Intestinal development and homeostasis require activation and apoptosis of diet-reactive T cells

PPs harbor a population of activated Helios+Foxp3–CD4+T lymphocytes. First, we addressed the question of whether normal dietary antigens leave a signature of immune activation in nontransgenic animals. To differentiate between stimulation by microbial and dietary antigens, intestinal and nonintestinal tissues of specific pathogen–free (SPF) and germ-free (GF) mice were screened for activated T cells. In contrast to spleen and mesenteric lymph nodes (mLNs), the majority of CD4+ T cells in PPs and small intestinal lamina propria (siLP) exhibited an antigen-experienced phenotype with high expression of CD44. In line with previous reports, GF mice revealed lower frequencies of activated CD44+CD62L– T cells in PPs and colonic LP (cLP), indicating that this population includes both microbiota-dependent and -independent T cells (Figure 1A) (16).

Figure 1 Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells accumulate in Peyer patches. (A) Percentage of CD44+CD62L–CD4+ T cells in spleen, mLNs, inguinal lymph nodes (iLNs), PPs, siLP, and cLP of SPF and GF mice (n = 6, 1 of 2 experiments is shown). (B) Representative dot plots of CD4+ T cells from SPF mice expressing Helios and Foxp3 in indicated organs (n = 6). (C) Expression of Helios and Foxp3 on gated CD4+ T cells of PPs from GF mice (n = 5). (D) Distribution of Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells in indicated tissues of SPF and GF mice (n = 6, 1 of 2 experiments is shown). (E) Expression of Helios, CD62L, CD44, and CD69 in PP CD4+ T cells from SPF mice (n = 6). (F) TCR Vβ repertoire of Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells (white) and Tregs (black) derived from PPs of SPF mice (n = 5, 1 of 2 experiments is shown). (G) Analysis of CD25, CTLA-4, and IL-10 in Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells (red) and Tregs (black) from PPs of SPF mice (n = 3). (H) In vitro suppression assay of CD4+ T responder cells (Teff) in the presence of in vitro–generated Tregs or CD44+CD62L–Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells (THel) enriched from PPs of DEREG mice. Data are representative of 2 (A–D and F) or 3 (E, G, and H) independent experiments. Error bars indicate mean ± SD. Data were analyzed using the Student’s t test; *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001.

Activated T lymphocytes, including Foxp3+ and Foxp3– T cell subsets, were shown to express the transcription factor Helios (17). Markedly increased frequencies (25%–35%) of Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells were found in PPs compared with low frequencies (<10%) in other organs (Figure 1B). Microbiota-independent Helios+ CD4 T cells, as shown in GF or antibiotic-treated (ATB-treated) SPF mice, were mainly found in PPs and to a lesser extent in the siLP (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98929DS1) and exhibited an antigen-experienced phenotype with high expression of CD44, CD69, and a low level of CD45RB and CD62L (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2). As the role of Helios is controversial, we tested PP-derived Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells for their regulatory function (18, 19). Although the usage of TCR Vβ chains was broad and similar to Tregs, these cells lacked expression of CD25, CTLA-4, and IL-10, all typically expressed by Tregs (Figure 1, F and G).

Moreover, Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ PP T cells were not able to suppress proliferation of effector T cells (Figure 1H), did not secrete IL-4, IFN-γ, or IL-17 after polyclonal stimulation, and were distinct from a subgroup of latency-associated peptide–expressing (LAP-expressing) Tregs, shown to produce IL-10 and TGF-β (Supplemental Figure 3) (20).

Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells in PPs are activated by dietary antigens. As food is the major source of antigens in GF mice, and thus might explain the high frequency of Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells, we assumed that this population should be affected if animals were kept on an antigen-free, elemental diet (ED). Low proliferation of PP CD4+ T cells in ED mice resulted in a vastly decreased frequency and number of Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells as compared with animals kept on conventional diet (ConvD). Much less pronounced, but still affected by ED, was the number of Tregs in PPs despite unaltered frequencies (Figure 2, A–D).

