T cells establish and maintain CNS viral infection in HIV-infected humanized mice

The brains of BLT humanized mice are repopulated with human hematopoietic cells. We used BALB/c mice to determine the presence of hematopoietic cells in the normal brain. Specifically, we prepared single-cell suspensions of brain tissue from perfused mice and used polychromatic flow cytometry to evaluate the overall abundance of mouse hematopoietic cells. Our results showed the presence of mouse myeloid, B, and T cells, including both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets, in the brain (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98968DS1). For this analysis, we focused exclusively on the hematopoietic cells expressing high levels of murine CD45 (mCD45). Since mice are naturally refractory to HIV infection and cannot be used for HIV research, we wanted to address whether the brains of BLT humanized mice are repopulated with human hematopoietic cells. A description of all humanized mice used for the study are detailed in Table 1. As in the brains of wild-type (WT) mice, we observed the presence of myeloid, B, and T cells, including both CD4+ and CD8+ T cells, in the brains of BLT mice, except that the hematopoietic cells in the brains of BLT mice were of human origin (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1). Similar to the BALB/c mouse brains analyzed, CD4+ T cells represented the predominant T cell subset in the BLT mouse brain. Additional analysis of the human myeloid cell population in the brain demonstrated the presence of both classical (CD14+CD16–) and intermediate (CD14+CD16+) macrophages (Figure 1C). These results are consistent with those obtained from humans, nonhuman primates (NHPs), and WT mice and demonstrate that, in the absence of inflammation or any other stimulus, immune cells are present in the brain under normal conditions (46–51).

Figure 1 Hematopoietic cells are present in the brains of WT and BLT humanized mice. (A) Flow cytometric analysis revealed the presence of murine hematopoietic cells (mCD45+) in the brains of BALB/c mice. Murine myeloid cells (mCD11b+), B cells (mCD19+), and T cells (mCD3ε+), including CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets, were present. (B) Representative flow cytometric plots from 2 of the BLT mice in Figure 2A demonstrating the presence of human hematopoietic cells (hCD45+), myeloid cells (hCD33+), B cells (hCD19+), and T cells (hCD3+), including CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets. (C) Phenotypic characterization of the human macrophages in the brains of BLT mice showed the presence of classical (CD14+CD16–), intermediate (CD14+CD16+), and nonclassical (CD14dimCD16+) macrophages (gating for hCD45+hCD11b+CD33+ cells).

Table 1 Characteristics of the humanized mice studied

Steady-state levels of human immune cells in the brains of BLT mice. We next determined the total numbers of human cells present in the brains of perfused BLT mice (n = 104 mice), which collectively represent multiple human donor tissues (n = 43 donors). The total number of human immune cells present in the brains of BLT mice was determined using flow cytometry (Figure 2A). The number of human hematopoietic cells (hCD45+) present in the brains of BLT mice was consistent across time after humanization surgery (Figure 2B). This analysis was repeated for human T cells (Figure 2C), CD4+ T cells (Figure 2D), CD8+ T cells (Figure 2E), myeloid cells (Figure 2F), and B cells (Figure 2G); no relationship between the weeks after humanization surgery and the absolute number of any cell subset was noted. Additionally, we noted no significant change in the CD4+/CD8+ ratio in the brain over time (Figure 2H). We also found no correlation between the levels of human immune reconstitution in the peripheral blood or brain (Figure 2I). This suggests that a cellular steady state is established rapidly in the brain as the result of normal immune trafficking and immune surveillance of this tissue. We did note that an increased level of preconditioning irradiation (2.5 Gy versus 2.0 Gy) was associated with lower total numbers of human hematopoietic cells, myeloid cells, and B cells in the brain (P = 0.029, P = 0.011, and P = 0.049, respectively, Supplemental Figure 2). Additionally, brains from female BLT mice had higher numbers of human B cells compared with that seen in male BLT mice (P = 0.038, Supplemental Figure 2). The numbers of T cells and the CD4+/CD8+ ratio were unaffected by sex or level of irradiation (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 2 Sustained reconstitution of the BLT mouse brain with human immune cells. (A) Total numbers of human hematopoietic cells, T cells, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, myeloid cells, and B cells in the brains of BLT mice (n = 104). Brains were harvested from BLT mice 5 to 41 week after humanization surgery, and flow cytometry was performed to determine the numbers of human immune cells present. Horizontal lines in A indicate the mean ± SEM. Scatter plots depict the total numbers of human (B) hematopoietic cells (n = 104), (C) T cells (n = 97), (D) CD4+ T cells (n = 97), (E) CD8+ T cells (n = 97), (F) myeloid cells (n = 97), (G) B cells (n = 94). (H) Scatter plot shows the CD4+/CD8+ ratio (n = 97) in the brain and the post-humanization surgery time points at which analysis was performed. (I) Scatter plot depicts the absolute number of human CD45+ cells in the brain and the percentage of human CD45+ cells in the peripheral blood (PB) of BLT mice (n = 103) at necropsy. A Spearman’s rank correlation test was used to analyze the data in B–I, and P values are indicated on the individual graphs.

