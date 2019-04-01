Targeting compensatory MEK/ERK activation increases JAK inhibitor efficacy in myeloproliferative neoplasms

ERK activation is inhibited by JAK2 inhibition in MPN cells, but not in vivo in JAK2V617F or MPLW515L mutant MPNs. Constitutive JAK2 activation by JAK2V617F and other MPN disease alleles mediates downstream activation of ERK1/2, the distal kinases in the MEK/ERK pathway, as well as of STAT5, STAT3, and PI3K/AKT (12). In line with this notion and previous reports, we observed that JAK2 inhibition by the type I JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib promptly suppressed activation of ERK1/2 in the JAK2V617F mutant SET-2 cell line as reflected by reduced levels of phosphorylated ERK1/2 (p-ERK1/2) 30 minutes after initiation of exposure. The pronounced inhibition of ERK1/2 phosphorylation by ruxolitinib is maintained with prolonged exposure for 48 hours paralleled by reduced levels of p-STAT5 and p-STAT3 (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98785DS1). We observed that type II JAK2 inhibition with CHZ868 or BBT594 also inhibited ERK1/2 phosphorylation in a dose-dependent manner, although not as efficiently as type I JAK2 inhibition by ruxolitinib (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 1, B and C), supporting the notion that JAK2 inhibition by type I or type II binding consistently inhibits activation of the MEK/ERK pathway in MPN cells.

Figure 1 ERK activation is maintained in the presence of JAK2 inhibition in vivo, but inhibited ex vivo. (A) Type I JAK2 inhibition by ruxolitinib at 1 μM inhibits STAT and ERK phosphorylation promptly and over 48 hours in JAK2V617F SET-2 cells (n = 4). (B) Type II JAK2 inhibition by CHZ868 at 1–4 μM for 4 hours dose-dependently inhibits STAT and ERK phosphorylation in JAK2V617F SET-2 cells (n = 3). (C and D) Type I JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib at 60 mg/kg (n = 6) and type II JAK2 inhibitor CHZ868 at 40 mg/kg (n = 6) administered orally to primary Jak2V617F mice for 3–5 doses inhibit STAT phosphorylation, whereas ERK phosphorylation is fully maintained in comparison with vehicle-treated mice (n = 6–7). (E and F) Type I JAK2 inhibitor ruxolitinib at 90 mg/kg (n = 16) and type II JAK2 inhibitor CHZ868 at 40 mg/kg (n = 6) administered orally to MPLW515L transplanted mice for 3–5 doses inhibit STAT phosphorylation, whereas ERK phosphorylation remains fully maintained in comparison with vehicle-treated mice (n = 8–13). (G) Schematic of ex vivo experiments. Primary MPN mouse splenocytes were exposed to ruxolitinib at 0.5–2 μM for 6–8 hours to differentiate cell-intrinsic versus cell-extrinsic mechanisms of JAK2-independent ERK activation. (H) Ruxolitinib at 2 μM inhibited STAT and ERK phosphorylation in primary Jak2V617F splenocytes upon ex vivo exposure for 8 hours (n = 4). (I) Ruxolitinib at 0.5–2 μM dose-dependently inhibited STAT and ERK phosphorylation upon 8 hours of ex vivo exposure in PBMCs of JAK2V617F mutant MPN patients (n = 2). (J) Ruxolitinib at 0.5 μM inhibited STAT and ERK phosphorylation upon ex vivo exposure in splenocytes of MPLW515L transplanted mice for 6 hours (n = 9) as compared with vehicle-treated mice (n = 8).

In contrast, we observed different signaling dynamics upon JAK2 inhibition in the in vivo setting. In a Jak2V617F mutant MPN mouse model (53), which expresses the V617F mutation in mouse Jak2 and is characterized by hyperactive JAK2 signaling, 3–5 oral doses of ruxolitinib at 60 mg/kg or of CHZ868 at 40 mg/kg suppressed STAT phosphorylation in primary hematopoietic cells as expected. However, there was no inhibitory effect on p-ERK1/2 (Figure 1, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 1D), suggesting maintained ERK activation in the presence of JAK2 inhibitors in the in vivo context. In the MPLW515L mutant MPN model (14, 54), which expresses a mutation in human MPL and is also characterized by hyperactive JAK2 signaling, ruxolitinib could not suppress ERK1/2 phosphorylation, at 60-mg/kg or 90-mg/kg doses (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1D). Type II JAK2 inhibition by CHZ868 did not reduce ERK activation in primary mouse splenocytes in the MPLW515L model (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 1D). Whereas STAT phosphorylation was consistently suppressed by CHZ868 at all doses tested, ERK1/2 activation remained maintained in the presence of JAK2 inhibition in vivo (Supplemental Figure 1E).

