IL-26 contributes to host defense against intracellular bacteria

IL-26 expression in human leprosy. We mined the gene expression data derived from leprosy lesions (22) to determine whether there was differential expression of IL26 mRNA across the spectrum of disease. This analysis revealed that IL26 mRNA levels were significantly greater in the skin biopsy specimens from T-lep patients compared with those from L-lep patients (Figure 1A), with probe intensities of 408 ± 118 in the gene expression data from T-lep lesions versus 33 ± 11 from L-lep lesions (P < 0.05). In 7 of 10 specimens from T-lep donors, the expression of IL26 mRNA was greater than in the specimens from all the L-lep donors.

Figure 1 IL-26 in leprosy lesions. (A) IL26 mRNA probe intensity of skin leprosy lesions was quantified by microarray gene expression. **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test. (B) IL-26 expression in leprosy lesions (T-lep and L-lep). Shown are 2 representative labeled sections from at least 4 individuals. Scale bars: 40 μm. (C) IL-26 expression following saturation of IL-26 Ab with rIL-26, demonstrating Ab specificity. Shown is 1 representative labeled section from 1 of 3 individuals. Scale bars: 20 μm. (D) Ratio of IL-26 and nuclear staining quantified by ImmunoRatio. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4). *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

We further assessed the differences in IL-26 expression in leprosy lesions by immunohistochemical analysis with an anti–IL-26 monoclonal Ab. IL-26 protein expression was abundant in T-lep lesions, throughout the granuloma, and particularly strong in the vicinity of small lymphoid cells, but was also diffusely present near larger mononuclear myeloid cells (Figure 1B). In contrast, IL-26 expression was sparse throughout the L-lep lesions. We also assessed the specificity of the anti–IL-26 mAb by adding recombinant monomers of IL-26 protein to the Ab prior to tissue staining. Saturation of the mAb by recombinant IL-26 reduced the signal intensity in T-lep lesions, demonstrating specificity of the Ab to the protein (Figure 1C). Anti-CD3 served as a positive control. All isotype controls were consistently negative. Quantification was performed using the online software ImmunoRatio (23) to measure the IL-26 to nuclear staining ratio, which provides a measure of IL-26 expression. This ratio is not intended as a measure of IL-26–expressing cells, as we could not determine whether IL-26 was being produced or taken up by individual cells. The IL-26 to nuclear staining ratio was approximately 10-fold higher in T-lep lesions than in L-lep lesions: 56 ± 8.5 vs. 5.2 ± 3.0 (P < 0.05, Figure 1D).

We used confocal laser microscopy to determine the relative localization of IL-26 in relation to T cells and macrophages within leprosy lesions. Again, we observed that IL-26 expression was greater in T-lep lesions than in L-lep lesions, colocalizing more frequently with CD4+ T cells in T-lep versus L-lep lesions (Figure 2, A and B) and, to a lesser extent, with CD8+ T cells (Figure 2, C and D). The frequency of CD4+ T cells that colocalized with IL-26 was greater in T-lep lesions, at 26.7% ± 3.7% compared with 3.2% ± 0.7% in L-lep lesions (P < 0.01, Figure 2B). In addition, the frequency of CD8+ T cells that colocalized with IL-26 was greater in T-lep lesions, at 17.5% ± 1.2%, compared with L-lep lesions, which had 7.2% ± 1.3% colocalization (P < 0.05, Figure 2D). In a simultaneous comparison of the levels of colocalization of IL-26 with the CD4+ and CD8+ T cell markers, we found that IL-26 colocalized significantly more with CD4+ than with CD8+ T cells (P < 0.05, Figure 2E). Additionally, we analyzed the relative location of IL-26 in relation to CD68+ macrophages in leprosy lesions and found that IL-26 was coexpressed with CD68 in both types of lesions (Figure 3A). However, the degree of colocalization between IL-26 and the CD68 marker was also higher in T-lep lesions than in L-lep lesions (16.8% ± 2.1% versus 8.3% ± 1.1%, respectively) (P < 0.05, Figure 3B). We also observed areas in T-lep granulomas in which IL-26 colocalized with both CD4+ and CD68+ cells (Figure 3C). In a simultaneous comparison of the levels of colocalization of IL-26 with the CD4 and CD68 markers, we found that IL-26 colocalized significantly more with CD4+ than with CD68+ (P < 0.05, Figure 3D). These data show the proximity of IL-26 to CD4+ and CD68+ cells, but again, these data define the microanatomic location of IL-26 but cannot distinguish between production versus uptake of the protein.

