Hyperfunctional complement C3 promotes C5-dependent atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome in mice

Natural history of a familial C3 Asn1115 mutation discovered in the NRCTC aHUS cohort. The C3 Asn1115 point mutation has been identified in 3 families, including in the NRCTC/Paris aHUS patient cohort (Figure 1A) (26). The patients are heterozygous for a missense mutation in C3 (C3 c.3343 G>A), corresponding to replacement of an aspartic acid with an asparagine at position 1115 of C3 (D1115N, Figure 1B; note this is D1093N in the mature protein) (15, 26, 28). The C3 Asn1115 variant has a substantial loss in binding to both MCP (CD46) and FH (26, 29), which we confirmed in additional surface plasmon resonance (SPR) analysis (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99296DS1). Despite almost complete loss of interaction with MCP, we hypothesized that the loss of interaction of the C-terminal region FH with the TED of this C3b (the cleaved, activated form of C3) variant, as illustrated in Figure 1B, would be important for selective recognition of a self-surface (38), which could be critical for the pathogenicity of the mutation. The chronological clinical parameters of creatinine and C3, FB, and FH of the family carrying the Asn1115 mutation are presented as available (Figure 1, C and D). One patient has a functioning renal transplant (28). This patient received the transplant before the era of preemptive eculizumab for kidney transplantation, and when graft function started to decline, a biopsy confirmed features of a chronic thrombotic microangiopathy (TMA; Figure 1, E and F). In the context of low-grade hemolysis, eculizumab treatment was commenced for recurrent aHUS (Figure 1C). This was successful, with no further deterioration in allograft function to date (albeit chronic damage had already occurred prior to the use of eculizumab). Notably in this patient, FH plasma levels were found to be above the upper limits of the normal range for the majority of the time points analyzed, while FB levels were below the normal range (Figure 1C), providing evidence of increased alternative pathway activation.

Figure 1 The NRCTC family heterozygous for C3 Asn1115 mutation. (A) Family pedigree showing affected individuals. (B) Location of the C3 mutation (D1115N) within the activated C3b fragment. The structure shown is the complex of human C3b, human FI, and mini-FH (SCRs 1–4 and SCRs 19–20, of human FH, connected by a poly-Gly linker) (5o32.pdb). C3b (blue) and FI (pink) are shown as cartoons, and mini-FH (gray) as a surface. The side chain atoms of C3b residue D1115 are shown as red spheres. CUB, complement C1r/C1s, Uegf, Bmp1. (C) Complement profile and renal events of II:1. Where available, C3 levels (top panel) with lower reference range (dotted line); FB levels (middle panel) with lower reference range (dashed line); and FH levels (bottom panel) with upper reference range (black dash-dotted line) are shown over more than 30 years. Associated clinical features are indicated above: ERSD and received first renal allograft, fourth year after transplant; Δ indicates declining graft function as a result of chronic allograft nephropathy; the second and third renal allografts are indicated by τ2 and τ3, respectively, with asterisk highlighting loss of third renal allograft to recurrent aHUS with increased creatinine and treatment with eculizumab (Ecul). (D) Where available, C3 and creatinine levels of individual II:3; C3 level in red (right y axis), and renal function in black; Δ indicates chronic TMA on biopsy followed by ESRD as indicated. (E) Representative H&E staining of II:3 showing double contouring (a feature of TMA); original magnification, ×40. (F) Electron micrograph from II:3 shows a capillary loop with detachment of the endothelium with accumulation of electron lucent material; original magnification, ×8000.

