Schwann cell–derived periostin promotes autoimmune peripheral polyneuropathy via macrophage recruitment

Postn expression is induced during SAPP. To investigate a possible role for ECM proteins in the development of inflammatory neuropathy, we used a strain of NOD mice that develops SAPP, owing to a dominant, loss-of-function G228W mutation in the autoimmune regulator gene (NOD.AireGW/+ mice) (7). PNS autoimmunity in NOD.AireGW/+ mice shares key features with human CIDP, including infiltration of peripheral nerves by CD4+ T cells and F4/80+ macrophages (25–27), IFN-γ production by CD4+ T cells (28, 29), and peripheral nerve demyelination (7, 30). We screened mRNA levels of 6 ECM genes with known roles in PNS development: laminin a2 (Lama2) (31), laminin a4 (Lama4) (31), laminin a5 (Lama5) (32), laminin b1 (Lamb1) (31), thrombospondin 2 (Thbs2) (33), and Postn (34, 35). We used quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) to compare the relative expression levels of these genes between sciatic nerves from age-matched WT (NOD.WT) mice and those of affected NOD.AireGW/+ mice. Sciatic nerves from NOD.AireGW/+ mice were harvested when severe neuropathy (clinical score of 3 out of a maximum of 4) was observed. While the levels of Lama2, Lama4, Lama5, and Lamb1 mRNA showed no change (Figure 1, A–D), the levels of Thbs2 and Postn were significantly increased in neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice compared with levels in NOD.WT mice (Figure 1, E and F). Increased Thbs2 expression with PNS inflammation was not surprising, given previous reports that Thbs2 expression increases after nerve injury and that Thbs2 may play a role in axonal regeneration (36). However, increased Postn expression was unexpected, since it has not been previously linked to peripheral nerve injury or inflammation.

Figure 1 Increased Postn expression in SAPP. (A–F) RNA was isolated from the sciatic nerves of NOD.WT (WT) and NOD.AireGW/+ neuropathic mice. Lama2 (A), Lama4 (B), Lama5 (C), Lamb1 (D), Thbs2 (E), and Postn (F) expression relative to cyclophilin was measured by qRT-PCR. Values are expressed as the fold change compared with WT. (G) POSTN expression was measured by Western blotting of sciatic nerve lysates from NOD.WT (WT) and NOD.AireGW/+ (AireGW/+) neuropathic mice. GAPDH was used as a loading control. Each lane represents an individual mouse. (H) Densitometric analysis of the Western blot in G. (I) POSTN immunohistochemical staining of sciatic nerves from WT mice, neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice, neuropathic SCID recipients of NOD.AireGW/+ splenocytes, and neuropathic SCID recipients of P0T splenocytes. Note that POSTN immunoreactivity was mostly found in the perineurium (arrowheads) of NOD.WT (WT) nerves, whereas the endoneurium was diffusively positive in nerves from NOD.AireGW/+ mice, SCID recipients of NOD.AireGW/+ splenocyte AT, and SCID recipients of NOD.POT splenocyte AT. Scale bar: 180 μm. (J) Immunofluorescence staining of biopsy samples from patients with axonal neuropathy or CIDP. Increased endoneurial POSTN immunoreactivity was observed in the CIDP sample. Scale bar: 200 μm. (A–F and H) Each dot represents an individual animal. **P < 0.005 and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. Individuals values and means are shown.

A member of the fasciclin family, Postn is widely expressed during embryonic development (34, 37–40). POSTN promotes cell motility through interaction with integrins (41, 42) and has been linked to several inflammatory diseases (20–22, 43), making it an intriguing target to investigate. Increased Postn expression was associated with neuropathy, since 8-week-old preneuropathic mice expressed similar levels of Postn mRNA compared with levels in NOD.WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99308DS1). To examine POSTN expression in SAPP, we used Western blotting and immunostaining to characterize POSTN protein expression in the PNS of neuropathic mice. Western blot analysis showed significantly increased POSTN protein in whole sciatic nerves from neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice compared with nerves from NOD.WT mice (Figure 1, G and H). We verified that this 75-kDa band corresponded to POSTN, since it was absent in Postn-deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 2). Immunostaining showed that POSTN immunoreactivity was mostly restricted to the perineurium of NOD.WT nerves (Figure 1I, top left), whereas POSTN immunoreactivity was also diffusely positive in the endoneurium of affected NOD.AireGW/+ nerves (Figure 1I, top right). Thus, Postn mRNA and protein expression is increased in neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ nerves.

