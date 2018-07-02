Insulin regulates astrocyte gliotransmission and modulates behavior

Targeting reduction of IRs in astrocytes of intact mice. To determine the role of IR signaling in astrocytes in metabolic and neurobehavioral control, we generated mice in which the IR gene in astrocytes was inactivated by crossing mice expressing GFAP promoter–driven Cre with homozygous IR-flox (IRfl/fl) mice to create GIRKO mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99366DS1). The efficiency and specificity of GFAP-Cre–mediated recombination were confirmed using mTmG reporter mice, which showed that recombined GFP+ cells in the brain, i.e., cells that had unique floxed allele recombination (30), also expressed the astrocyte-specific marker S100β (Supplemental Figure 1, B and C). Furthermore, when a GFAP-GFP reporter transgene was introduced into GIRKO and control IRfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 1D) and the GFP+ cells isolated from the brain by digestion and FACS sorting, there was approximately 75% reduction of IR mRNA in GFP+ cells from GIRKO mice compared with those from IRfl/fl mice (Figure 1A). At the tissue level, both mRNA and protein levels of IR were also reduced by 40% in dissected nucleus accumbens (Supplemental Figure 1, E–G), consistent with the relative abundance of astrocytes in this region. By contrast, there was no change in the expression of the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF1R), and GIRKO mice showed a similar percentage of GFP+ cells over total live cells as compared with the control (IRfl/fl/GFP, 7.538% ± 0.595%, vs. GIRKO/GFP, 7.050% ± 1.104%; Figure 1B), indicating no toxicity by deletion of IR in astrocytes.

Figure 1 Loss of IR in astrocytes increases anxiety- and depressive-like behavior. (A) mRNA levels of IR and IGF1R from FACS-sorted astrocytes from GIRKO GFAP-GFP reporter (GIRKO/GFP, n = 4) and control GFAP-GFP reporter (IRfl/fl/GFP, n = 3) mice normalized to TBP. **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Representative FACS profiles of cells from brains of IRfl/fl/GFP and GIRKO/GFP mice. x axis: GFP; y axis: side-scattered light. (C) Glucose tolerance tests on overnight-fasted 3-month-old male IRfl/fl (n = 7) and GIRKO (n = 6) mice following i.p. glucose (2 g/kg). Right: Area under the curve. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Representative movement by IRfl/fl and GIRKO mice in the open field. (E) Center zone entries of 4-month-old and 1-year-old female IRfl/fl and GIRKO mice in the open field test. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test; 4-month-old: IRfl/fl, n = 13; GIRKO, n = 11; 1-year-old: n = 6. (F) Latency to feeding of 4-month-old female mice in novelty-suppressed feeding test. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 12. (G) Sucrose preference of 4-month-old female IRfl/fl (n = 9) and GIRKO (n = 19) mice. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (H) Immobility time of 4-month-old female IRfl/fl and GIRKO mice in forced swimming test following saline or 16 mg/kg imipramine i.p. 1 hour before testing. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons, IRfl/fl, n = 11; GIRKO + saline, n = 10; GIRKO + imipramine, n = 12. (I) Immobility time of 1-year-old female IRfl/fl and GIRKO mice in forced swimming test. **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 6. (J) Serum corticosterone of 6-month-old female IRfl/fl and GIRKO mice before and after 5 minutes of restraint. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 6. All data are mean ± SEM.

Metabolic assessment of both male and female GIRKO mice at 3 months of age revealed normal body weight, body composition, fed blood glucose, plasma insulin levels, oxygen consumption rate (VO 2 ), and respiratory exchange ratio (RER) (Supplemental Figures 2 and 3). Three-month-old male GIRKO mice also responded normally to exogenous insulin with a fall in blood glucose (Supplemental Figure 2F) but, consistent with a previous study (24), had slightly impaired i.p. glucose tolerance (Figure 1C). At 1 year of age, both male and female mice showed normal body weight, fasting glucose level, glucose tolerance, and insulin tolerance (Supplemental Figure 4).