ERK activation is inhibited by JAK2 inhibition in primary MPN cells ex vivo. To address whether maintained MEK/ERK pathway activation in the presence of JAK2 inhibitors relates to a cell-intrinsic or -extrinsic mechanism, we exposed primary mouse MPN cells to JAK2 inhibition ex vivo (Figure 1G). Ruxolitinib at 0.5–2 μM for 6–8 hours was able to inhibit ERK activation ex vivo, such as in Jak2V617F mutant mouse splenocytes with reduced levels of p-ERK and suppressed STAT phosphorylation (Figure 1H and Supplemental Figure 1H). ERK1/2 activation was dose-dependently inhibited in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) of a JAK2V617F mutant MPN patient exposed to ruxolitinib ex vivo (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 1H). Another JAK2V617F mutant MPN patient on long-term ruxolitinib treatment (20 mg twice daily) showed maintained ERK activation in freshly isolated peripheral blood PBMCs. By contrast, ex vivo ruxolitinib exposure reduced ERK activation in the context of systemic ruxolitinib treatment (Supplemental Figure 1, F and H). We exposed primary MPLW515L mutant mouse splenocytes to JAK2 inhibition by ruxolitinib ex vivo (Figure 1J). Consistent with the findings in the JAK2V617F mutant setting, ex vivo ruxolitinib exposure inhibited ERK phosphorylation in the context of the MPL mutation (Figure 1J and Supplemental Figure 1, G and H), but not in vivo (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1D). These data suggest that cell-extrinsic signals mediate ERK activation in the presence of JAK2 inhibition.

PDGFRα is activated in Jak2V617F and MPLW515L MPN models and not inhibited by JAK2 inhibitors along with maintained PDGF levels. To identify ligand/receptor activation cascades that could mediate JAK2-independent ERK activation in vivo, we performed receptor tyrosine kinase (RTK) arrays in Jak2V617F and MPLW515L mouse splenocytes in the presence and absence of in vivo ruxolitinib therapy. Whereas wild-type C57BL/6 mouse splenocytes showed activation of a multitude of RTKs, Jak2V617F mice primarily showed specific activation of PDGFRα (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2A). PDGFRα activation was unaffected and maintained in the setting of JAK2 inhibitor treatment as assessed by RTK array (Figure 2A) and by conventional Western blotting (Figure 2B). Pdgfra mRNA expression was not significantly changed upon ruxolitinib treatment in bone marrow (BM) (Figure 2C) and spleen (Figure 2D) of Jak2V617F mice. MPLW515L mutant mice showed an analogous pattern with PDGFRα activation in the presence and absence of JAK2 inhibitor treatment (Supplemental Figure 2B). These data suggest that PDGFRα could mediate compensatory, JAK2-independent MEK/ERK pathway activation in vivo.