To determine whether increased Postn expression is specific to NOD.AireGW/+ mice, we immunostained sciatic nerves from 2 additional models of inflammatory neuropathies: (a) autoimmune peripheral neuropathy induced in immunodeficient SCID mice upon transfer of splenocytes from neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice (7) and (b) transfer of CD4+ T cells from a myelin protein zero–specific (Mpz- or P0-specific) T cell receptor–Tg mouse line (NOD.POT TCR–Tg) (44). Reconstituted mice were sacrificed when severe neuropathy (clinical score of 3) was observed. We observed by immunohistochemistry that POSTN expression in sciatic nerves was increased in both of these models (Figure 1I, bottom 2 images), suggesting that induction of Postn is not unique to NOD.AireGW/+ mice, but is a more generalizable feature of inflammatory peripheral neuropathies in mice. Interestingly, we observed no change in the expression of Postn 3 days after axotomy (Supplemental Figure 3), suggesting that Postn upregulation in the PNS may be specific to inflammatory neuropathies. Finally, to determine whether POSTN is upregulated in human CIDP, we immunostained nerve biopsies from 5 patients with CIDP and 5 patients with axonal (noninflammatory) neuropathy. We detected POSTN expression in 2 of the 5 CIDP patients’ samples, but not in the samples from the patients with axonal neuropathy (Figure 1J). Therefore, POSTN upregulation is a feature of inflammatory neuropathy in both mice and humans.

Schwann cells express Postn during SAPP. To identify the cells expressing Postn, we generated NOD Postn reporter mice, which harbor a Postn allele into which a lacZ cassette is targeted (45). We performed histochemistry for β-gal using X-gal as a substrate (46) on nerves from neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ and age-matched NOD.WT mice that were heterozygous for this Postn allele (PostnlacZ/+). In NOD.WT PostnlacZ/+ mice, X-gal crystals were restricted to the perineurium of sciatic nerves (Figure 2A, top left), but in severely neuropathic (clinical score of 3) NOD.AireGW/+ PostnlacZ/+ mice, X-gal crystals were also prominent in the endoneurium (Figure 2, A and B). In parallel, we used adoptive transfer (AT) of splenocytes from neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice to induce neuropathy in T and B cell–deficient NOD.SCID PostnlacZ/+ recipients; in reconstituted mice, non–T and non–B cell lineages derived from NOD.SCID hosts harbor the Postn reporter allele. Sciatic nerves from NOD.SCID PostnlacZ/+ recipient mice were examined when severe neuropathy (clinical score of 3) was observed and were compared with unreconstituted NOD.SCID Postnlacz/+ control mice. In the AT model, we observed β-gal activity in a pattern that was similar to that of the spontaneous NOD.AireGW/+ model. Namely, in unreconstituted, non-neuropathic control mice, we found that β-gal activity was absent in the endoneurium and was only seen in the perineurium. On the other hand, in reconstituted, neuropathic recipient mice, we found that β-gal activity was present in the endoneurium (Figure 2, A and B, bottom), confirming that endoneurial Postn expression was associated with neuropathy development and demonstrating that nonlymphocytes expressed Postn.

