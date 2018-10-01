Stromal epigenetic alterations drive metabolic and neuroendocrine prostate cancer reprogramming

DNA methylome analysis revealed epigenetic silencing of RASAL3 in prostatic CAF. To identify differences in the methylation status of prostate fibroblasts from human benign and PCa tissues, we performed whole-genome methylation analysis by reduced representation bisulfite sequencing (RRBS). To determine differentially methylated CpG sites, we analyzed, in a pairwise fashion, sequencing data from 10 primary prostatic NAF and CAF samples. The RRBS analysis led to a list of 2,000 genes that displayed differential promoter methylation in the NAF and CAF populations (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99397DS1). Among the top 20 hypermethylated promoters in CAF, 4 genes appeared to top the list and were tested: CD74, RASAL3, B3GNT1, and NTRK1 (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A). Out of the 4 genes, CD74, neurotrophic receptor tyrosine kinase 1 (NTRK1), and β-1,4-glucuronyltransferase 1 (B3GNT1), part of the glycosaminoglycan metabolism pathway, have established roles in promoting tumor progression (21–23). The RAS protein activator–like 3 (RASAL3), located at the 19p13.12 locus, is a RasGAP demonstrated to antagonize RAS signaling not previously studied with respect to its role in tumor progression. The RASAL3 exon 2 was found to be hypermethlated in CAF (P < 0.002; Figure 1, B and C). We selected RASAL3 as a candidate gene for further study, as promoter hypermethylation and silencing of a tumor suppressor in CAF may have a tumorigenic effect.

Figure 1 Epigenetic downregulation of RASAL3 in prostatic CAF. (A) Heatmap summarizing DNA methylation levels of CpG repeats (blue color indicates hypomethylation, and brown represents hypermethylation). Top 20 methylated genes significantly differentially expressed between NAF and CAF. Each column represents a fibroblast sample, and each row represents the methylation level of indicated gene (n = 5). (B) Top: University of California at Santa Cruz Genome Browser screen shot of the indicated region of chromosome 19 showing the positions of the RASAL3 gene, histone 3 lysine 27 acetylation, and human mRNA. Bottom: locations of predicted CpG sites in exon 2 by bisulfite sequencing, represented as black (methylated) or white circle (unmethylated, n = 5). The number of methylated CpGs divided by the total number of true CpGs analyzed is given as a percentage on the pie chart. (C) Box plots representing the difference in methylation states of the RASAL3 gene promoter between NAF and CAF as measured by RRBS analysis (n = 5). (D) RASAL3 mRNA expression in a panel of primary fibroblast was examined by quantitative RT-PCR, normalizing to GAPDH mRNA expression. rel. mRNA expr., relative mRNA expression. (E and F) Box plots show relative gene expression level (log 2 ) of the RASAL3 in normal and PCa patients from indicated data sets. Data represent mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To confirm the methylation status of the RASAL3 promoter, methylation-specific PCR and bisulfite genomic sequencing were performed in NAF and CAF primary lines. Greater exon 2 methylation was found in the CAF compared with the NAF, as determined by methylation-specific PCR (Supplemental Figure 1B). Bisulfite sequencing of exon 2 demonstrated 73.3% CpG dinucleotide methylation of RASAL3 in CAF, compared with 37.1% CpG methylation in NAF, confirming the methylome analysis (Figure 1B). Accordingly, RASAL3 mRNA expression was found to be significantly downregulated in CAF from 5 patients compared with NAF from 3 patients, as determined by quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) (Figure 1D). However, Oncomine analysis demonstrated no significant difference in RASAL3 expression in normal and PCa tumor tissues from either PRAD/Broad or Taylor data sets (24, 25) Figures 1, E and F). RASAL3 was epigenetically silenced in human CAF compared with NAF, but was not differentially expressed in the epithelial compartment.

