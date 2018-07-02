HIF2α in the uterine stroma permits embryo invasion and luminal epithelium detachment

Mice with uterine deletion of Hif2a show infertility and those with uterine deletion of Hif1a show subfertility. To explore the role of uterine HIF in pregnancy, we generated females with deletion of Hif1a and Hif2a in the entire uterus (Hif1a-uKO and Hif2a-uKO, respectively) by crossing Hif1a- or Hif2a-loxP mice with Pgr-Cre mice. We first confirmed that HIF1α and HIF2α mRNA levels were significantly reduced in the uterus of Hif1a-uKO and Hif2a-uKO mice, respectively (Figure 1, A and B and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98931DS1). Hif1a-uKO mice, Hif2a-uKO mice, and their littermate controls (Hif1a control, Hif2a control) were mated with WT fertile male mice. We found that approximately 50% of the plug-positive Hif1a-uKO mice did not deliver any pups and the number of pups with Hif1a-uKO dams was significantly reduced (Figure 1, C and D). Surprisingly, we found that Hif2a-uKO mice were infertile (Figure 1, C and D), suggesting that uterine Hifa, especially Hif2a, is critical for successful pregnancy. Based on these results, we focused on the role of Hif2a in the uterus in the subsequent analyses by using Hif2a-uKO mice.

Figure 1 Hif2a-uKO mice show infertility, and Hif1a-uKO mice show subfertility. (A and B) Hif2a mRNA levels were reduced in the uterine luminal epithelium and stroma of Hif2a-uKO mice, respectively (n = 4). (C and D) Hif1a-uKO mice were subfertile, and Hif2a-uKO mice were infertile. Hif1a-uKO mice, Hif2a-uKO mice, and their littermate controls (Hif1a control, Hif2a control) were mated with WT fertile male mice. (A, B, D) Mean ± SEM, Student’s t test. (C) Fisher’s exact probability test. In all panels, *P < 0.05.

Hif2a-uKO mice showing normal ovulation and preimplantation embryo development undergo impaired embryo implantation. We examined ovulation and fertilization in Hif2a-uKO mice by flushing eggs and/or embryos on day 2 of pregnancy (day 1 = vaginal plug), and found both processes to be normal (Figure 2, A–C). We also confirmed normal development of preimplantation embryos and their timely transport from the oviduct into uterine lumens of Hif2a-uKO mice by recording the number of blastocysts retrieved through flushing the uteri on day 4 of pregnancy (Figure 2, D and E). Successful implantation is the result of reciprocal interactions between the blastocyst and the receptive uterus. Stromal edema on day 4 morning leads to uterine luminal closure, placing the blastocyst in close apposition with the luminal epithelium. We previously reported that proliferation-to-differentiation switching, cessation of epithelial proliferation, and acceleration of stromal proliferation in the uterus on day 4 morning are hallmarks of uterine receptivity in embryo implantation (7). Immunostaining of Ki67, a cell proliferation marker, revealed that uteri of Hif2a-uKO mice had normal proliferation-to-differentiation switching, comparable to the controls (Supplemental Figure 2, A–C). Embryo apposition is followed by intimate adherence of the blastocyst trophectoderm to the luminal epithelium (attachment reaction), marking the first discernible sign of implantation from midnight of day 4 to day 5 morning. The attachment reaction coincides with increased stromal vascular permeability at the site of the blastocyst and can be demarcated by distinct blue bands along the uterus after intravenous injection of Chicago blue dye solution (8). We found that the number of distinct implantation sites in Hif2a-uKO mice was comparable to Hif2a controls on day 5 morning (Figure 2, F and G). With the implantation process in progress, stromal cells surrounding the implanting embryo undergo decidualization. The luminal epithelium surrounding the implantation sites disappears on day 5 evening, and embryo invasion into the stroma starts from day 5 night to day 6 morning. Decidual growth peaks on day 8 of pregnancy. To determine whether this process is normal in Hif2a-uKO mice, we counted the number of implantation sites in Hif2a-uKO mice and the controls on days 6 and 8 of pregnancy. The number of implantation sites remained comparable between the 2 groups on day 6 (Figure 2, H and I), but normal implantation sites with decidualization completely disappeared in Hif2a-uKO mice on day 8 (Figure 2, J and K). By H&E staining, we confirmed that embryos were completely degraded and decidualization was impaired in Hif2a-uKO mice on day 8 of pregnancy (Figure 2L), suggesting decidual growth arrest and implantation failure in Hif2a-uKO mice.

