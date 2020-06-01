Atypical cadherin FAT4 orchestrates lymphatic endothelial cell polarity in response to flow

Fat4 and Dchs1 are GATA2 target genes in LECs. To identify genes regulated by the pivotal transcriptional regulator of lymphatic vessel valve morphogenesis, GATA2, we undertook gene profiling of control and Gata2 siRNA–treated primary mouse embryonic LECs (mLECs). Analysis of the genes most significantly decreased in expression revealed that both Fat4 and Dchs1, encoding the large atypical cadherins FAT4 and DCHS1, were substantially decreased upon GATA2 knockdown. We next confirmed that FAT4 and DCHS1 were reduced in GATA2 siRNA–treated primary human LECs (hLECs); as expected, expression of both genes was decreased (Figure 1A). In the case of FAT4, this was also confirmed at the protein level, as FAT4 expression was reduced by approximately 55% in GATA2-deficient cells (Figure 1, B and C). Analysis of the genome-wide binding profile of GATA2 in hLECs revealed that FAT4 is probably directly regulated by GATA2; prominent GATA2 binding peaks were identified within the first intron of FAT4 (Figure 1D). Given the recent description of FAT4 mutations in Hennekam syndrome (21), features of which include lymphedema and lymphangiectasia (1), we focused on defining the role of Fat4 in lymphatic vascular development.

Figure 1 FAT4 and DCHS1 are GATA2 target genes. (A) GATA2-deficient hLECs had reduced expression of FAT4 and DCHS1 mRNA. (B) Western blots probed with FAT4 and β-actin revealed decreased FAT4 protein levels in hLECs treated with GATA2 siRNA (siGATA2). (C) Quantification of FAT4 levels following GATA2 knockdown. siCont., control siRNA. (D) ChIP-Seq profile demonstrating GATA2 occupancy (red arrows) in the first intron of FAT4 in hLECs. Data indicate the mean ± SEM (A) or ± SD (C). n = 3. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 by 2-tailed Student’s t test.

Fat4 is important for lymphatic vessel morphogenesis during development. Fat4-deficient mice have been reported to die soon after birth and exhibit features consistent with disrupted PCP signaling including cystic kidneys, a shortened body axis, and aberrant inner ear hair cell organization (25). To determine whether Fat4 is important for lymphatic vascular development, we investigated lymphangiogenesis throughout development in Fat4Δ/Δ mice, generated by crossing Fat4fl/fl mice (25) with CMV-Cre mice (34). Analysis of Fat4Δ/Δ embryos at E14.5 revealed that, in contrast to their littermate controls (Figure 2A), the majority of homozygous Fat4–deficient embryos (30 of 45 across 27 litters) exhibited subcutaneous edema (Figure 2D, arrow), suggestive of a lymphatic vascular defect. Whole-mount immunostaining of embryonic dorsal skin demonstrated a striking increase in lymphatic vessel width in E14.5 Fat4Δ/Δ embryos compared with lymphatic vessel widths in littermate controls (Figure 2, B, C, and E), coupled with a significant reduction in the number of lymphatic vessel branches (Figure 2F). No substantial changes in the caliber or branching of the dermal blood vascular network were observed (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99027DS1). We next investigated lymphatic vessel morphology at E18.5, a stage at which valve development has been initiated in the collecting lymphatic vessels of the mouse mesentery. We observed a significant reduction in the number of lymphatic vessel valves, indicated by clusters of PROX1hi cells, in Fat4Δ/Δ embryos compared with their control counterparts (Figure 2, G, I, and J). Moreover, immunostaining for laminin α5, a marker reflective of lymphatic vessel valve maturation (35), indicated that the valves that had initiated development were substantially less mature in Fat4Δ/Δ embryos than were those in control littermates (Figure 2, H and K). Analysis of tissue sections revealed profound dilation of both dermal and submucosal lymphatic vessels in E18.5 Fat4Δ/Δ embryos compared with tissue sections from littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 Fat4Δ/Δ embryos exhibit lymphatic vessel defects. E14.5 Fat4Δ/Δ embryos exhibit subcutaneous edema (arrow, D) not evident in the littermate controls (A). Whole-mount immunostaining of the dorsal skin sprouting front revealed that dermal lymphatic vessels, stained with PROX1 (red) and NRP2 (cyan), were wider (B, C, and E) and less branched (B, E, and F) in E14.5 Fat4Δ/Δ embryos (Δ/Δ) compared with littermate controls. Whole-mount immunostaining of E18.5 mesenteries with PROX1 (red) demonstrated reduced numbers of PROX1hi valves (per millimeter of spoke length) in Fat4Δ/Δ mesenteric lymphatic vessels (G, J, and I). Fat4Δ/Δ mesenteric lymphatic valve–forming cells (FOXC2hi cells, green) failed to polarize and had less laminin-α5 (LAMA5, red) than did littermate controls (H and K). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 8 control embryos and n = 11 Δ/Δ embryos (7 independent E14.5 litters) (C and F); n = 3 control embryos and n = 7 Fat4Δ/Δ embryos (3 independent E18.5 litters) (I). *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.0001, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bars: 2.5 mm (A and D), 100 μm (B and E), 500 μm (G and J), and 25 μm (H and K). Cont., control.

