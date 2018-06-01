Granulocyte-CSF links destructive inflammation and comorbidities in obstructive lung disease

G-CSF levels are elevated in the lungs and periphery of SHIP-1–deficient mice. We and others have previously reported elevated levels of G-CSF in SHIP-1–/– mice (31, 37), which suggested to us that it may be playing a pathogenic role by supporting the production of neutrophils and stimulating hematopoietic stem cell mobilization. To confirm and extend these studies, we measured levels of G-CSF in the lung and circulation, finding that it was significantly elevated in bronchoalveolar lavage fluid (BALF) and serum of a large cohort of SHIP-1–/– mice (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 G-CSF is elevated in SHIP-1–/– mice and contributes to lung fibrosis, consolidation of airspaces, and emphysema. (A) G-CSF levels in the BALF and serum of 12-week-old control (C57 = C57BL/6) and SHIP-1–/– mice determined by ELISA; n ≥ 6 per group. (B) Masson’s trichrome–stained sections of lungs from the indicated 12-week-old mice. Scale bars: 100 μm. Images are representative of n = 3–14 per group. (C) Quantification of airspace size of the lung sections in (B) by mean linear intercept; pooled data from n = 3–14 per group. S–/– = SHIP-1–/–, G–/– = G-CSF–/–. (D) Levels of MMP-9 in BALF of the indicated 12-week-old mice determined by multiplex assay; pooled data from n = 4–14 per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001 by Mann-Whitney U test (A) or ANOVA (C and D).

Deletion of G-CSF in SHIP-1–/– mice ameliorates lung pathology. To determine the role of G-CSF in disease pathogenesis in SHIP-1–deficient mice, we generated SHIP-1–/– G-CSF–/– double-knockout (DKO) mice, with the striking finding that lung disease was dramatically reduced, evidenced by significantly less inflammation and fibrosis in the lung parenchyma and small airways of DKO mice (Figure 1B). Quantification of the size of airspaces in the lungs of SHIP-1–/– mice by determining mean linear intercept revealed significant emphysema compared with control lungs (Figure 1C), while removal of G-CSF from SHIP-1–/– mice significantly reduced this phenotype, restoring airspace sizes towards those of control mice (Figure 1C). MMPs are implicated in the pathophysiology of COPD, as they degrade the extracellular matrix and cause parenchymal tissue damage (1). To determine whether the reduced emphysema phenotype in DKO mice correlated with alterations in MMP production, we measured MMP-9 in BALF by Luminex assay. These studies revealed a significant elevation in MMP-9 in SHIP-1–/– lungs compared with control lungs, while levels in DKO lungs were significantly reduced (Figure 1D).

We have previously shown that SHIP-1–/– mice have a markedly increased BAL cell count (31, 32); however, this phenotype was dramatically blunted in DKO mice (Figure 2A). Differential counts of the BAL revealed that not only were alveolar macrophages (AMΦs) reduced, but neutrophil, eosinophil, and lymphocyte populations were largely absent in DKO mice (Figure 2A). Cytology of the BAL cells revealed that the morphology of the AMΦs in SHIP-1–/– and DKO mice was strikingly different (Figure 2B). While SHIP-1–/– BAL macrophages were enlarged and strongly pigmented, as we have previously reported (31, 32), the macrophages observed in the BAL of DKO mice were small and predominantly quiescent in appearance (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 G-CSF deficiency abrogates inflammatory cell infiltration and corrects AMΦ phenotype in SHIP-1–/– mice, while SHIP-1 deficiency in AMΦs enhances responsiveness to G-CSF. (A) Total BAL cells and differential BAL cell counts of the indicated 12-week-old mice; pooled data from n = 4–7 per group. C57 = C57BL/6, S–/– = SHIP-1–/–, G–/– = G-CSF–/–. (B) Images of cytospins from the indicated 12-week-old mice. Scale bar: 100 μm. Images are representative of n = 4–7 per group. (C) Flow cytometry of CD11b versus CD11c expression on AMΦs from the indicated 12-week-old mice to segregate AMΦ subpopulations into subset R or Ri and Rii in SHIP-1–/– mice; representative of n = 10–12 per genotype in a minimum of 3 experiments. (D) Levels of chemokines KC and MIP-2 in the BALF of the 12-week-old indicated groups determined by multiplex assay; pooled data from n = 9–10 per group. (E) qRT-PCR analysis of G-CSFR gene expression in AMΦs from C57BL/6 mice (C57), CD11b– and CD11b+ AMΦs from SHIP-1–/– mice, sorted neutrophils (PMN) and bone marrow cells (BM) from 12-week-old mice; n = 2–6 per group pooled from 2 experiments. Assessment of (F) ERK and (G) STAT-3 phosphorylation by flow cytometry in AMΦs from C57BL/6 mice (C57) or SHIP-1–/– mice (S–/–) treated with media or 10 ng/ml G-CSF for 15 minutes. Data are expressed as a ratio to the unstimulated control; pooled data from n = 3–9 per group from 2 experiments. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001 by ANOVA (A and D) or Mann-Whitney U test (F and G).