Distribution of human immune cells throughout the brain. We performed immunohistochemistry (IHC) to determine the systemic distribution of human immune cells throughout the entire brain of BLT mice and found that human immune cells were present throughout the cerebrum, brain stem (consisting of the interbrain, midbrain and hindbrain), and cerebellum. These regions are outlined in Figure 3A. Specifically, we detected the presence of human hematopoietic cells (hCD45+), human T cells (hCD3+), and human macrophages (hCD68+) from the olfactory bulb through the base of the brain stem in the medulla (Figure 3B), thus confirming that HIV target cells are present throughout the brains of BLT mice. Both CD4+ and CD8+ T cell subsets were present throughout the brains of BLT mice (Supplemental Figure 3), including the olfactory bulb, cerebral cortex, caudate putamen, thalamus, midbrain, pons, and cerebellum. Additionally, we quantitated the number of hCD45+, hCD3+, and hCD68+ cells in serial sections of an uninfected BLT mouse brain (Table 2). While the distribution of human hematopoietic cells and T cells was similar among the 3 regions (P = 0.3897 and P = 0.0870), we detected a significantly greater number of human macrophages in the cerebellum compared with the number detected in the cerebrum (P = 0.0264, Kruskal-Wallis test with Dunn’s post test).

Figure 3 Human immune cells are distributed throughout the brains of BLT mice. (A) The presence of human immune cells in the cerebrum (blue), brain stem (including midbrain, interbrain, and hindbrain, red), and cerebellum (green) of brains harvested from BLT mice was analyzed using IHC. A sagittal section of a BLT mouse brain was stained for hCD45. Scale bar: 1 mm. (B) Brain sections from BLT mice were stained with antibodies specific for human hematopoietic cells (hCD45), T cells (hCD3), and macrophages (hCD68). Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×2 (insets). Positive cells are stained brown. CB, cerebellum; CC, cerebral cortex; CP, caudate putamen; HC, hippocampus; HT, hypothalamus; M, medulla; MB, midbrain, OB, olfactory bulb; P, pons; TH, thalamus; VS, ventral striatum.