Figure 2 Hif2a-uKO mice show implantation failure. (A–E) Ovulation, fertilization, and development of preimplantation embryos were normal in Hif2a-uKO mice. A and D, P > 0.05, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test; B, P > 0.05, Fisher’s exact probability test; C and E, scale bar, 200 μm. (F and G) Attachment reaction occurred normally in Hif2a-uKO mice at 1000 hours on day 5. P > 0.05, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test. Arrow and arrowhead indicate implantation site and ovary, respectively. (H and I) Decidualization was observed in Hif2a-uKO mice at 1000 hours on day 6. P > 0.05, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test. (J–L) Embryo implantation and decidualization were completely disturbed in Hif2a-uKO mice at 1000 hours on day 8. In K, *P < 0.05, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test. In L, arrowhead indicates an embryo; arrow, a destroyed embryo with blood cell infiltration; dec, decidua.

P 4 administration rescues decidualization in Hif2a-uKO mice but does not rescue pregnancy failure. It has been reported that murine decidua-derived factors serve as luteotrophins to prolong the life span of the corpus luteum and maintain luteal P 4 production (22–24). Prolactin-related factors Prl3c1 and Prlr are hallmarks of decidual health and contribute to activation of the corpus luteum and ovarian secretion of P 4 in rodents (25–31). In Hif2a-uKO mice, the expression of Prl3c1 and Prlr was significantly reduced (Figure 3, A–C), suggesting that unhealthy decidual condition compromises luteotrophy in Hif2a-uKO mice. As expected, serum P 4 levels are significantly reduced in Hif2a-uKO mice on days 6 and 8 of pregnancy when decidualization prominently occurs (Figure 3D). In contrast, serum estradiol-17β (E 2 ) levels on days 4, 5, 6, and 8 of pregnancy were comparable between controls and Hif2a-uKO mice (Figure 3E). To clarify whether the decreased levels of P 4 were involved in decidual growth arrest of Hif2a-uKO mice, we examined the effect of luteal support in Hif2a-uKO mice by daily subcutaneous injection of P 4 from day 2 of pregnancy (2 mg/mouse/day). P 4 administration successfully restored the number and weight of implantation sites in Hif2a-uKO mice on day 8 of pregnancy (Figure 3, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 3). The expression of decidualization marker BMP2 (32, 33) was comparable between Hif2a-uKO mice with P 4 treatment and the control mice (Supplemental Figure 4), suggesting that P 4 supplementation rescues decidualization failure in Hif2a-uKO mice. However, H&E staining demonstrated that P 4 supplementation did not recover embryo survival in Hif2a-uKO mice on day 8 of pregnancy (Figure 3H). These findings indicate that P 4 reduction is not the cause of pregnancy failure in Hif2a-uKO mice. In fact, Hif2a-uKO mice with daily P 4 injection showed reduced weight of implantation sites on day 12 (Figure 3, I and J) and never delivered pups (Figure 3K).

Figure 3 P 4 administration does not recover implantation failure but rescues decidualization in Hif2a-uKO mice. (A–C) Decidual prolactin-related factors Prl3c1 and Prlr, hallmarks of decidual health and luteotrophin, were reduced in Hif2a-uKO mice during decidualization. In A and C, n ≥ 4, *P < 0.05, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test. In B, scale bar, 200 μm; arrowhead, an embryo; arrow, a destroyed embryo with blood cell infiltration; dec, decidua. (D and E) Serum P 4 levels were reduced in Hif2a-uKO mice compared with the controls on days 6 and 8 of pregnancy, whereas serum E 2 levels were comparable between them. *P < 0.05, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test. (F and G) Daily injection of P 4 from day 2 of pregnancy (2 mg/mouse/day) restored decidualization in Hif2a-uKO mice on day 8 of pregnancy. P > 0.05, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test. Arrow and arrowhead indicate implantation site and ovary, respectively. (H) P 4 supplementation did not recover embryo survival in Hif2a-uKO mice on day 8 of pregnancy. No embryo was observed at the implantation site of Hif2a-uKO mice with P 4 treatment. Scale bar, 200 μm; dec, decidua. (I–K) Hif2a-uKO mice with daily P 4 injection showed the reduced weight of implantation sites on day 12, and did not deliver any pups in parturition. *P < 0.05, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test.

