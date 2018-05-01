Methyldopa blocks MHC class II binding to disease-specific antigens in autoimmune diabetes

Molecular docking to select HLA-DQ8–binding small molecules. An in silico screening approach was used to rank small molecules predicted to bind structural pockets in the DQ8 peptide–binding groove. The sites within the antigen-binding cleft selected for molecular docking were based on the crystal structure of insulin B:11-23 bound to DQ8 (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97739DS1), which showed that the majority of intramolecular hydrogen bond interactions between peptide and HLA occurred between the P1, P4, P6, and P9 side chains (30). We rationalized that drug binding to DQ8 in the sites critical for peptide binding would block antigen presentation and therefore used molecular docking to screen the P1, P4, P6, and P9 sites using a library consisting of 139,735 small molecules (Figure 1A). Each compound in the repository was docked in 1,000 orientations within a single pocket and scored on the basis of the sum of attractive and repulsive intermolecular forces to estimate the predicted free energy of binding (ΔG). None of the top-40 scoring compounds overlapped among P1, P4, P6, and P9 (the chemical structures, ΔG, and in silico rank are listed in Supplemental Tables 1–4 for each pocket), indicating distinct chemical composition and geometry among structural pockets in the DQ8-binding cleft.

Figure 1 In silico screening of a small-molecule library by molecular docking to structural pockets within the HLA-DQ8 peptide–binding groove and in vitro screening of the top-scoring compounds. (A) Molecular model of the DQ8 peptide binding cleft, with pockets 1, 4, 6, and 9 depicted by colored spheres. Using a supercomputer, 139,735 repository compounds were docked into each pocket in 1,000 different orientations and scored on the basis of the free energy of binding (ΔG). (B) The top-scoring compounds were screened with an in vitro bioassay, which used an immortalized T cell that responds to an insulin epitope presented by DQ8. The TCR α/β genes from an insulin B:9-23–restricted T cell clone were retrovirally transduced into a T cell line devoid of endogenous TCR to create a TCR transductant, named clone 5. Clone 5 was cultured with insulin peptide plus a small molecule in the presence of DQ8-Tg murine splenocytes. After overnight culture, secreted IL-2 was measured in the cell culture supernatant with a highly sensitive ELISA. In the heatmap, “No antigen” represents the response without in vitro–added peptide, and “Peptide” represents the response to peptide without an in vitro–added small molecule. Numbers 1–39 depict the tested compounds, and the compounds were different for each pocket. The insulin B:9-23 peptide was used to screen pockets 1 and 9 (p1 and p9), while insulin B:13-23 was used to screen pockets 4 and 6 (p4 and p6), which resulted in a greater baseline IL-2 response. Supplemental Tables 1–4 list the corresponding chemical structures, ΔG estimates from molecular docking, and rank based on the overall free energy score.

Screening lead-candidate small molecules with a bioassay. For each site, the top-scoring compounds were tested for their ability to alter an insulin/DQ8-specific T cell response in vitro. To establish a robust and reproducible T cell bioassay, the TCR α/β genes of an insulin/DQ8-restricted T cell clone (named clone 5) (31) were retrovirally expressed on an immortalized T cell devoid of endogenous TCR expression, thus creating a TCR transductant that secreted IL-2 when stimulated with insulin B:9-23 presented by DQ8. The use of an immortalized T cell transductant allowed us to screen hundreds of small molecules and further evaluate “hits” for specificity. Our screening of the top-scoring compounds indicated that some molecules blocked T cell responses, specifically 109 of the 142 tested compounds, and 2 of these had an increased response above the peptide alone — 1 showing an increased response without the peptide (Supplemental Table 4) and the other requiring the peptide (Supplemental Table 1). The high frequency of active compounds predicted to bind P4 and P6 (34 of 34 for P4 and 33 of 34 for P6) (Figure 1B) was in stark contrast to our previous efforts for murine I-Ag7, in which only 5 of the 160 tested compounds blocked an insulin-specific T cell response (P < 0.001, comparing DQ8 versus I-Ag7 inhibitory compounds using a Fisher’s exact test). Our evaluation of the chemical structures of compounds targeting P4 and P6 indicated that a tetraaza core chemical structure existed for the compounds selected by the P6 structural pocket (tetraazatricylclododecane [TATD]; Figure 2A) in 12 of the 34 compounds (Supplemental Table 3). We synthesized this compound at high purity and measured the concentration required to block clone 5 and another TCR transductant (TCR 489) restricted to a deamidated α-gliadin peptide presented by DQ8 (T cell clone from a patient with celiac disease) (32). TATD inhibited both TCRs, with nanomolar IC 50 values and lower IC 50 values for insulin compared with the posttranslationally modified α-gliadin epitope (Figure 2B), which has a high binding affinity for DQ8 upon deamidation (Q→E). To exclude off-target effects of a TATD-inhibited T cell response, TATD was incubated with recombinant α-gliadin/DQ8 protein and free α-gliadin peptide in conditions allowing for peptide exchange, washed, and then used to stimulate the 489 TCR (Figure 2C). These data demonstrated that TATD directly interacted with the peptide-DQ8 complex. Furthermore, TATD did not cause cell cytotoxicity (Supplemental Figure 2A) or inhibit an anti-CD3–stimulated T cell response (Supplemental Figure 2B) at micromolar concentrations.