Ras signaling activation in prostatic fibroblast leads to macropinocytosis. Since the RasGAPs are negative regulators of Ras and their loss contributes to Ras pathway activation, we tested Ras activity in CAF and NAF. We found RASAL3 protein expression to be less in the primary CAF population compared with that in NAF; this was accompanied by a substantial increase in Ras-GTP (active Ras), phosphorylated c-Raf, and phosphorylated ERK (Figure 2A). Total Ras and cRaf protein expression remained unchanged in NAF and CAF. We reasoned that the role of epigenetically induced Ras activation in CAF could trigger an endocytic process of macropinocytosis similar to that reported in pancreatic cancer epithelia (18). The uptake of fluorescent dextran beads (TMR-dextran [dextran is 70 kDa]) in NAF and CAF populations was visualized. Interestingly, dextran-labeling experiments illustrated a large number of macropinosomes in CAF, with no detectible uptake of fluorescence in NAF (Figure 2B). TMR-dextran uptake by CAF was inhibited by the macropinocytosis inhibitor 5-(N-ethyl-N-isopropyl) amiloride (EIPA) as well as the DNA demethylase 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine, in support of epigenetic regulation of macropinocytosis in these fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 2A). We further found that macropinosomes in CAF trafficked to lysosomes while undergoing a process of maturation characterized by vesicular size reduction concomitant with membrane fusion visualized by colocalization of TMR-dextran and lysotracker (Supplemental Figure 2B). To identify albumin proteolysis in CAF, we used self-quenching BODIPY dye conjugated to BSA (DQ-BSA), which emits green fluorescence following proteolytic digestion. The colocalization of TMR-dextran and DQ-BSA indicated degraded BSA was compartmentalized in macropinocytic vesicles within CAF (Figure 2C). The epigenetic silencing of RASAL3 in CAF correlated with Ras-mediated macropinocytosis and subsequent degradation of BSA.

Figure 2 Ras activation stimulates macropinocytosis in prostatic fibroblasts and potentiates growth of adjacent epithelial. (A) Representative Western blots of RASAL3, Ras, and Ras effectors in prostatic human NAF/CAF (n = 3). See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. (B) TMR-dextran (red) uptake by CAF shows elevated levels of macropinocytosis compared with NAF. DAPI staining (blue) identifies nuclei. (C) CAF that were coincubated with fluorescent DQ-BSA (green) and TMR-dextran (red) were fixed after 1-hour chase. The fluorescent signal emanating from DQ-BSA with TMR-dextran–positive staining (arrowheads) indicates albumin uptake by macropinosomes and subsequent breakdown. (D) Representative Western blots of RASAL3, total Ras, Ras-GTP, and phosphorylated ERK (phos-ERK) expression by Rasal3-KO and Cas9 control mouse prostatic fibroblasts are shown (n = 3). (E) Representative images show TMR-dextran–positive macropinosomes (arrowheads) in Rasal3-KO prostatic mouse fibroblasts compared with Cas9. (F) Representative Western blots of mouse prostatic fibroblasts, WT and expressing RasV12, indicate total Ras, Ras-GTP, and phosphorylated ERK status (n = 3). (G) Representative images show TMR-dextran–positive macropinosomes (arrowheads) in RasV12 prostatic mouse fibroblasts (expressing GFP) compared with their WT counterparts. (A–G) Representative images of 3 independent experiments are shown. (H) Schematic illustrates orthotopic tissue recombinant xenograft models of CWR22Rv1 and RasV12 mouse fibroblasts allowed to grow for 2 weeks, followed by treatment with vehicle or 10 mg/kg EIPA (n = 8). Representative gross tumor images are shown with a graph of all the tumor volumes. P value was calculated using 2-tailed Student’s t test. Data are represented as mean ± SD. **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 30 μm (B, C, E, G); 3 mm (H).

To directly determine whether Ras signaling confers a tumor-supportive role associated with CAF, we used CRISPR/Cas9 to knock out Rasal3 in mouse prostatic fibroblasts. Compared with the expression of Cas9 fibroblasts (control), Ras activity and ERK phosphorylation were elevated in Rasal3-KO fibroblasts (Figure 2D). Rasal3-KO fibroblasts took up TMR-dextran, whereas it was undetectable in the control fibroblasts (Figure 2E). The exogenous expression of active RasV12 (Gly12Val12) in WT mouse prostatic fibroblasts replicated the downstream ERK activation and macropinocytosis observed in CAF and Rasal3-KO cells (Figure 2, F and G). Thus, epigenetic RASAL3 silencing of prostatic fibroblasts promoted familiar signaling and macropinocytosis associated with Ras transformation (18). Conversely, PCa epithelial cell lines CWR22Rv1 and C4-2B were not found to exhibit macropinocytosis, based on TMR-dextran uptake (Supplemental Figure 2C). To test the role of stromal Ras-mediated macropinocytosis on tumor development, orthotopic PCa xenograft models were used. Tissue recombinants of RasV12-expressing fibroblasts and CWR22Rv1 epithelia were grafted into the anterior prostates of SCID mice. Two weeks later, mice were treated with vehicle control or EIPA for 1 week to suppress macropinocytosis (Figure 2H). We found that mice treated with EIPA had dramatically reduced tumor size compared with the control group. Treatment with EIPA had no significant effect on the viability of the CWR22Rv1 or WT fibroblasts, but EIPA reduced the viability of the Rasal3-KO fibroblasts (P < 0.001, Supplemental Figure 3A). Thus, glutamine uptake by the tumor was necessary for its expansion.