Mice with astrocytic IR deletion exhibit anxiety- and depressive-like behaviors. We have previously shown that IR deletion in whole brain of mice leads to an age-dependent increase in anxiety- and depressive-like behaviors (11). This phenotype was even stronger in mice with IR knockout in astrocytes only and was marked by multiple behavioral abnormalities. Thus, female GIRKO mice showed anxiety-like behaviors as early as 4 months of age with a 60% decrease in the number of entries into the central zone in the open field test (Figure 1, D and E). This persisted at 1 year of age (Figure 1E) and was not due to defects in locomotion. Thus, young GIRKO mice traveled similar distances and at similar speeds compared with control IRfl/fl littermates in the open field (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B), while 1-year-old GIRKO mice traveled less distance but at the same speeds compared with IRfl/fl littermates (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). Likewise, in the novelty-suppressed feeding test, overnight-fasted female GIRKO mice showed a 90% increase in the latency to feed compared with IRfl/fl controls (Figure 1F), consistent with increased anxiety. This occurred even though their food intake was similar to that of controls during the 1 hour after the test (Supplemental Figure 5E), indicating no alterations in hunger.

Another common indicator for altered mood and depression in rodents is anhedonia, which can be assessed using the sucrose preference test. Again, compared with IRfl/fl littermates, which showed a strong preference for sucrose solution over water, female GIRKO mice displayed a significantly decreased preference for sucrose (Figure 1G). Likewise, in the forced swimming test, female GIRKO mice exhibited an approximately 2-fold increase in time of immobility at both 4 months and 1 year of age (Figure 1, H and I), indicating increased depressive-like behavior. Importantly, this behavior was completely rescued by pretreatment with the antidepressant imipramine 1 hour before the test (Figure 1H), indicating that the difference in swimming was not due to defects in motor function in these mice. These differences in anxiety and depression were not driven by differences in the stress response, as indicated by similar increases in serum corticosterone levels in GIRKO mice and IRfl/fl littermates subjected to restraint stress (Figure 1J). Thus, loss of IR in astrocytes resulted in increased anxiety- and depressive-like behaviors in both young and aged mice. Consistent with other models showing sexual dimorphism in rodent models of anxiety and depression (31, 32), these behavioral abnormalities were strongest in female GIRKO mice. Four-month-old male GIRKO mice showed mild, nonsignificant changes in the open field, novelty-suppressed feeding, and sucrose preference tests (Supplemental Figure 6, A–D and F), but did exhibit significantly increased immobility time in the forced swimming test (Supplemental Figure 6E).

Lack of IR in astrocytes impairs dopamine release in the brain. Dopamine signaling has been linked to depression, and many antidepressants target dopamine pathways in the brain (33, 34). Indeed, we previously showed that dopamine signaling is defective in mice with a whole-brain IR knockout (NIRKO mice) (11). The nucleus accumbens (NAc), medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC), and dorsal caudate putamen (CPu) are 3 major sites that receive dopaminergic projections from the ventral tegmental area (VTA) and substantia nigra (SN) in the midbrain and are involved in mood control, reward, and movement (reviewed in ref. 35). To analyze dopamine signaling, we used carbon fiber amperometry to measure electrically evoked dopamine release in these regions from ex vivo cultured brain slices (36). We found that dopamine release in the NAc, CPu, and mPFC was decreased by about 50% in GIRKO mice compared with IRfl/fl littermates (Figure 2, A and B). This was due primarily to a decrease in event amplitude (Figure 2C), with no change in clearance of the released dopamine, as estimated by rate of signal decay (Figure 2D). This also occurred with no change in total dopamine content in the brain (Figure 2E) nor change in the expression of tyrosine hydroxylase, the rate-limiting enzyme for dopamine synthesis, in the NAc, CPu, mPFC, and VTA/SN of GIRKO mice (Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 7). In addition, the overall distribution of dopaminergic fibers and astrocytes in the NAc of GIRKO mice was similar to that in IRfl/fl littermates (Figure 2, H–J, and Supplemental Figure 8). mRNA expression of exocytotic vesicular monoamine transporters (VMAT1 and VMAT2) and proteins involved in dopamine uptake (DAT, Drds) and degradation (MaoA and MaoB) in the NAc, CPu, and mPFC was also comparable between GIRKO and IRfl/fl littermates (Figure 2G and Supplemental Figure 7). While dopamine signaling in the brain, particularly in the nigrostriatal pathway, is important for normal motor behaviors (37), both 6-month-old and 18-month-old female GIRKO mice exhibited similar stride length, grip strength, and total work on treadmill compared with control littermates (Supplemental Figure 9).