Table 2 Quantitation of human hematopoietic cells by section in BLT mouse brains

Dissemination of HIV from the periphery into the brain of BLT mice. To determine whether HIV traffics into and can establish infection in the brain, we infected BLT mice with one of several CCR5-tropic isolates or a CXCR4-tropic isolate (LAI). Of the CCR5-tropic isolates evaluated, 3 were T/F viruses (CH040, THRO, and RHPA), 1 was an early-passage strain (JR-CSF), and 1 was a laboratory-adapted macrophage-tropic virus (ADA). The animals were systemically infected after mucosal or parenteral exposure to virus, and 53 human donor tissues were represented. HIV DNA and/or HIV RNA levels in whole brains harvested from HIV-infected animals (as determined by the presence of HIV RNA in the peripheral blood) were quantified by real-time PCR. All 5 viruses tested were able to establish infection in the brains of BLT mice. Cell-associated HIV DNA was detected in 85.1% (57 of 67) of the brains from HIV-infected mice (Figure 4A). We found an inverse correlation between the levels of HIV DNA in the brain and the duration of infection (P = 0.0002, Figure 4B). We detected cell-associated HIV RNA in 92.9% (104 of 112) of the brains from HIV-infected BLT mice (Figure 4C). To determine whether the route of infection (i.v., vaginal, or oral) influenced the levels of HIV in the brain, we analyzed 3 subsets of mice exposed via different routes. Our results showed no differences in the levels of HIV in the brain, regardless of the transmission route (all P > 0.05, Supplemental Figure 4A). We found an inverse correlation between the levels of HIV RNA and the duration of infection (P < 0.0001, Figure 4D) and the weeks after humanization surgery (P = 0.0371, Supplemental Figure 4B). Importantly, we observed a positive association between plasma viral load (VL) and the levels of cell-associated HIV RNA in the brain (P < 0.0001, Figure 4E). To confirm productive infection in the brain, we performed IHC to confirm HIV antigen expression in the brains of BLT mice infected with either JR-CSF (Figure 4F) or CH040 (Figure 4G). We detected HIV p24+ cells in the cerebellum, thalamus, medulla, midbrain, and cerebral cortex. Together, these results demonstrate the ability of HIV to efficiently traffic into the brains of BLT mice and establish a productive and disseminated infection.

Figure 4 HIV is present in the brains of systemically infected BLT mice. (A) HIV DNA levels in the brains of BLT mice infected with 4 different HIV-1 isolates (n = 20 CH040, 32 JR-CSF, 6 RHPA, and 7 THRO). (B) Scatter plot indicates the time points after infection at which HIV DNA levels were determined in the brains of BLT mice. (C) HIV RNA levels in the brains of mice systemically infected with HIV (n = 18 CH040, 65 JR-CSF, 4 RHPA, 14 THRO, 6 LAI, and 5 ADA). (D) Scatter plot indicates the time points after infection at which HIV RNA levels were determined in the brains of BLT mice. (E) HIV RNA levels in plasma of BLT mice at the time of necropsy, when HIV RNA levels in the brain were measured (n = 112). In A–E, the dashed horizontal lines represent the lower limit of detection for cell-associated HIV DNA and RNA (~4 copies). In E, the dashed vertical line represents the lower limit of detection for the plasma VL (~688 RNA copies/ml plasma). Immunohistochemical analysis revealed the presence of HIV p24+ cells (brown) in the brains of BLT mice infected systemically with HIV-1 JR-CSF (F) or CH040 (G). Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×2 (insets). A Spearman’s rank correlation test was used for the statistical analysis of data in B, D, and E, and P values are shown in each graph. Horizontal lines in A and C indicate the mean ± SEM.

