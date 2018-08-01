The COPII cargo adapter SEC24C is essential for neuronal homeostasis

Sec24c deficiency in the embryonic brain leads to perinatal lethality and microcephaly. To examine the consequences of Sec24c deficiency in the CNS, we crossed mice harboring a floxed Sec24c allele (32) with Nes-Cre–transgenic mice, in which the expression of Cre recombinase is driven by the Nestin gene promoter expressed specifically in neural progenitors starting at E10.5 (35). Sec24cfl/fl Nes-Cre mice (hereafter referred to as Sec24cNes conditional-KO [Sec24cNes-cKO] mice) were generated by breeding Sec24c+/fl Nes-Cre mice with Sec24cfl/fl mice. Offspring were born at the expected Mendelian ratio (15 Sec24cNes-cKO/58 total mice: 25.86%) with flattened heads (Figure 1A) and became cyanotic and died shortly after birth. Dissection of brains from mice sacrificed shortly after birth on P0 revealed microcephaly in Sec24cNes-cKO mice (Figure 1B), with a decrease of approximately 50% in fixed brain weight compared with that of control brains (Figure 1C). Nissl staining of brain sections also highlighted the smaller size of the cortex, striatum, and thalamus in Sec24cNes-cKO mice at P0 (Figure 1D). Real-time RT-PCR and immunoblot analyses confirmed the loss of Sec24c expression in the brains of Sec24cNes-cKO mice, with no significant changes in the expression of Sec24a, Sec24b, or Sec24d (Figure 1, E and F).

Figure 1 CNS-specific deletion of Sec24c leads to microcephaly. (A) Representative photographs of control and Sec24cNes-cKO mice at P0. (B) Representative images of dissected brains from control and Sec24cNes-cKO mice. (C) Brain weights (mean ± SEM) of Sec24cNes-cKO mice (n = 7) and control mice (n = 7) at P0. (D) Nissl staining of brain sections along the rostrocaudal axis in control and Sec24cNes-cKO mice at P0. (E) Sec24a, Sec24b, Sec24c, and Sec24d mRNA levels (mean ± SEM) in the cortices of Sec24cNes-cKO (n = 5) and control (n = 5) mice. (F) Immunoblot analyses of cortical and striatal extracts confirming the loss of SEC24C protein in Sec24cNes-cKO mice. n = 2 for each genotype. Scale bars: 1 cm (A), 200 μm (B), and 500 μm (D). cKO, conditional knockout; Ctx, cortex; Str, striatum; T, thalamus. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test.

SEC24C deletion triggers apoptotic loss of postmitotic neurons during embryonic development. To determine whether the microcephaly resulting from Sec24c deficiency was associated with fewer neurons, we stained brain sections with antibodies against the following neuronal markers: SATB2 (callosal neurons, layers II–VI), CTIP2 (layer V), and TBR1 (layer VI) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98194DS1). Both the thickness of individual cortical layers and the numbers of neurons in each layer were markedly less in Sec24cNes-cKO mice than in controls (Figure 2B). Similarly, NKX2.1 and ISLET1/2 labeling of striatal neurons in the globus pallidus and striatum, respectively, revealed substantially reduced area and numbers of cells in Sec24cNes-cKO mice (Figure 2, C and D).

Figure 2 The brains of Sec24c-deficient mice contain fewer neurons than brains of control mice. (A) Representative images of layers II–VI in control (n = 3) and Sec24cNes-cKO (n = 3) mice at P0, as delineated by expression of the callosal neuron marker SATB2, the layer V marker CTIP2, and the layer VI marker TBR1. Scale bar: 100 μm. (B) Thickness of designated cortical layers (mean ± SEM) and numbers of neurons within those layers (mean ± SEM) from Sec24cNes-cKO (n = 3) and control (n = 3) mice. (C) Representative images of immunostained brain sections showing ISLET1/2+ neurons in the striatum and NKX2.1+ neurons in the globus pallidus of control (n = 3) and Sec24cNes-cKO (n = 3) mice at P0. Scale bar: 500 μm. (D) Mean area (± SEM) covered by and mean number (± SEM) of ISLET1/2+ and NKX2.1+ cells in the striatum and globus pallidus of Sec24cNes-cKO (n = 3) and control (n = 3) mice. GP, globus pallidus. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by Student’s t test.