Figure 2 Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells are food antigen–dependent. (A) Proliferation of PP CD4+ T cells (BrdU+) of mice kept on ConvD or ED was determined by flow cytometry (n = 3). (B) Frequency of Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells in PPs of ED mice. (C) Absolute cell numbers of Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells (left) and Tregs (right) in PPs of ConvD and ED mice (n = 5). (D) ConvD of SPF mice was switched to ED for 27 days and then back to ConvD. Frequencies of Tregs and Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells in PPs refer to ConvD mice, set at 100% (n = 6). (E and F) SPF mice were fed ConvD or ED 27 days prior to analysis of Foxp3 and Helios (E) or total CD44+ T cell numbers within the PP CD4+ T cell population (F) (n = 6). Data are representative of 2 (D–F) or 3 (A–C) independent experiments. Error bars indicate mean ± SD. Data were analyzed using the Student’s t test; **P < 0.001, ***P < 0.001.

With exception of the suckling period, the occurrence of Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells in ConvD and their decline in ED mice was age independent (Supplemental Figure 4, A–C).

To study kinetics of food antigen–dependent expansion of Foxp3–Helios+ and Foxp3+CD4+ T cells, ConvD was replaced by ED for 4 weeks and then switched to ConvD again. A gradual decline in the frequencies of Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells in PPs was observed with the duration of antigen-free alimentation. These levels returned to normal after ED was replaced by ConvD. In contrast, frequencies of Foxp3+ Tregs were not altered by a change of diet (Figure 2D). Flow cytometric analysis of PP CD4+ T cells indicated that the frequency of activated CD44+Helios+Foxp3– T cells was affected by ED (Figure 2, E and F). The effect of dietary antigens on total PP CD4+ T cells was also seen in GF animals. GF mice fed ED showed further declined frequencies and total numbers of Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells in the PPs, as compared with GF mice kept on ConvD. Of note, despite the unaltered frequency of the Foxp3+ population, the low intestinal cellularity in GF mice affected total numbers of Tregs, but not as much as the Helios+ non-Treg population (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C).

We conclude that the intestinal cellularity is influenced by both microbiota and nutrition, but the expansion of Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells is only dependent on dietary proteins.

Dietary antigens mediate immunological maturation of the small intestine. We next investigated the long-term effects that lack of food antigens has on organ development. Macroscopic examination of animals fed ED showed a reduced diameter of the small intestinal tube with marginal PPs, whereas the spleen and colon were normal (Figure 3A). Immunohistological and FACS analysis of PPs revealed reduced numbers of CD4+ T cells in germinal centers (GCs) of ED mice, including PD-1+ Helios+ CXCR5+ Tfh cells (Figure 3, B–E and Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Approximately one-third of Helios+ Foxp3– T cells expressed the Tfh marker CXCR5, whereas two-thirds remained CXCR5 negative (Supplemental Figure 6D).

Figure 3 Food antigens are required for immunological maturation of the small intestine. (A) Macroscopic appearance of organs from animals kept on ConvD or ED for 4 generations. (B) Immunohistology of PPs from ConvD and ED mice stained for CD4 (red) and the germinal center marker GL7 (green) (n = 4). Germinal centers are outlined with dashed line. (C) Total numbers of CD4+ T and B cells in indicated organs of ConvD and ED mice (n = 6). (D) FACS analysis showing percentages of CXCR5hiPD-1hi Tfh cells within the PP CD4+ T cells of ConvD and ED mice. (E) Frequencies and total cell number of CXCR5hiPD-1hi Tfh cells in PPs of ConvD and ED mice (n = 6, 1 of 2 experiments is shown). (F) Frequencies of B220+ IgA+ cells in PPs of ConvD and ED mice (n = 4). (G) Small intestinal IgA concentrations of ConvD and ED mice were measured by ELISA (n = 4). Data are representative of 2 (A–G) independent experiments. Error bars indicate mean ± SD. Data were analyzed using the Student’s t test; *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

Despite unaltered frequencies of B and CD4+ T cells, lack of dietary antigens resulted in reduced absolute numbers of CD4+ T and B cells in PPs, mLNs, and siLP, but not in colon or spleen (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 7). In addition, PPs of ED animals contained considerably reduced numbers of activated B cells in the GC and diminished frequencies of IgA+ B lymphocytes. This explains the low amounts of secretory IgA in the small intestines of ED mice (Figure 3, F and G, Supplemental Figure 8). Importantly, normal thymic T cell development, together with unaltered T and B cell numbers in the spleen, demonstrated that food antigen deficiency does not disturb systemic lymphocyte development (Supplemental Figure 9) but specifically affects expansion and survival of lymphocytes within the small intestine.