Figure 2 PDGF-BB–PDGFRα signaling bypasses JAK2 inhibition, mediating JAK2-independent ERK activation. (A) RTK arrays of Jak2V617F splenocytes treated with vehicle (top) or ruxolitinib (middle) show primarily activation of PDGFRα (blue, in duplicate) versus C57BL/6 (bottom, n = 1–2 per condition). Additional RTKs in the array are specified in Supplemental Figure 2, A and B. (B) PDGFRα remains activated in Jak2V617F mouse splenocytes upon 60 mg/kg ruxolitinib (n = 1–2 per condition). (C) Expression of Pdgfa, Pdgfb, and Pdgfra in Jak2V617F mouse BM is maintained upon 60 mg/kg ruxolitinib (n = 5 per group). (D) Expression of Pdgfa, Pdgfb, and Pdgfra in Jak2V617F mouse splenocytes is maintained upon 60 mg/kg ruxolitinib (n = 5 per group). (E) PDGF-BB levels are higher than PDGF-AA levels in BM, spleen interstitial fluid, and serum of untreated Jak2V617F mice (n = 5 per group). (F) PDGF-BB levels are higher than PDGF-AA levels in BM, spleen interstitial fluid, and serum of Jak2V617F mice upon ruxolitinib 60 mg/kg (n = 5 per group). (G) Jak2V617F mouse BM was exposed ex vivo to ruxolitinib 1 μM and PDGF-AA 100 ng/ml or PDGF-BB 200 ng/ml without (left) or with (right) ruxolitinib pretreatment for 6 hours. PDGF-BB maintained ERK phosphorylation in the presence of ruxolitinib. (H) Densitometries confirm increased ERK phosphorylation by PDGF-BB in the presence of ruxolitinib in Jak2V617F BM ex vivo (n = 3–4). (I) Pdgfa, Pdgfb, and Pdgfra expression levels in megakaryocyte-erythroid progenitors (MEPs) of Jak2V617F BM are elevated upon ruxolitinib treatment (n = 4–7 per group). (J) Pdgfa, Pdgfb, and Pdgfra expression levels in common myeloid progenitors (CMPs) of Jak2V617F BM are elevated upon ruxolitinib treatment (n = 3–6 per group). Quantitative results were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with P ≤ 0.05 considered significant and are shown as mean ± SD (C, D, H–J) or as medians with boxes representing 25th to 75th percentiles and whiskers indicating minimum and maximum values (E and F). *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.005.

As a complementary approach to identify factors mediating compensatory ERK activation, we performed multiplexed RNA expression analyses in BM and spleen of the levels of 34 secreted ligands. This panel included cytokines previously implicated in the inflammatory milieu of MPNs (55, 56) and growth factors signaling through RTKs. By Luminex analyses, 31 soluble factors were assessed on the protein level in the BM and spleen interstitial fluid and in the serum of Jak2V617F mutant mice. The production of multiple cytokines was reduced by ruxolitinib treatment as previously reported (55). We focused on the cytokines/growth factors not suppressed by JAK2 inhibitor treatment, which represent potential mediators of JAK2-independent ERK activation. We observed that upon ruxolitinib treatment, levels of Pdgfa and Pdgfb, which both signal through PDGFRα, were maintained at the mRNA expression level in BM and spleen (Figure 2, C and D) as well as at the protein level in BM and spleen interstitial fluid in Jak2V617F mice (Supplemental Figure 2, C–G). Analysis in the MPLW515L model confirmed this finding for Pdgfa (Supplemental Figure 2H). Notably, among all the soluble factors not suppressed by ruxolitinib, PDGFs were the only cytokines maintained in all contexts, i.e., in BM and spleen, at an mRNA and protein level, in Jak2V617F and MPLW515L models (Supplemental Figure 2E), highlighting a potential role of the PDGF/PDGFRα axis as a mediator for compensatory ERK activation.

PDGF-BB/PDGFRα signaling bypasses JAK2 inhibition and mediates JAK2-independent ERK activation. As both PDGF-AA and PDGF-BB can signal through PDGFRα (57), we investigated their relative role in JAK2-independent MAPK activation. We determined PDGF-AA and PDGF-BB levels in BM and spleen interstitial fluid as well as serum of Jak2V617F mice and found that PDGF-BB concentrations were 2.5- to 4-fold higher than the levels of PDGF-AA (Figure 2E). PDGF-BB levels also exceeded PDGF-AA in BM and spleen 2.5- to 6-fold when Jak2V617F mice were treated with ruxolitinib (Figure 2F). We then asked whether PDGF-BB could activate ERK1/2 in the presence of JAK2 inhibition in Jak2V617F mice ex vivo. When we stimulated Jak2V617F primary mouse BM cells with PDGF-AA or with PDGF-BB, in the presence of 1 μM ruxolitinib, PDGF-BB was able to maintain p-ERK1/2 (Figure 2G). ERK activation was even more pronounced when PDGF-BB ex vivo stimulation was preceded by ruxolitinib pretreatment for 6 hours, leading to 3-fold increased p-ERK1/2 levels (Figure 2H). In contrast, stimulation with PDGF-AA ex vivo did not activate ERK in the presence of ruxolitinib in Jak2V617F BM cells. Similar to the effects in Jak2V617F BM, PDGF-BB activated ERK signaling in spleen cells as reflected by increased p-ERK levels, but to a lesser extent than in Jak2V617F BM (Supplemental Figure 3A). To investigate the cell populations responsible for the production of PDGF-BB mediating compensatory ERK activation, we assessed PDGFB expression in sorted BM progenitor and differentiated hematopoietic cells of Jak2V617F mice. Upon ruxolitinib treatment, we observed significantly increased Pdgfb expression in megakaryocyte-erythroid progenitors (MEPs), a population typically expanded in MPNs, along with a more modest, nonsignificant increase in Pdgfb expression in common myeloid progenitor (CMP) cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). Pdgfra expression was enhanced less extensively in hematopoietic progenitor compartments, including MEP, CMP, GMP, and LSK, as well as in mature granulocytes and lymphocytes, by ruxolitinib treatment (Supplemental Figure 3C). Pdgfb expression was 8- to 10-fold higher than Pdgfa expression in both MEPs and CMPs (Figure 2, I and J). Overall, these findings demonstrate PDGF/PDGFRα signaling as a mediator of JAK2-independent ERK activation in MPNs with PDGF-BB as the primary ligand mediating this effect.