Figure 2 IL-26 colocalization with CD4 and CD8. (A) Immunofluorescence of IL-26 (green), CD4 (red), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) in T-lep and L-lep lesions. Data are representative of 4 individual samples. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bars: 10 μm (enlarged insets). (B) Colocalization of CD4 and IL-26, as determined by ImageJ. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Immunofluorescence of IL-26 (green), CD8 (red), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) in T-lep and L-lep lesions. White arrows indicate colocalization of green and red (yielding yellow). Original magnification, ×20. Scale bars: 10 μm (enlarged insets). (D) Colocalization of CD8 and IL-26, as determined by ImageJ. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4). *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Comparison of CD4 or CD8 colocalization with IL-26 in T-lep using ImageJ. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4). *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Figure 3 IL-26 colocalization with CD68+ macrophages in leprosy lesions. (A) Immunofluorescence of IL-26 (green), CD68 (red), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) in T-lep and L-lep lesions. White arrows indicate colocalization of IL-26 and CD68. Data are from 5 individual samples. Original magnification, ×20. Scale bars: 10 μm (enlarged insets). (B) Colocalization of IL-26 and CD68 in T-lep and L-lep lesions using ImageJ. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 5). *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Immunofluorescence of IL-26 (green), CD68 (red), CD4 (cyan), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) in T-lep and L-lep lesions. Data are from 3 individual samples. White arrows indicate colocalization of IL-26 (green) and CD68 (red) (yielding yellow). Original magnification, ×20. Scale bars: 10 μm (enlarged insets). (D) Comparison of CD4 or CD68 colocalization with IL-26 in T-lep using ImageJ. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 4). *P < 0.05, by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

IL-26 directly reduces the viability of mycobacteria in axenic conditions. As a first step toward defining the role of IL-26 against intracellular M. leprae, we determined whether IL-26 bound to the bacterium. M. leprae was incubated with recombinant IL-26 protein in axenic culture. After 6 hours, IL-26 was detected on the surface of some M. leprae bacilli (Figure 4, A and C). Quantification of confocal images confirmed that the majority of bacilli were bound by IL-26, 89.5% ± 0.5%, leaving 9.5% ± 0.51.1% free bacilli (Figure 4B). Analysis of confocal images using Imaris software revealed that the bacilli that were bound to IL-26 were larger in diameter, as measured by transverse width, compared with media controls. The width of the bacilli increased from 0.359 ± 0.012 μm in media-treated bacteria to 0.528 ± 0.023 μm in 1 μM or 0.591 ± 0.038 μm in 2 μM of IL-26–treated bacteria (P < 0.01, Figure 4D). The increased diameter is consistent with osmotic lysis of the bacteria, one mechanism by which antimicrobial peptides mediate an antimicrobial response.

Figure 4 IL-26 binds directly to M. leprae bacilli. (A and C) Confocal microscopic images of Alexa 488–IL-26 (green) cultured with M. leprae (red) for 6 hours. Data shown are representative of 4 independent experiments. Scale bars: 5 μm. (B) Quantification of number of free bacilli or IL-26–bound bacilli (left) and percentage of free or IL-26–bound bacilli of total bacilli counts (right). (D) Measurement of M. leprae bacilli thickness from the confocal microscopy images in C. Media contained Alexa Fluor 488 dye as a control. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 50 bacilli for each condition). Data shown are representative of 4 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA.

Although M. leprae does not grow in culture, it is possible to measure bacterial viability by quantitative PCR (qPCR) using the ratio of M. leprae 16S rRNA to the repetitive element DNA RLEP as a proxy for transcriptional activity, as previously reported (22, 24, 25). We studied the effects of IL-26 in axenic culture to determine whether it further reduced bacterial viability and found that IL-26 treatment of M. leprae for 3 days reduced the viability of the bacteria in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 5A). The observed antimicrobial activity was diminished when IL-26 was denatured prior to addition to M. leprae (Figure 5B). Similarly, IL-26 inhibited the growth of Mycobacterium tuberculosis H37Ra in axenic culture, quantified by a CFU assay (Figure 5C). These findings reveal that IL-26 binds directly to mycobacteria and mediates a reduction in bacteria viability.

