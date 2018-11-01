Activity-dependent neuroprotective protein deficiency models synaptic and developmental phenotypes of autism-like syndrome

Adnp+/– mice display a significantly decreased dendritic spine density, compared with Adnp+/+ mice, that is partly rescued by NAP treatment. GFP-expressing mouse lines (30, 31) allow for the determination of dendritic spine morphology and synaptic structure (31). Here, Adnp+/– mice were bred with a membrane-bound GFP–expressing (mGFP-expressing) mouse line (L15) to produce an Adnp+/–-GFP mouse model.

Dendritic spines, which are small swellings of the dendritic tree, were evaluated in both hippocampal CA1 pyramidal cells and the L5 cortical layer controlling cognitive and motor functions, respectively (Figure 1, Figure 2, Supplemental Tables 1 and 2, and Supplemental Figures 1–4; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98199DS1). Measurements were made for (a) density of dendritic spines (GFP puncta label), classified into subgroups on the basis of the following morphology types: stubby spines (<0.5 μm in length, lacking a clear head); mushroom spines (mushroom-shaped head, approximately 1 μm in length); and thin spines (with an elongated narrow neck with a distinctive head) (32, 33); (b) density of shaft synapses (postsynaptic density PSD95 puncta immunogold labeling, representing immature synapses); and (c) shaft synapse volume (PSD95, puncta volume, representing the degree of synapse maturity). Genotype, sex, and drug treatment effects were all evaluated.

Figure 1 Adnp+/– mice, compared with Adnp+/+ mice, display a significant decrease in hippocampal dendritic spine density that is ameliorated by NAP. Average total spine density (males: Adnp+/+ n = 84, Adnp+/– n = 75, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 73; females: Adnp+/+ n = 48, Adnp+/– n = 45, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 45 dendrites/experimental group) and shaft synapse density (males: Adnp+/+ n = 11, Adnp+/– n = 15, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 10; females: Adnp+/+ n = 11, Adnp+/– n = 19, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 19 dendrites/experimental group). Total spine density was significantly decreased in both male and female Adnp+/– mice, with NAP significantly increasing spine density. Shaft synapse density was significantly increased in males and reduced by NAP in both sexes. A 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was performed. Underlined numbers beneath the graphs represent the mean ± SEM. (A) In male mice, for total spine density, main genotype [F(1,290) = 62.278, P < 0.001] and interaction [F(1,290) = 31.385, P < 0.001] effects were found. For shaft synapses, main genotype [F(1,42) = 23.358, P < 0.001] and treatment [F(1,42) = 9.752, P = 0.003] effects were found. Tukey’s post hoc test revealed significant differences between Adnp+/+ and Adnp+/– mice (***P < 0.001) and between NAP- and vehicle-treated Adnp+/– mice (**P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001). (B) In female mice, for total spine density, main genotype [F(1,183) = 9.327, P = 0.003], treatment [F(1,183) = 11.167, P = 0.001], and interaction [F(1,183) = 17.332, P < 0.001] effects were found. For shaft synapses, a main treatment effect was found [F(1,71) = 13.726, P < 0.001]. Tukey’s post hoc test revealed significant differences between Adnp+/+ and Adnp+/– mice (***P < 0.001) and between NAP- and vehicle-treated Adnp+/– mice (**P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001). (A and B) Adnp+/+ data are reshown in Supplemental Figure 1, A and B. Scale bars: 2 μm.