Combined JAK2 and MEK inhibition prevents ERK activation and provides superior therapeutic efficacy in a Jak2V617F MPN mouse model. We next investigated whether targeting JAK2-independent MEK/ERK pathway activation would provide a therapeutic benefit. We chose to target MEK1/2, the intermediate kinases in the MEK/ERK pathway. MEK1/2 inhibitors are allosteric, non–ATP-competitive inhibitors with a relatively narrow specificity spectrum. In contrast to ERK inhibitors, which are less well characterized, several MEK inhibitors have been clinically tested in other malignancies with favorable efficacy and tolerability profiles as both single-agent and combination therapies (51, 58). We first explored the effects of combined JAK2/MEK inhibition on signaling in JAK2V617F mutant SET-2 cells using ruxolitinib plus binimetinib, a MEK inhibitor in advanced clinical development. When SET-2 cells were exposed to the respective inhibitors for 4 hours, ruxolitinib dose-dependently suppressed STAT3, STAT5, and ERK phosphorylation in line with our previous experiments (Figure 1A) and with the notion that ERK activation in MPNs is JAK2-dependent. Binimetinib resulted in dose-dependent ERK inhibition without inhibitory effects on STAT3 and STAT5, while combined ruxolitinib and binimetinib inhibited ERK activation to a greater extent than ruxolitinib or binimetinib monotherapy (Supplemental Figure 4).

To demonstrate the therapeutic potential of combined JAK2 and MEK/ERK pathway inhibition in a relevant in vivo context, we next investigated the impact of combined JAK/MEK inhibition on the Jak2V617F model of PV (53). We treated recipients engrafted with both Jak2V617F CD45.2 and Jak2 wild-type CD45.1 BM. We observed suppressed ERK1/2 and STAT5 activation when mice were treated with combined ruxolitinib 60 mg/kg twice daily (b.i.d.) and binimetinib at 10, 20, or 30 mg/kg b.i.d. (Figure 3A). Ruxolitinib significantly reduced splenomegaly in line with previous reports, while combined ruxolitinib plus binimetinib at 30 mg/kg b.i.d. normalized spleen size upon 4 weeks of treatment (Figure 3B). Notably, binimetinib monotherapy also reduced splenomegaly, albeit to a lesser extent than JAK2 inhibition, in line with a relevant role of MEK/ERK pathway activation in MPN pathogenesis (Figure 3B). Hematocrit was substantially elevated in untreated mice, reflecting the polycythemia phenotype, and ruxolitinib monotherapy was not able to substantively reduce hematocrit within 4 weeks of treatment. However, combined ruxolitinib/binimetinib significantly decreased hematocrit to the normal range with just 4 weeks of treatment (Figure 3, C and D). Reticulocytes were significantly lowered by combined therapy (Figure 3E). Both Lin–Sca1–Kit+ multipotent myeloid progenitors and CD71+ erythroid progenitors, which are typically expanded in the Jak2V617F model, were reduced by ruxolitinib and binimetinib monotherapy, while combined JAK and MEK inhibition achieved significantly superior reduction of both populations (Figure 3, F and G). The proportion of Lin–Sca1–Kit+CD41–FcgR–CD150+CD105– megakaryocytic-erythroid progenitors (pre-MegE) and Lin–Sca1–Kit+CD41–FcgR–CD150+CD105+ erythroid progenitors (pre–CFU-E) was further improved with combined JAK/MEK inhibition compared with either therapy alone (Figure 3, H and I). Combined JAK2/MEK inhibition also resulted in superior reduction of mutant allele burden as compared with JAK2 inhibitor monotherapy (Figure 3J). Findings were similar in mice with expression of the Cre recombinase under the control of the Vav (Figure 3) or the Mx-1 promoter (Supplemental Figure 5, A–F).