A LEC-autonomous requirement for Fat4 in lymphatic vessel morphogenesis. To address the LEC-autonomous requirement for Fat4 in lymphatic vascular development, we deleted Fat4 in the lymphatic vasculature by crossing Fat4fl/fl mice (25) with Prox1-CreERT2 mice (36). We first analyzed dermal lymphangiogenesis at E14.5, following tamoxifen administration to pregnant females at E10.5, 11.5, and 12.5 (Figure 3, A–G). As observed in Fat4Δ/Δ embryos, the dermal lymphatic vessels of Fat4ΔLEC embryos were significantly wider in caliber than were those of their control counterparts (Fat4fl/fl) (Figure 3, B, C, and E). Although there was a trend toward a reduced number of lymphatic vessel branches in Fat4ΔLEC embryos, this decrease was not statistically significant (Figure 3F). In addition, subcutaneous edema was not generally observed in Fat4ΔLEC embryos at E14.5 (Figure 3D). Together, these data suggested that potentially additional, non–LEC-autonomous roles of Fat4 might contribute to the branching and edema phenotypes that are a feature of Fat4Δ/Δ embryos. To investigate this possibility, we documented the expression of Fat4 with respect to the embryonic lymphatic vasculature using RNA ISH. These analyses revealed prominent Fat4 expression in the mesenchyme surrounding lymphatic vessels, as well as in the heart, particularly in cardiac valves, (Supplemental Figure 3), where both Dchs1 and Fat4 play important morphogenetic roles (31, 37, 38). Mesenchymal FAT4 could potentially affect branching of the dermal lymphatic vasculature, either via homotypic interaction with FAT4 in LECs, or heterotypic interaction with DCHS1 in LECs, whereas cardiac defects are commonly reported to cause edema. Together, these expression data provide potential mechanisms to explain the presence of the branching and edema phenotypes in Fat4Δ/Δ but not Fat4ΔLEC embryos.

Figure 3 LEC-autonomous requirement for Fat4 in lymphatic vessel morphogenesis. Prox1-CreERT2Fat4fl/fl male mice were crossed with Fat4fl/fl females, and tamoxifen (20 mg/mL, red arrows) was administered to pregnant females intraperitoneally at 10.5, 11.5, and 12.5 days postcoitum (dpc) (G), or 12.5, 13.5, and 14.5 dpc (M). Embryos were analyzed at E14.5 (A–F) and E18.5 (H–L). E14.5 Fat4ΔLEC embryos appeared phenotypically normal (A and D). Whole-mount immunostaining of the dorsal skin sprouting front revealed that the dermal lymphatic vessels, stained with PROX1 (red) and NRP2 (cyan), were wider in caliber (B, C, and E) in E14.5 Fat4ΔLEC embryos compared with littermate control embryos. No significant difference was observed in vessel branch points (B, E, and F). Whole-mount immunostaining of E18.5 mesenteries with PROX1 (cyan) revealed reduced numbers of PROX1hi valves in Fat4ΔLEC mesenteric lymphatic vessels (H, J, and K). Fat4ΔLEC mesenteric lymphatic valve–forming cells (PROX1hi cells, cyan) failed to polarize and had less laminin-α5 (LAMA5, red) than did the control counterparts (I and L). Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 5 control embryos and n = 8 Fat4ΔLEC embryos (3 independent E14.5 litters) (C and F); n = 4 control embryos and n = 5 Fat4ΔLEC embryos (4 independent E18.5 litters) (J). **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bars: 2.5 mm (A and D), 100 μm (B and E), 250 μm (H and K), and 25 μm (I and L). Tam, tamoxifen.