Successful generation and functional testing of recombinant mouse C3 and several disease-associated mutants. Data generated in vitro with mutant human C3 molecules have suggested that some are resistant to control by FH (26, 29), but there has been no direct in vivo demonstration that mutations in C3, including those identified in the Newcastle patients, cause aHUS. To address this, we sought to develop a new animal model. Initially, we needed to test the feasibility of transferring mutations in human C3 and their functional outcomes to murine C3. A pairwise sequence alignment confirmed that all mutated C3 residues identified in our earlier study (26) and several others identified later (29) were conserved in mouse C3, with the exception of R102 (Supplemental Figure 2A). Indeed, this pattern of residue conservation was noted across rat (P01026), bovine (Q2UVX4), pig (P01025), and guinea pig (P12387) C3 proteins (Supplemental Figure 2B). For ease of purification, we designed a cDNA construct to allow production of recombinant FLAG- and 7xHis-tagged murine C3 (NM_009778.3) in mammalian tissue culture (see Supplemental Methods and Supplemental Figure 3). After sequence confirmation of the recombinant mouse C3 (rmC3) construct, we used site-directed mutagenesis to generate 10 mutant rmC3 clones. These included 923ΔDG rmC3, based on the previous findings of gain of function for this mutant associated with C3 glomerulopathy (Supplemental Figure 2C) (39). The recombinant proteins were purified to homogeneity using FLAG-tag affinity chromatography and examined by SDS-PAGE (Supplemental Figure 4). Using standard fluid-phase cofactor assays, we found evidence that rmC3b (Val1072) and rmC3b (Asn1115), in comparison to WT rmC3b, demonstrated clear resistance to proteolytic inactivation by FI (Supplemental Figure 4). Furthermore, using SPR (Biacore), several of our C3b mutants had reduced binding to “mini” murine FH (mini-FH; a construct containing the 2 key C3b-binding sites, i.e., SCRs 1–5 and SCRs 18–20 of murine FH), with rmC3(Asn1115) having one of the lowest-affinity interactions in this assay (Supplemental Figure 5). This is entirely consistent with loss of an important H-bonding interaction with Tyr1190 of FH as described by Morgan et al. (38). To explore the in vivo consequence of C3 gain-of-function changes, we next generated a conditional knockin mouse (C3KI) based on the Asn1115 change.

Development of the C3KI model. Possession of a form of C3b that cannot be recognized by FH is expected to be embryonically lethal (40). Thus, C3KI mice were generated using conditional knockin technologies (Ozgene; see Supplemental Figure 6). When these mice were bred onto constitutive Cre-expressing mice (B6Tm1Cre/Oz), heterozygous (C3KI/WT) and homozygous (C3KI) mice were readily identified by genotype PCR (Figure 2A). Subsequent analysis of F 2 litters showed that proportions of specific genotypes were in line with expectations (20% WT versus 28% C3KI, with no influence on sex; Supplemental Figure 7A) from a normal Mendelian mode of inheritance, indicating that the D1115N mutation in C3 did not affect embryo survival in utero. At weaning (aged 18–21 days), many C3KI mice weighed less than their littermates (Supplemental Figure 7B), and by postpartum day 50 (P50) they exhibited significantly (P < 0.0001) higher mortality (Figure 2B). Analysis of plasma from C3KI/WT and C3KI mice showed the presence of intact mutant C3 protein and some evidence of C3 breakdown fragments, i.e., C3d, but not complete loss of intact C3 as observed in FH-deficient mice (Figure 2, C and D). See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material. Similar evidence was noted with respect to FB consumption (Supplemental Figure 7C). We suspect that C3b amplification is less well regulated, leading to an increased rate of conversion of C3 Asn1115 to C3b Asn1115 and low C3 levels (68 ± 5 μg/ml C3KI versus 365± 41 μg/ml for WT). However, the degree of C3 consumption/fragment generation was significantly lower than that seen in the FH-deficient mouse, where very little intact C3 was detectable in isolated plasma (15 ± 3 μg/ml; Figure 2, C and D) (36, 41).

