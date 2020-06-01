RNA interference therapeutics targeting angiotensinogen ameliorate preeclamptic phenotype in rodent models

In the present study we have demonstrated that RNAi therapeutics targeting Agt ameliorated the preeclamptic phenotype in 2 animal models of preeclampsia. These models reflect different approaches to producing the preeclamptic phenotype in rodents. With this technique, we were able to selectively modulate maternal RAS signaling, while preserving the fetal RAS in both models. Similar levels of Agt suppression by siRNA have been described previously, in nongravid spontaneously hypertensive rats (42). In that study, approximately 98% suppression of Agt by RNAi was well tolerated and produced substantial blood pressure lowering. Thus, while means of reversing siRNA pharmacology exist (43), as presently evaluated, they do not appear necessary. However, further studies are necessary to assess whether conventional means of raising blood pressure remain effective with Agt suppression, particularly in the context of pregnancy.

In the transgenic model, silencing of hAgt only in the maternal liver decreased the elevated AGT and angiotensin metabolite levels in the tissue and circulating renin-angiotensin systems, leading to a reduction of blood pressure and urinary albumin excretion. We improved FGR, reversing the brain-sparing phenomenon and demonstrating increased brain size, indicating an improved fetal development. Upregulation of hAgt and rAgt was noted in the fetus. The cause and the consequences of Agt upregulation in the fetal liver are unclear and deserve further investigation; however, this was not observed in the RUPP model and, in view of improvements in the fetus, may not be deleterious.

The RUPP model confirmed the principal findings of the first model, including improved FGR and increased fetal brain size, in a model that is not explicitly driven by the RAS. Critically, fetal weights were not reduced in the treated group, and blood pressure was lowered. Moreover, a detailed assessment of brain, lung, kidney, and heart in fetus and offspring of rAgt-treated dams revealed no deleterious effects. In particular, siRNA treatment did not lead to renal tubular dysgenesis, calvarial or pulmonary hypoplasia, or persistent patent ductus arteriosus. In summary, we can say that in all studies regarding the impact of siRNA treatment on the fetus, we did not detect any negative fetal consequences of the treatment. Thus, through use of a maternal-targeted agent, we believe we have uncoupled the preeclamptic treatment conundrum: that blood pressure reduction is associated with a reduction in fetal weight.

Our studies give further insight into the potential benefits of blocking the maternal RAS. The first model acts by upregulation of the circulating and uteroplacental RAS (15). The dams demonstrate placental insufficiency with severe FGR, resembling early-onset preeclampsia. In the first model, silencing of hAgt enhances the area of interstitial trophoblast cell invasion, as well as the placenta area. AT1 autoantibodies, reported to play a pathological role in preeclampsia (44, 45), were significantly reduced. The sFLT-1/PLGF ratio, considered not only to play a role in pathophysiology but also to be a potential biomarker of disease progression, was improved as well (46).

The improvement of both the maternal and fetoplacental phenotypes in the transgenic rat model confirms the role of the circulating RAS in the progression of the disease in this model, and indicates the significant impact circulating factors can have on the fetus and placenta. Further studies are necessary to determine whether reduction of maternal AGT levels leads to a reduction of oxidative stress or other known features of the human condition not presently evaluated (5). How maternal AGT and its active metabolites affect placental development is a key question.

Although blood pressure was not fully normalized in the present model, neither were angiotensin metabolites fully normalized to levels observed in normotensive pregnant rats. Treatment reduced angiotensin II by 90% in comparison with control transgenic animals, but angiotensin II remained elevated over that in normotensive pregnant controls. Considering AGT, treatment reduced hAGT to 5% of that of control animals; rAGT, though not targeted by the siRNA, was also reduced to nearly half that of control transgenic animals. Absent any change in transcription, this suggests an increase in conversion of rAGT to angiotensin I. Given that angiotensin II is known to inhibit renin secretion (47), near-elimination of angiotensin II derived from the human isoform may have resulted in a derepression of rat renin and subsequently enhanced angiotensin production from the rat AGT isoform.

Although no animal model of preeclampsia fully recapitulates the clinical phenotype, one important aspect of our results and the transgenic rat model in particular is the clear translation of the intervention in rats to the human situation. In patients, we aim for a modest reduction in blood pressure (to a systolic blood pressure of ~140–160 mmHg) without compromising effects on the fetus, as excessive blood pressure lowering is associated with FGR (23). Here, we have similarly reduced blood pressure and indeed enhanced fetal outcomes (such as reduced FGR). Moreover, we have confirmed the principal findings in an orthogonal model of preeclampsia, the RUPP model. In the present study, complete normalization of blood pressure in the transgenic model may not have been achieved owing to inadequate Agt suppression (including over time), or perhaps to a rise in rat renin (as suggested by reduced full-length rAGT in circulation), offsetting the impact of hAgt lowering. Further studies are warranted to look at fetal outcomes if blood pressure is fully normalized with Agt RNAi.

The second model is a surgical model that induces ischemia/reperfusion injury and subsequent local and systemic inflammation restriction (28). This model is performed after placentation has taken place, and FGR, while present, is markedly less than in the first model. Thus, the second model represents more a model of late-onset preeclampsia. In the RUPP model, only a single dose of siRNA was given, in the middle of gestation, to avoid potential complications with the RUPP procedure (such as hypotension). Given the expected delay between siRNA dosing and onset of action (9), blood pressure reduction may not have been maximal at time of assay. Thus, optimizing study parameters further could yield further improvements in outcomes.

