO caused increases in markers of fibrosis such as collagen IV deposition (Figure 5, H–K), collagen I (Col1a1) mRNA expression (Figure 5L), total collagen (Supplemental Figure 9C), cortical interstitial α-smooth muscle actin–positive (α-SMA–positive) myofibroblasts (Figure 5M), tubular epithelial cell death (TUNEL-positive cells) (Figure 5N and Supplemental Figure 9B), and positive staining with Masson’s trichrome (Supplemental Figure 9D). Treatment of UUO rats with GS-444217 reduced these measures of tubular injury and fibrosis and associated expression of profibrotic genes (e.g., connective tissue growth factor [Ctgf], plasminogen activator inhibitor [Serpine1], and Tgfb1) (Supplemental Figure 10, C–E).

Based on results in models of acute kidney injury in rats, pharmacological inhibition of ASK1 with GS-444217 reduces OS-induced ASK1 signaling, which in turn preserves renal function by decreasing tubulointerstitial cell death, inflammation, and fibrosis.

ASK1 pathway is elevated in human DKD, and GS-444217 halts progressive loss of renal function in a mouse model of DKD. DKD is associated with OS, inflammation, and glomerular and interstitial fibrosis, ultimately leading to progressive loss of kidney function. We evaluated the level of ASK1 pathway activation by measuring p-p38 by immunohistochemistry on renal biopsies from patients with DKD (glomerular injury score of 2.11 ± 1.14 and interstitial fibrosis score of 2.38 ± 1.06) and from tissue donors without DKD (Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). Immunoreactivity of p-p38 was increased in the glomerulus and tubulointerstitium of patients with DKD compared with non-DKD kidneys (cellular H-score of 144.3 ± 48.85 vs. 15.29 ± 9) (Figure 6, A–E). Immunoreactivity of p-p38 was identified in mesangial areas, podocytes, parietal epithelial cells, and tubule epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 12A) and was prominent in regions of tubulointerstitial fibrosis (Supplemental Figure 12B), a histological feature that is associated with GFR decline and progression to end-stage renal disease in patients with established DKD (5, 35–37). A newly developed p-ASK1 antibody was used to confirm ASK1 activation in the same cell types of DKD kidneys (Supplemental Figure 13).

Figure 6 The ASK1 pathway is activated similarly in DKD patients and db/db eNOS–/– mice. (A–J) Immunostaining for p-p38 was used as a measure of ASK1 pathway activation in kidney biopsies from donors without kidney disease (“normal,” n = 7) (A and C) and patients with DKD (n = 10) (B and D), and kidneys from 18-week-old db/db eNOS–/– mice treated with vehicle (standard rodent chow) (F and H) or with GS-444217 (0.3% in rodent chow) (G and I) for 8 weeks (n = 8–10). Representative images of glomerular (top panels) and tubulointerstitial compartments (bottom panels) are shown for human and mouse (scale bars: 100 μm). (E and J) Whole-slide images were analyzed with Definiens Developer XD and expressed as an H-Score that quantifies p-p38 staining intensity and distribution in kidney biopsies from DKD patients and controls (E) and in kidneys from 18-week-old db/db eNOS–/– mice treated with vehicle or with GS-444217 for 8 weeks (J) (mean ± SD; P value is shown on graph; unpaired t test).