Figure 2 Postn is expressed by Schwann cells. Histochemistry for β-gal using X-gal was performed on sciatic nerves from NOD.WT Postnlacz/+ mice (WT, n = 4) and NOD.AireGW/+ PostnlacZ/+ mice (n = 3) as well as from NOD.SCID PostnlacZ/+ (PostnlacZ/+) reporter mice without (n = 4) or with (n = 8) NOD.AireGW/+ (AireGW/+) splenocyte AT. (A) Macroscopic view of sciatic nerve cross sections. The perineurium of WT and NOD.SCID PostnlacZ/+ nerves was X-gal positive (arrowheads); the endoneurium (E) was also X-gal positive in NOD.AireGW/+ PostnlacZ/+ and NOD.SCID PostnlacZ/+ mice that underwent AT. Original magnification, ×4.5. (B) Semithin sections were stained with paraphenylenediamine. X-gal crystals are blue, and some large clusters are indicated with arrowheads in a region with reduced myelinated axon density. Original magnification, ×100. (C–E) EM images. Arrowheads indicate X-gal crystals, which are electron dense; asterisks indicate axons. X-gal crystals were found in promyelinating (C), nonmyelinating (D), and myelinating (E) Schwann cells. Scale bars: 2 μm (C and E) and 500 nm (D). (F) Postn expression relative to cyclophilin, measured by qRT-PCR. RNA was isolated from whole sciatic nerves from NOD.WT mice, CD11b+ or CD3+ cells enriched from NOD.AireGW/+ neuropathic mice, or p75+ Schwann cells purified from sciatic nerves from WT and affected NOD.AireGW/+ neuropathic mice. Each dot in F represents an individual mouse. (G) Immunofluorescence staining of S100B (green) and POSTN (red) in CIDP patients’ biopsy samples. Scale bar: 20 μm. (H) HSCs were cultured with NRG1, TGF-β, or both NRG1 and TGF-β. POSTN expression was measured by qRT-PCR. Each dot in H represents an individual well. **P < 0.005 and ***P < 0.0005, by 1-way ANOVA with multiple comparisons test.

Light microscopic analysis of semithin sections of epoxy-embedded nerves from both neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ and NOD.SCID Postnlacz/+ AT recipient mice revealed diffuse endoneurial β-gal activity as well as areas of intense β-gal activity (Figure 2B). We next used electron microscopy (EM) to characterize the cell types expressing Postn in the endoneurium of neuropathic nerves. EM revealed that X-gal crystals were in neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ Schwann cells, which was inferred by their physical relationships with axons (Figure 2, C and D, top panels). We observed a similar pattern in nerves from reconstituted, neuropathic NOD.SCID PostnlacZ/+ recipient mice (Figure 2, C and D, bottom, and Figure 2E). We observed X-gal crystals in promyelinating Schwann cells that ensheathed large axons (Figure 2C), nonmyelinating Schwann cells associated with many small, unmyelinated axons (Figure 2D), and normal-appearing, myelinating Schwann cells (Figure 2E). We also observed X-gal crystals in endoneurial cells with features distinct from those of Schwann cells (Supplemental Figure 4). To rule out the possibility that X-gal crystals were a nonspecific staining artifact independent of the lacZ transgene, we performed histochemistry for β-gal on NOD.SCID mice lacking the PostnlacZ reporter. Nerve sections from NOD.SCID Postn+/+ recipient mice did not exhibit X-gal crystals, even in regions with reduced numbers of myelinated axons (Supplemental Figure 5), demonstrating that X-gal crystals are specific to the lacZ transgene. Together, these findings indicate that X-gal crystals seen in Schwann cells and non-Schwann endoneurial cells of neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice reflect Postn reporter expression.

To confirm that Schwann cells are a source of increased Postn expression in neuropathic nerves, we measured relative Postn mRNA expression by qRT-PCR in flow-sorted live CD45–CD3–p75+ (p75+) Schwann cells (gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 6). In NOD.WT mice, in which neuropathy is absent, this cell population consists of nonmyelinating Schwann cells (47). In neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice, on the other hand, this cell population probably also contains denervated (48, 49) and promyelinating (50) Schwann cells in addition to the normal nonmyelinating Schwann cells. In line with our EM results, p75+ Schwann cells from neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice expressed significantly more Postn mRNA than did p75+ Schwann cells isolated from NOD.WT animals (Figure 2F). Since X-gal crystals were also observed in non-Schwann cells (Supplemental Figure 4), we also measured Postn expression by qRT-PCR in CD3+ T cells and CD11b+ macrophages isolated from the sciatic nerve of neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice. Neither CD3+ T cells nor CD11b+ macrophages expressed Postn (Figure 2F). Thus, we conclude that Schwann cells induce Postn expression in mouse models of inflammatory neuropathies and are the main source of POSTN in the sciatic nerve during neuropathy, whereas CD3+ T cells and CD11b+ macrophages do not express Postn.