Figure 2 TATD blocks DQ8-restricted T cell responses and prevents diabetes in NOD mice. (A) Chemical structure of TATD. (B) TATD blocked an in vitro DQ8–restricted T cell response to insulin B:13-23 (Clone 5) and deamidated α-gliadin 228-240 (489 TCR). Data represent the mean ± SEM and are representative of 3 independent experiments. No antigen addition to the culture resulted in IL-2 levels below 3 pg/ml. (C) TATD was cultured with recombinant α-gliadin/DQ8 protein and free peptide in conditions to allow peptide exchange. After washing, the recombinant protein was used to stimulate 489, and IL-2 secretion was measured. Data are from triplicate wells and are representative of 3 independent experiments. 489 in culture without protein resulted in IL-2 levels below 3 pg/ml. (D) Female NOD mice were treated from 4 to 12 weeks of age with 20 mg/kg TATD (n = 10) or PBS (n = 13) by intraperitoneal injection daily for 5 days each week. P = 0.006, by log-rank test. (E) Peak serum insulin autoantibody (IAA) levels were measured using a fluid-phase RIA during the 40-week prevention study. **P = 0.003, by Mann-Whitney U test. The dotted line at 0.01 indicates a positive value. (F) Blood glucose levels during the late prevention study, in which female NOD mice were treated with 30 mg/kg TATD orally each day (n = 9), 50 μg anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody intraperitoneally for 5 consecutive days (n = 10), or PBS (n = 10) beginning at 12 weeks of age and ending at 25 weeks. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by ANOVA for comparison of TATD versus PBS. (G) Intraperitoneal GTT following cessation of the study treatments; each dot represents an individual mouse. ***P < 0.01, by 2-tailed, unpaired t test. (H) Representative H&E-stained pancreatic sections from PBS- and TATD-treated mice; insulin staining is shown in brown. Original magnification, ×15. (I) Insulitis scoring from at least 100 separate islets from TATD-treated (n = 3) and PBS-treated (n = 5) mice.

Preclinical studies in the NOD mouse. To evaluate whether blocking MHC class II antigen presentation prevents autoimmune diabetes, TATD was administered to NOD mice. TATD cross-reacted with NOD I-Ag7, as an isomer was previously identified to block peptide binding and T cell activation (28). In vivo administration early in the NOD disease course delayed the onset of diabetes and prevented disease in half of the treated mice (Figure 2D). Since CD4+ T cells undergo cognate interactions with B cells, which can result in antibody production, we measured insulin autoantibodies in these mice. TATD treatment prevented insulin autoantibody production throughout the lives of the treated mice (Figure 2E). Treatment of the NOD mice later in the disease course resulted in the maintenance of normal blood glucose levels compared with PBS treatment and had effects similar to those seen in NOD mice treated with an anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, which was used as a positive control (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 3). Additionally, TATD treatment resulted in preserved glucose tolerance (Figure 2G) and less invasive islet immune cell infiltration compared with that seen in PBS-treated mice (Figure 2, H and I).