We next analyzed mesenteric lymphatic vessel valve development in Fat4ΔLEC embryos at E18.5, following the administration of tamoxifen at E12.5, 13.5, and 14.5 (Figure 3, H–M). Whole-mount immunostaining of mesenteric collecting lymphatic vessels revealed that, like Fat4Δ/Δ embryos, the number of PROX1hi lymphatic vessel valve territories was significantly reduced in Fat4ΔLEC embryos compared with that observed in the control counterparts (Figure 3, H, J, and K). As in Fat4Δ/Δ embryos, lymphatic vessel valves also appeared less mature in Fat4ΔLEC mice, reflected by greatly reduced laminin α5 levels in prospective valve territories of mutants compared with levels in controls (Figure 3, I and L). These data demonstrate that Fat4 regulates lymphatic vessel growth and morphogenesis, and in particular valve development, in a LEC-autonomous manner.

Fat4 controls LEC polarity. In considering the mechanisms underlying the dramatic lymphatic vascular phenotypes observed in Fat4-deficient embryos, we assessed the integrity of 2 pathways regulated by Fat4 in a tissue-specific context: cell polarity (25–27) and Hippo (28–30) pathway activity. Given the similarity of the dermal lymphatic vascular phenotype of Fat4-deficient mice to that of Pkd1-mutant mice, which exhibit striking defects in cell polarity (39), we first investigated polarity within the lymphatic vasculature of Fat4Δ/Δ embryos. We used 2 measures to assess cell polarity: Golgi position in sprouting dermal lymphatic vessels and nuclear ellipticity. We found that the Golgi, usually positioned ahead of the nucleus in the direction of dermal lymphatic vessel sprouting toward the embryonic midline (39), was more randomly positioned in E14.5 Fat4Δ/Δ mice compared with their control counterparts (Figure 4, A–D). Likewise, nuclear morphology and overall cell shape, normally elliptical in actively migrating cells and more rounded in static cells (39), were altered in E14.5 Fat4 mutants; cells were more rounded (Figure 4, E–H) and nuclei less elliptical (measured by the nuclear length/width ratio) in Fat4Δ/Δ mice compared with control mice (Figure 4I). Both of these measures indicated that the polarity of Fat4-deficient LECs was aberrant. To determine whether altered LEC polarity was a feature of Fat4Δ/Δ embryos from the onset of lymphatic vascular development, we examined the polarity of lymphatic endothelial progenitor cells upon their exit from the cardinal veins at E11.5. Whole-mount immunostaining of E11.5 embryos and measurement of the nuclear length/width ratio in LECs migrating away from the cardinal veins revealed that LEC nuclei were significantly less elliptical and therefore less polarized in Fat4Δ/Δ embryos compared with littermate controls (Figure 4, J–N), demonstrating that polarity was disrupted from the onset of lymphangiogenesis in the embryo.