Figure 2 Adnp+/– mice, compared with Adnp+/+ mice, display significantly decreased cortical dendritic spine density that is ameliorated by NAP. Average total spine density (males: Adnp+/+ n = 47, Adnp+/– n = 43, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 45; females: Adnp+/+ n = 47, Adnp+/– n = 47, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 49 dendrites/experimental group) and shaft synapse density (males: Adnp+/+ n = 14, Adnp+/– n = 14, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 17; females: Adnp+/+ n = 18, Adnp+/– n = 18, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 17 dendrites/experimental group). Total spine density was significantly decreased in both male and female Adnp+/– mice, with NAP significantly increasing spine density. Shaft synapse density was significantly increased in males and reduced by NAP in both sexes. A 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was performed. Underlined numbers beneath the graphs represent the mean ± SEM. (A) In male mice, for total spine density, main genotype [F(1,178) = 26.892, P < 0.001], treatment [F(1,178) = 29.250, P = 0.001], and interaction [F(1,178) = 82.876, P < 0.001] effects were found. For shaft synapses, main genotype [F(1,55) = 5.967, P = 0.018)] and interaction [F(1,55) = 5.769, P = 0.020] effects were found. Tukey’s post hoc test revealed significant differences between Adnp+/+ and Adnp+/– mice (**P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001) and between NAP- and vehicle-treated Adnp+/– mice (*P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001). (B) In female mice, for total spine density, main genotype [F(1,188) = 53.088, P < 0.001], treatment [F(1,188) = 22.105, P < 0.001], and interaction [F(1,188) = 5.506, P = 0.020] effects were found. For shaft synapses, a main treatment effect was found [F(1,67) = 12.743, P < 0.001]. Tukey’s post hoc test revealed significant differences between Adnp+/+ and Adnp+/– mice (***P < 0.001) and between NAP- and vehicle-treated Adnp+/– mice (**P < 0.01). (A and B) Adnp+/+ data are reshown in Supplemental Figure 2, A and B. Scale bars: 2 μm.

The measurements showed similar patterns in both tested brain areas, with Adnp deficiency resulting in substantial decreases in spine density (male and female mice) and increases in PSD95-asymmetric shaft synapses (males only, as indicated by increased localization of PSD95 in dendritic shafts rather than spines), which were all rescued by NAP treatment. In female mice, NAP treatment significantly decreased shaft synapses. Closer inspection suggested a more severe Adnp+/– genotype effect on total spine density in the male cortex compared with the hippocampus (Figure 1A, –1.56-fold reduction compared with Figure 2A, –1.83-fold reduction compared with the Adnp+/+ genotype). In hippocampal CA1 pyramidal cells, all dendritic spine subtypes were reduced in the Adnp+/– mice, except for the thin spines observed in males. The spine loss was rescued by NAP treatment, except for the stubby spines seen in males (Supplemental Figure 1). Supplemental Figure 2 shows the cortical spine data indicating a significant genotype effect (P < 0.01) and NAP rescue for all subtypes in males (P < 0.05). In the female cortex (Supplemental Figure 2), we observed a significant genotype effect only on the mushroom spines, which was completely rescued by NAP treatment (P < 0.001).

Further sex comparisons revealed differences in excitatory synapse numbers, with the Adnp+/– male mice showing significantly reduced hippocampal spine density, coupled with increased immature pathologic excitatory shaft synapses compared with Adnp+/– female mice (P < 0.01, Supplemental Table 2). This genotype- and sex-dependent pathology also extended to the cortex, with increased PSD95 shaft synapse density in Adnp+/– males compared with Adnp+/– females (P < 0.01), and was rescued by NAP treatment.

Measurements of PSD95 for excitatory shaft synapse volumes (indicative of synaptic maturation) showed significant increases in Adnp+/– mice in both hippocampus and cortex (P < 0.05), but not in the male mouse cortical spines. We observed a further increase with NAP treatment in female mice only, suggesting a compensatory effect (Supplemental Figures 1 and 2, insets).

We also studied the Adnp+/+ genotype for NAP effects. Specifically, in Adnp+/+ male mice, we found that NAP treatment reduced hippocampal stubby, thin, and total spine densities (Supplemental Figure 3, P < 0.05) as well as cortical mushroom, stubby, and total densities (Supplemental Figure 4, P < 0.05). Importantly, in males, NAP treatment did not affect PSD95 shaft synapse density in either tested region (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4, insets). These results were extended and revealed no effect of NAP on shaft synapse volumes in the cortex. Furthermore, we found that NAP treatment led to significantly increased shaft synapse volumes (maturation, P < 0.01) in the male hippocampus.