Figure 3 Combined JAK2 and MEK inhibition provides superior therapeutic efficacy in a Jak2V617F MPN mouse model. (A) Combined ruxolitinib 60 mg/kg and binimetinib 10–30 mg/kg for 1 week completely inhibited STAT and ERK phosphorylation in Jak2V617F splenocytes, whereas ruxolitinib alone resulted in maintained ERK activation. (B) Binimetinib 30 mg/kg for 4 weeks moderately reduced splenomegaly, although to a lesser extent than ruxolitinib 60 mg/kg. Combined binimetinib/ruxolitinib showed a superior effect compared with either single agent. (C) Combined binimetinib/ruxolitinib for 4 weeks reduced the elevated hematocrit (Hct), which was not seen with either monotherapy. (D) Hematocrit was only slightly reduced after combined binimetinib/ruxolitinib for 1 week. (E) Combined binimetinib/ruxolitinib reduced elevated reticulocytes at 1 week of treatment, superior to single-agent therapies. (F) Expanded Lin–Sca1–Kit+ multipotent myeloid progenitors (MPs) were more completely reduced by combined treatment than with single agents. (G) Reduction of CD71+ erythroid progenitors was more complete with combined binimetinib/ruxolitinib than with either treatment alone. Representative FACS plots (top) and quantitation (bottom) are shown. (H) Representative FACS plots showing superior reduction of Lin–Sca1–Kit+CD41–FcgR–CD150+CD105– megakaryocytic/erythroid progenitors (Pre-MegE) and Lin–Sca1–Kit+CD41–FcgR–CD150+CD105+ erythroid progenitors (Pre-CFU-E) by combined binimetinib/ruxolitinib. (I) Quantitation of treatment effects on myelo-erythroid progenitor populations upon 1 week of therapy. (J) Reduction of mutant allele burden as reflected by the fraction of Jak2V617F CD45.2 BM cells was superior by combined binimetinib/ruxolitinib versus single-agent therapies. Results are from recipients of Jak2V617F (CD45.2) and Jak2 wild-type (CD45.1) BM treated for 4 weeks (filled plots, n = 5 per group) or for 1 week (open plots, n = 5–6 per group). Quantitative results were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with P ≤ 0.05 considered significant and are shown as mean ± SD (I) or as medians with boxes representing 25th to 75th percentiles and whiskers indicating minimum and maximum values (B–G and J). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.005, ****P < 0.0001.

BM fibrosis also substantially contributes to disease pathogenesis in MPN. We observed that MEK inhibitor monotherapy with binimetinib for 4 weeks resulted in a moderate reduction of BM and spleen fibrosis similar to ruxolitinib, although with a certain variation between individual mice. By contrast, combined ruxolitinib and binimetinib resulted in consistent resolution of fibrosis (Figure 4, A and B), suggesting that combined targeting of JAK2 and JAK2-independent MEK/ERK pathway activation is key for reversal of fibrosis. While megakaryocytic hyperplasia was similarly inhibited by ruxolitinib or combined ruxolitinib/binimetinib (Figure 4, C and D), BM hypercellularity was effectively reduced by combined JAK2/MEK inhibition, but not by either treatment alone (Figure 4C). Splenic architecture was normalized from massive myelo-erythroid infiltration in vehicle-treated mice to near-physiologic follicular structure in combination therapy–treated mice (Figure 4E). Combined JAK2/MEK inhibitor treatment was well tolerated in the Jak2V617F model (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C) without increased levels of either drug when administered as combination therapy and without any significant hematologic or nonhematologic side effects (Supplemental Figure 7A). Combined JAK2/MEK inhibition was also well tolerated in C57BL/6 wild-type mice treated for the same period. Dual ruxolitinib/binimetinib did not induce any toxicities beyond the modest cytopenias seen with ruxolitinib monotherapy in wild-type mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A–H).