Uptake of fibroblast-derived glutamine by PCa epithelia affects its metabolism. To establish the role of Ras on the reactive properties of fibroblasts, we tested its role on the expression of a panel of CAF-defining genes. RasV12 fibroblasts had 2.5- to 140-fold elevated expression of a panel of CAF marker genes compared with WT fibroblasts, inclusive of tenascin C (Tnc), Fap, Mmp1, and Mmp3 (2-way ANOVA, P < 0.0001; Figure 3A). Because reactive fibroblasts are recognized as potentiating adjacent epithelial expansion, epithelial proliferation was tested in 3D cocultures with fibroblasts. PCa epithelia CWR22Rv1 and C4-2B were found to be significantly more proliferative when cultured with RasV12 fibroblasts, compared with WT fibroblasts (Figure 3B). To determine whether a soluble factor was involved in the paracrine process, a Transwell assay was performed with Cas9 or Rasal3-KO fibroblasts in the upper chamber and CWR22Rv1 in the lower well (Supplemental Figure 3C). We found a significant proliferative induction of the epithelia when associated with Rasal3-KO fibroblasts, compared with Cas9 control fibroblasts (P < 0.0001). To correlate the uptake of albumin in fibroblasts and elevated Ras activity with epithelial proliferation, we tested to determine whether the stromal media affected epithelial ATP generation. Conditioned media (CM) from RasV12 fibroblast induced ATP production in CWR22Rv1 and C4-2B more than CM from the WT counterpart (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 4A). Similar ATP generation was observed in CWR22Rv1 in the context of CAF CM compared with NAF CM. The ATP synthase inhibitor oligomycin served as the negative control for ATP detection. These results suggested that Ras-induced macropinocytosis in stromal fibroblasts confers a change in tumor-energy metabolism via a paracrine soluble factor.

Figure 3 Ras activation in CAF drives glutamine metabolism in epithelia. (A) Relative mRNA expression levels of CAF-marker genes in WT and RasV12 mouse fibroblasts determined by quantitative RT-PCR and analyzed using 2-way ANOVA (n = 3). (B) EpCAM-positive cancer epithelium was quantitated by FACS of 3D cocultures of human epithelial (CWR22Rv1) cells and WT or RasV12 mouse fibroblasts. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 3). (C) ATP was measured in CWR22Rv1 after incubation with CM human NAF or CAF or mouse WT or RasV12 fibroblast or oligomycin in glutamine-free media (n = 3). Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons. (D) Diagram represents the TCA cycle in CWR22Rv1 cells treated with NAF or CAF CM for 72 hours prior to metabolome analysis (n = 3). (E) Metabolome analysis further indicated differential flux to aspartate, oxidized GSH, and GSH reduced in CWR22Rv1 cells incubated with NAF or CAF CM. (F) Glutamine concentrations (Gln conc.) were measured in the CM from indicated mouse fibroblasts cultured for 72 hours. cond, conditioned. (D–F) Statistical analysis was performed using 2-tailed Student’s t test (n = 3). (G) CWR22Rv1 proliferation was measured by cell counting following incubation with NAF and CAF CM for 72 hours in glutamine-free media. NAF CM was supplemented with 0.4 mM glutamine to mimic the glutamine levels expressed by CAF (see Supplemental Figure 4B). Statistical analysis was performed using 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons (n = 3). (H) Proton magnetic resonance spectroscopy data were acquired from orthotopically xenografted mice before and after EIPA administration. Spectra of the unfiltered data are superimposed using simulated echo acquisition (n = 3–4 per group). Glu, gllutamate; ppm, parts per million. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