In female mice, NAP treatment did not affect dendritic spines in the Adnp+/+ hippocampus, but significantly increased cortical mushroom- and stubby-shaped spines (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4, P < 0.05). Interestingly, we found that shaft synapse densities (immature synapses) were decreased in the female cortex following NAP treatment (Supplemental Figure 4, P < 0.05). Furthermore, NAP treatment increased PSD95 shaft synapse volume in both tested brain regions (Supplemental Figures 3 and 4, insets, P < 0.05).

Gene expression changes suggest mechanisms and peripheral biomarkers. Expression levels of 93 genes (Supplemental Table 3) were simultaneously measured using high-throughput quantitative reverse transcription PCR (HT qRT-PCR). Measurements assessed genotype, sex, and treatment effects on the hippocampus, cerebral cortex, and spleen, the latter of which was examined for potential peripheral biomarkers. Genes were chosen on the basis of previous results using complete Affymetrix microarray analysis to address developmental gene expression linked to Adnp haploinsufficiency as well as expression of genes linked to NAP protection during stressful conditions (2, 3, 34). We chose additional RNA transcripts on the basis of Adnp genotype RNA-seq data, as previously described (6, 17). Additionally, given that ADNP and NAP are linked with autophagy (13), cell adhesion (35), immune response (36), autism (6, 13, 15, 17, 27), and synapse-related processes (6), the analysis included several representative genes pertaining to these processes. We thoroughly evaluated this method (Supplemental Table 4).

We assessed mice in 2 age groups: 19- to 27-day-old mice, representing young, developing mice, and 3-month-old mice, representing mature mice (Supplemental Tables 5–15). Hprt was used for both groups as a validated reference transcript. At the younger age, the results supported the Adnp+/– mouse model, with decreases in cortical Adnp levels in both sexes, and a female-specific reduction in the hippocampus and spleen (Supplemental Table 5). In the older mice, we found that the genotype-associated decrease was preserved in the female cortex but was increased in the female Adnp+/– spleen, and was reduced by NAP treatment in the male hippocampus (Supplemental Table 8).

We evaluated global changes in gene expression and found that 49 gene transcripts were affected by the Adnp genotype, NAP treatment, or sex in the young mice (Supplemental Table 5) and that 57 gene transcripts were affected in the older mice (Supplemental Table 8). A Venn diagram (http://bioinfogp.cnb.csic.es/tools/venny/) identified 31 shared gene transcripts across the 2 tested ages that were affected by 1 or more of the 3 measured variables. To further elucidate the impact of age, all transcripts were assessed for changes between the younger and the older ages, resulting in 64 affected transcripts (Supplemental Table 13). To understand the implications of global gene expression changes affected by ADNP, NAP treatment, sex, and age, we implemented STRING function enrichment for biological processes (Supplemental Tables 6 and 7 for the young age group, Supplemental Tables 9 and 10 for the older age group, Supplemental Tables 11 and 12 for the 31 shared genes, and Supplemental Tables 14 and 15 for the age effects, with the first table in each pair analyzed according to the mouse genome and the second one according to the human genome).

We evaluated the 31 transcripts regulated at both tested ages (see above) and found that the most enriched modified functions were related to nervous system development and activity including synapse assembly, positive regulation of synaptic transmission, glutamatergic, regulation of synapse organization, regulation of cell communication, α-amino-3-hydroxy-5-methyl-4-isoxazolepropionic acid (AMPA) glutamate receptor clustering, learning or memory, social behavior, regulation of ion transport, vocalization behavior, and nervous system development (Figure 3, Supplemental Tables 11 and 12). Figure 3, Supplemental Figure 5 (younger age group), Supplemental Figure 6 (older age group), and Supplemental Tables 5 and 8 reveal an overall similar pattern of Adnp genotype– and NAP treatment–regulated human and mouse protein product interactions across ages with Akt1 (the mosaic mutations of which lead to the Proteus syndrome, characterized by the overgrowth of skin, connective tissue, brain, and other tissues; ref. 37) and discs large MAGUK scaffold protein 4 (Dlg4, also known as Psd95), a key regulator of synaptic plasticity (see above) that plays central roles associated with ADNP and NAP function.