Figure 5 IL-26 has direct antimicrobial activity against mycobacteria. (A) M. leprae was cultured for 4 days with increasing concentrations of IL-26. Rifampicin (Rif) was used as a positive control. Viability of M. leprae was calculated by the ratio of bacterial 16S rRNA and RLEP DNA detected by qPCR. Relative viability was determined by comparing the treatment ratio with the media ratio. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 5). (B) M. leprae (mLEP) was cultured for 4 days with 10 μM native IL-26 or denatured IL-26 (dIL-26). Rifampicin was used as a positive control. Viability of M. leprae was calculated according to the ratio of bacterial 16S rRNA and RLEP DNA detected by qPCR. Relative viability was determined by comparing the treatment ratio with the media ratio. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 5). (C) M. tuberculosis (mTB H37Ra) was cultured for 4 days with increasing concentrations of IL-26. Rifampicin was used as a positive control. A CFU assay was performed and numbers quantified after 3 weeks. Data represent the mean ± SEM (n = 5). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA.

IL-26 is taken up by monocyte-derived macrophages and colocalizes with M. leprae. During M. leprae infection, bacilli can be found in a variety of tissues and cell types but are predominantly located in macrophages (26, 27). Although it has been reported that IL-26 concentrations up to 10 μM did not affect the viability of human primary human immune cells (9), we specifically assessed the cytotoxic effects of IL-26 on human monocyte–derived macrophages (MDMs). When we treated MDMs with increasing concentrations of IL-26, we observed some detachment of MDMs from the culture plates with the 2-μM IL-26 treatment. With 5-μM IL-26 treatment, the majority of cells were detached, and the cells that remained showed condensed nuclei and positive staining by TUNEL assay, indicative of cellular apoptosis (Figure 6A). Therefore, we stimulated MDMs with IL-26 at 2 μM or less in all remaining experiments to ensure optimal cell viability.

Figure 6 IL-26 is taken up by MDMs and colocalizes with M. leprae. (A) Human MDMs were treated with IL-26 overnight. Cells were washed and fixed, and apoptosis was determined using a TUNEL (green) assay. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Data shown are from 5 individual donors. Scale bars: 5 μm. (B) Human MDMs were treated with Alexa 488–IL-26 (green) overnight. Cells were washed, fixed, and immunolabeled with anti-LAMP1 Ab (red). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Data shown are representative of 5 individual donors. Scale bars: 5 μm. Bottom row magnification, ×630. (C) Colocalization of LAMP1 (red) and IL-26 (green) was quantified with ImageJ. Data represent the mean percentage of colocalization ± SEM (n ≥ 50 cells from 3 donors). **P < 0.01, by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA. (D) Human MDMs were treated with Alexa 488–IL-26 (green) for 30 minutes and infected with M. leprae (red) overnight. Cells were washed and fixed. Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Media contained Alexa Fluor 488 dye as a control. Data shown are from 4 individual donors. Scale bars: 5 μm. Bottom row magnification, ×630. (E) Colocalization of M. leprae (red) and IL-26 (green) was quantified with ImageJ. Data represent the mean percentage of colocalization ± SEM (n ≥ 40 cells from 4 donors). (F) Quantification of M. leprae–infected MDMs following 30 minutes of treatment with IL-26. Data represent the mean percentage ± SEM (n = 4).

Because M. leprae is an obligate intracellular organism, IL-26 must gain access to the intracellular compartments in which the bacteria reside in order to exert a direct antimicrobial activity. We therefore evaluated whether IL-26 entered MDMs and could be detected in the endosomal pathway in which M. leprae resides. Overnight treatment of MDMs with Alexa 488–labeled IL-26 resulted in the uptake of IL-26 and colocalization with lysosomal-associated membrane protein 1–positive (LAMP1-positive) compartments (Figure 6B). The colocalization of Alexa 488–labeled IL-26 with LAMP1 was significantly greater than was seen with the addition of Alexa 488 dye alone, increasing from 2.3% ± 0.4% colocalization in dye media alone to 19.6% ± 3.3% in 1 μM and 23% ± 2.3% in 2 μM IL-26 (P < 0.01, Figure 6C). Furthermore, treatment of M. leprae–infected MDMs with Alexa 488–labeled IL-26 revealed colocalization of intracellular bacilli with IL-26 (Figure 6D). The degree of IL-26 colocalization with M. leprae was similar for treatment with the 1-μM and 2-μM concentrations of the cytokine: 11.9% ± 1.5% and 11% ± 0.6%, respectively (Figure 6E). Finally, we assessed whether pretreatment of MDMs with IL-26 affects the levels of infectivity by M. leprae. Although pretreatment of MDMs with IL-26 slightly reduced the infection efficiency of M. leprae, the differences in the percentages of M. leprae–infected MDMs were not statistically significant (Figure 6F).