Figure 4 Combined JAK2/MEK inhibition reduces BM hypercellularity and fibrosis. (A) Gömöri reticulin staining showed superior reduction of fibrosis in BM and spleen by binimetinib and, particularly, combined binimetinib/ruxolitinib versus ruxolitinib as a single agent. (B) Quantitation of BM fibrosis according to WHO grading (myelofibrosis grade 0–3) confirmed superior fibrosis reduction by combined binimetinib/ruxolitinib for 4 weeks (n = 4–5 per group for tibia, n = 4–5 per group for sternum). (C) H&E staining of Jak2V617F mouse BM showed that hypercellularity was not relevantly modified by binimetinib or ruxolitinib as single agents, but was reduced by combined treatment. Megakaryocyte hyperplasia was reduced by ruxolitinib monotherapy and in combination with binimetinib, while binimetinib alone was not effective in megakaryocyte reduction. (D) Quantitation of megakaryocytes per visual field confirmed that ruxolitinib and combined ruxolitinib/binimetinib were similarly effective in megakaryocyte reduction (n = 5 per group in tibia, n = 3–6 per group in sternum). (E) Myelo-erythroid infiltration of the spleen was reduced by binimetinib or ruxolitinib single-agent therapies and more effectively by combined treatment. Analyses are on recipients of Jak2V617F (CD45.2) and Jak2 wild-type (CD45.1) BM treated for 4 weeks. Quantitative results are shown as mean ± SD and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with P ≤ 0.05 considered significant. ****P < 0.001.

Combined JAK2 and MEK inhibition has superior corrective effects on Jak2V617F-induced expression patterns. In primary (nontransplanted) Jak2V617F mice, the therapeutic benefit of combined ruxolitinib and binimetinib was also evident (Supplemental Figure 9, A–F). Congruent with reports on the MPN inflammatory milieu (55), JAK2 inhibition by ruxolitinib reduced the production of inflammatory cytokines in Jak2V617F splenocytes and BM. Notably, combined JAK2/MEK inhibition resulted in more pronounced cytokine reduction as compared with either monotherapy (Figure 5, A and B). On the protein level, cytokine levels were lowest in spleen and BM interstitial fluid and in the serum of Jak2V617F mice treated with combination therapy (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B).

Figure 5 Combined JAK2/MEK inhibition impacts on Jak2V617F-induced expression patterns. (A) Cytokine expression was more extensively reduced by combined ruxolitinib/binimetinib than by single agents in splenocytes of Jak2V617F mice (n = 4–5 per group). (B) Reduction of cytokine expression was also superior by combined ruxolitinib/binimetinib in Jak2V617F BM (n = 4–5 per group). (C) On the protein level, several cytokines showed improved reduction in spleen interstitial fluid by combined ruxolitinib/binimetinib compared with either agent alone (n = 3–5 per group, P > 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA). (D) Combined ruxolitinib/binimetinib was superior in suppressing expression of ERK targets in Jak2V617F splenocytes (n = 4–5 per group). (E) Combined ruxolitinib/binimetinib was superior in suppressing expression of ERK targets in Jak2V617F BM (n = 4–5 per group). (F) Volcano plots visualizing differential expression of cytokines and ERK targets in Jak2V617F BM and spleen highlight superior corrective effects of combined ruxolitinib/binimetinib (n = 4–5 per group). Quantitative results are shown as mean ± SD and were analyzed by 1-way ANOVA with P ≤ 0.05 considered significant.