Figure 3 Function enrichment and network analysis of genes regulated by genotype and drug treatment. STRING protein-protein interaction network (77) (https://string-db.org) analysis was performed for common genes listed in Supplemental Table 5 and Supplemental Table 8 representing shared transcripts that changed as a consequence of genotype or NAP treatment in 19- to 27-day-old and 3-month-old mice, compared with either the mouse (A) or human (B) database. Enriched biological processes are marked on the network according to the color legend.

We analyzed specific transcripts that changed as a consequence of Adnp haploinsufficiency and that were rescued by NAP treatment and found 2 hippocampus- and 1 spleen-regulated transcript species at 19 to 27 days of age and 6 hippocampal, 1 cortical, and 9 splenic transcripts at 3 months of age. We noted sex-dependent regulation, with no overlap discovered between age groups or tissues (Figure 4). Quality control analysis showed a good separation between genotypes and treatment (Supplemental Figures 7 and 8).

Figure 4 The Adnp genotype affects gene expression in the brain and spleen in 19- and 27-day-old and 3-month-old mice, with significant amelioration following NAP treatment. HT qRT-PCR was performed on mRNA extracted from hippocampus, cortex, and spleens of 19- to 27-day-old mice (males: Adnp+/+ n = 5, Adnp+/– n = 5, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 5; females: Adnp+/+ n = 6, Adnp+/– n = 4, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 5) and of 3-month-old male (M) and female (F) mice (males: Adnp+/+ n = 3, Adnp+/– n = 4, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 4; females: Adnp+/+ n = 6, Adnp+/– n = 7, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 8). Results were normalized to Hprt. Significantly affected genes in 19- to 27-day-old mice (A) and 3-month-old mice (B) are presented. An unpaired Student’s t test revealed significant differences between vehicle-treated Adnp+/+ and Adnp+/– mice and between NAP- and vehicle-treated Adnp+/–mice (*P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01). Additional Student’s t tests were performed, comparing data between male and female mice to determine sex differences. All reported P values were also significant after multiple comparisons correction at a FDR of 10%.

In the young, developing mouse, specific Adnp genotype– and NAP-regulated hippocampal transcripts included a reduction and rescue of formyl peptide receptor 3 (Fpr-rs3) in males only, in agreement with the previous genotype-associated reduction we observed in the developing embryo (2). Tubulin β 1 class VI (Tubb1) increased in the Adnp+/– female mouse and was rescued by NAP treatment, thus correlating with our genotype-related RNA-seq data (6) (Figure 4A). Surprisingly, we found that the model-related Adnp transcript haploinsufficiency was corrected in the young female spleen with NAP treatment (Figure 4A).

In the 3-month-old hippocampi (Figure 4B), we found significant sex-dependent changes for Adnp+/– gene regulation and NAP rescue in the following genes in male mice: (a) apolipoprotein E (Apoe), the lead gene for Alzheimer’s disease risk, which was shown before to be a major gene regulated by ADNP (10, 13); (b) Gm21949, which is suggested to play a role in calcium-mediated responses, action potential conduction in myelinated cells, and axonal outgrowth and guidance (6); (c) lipase A (Lipa), which is related to lipid metabolism and was previously shown to be regulated by the Adnp genotype in mice (3); (d) autism-associated neuroligin 2 (Nlgn2), a postsynaptic membrane cell adhesion protein that mediates the formation and maintenance of synapses between neurons (12); (e) paired box protein 6 (Pax6), a key regulator in glutamatergic neuronal differentiation (38) and cortical development (39), which was shown before by us to be regulated by ADNP (complete knockout of Adnp rendered Pax6 expression undetectable in the brain primordium, contrasting with increased expression in Adnp+/– embryos [ref. 1] and in subcortical brain domains of 2-month-old male Adnp+/– mice [ref. 3]); and (f) Wolframin endoplasmic reticulum transmembrane glycoprotein (Wfs1), which is associated with neurodegeneration and cellular calcium homeostasis regulation and was previously shown to be regulated by NAP (34).