Analysis of the effect of HIV infection on human immune cell numbers in the brains of BLT mice. We determined the total numbers of human hematopoietic cells present in the brains of HIV-infected BLT mice (n = 47 human donor tissues represented) and compared them with the numbers present in the brains of uninfected mice (Figure 5A, left). We did not find differences in the overall number of human cells between infected and uninfected mice, regardless of the virus used for infection (Figure 5, left, and Supplemental Figure 5A). No temporal association was noted between the total numbers of human cells and the duration of infection (Figure 5A, right). We also conducted this analysis for human T cells, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, the CD4+/CD8+ ratio, and myeloid cells (Figure 5, B–F, and Supplemental Figure 5, B–F). We detected significantly lower numbers of human T cells and human CD4+ T cells in the brains of HIV-infected mice (P = 0.0080 and P < 0.0001), and this was associated with the duration of infection (P = 0.011 and P < 0.0001, Figure 5, B and C). We observed an increased number of CD8+ T cells in the brains of HIV-infected mice (P = 0.0162, Figure 5D), although there was no temporal correlation for this parameter. A significantly lower CD4+/CD8+ ratio was observed in the brains of HIV-infected mice (P < 0.0001), and this was associated with the duration of HIV infection (P < 0.0001, Figure 5E). Notably, this ratio was inverted in animals infected for as little as 1 week. While we detected no statistically significant difference between the total numbers of myeloid cells in the brains of uninfected and HIV-infected mice, we found a positive association between the number of myeloid cells and the duration of infection (P = 0.001, Figure 5F). Additionally, we noted an inverse association between the levels of human T cells, CD4+ T cells, and CD8+ T cells in the brain and the time after humanization surgery in HIV-infected BLT mice (Supplemental Figure 6). Overall, these results demonstrate that HIV infection of the brain results in a rapid and sustained reduction in CD4+ T cells reminiscent of the loss of CD4+ T cells that occurs early after infection in mucosal tissues like those of the gut and female reproductive tract (52–55).

Figure 5 Alterations in human T cell populations in the brains of HIV-infected BLT mice. Total numbers of human (A) hematopoietic cells (hCD45+), (B) T cells, (C) CD4+ T cells, (D) CD8+ T cells, (E) the CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio, and the numbers of (F) myeloid cells in the brains of HIV-infected (n = 132) or uninfected (n = 104, from Figure 3) BLT mice were determined by flow cytometry. Left panels indicate the absolute number of cells or CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio in the brains of uninfected and HIV-infected BLT mice. Right panels indicate the absolute number of cells or CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio in the brains of HIV-infected BLT mice and the time points after infection at which analysis was done. Mice infected with the same HIV strain are shown with the same color and symbol (CH040: green circles; JR-CSF: blue inverted triangles; RHPA: gray triangles; THRO: red diamonds; LAI: orange squares; ADA: black x). Horizontal lines indicate the mean ± SEM (A–F, left). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and **** P < 0.0001, by Mann-Whitney U test for comparison of absolute cell numbers and CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratios in the brains of uninfected and HIV-infected BLT mice (A–F, left). The correlation over time for each parameter was assessed using a Spearman’s rank correlation test. P values are shown on each graph. The dashed gray lines on the plots on the right represent the mean values for the uninfected group.

T cells alone are sufficient to establish and maintain HIV infection in the brain. Using humanized MoM, which are devoid of human T cells, we demonstrated that human macrophages are sufficient for the seeding and persistence of HIV infection in the brain (32). The role of T cells in the establishment and maintenance of HIV infection in the brain has not yet been directly established. To address this important question, we used humanized T cell–only mice (ToM) (31). ToM are produced by implantation of human thymic tissue under the kidney capsule of preconditioned NSG mice. Unlike BLT mice and MoM, ToM are not transplanted with autologous human CD34+ cells. Therefore, the bone marrow of ToM is not reconstituted with human stem cells and does not produce human myeloid or B cells. Rather, ToM are systemically reconstituted exclusively with human T cells (31). First, we established the presence of human CD4+ and CD8+ T cells in the brains of ToM using flow cytometric and immunohistochemical techniques (Figure 6A). We then determined the presence of HIV RNA in cells obtained from the brains of ToM infected with JR-CSF. We chose this viral isolate, as we previously demonstrated that it is exclusively T cell tropic and does not replicate in vivo in human tissue macrophages (32). Our results revealed the presence of HIV RNA in the brains of HIV-infected ToM, indicating that T cells alone are sufficient to establish and maintain HIV infection in the brain (Figure 6B). We compared the total number of human cells between uninfected and HIV-infected ToM. Similar to the analyses performed on BLT mouse brains, the cell subsets analyzed for ToM included human hematopoietic cells, T cells, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, and the CD4+/CD8+ ratio (Figure 6, C–G). Significantly lower numbers of CD4+ T cells and a lower CD4+/CD8+ ratio were noted in the brains of HIV-infected ToM compared with those in uninfected mice. The presence of HIV p24+ cells throughout the brain of an HIV-infected ToM, including the cerebellum, medulla, and cerebral cortex, showed productive infection and replication of HIV (Figure 6H). Fourteen human donor tissues were represented. Collectively, these results demonstrate that T cells are sufficient to establish and maintain HIV infection of the brain and that myeloid cells are not required to traffic HIV from the periphery into the brain.