As it was clear that epigenetically transformed stromal fibroblasts provided the energy needs of the epithelia, the nature of these metabolic changes was explored. Metabolome analysis of CWR22Rv1 demonstrated glutamine and glutamate to be significantly elevated when exposed to CAF CM compared with NAF CM (P < 0.01, Figure 3D). This was consistent with macropinocytosis of albumin, as previously reported in pancreatic cancer (26). Consequently, succinate, fumarate, and malate levels were significantly elevated in the CAF CM–treated group, compared with those in the NAF CM group, consistent with glutamine metabolism (P < 0.05). However, there was no significant difference in the levels of acetyl-CoA, α-ketoglutarate, and 2-hydroxyglutarate, but there were decreased levels of citrate in the epithelia treated with CM from CAF compared with NAF. The lack of a difference in α-ketoglutarate levels could be a result of increased flux to its metabolites (i.e., succinate, fumarate, malate). Further, there was an observed increase in levels of the nucleotide precursor aspartate (P < 0.05) and oxidized glutathione (GSH) (P < 0.01), metabolites that are downstream of glutamate metabolism (Figure 3E). Compared with NAF CM, CAF CM did not significantly change reduced GSH levels, which are associated with increased mitochondrial activity and reactive oxygen in cancer cells.

In agreement with past reports of macropinocytosis-induced glutamine generation (18, 27), we found that, like CAF, Rasal3-KO and RasV12 mouse fibroblasts secreted significantly more glutamine into the media than their NAF or WT counterparts (Figure 3F and Supplemental Figure 4B). To support the role of stromal-derived glutamine on epithelial proliferation, we supplemented NAF CM with 0.4 mM glutamine and found it restored CWR22Rv1 proliferation to a level similar to that of CAF CM, based on direct measurement of glutamine generated by CAF (Figure 3G). Developments in magnetic resonance imaging technology have enabled glutamine/glutamate imaging with improved spatial and temporal resolution. However, its application has been relegated to glioblastoma/medulloblastoma imaging, as they are commonly Ras-driven cancers with an abundance of glutamine and glutamate in the tissue (27–29). We were able to identify the presence of glutamine/glutamate in a tissue recombination xenograft model of CWR22Rv1 and RasV12 mouse fibroblasts. To validate the specificity of the glutamine/glutamate signal, macropinocytosis was inhibited by administering EIPA to the mice and reimaged (using simulated echo acquisition; Figure 3H). Stromal fibroblastic Ras-driven macropinocytosis results in glutamine production and is utilized by cancer epithelia to promote the expansion of cancer.

To corroborate the observed epithelial accumulation of glutamine and its downstream metabolites, we tested to determine whether CAF CM regulated the expression of amino acid transporters and glutaminase expression in CWR22Rv1 and C4-2B cells. Specifically, glutamine importer SLC1A5 mRNA expression was upregulated in CWR22Rv1 (P < 0.0001) and C4-2B (P < 0.001) by CAF CM compared with NAF CM (Supplemental Figure 4C). Supplementing basal media with l-glutamine consistently increased the expression of glutamine importers SLC1A5 and SCL38A2 in both CWR22Rv1 and C4-2B cells in a time-dependent manner (Supplemental Figure 4, D–G). While the SLC38A1 transporter did not seem to be regulated by exogenous glutamine in either epithelial line, CWR22Rv1 cells expressed SLC38A4 in a glutamine-dependent manner. Once the glutamine enters the epithelia, it can undergo anaplerosis, by which glutamine is converted to glutamate by glutaminase (i.e., GLS or GLS2) to replenish the TCA cycle. Glutamine uptake was able to promote both GLS and GLS2 mRNA expression within 6 hours of treatment in C4-2B cells (Supplemental Figure 4H). We found GLS mRNA expression levels were also elevated in the CAF CM–treated group compared with the NAF CM–treated group in both CWR22Rv1 (P < 0.0001) and C4-2B (P < 0.01) cells (Supplemental Figure 4I). GLS2 mRNA expression was, however, downregulated in CWR22Rv1 cells (P < 0.001) and upregulated in C4-2B cells (P < 0.0001) by CAF CM treatment when compared with NAF CM treatment (Supplemental Figure 4J). These data demonstrated that glutamine taken up by the epithelia are metabolized through a seemingly positive feedback mechanism to support the elevated energy needs of cancer epithelia.