We next asked whether combined JAK/MEK inhibition would induce changes in the expression of ERK targets in vivo. Ruxolitinib as a single agent did not reduce the expression of ERK targets in Jak2V617F BM or spleen, in line with the signaling analyses demonstrating maintained ERK activation in the presence of JAK2 inhibition in MPN in vivo settings (Figure 5, D and E, and Figure 3A). Binimetinib monotherapy and combined ruxolitinib/binimetinib significantly decreased the expression of multiple ERK targets, including the transcription factors Etv5, Egr1, and Fos, cell cycle regulators such as Ccnd1, and phosphatases including Dusp4 and Dusp6, in Jak2V617F BM and spleen, demonstrating that inhibiting ERK activation in vivo reduces MEK/ERK signaling pathway output (Figure 5, D and E). Overall, combined ruxolitinib/binimetinib treatment induced the most extensive expression changes with respect to the expression of ERK targets and inflammatory cytokines compared with the transcriptional effects of either therapy alone (Figure 5F). Expression analysis of paired BM and spleen samples by principal component analysis (PCA) confirmed that the expression level of ERK targets was primarily determined by the treatment chosen. PCA visualized that combined ruxolitinib/binimetinib had the most pronounced effects on these parameters (Supplemental Figure 10C).

Combined JAK2 and MEK inhibition prevents ERK activation and provides superior therapeutic efficacy in an MPLW515L MPN mouse model. We next evaluated whether binimetinib is able to inhibit activation of the MEK/ERK pathway and demonstrate efficacy in the MPLW515L mutant model of MF. A single dose of 30 mg/kg binimetinib inhibited ERK activation as reflected by reduced phosphorylation in primary mouse splenocytes (Supplemental Figure 11A), and ERK inhibition was sustained with 1 and 2 weeks of treatment with binimetinib. Combined ruxolitinib and binimetinib for 2 weeks of treatment resulted in complete ERK inhibition along with reduced p-STAT3 and p-STAT5 (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 11B). Combined therapy was well tolerated (Supplemental Figure 6, D–F), and mice survived through the entire treatment duration, as is the case with ruxolitinib monotherapy (Figure 6B). After 2 weeks of treatment, combined ruxolitinib 60 mg/kg and binimetinib 30 mg/kg more significantly reduced splenomegaly, hepatomegaly, leukocytosis, and thrombocytosis as compared with ruxolitinib as a single agent (Figure 6, C–G). In addition, JAK/MEK inhibition reversed fibrosis to an extent not seen with JAK inhibitor monotherapy (Figure 6H). Extramedullary hematopoiesis in the liver and megakaryocytic hyperplasia of the BM were resolved by combined ruxolitinib and binimetinib over 2 weeks (Figure 6H). Extended treatment for 4 weeks showed analogous results (Supplemental Figure 11, C–F). Serum drug concentrations after 4 weeks of treatment showed achievement of therapeutic levels for both ruxolitinib and binimetinib without additive drug accumulation with combination therapy (Supplemental Figure 7B). Combined JAK2 and MEK inhibition with ruxolitinib and selumetinib, another non–ATP-competitive MEK1/2 inhibitor, was also effective in suppression of ERK phosphorylation and showed similar therapeutic efficacy (Supplemental Figure 12, A–D).

Figure 6 Combined JAK2/MEK inhibition provides superior therapeutic efficacy in an MPLW515L MPN mouse model. (A) Combined binimetinib/ruxolitinib inhibited ERK phosphorylation in MPLW515L mouse splenocytes, whereas ruxolitinib alone resulted in maintained ERK activation after 2 weeks of treatment. (B) Combined treatment was as well tolerated as ruxolitinib monotherapy, with all treated mice surviving over the entire period of the 4-week treatment study. (C–G) Combined JAK2/MEK inhibition for 2 weeks was superior to ruxolitinib monotherapy in correction of splenomegaly, hepatomegaly, leukocytosis, and thrombocytosis. 48. Plts, platelets. G/l, x 109/l. (H) Reticulin fibrosis was substantially reduced by combined JAK2/MEK inhibition as compared with ruxolitinib alone (left), as were extramedullary hematopoiesis of the liver (middle) and megakaryocytic hyperplasia of the BM (right). Results are from recipients of MPLW515L transduced BM treated for 2 weeks (n = 5 per group). Results from 4-week treatments are shown in Supplemental Figure 11. Quantitative results were analyzed by Student’s t test with P ≤ 0.05 considered significant and are shown as mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