Despite exposure of the dams to the siRNA at relatively high doses, siRNA in fetal liver was below the limit of detection. These data are consistent with available data on placental transfer indicating limited transfer for large negatively charged molecules without active transport (48). Moreover, the GalNAc 3 -conjugated siRNA requires receptor-mediated uptake by the asialoglycoprotein receptor, which is not expressed appreciably in fetal liver until near delivery (49, 50). Thus, the use of a maternal liver-targeted isoform-specific siRNA in a transgenic model allows the separation of primary and secondary effects of the treatment. hAGT expression in the placenta was unchanged, with a trend toward upregulation of rAGT. Upregulation of both isoforms in fetal liver, while an unexpected result, may reflect a response to altered hemodynamics. Consistent with this upregulation, we observed an increase in trophoblast invasion, a process known to be stimulated by local angiotensin II (26). Macrophage presence was also increased. The role of macrophages in preeclampsia is complex, and the physiological impact depends on the class of macrophages present (51). M2 macrophages are thought to mediate tolerance as well as trophoblast invasion (52), both processes relevant to preeclampsia. Although the identity of the macrophages induced by treatment in the present study was not assessed, these data warrant further evaluation of angiotensin-mediated alterations in the macrophage population in preeclampsia. These findings may provide a mechanism for the observed larger placenta size in treated animals as well as reduced FGR.

The interplay between AT1-AA and endogenous angiotensin II is unclear, as in vivo studies evaluating the impact of AT1-AA infusion have generally been in the context of normal endogenous angiotensin II levels (15, 44, 45). Our observation of reduced AT1-AA suggests that angiotensin-mediated signaling impacts the production of these autoantibodies. It has been demonstrated that antibodies generated against the known epitope required infusion of angiotensin II to recapitulate the disease model (53). Additionally, administration of an ACE inhibitor in the infusion model reduced blood pressure by a greater amount in infused animals than in NP animals, indicating that the endogenous ligand remains active and may act synergistically with AT1-AA (19). How the continued activity of angiotensin II relates to the production and activity of AT1-AA requires further elucidation.

Targeting the RAS in a maternal-specific manner may be an effective treatment for preeclampsia, as demonstrated in the present models. The ability to lower maternal blood pressure while supporting fetal growth contrasts with existing agents. Drugs such as methyldopa, labetolol, and nifedipine neither address the pathophysiology of preeclampsia, nor support fetal growth. As a result, their use presents a dilemma for physicians who need to balance the health of the mother and the needs of the growing fetus (23). One important aspect of our results is the relevance to the human situation. In patients we aim for a modest reduction in blood pressure (to 140–160 mmHg systolic blood pressure) without compromising effects on the fetus. Further studies are warranted, however, to assess fetal outcomes if blood pressure is normalized. In contrast to antihypertensives currently used in pregnancy, studies have indicated a role for AGT and the RAS in preeclampsia pathophysiology. Particularly relevant is the finding by Ward et al. linking polymorphism associated with higher angiotensin II levels with risk for preeclampsia (16). Other research has demonstrated elevated AT1 levels and potentiated AT1-mediated signaling (12–14, 54). Angiotensin II–mediated signaling has been described to stimulate many pathways implicated in preeclampsia (55). For example, application of agonistic AT1 autoantibodies has been observed to result in increased levels of NADPH oxidase in vascular smooth muscle cells (VSMCs) and trophoblasts (56), elevated sFLT-1 in pregnant mice (45), increased tissue factor activity in VSMCs (57), elevated endothelin in pregnant rats (58), and promotion of inflammation in pregnant mice by stimulation of TNF-α (59). Notably, AT1-AA can induce angiotensin sensitivity (53), possibly through impaired internalization of AT1 (60). It also appears that endogenous angiotensin plays a role; for example, enalapril has been observed to blunt the hypertensive effect of AT1-AA in rats (58), while losartan blocks elevation of sFLT-1 in the RUPP model (61). More generally, the associated signaling pathways downstream of AT1 activation have also been defined (62). Given the lack of fetal exposure to the siRNA in the present study, these findings support the further investigation of RNAi therapeutics as a potential treatment for preeclampsia.

Investigational RNAi therapeutics are a clinically validated class of molecules using both targeted delivery and gene-specific silencing. Multiple clinical studies are currently under way across a variety of diseases, including hereditary ATTR amyloidosis, hypercholesterolemia, and hemophilia (63–66). Such clinical programs share a common targeted delivery to the liver. Delivery of RNAi therapeutics via the asialoglycoprotein receptor is highly hepatocyte-specific (32). AGT is predominantly derived from hepatocytes (9, 10) and, as the progenitor of the RAS, has widespread effects on physiology (67). As preeclampsia manifests with both maternal and fetal pathology, a therapeutic approach that mitigates the well-described risk of hypertension, reduces the RAS-mediated pathology, and does not impede the fetal or uteroplacental RAS may be beneficial to patients.

We have demonstrated the pivotal role maternal hepatic AGT plays in the progression of preeclampsia in 2 rodent models. Given the differences in disease pathophysiology as well as placentation between rodents and the human condition, it is unclear how directly translatable these findings are. However, supported by the apparent lack of placental transfer, future studies may seek to extend these findings. Critically, further studies are necessary to determine whether such a correction of the disease phenotype can be obtained if treatment is begun in the symptomatic phase.