Figure 4 LEC polarity is impaired in Fat4Δ/Δ embryos. Whole-mount immunostaining of the sprouting front in E14.5 dorsal skins stained for PROX1 (red) and GOLPH4 or VE-cadherin (green) revealed that Fat4Δ/Δ LECs were more rounded (A, B, E, and F), with reduced nuclear ellipticity compared with littermate control LECs (I). Representative cell shape schematics (G and H), based on the corresponding vessels in E and F, highlight abnormal LEC elongation axes (red double-headed arrows) with respect to the direction of vessel migration (black arrows) in Fat4Δ/Δ embryos. Reduced nuclear ellipticity was also observed in Fat4Δ/Δ LECs (PROX1, red) sprouting from the cardinal vein at E11.5 (J–N) and PROX1hi valve–forming cells in the mesentery at E18.5 (O–Q). Boxed regions in J and K reflect the location of the cells shown in L and M. Boxed regions in L and M are shown at higher magnification in the insets. GOLPH4 (green, A and B) staining highlighting the Golgi (green, C), normally located ahead of the nucleus (red, C) in a 120° arc in migrating cells, revealed that Fat4Δ/Δ LECs in E14.5 sprouting dermal lymphatic vessels (outlined with the dashed gray line) had reduced forward positioning of the Golgi (B, arrowheads, and D). Data indicate the mean ± SD (D) or the mean ± SEM (I, N, and Q). n = 3 control embryos and n = 4 Fat4Δ/Δ embryos (4 independent E14.5 litters) (D and I); n = 4 control embryos and n = 4 Fat4Δ/Δ embryos (3 independent E11.5 litters) (N); n = 3 control embryos and n = 7 Fat4Δ/Δ embryos (3 independent E18.5 litters) (Q). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. Scale bars: 1 mm (J and K), 25 μm (A, B, E, F, L, M, O, and P).

Alterations in cell polarity are also important for the cellular rearrangements and collective cell migration crucial for the formation of valve leaflets during lymphatic vessel valve morphogenesis (32). For this reason, we assessed LEC polarity in prospective valve endothelial cells of the mesenteric collecting lymphatic vessels at E18.5. As observed in actively sprouting and migrating lymphatic vessels, the nuclear ellipticity of valve endothelial cells was significantly reduced in Fat4Δ/Δ embryos (Figure 4, O–Q), demonstrating their failure to polarize appropriately. Together, these data demonstrate that Fat4 is an important regulator of LEC polarity, both in cells within actively sprouting vessels and in cells within developing valves. Defective polarity would be predicted to result in the increase in lymphatic vessel width observed in the skin of Fat4-deficient mice at E14.5; instead of endothelial cells dividing in a polarized fashion to extend the length of vessels, nonoriented cell division would result in random distribution of dividing cells and increased vessel width. To determine whether defective cell polarity arises because of a LEC-autonomous requirement for Fat4, we quantified nuclear ellipticity in the dermal lymphatic vasculature of E14.5 control and Fat4ΔLEC embryos. These analyses revealed significantly reduced nuclear ellipticity and aberrant cell polarity in Fat4ΔLEC lymphatic vessels, confirming that FAT4 within LECs is responsible for coordinating polarity (Supplemental Figure 4). Consistent with our observations in the lymphatic vasculature, Fat4 has previously been demonstrated to be required for the oriented cell division important for kidney tubule elongation and cochlear extension during development (25).

Analysis of Hippo pathway activity in Fat4-deficient cells. To determine whether alterations in Hippo pathway activity might also contribute to the lymphatic vascular defects observed in Fat4-deficient mice, we first assessed cell proliferation in the lymphatic vasculature of E14.5 Fat4Δ/Δ embryos. To this end, we performed immunostaining of E14.5 dorsal skin with antibodies against the mitotic marker phospho–histone H3 (PH3) and the LEC surface marker neuropilin 2 (NRP2). These analyses revealed no significant difference in the number of mitotic LECs relative to vessel area in Fat4Δ/Δ embryos compared with littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). We next investigated Hippo pathway activity in primary hLECs in vitro following siRNA-mediated FAT4 knockdown. FAT4 siRNA–mediated knockdown of FAT4 in hLECs was efficient (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B), resulting in undetectable FAT4 protein levels 48 hours after treatment. In selected tissue contexts, loss of Fat4 function has been suggested to facilitate the nuclear entry of YAP (28–30), enabling YAP interaction with transcriptional cofactors including TEA domain (TEAD) family members and subsequent induction of Hippo pathway target genes including ankyrin repeat domain 1 (ANKRD1), cellular communication network factor 1 (CCN1, also known as CYR61) (40), and CCN2 (4), culminating in cell proliferation. In experiments performed in primary hLECs isolated from 3 independent donors and cultured in complete media, we observed no significant changes in ANKRD1 or CCN1 levels in FAT4-deficient cells. Although CTGF levels were reduced (Supplemental Figure 6C), together these data suggest that there was no major impact on Hippo pathway activity as a result of reduced FAT4 levels. We next assessed Hippo pathway activity in control and FAT4-deficient primary hLECs in response to VEGF-C. To this end, the ratio of cytoplasmic phosphorylated YAP (p-YAP) compared with total YAP was quantified across a time course of VEGF-C treatment in control and FAT4 siRNA–treated hLECs. No significant changes in the p-YAP/YAP ratio were observed in hLECs following VEGF-C treatment for up to 60 minutes, suggesting that YAP is not dephosphorylated and translocated to the nucleus to activate proliferation in response to VEGF-C. Correspondingly, we observed no differences in the p-YAP/YAP ratio between control and FAT4-deficient cells following VEGF-C treatment (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). Concordant with these data, VEGF-C was not a major proliferative stimulus for hLECs, and there was no difference in the proliferation of FAT4 siRNA–treated versus control siRNA–treated hLECs stimulated with VEGF-C (Supplemental Figure 7A). Together, these data strongly suggest that the primary mechanism underlying the increased lymphatic vessel caliber in Fat4-deficient mice is defective cell polarity.

