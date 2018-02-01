Commentary 10.1172/JCI98761

Micro(glial)-managing executive function: white matter inflammation drives catatonia

Sarah E. Pease-Raissi and Jonah R. Chan

Department of Neurology and UCSF Weill Institute for Neuroscience, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Sarah E. Pease-Raissi, University of California, San Francisco, Sandler Neurosciences Center, 675 Nelson Rising Lane, Room 260, Box 3206, San Francisco, California 94158, USA. Phone: 415.353.4390; Email: sarah.raissi@ucsf.edu.

Find articles by Pease-Raissi, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Department of Neurology and UCSF Weill Institute for Neuroscience, UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Sarah E. Pease-Raissi, University of California, San Francisco, Sandler Neurosciences Center, 675 Nelson Rising Lane, Room 260, Box 3206, San Francisco, California 94158, USA. Phone: 415.353.4390; Email: sarah.raissi@ucsf.edu.

Find articles by Chan, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published December 18, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 2 (February 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(2):564–566. doi:10.1172/JCI98761.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published December 18, 2017

See the related article at Microglia ablation alleviates myelin-associated catatonic signs in mice.

White matter abnormalities are prevalent in neuropsychiatric disorders such as schizophrenia, but it is unclear whether these abnormalities represent a cause or consequence of these disorders. Reduced levels of the myelin protein 2′-3′-cyclic nucleotide 3′-phosphodiesterase (CNP) are associated with the schizophrenic symptom catatonia in both humans and mouse models. In this issue of the JCI, Janova et al. show that reduced CNP levels correlate with catatonia and white matter inflammation in human subjects. Furthermore, they demonstrate that microglial ablation prevents and alleviates catatonic signs in Cnp–/– mice, indicating that microglial-mediated inflammation causes catatonia. Together, this study identifies a cellular mechanism by which subtle myelin abnormalities cause low-grade neuroinflammation and catatonic behavior.

Preview pages

Reset
Page preview
565 Page 564 Back

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.

  • Purchase this article
  • $10
  • Purchasing this article will give you full access for the calendar year.
  • Purchase article
  • Purchase Site Pass
  • $25
  • This will give you access to every article on the site for 24 hours.
  • Order site pass
  • Online subscription
  • $95
  • Individual online subscriptions give you full online access for the calendar year.
  • Order Online
  • Print subscription
  • $795
  • Individual print subscriptions give you the print journal and full online access for the year.
  • Print + Online
  • JCI This Month subscription
  • $125
  • JCI This Month is a 16- to 20-page overview of the articles published each month
  • Subscribing to JCI This Month also gives subscribers full online access for the calendar year.
  • *Price outside U.S. and Canada: $225.
  • JCI This Month + Online
Advertisement