Figure 2 Initial characterization of C3KI mice. (A) A representative ethidium bromide–stained PCR gel illustrating genotyping of C3KI mice, with the SalI digest, as appropriate, indicated by SI below the gel. (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curve analysis of the first 44 C3KI and C3KI/WT littermates (F 1 –F 3 ). Data for 44 WT littermates were identical to those for C3KI/WT. (C) Western blots of murine C3 derived from plasma (freshly collected into EDTA and run under reduced conditions) detected by goat anti–mouse C3 (MP Biomedicals). Mouse genotype is indicated above the lanes; each lane represents an individual mouse. Chemiluminescence image were captured using LI-COR Odyssey FC and displayed in pseudo-color. (D) Plasma murine C3 levels from 11 WT (gray circles), 6 knockin (KI)/WT (black squares), 15 KI (red triangles), and 16 FH-KO (black hexagons) mice were measured. Absorbance readings at 450 nm were converted to μg/ml using a standard curve based on purified mouse C3; mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001 and ****P < 0.0001 using unpaired t test with Welch’s correction.

Characterization of C3KI mice. Analysis of survival curves showed clearly that (homozygous) C3KI mice, but not (heterozygous) C3KI/WT mice, had a higher mortality than WT mice. We therefore decided to track C3KI mice from P7. C3KI mice were smaller than littermates at all stages of analysis, and many C3KI mice displayed heavy proteinuria and significant hematuria (Figure 3, A and B). Creatinine levels (reflecting renal impairment) were elevated in the majority of C3KI mice, but were highest in mice in the final stages of disease, as expected (Figure 3C). Additionally, urea levels, another surrogate marker of renal dysfunction, were elevated in the majority of C3KI mice (Figure 3D). Platelet counts were lower in C3KI mice, and very sick animals presented with severe thrombocytopenia (Figure 3E). Blood films from C3KI mice contained schistocytes, indicating fragmentation of red blood cells (Figure 3F). The presence of schistocytes coupled with the observation of thrombocytopenia are consistent with microangiopathic hemolytic anemia, a salient feature of aHUS.

Figure 3 Further characterization of the C3KI mice. Where available, levels of proteinuria (A) and hematuria (B) were measured by Combistix (Siemens/Bayer) analysis of urine collected during routine handling. Results for 13 C3KI (triangles), 24 C3KI/WT (squares), and 8 WT (circles) mice, P14–P21, are shown. (C) Creatinine values obtained from the mouse plasma taken from 19 C3KI, 34 C3KI/WT heterozygous, and 19 WT mice, P14–P28, are shown. (D) Urea values obtained from plasma taken from 13 C3KI mice, 4 C3KI/WT, and 4 WT mice. (E) Platelet counts of 8 C3KI, 12 C3KI/WT, and 5 WT mice on P21. Absolute numbers were provided by use of cell count beads and flow cytometry. (F) A representative (n = 8, P21) Giemsa-stained blood film from a C3KI mouse showing schistocytes (indicated by black arrows), consistent with mechanical hemolysis of red blood cells. Original magnification ×40. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005 using unpaired t test with Welch’s correction.

TMA in C3KI mice. C3KI mice had renal disease, as evidenced by proteinuria, hematuria and elevated creatinine, and a proportion reached ESRF, requiring euthanasia. Periodic acid–Schiff (PAS) staining of kidney sections, from C3KI mice ranging from 14 to 28 days old, was consistent with histological features typical of a chronic TMA, including mesangiolysis (Figure 4A), followed by microaneurysm formation resulting from the dissolution of the mesangial matrix (Figure 4B) and double contouring of the glomerular basement membrane (Figure 4C). Electron microscopy confirmed endothelial injury with loss of fenestrations and subendothelial lucency (Figure 4D). Fibrin deposition within glomeruli was observed in C3KI mice, and occasionally, intravascular thromboses were identified (Supplemental Figure 7, D–I). Interestingly, we did not see any histological evidence of a TMA in the C3KI/WT mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A–C), MAHA (Supplemental Figure 8D), or kidney disease even after a year (Supplemental Figure 8E).