While our data indicate that murine Schwann cells produce POSTN during neuropathy, the cellular source of POSTN in patients with CIDP is still unclear. To determine whether human Schwann cells (HSCs) are the source of POSTN in patients with CIDP, we immunofluorescently labeled patients’ CIDP biopsy samples with antibodies against POSTN and the Schwann cell marker S100B (Figure 2G). We observed prominent overlap between POSTN and S100B, indicating that Schwann cells are the source of POSTN in human CIDP patients as well as in murine SAPP. As a complementary approach, we sought to determine whether a HSC line can be induced to express POSTN. It has been reported that Neuregulin 1 (NRG1) and TGF-β can induce Postn expression in cultured rat Schwann cells (35). Further, Tgfb is highly expressed in the sciatic nerve of SAPP mice (Supplemental Figure 7), suggesting its presence at the site of inflammation. Moreover, infiltrating CD4+ T cells express high levels of Tgfb (data not shown). Given these data, we cultured immortalized HSCs in the presence of NRG1, TGF-β, or both NRG1 and TGF-β, and measured POSTN expression by qRT-PCR (Figure 2H). POSTN expression was increased by 3-fold in HSCs treated with TGF-β or TGF-β and NRG1, but not in HSCs treated with NRG1 alone. These data indicate that TGF-β induces POSTN expression in HSCs and support the notion that Schwann cells are the source of increased POSTN expression in CIDP.

Postn deficiency delays the onset of neuropathy. Mice homozygous for the Postn lacZ reporter allele also lack functional Postn expression, because the β-gal cassette replaces exons 4–10 of the Postn gene (45). Thus, NOD.PostnlacZ/lacZ mice are effectively Postn knockouts (hereafter referred to as NOD.Postn–/–). Although Postn is expressed in the PNS during embryonic development, it has been reported that Postn-deficient mice have normal PNS function (35) demonstrating that Postn is dispensable for PNS development. Consistent with this, we saw no overt signs of PNS impairment in NOD.Postn–/– mice when assessed clinically (Supplemental Figure 8A), electrophysiologically (Supplemental Figure 8, B–E), or anatomically (Supplemental Figure 8, F–H). Thus, genetic Postn deficiency in mice does not alter PNS structure or function or preclude the use of Postn-deficient mice to probe the role of Postn in PNS autoimmunity.

To undertake these studies, we used the AT model of inflammatory neuropathy, in which splenocytes from Postn-sufficient, neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice were transferred into Postn-deficient NOD.SCID recipients (NOD.SCID Postn–/–). Reconstituted recipient mice were Postn deficient in non–T and –B cell types (including Schwann cells), since NOD.SCID Postn–/– recipient mice lack T and B cells. Splenocyte transfer provoked neuropathy in more than 90% of Postn-sufficient (NOD.SCID Postn+/+ or NOD.SCID Postn+/–) recipient mice by 12 weeks after transfer (Figure 3A). The incidence of neuropathy was not different between Postn WT (NOD.SCID Postn+/+) and heterozygous (NOD.SCID Postn+/–) recipient mice (Supplemental Figure 9), suggesting that heterozygosity for the mutant Postn allele does not have a functional consequence. In contrast, we found that NOD.SCID Postn–/– recipient mice were protected from neuropathy, since splenocyte transfer provoked neuropathy in only 40% of NOD.SCID Postn–/– recipients by 12 weeks after transfer (Figure 3A). Thus, Postn deficiency in non–T and –B cells ameliorates clinical neuropathy.

