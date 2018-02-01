Microglia ablation alleviates myelin-associated catatonic signs in mice

We have identified altered myelin gene expression and minor structural abnormalities of CNS myelin as the trigger of an inflammatory response predominantly in white matter tracts and an underlying cause of catatonic signs in the behavior of mice and humans. This provides a mechanistic insight into a previously enigmatic neuropsychiatric phenotype and expands our view on the role of white matter integrity in cognitive and executive functions in general. Importantly, we have discovered a potential therapy by targeting microglial cells, which emerge as mediators of this neuropsychiatric syndrome.

Our study was based on the previously reported “catatonia-depression” phenotype of aged mice heterozygous for Cnp (11), which led us to a translational approach from mice to humans and back. Studying the deeply phenotyped GRAS sample of schizophrenic patients (37, 38), we first demonstrated an age-dependent, unexpectedly high prevalence of more than 25% of catatonic signs, exceeding by far the current estimates of approximately 0.2%–3.0% catatonia in schizophrenic subjects (5). This major discrepancy is likely explained by the often-missed clinical diagnosis, in particular of the milder forms that are much more common and classified as neurological soft signs (8).

Importantly, we noticed that the more severe catatonic signs of GRAS patients are associated with rs2070106-AA, a CNP partial loss-of-function genotype (13, 39, 40), a finding that we replicated in an independent schizophrenia cohort. We could further show by MRI in a general population sample that CNP rs2070106-AA subjects were more likely than G carriers (GG or AG) to display WMH in frontal and temporal brain areas as well as in deep brain structures. These subclinical findings are not unusual in healthy individuals, where they have been associated with vascular changes, demyelination, and activated microglia (19–21). Even though this literature is suggestive, we have of course no direct proof (e.g., brain biopsies) that inflammation is increased in white matter tracts of live human AA carriers. We note, however, that diffusion tensor imaging identified higher axial diffusivity and a higher apparent diffusion coefficient in the frontal part of the corpus callosum of AA as compared with GG subjects, consistent with a more progressed axonal loss/degeneration (11). This finding further supports the presence of at least low-grade inflammation in AA individuals.

While WMH in humans may be an indirect indicator of white matter inflammation, presence of the latter in Cnp–/– mice and its reduction upon microglia depletion were directly shown in the present study. In fact, since microgliosis is a feature of Cnp mutant mice (14) and aged Cnp heterozygotes exhibit a catatonia-depression phenotype together with late-onset brain inflammation (11), we tested our hypothesis that neuroinflammation itself is causal for the catatonic signs of myelin mutant mice. We chose to treat Cnp-null mutant mice at an age at which they were still free of motor impairments, and indeed, we could completely prevent catatonia onset in these young animals by depleting microglia via administration of the CSF1R inhibitor PLX5622 (22, 23, 41) immediately after weaning. The CSF1R inhibitor also proved effective for treatment of existing catatonia in older Cnp–/– mutants, in which it caused a reduction (but not prevention) of axonal degeneration. This is in line with CNP deficiency as a “driver” of neurodegeneration following traumatic brain injury (42). However, the complete prevention of catatonic signs in the young Cnp-null mutants strongly suggests that catatonia is not caused by axonal degeneration but is primarily a “microglial disease” induced by mild myelin perturbations. This conclusion is also supported by the catatonic phenotype in aged heterozygous Mbp mice that exhibit microglial activation (12), but will not develop the axonal degeneration phenotype of Plp- and Cnp-null mutant mice with motor impairments (14, 43).

We note that catatonic signs in mice are presently measured by the bar test only, which requires an experienced examiner to yield reproducible results. Having to build on a single readout may explain the cohort-to-cohort variation in the expression severity of this phenotype, which does not show consistent worsening over time (compared with WT controls). Thus, catatonic signs constitute a dichotomous variable in mice (yes/no) rather than a continuous one, as in humans. In fact, several readouts underlie the severity rating used here for humans (9 subtests of Cambridge Neurological Inventory [CNI], including gait mannerisms, gegenhalten, mitgehen, imposed posture, abrupt, or exaggerated spontaneous movements, iterative movements, automatic obedience, and echopraxia; ref. 8). To obtain a similarly robust continuous measure for mice, more catatonia tests are presently being developed in our laboratory, but these tests still require replications in independent mouse cohorts and extensive crossvalidation with bar test results. We hope to ultimately provide a catatonia severity composite score for mice — as we previously established for autistic phenotypes (44) — which will then help diminish sample heterogeneity as typically obtained for single tests.