FAT4 controls LEC polarity in response to flow. To further investigate the nature of the defective polarity observed in Fat4-deficient LECs in vivo, we first assessed the localization of FAT4 in primary hLECs cultured in vitro, both in static conditions and following exposure to laminar flow, a stimulus that promotes LEC elongation in the direction of flow (42). In static conditions, FAT4 was observed in a uniformly distributed, punctate pattern at cell-cell junctions (Figure 5, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 8). Intriguingly, we found that FAT4 was redistributed in a polarized pattern following the exposure of hLECs to laminar flow (Figure 5, E–H). We next assessed whether flow-induced changes in hLEC polarity were dependent on FAT4. In static conditions, we observed no substantial differences in the size or shape of FAT4-deficient cells compared with their control counterparts (Figure 6, A, C, and E–I). In contrast, in response to laminar flow, FAT4-deficient cells failed to polarize appropriately and instead remained circular (Figure 6, B and D–I). Moreover, the surface area of FAT4-deficient cells following exposure to flow was significantly increased compared with that of FAT4-deficient cells in static conditions (Figure 6, C–E), a factor that could potentially contribute to the phenotype of enlarged vessels observed in Fat4-deficient mice. These data are the first to our knowledge to reveal a role for FAT4 in mechanotransduction and demonstrate an important role for FAT4 in coordinating LEC polarity in response to flow.

Figure 5 FAT4 is polarized in the direction of flow in hLECs. Under static conditions, FAT4 protein (red, A, C, E, and G; black, B, D, F, and H) was localized in a punctate pattern at cell junctions in hLECs (A–D). In response to laminar shear stress (LSS) (4 dynes/cm2), FAT4 was redistributed (arrowheads) and polarized in the direction of flow (E–H). VE-cadherin (cyan) and DAPI (white) demarcate the cell junctions and nuclei, respectively (A, C, E, and G). Scale bars: 25 μm (D and H). Insets depict enlarged images of the boxed regions in D and H.

Figure 6 FAT4-deficient hLECs fail to polarize in response to laminar shear stress. Under static conditions, control siRNA– and FAT4 siRNA–treated hLECs were indistinguishable from one another. In response to LSS (4 dynes/cm2), FAT4 siRNA–treated hLECs became larger and more rounded and failed to elongate in the direction of flow (A–I). Representative images using VE-cadherin staining to demarcate the cell outline are shown (A–D). Scale bars: 25 μm. Data indicate the mean ± SEM. n = 3. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s test for multiple comparisons.

Analysis of VEGF-C–initiated VEGFR3 signaling in FAT4-deficient LECs. To explore the possibility that FAT4 is a component of the ADAMTS3/CCBE1/VEGF-C/VEGFR3 signaling axis, given that mutations in ADAMTS3, CCBE1, and FAT4 all underlie Hennekam syndrome, we investigated whether modulation of FAT4 levels affected the processes of VEGF-C cleavage and activation or VEGF-C–mediated VEGFR3 signal transduction. Toward the first of these goals, we performed coimmunoprecipitation assays to determine whether the large extracellular domain (ECD) of FAT4 could be coprecipitated with VEGF-C, CCBE1, or ADAMTS3, all of which are secreted proteins. No detectible association of the FAT4 ECD with any of these proteins was observed (Supplemental Figure 9A). We next assessed whether the extracellular domain of FAT4 modulates ADAMTS3- and CCBE1-mediated proteolytic processing of pro–VEGF-C to fully active VEGF-C. These assays revealed that the processing of pro–VEGF-C to its fully cleaved, bioactive form was not affected by the addition of the recombinant FAT4 extracellular domain (Supplemental Figure 9B), suggesting that FAT4 does not influence the rate or efficiency of VEGF-C activation.