To determine whether the decrease in neurons in Sec24cNes-cKO mice could be attributed to apoptotic cell death, we stained sections using an antibody against cleaved caspase-3. We detected cleaved caspase-3 staining in the cortex and thalamus of Sec24cNes-cKO mice beginning at E13.5, peaking at E16.5, and fading by P0 (Figure 3, A and B). Cleaved caspase-3 positivity in the striatum persisted to birth (Figure 3, A and B). A TUNEL assay showed similar patterns of positivity in the brains of Sec24cNes-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 2). Together, these findings indicate that apoptosis contributes to the decreased number of neurons resulting from Sec24c deficiency.

Figure 3 Sec24c deficiency leads to widespread apoptotic cell death in embryonic brains. (A) Representative images of cleaved caspase-3 staining in brains from control and Sec24cNes-cKO mice at E11.5, E13.5, E16.5, and P0. Magnified areas from cortex (boxed area 1) and striatum (boxed area 2) are also shown. Scale bars: 500 μm (A) and 50 μm (A, insets). (B) Number (mean ± SEM) of caspase-3+ cells in the cortex and striatum in brains from control and Sec24cNes-cKO mice at E11.5, E13.5, E16.5, and P0. n = 3 for each genotype at each age. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test.

Because defective neurogenesis caused by stem cell dysfunction may also lead to fewer neurons, we quantified cells at different stages of differentiation in the cortex of E16.5 mice. Neurogenesis begins in the ventricular and subventricular zones (VZ/SVZ) as SOX2+ neural stem cells transition into TBR2+ intermediate progenitors, which subsequently differentiate into mature TBR1+ neurons as they migrate through the intermediate zone (IZ) to the cortical plate (CP) (36). Immunostaining for phosphorylated histone H3 (p-H3) highlights mitotic stem cells. We did not detect any difference in the number of p-H3+ cells in the cortices of Sec24cNes-cKO mice at E16.5 (Figure 4, A and B). Likewise, we found that the numbers of SOX2+ neural stem cells and TBR2+ intermediate progenitors were comparable (Figure 4, C–F). In contrast, the abundance of TBR1+ neurons in the CP was significantly reduced in brains from Sec24cNes-cKO mice compared with that in controls (Figure 4, G and H). We detected activated caspase-3 signal in the IZ and CP of E13.5 and E16.5 Sec24cNes-cKO mice, where it colocalized with TUJ1 (a marker for postmitotic neurons) but showed no overlap in staining with SOX2 or TBR2 (Figure 4, I and J). These results suggest that Sec24c deficiency in the embryonic brain causes preferential loss of mature postmitotic neurons in the CP.

Figure 4 Sec24c deficiency triggers cell death in postmitotic neurons. (A–F) Representative images and mean number (± SEM) of neurons in the VZ/SVZ region of the cortex from sections stained using antibodies against p-H3 (Ser10) (A and B), the neural stem cell marker SOX2 (C and D), or the intermediate progenitor cell marker TBR2 (E and F) (n = 3 E16.5 mice per genotype). (G and H) Representative images of anti-TBR1–stained brain sections and mean number (± SEM) of mature TBR1+ neurons (mean ± SEM) in the cortical plate region (n = 3 E16.5 mice per genotype). Scale bar: 50 μm (A, C, E, and G). (I) Representative image of a brain section from a E13.5 Sec24cNes-cKO mouse (n = 2) costained using antibodies against cleaved caspase-3 and the postmitotic neuronal cell marker TUJ1. Scale bars: 50 μm and 10 μm (insets). (J) Representative images of cortices from E16.5 Sec24cNes-cKO mice (n = 2) costained using antibodies against cleaved caspase-3 and SOX2, TBR2, or TUJ1. Scale bars: 100 μm and 20 μm (insets). *P < 0.05, by Student’s t test.