Figure 2 Loss of IR in astrocytes leads to decreased dopamine release. (A) Representative tracing of electrically evoked dopamine release from NAc in 3-month-old female IRfl/fl and GIRKO mice using carbon fiber amperometry. (B–D) Total number of dopamine molecules released (B), average peak amplitude of dopamine release (C), and average peak width (D) from dorsal caudate putamen (CPu), nucleus accumbens (NAc), and medial prefrontal cortex (mPFC) of 3-month-old female IRfl/fl and GIRKO mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 42 measurements from 19 IRfl/fl mice, n = 43 measurements from 19 GIRKO mice. (E) Total dopamine content in the brains of 3-month-old female IRfl/fl and GIRKO mice. n = 5, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (F) Relative expression of tyrosine hydroxylase (TH) in the substantia nigra/ventral tegmental area (SN/VTA) of IRfl/fl and GIRKO mice. TBP was used as a housekeeping gene. n = 6. (G) Relative expression of genes involved in dopamine signaling pathways in the NAc of 3-month-old female IRfl/fl and GIRKO mice. TBP was used as a housekeeping gene. n = 6. (H) Representative images of TH/GLAST/NeuN coimmunostaining in the NAc of 4-month-old female IRfl/fl and GIRKO brain sections. Scale bar: 20 μm. (I) Mean TH intensity in the NAc of IRfl/fl and GIRKO brain sections. n = 8 random fields in NAc from 4 mice. (J) Mean GLAST intensity in the NAc of IRfl/fl and GIRKO brain sections. n = 8 random fields in NAc from 4 mice. All data are mean ± SEM.

Impaired dopaminergic signaling in the NAc contributes to the depressive-like behavior in mice with astrocytic insulin signaling deficiency. To confirm that the effect of IR loss on mood behavior and dopamine signaling was on astrocyte function and not astrocyte development, we created mice with an inducible astrocyte-specific IR knockout (iGIRKO) by crossing homozygous IR-flox (IRfl/fl) mice with mice carrying GFAP-CreERT2 transgene (Figure 3A). Cre-mediated recombination in astrocytes was then induced by a series of 5 tamoxifen injections at 8 weeks of age, and recombination was confirmed 6 weeks after tamoxifen injections using mTmG reporter mice (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 10). IRfl/fl littermates given the same tamoxifen injection regimen were used as controls. Consistent with the constitutive knockout model above, female iGIRKO mice showed multiple signs of anxiety and depression, including a 33% reduction in central zone entries in the open field test (Figure 3C; P < 0.05), a significantly decreased preference for sucrose over water in the sucrose preference test (Figure 3D; P < 0.05), and a 42% increase in time of immobility in the forced swimming test compared with IRfl/fl littermates (Figure 3E; P < 0.05). Importantly, the increased immobility during forced swimming indicative of depressive-like behavior in iGIRKO mice was rescued by pretreatment with the specific and potent dopamine D2/D3 receptor agonist pramipexole (Figure 3E and refs. 38, 39), but not by the specific serotonin 5-HT 1A receptor agonist 8-OH-DPAT (Figure 3F, Supplemental Figure 11, and ref. 40), indicating the importance of defective dopamine release in the depressive-like behavior in this model.