In the mature cerebral cortex, only histone cluster 1 H3 family member B (Hist1h3b), which was one of the major transcripts downregulated in the hippocampi of 5-month-old Adnp+/–mice compared with Adnp+/+ mice (6, 17), was found here to be downregulated in the female Adnp+/– mouse. This effect was now shown to be reversed by NAP treatment (Figure 4B).

ADNP expression in lymphocytes correlates with inflammation levels (36), disease state, and autophagy (13), as well as intelligence (40). We therefore searched for splenic genotype–specific gene expression changes that were also normalized by NAP treatment in the mature mouse (Figure 4B). Notably, splenic maturation occurs in the postnatal mouse, which is suggestive of age-dependent gene regulation (41).

In male mice, the ATP-binding cassette subfamily F member 3 (Abcf3), bone morphogenetic protein 4 (Bmp4), cadherin 17 (Cdh17), lysine demethylase 5d (Kdm5d), Kruppel-like factor 1 (Klf1), and period circadian regulator 1 (Per1) were upregulated as a consequence of Adnp haploinsufficiency and rescued by NAP. In female mice, Akt1 (above) and ionized calcium–binding adapter molecule 1 (Iba1), a marker of microglial activation that crosslinks actin (42), were markedly increased in the Adnp+/– mouse spleen and normalized by NAP treatment, suggesting a potential peripheral inflammation–linked biomarker. Likewise, mechanistic target of rapamycin (Mtor), which has been linked to cellular regulation, protein translation, autophagy, and the actin cytoskeleton (43–45), was also found to be regulated by ADNP and NAP. Importantly, transcripts affected by Adnp deficiency and reversed by NAP treatment in the mouse spleen (Figure 4) were also found to be affected by various human ADNP mutations in lymphoblastoid cells at the RNA-seq level (18) (Supplemental Figure 9).

Several of the genes affected in 3-month-old mice (Figure 4B) were also found to be regulated by either the Adnp genotype or NAP treatment in the 19- to 27-day-old mice. Akt1, Gm21949, Mtor, Nlgn2, and Per1 were all affected by NAP treatment in the younger mouse cortex, specifically in males. Apoe was affected by NAP treatment in the male cortex and female spleen. Female cortical Hist1h3b was found to be regulated only by the Adnp+/– genotype. Splenic Bmp4 was found to be affected by NAP treatment, specifically in females (Supplemental Table 5).

Adnp+/– genotype exhibits significant decreases in ultrasonic vocalizations and developmental milestone delays, and daily NAP treatment partially reverses the phenotype. Ultrasonic vocalization (USV) calls of distress (40–70 kHz) were induced on P8 following separation from the dams (46, 47). Results showed a 2-fold reduction in the number of all USVs in the Adnp+/– mice, which was dramatically increased by NAP treatment (merged male and female data, Figure 5A). Separating males and females revealed a substantial inhibition in female pups that was completely reversed by daily NAP treatment. In male pups, the NAP-induced increase in vocalizations was even more significant (Figure 5A, inset). We observed no effect of NAP on vocalizations in Adnp+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 10A).