Deletion of Sec24c leads to cell-autonomous degeneration of mature neurons. Nes-Cre is expressed in neurons and their supporting cells in the CNS during development, raising the possibility that the sensitivity of postmitotic neurons in Sec24cNes-cKO mice is secondary to the loss of Sec24c expression in non-neuronal cells or due to developmental abnormalities. Therefore, we examined the consequences of deleting Sec24c selectively from postnatal forebrain excitatory neurons by crossing Sec24cfl/fl mice with Camk2a-Cre–transgenic mice (37). By 12 months of age, the Sec24cfl/fl Camk2a-Cre (hereafter referred to as Sec24cCamk2a-cKO) mice showed a significant reduction in brain weight but not body weight compared with control mice (Sec24cfl/fl or Sec24c+/fl Camk2a-Cre) (Figure 5, A–C). Sec24cCamk2a-cKO mice had greater spontaneous locomotor activity in the open field test (Figure 5D), with no difference in time spent in the center of the open field (Figure 5E). The Sec24cCamk2a-cKO mice were also hyperactive in the elevated plus maze, spending significantly more time in the open arm (Figure 5F). Moreover, 2 of the 12-month-old Sec24cCamk2a-cKO mice tested jumped off the elevated maze; 1 of these mice jumped off 3 times during the 15-minute trial. None of the controls jumped off the maze, consistent with the rarity of such behavior in WT mice (38).

Figure 5 Postnatal deletion of Sec24c in the forebrain leads to hyperactivity and altered anatomy in the forebrain. (A) Representative image of fixed brains dissected from a 12-month-old Sec24cCamk2a-cKO mouse and littermate control. Scale bar: 500 μm. (B and C) Brain (B) and body (C) weights (mean ± SEM) of 12-month-old Sec24cCamk2a-cKO and control mice (n = 4 mice/genotype). (D–F) Behavioral tests were performed using 2-month-old Sec24cCamk2a-cKO mice (n = 8) and age-matched controls (n = 17) and 12-month-old Sec24cCamk2a-cKO mice (n = 4) and age-matched controls (n = 5). Total distance traveled (mean ± SEM) (D) and distance traveled in the center (mean ± SEM) (E) by mice subjected to the open field test. (F) Mean time (± SEM) spent in the open arms during the indicated intervals by mice subjected to the elevated plus maze test. (G–I) Brain sections from 12-month-old Sec24cCamk2a-cKO and littermate control mice (n = 3 mice/genotype) were stained with Nissl and Luxol fast blue or immunostained with anti-NeuN antibody. Representative images (G), mean cortical thickness (± SEM) (H), and mean neuronal numbers (± SEM) (I) are shown. (G) Scale bars: 1 mm and 100 μm (insets). LFB, Luxol fast blue. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by Student’s t test.

Nissl and Luxol fast blue staining of brain sections revealed a marked enlargement of the ventricles and thinning of cortices in 12-month-old Sec24cCamk2a-cKO mice (Figure 5, G and H). Immunostaining for the neuronal marker NeuN showed a significant decrease in the number of mature neurons in the cortices of 12-month-old Sec24cCamk2a-cKO mice compared with numbers in the control mice (Figure 5, G and I). We observed no obvious abnormalities in the anatomical structures of the forebrain in 2-month-old Sec24cCamk2a-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 3A). These findings indicate that Sec24c deficiency causes a progressive cell-autonomous loss of mature neurons. According to the data from the Allen Brain Atlas (http://www.brain-map.org/) (39), the level of Sec24c expression is normally higher than that of the other Sec24 paralogs in the adult mouse cortex (Supplemental Figure 3B).