We found that glutamine uptake provided energy and mediated differentiation signaling for the prostatic epithelia. The prostatic CAF potentiated epithelial TCA flux, resulting in a mitochondrial response in CWR22Rv1 cells by the administration of exogenous glutamine (Figure 4A). Similarly, RasV12 fibroblast CM upregulated basal oxygen consumption, ATP generation, and maximal mitochondrial respiration in CWR22Rv1 and C4-2B, compared with WT fibroblast CM (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 5A). Glutamine deprivation by treatment with an SLC1A5 inhibitor, l-γ-glutamyl-p-nitroanilide (GPNA), on CWR22Rv1 and C4-2B in the context of RasV12 fibroblast CM restored basal respiration, ATP, and maximal respiration to that observed with WT fibroblast CM. To determine the impact of stromal-derived glutamine on epithelial proliferation, we blocked glutamine uptake and utilization with selective inhibitors in 3D cocultures of primary human CAF and CWR22Rv1 cells. We found that blocking SLC1A5 (i.e., GPNA) and GLS (i.e., bis-2-[5–phenylacetamido-1, 2, 4-thiadiazol-2-yl] ethyl sulfide [BPTES]) function significantly decreased epithelial proliferation, as determined by quantitating Ki-67 staining of EpCAM+ cells through FACS analysis (P < 0.05 and P < 0.001, respectively; Figure 4C). Thus, the stromal epigenetic modification resulted in glutamine production for the maintenance of ATP levels and proliferation in cancer cells. Given that mTOR is a nutrient sensor for glutamine, we reasoned that the same pathway may affect mechanisms of PCa differentiation (30, 31). We found mTOR to be activated in CWR22Rv1 cells incubated with RasV12 fibroblast CM (Figure 4D). Moreover, expression of forkhead box M1 (FOXM1), a key signal downstream of mTOR and a critical transcription factor in multiple poorly differentiated cancer types (32–34), was upregulated in CWR22Rv1 cells incubated with RasV12 fibroblast CM. FOXM1 was also found to interact with multiple neuroendocrine differentiation factors, as shown by STRING analysis (Figure 4E) (35). Remarkably, the incubation of CWR22Rv1 cells with RasV12 fibroblast CM resulted in a significant increase in neuroendocrine differentiation genes shown in a heatmap (F test, P < 0.0001; Figure 4F and Supplemental Table 2). Similarly, the addition of l-glutamine alone upregulated a panel of neuroendocrine genes in CWR22Rv1 epithelia (F test, P < 0.0001), with the inhibition of mTOR by rapamycin restoring its expression to control levels (Figure 4G). The sufficiency for glutamine alone to induce neuroendocrine differentiation was further confirmed in C4-2B cells (P < 0.0001, Supplemental Figure 5B). Finally, we found that the knockdown of either SLC1A5 or GLS by siRNA was able to reverse the effect of glutamine-induced neuroendocrine differentiation of CWR22Rv1 (Supplemental Figure 5C and Supplemental Table 5). Taken together, these results demonstrated that stromal glutamine was sufficient and necessary for epithelial proliferation and differentiation to a more aggressive PCa phenotype mediated by stromal Ras activity.