IL-26 induces autophagy and enhances bacterial trafficking to the lysosomes. The process of autophagy is required to overcome the ability of mycobacteria to block phagolysosomal fusion in infected macrophages in order to promote an effective antimicrobial response (28–30). Immunofluorescence data indicated a significant increase in the number of autophagosomes in MDMs following treatment with IL-26 compared with media control, as determined by quantification of LC3 puncta (Figure 7A). In media alone, we observed 8.3 ± 1.3 puncta per cell compared with IL-26 treatment, in which 57.9 ± 5.5 puncta per cell were detected (P < 0.01, Figure 7B). The ability of IL-26 to induce autophagy was confirmed by LC3 I to LC3 II conversion by immunoblotting (Figure 7C). Given that IL-26 has been shown to bind to DNA from dying cells in in vitro cultures and traffic this DNA to activate innate cytoplasmic receptors, e.g., stimulator of IFN genes (STING) (9, 31), we investigated whether IL-26–induced autophagy was STING dependent. We found that IL-26 induced autophagy in WT THP-1 cells but was strikingly diminished in THP-1 cells in which STING was ablated by stable KO. In contrast, rapamycin-induced autophagy was STING independent (Figure 7D). Overall, IL-26–induced autophagy in THP-1 cells, as measured by the number of LC3 puncta per cell, was blocked by approximately 60% by the deletion of STING (Figure 7E). In contrast, only 25% of rapamycin-induced autophagy was STING dependent.

Figure 7 IL-26 induces autophagy and enhances bacterial trafficking to the lysosomes. (A) MDMs were cultured with IL-26 or media overnight and then immunolabeled with anti-LC3 Ab (green) and anti-CD68 Ab (red). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Original magnification, ×63. Scale bars: 5 μm. (B) LC3 puncta per cell ± SEM (n ≥ 50 cells from 4 donors). (C) LC3 I to LC3 II conversion was detected by immunoblotting. Hsp90 was used as an internal control. (D) PMA-treated THP-1 cells were treated with IL-26 (2 μM) for 24 hours and with rapamycin (300 nM) for 6 hours and then immunolabeled with LC3 Ab (green). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Data shown are representative of 1 of 3 independent experiments for both WT and STING–/– THP-1 cells. Original magnification, ×63. (E) LC3 puncta per cell ± SEM (n ≥ 50 cells from 3 donors for both WT and STING–/– THP-1 cells). (F) Human MDMs were treated with IL-26 for 30 minutes and infected with M. leprae (red) overnight. Cells were washed, fixed, and immunolabeled with anti-LC3 (green) and LAMP-1 (cyan). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Data shown are representative of 4 individual donors. Inset image is of LC3 (green) and M. leprae (red) overlay, without LAMP1 (cyan). Original magnification, ×63 and x630 (enlarged insets). (G) Colocalization of LC3 and M. leprae and (H) colocalization of LAMP1 and M. leprae were quantified with ImageJ. Data represent the mean percentage of the cellular volume of colocalization ± SEM (n ≥ 30 cells from 4 donors). (I) Human MDMs were treated with Alexa 488–IL-26 (green) for 30 minutes and infected with M. leprae (red) overnight. Cells were washed and immunolabeled with anti-LAMP1 (cyan). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). Media contained Alexa Fluor 488 dye as a control. Data shown are from 4 individual donors. Scale bars: 5 μm. (J) Colocalization of IL-26 and LAMP1 was quantified with ImageJ. Data are represented as the mean percentage of the cellular volume of colocalization ± SEM (n ≥ 40 cells from 4 donors). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA.