Previous studies by our laboratory have shown that AMΦs do not ordinarily express the leukocyte integrin CD11b, but its expression is induced in settings of viral infection and LPS challenge, or under conditions of chronic lung inflammation such as in SHIP-1–/– mice (32). To determine whether increased CD11b was an innate feature of SHIP-1–/– AMΦs or whether it correlated with local inflammation and the heightened activation status of the cells, we compared CD11b expression on AMΦs from SHIP-1–/– and DKO mice. Flow cytometry analyses showed that SHIP-1–/– mice had both CD11b– and CD11b+ AMΦ subpopulations (populations Ri and Rii), while the AMΦs of DKO mice, like control mice, showed minimal CD11b expression (population R) (Figure 2C).

Various chemotactic factors orchestrate the recruitment of inflammatory cells to the inflamed lungs of COPD patients (1). The chemotaxis of neutrophils is induced by activation of the CXC chemokine receptor CXCR2, which binds several CXC chemokines including CXCL1, CXCL2, and CXCL8 (IL-8), which are elevated in the sputum of COPD patients (38, 39). To determine whether the reduction of total cell number as well as the loss of neutrophils were due to altered neutrophil chemoattractants, we measured levels of the murine CXCL1 and CXCL2 homologs keratinocyte-derived chemokine (KC) and macrophage inflammatory protein-2 (MIP-2). We found that the BALF from SHIP-1–/– mice had significantly elevated KC and MIP-2 levels compared with controls, and that these levels were significantly reduced in the BALF of DKO mice (Figure 2D).

SHIP-1–/– lung macrophages are hyperresponsive to G-CSF. The G-CSF receptor (G-CSFR, CD114) is not only expressed in the granulocyte lineage but can be found on platelets and other hematopoietic cells including monocytes. However, the role of G-CSFR signaling in AMΦs remains uncertain, and thus we first examined G-CSFR expression in AMΦs purified from BAL using quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR). These studies revealed that G-CSFR was expressed by C57BL/6 AMΦs and by the CD11b– and CD11b+ AMΦ subsets in SHIP-1–/– mice, albeit at lower levels than in bone marrow cells and neutrophils (Figure 2E).

SHIP-1 is known to be recruited to the G-CSFR as an inhibitory signaling mediator downstream of G-CSF signaling (40). Since AMΦs expressed G-CSFRs, we determined whether SHIP-1–/– AMΦs were hyperresponsive to G-CSF–induced signaling responses, which may provide an explanation for their activated phenotype (Figure 2, B and C), given the presence of elevated G-CSF levels in the lung (Figure 1A). In order to assess this, AMΦs were stimulated with G-CSF in vitro followed by detection of phosphorylated proteins by phospho-flow cytometry. Interestingly, AMΦs from SHIP-1–/– mice exhibited increased induction of phosphorylated Erk (p-Erk) upon exposure to G-CSF, compared with control AMΦs (Figure 2F). Induction of phosphorylated STAT-3 (p-STAT-3) was also significantly increased in SHIP-1–/– AMΦs compared with controls (Figure 2G). These results indicate that the MAPK and JAK/STAT pathways downstream of G-CSFR in SHIP-1–/– AMΦs are hyperresponsive to G-CSF stimulation.