Sec24c deficiency induces the unfolded protein response and ER stress. Perturbations in ER-to-Golgi trafficking can lead to the retention of excessive amounts of protein in the ER and subsequent induction of the unfolded protein response (UPR) (40). The UPR is mediated by 3 ER-localized protein sensors (i.e., ATF6, IRE1, and PERK), which, upon activation, trigger a series of responses to counterbalance protein accumulation (41). To determine whether neuronal cell death resulting from Sec24c deficiency was associated with UPR activation, we analyzed the levels of representative UPR genes by real-time RT-PCR. We isolated RNA from the cortices of E13.5 Sec24cNes-cKO embryos and controls, because the loss of postmitotic neurons is more synchronous in Sec24cNes-cKO embryos than in Sec24cCamk2a-cKO adults. The UPR genes Atf4, Chop, Gadd34, Herp, BiP, and sXbp1 were upregulated in the cortices of Sec24cNes-cKO mice, indicating the activation of all 3 major UPR pathways (Supplemental Figure 4). Despite the increased levels of sXbp1, the expression of the 2 XBP1-specific targets, Edem1 and ERdj4, which regulate ER-associated degradation (42–44), remained unchanged (Supplemental Figure 4).

The prolonged activation of the UPR and failure to alleviate ER stress can activate intrinsic and extrinsic apoptotic pathways. C/EBP homologous protein (CHOP) is a key mediator of ER stress–induced apoptosis (40). Given the increase in Chop mRNA in the brains of Sec24cNes-cKO mice (Supplemental Figure 4), we examined the levels and subcellular distribution of CHOP in different brain regions. CHOP levels and nuclear localization were increased in striatal neurons of E13.5 Sec24cNes-cKO mice (Figure 6A). Nuclear translocation of CHOP was also evident in the cortices of E13.5 Sec24cNes-cKO mice, but only in cells located at the upper CP (Figure 6B). Transmission electron microscopy (EM) of the striatum of Sec24c-deficient mice revealed cells with a swollen, dilated ER, unlike the thin, elongated ER decorated with numerous ribosomes in the cells of control striatum (Figure 6C). E13.5 cortical neurons were examined using both scanning and transmission EM, with the former allowing orientation of neurons within the cortex and the latter providing superior resolution. These ultrastructural studies confirmed the swollen ER in cells in the CP but not the VZ/SVZ of Sec24cNes-cKO mice (Figure 6D). By E16.5, the cortices of Sec24cNes-cKO mice showed prominent nuclear localization of CHOP in cells in the IZ (Figure 6E). The reduced number of mature TBR1+ neurons in the CP, the increase in cleaved caspase-3 positivity, and the increase in nuclear CHOP in neurons within the IZ indicated that postmitotic neurons are particularly sensitive to Sec24c deficiency.

Figure 6 Sec24c deficiency causes ER stress. (A) Representative images of immunostaining against CHOP in the striatum of control (n = 3) and Sec24cNes-cKO (n = 3) mice at E13.5. Scale bars: 500 μm and 50 μm (insets). (B) Representative images of CHOP staining in the cortex of Sec24cNes-cKO (n = 3) mice at E13.5. Scale bars: 50 μm and 10 μm (insets). (C) Representative ultrastructural images of E13.5 striatal neurons showing a swollen ER (denoted by red arrowheads) in Sec24c-deficient brain (n = 1). Scale bar: 1 μm. (D) Scanning and transmission EM analyses of the ultrastructure in cells located in the CP and the VZ/SVZ in Sec24cNes-cKO mice (n = 1). The ER structure is highlighted by arrowheads. Scale bars: 1 μm and 5 μm (inset). (E) Representative images of CHOP staining in the cortex of Sec24cNes-cKO mice at E16.5 (n = 3). Scale bars: 50 μm and 10 μm (insets).