Overall, these data indicate that therapeutic blocking of MHC class II antigen presentation in a spontaneous model of autoimmune diabetes prevents disease onset, blocks critical interactions between T and B cells, lessens tissue-specific destruction, and maintains glucose tolerance when administered in later stages of diabetes development.

Screening FDA-approved drugs that bind HLA-DQ8. Since in vitro and preclinical NOD studies suggested that small-molecule binding pockets within the DQ8 antigen–binding cleft could be identified by molecular docking, we screened 1,207 FDA-approved small-molecule drugs predicted to occupy the P6 pocket in an attempt to repurpose an existing drug. Of the top-39 scoring drugs (Supplemental Table 5), 10 of 39 (25.6%) blocked clone 5 (Supplemental Figure 4). One of these, methyldopa (Aldomet; Figure 3A) inhibited T cell responsiveness in vitro. Methyldopa is a clinically well-established oral drug used for over 50 years to treat hypertension in both children and adults (33), which provides an opportunity to repurpose methyldopa for immune-mediated treatment of T1D.

Figure 3 Methyldopa blocks DQ8 antigen presentation in vitro. (A) Methyldopa chemical structure. Methyldopa blocked an in vitro DQ8–restricted T cell response by (B) clone 5 to insulin B:13-23 and (C) TCR 489 to deamidated α-gliadin presented by DQ8. The negative controls (no antigen added to culture) resulted in IL-2 levels below 3 pg/ml. (D) Methyldopa specifically inhibited 489, a DQ8-restricted T cell response, while not altering C7CH17, a DR4-restricted T cell response to the HA peptide HA 306-318 . Cells from an EBV-transformed B cell line homozygous for DQ8 and DR4 were used as APCs in this experiment, such that each APC had DQ8 and DR4 on the cell surface. (E) Methyldopa did not inhibit a DQ8-restricted T cell response to the influenza peptide HA 102-118 . (B–E) Data represent the mean ± SEM and are representative of 3 independent experiments. (F) Representative isothermal titration calorimetric data for titration of methyldopa into DQ8 protein. Top: Heat released as a function of time from 2-μl injections of 4 mM methyldopa titrated into the sample cell containing 4 μM DQ8 protein at 25oC. Bottom: Fitted binding curve along with the measured thermodynamic parameters and the calculated K D from 3 independent experiments, reported as the mean ± SEM. (G) Molecular docking model of methyldopa in the DQ8 antigen–binding cleft shows potential H bonds between a methyldopa hydroxyl group and DQα62 asparagine (DQα N62) on the DQα-helix and between the methyldopa carboxylic acid and DQβ30 tyrosine (DQβ Y30) on the floor of the cleft.

Methyldopa directly binds HLA-DQ8 and blocks antigen presentation in vitro. Methyldopa blocked in vitro DQ8–restricted T cell responses to both clone 5 (Figure 3B) and 489 (Figure 3C) in a dose-dependent manner, with IC 50 values in the low micromolar range. We observed no in vitro cell cytotoxicity, and methyldopa was specific for inhibiting DQ8-restricted T cell responses, while not changing a DR4-restricted T cell response (Figure 3D). DQ8 and DR4 are in close linkage disequilibrium on chromosome 6, and both class II molecules were present on the APCs used for these studies. We next tested methyldopa against a panel of 4 TCRs restricted to the same deamidated α-gliadin peptide presented by DQ8 (34); only the TCR sequence was different between these transductants. Despite different levels of stimulation in response to peptide alone, methyldopa inhibited all 4 of the TCRs to varying degrees (Supplemental Figure 5). Methyldopa did not block a DQ8-restricted T cell response to a viral peptide (HA 102-118 ), up to concentrations as high as 200 μM (Figure 3E). These data demonstrate that methyldopa inhibits antigen presentation by DQ8 in a peptide sequence–specific manner that may be related to the peptide affinity for DQ8 and/or the peptide sequence.