Helios induction by sustained TCR-restricted antigen stimulation. To investigate whether dietary antigens are recognized in a TCR-specific manner, we analyzed RAG-sufficient OT-II mice in which the vast majority of T cells expresses the OVA-specific Vα2+ TCR and a minor population of T cells, including diet-reactive T cells, expresses an endogenous Vα2–, polyclonal TCR that preferentially accumulated in PPs (Figure 4A). In the absence of OVA, most Vα2+ T cells were Helios–, whereas more than 10% of the Vα2– CD4+ T cells revealed a signature of food antigen activation in PPs but not in spleen or mLNs (Figure 4B). Correspondingly, OVA-supplemented drinking water triggered the expansion of Helios+ Foxp3– Vα2+ T cells in PPs (Figure 4C), but also in mLNs and spleen (data not shown). OVA-stimulated Vα2+ PP T cells differentiated into Helios+Foxp3– or Helios+Foxp3+ phenotypes, demonstrating that the majority of Vα2+ T cells expressed Helios independently of Foxp3 and only a small fraction differentiated into Helios+Foxp3+ Tregs (Figure 4D). In vitro studies further confirmed that Foxp3-independent induction of Helios expression requires recognition of cognate antigen (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 4 Induction of Helios is TCR-specific. (A) Frequencies of Ova-specific TCR tg Vα2+ (white bars) and endogenous Vα2– (black bars) CD4+ T cells in indicated organs of naive OT-II RAG+/+ mice. (B) Frequencies of Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells within the Vα2+ and Vα2– populations in indicated organs of naive OT-II RAG+/+ mice (n = 5). (C) Expression of Helios and Foxp3 in Vα2+ PP T cells without or after stimulation of OVA (1 mg/ml) for 5 days. (D) Kinetics of Helios and Foxp3 expression in Vα2+CD4 PP T cells of OT-II mice given 1 mg/ml OVA in drinking water for 5 days. Expression was analyzed by FACS at days 2, 10, and 23 after withdrawal of OVA (n = 4). Data are representative of 2 (C and D) or 3 (A and B) independent experiments. Error bars indicate mean ± SD. Data were analyzed using the Student’s t test; ***P < 0.001.

These results show that induction of the Helios+Foxp3– phenotype requires TCR-mediated recognition of dietary antigens, with Vα2+ T cells being specifically activated by OVA but not by other dietary antigens, whereas Vα2– T cells react in the opposite way.

Dietary antigen impact on the transcriptional profile of PP CD4+ T cells. Since stimulation with food antigens is crucial for the maturation of the intestinal immune system, we investigated the mRNA profile of PP CD4+ T cells in response to dietary antigens and their activation state. We wondered whether continuous exposure to dietary antigens leads to a phenotype of exhaustion similar to that described for chronic viral infections. In contrast to CD4+ T cells from chronic viral infection, the transcriptional signature of ConvD-activated CD4+ T cells was slightly skewed toward exhaustion. CD4+ T cells from ConvD mice expressed increased mRNA for Lag3, Icos, Pdcd1, and Tigit as compared with ED mice (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Transcriptional profiling of food antigen–dependent CD4+ T cells in PPs. (A) CD4+ T cells from PPs were sorted and analyzed by RNA sequencing. The gene expression signature of T cell exhaustion was compared between ConvD and ED mice. Each dot represents mean transcripts per million (TPM) ± SD for 6 mice per group. (B) Key gene TPM associated with Tfh function were transformed to Z scores and compared between ConvD and ED mice (6 mice per group). ASCL2 and Bcl6 target genes were investigated by Gene Set Enrichment Analysis (GSEA). (C and D) Genes identified by RNA sequencing of CD44+CD62L–Foxp3–CD4+ and CD44–CD62L+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells from PPs of ConvD mice were investigated by GSEA for enrichment of the oxidative phosphorylation pathway and apoptosis as defined in the KEGG database. NES, normalized enrichment score; FDR, false discovery rate.