Figure 3 Deletion of IR in astrocytes in adult mice leads to depressive-like behavior. (A) Generation of inducible astrocyte-specific IR knockout mice. (B) GFP immunostaining of brain section from GFAP-CreERT2 × mTmG mouse. Scale bar: 1 mm. Right: GFP and S100β coimmunostaining in NAc. Scale bar: 20 μm. (C) Center zone entries of 4-month-old female IRfl/fl (n = 13) and iGIRKO (n = 11) mice in the open field test. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Sucrose preference of 4-month-old female IRfl/fl (n = 7) and iGIRKO (n = 11) mice. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Immobility time of 4-month-old female IRfl/fl and iGIRKO mice in forced swimming test following saline or 0.3 mg/kg pramipexole i.p. 1 hour before testing. *P < 0.05, ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons, saline, iGIRKO + pramipexole, n = 10; IRfl/fl+ pramipexole, n = 9. (F) Immobility time of 4-month-old female IRfl/fl (n = 10) and iGIRKO (n = 9) mice in forced swimming test following saline or 0.3 mg/kg 8-OH-DPAT i.p. 1 hour before testing. *P < 0.05, repeated 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons. (G) c-fos (red) and NeuN (green) coimmunostaining in NAc of IRfl/fl and iGIRKO mice basally (CTR) and 1 hour after forced swimming test (FST). Scale bars: 50 μm. (H) Quantification of c-fos+ neurons *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons, CTR, n = 4; FST, n = 7. (I) GFP and GFAP coimmunostaining on a brain sections from an mTmG mouse injected with AAV-GFAP-Cre in NAc (top) and mPFC (bottom). Scale bars: 1 mm. Right: Colocalization of GFP and GFAP in an astrocyte. Scale bars: 20 μm. (J and K) Immobility time in the forced swimming test of 4-month-old female IRfl/fl mice injected with AAV-GFAP-Cre or GFP in NAc (J) or mPFC (K). *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. NAc: GFP, n = 12; Cre, n = 10; mPFC: GFP, n = 9, Cre, n = 10. All data are mean ± SEM.

Over 95% of the neurons in the NAc express dopamine receptors (41). To further assess the downstream effect of impaired dopamine release, we assessed neuronal activation in the NAc in iGIRKO mice by c-fos immunostaining following the forced swimming test. In the control IRfl/fl littermates, the percentage of c-fos+ neurons (i.e., c-fos+ neurons/total mature NeuN+ neurons) increased more than 6-fold following forced swimming. This increase in c-fos+ neurons was significantly blunted in iGIRKO mice, which showed only about 2-fold induction following forced swimming (Figure 3, G and H), consistent with impaired dopamine input in the iGIRKO mice.

To determine whether insulin signaling in astrocytes in either the NAc or the mPFC was important in the observed behavioral changes, we also induced site-specific deletion of IRs in astrocytes by stereotaxic injections of adeno-associated virus (AAV) encoding Cre or GFP under control of the GFAP promoter into NAc or mPFC (Figure 3I) of IRfl/fl mice. Interestingly, deletion of astrocytic IR in NAc, but not deletion in mPFC, caused a 30% increase in time of immobility in the forced swimming test, indicating increased depressive behavior (Figure 3, J and K). However, the astrocytic insulin signaling in NAc appears dispensable for anxiety-like behavior, since the IRfl/fl mice injected with AAV-GFAP-Cre showed normal center zone entries and locomotive activity in the open field test as compared with control groups receiving AAV-GFAP-GFP (Supplemental Figure 12). Thus, loss of insulin signaling in astrocytes, particularly in the NAc, results in increased depressive-like behavior in mice, which is associated with decreased dopamine release and rescued by a dopamine receptor agonist.