Figure 5 Adnp haploinsufficiency causes significant decreases in USVs and delays in developmental milestones, partially reversed with daily NAP treatment. (A) For USV measurement, a 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was performed. Main treatment [F(1,460) = 26.095, P < 0.001] and interaction [F(1,460) = 17.463, P < 0.001] effects were found. Adnp+/– pups produced significantly fewer USVs per minute compared with Adnp+/+ pups (*P < 0.05), with NAP increasing vocalization production by 3-fold compared with Adnp+/– mice (***P < 0.001) and by 2-fold compared with Adnp+/+ mice (***P < 0.001, Mann-Whitney U test). When comparing sexes (inset graph), NAP treatment had the most profound effect on Adnp+/– males (4-fold increase) compared with females (2-fold increase) (#P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test). Results are presented as the mean ± SEM USVs per minute (males: Adnp+/+ n = 11, Adnp+/– n = 9, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 6; females: Adnp+/+ n = 11, Adnp+/– n = 8, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 5, 6 USV calls per mouse). (B–D) For developmental milestone measurements, a 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was performed, with data expressed as the mean ± SEM of the first neonatal day of success in the test (Adnp+/+ n = 35–51, Adnp+/– n = 19–29, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 28–43; exact numbers are detailed in Supplemental Table 16). For the ear twitch reflex, a significant main genotype effect was found [F(1,109) = 11.851, P < 0.001], with Adnp+/– pups displaying a significantly earlier response compared with Adnp+/+ pups (*P < 0.05). For the air righting reflex, a significant main treatment effect was found [F(1,164) = 24.838, P < 0.001], implying that NAP-treated Adnp+/– pups acquired an air righting reflex significantly earlier than did Adnp+/– pups (**P < 0.01). For negative geotaxis, significant genotype [F(1,163) = 36.780, P < 0.001] and treatment [F(1,163) = 7.684, P = 0.006] effects were found. Adnp+/– mice presented a significant delay in negative geotaxis compared with Adnp+/+ littermates (***P < 0.001), with NAP treatment significantly improving the phenotype (**P < 0.01). (A–D) Adnp+/+ data are reshown in Supplemental Figure 10, A–D.

Developmental tests characterize early markers of behavior and assess the impact of insults and inborn errors (4, 48, 49). Here, we analyzed the impact of Adnp haploinsufficiency and daily NAP applications as a potential therapy. Male and female mice were grouped together, as no sex differences were observed. Figure 5B shows that the ear twitch reflex appeared a day earlier in the Adnp+/– mice when compared with Adnp+/– littermates, which may be related to genotype-linked increased irritation. No ear twitch reflex effect was observed in Adnp+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 10B). While the air righting reflex (acquired innate ability of the mouse pup to orient itself as it falls to land on its feet) was not significantly delayed as a consequence of Adnp deficiency, NAP treatment resulted in an earlier (1 day) acquisition of this behavior (Figure 5C), with a similar improvement observed in Adnp+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 10C). Importantly, negative geotaxis, a test used to investigate motor coordination and vestibular sensitivity, showed delayed development in Adnp+/– mice and normalization with NAP treatment (Figure 5D). We observed no effect for negative geotaxis in Adnp+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 10D).

Adnp+/– mice exhibit sex-related growth delays as well as impaired gait, which are partially ameliorated by NAP treatment. Given that patients with ADNP syndrome have short stature (19) and motor delays (17, 19, 20), we set out to test these traits in Adnp+/– mice during early development. Initially, we checked for mouse length (potentially corresponding to stature in an ADNP syndrome child) and discovered shorter lengths as the Adnp+/– mice matured, starting earlier in males (Figure 6, A and B). We observed no significant NAP treatment effect on Adnp+/– (Figure 6, A and B) or Adnp+/+ (Supplemental Figure 11) mice. Supplemental Figure 12 shows marked delays in weight gain that were also sex dependent (apparent earlier in females).