To confirm that methyldopa directly interacts with DQ8 and to assess drug-target biochemical interactions in vitro, we used isothermal titration calorimetry (ITC). ITC directly measures changes in temperature that occur during fluid-phase protein-ligand interaction (forming or breaking noncovalent interactions) and measures binding affinity as well as enthalpy and entropy. Figure 3F shows the heat released as methyldopa was titrated into DQ8 protein over time and the fitted binding curve. Given that methyldopa is a small molecule (MW <500 kDa), there was very low but favorable enthalpy (negative ΔH), which was derived from changes in interatomic interactions such as hydrogen bonding and van der Waals and electrostatic interactions. However, entropy of the reaction (removal of solvent molecules from the binding interface) was very favorable (positive ΔS), leading to a ΔG and K D of 26.2 ± 4.2 μM, similar to those reported for TCRs interacting with peptide-MHC complexes (35).

Using the crystal structure of DQ8, we modeled methyldopa interaction with amino acid residues of the DQ8 α and β chains within the antigen-binding cleft (Figure 3G). Two hydrogen bonds are predicted between methyldopa and DQ8 amino acid side chains. We tested the structurally related compounds and found that the modeled hydrogen bonds were indeed important for inhibiting a TCR response, as removal of a hydroxyl group on the benzene ring or removal of the carboxylic acid abrogated the response (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 6). Further insights from the structure activity relationships indicate that a hydroxyl group on the benzene ring is a hydrogen bond donor to DQα62 asparagine and that the carboxylic acid is a hydrogen bond acceptor for DQβ30 tyrosine.

Table 1 Methyldopa structure activity relationships

Next, to determine whether methyldopa acts on the cell surface of APCs to displace peptides or intracellularly block peptide loading onto DQ8, we glutaraldehyde fixed DQ8 APCs to inhibit intracellular antigen processing. Methyldopa inhibited T cell activation with fixed APCs to a degree similar to that seen with unfixed cells, indicating that the main mechanism involves the displacement of cell-surface peptides (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). It is hypothesized that self-antigens have a lower affinity for MHC molecules than do foreign antigens, and we therefore designed experiments to test whether methyldopa more effectively blocks lower-affinity peptides. First, we tested the 489 TCR with the WT α-gliadin peptide and the peptide with deamidation (Q→E) at P1 (p1E), P9 (p9E), or both (p1E/p9E). Deamidation facilitates anchoring of the peptide to DQ8, thereby increasing the T cell response to the α-gliadin–DQ8 complex. As expected, there was a hierarchy of responses: p1E/p9E > p9E > p1E > WT (Supplemental Figure 6C). We then performed the same peptide titration experiment with methyldopa at a fixed concentration. Methyldopa blocked peptide presentation of lower-affinity peptide-DQ8 complexes to a greater extent than it did for higher-affinity peptide-DQ8 complexes (Supplemental Figure 6D). These data are consistent with our observation that methyldopa was not able to block the T cell response to a high-affinity influenza peptide presented by DQ8 (Figure 3E).

Together, these data identify a mechanism by which methyldopa binds directly within the DQ8 antigen–binding cleft on the cell surface to inhibit the presentation of peptides to T cells. Methyldopa was able to block peptides that bound DQ8 with lower affinity (i.e., insulin B:9-23) to a greater extent than it did peptides with a higher DQ8 affinity.

Methyldopa blocks DQ8 antigen presentation in vivo. We evaluated the in vivo effects of methyldopa using DQ8-Tg mice, as methyldopa does not block NOD I-Ag7–restricted T cell responses. Using these Tg mice, we developed a biomarker assay to monitor the effect of methyldopa on DQ8 presentation (Figure 4A). Tg DQ8 mice were treated orally with vehicle or methyldopa at human-equivalent doses, and then their ex vivo splenocytes were used as APCs to stimulate clone 5 and 489 with in vitro–added peptide. The effects of methyldopa on blocking DQ8 antigen presentation in Tg mice were dose dependent, (Supplemental Figure 7), and the drug had to be administered multiple times each day, as the plasma t 1/2 is 2 hours. When methyldopa was administered multiple times a day, we observed a greater than 50% reduction in T cell responses (Figure 4B), while no changes in splenic CD11b+ or CD11c+ cell percentages or numbers were detected (Figure 4, C and D). Additionally, there were no changes in cell-surface DQ8 expression on these APCs (Figure 4E), indicating that methyldopa remains bound to DQ8 and inhibits TCR recognition of a peptide-DQ8 complex ex vivo.