Insulin signaling regulates ATP release in astrocytes to modulate dopaminergic neuronal activity. To define the molecular mechanisms by which insulin signaling in astrocytes could affect dopamine release from neurons, we developed a primary cell model using astrocytes isolated from newborn IRfl/fl pups that could be infected with an adenovirus encoding Cre:GFP fusion protein to induce gene deletion or adenovirus-GFP as a control. In both cases, the astrocytic nature of these cells was confirmed by high expression of GFAP with no expression of the neuronal marker NeuN (Supplemental Figure 13A). As expected, the IRKO astrocytes showed almost complete loss of IR at both the mRNA and the protein level (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 13B). This was associated with a small and insignificant increase in the expression of the related IGF1R (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 13B). This was paralleled by a dramatic reduction in insulin-stimulated phosphorylation of IRS-1, Akt, ERK1/2, and GSK3 (Figure 4B). Loss of IR in the primary astrocytes also resulted in a 25%–50% decrease in expression of several proteins important in astrocyte function, including GFAP, aquaporin 4 (AQP4), glutamate transporter 1 (GLT-1), aldolase C (Aldoc), and glutamine synthetase (GS), while ApoE expression was increased by approximately 40% in the IRKO cells (Figure 4C). Expression of other astrocyte-specific proteins like glutamate aspartate transporter (GLAST), monocarboxylate transporters (MCT-1 and MCT-4), and connexin 43 (Cx43) was not changed upon IR deletion (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 IR in astrocytes regulates ATP exocytosis to modulate dopamine release. (A) mRNA expression of IR and IGF1R in primary IRfl/fl astrocytes infected with adenovirus encoding Cre or GFP. TBP was used as a housekeeping gene. ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 6. (B) Immunoblotting of phosphorylation of insulin signaling molecules in CTR and IRKO astrocytes following indicated concentrations of insulin stimulation for 10 minutes. (C) Relative expression of astrocyte-specific markers in CTR and IRKO astrocytes. TBP was used as a housekeeping gene. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 6. (D) ATP release from CTR and IRKO astrocytes in the presence or absence of 100 nM insulin stimulation for 30 minutes. ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test, n = 6. (E) Total ATP content in both CTR and IRKO astrocytes. n = 6. (F) Peak amplitude of electrically evoked dopamine release from NAc before and after infusion of aCSF or ATP-γ-S. **P < 0.01 vs. basal, repeated 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons, n = 5. (G) Peak amplitude of electrically evoked dopamine release from NAc before and after infusion of aCSF or 2-Me-SATP. ***P < 0.001 vs. basal, repeated 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons, n = 5. (H) Time of immobility of 4-month-old female IRfl/fl CTR and iGIRKO mice in forced swimming test with i.c.v. infusion of saline or 20 pmol 2-Me-SATP 1 hour before the test. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons, n = 9 for CTR groups, n = 10 for iGIRKO groups. All data are mean ± SEM.

Astrocytes can modulate neuronal activity through multiple mechanisms. Recent studies have shown that astrocytes can secrete a series of neurotransmitters, including glutamate, d-serine, and ATP, which are able to modulate activity of nearby neurons (28, 42, 43). Indeed, ATP released from astrocytes has been suggested to have anxiolytic and antidepressant effects (44). Interestingly, in control astrocytes, insulin stimulation triggered a 2-fold increase in ATP release from the culture astrocytes, and this response was completely lost in IRKO astrocytes (Figure 4D). This occurred with no change in total cellular ATP content (Figure 4E).

To assess the potential importance of ATP release by astrocytes in purinergic receptor signaling and dopamine release by neurons in the NAc, we subjected brain slices containing NAc to ex vivo electrical stimulation in the presence or absence of 2 different purinergic ligands: ATP-γ-S, a nonhydrolyzable ATP analog, and the purinergic 2 (P2) receptor agonist 2-Me-SATP. Both treatments, especially 2-Me-SATP, markedly and significantly potentiated dopamine release from NAc (Figure 4, F and G), indicating that ATP acting through the P2Y receptor is able to positively modulate dopamine release in NAc. To confirm the significance of astrocyte-derived purinergic signaling for dopamine release and depressive-like behavior in vivo, both IRfl/fl and iGIRKO mice were infused with 20 pmol 2-Me-SATP i.c.v. and then subjected to the forced swimming test. Again, consistent with the concept that impaired ATP release by astrocytes in iGIRKO mice was responsible for the depressive-like behaviors, 2-Me-SATP infusion decreased the time of immobility in iGIRKO mice by 50%, while the same procedure in IRfl/fl littermates had no significant effect (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 14).