In accordance with our phenotypic analyses, the expression pattern of ConvD animals was markedly biased toward a Tfh cell signature, including transcripts for IL-21, Cxcr5, Bcl6, Pdcd1, and Ascl2. While Tfh cell differentiation may be controlled by a Bcl6- or Ascl2 gene-centered network, the latter network seems to apply to Tfh cell polarization by dietary antigens, as illustrated by positive gene association upon ConvD treatment (Figure 5B).

Finally, we compared the transcriptional profile of activated (CD44+CD62L–Foxp3–) versus naive (CD44–CD62L+Foxp3–) CD4+ T cells in the PPs of ConvD mice. Gene enrichment analysis revealed a marked upregulation of genes that are associated with apoptosis and oxidative phosphorylation in activated CD4+ T cells as compared with their naive controls (Figure 5, C and D). In summary, these gene signatures show that not only the microbiota but also food antigens induce Tfh cells and further suggest that PP CD4+ T cells activated by dietary antigens are more prone to apoptosis than to exhaustion.

Food-reactive PP T cells undergo apoptosis and trigger IL-10 production. To further examine the fate of food antigen–reactive Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells, we first analyzed the expression of molecules required for cell survival. While the majority of CD4+ T cells in spleen and mLNs expressed the IL-7Rα (CD127), a substantial population of PP T cells, including most food protein–reactive T cells, downregulated this survival receptor (Figure 6, A and B). In addition, OX40 and Bcl-2, both essential for long-term survival of CD4+ T cells, were almost absent in food-reactive T cells but were strongly expressed in Tregs of PPs (Figure 6, C and D) (21). As lack of survival molecules is common in cells prone to apoptosis, we performed annexin V/PI staining for T and B cells of SPF and GF mice. Strong staining of annexin V was exclusively seen within CD4+ T but not B cells in PPs of SPF and GF mice (Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). The apoptotic signature was mainly confined to food-activated CD44hiHelios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells (Figure 6, F and G) and was significantly decreased in animals fed ED (Figure 6H).

Figure 6 Food antigen–activated T cells undergo apoptosis in PPs. (A) Expression of CD127 on CD4+ T cells derived from mLNs (black) and PPs (red) of ConvD mice. (B) Flow cytometric analysis of CD127 and Helios in viable Foxp3–CD4+ T cells from PPs of ConvD mice. (C and D) Expression OX40 and Bcl-2 in Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells (red) or Tregs (black) from PPs of Conv mice (n = 4). The filled area shows isotype control staining. (E) Frequencies of annexin V/PI+ CD4+ T cells in spleen, mLNs, siLP, and PPs of ConvD mice. (F) Frequencies of Helios+Foxp3– cells in annexin V+ and annexin V– CD4+ T cells sorted from PPs of ConvD mice (n = 4). (G) Annexin V staining of CD4+CD44hi and CD4+CD44lo CD4+ T cells from PPs of ConvD mice (n = 5). (H) Annexin V+ CD4+ T cells derived from PPs of ConvD and ED mice (n = 5). (I) Immunoblot analysis of sorted CD44hi and CD44lo CD4+ T cells from PPs of ConvD mice for cleavage of PARP and activation of caspases. Data are representative of 2 (F–I) or 3 (A–E) independent experiments. Results are expressed as mean ± SD. Data were analyzed using the Student’s t test; *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001.

To define the pathway of apoptosis, sorted CD44hiCD4+ and CD44loCD4+ T cells from PPs of ConvD animals were analyzed for cleavage of poly (ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) and caspase activation. Strong cleavage of PARP together with activation of caspase-3 and -8 but not caspase-9 were seen in CD44hi but not in CD44lo T cells (Figure 6I), suggesting that programmed cell death is the fate of diet-activated T cells in PPs of the healthy intestine.

Ingestion of apoptotic cells has been shown to induce IL-10 and to inhibit proinflammatory cytokine production, thus preventing chronic inflammation or autoimmunity (22, 23). Thus, we tested whether apoptotic cells are linked with the induction of IL-10 in PPs. In contrast to spleen and mLNs, substantial amounts of IL-10 were produced by cultured cells of PPs. Importantly, IL-10 secretion by PP-derived cells was dependent on dietary antigens, as only marginal amounts of IL-10 were detectable in ED animals (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B). Further, cocultures of macrophages with lymphocytes from various organs revealed that uptake of T lymphocytes from PPs but not spleen or mLNs triggered macrophage-derived IL-10 synthesis. Secretion of IL-10 correlated with the amount of dead cells, as staurosporine pretreatment further enhanced this effect (Supplemental Figure 12C).