Figure 4 Methyldopa blocks DQ8 antigen presentation in vivo. (A) Diagram of the assay used to monitor the potency of methyldopa to block DQ8 in Tg mice. (B) Adult DQ8-Tg mice were gavaged with vehicle or 200 mg/kg methyldopa 3 times per day for 4 days (n = 4/group). Ex vivo splenocytes were used as APCs to present different concentrations of the insulin B:13-23 peptide or a deamidated α-gliadin peptide to clone 5 or 489, respectively. No methyldopa was added to the in vitro culture. A dose of 200 mg/kg is equivalent to 1,000 mg 3 times per day in a human weighing 60 kg. Data represent the mean ± SEM and are representative of 3 independent experiments. (C) Percentages and (D) numbers of CD11b+ and CD11c+ cells in the spleens of treated mice. (E) MFI of DQ8 cell-surface staining on each cell population. Each dot represents an individual mouse.

Methyldopa is metabolized in the liver to α-methylnorepinephrine, which is responsible for lowering blood pressure by agonizing central α 2 adrenergic receptors (36). The metabolite did not inhibit DQ8 antigen presentation in vitro or in vivo (Supplemental Figure 8), demonstrating that intact methyldopa is needed to interact with DQ8.

Methyldopa specifically blocks DQ8 antigen presentation in patients with recent-onset T1D. We translated these preclinical findings to human T1D in a single-arm, open-label, phase Ib dose-escalation study. We evaluated methyldopa treatment in 20 DQ8-positive T1D participants, aged 18–46 years, who had had diabetes for less than 2 years and who continued to produce endogenous insulin (Table 2 and Supplemental Table 7). All participants received methyldopa tablets orally at 3 different dosages titrated over a 6-week period to prevent hypotension and allow for assessment of the ability of the different doses to block antigen presentation (Supplemental Figure 9). Methyldopa was well tolerated, and no serious adverse events were noted.

Table 2 Clinical characteristics of study subjects receiving methyldopa (n = 20)

The primary endpoint was the change from baseline DQ8 antigen presentation by PBMCs after 6 weeks of methyldopa treatment. As with the assay used to measure DQ8 antigen presentation in Tg mice, we used primary PBMCs as APCs to present peptide to a cognate TCR transductant and measured secreted IL-2 after overnight culture (Figure 5, A–C). We found that DQ8 T cell responses from 489 were inhibited during the treatment period and returned to baseline 6 weeks after stopping therapy (Figure 5D). We noted a statistically significant inhibition of these T cell responses with low, moderate, and high doses of methyldopa. Clone 5 responses were also blocked out to 1 week after stopping therapy (Figure 5E). DQ8 presentation was inhibited by 40% compared with baseline levels for 17 of the 20 patients who responded to treatment (see Supplemental Figure 10 for individual responses); 1 nonresponder did not have detectable plasma methyldopa levels (Supplemental Figure 11), and 2 nonresponders were DQ8 homozygotes. There appeared to be a DQ8 dose effect, given that higher drug doses were required to block a response in homozygotes (n = 4) compared with that observed in heterozygotes (Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 5 Methyldopa treatment specifically blocks DQ8 antigen presentation in recent-onset T1D patients with the DQ8 allele. (A) Diagram of the assay used to monitor specific MHC class II antigen presentation. PBMCs from participants were isolated and frozen after each study visit. These primary PBMCs were then thawed and used as APCs to stimulate engineered T cells (TCR transductants) that respond to a specific peptide presented by a given MHC class II molecule (DQ8, DR4, or DQ2). Secreted IL-2 from each TCR transductant was measured using a highly sensitive ELISA. (B) Individual study subject response for 489 (DQ8-restricted) and (C) C7CH17 (DR4-restricted). Data represent the mean ± SEM from triplicate wells at each time point during the study. Colors represent the durations on and off the drug. Participants underwent dose titration, with a low dose (500 mg 2 times/day), moderate dose (500 mg 3 times/day), and high dose (2–3 grams over the course of the day), and then went off the drug. “No antigen” indicates that there was no antigen added in vitro in the assay. (D) Summative data on study participants (n = 20) showing their responses to 489 and (E) clone 5, both of which were DQ8 restricted. *P = 0.001, **P < 0.001, ***P = 0.02, and #P < 0.01, using a longitudinal mixed-effects model that compared the least-squares mean at each time point with baseline. (F) Data from study participants with DR4 subtypes (n = 18) able to present and stimulate the HA 306-318 –restricted TCR transductant C7CH17. (G) Response to a DQ2 TCR transductant (233 responding to α-gliadin 62-73 ) for the study duration in subjects with a DQ2 allele (n = 7). The negative control (no antigen added to culture) resulted in IL-2 levels below 2 pg/ml for each subject and for individual TCR transductants. Data in D–G are depicted as the least-squares mean ± SEM for the study cohort; individual responses are shown in Supplemental Figure 10.