Insulin signaling regulates exocytosis via tyrosine phosphorylation of Munc18c in astrocytes. Astrocytes and neurons are enriched with 2 distinct sets of SNARE proteins, which provide a foundation for differential regulation of exocytosis in these 2 cell types (45). Astrocytes highly express syntaxin-4, SNAP23, Munc18c, and VAMP3, and astrocyte-derived ATP has been shown to be dependent on SNARE complex–dependent exocytosis (44). Compared with control cells, IRKO astrocytes showed similar protein and mRNA levels of all of the astrocyte-enriched SNARE proteins, including syntaxin-4, SNAP23, VAMP3, and Munc18c, as well as the vesicular ATP transporter (VNUT) (Figure 5A). In control astrocytes, assembly of the SNARE core complex, as assessed by coimmunoprecipitation of syntaxin-4 and VAMP3, was induced more than 2-fold following insulin stimulation. By contrast, this induction was severely blunted in IRKO astrocytes (Figure 5B), despite comparable levels of intracellular Ca2+ (Supplemental Figure 15A) and similar expression of the 3 major inositol 1,4,5-trisphosphate receptors, ITPRs 1, 2, and 3 (Supplemental Figure 15B).

Figure 5 IR in astrocytes regulates exocytosis through Munc18c tyrosine phosphorylation. (A) Top: Immunoblotting of astrocyte-enriched SNARE complex proteins in CTR and IRKO astrocytes. Bottom: Relative mRNA expression of astrocyte-enriched SNARE complex proteins and vesicular ATP transporter VNUT in CTR and IRKO astrocytes. TBP was used as a housekeeping gene. n = 6. (B) Top: Coimmunoprecipitation showing syntaxin-4 (Stx4)/VAMP3 interaction in CTR and IRKO astrocytes in the basal state and after insulin stimulation (100 nM, 30 minutes). Bottom: Densitometry analysis showing impaired Stx4/VAMP3 interaction in IRKO astrocytes following insulin stimulation. **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons, n = 6. (C) Top: Tyrosine phosphorylation of FLAG-Munc18c in CTR and IRKO astrocytes in the basal state and after insulin stimulation (100 nM, 30 minutes). Bottom: Densitometry analysis showing loss of insulin-stimulated Munc18c tyrosine phosphorylation in IRKO astrocytes. **P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons, n = 3. All data are mean ± SEM.

Given the role of insulin to stimulate ATP release from astrocytes, we hypothesized that the reduced ATP release from IRKO astrocytes that resulted in decreased dopaminergic neuron activation and decreased dopamine release was secondary to a loss of insulin regulation of a component of the SNARE complex. Munc18c has been shown to bind to and have an inhibitory role on syntaxin-4 (46, 47). Munc18c can be relieved of this inhibitory effect by phosphorylation at tyrosine 521, which uncovers the docking sites on syntaxin-4 for VAMP3-containing vesicles (48, 49). Consistent with the hypothesis that insulin might regulate this process, in primary control astrocytes, insulin stimulated the tyrosine phosphorylation of transfected FLAG-tagged Munc18c by 2-fold, and this induction of tyrosine phosphorylation was completely lost in IRKO astrocytes (Figure 5C). Thus, insulin stimulation of IR in astrocytes results in tyrosine phosphorylation of Munc18c. This blocks the inhibitory role of Munc18c on SNARE complex formation, allowing a stimulation of ATP release. ATP then binds to purinergic receptors on neurons, enhancing dopaminergic neuronal activity, contributing to a reduction in depression-related behaviors. In the absence of the IR, this chain of events is lost, leading to alterations in mood and behavior (Figure 6).