Figure 6 Adnp+/– pups exhibit significantly delayed growth as well as significantly impaired gait at 18 to 40 days of age, affected by NAP treatment, in a sex-dependent manner. (A and B) A 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Bonferroni’s means separation test revealed significant differences in length between Adnp+/+ and Adnp+/– littermate mice (males: Adnp+/+ n = 18, Adnp+/– n = 12, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 12; females: Adnp+/+ n = 20, Adnp+/– n = 9, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 23). For males, main effects for group [F(1,28) = 24.025, P < 0.001], day [F(21,573) = 2122.663, P < 0.001], and interaction [F(21,573) = 3.703, P < 0.001] were found, with significant differences between Adnp+/+ and Adnp+/– mice (*P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01). For females, main effects for group [F(1,27) = 16.178, P < 0.001], day [F(21,554) = 1487.989, P < 0.001], and interaction [F(21,554) = 5.267, P < 0.001] were found, with significant differences between Adnp+/+ and Adnp+/– mice (*P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001). NAP treatment did not affect length acquisition in male or female Adnp+/– pups. (C–E) For gait analysis, a 2-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was performed. An unpaired Student’s t test was also used to determine sex differences (males: Adnp+/+ n = 104, Adnp+/– n = 72, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 64; females: Adnp+/+ n = 96, Adnp+/– n = 44, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 116 paw replicates per experimental group). For standing (seconds), main genotype [F(1,316) = 23.683, P < 0.001] and interaction [F(1,316) = 18.030, P <0.001] effects were found in males and main interaction effect in females (F(1,352) = 4.894, P < 0.05). For step cycles (seconds), main genotype [F(1,316) = 32.116, P < 0.001] and interaction [F(1,316) = 18.086, P < 0.001] effects were found in males. In females, a main interaction effect was found [F(1,352) = 4.974, P = 0.026]. For stride length (cm), main genotype [F(1,316) = 38.359, P <0.001] and treatment [F(1,316) = 6.152, P = 0.014] effects were found in males. In females, main genotype [F(1,352) = 21.286, P < 0.001], treatment [F(1,352) = 5.371, P = 0.021], and interaction [F(1,352) = 7.117, P = 0.008] effects were found. For standing, step cycle, and stride length parameters, significant differences between Adnp+/+ and Adnp+/– mice (***P < 0.001) and NAP- versus vehicle-treated Adnp+/– mice (***P < 0.001) were found. Sex differences were observed for all 3 gait parameters (**P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test). (A and B) Adnp+/+ data are reshown in Supplemental Figure 11, A and B; (C–E) Adnp+/+ data are also shown in Supplemental Figure 13, A–C.

We performed gait analysis of 1-month-old mice using the CatWalk XT (Noldus Information Technology). In general, the results showed that the Adnp+/– genotype–inflicted impairments were partly ameliorated by NAP treatment. We also observed sex differences. Specifically, the standing time and step cycle parameters indicated better performance in males, with significant impairments seen in Adnp+/– mice and amelioration with NAP treatment (Figure 6, C and D). Stride length (cm) was significantly reduced in the Adnp+/– mice, with NAP treatment causing a slight reduction in stride length in Adnp+/– males and an apparent increase in females (Figure 6E). Supplemental Figure 13 shows a sexual dichotomy among Adnp+/+ mice (male mice had better standing times and step cycles, with NAP treatment slightly reducing the standing times for males, while increasing both the standing times and step cycles for females). We observed no effect of sex on stride lengths. Furthermore, we observed reduced performance of Adnp+/– mice in single stance (males) and swing (both sexes) tests, with NAP treatment causing a reduction in single stance performance in females and improving swing in males. Taken together, the results showed that gait was affected by the Adnp genotype (more severely in males), with an overall amelioration with NAP treatment.

NAP protects against motor, cognitive, and social deficits in Adnp+/– mice. On P21, Adnp+/– mice were divided into groups according to sex, genotype, and treatment. We then measured the latency to fall off an inverted cage lid (hanging wire) and found a highly significant impairment (decreased latency) in male Adnp+/– mice and a complete reversal with NAP treatment (Figure 7A). The females were not affected in this behavior, indicating sex differences in motor behavior and development in the haploinsufficient mice. Likewise, Adnp+/– males, but not females, showed significantly reduced grip strength that was completely reversed by NAP treatment (Figure 7B). In the uncompromised Adnp+/+ mice, NAP showed no effects on these behaviors (Supplemental Figure 14).