As a control, we measured DR4 antigen presentation, as it is present on APCs with DQ8. DR4 presentation was not significantly affected in the study participants (P = NS; Figure 5F). In addition, we found that DQ2 (DQB1*02:01) antigen presentation was not altered in participants with this MHC class II molecule (Figure 5G). Flow cytometric analysis of PBMCs indicated similar numbers of APCs (B cells, myeloid DCs, and plasmacytoid DCs), with no change in the mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of DQ or DR on the cell surface throughout the study (Supplemental Figure 13).

Together, these results indicate that methyldopa treatment specifically inhibits DQ8 antigen presentation throughout treatment with the drug and that function returns to normal upon withdrawal of therapy.

Methyldopa reduces the insulin-specific CD4+ T cell response in the peripheral circulation. To measure primary T cell responses, as opposed to the antigen presentation described above, we performed indirect enzyme-linked immunospot (ELISPOT) assays on cryopreserved samples using an insulin B:9-23 (B22E) mimotope, which is presented by DQ8 (37, 38). Seven study subjects showed a response to the mimotope at baseline, and their responses decreased upon completion of the study (Figure 6A). This was not the case for whole tetanus toxin (Figure 6B) or DR4 epitopes within the protein (Figure 6, C and D) (39). Additionally, we have shown that the tested insulin epitope activates human CD4+ T cells isolated from the inflamed islets of T1D organ donors (26), highlighting the importance of blocking this reactivity in T1D patients.

Figure 6 Methyldopa treatment reduces primary antigen–specific T cells restricted to HLA-DQ8 but not those presented by DR4. Cryopreserved PBMCs were thawed, cultured in the presence or absence of protein/peptide for 48 hours, washed, and then transferred to an IFN-γ monoclonal antibody–coated plate for overnight culture, followed by development and enumeration of ELISPOTs. IFN-γ ELISPOT results from study subjects for (A) an insulin B chain mimotope, B:9-23 (B22E), known to be presented by DQ8, (B) whole tetanus toxin (TT) protein, (C) an epitope of TT consisting of amino acids 506-525 known to be presented by DR4, and (D) another DR4-restricted TT epitope, amino acids 922-941. Seven study subjects responded to the insulin B chain mimotope at baseline and were further evaluated for responses to TT protein and epitopes. Each data point represents the total number of spots for a given condition from triplicate wells, minus the total number of spots without antigen (background) for an individual. Symbols represent the same individual tested for each condition. *P = 0.016, by Wilcoxon matched-pairs, signed-rank test; P = NS for TT, TT 506-525 , and TT 922-941 . Supplemental Table 8 provides ELISPOT counts at baseline and 3 months for each individual and condition, including no antigen as a negative control and whole TT as a positive control.

Methyldopa treatment results in good glycemic control and maintains β cell function over a 3-month period. Participants had good glycemic control at the study’s conclusion, with hemoglobin A1c levels averaging 6.5% (Figure 7A), with no change in total insulin doses (Figure 7B). At 3 months, the C-peptide 2-hour AUC measurement following a mixed-meal tolerance test (MMTT), a measure of residual endogenous insulin production, was similar to baseline levels (Figure 7C). From natural history studies, it is appreciated that there is a steady decline in the C-peptide AUC after diagnosis, and age-matched historical controls would be expected to have approximately 30% loss 1 year after diagnosis (40). Although our study was a short term one, these results suggest that methyldopa treatment may limit β cell destruction and preserve function; however, trials with a longer duration and placebo arm are needed to fully evaluate metabolic efficacy.