Figure 4 TMA in C3KI mice. PAS-stained sections from C3KI mice aged 14–28 days. Images are representative of the 8 C3KI mice examined. Arrows highlight key examples of the following: (A) Mesangiolysis in the glomerulus. (B) Microaneurysms of the glomerular capillaries following dissolution of the matrix after the mesangiolysis. (C) Double contouring of glomerular capillary walls, a key feature of chronic TMA. Original magnification in A–C, ×40. (D) Electron microscopy (original magnification, ×7900) showing subendothelial lucency, which is consistent with ischemic conditions precipitated by the TMA from a day 7 C3KI mouse.

Complement dysregulation of C3KI. Having identified an aggressive renal disease in the C3KI mice, coupled with the histological analysis showing a TMA (in keeping with aHUS), we investigated the complement profile of the C3KI mice. Interestingly, plasma FH levels in C3KI mice were elevated (Figure 5A). This is consistent with a response to higher levels of complement activation or regulation (37). Additionally, plasma C5 levels were lower in C3KI mice (Figure 5B). Significant C3 fragment deposition was identified using immunofluorescence staining (Figure 5C). A granular staining pattern, largely confined to the mesangium and capillary walls of the glomerulus, was clearly evident in the C3KI mice. This was distinct from the C3KI/WT and WT littermates, in which tubulointerstitial staining was observed (which is normal in murine kidneys; refs. 24, 37). Detection of C9 (Figure 5D) in the glomeruli of C3KI mice, by immunofluorescence staining, suggested that terminal pathway activation and MAC deposition contribute to disease in the C3KI mice, as also happens during aHUS in humans. No glomerular C9 deposition was found in the kidney of C3KI/WT or WT mice (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Complement dysregulation in C3KI mice. (A) Complement FH levels in mouse plasma isolated from 19 C3KI mice (triangles), 34 C3KI/WT (squares), and 19 WT (circle) mice, P14–28, were established using an in-house sandwich ELISA described in Methods. (B) C5 levels in mouse plasma isolated from 17 C3KI, 15 C3KI/WT, and 8 WT mice on P14–P28 were established using an in-house sandwich ELISA. Relative units were generated via a standard curve based on WT control serum. (C) Immunofluorescence of glomerular C3 deposition in C3KI, C3KI/WT, and WT kidneys (representative of n = 10 in each group). Images were taken on a Zeiss Axio Imager II. Original magnification, ×20. Densitometry analysis is shown to the right of the panels; relative fluorescence units from >25 image captures are indicated. (D) Glomerular C9 deposition in C3KI in comparison to background staining of WT. Original magnification ×20; >6 image captures shown in densitometry. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001 using unpaired t test with Welch’s correction.