Interestingly, treating older Cnp mutants with PLX5622 was less effective in eliminating microglial cells. Thus, at least a subpopulation of microglia seems to become unresponsive to CSF1R inhibition in the course of neurodegeneration. This represents a therapeutically relevant observation that may reflect the activation status of these cells and deserves further investigation. Based on our data, we cannot exclude that some of these resilient cells are invading peripheral macrophages, known to be Iba1+ and perhaps resistant to PLX5622, or that a higher dose of PLX5622 would have eliminated even those seemingly less responsive cells. The fact, however, that in our pilot experiments with older WT mice, a higher cumulative dose (8-week treatment versus 5-week treatment) had not resulted in any stronger depletion may point against this interpretation.

We point out that CSF1R inhibition also affects cells other than microglia, which may have contributed to the catatonic phenotype (45). Upon CSF1R inhibition, we saw not only a decline in CD3+ T cells that are attracted to the brain by the inflammatory milieu and may influence microglial behavior, but also a decrease in the GFAP+ area as a measure of robust astrogliosis. In addition, we noted a diminished number of PDGFRα+ oligodendrocyte precursors following CSF1R inhibition, similar to what was shown earlier during brain development (29). We thus have to assume that indirect effects could add to the therapeutic benefit of PLX5622.

A large number of studies in mouse models of neuropsychiatric disease have analyzed the contributions of single genes and developmental defects on cognitive dysfunction, autistic traits, signs of depression, and other mental disease–relevant phenotypes (46–49). However, this research has mainly focused on negative and cognitive symptoms, which are easier to model in mice than any of the positive symptoms (delusions, hallucinations), most of which are considered human specific. Catatonia, defined in DSM-5 as a disease specifier for schizophrenia and major mood disorders (5), emerges as an intriguing exception, a positive symptom, and quantifiable readout that can be studied across species.

Our study is, to our knowledge, the first molecular-genetic approach to catatonia and catatonic signs. However, we have to assume that the etiology of these conditions might be heterogeneous. Myelin perturbations may be just one of several possible causes. Further studies are needed to determine whether secondary neuroinflammation is always essential in the “final common pathway” to catatonia. The inefficiency, however, of LPS-mediated brain inflammation to induce catatonic signs in WT mice or to further enhance them in catatonic Plp–/y mutants supports the concept of primary myelin alterations (or other underlying causes) being of critical importance for the development of a catatonic phenotype. In fact, peripheral LPS injection most likely acts by causing the liver to produce high levels of circulating TNF-α, which enters the brain at specific sites to incite the abnormal stimulation of endogenous microglia and trigger a vicious and long-lasting circle of events that may even lead to neurodegeneration (50, 51). Here, gray matter areas, such as dopaminergic nuclei, seem to be at higher risk than white matter, whereas myelin-associated inflammation is a unique feature of Cnp–/– and other myelin mutant mice.

The sudden loss of motor control in catatonia, followed by an equally sudden regaining of control — often within seconds — ultimately suggests a dysfunction of synaptic circuitry. Importantly, we could show that chronic neuroinflammation in the subcortical white matter progresses into the cingulate cortex, where activated microglia are known to perturb normal synaptic function (16). The production of nitric oxide and axonal conduction blocks, for instance, constitute well-established links between activated microglia and neurodegeneration (52). Within the cortex, the inflammation associated with myelinated fibers may also affect nonmyelinated axons and dendrites (as bystanders), but is probably rather transient or fluctuating because neuronal somata (unlike axons) and the synaptic circuitry are more likely to recover from acute mitochondrial perturbations caused by reactive oxygen species such as NO, as seen in chronic progressive multiple sclerosis (53).

Inflammation, identified in the present study as a major mechanism of catatonic signs, might also affect other phenotypes of mental disease, which could explain the frequently observed fluctuations in their clinical presentation (“episodes”). Alteration of the body’s inflammatory state, as encountered in infectious diseases or even during the normal estrous cycle (luteolysis), may have an additional amplifying impact on inflammation within the CNS and thus contribute to the still poorly explained episodic course of many neuropsychiatric diseases. Also, the most severe acute form of catatonia, the life-threatening febrile pernicious catatonia (4), may represent a fulminant inflammation of white matter tracts.

Catatonia in Cnp mutant mice was prevented by depletion of microglia at a young age and was even treatable in older animals. While this is important as a proof-of-principle, more research will be needed to define effects of repeated treatment cycles with CSF1R inhibitors as well as to delineate more specific pharmacological targets in activated microglia. In fact, repeated treatment cycles with treatment-free intervals may still be effective, but reduce the risk of side effects, potentially resembling hereditary diffuse leukoencephalopathy with spheroids (HDLS), a CNS white matter disease described in individuals with loss-of-function mutations of the CSF1R gene (54). Catatonic signs in patients with schizophrenia are generally mild and per se may not even require specific treatments. However, they likely constitute a surrogate marker for disturbance of broader executive functions and for cognitive deficits, which are severely disabling and currently untreatable, but may also be responsive to specific microglia-targeting antiinflammatory therapies.