Having demonstrated that IL-26 induces autophagy and colocalizes with M. leprae bacilli during infection, we hypothesized that bacteria would localize to autophagosomes following IL-26 stimulation. We observed a significant increase in colocalization of M. leprae with the autophagosome marker LC3 and the lysosome marker LAMP1 (Figure 7F). We observed 5.1% ± 0.7% colocalization between M. leprae and LC3 in the media control–treated MDMs versus 18.9% ± 1.4% and 26% ± 1.9% colocalization in the 1-μM and 2-μM IL-26–treated MDMs, respectively (P < 0.05, Figure 7G). We noted a similar increase in the colocalization of M. leprae and LAMP1 following IL-26 stimulation, with 1.3% ± 0.2% colocalization between M. leprae and LAMP1 in the media control–treated MDMs versus 3.3% ± 0.4% and 6.4% ± 0.8% colocalization in the 1-μM and 2-μM IL-26–treated MDMs, respectively (P < 0.01, Figure 7H). Although treatment with the higher concentration of IL-26 induced more M. leprae colocalization with LAMP1, we observed that IL-26 colocalization with LAMP1 remained comparable following treatment with either 1 μM or 2 μM IL-26 (Figure 7, I and J), consistent with our observations with uninfected MDMs (Figure 6C). This suggests that the mechanism driving the increased traffic of M. leprae to LAMP1 compartments in infected MDMs is not through increased expression of LAMP1 but potentially through IL-26–induced autophagy.

IL-26 induces antimicrobial activity against intracellular bacteria. Finally, we sought to determine whether IL-26 treatment during infection would result in antimicrobial activity against M. leprae. Indeed, we found that IL-26 treatment during M. leprae infection significantly reduced the viability of intracellular bacteria compared with media control. The addition of 2 μM IL-26 to the infected MDMs was required to reduce the viability of the intracellular bacteria by approximately 40%, much less than the 10-μM amount needed to have similar effects in axenic culture (P < 0.05, Figure 8A). Antimicrobial activity was dependent on the native structure of IL-26, because denaturing the protein did not produce the same results (P < 0.05, Figure 8B). We observed similar antimicrobial activity against M. tuberculosis (H37Ra) in MDMs (P < 0.05, Figure 8C). We note that in one study, the addition of IL-26 to M. tuberculosis–infected whole blood, albeit at lower concentrations (~700-fold lower than given here), did not result in an antimicrobial response; however, the authors stated that the nature of the whole-blood antimicrobial assay made interpretation of this result difficult (11).

Figure 8 IL-26 induces antimicrobial activity against intracellular bacteria. (A) MDMs were treated with IL-26 for 30 minutes and then infected with M. leprae for 4 days. Rifampicin was used as a positive control. Viability of M. leprae was measured by qPCR (n = 6). (B) MDMs were treated with IL-26 or denatured IL-26 and then infected with M. leprae, and bacterial viability was measured as in A (n = 4). (C) MDMs were treated with IL-26 or denatured IL-26 and then infected with M. tuberculosis (H37Ra) as in A. Viability of intracellular M. tuberculosis was determined by CFU assay (n = 3). (D) MDMs were treated with IL-26 for 4 hours and then washed and infected with S. aureus for 4 hours, followed by removal of the extracellular bacteria. After overnight culture, the viability of intracellular S. aureus was determined by CFU assay (n = 5). (E) MDMs were treated with IL-26 with or without wortmannin (Wm) and then infected with M. leprae, and bacterial viability was measured as in A (n = 6). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by repeated-measures 1-way ANOVA. All data represent the mean ± SEM.

To further investigate the ability of IL-26 to mediate an antimicrobial response against intracellular bacteria, we infected MDMs with Staphylococcus aureus, which, when taken up by macrophages, has been reported to inhibit autophagy and acidification of phagolysosomes (32–34). Compared with the media control, we observed that IL-26 treatment of MDMs significantly reduced the viability of intracellular S. aureus (P < 0.05, Figure 8D). Having demonstrated that IL-26 can induce autophagy in MDMs, we sought to determine whether autophagy is required for antimicrobial activity. We used the PI3K inhibitor wortmannin to block IL-26–induced autophagy. The addition of wortmannin prior to IL-26 stimulation significantly reduced antimicrobial activity, which we observed by the increased viability of M. leprae, from 53% ± 7.8% with 2 M IL-26 treatment to 86.7% ± 10.1% with wortmannin (P < 0.05, Figure 8E). In summary, these data demonstrate that IL-26 treatment of infected MDMs leads to autophagy, colocalization of IL-26 with the bacilli in LAMP1 compartments, and an antimicrobial response against intracellular bacteria.