To determine the utility of an ASK1 inhibitor as a therapy for DKD, we evaluated the efficacy of GS-444217 in a progressive model of DKD using db/db eNOS–/– mice, which have pathological features similar to human DKD such as functional, structural, and transcriptomic changes within the kidney, and ASK1 pathway activation (38–41). db/db eNOS–/– mice develop an initial phase of hyperfiltration, mesangial expansion, and modest glomerulosclerosis at 6–10 weeks of age, followed by a period of progressive decline in renal function (38, 41). The intensity and cellular distribution of p-p38 immunoreactivity in 18-week-old db/db eNOS–/– mice were similar to the levels seen in the human DKD kidneys (H-score = 145.36 ± 42.8 db/db eNOS–/– mice vs. 144.3 ± 48.85 human DKD) (Figure 6, E and J), demonstrating that this is a clinically relevant model to evaluate the efficacy of an ASK1 inhibitor. Ten-week-old db/db eNOS–/– mice were fed rodent chow without or with GS-444217 (0.3% by weight) for 8 weeks (Supplemental Figure 5D). GFR, as assessed by inulin-FITC clearance, decreased by 60% between weeks 10 and 18 in vehicle-treated db/db eNOS–/– mice. The decline in GFR was attenuated by treatment of mice with GS-444217 (Figure 7A). GS-444217 treatment blocked the increase in albuminuria that occurred between weeks 10 and 18 (Figure 7B) and reduced other pathological features of DKD in 18-week-old db/db eNOS–/– mice such as glomerulosclerosis (Figure 7, C and D), loss of podocytes (Figure 7E), and tubulointerstitial fibrosis and apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 14, A and B). Urinary concentrations of the OS marker 8-isoprostane were reduced in 18-week-old db/db eNOS–/– mice treated with GS-444217 (Supplemental Figure 14C), indicating that GS-444217 reduces feed-forward ROS amplification pathways. We also characterized urinary biomarkers associated with human DKD progression in 18-week-old db/db eNOS–/– mice. ASK1 inhibition increased concentrations of urinary epidermal growth factor (EGF), a marker shown to strongly correlate with GFR decline in humans (Supplemental Figure 14D) (42). ASK1 inhibition also decreased markers related to inflammation and fibrosis (urinary tissue inhibitor of metalloproteinases 1 [TIMP-1]) and tubule injury (kidney injury molecule 1 [KIM-1]) (Supplemental Figure 14, E and F) (43, 44).

Figure 7 GS-444217 halts the progressive decline of renal function in a mouse model of DKD. (A–E) Ten-week-old db/db eNOS–/– mice were fed standard rodent chow (vehicle) or chow containing GS-444217 (0.3% by weight) for 8 weeks. A separate group of untreated db/db eNOS–/– mice were euthanized at 10 weeks of age to establish baseline-disease parameters. (A) GFR was measured using inulin-FITC clearance in baseline mice (week 10) and in treated mice (week 18). (B) Proteinuria (urinary albumin to creatinine ratio [UACR]) was measured at weeks 10, 14, and 18. (C) A sclerosis injury score was calculated at 18 weeks on periodic acid–Schiff–stained kidneys averaging the lesion scores of 80–100 glomeruli per mouse using the following scoring system: 0, no lesion; 1, sclerosis of up to 25% of the glomerulus; 2, sclerosis of 25%–50%; 3, sclerosis of 50%–75%; and 4, sclerosis of >75% of the glomerulus. (D and E) Image analysis and graphed pathology scores of renal sections stained for collagen deposition (collagen IV) (D) or podocyte loss (Wilms tumor antigen [WT-1]) (E). Scale bars: 100 μm (C), 50 μm (E), or 30 μm (D). Data in A–E are mean ± SEM, n = 9–12; *P < 0.05 vs. 10-week baseline by unpaired t test, †P < 0.05 vs. vehicle (ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test).

Immunohistochemistry analysis of kidneys from 10-week-old db/db eNOS–/– mice showed that p-p38 was present in podocytes and mesangial, endothelial, and tubulointerstitial cells and was further increased by 18 weeks as disease progressed (Figure 6, F and H). GS-444217 treatment strongly reduced p-p38 staining in all kidney-cell types (Figure 6, G and I) and reduced p-ASK1, p-p38, and p-JNK in kidney lysates (Supplemental Figure 15, A–C) from 18-week-old db/db eNOS–/– mice. In addition to inhibiting progression of renal disease, treatment of db/db eNOS–/– mice with GS-444217 was well tolerated as indicated by unaltered body weight and blood pressure (Supplemental Figure 16, A and B). A statistically significant decrease in hemoglobin A1C was detected in db/db eNOS–/– mice treated with GS-444217; however, this decrease was not accompanied by an alteration in fasting blood glucose (Supplemental Figure 16, C and D).

In summary, ASK1 inhibition by GS-444217 can halt the progressive decline in GFR and decrease proteinuria in a preclinical setting of established DKD by reducing apoptosis and fibrosis within the glomerular and tubulointerstitial compartments and by preserving podocyte density.