Figure 6 Human T cells are sufficient to establish HIV infection in the brain. (A) The numbers of human T cells in the brains of ToM were quantified using flow cytometry (n = 14), and the distribution of human cells was confirmed by staining brain sections with antibodies specific for hCD45, hCD3, hCD4, and hCD8 (positive cells are stained brown). (B) HIV RNA levels in the brains of ToM infected with T cell–tropic HIV-1 JR-CSF (n = 22). The dashed horizontal line represents the lower limit of detection for cell-associated RNA (~4 copies). The numbers of human (C) hematopoietic cells, (D) T cells, (E) CD4+ T cells, and (F) CD8+ T cells in the brains of uninfected (n = 14) and HIV-infected ToM (n = 26). (G) CD4+/CD8+ T cell ratio in the brains of uninfected (n = 14) and HIV-infected ToM (n = 26). A Mann-Whitney U test was used to analyze the data in C–G. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. Horizontal lines in A–G indicate the mean ± SEM. (H) Brain tissue sections from a systemically infected ToM were stained for HIV p24+ cells (brown). Scale bars: 50 μm. Original magnification, ×2 (insets).

Analysis of the impact of ART on HIV infection in the brain. Last, we investigated the efficacy of combination ART (cART) on HIV infection in the brains of BLT mice. Two triple-cART regimens were included in our study. The first consisted of emtricitabine, tenofovir, and raltegravir (FTC/TDF/RAL), and the second consisted of dolutegravir, rilpivirine, and emtricitabine (DTG/RPV/FTC). Four of these drugs (FTC, RAL, DTG, and RPV) have especially good penetration into the CNS of HIV-infected individuals, as indicated by drug levels in the CSF (2, 56, 57). Mice were treated with cART for 3 to 23 weeks prior to harvesting brain tissue, and 21 human donor tissues were represented. cART administration resulted in dramatically lower or undetectable amounts of HIV DNA and HIV RNA in the brain (P < 0.0001 and P < 0.0001, Figure 7, A and B). Both regimens tested were highly effective at suppressing HIV RNA levels in the brain (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). We noted no correlation between the VL in plasma and the low levels of residual cell–associated RNA present in the brains of ART-treated mice (Figure 7C and Supplemental Figure 7C). Specifically, in mice with a plasma VL below the limit of detection (<688 copies/ml), HIV RNA was still detectable in the brains of 17 of 26 (65.4%) animals. This suggests that, while cART effectively reduced HIV production in the brain, it was unable to fully suppress virus levels in this tissue. We also compared the absolute numbers of human hematopoietic cells, T cells, CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, and myeloid cells in the brains of uninfected, HIV-infected/-untreated, and HIV-infected/cART-treated BLT mice (Figure 7, D–I). No differences were noted in the total numbers of human hematopoietic cells, CD8+ T cells, or myeloid cells among the 3 groups. However, we found that the decrease in the total number of human T cells and CD4+ T cells as well as the decreased CD4+/CD8+ ratio observed in HIV-infected/-untreated mice (relative to uninfected animals) was restored in the HIV-infected/ART-treated mice. Together, these data indicate that the dramatic viral and cellular changes occurring in the brain as a result of HIV infection can be significantly mitigated by cART. Also notable was the efficacy of ART to reduce, but not eliminate, HIV from the brains of infected BLT mice.