To investigate the possibility that FAT4 might regulate VEGF-C–initiated VEGFR3 signal transduction, we first assessed the activity of signaling pathways known to be induced in LECs as a consequence of VEGF-C–mediated VEGFR3 activation (14, 43). To this end, we quantified VEGF-C–driven phosphorylation of the serine/threonine kinase AKT and the MAP kinase ERK in Fat4 siRNA–treated primary embryonic mLECS and FAT4 siRNA–treated primary adult hLECs compared with control-treated cells across a 60-minute time course. We performed the experiments in 3 independent batches of embryonic dermal mLECs, each isolated from 17 to 24 embryos, and in 4 independent batches of hLECs (isolated from different donors). Immunoblotting of cell lysates harvested before VEGF-C treatment and 15, 30, or 60 minutes after VEGF-C treatment revealed that both AKT and ERK phosphorylation were significantly elevated in Fat4-deficient mLECs 15 and 30 minutes after VEGF-C treatment (Supplemental Figure 10, A–D). Interestingly, adult hLECs showed a trend toward elevated AKT activity following VEGF-C treatment (Supplemental Figure 10, E and G) compared with control-treated cells, though this difference was not statistically significant when data were combined from multiple experiments performed across 4 independent batches of hLECs. In contrast, we observed no substantial differences in ERK activity in FAT4-deficient hLECs compared with controls following VEGF-C stimulation (Supplemental Figure 10, F and H). When we compared the responses of FAT4-deficient hLECs isolated from different donors with VEGF-C treatment (Supplemental Figure 10, I and J), we noted that 2 donors had significantly elevated AKT activity in FAT4 siRNA–treated cells, whereas 2 did not (Supplemental Figure 10I). These data reveal that variation exists among donors and highlight the importance of assessing gene function across multiple independent batches of cells. Our data also demonstrate that Fat4-deficient embryonic mLECs had elevated responses to VEGF-C, possibly reflecting increased sensitivity of embryonic versus adult LECs to this key signaling pathway.

To assess whether altered VEGFR3 levels, localization, or activation might underlie the elevated AKT activity observed in the 2 most responsive batches of FAT4-deficient hLECs, we examined total VEGFR3 levels in control siRNA– and FAT4 siRNA–treated hLECs before and after VEGF-C treatment. Immunoblotting of cell lysates revealed no substantial differences in the total levels of VEGFR3 present in FAT4-deficient cells compared with levels in control cells before or after VEGF-C treatment, though, as expected, VEGFR3 levels progressively decreased over a time course of VEGF-C treatment (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). We next assessed the levels of VEGFR3 present on the cell surface and available to bind VEGF-C in FAT4-deficient compared with control-treated hLECs. In this case, flow cytometry using an antibody that binds the extracellular domain of VEGFR3 was performed to quantify the amount of cell-surface VEGFR3 in control and FAT4-deficient cells before and after VEGF-C treatment (Supplemental Figure 11C). We observed no significant differences in cell-surface VEGFR3 levels between FAT4-deficient and control-treated cells and, in both cases, VEGFR3 appeared to be internalized following VEGF-C binding, suggesting that the initial phases of signal transduction were not affected as a result of FAT4 deficiency (Supplemental Figure 11C). To investigate the activation status of VEGFR3 following VEGF-C treatment, we assessed VEGFR3 phosphorylation following 15 minutes of treatment with VEGF-C by immunoprecipitating VEGFR3 and then immunoblotting the precipitated receptor with a pan-phosphotyrosine antibody. These experiments revealed that consistently more VEGFR3 could be immunoprecipitated from FAT4-deficient cells than from control cells (Supplemental Figure 11D). Likewise, elevated levels of tyrosine-phosphorylated VEGFR3 were detected in FAT4-deficient cells compared with levels in control cells (Supplemental Figure 11D). Intriguingly, although more VEGFR3 was immunoprecipitated in FAT4-deficient cells, the ratio of tyrosine-phosphorylated VEGFR3 to total VEGFR3 immunoprecipitated was not significantly altered between FAT4-deficient and control cells (Supplemental Figure 11E), suggesting that FAT4 deficiency does not impact initial VEGFR3 activation.