Pregnancy failure in Hif2a-uKO mice is due to insufficiency of uterine factors. P 4 is a major ovarian factor essential for pregnancy, but the ovary produces other factors to support pregnancy. To evaluate the contribution of ovarian factors (including P 4 ) to the implantation phenotype in Hif2a-uKO mice, we performed transplantation of WT ovaries into Hif2a-uKO mice or littermate controls by ovariectomy to normalize ovarian functions (Figure 4A) and evaluated the implantation phenotype of these mice. Normal implantation sites were observed in control mice with transplantation of WT ovaries on day 8 of pregnancy, while normal implantation sites were never observed in Hif2a-uKO mice that received WT ovaries (Figure 4, B and C). P 4 supplementation did not recover implantation failure but did rescue decidualization in Hif2a-uKO mice with ovarian transplantation (Figure 4, B and C). These experiments using mice with ovarian transplantation did not rescue the similar phenotypes observed in those without ovarian transplantation, indicating that implantation failure in Hif2a-uKO mice is not derived from ovarian factors but from a uterine factor. Importantly, ovarian Hif2a mRNA levels were comparable between Hif2a-uKO mice and their controls (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Implantation failure in Hif2a-uKO mice is not triggered by ovarian factors but by uterine factors. (A) A scheme of transplantation of WT ovaries into Hif2a-uKO mice or the littermate controls with ovariectomy. (B and C) Ovarian transplantation of WT ovaries in Hif2a-uKO mice did not rescue the phenotype of implantation failure observed in those without ovarian transplantation. In B, scale bar, 500 μm; arrowhead, an embryo; arrow, a destroyed embryo with blood cell infiltration; dec, decidua. In C, P > 0.05, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test. (D) Ovarian Hif2a mRNA levels were comparable between Hif2a-uKO mice and their controls. P > 0.05, n = 5, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test.

Uterine HIF2α confers appropriate homing of the implanting embryo in the crypt. To examine the detailed mechanism of implantation failure in Hif2a-uKO mice, we evaluated blastocyst attachment on day 5 morning. By histological analysis of Hif2a-deficient uteri, we found that the positioning of the embryo attachment at the bottom of the endometrial crypt was impaired in Hif2a-uKO mice (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5). COX2, a marker of embryo attachment reaction (34), was similarly expressed in the implantation sites of both Hif2a-uKO and control mice (Figure 5, B and C). The expression of LIF, a key regulator of embryo attachment (9, 10, 35), was significantly decreased in Hif2a-deficient uteri on day 5 morning (Figure 5D). In accordance with LIF reduction, activation of STAT3, a downstream signaling effector of LIF (11), was eliminated in the implantation sites of Hif2a-uKO uteri, as evident from phosphorylated STAT3 immunostaining (Figure 5E). To evaluate whether the decrease of LIF in Hif2a-deficient uteri leads to implantation failure, we injected recombinant LIF (20 μg/mouse on day 4) intraperitoneally in Hif2a-uKO mice in addition to P 4 injection. Although LIF administration markedly normalized the positioning of embryo attachment to the crypt (Figure 5F and Supplemental Figure 5), it did not rescue pregnancy failure in Hif2a-uKO mice (Figure 5G). Since LIF is transcriptionally regulated by HIF (36, 37), uterine HIF2α may determine the positioning of the embryo through LIF induction.

Figure 5 Uterine HIF2α places the implanting embryo in the bottom of the endometrial crypt through induction of LIF. (A) The positioning of embryo attachment at the bottom of the endometrial crypt was impaired in Hif2a-uKO mice at 1000 hours on day 5. Scale bar, 100 μm; arrowhead, an embryo; s, stroma; le, luminal epithelium. (B and C) COX2, a marker of embryo attachment reaction, was similarly expressed in the implantation sites of both Hif2a-uKO and control mice. P > 0.05, n ≥ 5, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test. (D) The expression of LIF, a key regulator of embryo attachment, was decreased at the implantation site of Hif2a-uKO mice on day 5 morning. *P < 0.05, n ≥ 5, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test. (E) Activation of STAT3, a downstream signaling of LIF, was eliminated in the implantation site of Hif2a-uKO mice, as demonstrated by phosphorylated STAT3 immunostaining. (F) Intraperitoneal injection of recombinant LIF (20 μg/mouse on day 4) into Hif2a-uKO mice in addition to P 4 injection normalized the position of embryo attachment to the bottom of the endometrial crypt on day 5 morning. (G) LIF administration could not rescue implantation failure in Hif2a-uKO mice on day 6 morning (arrow, a destroyed embryo with blood cell infiltration).