Apoptosis of Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ T cells is controlled by PD-1. PD-1 is known to be an important regulator of T cell activation and apoptosis (24). We thus tested the expression of PD-1 on both Helios+ and Helios– T cell populations in the PPs. Flow cytometric analysis revealed selective expression of PD-1 in Helios+ but not Helios– PP T cells (Figure 7, A and B). Further, PD-1 ligands PDL-1 and PDL-2 were found to be predominantly expressed on CD11b+ and CD11c+ APCs of the PPs (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 Anti–PD-1 treatment activates proinflammatory T cell responses in PPs. (A and B) Expression of PD-1 in Helios–Foxp3– and Helios+Foxp3–CD4+ PP T lymphocytes (n = 6). (C) Expression of PD-L1 and PD-L2 in Cd11b+ (green) and Cd11c+ (red) APCs as well as in CD4+ T cells (blue) was analyzed by FACS. One representative of 3 similar experiments is shown. Numbers indicate the geometric mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of PD-L1 and PD-L2. (D and E) Impact of in vivo anti–PD-1 treatment on IFN-γ+ and annexin V+ CD4+ T cells in PPs of ConvD mice. (F) Effects of in vitro anti–PD-1 treatment on IFN-γ expression in PP CD4+ T cells. PP cell cultures were treated as described in Methods and the frequency of IFN-γ+ CD4+ T cells was analyzed by FACS. Data are representative of 3 experiments (A–F). Error bars indicate mean ± SD. Data were analyzed using the Student’s t test; ***P < 0.001.

Next, we determined whether PD-1 signaling controls the response of PP CD4+ T cells. To this end, we either injected PD-1–blocking antibodies or isotype controls into normal C57BL/6 mice i.p. or added anti–PD-1 antibodies directly into PP cell cultures. Polyclonal stimulation of PP cell suspensions revealed that anti–PD-1 treatment but not isotype control rescues PP CD4+ T cells from apoptosis to become IFN-γ–secreting effector cells (Figure 7, D–F).

In inflammatory bowel disease, such as Crohn’s disease (CD), a variety of models have been used, including the IL-10–KO mouse which develops inflammatory reactions closest to CD (25). We wondered whether modulation of the PD-1 pathway leads to disease progression in IL-10–deficient mice. In contrast to WT controls, IL-10–KO mice treated with anti–PD-1 mAb developed severe colitis, accompanied by enhanced cellularity of T cells and increased numbers of IFN-γ+CD4+ T cells in the PPs (Supplemental Figure 13, A–D).

Although these data suggest that PD-1 immune checkpoint blockade in the absence of IL-10 favors colitis development, the precise contribution of PP Helios+CD4+ T cells remains unclear.

Reduced apoptosis of PP T cells in patients with IBD. Finally, we investigated the apoptotic behavior of human PP CD4+ T cells in healthy controls and patients with CD. Biopsies from PPs of the terminal ileum were taken with written consent from persons who had undergone routine intestinal health surveillance or patients with clinically diagnosed CD. The latter group was selected for discrete inflammation of the colon and/or ileum, whereas none of the controls showed signs of inflammation (Supplemental Table 1). To assure that T cells were derived from PPs, lymphocytes were stained and gated for expression of the germinal center marker GL7 prior to further analysis. While approximately 40% of the CD4+ GL7 + PP T cells from healthy controls were annexin V+, patients with CD revealed significantly lower frequencies of apoptotic PP T cells (approximately 22%) (Figure 8, A and B). Increased survival of PP T cells in CD was reflected by enhanced expression of Bcl-2 in viable cells (Figure 8C). Consistent with the finding that Helios marks CD4+ T cells undergoing programmed cell death with subsequent downregulation of Bcl-2 (26, 27), the expression of Helios in Foxp3–CD4+ T cells from PPs of patients with CD was significantly reduced as compared with healthy controls (Figure 8D). These data suggest that high apoptosis of PP CD4+ T cells is a homeostatic mechanism of the healthy gut.