MEK inhibition combined with type II JAK2 inhibition is also effective in a Jak2V617F model and reduces mutant allele burden. We next assessed the efficacy of combined type II JAK2 inhibition by CHZ868 and MEK inhibition in Jak2V617F mice. Half of the usual efficacious doses administered as single agents (i.e., 15 mg/kg for CHZ868 and binimetinib, respectively) normalized splenomegaly with 2 weeks of treatment (Supplemental Figure 13A). We observed a reduction in aberrant erythroid parameters including hematocrit and reticulocytes (Supplemental Figure 13, B and C). Notably, combined CHZ868/binimetinib reduced the expansion of Lin–Sca1–Kit+ multipotent myeloid progenitors, Lin–Sca1–Kit+CD41–FcgR–CD150+CD105– megakaryocytic-erythroid progenitors (pre-MegE), and Lin–Sca1–Kit+CD41–FcgR–CD150+CD105+ erythroid progenitors (pre–CFU-E), which was not seen with CHZ868 and binimetinib when given as monotherapy at the same doses (Supplemental Figure 13, D and E). Notably, combined CHZ868/binimetinib reduced Jak2V617F mutant allele burden in mouse BM by 25% within 2 weeks (Supplemental Figure 13F). The reduction in allele burden was confirmed in CD71+ erythroid BM progenitors (Supplemental Figure 13, G and H), suggesting that combined type II JAK2 inhibition and MEK inhibition could combine the benefits of preferential targeting of the MPN clone and prevention of JAK2-independent MEK/ERK pathway activation.

Therapeutic effects of combined JAK2/MEK inhibition are partially maintained after cessation of treatment. We next followed MPN mice after discontinuation of therapy to assess for disease recurrence when off therapy. We evaluated the evolution of the MPN phenotype after cessation of treatment in both the MPLW515L model of MF (Supplemental Figure 14, A–E) and the Jak2V617F model of PV (Supplemental Figure 15, A–F). We observed that the gross fibrosis typically seen in the MPLW515L myelofibrosis model, which responds effectively to combined JAK2/MEK inhibition (Figure 6H), showed maintained benefit 4 weeks after stopping of the combined therapy, which was not observed with JAK2 or MEK inhibitor monotherapy (Supplemental Figure 14D). This observation was confirmed in the Jak2V617F model, which typically has less severe BM fibrosis. In this setting, combined JAK/MEK inhibitor treatment resulted in resolution of fibrosis (Figure 4A), which was maintained 4 weeks after cessation of combined treatment (Supplemental Figure 15F). In addition, we observed maintained therapeutic benefits for the leukocytosis and extramedullary hematopoiesis characteristic of the MPLW515L model after cessation of combined JAK2/MEK inhibition (Supplemental Figure 14E). By contrast, we did see recurrent splenomegaly within 4 weeks of treatment cessation in both MPN models consistent with the lack of disease eradication with short-term preclinical treatment with kinase inhibitors in different disease contexts (refs. 59–63; Supplemental Figure 14, B and C; and Supplemental Figure 15, A–D).

Combined JAK2 and MEK inhibition effectively inhibits colony formation from human JAK2V617F-positive hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells. To explore the therapeutic potential of combined JAK2 and MEK inhibition in MPN patients, we exposed hematopoietic stem/progenitor cells from MF patients to ruxolitinib, binimetinib, and combined treatment and assessed the impact on myeloid colony growth. We enriched CD34+ cells from PBMCs and let them grow in the presence of ruxolitinib, binimetinib, or both inhibitors. While JAK2 inhibition dose-dependently inhibited myeloid colony formation, combined JAK2/MEK inhibition showed more potent inhibition at all concentrations tested. Binimetinib as a single agent significantly reduced colony number, highlighting a relevant role of MEK/ERK pathway activation also in human MPN (Figure 7, A and B). Treatment effects were not only reflected by total colony number, but were evident from all myeloid colony subtypes, including erythroid (CFU-E, BFU-E), granulocyte-macrophage (CFU-GM), and granulocyte-erythroid-macrophage-megakaryocyte (CFU-GEMM) colonies (Figure 7C). As MPNs are not primarily leukemic diseases with extensive circulating malignant cells, but predominantly affect the residing BM, we also exposed whole BM cells from the same patients to the respective inhibitor treatments. In line with circulating CD34+ cells, combined JAK2/MEK inhibition was superior in reduction of colony number, while both ruxolitinib and binimetinib monotherapies showed more moderate effects on all myeloid colony subtypes (Figure 7, D–G). In addition to reduced colony numbers, combined ruxolitinib/binimetinib also resulted in formation of smaller colonies as reflected by the area per colony (Figure 7, H and I).