The intracellular domain of FAT4 interacts with VEGFR3. In considering mechanisms by which FAT4 deficiency might regulate AKT and ERK activity downstream of VEGFR3 activation, we reasoned that a physical interaction between FAT4 and VEGFR3 could potentially influence the downstream signaling of VEGFR3 following receptor internalization. To investigate this further, we performed coimmunoprecipitation assays to assess whether VEGFR3 could associate with the intracellular domain (ICD) of FAT4 when ectopically expressed in human embryonic kidney 293 (HEK293) cells. Immunoblotting of the immunoprecipitated FAT4 ICD revealed a robust interaction between the FAT4 ICD and VEGFR3, both in the absence and presence of VEGF-C (Supplemental Figure 11F). Control experiments confirmed the specificity of immunoprecipitations (Supplemental Figure 11G). These data demonstrate that FAT4 and VEGFR3 have the capacity to physically associate and, therefore, that FAT4 has the potential to regulate signal transduction downstream of VEGFR3 activation. Moreover, this interaction might explain why more VEGFR3 could be immunoprecipitated from FAT4-deficient cells, should VEGFR3 be more accessible to the antibody used for VEGFR3 pulldown in the absence of FAT4.

FAT4 regulation of LEC responses to VEGF-C. To investigate the biological impact that elevated, VEGF-C–initiated signaling might have on FAT4-deficient LECs, we assessed the responses of FAT4-deficient primary hLECs to both VEGF-C and complete media, using established proliferation, sprouting, and migration assays. All experiments were performed in at least 3 independent batches of hLECs (isolated from different donors). In the case of proliferation, which we have previously shown is not primarily driven by VEGF-C (44), we observed no significant differences between control and FAT4 siRNA–treated hLECs grown for 48 hours in basal media (Endothelial Cell Basal Medium 2 [EBM-2], 2% FBS), basal media containing VEGF-C (100 ng/mL), or Microvascular Endothelial Cell Growth Medium-2 SingleQuots complete media (EGM-2MV) (Supplemental Figure 7A). These data are consistent with our analyses of proliferation in vivo, in which we observed no difference in the mitotic index of LECs between Fat4Δ/Δ embryos and their control counterparts (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Chemotactic migration toward basal media (EBM-2, 0.5% FBS), basal media containing VEGF-C (100 ng/mL), and complete media was assessed in Transwell assays. Mirroring the scenario in Fat4-mutant mice, we observed no differences in the migration of FAT4-deficient hLECs compared with control hLECs in any of these conditions (Supplemental Figure 7B). We next investigated the capacity of FAT4-deficient hLECs to sprout in response to basal media, VEGF-C, and complete media in 3D spheroid assays. VEGF-C is a prominent sprouting and migration stimulus for LECs (12, 44). We observed no significant differences in the number of sprouts extended in basal media, VEGF-C, or complete media (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D) between FAT4-deficient and control hLECs, mirroring the lack of difference in the number of filopodia in the sprouting dermal lymphatic vasculature of E14.5 Fat4Δ/Δ and control embryos (Supplemental Figure 5, D–F). Intriguingly, FAT4-deficient cells exhibited a trend toward increased sprouting in basal media and VEGF-C compared with control cells. Though this increased sprouting capacity of FAT4-deficient hLECs in vitro potentially reflects the elevated levels of VEGF-C–initiated AKT activity observed in these cells, we think it unlikely that changes in the magnitude of VEGF-C–initiated signaling contributed significantly to the lymphatic phenotype of Fat4Δ/Δ mice, given that we did not observe changes in lymphatic vessel sprouting or proliferation in vivo.