Figure 4 Stromal-derived glutamine induces mitochondrial bioenergetics and PCa neuroendocrine differentiation. (A) Kinetic OCR response in CWR22Rv1 cells exposed to 2 mM glutamine and rotenone along with antamycin. The OCR values were normalized to total protein. (B) Bioenergetic parameters of CWR22Rv1 cells incubated with WT or RasV12 fibroblast CM in the presence or absence of GPNA. Left: OCR trace for all 3 groups. Right: basal OCR, ATP, and maximal respiration (max. resp.) are separately represented. (C) CWR22Rv1 cells were cocultured with WT and RasV12 mouse prostatic fibroblasts in 3D and treated with vehicle, BPTES, or GPNA. Box plot of epithelial proliferation was measured by FACS analysis of EpCAM+Ki67+ cells. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Phosphorylated mTOR and FOXM1 protein levels were measured in CWR22Rv1 cells incubated with either WT or RasV12 CM for 3 days. (A–D) Representative data from 3 independent experiments are shown. (E) STRING analysis of a PCa neuroendocrine gene signature demonstrates direct or indirect interactions with FOXM1. (F) Heatmap summarizing the quantitative PCR results comparing CWR22Rv1 expression of neuroendocrine marker genes following treatment with CM from WT or RasV12 fibroblasts or (G) l-glutamine (Gln) alone or l-glutamine in combination with rapamycin relative to vehicle. rap, rapamycin. Two-way ANOVA analysis indicates overall P value with F test showing P < 0.0001 for both experiments (n = 3; F, G). Epithelial and stromal cells were grown in either glutamine-free DMEMF12 or RPMI media. Data are represented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Epigenetic alteration of RASAL3 mRNA expression by androgen signaling affects glutamine-driven tumor progression. Neuroendocrine PCa is rare; however, neuroendocrine differentiation is more commonly observed as a potential adaptive response to newer, more potent ADT (ref. 36; Figure 4G and Supplemental Table 3). To explore the possible involvement of androgen signaling on prostatic stromal epigenetic alteration, we initially measured RASAL3 mRNA expression in the context of androgen and androgen receptor antagonists. As before, we found that NAF populations had greater RASAL3 mRNA expression compared with CAF (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 6A). The treatment with the stable androgen analog R1881 had no effect on RASAL3 mRNA expression levels in NAF; however, it markedly elevated RASAL3 mRNA expression in CAF. Conversely, androgen receptor antagonists bicalutamide and enzalutamide downregulated RASAL3 mRNA expression in NAF, yet had little effect on the already low basal mRNA expression of RASAL3 in CAF. As evidence of epigenetic alteration of CAF by androgen signaling, we found that the demethylating agent 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine restored RASAL3 mRNA expression in CAF, similar to that found with R1881. The expression data were supported by methylation-specific PCR, demonstrating the hypermethylation of the RASAL3 promoter by bicalutamide and enzalutamide and hypomethylation by R1881, similar to that seen with 5-aza-2′-deoxycytidine treatment (Supplemental Figure 6B). To quantitate methylation status of the RASAL3 exon 2 region, we performed bisulfite sequencing of CAF treated with R1881. Androgen signaling was found to prevent CpG methylation of RASAL3 by 2.6-fold over that seen with vehicle-treated CAF (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 Androgen-mediated epigenetic regulation of RASAL3 expression in CAF determines PCa neuroendocrine differentiation and tumor growth in castrate-resistant xenograft models. (A) RT-PCR analysis of RASAL3 mRNA expression in NAF and CAF was performed following 5-day treatment with bicalutamide (Bic) (10-5 M), enzalutamide (Enza) (10-5 M), R1881 (10-9 M), or 5-azacytadine (5-Aza) (5 mmol/l). β-Actin was used as a loading control. Representative image of 3 independent experiments is shown. (B) Bisulfide sequencing of the RASAL3 exon 2 was performed on CAF following treatment with vehicle or R1881 for 5 days. The methylation status of the individual CpG dinucleotides is shown by unmethylated (white) or methylated (black) circles (n = 5). (C) 3D cocultures of human CWR22Rv1 with CAF were treated with vehicle, enzalutamide, BPTES, or GPNA for 3 days in glutamine-free media and subjected to quantitative RT-PCR for the expression of a neuroendocrine PCa gene panel (n = 3, see Supplemental Table 4). Heatmap generated relative to vehicle treatment. (D) Schematic diagram of the experimental design of castration, enzalutamide, and GPNA treatment of a castrate-resistant xenograft model. Subrenal capsule xenografts contained tissue recombinants of CWR22Rv1 and CAF. (E) Gross images of representative tumors (dashed circles) as shown on host kidneys. (F) Quantitated tumor volumes are represented as the mean ± SD, analyzed by 2-tailed Student’s t test (n ≥ 8). ****P < 0.0001.