Systemic inflammation is markedly reduced in SHIP-1–/– G-CSF–/– mice. Since we observed a dramatic improvement in lung inflammation and pathology in DKO mice, we next sought to determine whether other indices of inflammation were moderated. An inflammatory trait consistently observed in SHIP-1–/– mice is splenomegaly (31, 41) and this was markedly reduced in DKO mice (Figure 3A), as was the coexistent splenic neutrophilia (Figure 3B) and splenic histiocytosis (Figure 3C). Splenomegaly can be a marker of systemic inflammation due to extramedullary hematopoiesis and this is a well-known trait of SHIP-1–/– mice (31, 35, 36). Extramedullary myelopoiesis was strikingly dampened in DKO mice, with numbers of myeloid progenitors reduced to the levels seen in control mice (Figure 3D). Erythrocytosis/polycythemia is another feature of SHIP-1–/– mice (35) and very interestingly, numbers of nucleated erythroid cells, which were dramatically increased in SHIP-1–/– mice, were markedly attenuated by G-CSF deficiency (Figure 3E).

Figure 3 G-CSF deficiency reduces systemic inflammation and extramedullary hematopoiesis and restores oxygen saturation and heart health in SHIP-1–/– mice. (A) Spleen weight of the indicated 12-week-old mice; n = 3–12 per group pooled from 3 experiments. C57 = C57BL/6, S–/– = SHIP-1–/–, G–/– = G-CSF–/–. Absolute numbers of (B) splenic neutrophils and (C) splenic macrophages of the indicated 12-week-old mice, determined by spleen cell numbers and flow cytometry; n = 4–12 per group pooled from 3 experiments. (D) Quantification of myeloid progenitor cells in the spleen of 12-week-old mice that are responsive to the indicated myeloid growth factors, indicated as mean ± SEM. (E) Absolute numbers of splenic nucleated erythroid cells in the indicated 12-week-old mice, determined by spleen cell counts and flow cytometry; n = 4–12 per group pooled from 3 experiments. (F) Pulse oximetry measurements of arterial oxygen saturation in conscious 12-week-old mice; n = 4–7 per group pooled from 2 experiments. (G) Assessment of RVH in heart sections from the indicated 12-week-old mice, determined by calculating the ratio of the right ventricular wall area to left ventricular wall area plus septum area (RV/[LV + S]); pooled data from n = 5–7 per group. Data in A–C and E–G analyzed by ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

B cell abnormalities are still present in SHIP-1–/– G-CSF–/– mice and are not responsible for lung disease. We and others have previously observed B cell abnormalities and autoimmune disease in SHIP-1–/– mice (31, 42). To determine whether B cell defects were influenced by G-CSF–mediated inflammation, we examined the B cell compartment. Although splenic B cell frequency was partially restored in DKO mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98224DS1), DKO B cells retained their activated phenotype, mirroring that observed in SHIP-1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 1B), and DKO mice, like SHIP-1–/– mice, had elevated levels of serum immunoglobulins (Supplemental Figure 1C). Furthermore, DKO mice, like SHIP-1–/– mice, developed autoimmune disease exhibiting circulating autoantibodies (Supplemental Figure 1D) and glomerulonephritis (Supplemental Figure 1E). Collectively, these data indicate that G-CSF–mediated inflammation does not underlie B cell abnormalities in SHIP-1–/– mice. To confirm that B cells and B cell–mediated autoimmune disease do not play a role in the lung pathology manifested by SHIP-1–/– mice, we generated SHIP-1–/– mice that lacked B cells (SHIP-1–/– μMT–/– mice). These mice still exhibited severe lung pathology, in a manner akin to SHIP-1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 1, F and G), indicating that lung disease in SHIP-1–/– mice is not a consequence of their underlying B cell–mediated autoimmune disease.

