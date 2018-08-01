Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli–blood group A interactions intensify diarrheal severity

ETEC controlled human infection volunteer challenge studies. Samples for blood group analysis were obtained from a convenience sample of 106 human volunteers from 4 prior independent controlled human infection model ETEC challenge studies conducted at the Johns Hopkins Center for Immunization Research (ClinicalTrials.gov NCT01739231, NCT01060748, NCT00844493, and NCT01922856). All volunteers were experimentally infected with 1 to 2 × 107 colony-forming units of the EtpA-expressing ETEC strain H10407. Subjects in these studies were treated with antibiotics once they met previously defined endpoint criteria (summarized in Supplemental Table 1) or at 120 hours after inoculation to clear their infections. Additional details of the of the study design are included in the Supplemental Methods.

Glycan-array screening. Glycan arrays containing 411 separate features were fabricated as previously reported, except for the addition of a washable fluorescent dye, the free acid of DyLight 649 (0.7 μg/ml, Thermo Scientific), to the print buffer as an indicator of successful liquid deposition and spot morphology. The array format and assay have been described previously (77) along with analysis of reproducibility (78) and validation with numerous antibodies and lectins (79, 80). Slides were blocked overnight at 4°C with 3% BSA (w/v; 200 μl/well) in PBS and then washed 6 times with PBST (PBS with 0.05% Tween 20; 200 μl/well). Polyhistidine-tagged rEtpA-6His was diluted to final concentrations of 20 and 200 μg/ml in PBST buffer containing 3% BSA (MilliporeSigma) and 1% HSA (MilliporeSigma), and then 50 μl of each sample was added into 2 different wells on different slides. Incubation buffer alone served as the negative control for samples analyzed in duplicate. After incubation with rEtpA for 2 hours at 37°C in an orbital shaker (100 rpm), arrays were washed and then probed with mouse monoclonal IgG anti-His 5 antibody (QIAGEN, 34660) diluted 1:500 to a final concentration of 0.4 μg/ml (1 hour at 37°C; 100 rpm), followed by DyLight 549–conjugated affinity purified goat anti-mouse IgG (Jackson ImmunoResearch, 115-505-071; 1 hour at 37°C; 100 rpm). After washing 7 times with PBST (200 μl/well), slides were immersed in wash buffer for 5 minutes and centrifuged at 200 g for 5 minutes. Slides were scanned at 10 μm resolution with a GenePix 4000B Microarray Scanner (Molecular Devices Corp.) with excitation/emission wavelengths of 532/575 nm and analyzed with GenePix Pro 6.0 software, as previously reported (77). Heatmaps were assembled in R version 3.2.2 (The R Foundation for Statistical Computing), using the gplots and RColorBrewer packages made available through the Comprehensive R Archive Network (CRAN; http://cran.wustl.edu/). Additional details of the glycan-array screening can be found in Supplemental Methods.

Bacterial strains and culture conditions. ETEC strain H10407 was provided from GMP stock produced at the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (Silver Spring, Maryland, USA). The etpA mutant H10407 (jf1668) and complemented (jf1697) strains were generated in previous studies. ETEC strains were routinely grown in Luria broth (LB) or LB agar (2% agar) at 37°C from glycerol stocks preserved at –80°C. Bacterial strains and plasmids used in this study are listed in Supplemental Table 5. Strains 100137, 200145, 30051, 400643, 500632, 601142, and 700241 were provided by David Rasko (Institute for Genome Sciences, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA). Strain 12005000131-1 was provided by Elizabeth Cebelinski (Molecular Epidemiology Section of the Infectious Diseases Laboratory, Minnesota Department of Health, St. Paul, Minnesota, USA).

Protein expression and purification. The 2-partner secreted EtpA glycoprotein was purified from culture supernatants of E. coli Top10 coexpressing plasmids pJL017 and pJL030 (81). Briefly, E. coli Top10 carrying pJL017 and pJL030 (Supplemental Table 5) was grown in LB with ampicillin (100 μg/ml) and chloramphenicol (15 μg/ml) at 37°C, in a shaking incubator at 230 rpm, until OD 600 nm reached approximately 0.5–0.6. Recombinant protein expression was then induced with 0.0002% arabinose for 6 hours at 37°C. Culture supernatant was concentrated using a 100 kD Molecular Weight Cutoff (MWCO) filter (Millipore), and rEtpA-myc-6His protein was purified using immobilized metal affinity chromatography as described previously (81).