Figure 7 Influence of the Adnp genotype on motor, memory, and social aspects, all of which improve with NAP treatment. A 2-way ANOVA or 2-way, repeated-measures ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test was performed (males: Adnp+/+ n = 20, Adnp+/– n = 12, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 9; females: Adnp+/+ n = 14–15, Adnp+/– n = 7, Adnp+/– NAP, n = 20). (A) To assess neuromuscular ability, the latency (seconds) to fall off an inverted cage lid was determined by a hanging wire test. For males, a main group effect was found [F(3,49) = 8.186, P < 0.001], with significant differences between Adnp+/+ and Adnp+/– mice and NAP- versus vehicle-treated Adnp+/– mice (**P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA). Sex differences were found among Adnp+/– mice (**P < 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test). (B) To assess forelimb grip strength, peak grip force was evaluated. For males, a main group effect was found [F(3,49) = 6.154, P = 0.001], with significant differences between Adnp+/+ and Adnp+/– mice and NAP- versus vehicle-treated Adnp+/– mice (**P < 0.01, 2-way ANOVA). Sex differences were found in Adnp+/– mice (*P < 0.05, Mann-Whitney U test). FG, grip force. (C) For object recognition assessment, a main genotype effect in males [F(1,49) = 7.037, P = 0.011] and a main interaction effect in females [F(1,56) = 5.386, P = 0.024] were found. In both sexes, significant differences between Adnp+/+ and Adnp+/– mice and NAP- versus vehicle-treated Adnp+/– mice were observed (*P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001). The discrimination 2 score (D2) was determined using the following equation: D2 = (b – a)/(b + a), where a = time spent exploring the familiar object, and b = time spent exploring the novel object. (D) For social recognition among female mice, a main effect for the sniffed item was found [F(1,56) = 30.447, P < 0.001], with significant differences between the time spent sniffing the cup and the mouse for Adnp+/+ mice (**P < 0.01) and NAP-treated Adnp+/– mice (***P < 0.001 vs. cup). (E) Female Adnp+/– mice exhibited impaired olfactory function, which was restored by NAP treatment. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus previous sniffing (novel vs. familiar odor), by paired Student’s t test (Adnp+/+ n = 11, Adnp+/– n = 5, Adnp+/– NAP n = 15). (F) Social memory was assessed. For males, main treatment [F(1,49) = 4.573, P = 0.037] and interaction [F(1,49) = 4.473, P = 0.040] effects were found. For females, a significant main interaction effect [F(1,56) = 4.463, P = 0.039] was found. Among both sexes, significant differences between Adnp+/+ and Adnp+/– mice and NAP- versus vehicle-treated Adnp+/– mice were observed (*P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01). (A–C and F) Adnp+/+ data are reshown in Supplemental Figure 14, A–D. (D and E) Adnp+/+ data are reshown in Supplemental Figure 14, E and G.

Our previous data primarily indicated object and social memory deficits in the Adnp+/– mice (6, 13). Furthermore, while Adnp+/+ mice prefer novel objects and novel mice, Adnp+/– mice are either indifferent or prefer familiarity (6, 13). Here, we found that object recognition memory was normalized following NAP treatment in Adnp+/– mice (Figure 7C) and that NAP treatment did not change the behavior of normal Adnp+/+ mice (Supplemental Figure 14).

Interestingly, we detected sex-specific differences in object/mouse preference in the female mice, which did not prefer mice over objects (potential autistic behavior). The indifference phenotype was ameliorated by NAP treatment (Figure 7D). This was coupled with deficits in olfactory function in the Adnp+/– females, but not males, with the female mice exhibiting impaired odor discrimination that was also restored by NAP treatment (Figure 7E; for more detail, see Supplemental Figure 14).

As with object recognition memory, the deficient social memory of Adnp+/– mice (males and females) was normalized by NAP treatment (Figure 7F).

The Adnp+/– mouse mimics the human ADNP syndrome patient. In the current study, we discovered parallels between the Adnp-deficient rodent model and ADNP syndrome patients, at developmental, motor, and cognitive levels (Table 1). Furthermore, the rodent model allowed precise quantitation of excitatory synapse density in the hippocampus and motor cortex and evaluation of gene expression patterns, thus correlating molecular, structural, and functional outcomes (see above and Table 1). Interestingly, we discovered peripheral biomarkers and sex-specific differences that may serve to guide in the clinical development of therapeutics. Most important, we showed a protective effect of NAP at all levels, indicating efficacy for this drug candidate.