To determine the role of resulting glutamine on neuroendocrine differentiation, 3D cocultures of CAF-CWR22Rv1 were treated with glutamine uptake or conversion blockers GPNA or BPTES in the context of enzalutamide. The administration of either BPTES or GPNA significantly reduced the mRNA expression of the panel of neuroendocrine biomarker genes to well below control levels (F test P < 0.0001, Figure 5C and Supplemental Table 4). As neuroendocrine differentiation can potentiate PCa castrate resistance, in the next set of mouse studies, we tested the role of glutamine uptake on tumor expansion. In tissue-recombinant xenograft models, mice were either left intact or castrated, then treated with enzalutamide, followed by administration of vehicle or GPNA, as outlined in Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 7A. In intact mice, the administration of GPNA resulted in reduced tumor volume (P < 0.001) and mitotic index, as determined by phosphorylated histone H3 immunolocalization (P < 0.0001, Supplemental Figure 7, B–D). In the castrated, enzalutamide-treated mice, we found that these tissue-recombinant tumors expanded despite ADT, but that the added treatment with GPNA significantly reduced tumor size (Figure 5, E and F; P < 0.0001). Histological analysis revealed that ADT resulted in solid sheets of cells, whereas the addition of GPNA treatment was associated with karyolytic cells (Figure 6A). In agreement with the results of the neuroendocrine gene panel, GPNA treatment reduced chromogranin A expression induced by castration and enzalutamide treatment. Accordingly, the localization of phosphorylated mTOR (Ser-2481) was reduced (P < 0.05) and cell death (TUNEL, P < 0.001) was elevated by the combination treatment compared with treatment with ADT alone (Figure 6B). However, blocking both androgen signaling and glutamine uptake did not significantly change the mitotic index of the tumors compared with androgen signaling blockage alone, as localized by phosphorylated histone H3 staining. These data argue that using ADT potentiates glutamine expression by prostatic fibroblasts via RASAL3 epigenetic silencing and that limiting the uptake of glutamine by the epithelia can curb the ramifications of stromal Ras activity, including the support of the epithelial energy needs and neuroendocrine differentiation.

Figure 6 Glutamine uptake promotes tumor neuroendocrine differentiation and survival in the context of ADT. (A) H&E and chromogranin A (CHGA) staining of PCa xenografts indicates regulation by glutamine uptake antagonist GPNA. (B) Representative staining for phosphorylated mTOR, phosphorylated histone H3, and TUNEL are shown for the PCa xenografts. Quantification of positive staining demonstrated significant differences when mice were treated with GPNA and ADT, compared with ADT alone. Scale bars: 50 μm (n ≥ 8). Data represent mean ± SD. Statistical analysis was performed using 2-tailed Student’s t test. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

Plasma glutamine levels may be prognostic for ADT sensitivity. Considering the striking finding that glutamine can induce ADT resistance, we tested to determine whether glutamine concentrations can be associated with ADT sensitivity in PCa patients. We measured blood plasma glutamine concentrations in 28 PCa patients that received ADT (Table 1). Of note, the specific androgen-signaling axis interventions in the patient pool included androgen receptor antagonists bicalutamide, enzalutamide, and apalutamide as well as androgen synthesis inhibitors leuprolide, goserelin, triptorelin, and abiraterone. Of the patients whose samples were analyzed, 18 were responsive and 10 were not responsive to ADT, based on serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) regulation (Figure 7A). The waterfall plot illustrates that glutamine concentrations above 2 mM corresponded to disease progression on ADT and that glutamine values at or below the threshold corresponded to treatment response (Fisher’s exact test odds ratio = 7.451, P = 0.02). Compared with baseline glutamine concentrations of 0.4–0.7 mM in normal subjects, the PCa patients in this small cohort overall had markedly elevated glutamine concentrations (average = 1.8 mM), in agreement with previously reported elevations in glutamate levels in high-grade PCa subjects (20). These results support the concept that reduced ADT sensitivity is associated with elevated circulating glutamine concentrations.

Figure 7 Sensitivity to ADT correlating with blood glutamine levels is in support of a model of epigenetic Ras activation in prostatic fibroblasts and glutamine-mediated paracrine activity on PCa epithelia. (A) Waterfall plot of plasma glutamine concentration in PCa patients on ADT correlated to therapeutic response (n = 28; see Table 1). Based on serum PSA detection, patients were determined to be responsive (green bars) and nonresponsive (red bars) to ADT. The threshold of 2 mM glutamine was chosen as a determinant of ADT responsiveness. Fisher’s exact test was used to determine odds ratio. (B) While RASAL3 promoter hypermethylation and gene silencing are observed in CAF compared with NAF, androgen-targeted therapy furthers this epigenetic Ras activation process that induces macropinocytosis in stromal fibroblasts for the uptake of albumin. Albumin is degraded by the lysosomes to generate glutamine and shuttled into epithelia through the glutamine transporter SLC1A5. Glutamine is converted to glutamate and α-ketoglutarate (αKG) in entering the TCA cycle in support of PCa epithelial proliferation. Glutamine also contributes to mTOR activation, leading to neuroendocrine differentiation (NED).