Figure 3 Postn deficiency protects against neuropathy. NOD.SCIDPostn+/+, NOD.SCIDPostn+/–, and NOD.SCIDPostn–/– mice after AT with NOD.AireGW/+ activated splenocytes. NOD.SCID Postn–/– mice were compared with NOD.SCID Postn+/+ and NOD.SCID Postn+/– mice. (A) Neuropathy incidence curve shows the onset of clinical symptoms. Dotted line represents the time point at which mice were used in experiments (10 weeks after AT). (B) Representative CMAP traces 10 weeks after AT. The CMAP of the NOD.SCID Postn+/– nerve had a smaller amplitude and was more dispersed than that of the NOD.SCID Postn–/– nerve (note the difference in the y-axis scale: 2 vs. 20 mV). (C) Peak amplitude, (D) conduction velocity, and (E) duration of CMAPs for mice in A. Each dot represents an individual mouse. (F) Representative images of semithin sections of sciatic nerves from NOD.SCID Postn+/– (n = 8) and NOD.SCID Postn–/– (n = 3) recipients of NOD.AireGW/+ activated splenocytes. Original magnification, ×100. (G) The number of myelinated axons/1,000 μm2 was counted in cross sections of tibial nerves from NOD.SCID Postn+/– and NOD.SCID Postn–/– AT recipients. (H) EM images. Demyelinated axons (indicated by asterisks) were observed in the NOD.SCID Postn+/– nerve (n = 8), whereas the NOD.SCID Postn–/– (n = 3) nerve looked normal. Scale bar: 2 μm. (I) H&E staining of sciatic nerves. The NOD.SCID Postn+/– nerve was heavily infiltrated by hematoxylin-positive nuclei compared with the NOD.SCID Postn–/– nerve. Scale bar: 12 μm. (J) Infiltration scores were assigned as follows: 0 = no infiltration; 1 = 1%–25% of the nerve was infiltrated; 2 = 26%–50% of the nerve was infiltrated; 3 = 51%–75% of the nerve was infiltrated; 4 = 76%–100% of the nerve was infiltrated. Each dot represents an individual mouse. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.005, by log-rank test (A), 2-tailed, unpaired t test with Welch’s correction (C–E and G), or Fisher’s exact test (J).

To further characterize PNS disease in these mice, we performed electromyography (EMG) on recipients 10 weeks after AT, or earlier, if moderate or severe neuropathy (clinical score of 3) was noted. The 10-week time point was chosen, because most Postn-sufficient recipient mice develop neuropathy by this time. EMG revealed that Postn-sufficient recipients had significantly reduced compound muscle action potential (CMAP) peak amplitudes (Figure 3, B and C), slower conduction velocities (Figure 3D), and increased CMAP duration (Figure 3, B and E) compared with NOD.SCID Postn–/– recipient mice 10 weeks after AT. The combination of increased CMAP durations and reduced conduction velocities suggested that more axons were demyelinated in the Postn-sufficient recipient mice. To investigate this point, we examined sciatic nerves by light microscopy (semithin sections) and EM (thin sections) and found larger regions of demyelinated axons in Postn-sufficient recipients compared with Postn-deficient recipients (Figure 3, F and H). In order to quantify demyelination, we compared the density of myelinated axons in tibial nerve cross sections. As expected, the number of myelinated axons/1,000 μm2 was significantly lower in Postn-sufficient AT recipient mice than in Postn-deficient mice (Figure 3G). In addition to demyelination, other factors such as edema and immune cell infiltration may contribute to the decreased myelinated nerve density observed in neuropathic animals. Indeed, the regions of demyelinated axons contained many cells that were not surrounded by a basal lamina and had the ultrastructural features of macrophages and lymphocytes. To investigate this issue further, we stained paraffin sections of sciatic nerves with H&E and observed decreased cellular infiltration of the sciatic nerve in NOD.SCID Postn–/– recipients compared with Postn-sufficient recipients (Figure 3, I and J).