G-CSF deficiency rescues reduced arterial oxygen saturation and right ventricular hypertrophy in SHIP-1–/– mice. Erythrocytosis in SHIP-1–/– mice is likely to be due to extramedullary erythropoiesis (35); however, additional potential mechanisms could involve those related to hypoxia/hypoxemia (low blood/tissue oxygen), a common lung disease comorbidity. To explore this possibility, we performed noninvasive arterial oxygen sensing on conscious animals using a pulse oximeter, finding that SHIP-1–/– mice had a modest, albeit significant reduction in arterial oxygen saturation, while DKO mice showed similar arterial oxygen saturation to control mice (Figure 3F).

Right ventricular hypertrophy (RVH) is a common comorbidity of COPD linked with pulmonary hypertension (43). To determine whether RVH was a feature of SHIP-1–/– mice, we analyzed hearts from 12-week-old mice. There was a significant increase in RVH in SHIP-1–/– mice, whereas RVH was absent in DKO mice, whose hearts were comparable to those from control and G-CSF–/– mice (Figure 3G). These data suggest that lung disease may contribute to RVH in SHIP-1–/– mice but could also point to other mechanisms inducing pressure overload, including pulmonary leukostasis, pulmonary embolism, or infarction.

Comorbidities in SHIP-1–/– mice are dependent on G-CSF–mediated inflammation. SHIP-1–/– mice have reduced survival due to their attendant lung disease, and they also develop other phenotypes including systemic inflammation, polycythemia, and osteopenia (31, 36, 41, 44). Survival studies revealed that the median survival of DKO mice was 326 days, which was significantly improved compared with that of SHIP-1–/– mice, which was 168 days (P < 0.01). Initial characterization of DKO mice revealed that they were healthier in appearance than SHIP-1–/– mice, having improved body condition and increased body weight (Figure 4A). The proinflammatory cytokine IL-6 is elevated in the serum of COPD patients and is associated with systemic inflammation and poor prognosis (45). To determine whether G-CSF contributes to the systemic inflammatory phenotype in SHIP-1–/– mice, sera were tested for levels of IL-6 (Figure 4B). As found previously (46), SHIP-1–/– mice displayed elevated levels of IL-6 in serum, with a trend toward reduction in DKO mice (Figure 4B). Systemic inflammation arising due to spillover from the lungs can also induce acute-phase protein production in the liver and contribute to systemic disturbances (4). We therefore examined gene expression of C-reactive protein (CRP) and serum amyloid A (SAA) in the liver by qRT-PCR. Although no significant differences were observed in CRP expression between groups (Figure 4C), SAA expression was significantly elevated in SHIP-1–/– mice compared with controls, and this was reduced in the absence of G-CSF (Figure 4D). Interestingly, SAA has been reported to be a marker of acute exacerbations in COPD patients and to block resolution of inflammation (47, 48).

Figure 4 G-CSF deficiency improves body condition and restores fat and bone parameters in SHIP-1–/– mice. (A) Body weights of the indicated 12-week-old mice; pooled data from n = 4–20 per group. C57 = C57BL/6, S–/– = SHIP-1–/–, G–/– = G-CSF–/–. (B) IL-6 levels in serum of the indicated 12-week-old mice measured by ELISA; pooled data from n= 4–16 per group. qRT-PCR analysis of (C) CRP and (D) SAA gene expression in liver from the indicated 12-week-old mice; pooled data from n = 3–12 per group. (E) Weights of distinct muscle groups in the indicated 12-week-old mice, expressed as a ratio to body weight; pooled data from n = 6–12 per group. (F) Measurement of distinct anatomical white and brown fat in the indicated 12-week-old mice; pooled data from n = 6–12 per group. (G) qRT-PCR analysis of ATGL in brown fat of 12-week-old mice; pooled data from n = 4–7 per group. (H) Micro-CT analysis of trabecular and cortical bone in 6-week-old male mice; pooled data from n = 3–6 per group. All data analyzed by ANOVA. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001.