Because Chop inactivation delays cell death in murine models of several diseases, including Parkinson’s disease (40, 45), we tested its impact on postmitotic neurons in Sec24cNes-cKO mice. We interbred Sec24cNes-cKO mice with Chop-KO (Chop–/–) mice and examined the phenotypes of Sec24cNes-cKO Chop-KO (Sec24cfl/fl Nes-Cre Chop–/–) mice and their littermate controls (Sec24c+/fl Nes-Cre Chop–/– or Sec24cfl/fl Chop–/–). The Sec24cNes-cKO Chop-KO mice showed microcephaly, with brain weights significantly lower than those of their littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) but comparable to those of Sec24cNes-cKO mice (Figure 1, B and C). Staining of Sec24cNes-cKO Chop-KO brains for cleaved caspase-3 showed widespread cell death (Supplemental Figure 5C), similar to that observed in Sec24cNes-cKO mice (Figure 3A). At E16.5, cortical neurons at different stages of differentiation showed no differences in the numbers of SOX2+ neural stem cells or TBR2+ intermediate progenitors between Sec24cNes-cKO Chop-KO mice and their littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). As with Sec24cNes-cKO mice (Figure 4, G and H), Sec24cNes-cKO Chop-KO mice showed a significant loss of mature TBR1+ neurons compared with that detected in their littermate controls (Supplemental Figure 5F). The inactivation of Chop failed to delay the death of Sec24c-deficient neurons, suggesting that 1 or more pathways mediating ER stress–induced cell death compensates for the loss of CHOP or plays a more prominent role than CHOP in this process.

Deletion of SEC24C leads to reduced viability of differentiated neurons in culture. Given the complex relationships between neurons and supporting cells in the brains of Sec24cNes-cKO mice, we sought to examine the impact of SEC24C deficiency on the differentiation and viability of neurons in culture. Toward this end, we used CRISPR-Cas9 technology to target SEC24C expression in human induced pluripotent stem cells (hiPSCs) and then used established protocols to differentiate those cells into neurons (46). Immunoblot analyses confirmed loss of SEC24C in the 2 KO hiPSC lines (clones 1 and 2) (Figure 7A). The levels of SEC24D appeared mildly elevated in the SEC24C-KO hiPSC lines, whereas SEC24A and SEC24B levels remained unchanged (Figure 7A). The percentage of differentiated cells stained by TUJ1 did not significantly differ between the WT and SEC24C-KO lines (Figure 7, B and C), suggesting that disruption of SEC24C expression did not inhibit neuronal differentiation. Nevertheless, the levels of CHOP mRNA, which increased in both WT and SEC24C-KO lines during the differentiation process, were significantly higher in neurons derived from both SEC24C-KO hiPSC lines compared with levels in the unedited WT cells (Figure 7D). Moreover, immunostaining revealed increased levels of CHOP in the nuclei of neurons derived from SEC24C-KO hiPSCs compared with those derived from WT cells (Figure 7, E and F). Immunofluorescence microscopy also showed significantly higher proportions of cells with condensed DAPI+ nuclei in the SEC24C-KO hiPSC-derived neuron cultures compared with cells in WT cultures (Figure 7, G and H), suggesting reduced cell viability (47). We also detected a significant decrease in the level of cellular dehydrogenase enzymes in SEC24C-KO hiPSC-derived neurons by XTT cell viability assay (Roche) during the final weeks of culture, consistent with a differentiation-induced decrease in the viability of the cells (Supplemental Figure 6). Collectively, our data suggest that SEC24C plays an important homeostatic role in neurons in vivo and in vitro.

Figure 7 Deletion of SEC24C leads to elevated cellular stress and the demise of mature neurons derived from hiPSCs. (A) Immunoblot analysis of cell extracts from WT and SEC24C-KO hiPSCs (clones 1 and 2) at 0, 3, and 6 weeks of neuronal differentiation. (B) Representative images of TUJ1 immunostaining of WT and SEC24C-KO hiPSCs at 6 weeks of differentiation. Scale bar: 10 μm. (C) Percentage of TUJ1+ cells per total cells (DAPI+) (mean ± SEM) shows normal differentiation of the SEC24C-KO hiPSCs compared with WT clones 1 and 2. (D) mRNA levels of CHOP in WT and SEC24C-KO hiPSCs at 0, 3, and 6 weeks of differentiation were determined by real-time RT-PCR. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. (E) Representative images of immunostaining show pronounced nuclear localization of CHOP in SEC24C-KO hiPSCs at 6 weeks of differentiation. Scale bar: 10 μm. (F) Quantification of nucleus minus cytoplasm CHOP intensity shows significant enrichment of nuclear CHOP in SEC24C-KO hiPSCs. (G) Representative nuclear staining with DAPI and (H) quantification indicate a significant increase in the percentage of cells with condensed nuclei (mean ± SEM) in SEC24C-KO hiPSCs. Scale bar: 10 μm. Data were collected from 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, by 2-way ANOVA.