We next used flow cytometry to determine the cellular composition of sciatic nerves in reconstituted Postn-sufficient versus Postn-deficient recipient mice. We found decreased frequency and fewer absolute numbers of infiltrating CD45+ hematopoietic cells in sciatic nerves of NOD.SCID Postn–/– recipients compared with Postn-sufficient recipients (Figure 4, A–C), confirming decreased immune cell infiltration with Postn deficiency. To determine whether Postn deficiency alters the cellular composition of immune cell infiltration, we compared the frequencies of CD3+ T cells and F4/80+ macrophages within the nerves. We previously reported that T cells and macrophages account for the majority of infiltrating cells in neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice (7). Likewise, immunohistochemical staining of sciatic nerve sections from reconstituted, neuropathic NOD.SCID recipients of transferred NOD.AireGW/+ splenocytes showed increased CD3+ T cells and F4/80+ macrophages (Supplemental Figure 10). The frequency and absolute numbers of both CD3+ T cells (Figure 4, D–F) and CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages (Figure 4, G–I) were reduced in reconstituted NOD.SCID Postn–/– recipient mice compared with their Postn-sufficient counterparts. Thus, we conclude that neuropathy resistance in Postn-deficient recipient mice is associated with less demyelination and decreased immune cell infiltration.

Figure 4 Postn-deficient mice have fewer infiltrating T cells and macrophages. Flow cytometry was used to evaluate the immune cell infiltrate of sciatic nerves from NOD.SCID Postn+/+, NOD.SCID Postn+/–, and NOD.SCID Postn–/– mice 10 weeks after AT with NOD.AireGW/+ activated splenocytes. (A) Representative histograms of CD45 staining. (B) Frequency and (C) total number of CD45+ cells. (D) Representative dot plots of CD3+ versus live/dead staining. (E) Frequency and (F) total number of CD3+ cells. (G) Representative flow plots of F4/80+ versus CD11b+ staining. (H) Frequency and (I) total number of F4/80+CD11b+ cells. Each dot represents an individual mouse. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test with Welch’s correction.

POSTN promotes macrophage chemotaxis. Reduced T cell and macrophage numbers in the sciatic nerve of Postn-deficient AT recipient mice could be the result of reduced proliferation, reduced T cell activation, or increased cell death. If Postn deficiency impacts T cell or macrophage proliferation or death, one would expect to see fewer T cells and macrophages in the spleens of Postn-deficient mice. However, we observed no difference in the frequency or total number of CD3+, CD4+, or CD8+ T cells or CD11b+ macrophages (Supplemental Figure 11). Additionally, the frequency and number of Ki67+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 12, A–C) and macrophages (Supplemental Figure 12, D–F) were similar in NOD.Postn+/+ and NOD.Postn–/– mice, suggesting that Postn deficiency does not affect T cell or macrophage proliferation. Likewise, we observed no difference in the frequency or number of effector/memory (CD44+CD62L–) CD4+ T cells in Postn-deficient mice compared with Postn-sufficient mice (Supplemental Figure 12, G–K). Finally, we detected no difference in the expression of the apoptotic regulator Bcl2 in macrophages treated in vitro with POSTN (Supplemental Figure 13). Taken together, these data suggest that reduced numbers of T cells and macrophages in the sciatic nerves of Postn-deficient AT recipients cannot be explained by altered immune cell proliferation, activation, or death.

Another possible explanation for decreased T cell and macrophage nerve infiltration in Postn-deficient mice is that POSTN normally promotes the migration of these immune cell types into the PNS. We used a Transwell system (Figure 5A) to test the ability of CD4+ T cells or macrophages to migrate toward increasing concentrations of POSTN protein. POSTN failed to induce the migration of CD4+ T cells that were isolated from the spleens of neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice, regardless of the concentration of POSTN (Figure 5B). However, the migration of RAW cells, a macrophage-derived cell line, was increased in response to POSTN in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 5C). We observed similar results when NOD.AireGW/+ bone marrow–derived macrophages were used in place of RAW cells (Figure 5D). Known POSTN receptors include the integrins ITGAV (42) and ITGAM (CD11b) (41), which have been implicated in mediating various POSTN-dependent effects, and macrophages in infiltrated sciatic nerves express both CD11b (also known as ITGAM) (Figure 4G) and ITGAV (Figure 5E). Inclusion of blocking antibodies specific to CD11b/ITGAM or ITGAV in the upper chamber of the Transwell prevented RAW cells and NOD.AireGW/+ bone marrow–derived macrophages from migrating across the membrane, whereas IgG isotype control antibodies did not (Figure 5, F and G). These data demonstrate that POSTN is directly chemotactic to macrophages but not T cells and that this response requires ITGAV and ITGAM.