Persistent preservation of the intact luminal epithelium surrounding the embryo is associated with failed embryo invasion in Hif2a-uKO mice. We next used histological analysis to evaluate the process of embryo invasion from day 5 to day 6 in Hif2a-uKO mice. We found that alignment of the luminal epithelium disappeared at the implantation site and that trophoblast invasion starts in control mice at 2100 hours on day 5 (Figure 6A). In contrast, alignment of luminal epithelium was intact at the implantation site and trophoblast invasion did not occur in Hif2a-uKO mice at the same time (Figure 6A). On day 6 morning, blood cell infiltration without the normal embryo structure was observed at the implantation site of Hif2a-uKO mice, whereas the stromal area with trophoblast invasion expanded in the controls (Figure 6A). At 1700 hours on day 5 just before initiation of embryo invasion, epithelial expression of E-cadherin, a tight junction regulator as well as a marker of epithelium, was eliminated. Epithelial alignment collapsed at the implantation sites of the controls, whereas both E-cadherin expression and epithelial alignment persisted in Hif2a-uKO mice (Figure 6B), suggesting that intact alignment of luminal epithelium is associated with failed embryo invasion.

Figure 6 Intact alignment of luminal epithelium surrounding the embryo is associated with failed embryo invasion in Hif2a-uKO mice. (A) Alignment of luminal epithelium disappeared at the implantation site, and trophoblast invasion started in the control mice at 2100 hours on day 5. In contrast, alignment of luminal epithelium was intact at the implantation site, and trophoblast invasion did not occur in Hif2a-uKO mice at the same time. On day 6 morning, destroyed embryo with blood cell infiltration was observed at the implantation site of Hif2a-uKO mice, while the stromal area with trophoblast invasion expanded in the controls. Scale bar, 200 μm; arrowhead, an embryo; s, stroma; le, luminal epithelium; arrow, a destroyed embryo with blood cell infiltration. (B) Expression of E-cadherin, a tight junction regulator as well as a marker of epithelium, was eliminated and epithelial alignment was collapsed at implantation sites of the controls, while both E-cadherin expression and epithelial alignment were persistent in Hif2a-uKO mice on day 5 evening.

Direct contact between embryo and uterine stroma is involved in embryonic cell survival and invasion. Although the disappearance of the luminal epithelium attached to the embryo occurred in control mice on day 5 evening, apoptosis of the luminal epithelium was not observed at that time (Figure 7A), suggesting that apoptosis is not a key mechanism for the elimination of the luminal epithelium around the embryo. In contrast, apoptosis was observed in the trophoblast attached to the intact luminal epithelium in Hif2a-uKO mice, indicating programmed death in embryos that fail to initiate direct contact with endometrial stroma. We next hypothesized that epithelial mesenchymal transition (EMT) could be involved in the disappearance of the luminal epithelium around the embryo; we investigated this process using R26GRR/Ltf-Cre mice, which can be used for tracing cells with uterine epithelium origin. However, epithelium-derived cells were not observed in the uterine stroma surrounding the invading embryo (Supplemental Figure 6), suggesting that EMT does not play a key role in the elimination of the luminal epithelium around the embryo.

Figure 7 Direct contact between embryo and uterine stroma is involved in embryonic cell survival and invasion. (A) Apoptosis of luminal epithelium was not apparently observed on day 5 evening, when the disappearance of luminal epithelium attached to the embryo occurred in the control mice. In contrast, apoptosis was observed in the trophoblast attached to intact luminal epithelium in Hif2a-uKO mice. Scale bar, 200 μm, arrowhead, an embryo. (B) Transmission electron microscopic analyses of embryo-uterine interface at 1900 hours on day 5 demonstrated the newly-formed gaps between the stroma and the luminal epithelium (arrowhead) and the invading trophoblast into these gaps in the control mice, but not in Hif2a-uKO mice. Scale bar, 1 μm; s, stroma; tro, trophoblast; le, luminal epithelium. (C and D) Expression of MT2-MMP and LOX at the stroma of implantation sites collected by laser capture microdissection was downregulated in Hif2a-uKO mice compared with the controls *P < 0.05, n = 4, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test.

Transmission electron microscopic analyses of embryo-uterine interface at 1900 hours on day 5 showed newly formed gaps between the stroma and the luminal epithelium and the invading trophoblast within these gaps in the control mice, but not in Hif2a-uKO mice (Figure 7B), suggesting a role for uterine HIF2α in the detachment of the luminal epithelium from uterine stroma along with trophoblast invasion by direct contact with the stroma. Of note, this epithelial detachment was similarly observed in ICR mice on a different genetic background (Supplemental Figure 7), indicating that loss of the epithelial barrier is a common critical phenomenon during implantation.