Molecular basis for complement dysregulation. Based on our work using rmC3 (Supplemental Figures 4 and 5), we expected C3 isolated from the blood of C3KI mice to have lower affinity, compared with WT murine C3, for FH. To confirm this, we isolated and purified C3 Asn1115 protein from knockin mice to homogeneity, and purified WT C3 as well as full-length FH from C57BL/6 mice. In addition, we generated recombinant mouse FH1–5, mouse Crry, and human FH19–20 (see Supplemental Methods for details). Using SPR, we measured the strength of the interaction between WT murine C3b or murine C3b Asn1115 (generated by incubation with human FB and FD; see Methods; 930 ± 10 RU amine coupled to a CM5 chip) and regulatory proteins or protein fragments. Full-length mouse serum–derived FH bound to WT C3 with an affinity (K D ) of 1.4 ± 0.13 μM, while it bound C3b Asn1115 with a K D of 3.7 ± 0.25 μM (Figure 6A). Recombinant mouse FH1–5 bound to both WT C3b and C3b Asn1115 with essentially equivalent affinity (2.9 ± 0.24 μM and 3.1 ± 0.34 μM, respectively; Figure 6B). These values are broadly similar to the affinity of full-length mouse FH binding to C3b Asn1115, and hence, taken together, these SPR data suggest the almost complete loss of binding between mutant C3 and the C-terminus of FH. We confirmed this using SPR to measure the binding between human FH19–20 (42, 43) (the analyte) and various versions of mouse C3b. FH19–20 bound WT C3b with a K D of 9.4 ± 1.2 μM (43), whereas it bound immobilized C3b Asn1115 with a much weaker K D (saturation was not reached) of >17.4 (Figure 6C). Finally, as Crry is the major cell surface regulator of complement in the mouse, we also evaluated its binding to WT and mutant C3b and found that recombinant mouse Crry bound to WT C3b and C3b Asn1115 with essentially equivalent affinity (3.2 ± 0.03 μM and 3.5 ± 0.06 μM, respectively; Figure 6D). Finally, fluid-phase FI cofactor assays, with purified reagents, indicated that C3b Asn1115 was more resistant to cleavage by human FI (with murine FH as cofactor) than WT murine C3b (Figure 6, E and F). These data are thus consistent with a mechanism whereby alternative pathway dysregulation in C3KI mice, arising from a perturbation of the binding site in C3b for the self/non-self-discriminatory C-terminal region of FH, is responsible for a TMA within the kidney and an aHUS-like phenotype in the mouse.

Figure 6 Molecular basis of complement dysregulation in C3KI mice. SPR analysis using mouse C3b derived from WT or C3KI mouse plasma. Mouse C3b was amine coupled to a CM5 biosensor chip (930 ± 10 RU). Doubly diluted concentration series of (A) purified murine FH (0 to 10 μM), (B) recombinant murine FH SCRs 1–5 (0 to 14.6 μM), (C) recombinant human FH SCRs 19-20 (0 to 20 μM), or (D) recombinant murine Crry SCRs 1–5 (0 to 10 μM) were flowed across the chip surface. The equilibrium dissociation constant K D was calculated using a steady-state model in the Biacore evaluation package, indicated as the black vertical line. *At the concentration range assayed here, human FH19–20 was not able to achieve saturated binding on the C3b Asn1115 surface; thus, an underestimated K D is indicated by the red vertical line. (E) Representative gels showing plasma-purified murine C3, as indicated, incubated with human FI and FH in a fluid phase cofactor activity assay, with densitometry analysis (Image Studio version 5.2) of intact α chain shown below; shown is the average of 3 experiments ± SEM with unpaired t test.

Reversing complement dysregulation in C3KI mice. The data presented above suggest that C3KI mice provide a unique model of complement-mediated disease that arises from a gain-of-function mutation rather than a loss-of-function change in complement regulators. The current gold standard treatment for complement-mediated aHUS in humans is eculizumab. We reasoned that treatment of C3KI mice with a C5-blocking mAb should protect them from developing aHUS.

Therefore, we injected P13–P30 C3KI mice with 50 μg/g BB5.1 (a C5-inhibiting mAb, with dosing based on previous studies; refs. 44, 45), for up to 2 weeks and compared them with C3KI mice dosed with isotype-control antibody (mouse IgG 1 /PBS). While 55% (6 of 11) of mice treated with the control antibody were removed from the study due to poor health, none of the mice treated with BB5.1 (0 of 8) succumbed to disease (Figure 7A). Failure to thrive, as indicated by low weight gain, was also partially reversed in BB5.1-treated mice compared with isotype controls (Supplemental Figure 9). Creatinine values were lower in the BB5.1 treatment arm, reflecting attenuation of renal injury, or else signs of renal recovery (Figure 7B). Platelet counts were significantly higher in the animals treated with BB5.1 (Figure 7C). C3 immunofluorescence appeared similar in both treatment arms, but C9 glomerular deposition was lower in the BB5.1 treatment arm (Figure 7D). Despite the marked clinical recovery in the BB5.1-treated cohort, histological analysis revealed only subtle improvement over the treatment period, with some persisting pathological features in both treated and control cohorts (Figure 7E). In general, an improvement in hematological outcomes for C3KI mice was achieved by C5 inhibition, consistent with a major role for the complement cascade in this mouse model of aHUS.