Figure 5 POSTN promotes macrophage chemotaxis via AM and AV integrins. (A) Transwell migration assay diagram. T cells or macrophages were placed in the upper chamber of a Transwell, and POSTN was placed in the lower chamber. Following a 4-hour (T cells) or 18-hour (macrophages) culture, the number of cells in the bottom chamber was enumerated. The concentration of POSTN was varied from 50 to 1,000 ng/ml. (B) CD4+ T cells isolated from the spleens of neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice were used in a Transwell migration assay as outlined in A. Each dot represents an individual mouse. (C) RAW macrophages were used in a Transwell migration assay. Each dot represents an individual well. (D) Bone marrow was isolated from NOD.AireGW/+ neuropathic mice and grown in the presence of GM-CSF for 5 days to generate bone marrow–derived macrophages, which were used in a Transwell migration assay. Each dot represents an individual mouse. (E) Sciatic nerves from neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice were digested and stained for flow cytometry. A representative histogram of ITGAV expression on CD45+CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages is shown. ITGAV expression was compared with a fluorescence-minus-one (FMO) control. The number represents the frequency of events within the gate. RAW cells (F) or bone marrow–derived macrophages (G) were used in a Transwell migration assay with 100 ng/ml POSTN. IgG isotype control, anti-ITGAM (CD11b), or anti-ITGAV antibodies were included in the top chamber of the Transwell. All values are represented as the fold change compared with media alone. ****P < 0.0001. Statistical analysis was performed in R using the lm() function, where parameters were fit to each mouse as well as the difference in treatment. P values were calculated by comparing the fit of the full model to a model without a term for the difference in treatment and adjusted using Bonferroni’s correction.

Macrophages promote the development of PNS autoimmunity. While macrophages are a predominant cell type in the immune cell infiltrate of neuropathic nerves, their role in the development of autoimmune peripheral neuropathy is unclear. To address this question, we first assessed the expression of M1- and M2-associated markers. We isolated macrophages from the sciatic nerves of neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice and measured the expression of M1- and M2-associated markers by qRT-PCR. Since NOD.WT sciatic nerves have few resident macrophages, we used whole NOD.WT nerve tissue as a comparison. No significant difference was seen in the expression of the M1-associated markers Il12, iNos, or Cd86 or the M2-associated markers Il10, Fizz, Mrc, or Ym1 (Supplemental Figure 14); however, we detected a significant increase in the M1-associated markers Cxcxl9, Cxcl10, and Tnfa and the M2-associated markers Arg and Tgfb (Figure 6, A–E). Additionally, we used flow cytometry to measure the activation markers CD80, CD86, and MHCII on nerve-infiltrating CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages from the sciatic nerves of neuropathic NOD.AireGW/+ mice. Compared with CD11b–F4/80– nonmacrophage cells, CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages expressed more CD80, CD86, and MHCII (Figure 6, F–H). CD11b–F4/80– nonmacrophage cells from sciatic nerves of NOD.AireGW/+ mice expressed an intermediate amount of MHCII (Figure 6H), which may reflect an upregulation of MHCII expression by other cell types such as Schwann cells (51–53). These data suggest that nerve-infiltrating macrophages are heterogeneous, expressing both M1- and M2-associated markers, and express markers of activation.