Low body weight and wasting syndrome are common comorbidities in a subset of COPD patients with advanced disease that correlate with poor prognosis (4). We therefore assessed indices of overall body condition in 12-week-old mice, including muscle mass and body fat mass. Assessment of muscle mass in distinct muscle groups of the hind limb of 12-week-old mice did not show any differences between the groups (Figure 4E), indicating that catabolism of muscle had not developed at this age. However, assessment of white and brown body fat isolated from 3 distinct anatomical locations revealed that SHIP-1–/– mice displayed a significant loss of fat mass, with a trend towards restoration in DKO mice (Figure 4F). To determine whether aberrant lipolysis could account for the differences in body fat mass in SHIP-1–/– mice, we assessed expression of adipose triglyceride lipase (ATGL) in the brown fat (Figure 4G). SHIP-1–/– mice displayed increased ATGL gene expression, potentially contributing to increased lipolysis, with a trend towards reduction in DKO mice.

Osteoporosis is a significant comorbidity in COPD patients (49). SHIP-1–/– mice also display a low bone mass phenotype due to elevated osteoclastogenesis, and formation of osteoclasts that are hyperresorptive (44). To determine whether removal of G-CSF could alter the development of osteoporosis in DKO mice, we performed high-resolution micro-CT of long bones. As previously observed, SHIP-1–/– mice displayed significantly lower trabecular bone volume and trabecular thickness, with a trend towards restoration in DKO mice (Figure 4H). Cortical bone area and cortical thickness were also significantly lower in SHIP-1–/– mice, with protection of cortical thickness observed in DKO mice (Figure 4H).

SHIP-1–/– mice lacking G-CSF exhibit no further impairment of mucosal immune responses. Given the impaired immunity reported for G-CSF–deficient mice (20) and the susceptibility of SHIP-1–/– mice to LPS-induced toxicity (50), we next examined the response of DKO mice to respiratory challenge by transnasal treatment with LPS followed by quantification of the influx of neutrophils and monocytes into the lung after LPS treatment (Figure 5, A and B). Control mice mounted a strong response, reflected by increased neutrophil frequency and absolute number at day 1, which was reduced by day 3 and resolved at day 10, with monocytes and macrophages peaking at day 3 and resolving at day 10. G-CSF–/– mice displayed a robust neutrophil response to LPS that abated more quickly than that of control mice and interestingly, they exhibited an enhanced monocyte response. By comparison, SHIP-1–/– mice were impaired at all time points after LPS treatment, with reduced neutrophil and monocyte infiltration into the lung. In contrast, although DKO mice were impaired in the same manner as SHIP-1–/– mice in their ability to mount a neutrophil response to LPS treatment, they mounted an early compensatory monocyte response at day 1, which increased further at day 3 and was largely resolved by day 10. Cytology of the BALF at day 1 showed the clear presence of neutrophils in DKO mice, and interestingly, the presence of enlarged macrophages (Figure 5A). These results demonstrate that complete removal of G-CSF genetically can impair mucosal immunity but does not further impair immune responses in SHIP-1–/– mice.

Figure 5 G-CSF deficiency does not further impair the response of SHIP-1–/– mice to pulmonary challenge. (A) Images of cytospins from the indicated 12-week-old mice at the indicated days after transnasal LPS challenge. Scale bar: 100 μm. Images are representative of n = 2–6 mice per group collected over 4 experiments. (B) Frequency of neutrophils (CD45intLy6G+CD11b+) and monocytes (CD45+Ly6G–CD11b+) in BALF at the indicated time points after LPS challenge measured by flow cytometry; pooled data from n = 2–6 per group collected over 4 experiments. Graphical data represent mean ± SEM for each group at each time point. C57 = C57BL/6, S–/– = SHIP-1–/–, G–/– = G-CSF–/–.

G-CSF is elevated in human COPD samples. Since we found that G-CSF is a key pathogenic factor in the SHIP-1–/– mouse model of COPD, we next determined G-CSF levels in a cohort of patients presenting to the respiratory clinic. Patients were admitted to the day clinic for endobronchial ultrasound for diagnosis of lung cancer based on chest abnormalities detected by X-ray. Patient diagnostic information was obtained after analysis and patients were grouped according to smoking and COPD status, with or without lung cancer diagnosis (Supplemental Table 1). These results showed that G-CSF levels were elevated in patients with COPD and/or smoker status compared with nonsmokers without COPD (Figure 6), indicating that G-CSF is induced in the human lung upon exposure to cigarette smoke, and correlates with COPD.