Figure 7 Treatment of the C3KI mice. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curve analysis showing 100% survival in C3KI animals treated with BB5.1 (n = 8), in comparison to isotype control–treated animals (n = 11). (B) Where available, plasma creatinine values were analyzed. Shown are results for 7 C3KI mice treated with BB5.1 (C3KI + BB5.1, red triangles), 8 C3KI mice treated with isotype control antibody (C3KI + isotype, blue diamonds), and 15 untreated C3KI/WT mice (black squares). (C) Platelet counts of 8 C3KI mice treated with BB5.1 and 6 C3KI mice treated with isotype control antibody. Absolute numbers were provided by use of cell count beads and flow cytometry. (D) Frozen kidney sections were collected from C3KI mice treated with BB5.1 or isotype control antibody and stained for glomerular C3 (anti-C3, upper panels, original magnification, ×20) and C9 deposition (anti-C9, lower panels, original magnification, ×10). Images are representative of 5 images per animal analyzed. (E) Top panels: PAS-stained sections from C3KI mice treated with BB5.1 and IgG control. Histology demonstrates features of a TMA. Original magnification, ×20. Representative of 8 BB5.1-treated animals and 6 IgG control-treated animals. Bottom panels: Electron microscopy images of BB5.1-treated animals and IgG control showing foot process effacement and subtle areas of subendothelial lucency. Original magnification, ×5000 (BB5.1), ×6000 (IgG). Representative of 2 C3KI BB5.1-treated and 2 C3KI IgG control–treated mice. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ****P < 0.0001 using unpaired t test with Welch’s correction.

Genetic deficiency in C5 protects mice from all kidney disease. To further validate the model and provide translational insight into long-term C5 blockade, we backcrossed the C3KI onto the C5-deficient mice (C5KO). As expected there was 100% survival of the C3KI.C5KO mice. Two cohorts of mice were tracked and culled at 2 and 6 months, respectively. No evidence of proteinuria was detected in urine collected before mice were culled in either cohort (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 10A), and creatinine levels were similar to those in age- and littermate-matched controls (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 10B). Collectively, these observations indicate a lack of chronic kidney disease. Plasma C3 levels remained low in C3KI.C5KO mice (118 ± 6 μg/ml) (Supplemental Figure 10C). This was particularly evident in the 6-month-old animals (84 ± 8 μg/ml) when compared with C3KI mice (68 ± 8 μg/ml) or C5KO mice (281 ± 60 μg/ml) (Figure 8C). Nevertheless, levels of C3 in the C3KI.C5KO mice were significantly (P < 0.0001) higher than the levels reported in the FH-KO mice (current model of C3 glomerulopathy), where all the fluid-phase C3 had been consumed (Figure 2C; ref. 41). As might be surmised from the low plasma C3 levels, glomerular C3 fragment deposition was still evident in both cohorts (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 10, D and E), while C9 staining was absent (Figure 8D, lower panels). The C3 fragment deposition in C3KI.C5KO mice did not appear to lead to morphological features of C3 glomerulopathy, as glomeruli appeared normal in the Martius scarlet blue– (MSB-) and PAS-stained sections (Figure 8, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 10, F–I). This was further validated using electron microscopy, whereby 6-month C3KI.C5KO mice showed healthy glomeruli and no evidence of electron-dense deposits (Figure 8G), similar to aged-matched WT (Figure 8H) and in contrast to 6-month FH-KO animals, which showed pathological features of C3 glomerulopathy (Supplemental Figure 10J). Peripheral blood smears showed no evidence of schistocytes in the C3KI.C5KO mice (Figure 8I and Supplemental Figure 10K).