Figure 6 Macrophages promote peripheral neuropathy. (A–G) RNA was isolated from the sciatic nerves of NOD.WT (WT) mice and from CD3–CD11b+ enriched macrophages from the sciatic nerves of NOD.AireGW/+ neuropathic mice. Cxcl9 (A), Cxcl10 (B), Tnfa (C), Arg (D), and Tgfb (E) expression relative to cyclophilin was measured by qRT-PCR. (F–H) Sciatic nerves from NOD or NOD.AireGW/+ neuropathic mice were digested and stained for flow cytometric analysis. Representative histograms showing CD80+ (F), CD86+ (G), and MHCII+ (H) expression on macrophages and nonmacrophages from NOD or NOD.AireGW/+ neuropathic mice. (I) Macrophages were skewed toward an M1 or M2 phenotype prior to inclusion in a Transwell migration assay; 100 ng/ml POSTN was used in the bottom chamber. All values are represented as the fold change compared with media alone. (J–N) NOD.SCID recipients of NOD.AireGW/+ splenocytes were treated with vehicle or clodronate-containing liposomes weekly starting 5 weeks (arrow) after AT; nerve conductions were done at 10 weeks (dotted line in J). (J) Neuropathy incidence curve shows that fewer clodronate-treated mice developed neuropathy. (K) Representative EMG CMAPs from untreated NOD.SCID mice as well as post-AT NOD.SCID mice treated with vehicle or clodronate liposomes (note the difference in the scale of the y axis: 5 vs. 20 mV). Compared with vehicle, clodronate significantly reduced the CMAP peak amplitudes (L), CMAP durations (M), and conduction velocities (N). Each dot represents an individual mouse. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005, and ****P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed t test with Welch’s correction (A–E), log-rank test (J), or ordinary 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test for multiple comparisons (L–N). max, maximum.

Since nerve-infiltrating macrophages express both M1- and M2-associated markers, we wondered whether POSTN attracts macrophages of a specific phenotype. POSTN has been suggested to recruit M2 antiinflammatory macrophages (54), but whether POSTN also recruits the M1 macrophage subtype is unclear. To test this, macrophages were skewed toward an M1 or M2 phenotype prior to inclusion in a Transwell migration assay. Unskewed, and M1- and M2-skewed macrophages all migrated to a similar degree in response to POSTN (Figure 6I), indicating that POSTN is a chemotactic factor for both M1 and M2 macrophages. It has also been reported that POSTN can regulate the expression of markers of M1 and M2 polarization (54). To determine whether POSTN alters macrophage polarization, we skewed macrophages toward an M1 or M2 phenotype in the presence or absence of POSTN and measured the expression of M1 and M2 markers by qRT-PCR. POSTN did not change the expression of the M1-associated markers Tnfa and iNos or the M2-associated marker Arg (Supplemental Figure 15). Thus, POSTN does not impact macrophage polarization in vitro.

Next, to determine whether macrophages contribute to SAPP, we treated NOD.AireGW/+ mice between 7 and 14 weeks of age with clodronate liposomes to deplete phagocytic cells. Uptake of clodronate liposomes by phagocytes induces their apoptosis, and clodronate liposomes have previously been used to deplete macrophages in autoimmune mouse models (55–58). As expected, fewer F4/80+CD11b+ macrophages were noted in the spleens of mice 3 days after treatment with clodronate compared with vehicle control liposome numbers (Supplemental Figure 16). Clodronate treatment was associated with a significant delay in the onset of peripheral neuropathy in NOD.AireGW/+ mice compared with vehicle liposome treatment (Supplemental Figure 17A). Flow cytometric analysis of sciatic nerves from 21-week-old NOD.AireGW/+ mice demonstrated decreased frequency and absolute numbers of CD11b+F4/80+ macrophages in the sciatic nerves of clodronate liposome–treated mice. Thus, clodronate treatment protects against SAPP through macrophage depletion (Supplemental Figure 17, B and C). In parallel, we investigated whether macrophage depletion was similarly protective in the AT model of inflammatory neuropathy. We administered clodronate or vehicle liposomes to reconstituted NOD.SCID recipients from 5 weeks after transfer until the mice developed neuropathy or were used in further experiments. The onset of clinical neuropathy in reconstituted recipients was significantly delayed with clodronate compared with vehicle liposome treatment (Figure 6J). Moreover, nerve conductions performed 5 weeks after administering clodronate (10 weeks after administration of splenocytes) (Figure 6, K–N) showed increased CMAP peak amplitudes (Figure 6L), decreased CMAP durations (Figure 6M), and faster nerve conduction velocities (Figure 6N) with clodronate treatment. Thus, in the AT model, clodronate-mediated depletion of macrophages protects against the development of demyelinating neuropathy, which suggests a pathogenic role for macrophages in inflammatory neuropathy.