SEC24D rescues the neuronal loss resulting from Sec24c deficiency. The sensitivity of neurons to the loss of SEC24C was surprising, given that Sec24c deficiency is well tolerated by other professional secretory cells (32). Nevertheless, this finding suggested that SEC24C has a unique function in neurons, either because of its expression pattern or cargo specificity. ISH studies from the Genepaint database (https://gp3.mpg.de/) (48) demonstrated that Sec24c is widely expressed throughout the cortex at E14.5 but that Sec24d transcripts are highest in the VZ/SVZ (i.e., regions enriched in stem/progenitor cells) (Supplemental Figure 7A). Review of RNA-sequencing data from the DeCoN database (http://decon.fas.harvard.edu/pyramidal/) (49) suggested that Sec24c is expressed at higher levels than its paralogs Sec24a, Sec24b, and Sec24d in the callosal (layers II–III) and subcerebral (layer V) neurons of WT mice at all developmental stages examined (Supplemental Figure 7, B and C). As mentioned previously, data from the Allen Brain Atlas (48) showed that the level of Sec24c expression is higher than that of the other Sec24 paralogs in the cortex of adult WT mice (Supplemental Figure 3B). We also compared the levels of Sec24c mRNA and protein in the brains of WT mice at different developmental stages (i.e., E13.5, E16.5, P0, P7, P21, and P56). We found that Sec24c mRNA expression declined during development, whereas protein expression peaked at P0 (Supplemental Figure 7, D and E), coinciding with the peak of neurogenesis in the developing cortex. Together, these data suggest that SEC24C is the major cargo adapter for COPII-dependent transport in postmitotic neurons in developing and adult brains, which may help to explain the sensitivity of these cells to loss of SEC24C.

To explore the extent of functional overlap between SEC24C and SEC24D in the brain, we used a recently developed knockin mouse model, in which Sec24c exons were replaced by corresponding sequences from Sec24d (Sec24cc-d), resulting in a Sec24c–d fusion gene (34). Immunoblot analyses confirmed the loss of SEC24C expression and the increase in SEC24D expression in the brains of Sec24cc-d/c-d mice (Figure 8A). The embryonic lethality at E7.5, which was associated with germline disruption of Sec24c expression, was rescued by the expression of the SEC24C-SEC24D fusion protein in Sec24cc-d/c-d mice. However, these mice failed to suckle and died shortly after birth. Although the brains of E16.5 Sec24cc-d/c-d mice showed minimal reductions in size and weight compared with those measures in littermate controls (Sec24c+/+ or Sec24c+/c-d) (Figure 8, B and C), the ratio of brain weight to body weight in Sec24cc-d/c-d mice was marginally increased relative to that of littermate controls (Figure 8D), because their overall body size and weight were reduced (34). Moreover, unlike the brains of E16.5 Sec24cNes-cKO mice, the brains of Sec24cc-d/c-d mice showed no increase in cleaved caspase-3 staining compared with that in littermate controls (Figure 8, E and F). Finally, we detected no difference in the numbers of SOX2+ neural stem cells, TBR2+ neural progenitor cells, or TBR1+ postmitotic cells in the brains of Sec24cc-d/c-d mice or those of their littermate controls (Figure 8, G and H). These results demonstrate that ectopic expression of Sec24d is sufficient to prevent the loss of neurons resulting from Sec24c deficiency in the brains of developing mice.