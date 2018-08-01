HSD3B1(1245A>C) variant regulates dueling abiraterone metabolite effects in prostate cancer

Pharmacokinetics of biochemically active steroidal metabolites of abiraterone in healthy volunteers. Fifteen healthy male volunteers received a single dose of AA (1,000 mg plus 240 mg apalutamide, an AR antagonist). Plasma samples were collected at –0.5 (predose), 0.5, 1, 1.5, 2, 4, 6, 8, 12, 24, 48, 72, and 96 hours, and analyzed for steroidal abiraterone metabolites by our published liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) method (21). Using Phoenix WinNonlin 6.3 software, we performed a noncompartmental analysis to describe the disposition of each compound based on mechanisms of formation and degradation (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98319DS1). The metabolites reached a maximum concentration 1.9–19.3 hours after administration. D4A and 3-keto-5α-Abi were readily formed, with a recorded mean time to reach the maximum concentration (t max ) of 2.07 hours and 2.70 hours, respectively. The 5β-abiraterone metabolites had longer t max values: 16.8 hours for 3β-OH-5β-Abi and 19.33 hours for 3α-OH-5β-Abi. The mean time for the last detectable concentration (t last ) for D4A was 25.3 hours whereas the t last value for 3-keto-5α-Abi was 62.4 hours. The mean maximum concentration (C max ) was 90 ng/ml for abiraterone, 0.91 ng/ml for D4A, and 5.5 ng/ml for 3-keto-5α-Abi. Among the metabolites, 3-keto-5α-Abi had the highest C max , almost 6 times higher than D4A. As shown in the mean plasma concentration versus time plots (Figure 2, A–D), metabolism to D4A peaked the earliest and then rapidly declined. These data show that concentrations of the AR agonist 3-keto-5α-Abi are much higher than the AR antagonist D4A, even after a single dose of AA. These data also suggest that the elucidation of any link between genetics and the three 5α-reduced abiraterone metabolites that rapidly generate and decline probably requires an accounting of pharmacokinetics.

Figure 2 Mean plasma concentrations of abiraterone and steroidal metabolites after a single dose of AA and apalutamide in 15 healthy volunteers. The mean plasma concentration at each time point was used to generate the plots for (A) abiraterone, (B) D4A, (C) 5α-Abi metabolites, and (D) 5β-Abi metabolites. Error bars represent SEM.

Association between HSD3B1 genotype and abiraterone metabolites in patients with CRPC. We next conducted a study in patients with metastatic CRPC who were receiving AA plus prednisone as standard-of-care treatment in order to determine if inheritance of the HSD3B1 genotype is associated with production of steroidal abiraterone metabolites that are regulated by the cognate 3βHSD1 enzyme (Table 1). In the context of low versus high 3βHSD1 enzymatic activity, robust 5α-reductase activity (which follows 3βHSD) would be expected to lead to low versus high levels of 5α-reduced steroid metabolites (22). We therefore hypothesized that inheritance of the HSD3B1(1245C) variant that encodes for a protein degradation–resistant enzyme would correlate with higher serum concentrations of 5α-abiraterone metabolites, including 3-keto-5α-Abi, which exhibits AR agonist activity (19). As the PK results in healthy volunteers show, the formation of 3-keto-5α-Abi starts early after AA administration, and the serum concentration is highly dependent on the time elapsed since administration. Patients received a daily dose of 1,000 mg AA, and blood was drawn during routine clinic visits. Time from prior AA dose to blood draw (1–16 hours) was recorded for each patient at the time of blood draw. Concentrations of abiraterone and its steroidal metabolites were measured in the sera using LC-MS/MS, as was done with the PK study in healthy volunteers (Supplemental Table 2) (21). To correct for variations between the last AA dose and blood draw among individual patients with CRPC, the abiraterone metabolite concentrations (D4A, 3-keto-5α-Abi, 3α-OH-5α-Abi, 3β-OH-5α-Abi, 3-keto-5β-Abi, 3α-OH-5β-Abi, and 3β-OH-5β-Abi) in these 30 patients were normalized to the 8-hour time point of the PK study in healthy controls to account for their respective PK parameters. All patients were genotyped for HSD3B1 using germline DNA from buffy coat and grouped by genotype. Of the 30 patients in this analysis, 8 (27%) were homozygous wild-type (WT), 19 (63%) were heterozygous (HZ), and 3 (10%) were homozygous variant (MT).

HSD3B1(1245C) variant allele inheritance was associated with a significant increase in the concentrations of all three 5α-reduced abiraterone metabolites, with the highest concentrations observed in patients with homozygous variant HSD3B1. The normalized values for 3-keto-5α-Abi, which is the specific metabolite with AR agonist activity (19), had a stepwise concentration increase of 0.04 ng/ml, 2.60 ng/ml, and 2.70 ng/ml (P = 0.002) for patients who inherited 0, 1, or 2 copies of the HSD3B1(1245C) variant, respectively (Table 2). Concentrations of 3α-OH-5α-Abi (P = 0.0001) and 3β-OH-5α-Abi (P = 0.006) similarly and significantly increased with the number of HSD3B1(1245C) variant alleles inherited, further imputing a mechanistic biochemical link between more active 3βHSD1 enzyme activity and downstream 5α-reduced steroidal metabolites. In contrast, there was no significant association between HSD3B1 variant allele inheritance and normalized concentrations of abiraterone, D4A, and all 5β-abiraterone metabolites (Table 2 and Figure 3). Alternative analysis using normalization to the 4-hour (instead of 8-hour) time point of the PK study (Supplemental Table 3) also yielded correlation coefficients that were statistically significant for all three 5α-reduced abiraterone metabolites but not the other metabolites. Comparisons with ANOVA, Tukey’s honest significant difference test (Supplemental Table 4), and corrections for false discovery rates (Supplemental Table 5) further support the association between HSD3B1 variant allele inheritance and the 5α-reduced abiraterone metabolites.

Figure 3 HSD3B1(1245C) variant inheritance is associated with elevated generation of 3-keto-5α-Abi, 3α-OH-5α-Abi, and 3β-5α-Abi in 30 patients with CRPC treated with abiraterone. (A) Higher levels of all three 5α-Abi metabolites were significantly present in patients with the HSD3B1(1245C) genotype. (B) Abiraterone, D4A, 3-keto-5β-Abi, 3α-OH-5β-Abi, and 3β-5β-Abi concentrations were not significantly correlated with HSD3B1 genotype. The levels of each metabolite were normalized to the 8-hour value in the PK study and the metabolite concentration for each patient at the fixed time point was predicted by a regression method. The significance of the difference among genotypes for each metabolite was determine by polyserial correlation analysis: 3-keto-5α-Abi, P = 0.002; 3α-OH-5α-Abi, P = 0.0001; 3β-5α-Abi, P = 0.006.

Table 2 Polyserial correlation of normalized abiraterone metabolite concentrations (ng/ml) and HSD3B1 genotype, based on normalization to the 8-hour PK time point

HSD3B1 (1245 A>C) and response to abiraterone acetate. We performed Kaplan-Meier analysis for progression-free survival (PFS) on abiraterone acetate treatment, grouped by HSD3B1 genotype (Supplemental Figure 1). We also conducted the log-rank test and found no statistically significant difference between the 3 genotypes (P = 0.22). However, we note that this cohort is probably too small for meaningful evaluation.