In terms of the detachment of luminal epithelium from stroma, mRNA expression of membrane type 2 metalloproteinase (MT2-MMP) and lysyl oxidase (LOX) at the stroma of implantation sites collected by laser capture microdissection (LCM) was downregulated in Hif2a-uKO mice compared with the controls (Figure 7, C and D). We also confirmed the downregulation of these genes by in situ hybridization (Supplemental Figures 8 and 9). MT2-MMP and LOX are known transcription targets of HIF (38, 39). MT2-MMP, located on the cellular membrane, activates MMP2 outside the cell wall (40, 41) and breaks extracellular matrices composed of basement membrane together with the secreted MMP2, thereby serving as a regulator of basement membrane remodeling (42, 43). MT2-MMP also cleaves E-cadherin at the epithelial junction and regulates epithelial cell remodeling (44). LOX, secreted by the stroma, remodels the extracellular matrix by facilitating covalent cross-linking (45) and promotes cancer metastasis and invasion (45, 46). LOX and MT2-MMP in the stroma may cooperatively promote basement membrane remodeling and weaken the stroma-to-epithelium contact by changing the distribution of E-cadherin and the conformation of extracellular matrices between luminal epithelium and stroma. Our findings indicate that stromal Hif2a induces MMPs and LOX, which release the luminal epithelium from the stroma and promote trophoblast invasion.

Stromal Hif2a is critical for embryo invasion and activation of the PI3K-AKT pathway in the implanting embryo. To clarify the importance of stromal HIF2α in embryo invasion, we generated mice with uterine stromal deletion of Hif2a (Hif2a-sKO mice, Hif2a-loxP/Amhr2-Cre). We confirmed that Hif2a mRNA levels were significantly reduced in the stroma of Hif2a-sKO mice (Supplemental Figure 10, A and B). As expected, the similar infertility phenotype with both impaired embryo invasion and persistent presence of luminal epithelium was observed in Hif2a-sKO mice (Figure 8, A–C), suggesting that stromal Hif2a controls embryo invasion. Moreover, we also generated mice with uterine epithelial deletion of Hif2a (Hif2a-eKO mice, Hif2a-loxP/Ltf-Cre) to evaluate the function of Hif2a in the luminal epithelium. Hif2a mRNA levels were significantly reduced in the luminal epithelium of Hif2a-eKO mice (Supplemental Figure 10, C and D). However, Hif2a-eKO mice demonstrated normal fertility (Figure 8D), emphasizing the significance of stromal HIF2α. Taken together, these findings indicate that stromal HIF2α detaches the luminal epithelium surrounding the embryo and activates an embryonic survival signal, which finally enables blastocyst invasion into the stroma.

Figure 8 Stromal Hif2a is critical for embryo invasion and PI3K-AKT pathway is activated in the implanting embryos. (A–C) Infertility phenotype with both impaired embryo invasion and persistent presence of luminal epithelium was observed in Hif2a-sKO mice. In A and B, *P < 0.05, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test. In C, scale bar, 200 μm; arrowhead, an embryo; s, stroma; arrow, a destroyed embryo with blood cell infiltration. (D) Hif2a-eKO mice demonstrated normal fertility. P > 0.05, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test. (E) Intensity of phosphorylated AKT staining was strong in the control trophoblast compared with Hif2a-uKO one. (F and G) Expression of VEGF and ADM at the stroma of implantation sites collected by laser capture microdissection was decreased in Hif2a-uKO mice. *P < 0.05, mean ± SEM, Student’s t test.

In accordance with invasion capacity of the embryo, intensity of phosphorylated AKT staining was stronger in the control trophoblast compared with the Hif2a-uKO trophoblast (Figure 8E). FOXO1 is a transcriptional factor regulated by the PI3K-AKT pathway (47). FOXO1 is phosphorylated by activated AKT and is translocated from the nucleus to the cytosol (47). Nuclear accumulation of FOXO1 was observed in the embryos attached to uteri of Hif2a-uKO mice, although it was stained inside the cytosol in the invaded embryo of control mice (Supplemental Figure 11). These findings indicate that direct contact between the embryo and uterine stroma is required for activation of the PI3K-AKT–FOXO1 pathway as an embryonic survival signal to avoid programmed embryonic death. VEGF, adrenomedullin (ADM), and LOX, which can activate the PI3K-AKT pathway and are regulated by HIF (48–50), are expressed in the uterine stroma and involved in the process of embryo implantation (15, 51–54). We found that mRNA expression of VEGF and ADM as well as LOX at the stroma of implantation sites collected by LCM technique was significantly decreased in Hif2a-uKO mice (Figure 7D and Figure 8, F and G), suggesting that HIF2α-regulated stromal VEGF, ADM, and LOX activate the trophoblast cell survival pathway in normal conditions.