Combination of GS-444217 with angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibition has greater benefit than monotherapy in a chronic glomerular injury model. Inhibitors of RAS are the mainstay of CKD treatment and have been shown to reduce disease progression and improve survival of patients with CKD and DKD (3). Experiments in the rat 5/6 nephrectomy model (5/6 Nx) initially established that chronic RAS inhibition lowers systemic and intraglomerular pressures, leading to a reduction in glomerulosclerosis and albuminuria and to the preservation of renal function (45). We hypothesized that ASK1 inhibition represents an orthogonal therapeutic approach that could increase the efficacy of RAS inhibition in the 5/6 Nx model. Rats were randomized into treatment groups based on sclerosis index scores determined from kidney biopsies from rats at 8 weeks after Nx: (a) vehicle control, (b) the angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor enalapril (antihypertensive dose of 50 mg/l in drinking water), (c) GS-444217 (0.3% in chow and 30 mg/kg once per day orally to cover the in vivo EC 50 ), or (d) combination of GS-444217 and enalapril (Supplemental Figure 5E). Rats were treated from week 8 to week 12 after Nx. Treatment with GS-444217 alone did not reduce systolic blood pressure, whereas enalapril alone or in combination with GS-444217 led to a reduction of systolic blood pressure between weeks 8 and 12 (Figure 8A). Albuminuria increased from week 8 to week 12 in vehicle-treated 5/6 Nx rats and was lower in 5/6 Nx rats treated with GS-444217 or enalapril alone (Figure 8B). Notably, the combination of GS-444217 and enalapril decreased albuminuria to concentrations below that observed before treatment and more than either agent alone (Figure 8B). Mean sclerosis index scores increased from biopsy at 8 weeks to autopsy at 12 weeks in vehicle-treated 5/6 Nx rats (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 17). The mean percentage change in sclerosis index between biopsy and autopsy for each group was 80.6% ± 14% for vehicle, 65% ± 13% for enalapril, 45.6% ± 23% for GS-444217, and 19% ± 13% for the combination of GS-444217 and enalapril (Figure 8, C and D). Further, 4 of 12 rats treated with the combination of GS-444217 and enalapril showed evidence of regression of glomerulosclerosis, i.e., less sclerosis at autopsy than at biopsy, compared with worsened glomerulosclerosis in all vehicle-treated rats (Supplemental Figure 17).

Figure 8 GS-444217 increases the efficacy of enalapril in a chronic glomerular injury model. (A–E) Eight weeks after 5/6 nephrectomy (5/6 Nx), Sprague-Dawley rats were randomized into groups based on sclerosis index (SI) scores determined from kidney biopsies and fed standard rodent chow (control), chow containing GS-444217 (0.3% by weight plus 30 mg/kg, once per day, p.o.), the angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor (ACEi) enalapril (50 mg/l in drinking water), or enalapril with GS-444217 for 4 weeks. (A) Systolic blood pressure (BP) was measured at week 0 (gray dots) and 8 and 12 weeks after Nx (black dots, control; green dots, ACEi; blue dots, GS-444217; purple dots, ACEi plus GS-444217). (B) Urinary albumin to creatinine ratio (UACR) before treatment (gray dots, averaged for all groups 8 weeks after Nx) or 4 weeks after Nx and treatment. (C–E) Glomerulosclerosis severity was measured by biopsy (8 weeks after Nx) or on whole kidney sections (12 weeks after Nx). (C) SI score was calculated on periodic acid–Schiff–stained kidney sections averaging the lesion scores of 80–100 glomeruli per rat (scoring system: 0, no lesion; 1, sclerosis of up to 25% of the glomerulus; 2, sclerosis of 25%–50%; 3, sclerosis of 50%–75%; 4, sclerosis of >75%). (D) Progression of glomerulosclerosis from week 8 to week 12 (box and whisker plot, minimum to maximum). (E) Before-and-after plots of SI scores at 8 weeks after Nx (biopsy; circles) and 12 weeks after Nx (autopsy; squares). Red squares indicate which rats showed regression of glomerulosclerosis from biopsy to autopsy. Numbers of rats (red font) per group in which glomerulosclerosis regressed are shown below the x axis. Data in A–E are mean ± SEM, n = 12–14; *P < 0.05 vs. 8-week baseline by unpaired t test, †P < 0.05 vs. vehicle (ANOVA with Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test); #P < 0.01 vs. GS-444217 or ACEi monotherapy (unpaired t test).

In summary, in a setting of severe hypertension, inhibition of ASK1 with GS-444217 exerts beneficial effects on glomerulosclerosis and albuminuria. GS-444217 increased the efficacy of antihypertensive therapy by significantly reducing or regressing the progression of kidney fibrosis in hypertensive rats.