ETEC subcellular fractionation and far-Western analysis. ETEC H10407 was grown overnight in 10 ml cultures of LB at 37°C as described above, diluted into 500 ml cultures the next morning, and grown for 3 hours at 37°C. Cells were harvested by centrifugation at 5000 g for 10 minutes at 4°C and the pellet resuspended in 8 ml 50 mM Tris buffer pH 7.8 containing 1 mM EDTA and 1 mg DNAse. Subcellular fractions were then prepared as previously described (82). Briefly, cells were disrupted using a French press, followed by the addition of 2 mM MgCl 2 to E. coli lysate and centrifugation at 5000 g for 10 minutes at 4°C to remove large debris/intact cells. Supernatant was collected, supplemented with PMSF to a final concentration of 1 mM, and ultracentrifuged at 100,000 g for 1 hour at 4°C. Supernatant from this step was saved as a cytosolic fraction. The remaining cell pellet was resuspended in ice-cold 10 mM HEPES pH 7.4, layered over a gradient of 69%, 52.8%, and 26.4% sucrose in HEPES pH 7.4 and ultracentrifuged at 113,000 g for 16 hours at 4°C. The visible upper layer containing inner membranes and the lower high-density layer with outer membranes were collected. Membrane proteins were reconstituted in ice-cold HEPES pH 7.4 and centrifuged for 1 hour at 100,000 g, 4°C. Finally, the protein pellets from the inner and outer membranes were resuspended in 0.25 and 0.5 ml dH 2 O, respectively.

Far-Western blotting was used to test blood group A glycan interaction with ETEC proteins. Briefly, approximately 10 μg of ETEC proteins were resolved by SDS-PAGE on NuPAGE 4%–20% Tris-Glycine Gel (Life Technologies) and transferred to nitrocellulose membranes. Membranes were blocked with 5% BSA in TBS-T (Tris[hydroxymethyl]aminomethane–buffered saline, 0.01% Tween-20) for 1 hour and then incubated with a final concentration of 5 μg/ml of biotinylated multivalent blood group A trisaccharide (Glycotech; 01-032) overnight at 4°C. Biotinylated glycans were detected using streptavidin-HRP (SA-HRP) conjugate (1:20,000), and EtpA was detected by immunoblotting using anti-EtpA rabbit polyclonal antibody.

Hemagglutination studies. We examined the ability of EtpA to agglutinate human erythrocytes belonging to blood groups A1, A2, B, and O (Immucor, catalog 0002338). Briefly, 2-fold dilutions of rEtpA in PBS in a final volume of 10 μl were mixed with 40 μl of approximately 1% cell suspensions (in PBS) of RBCs expressing the A1, A2, B, and O antigens in 96-well round-bottom plates, then incubated for 30 minutes at 4°C. Plates were then imaged to show agglutinated versus nonagglutinated (settled) RBCs. In parallel experiments, recombinant polyhistidine-tagged EtpA was immobilized onto cobalt-impregnated super-paramagnetic polystyrene beads (Dynabeads TALON, Thermo Fisher, catalog 101.01D) that were then incubated with RBCs.

To examine the specificity of EtpA-induced agglutination of RBCs expressing the A antigen, agglutination assays were performed in the presence of excess terminal sugars specific to individual blood types: GalNAc (blood group A), Gal (blood group B), or control GlcNAc at 50 mM final concentration. α-N-acetylgalactosaminidase (P0734S; New England Biolabs) was used to remove terminal GalNAc from the A blood group antigen by incubating 50 μl of a 1% RBC suspension with 20 U α-N-acetylgalactosaminidase for 4 hours at 37°C.

To examine the potential contribution of the CFA/I colonization factor to hemagglutination, we followed a protocol similar to that previously described by Evans (54). Briefly, bacteria were grown overnight on CYE agar (1% casamino acids; BD), 0.15% yeast extract (BD), 2% agar, 0.005% MgSO 4 , and 0.0005% MnCl 2 . Bacteria were resuspended in PBS (A 600 3.0) and diluted 4-fold prior to use. Human erythrocytes (Immucor, 2%–4% suspension) were diluted 1:4 in PBS, and 25 μl each of bacterial and RBC suspension were added to a flat-bottomed 96-well plate and rotated at 1,000 g at RT for 15 minutes, after which agglutination was visualized. Control anti–A IgM antibodies (Immucor) were used at 1:32 dilution.

FACS. RBC ghosts were prepared at 4°C. 800 μl of a 2%–4% suspension of RBCs was washed once in PBS, resuspended in 1.5 ml of ghost buffer (50 mM NaPO 4 , pH 8.0), and incubated on ice for 1 minute. RBCs were pelleted at 25,000 g for 10 minutes, then washed twice in ghost buffer. Ghosts were resuspended in 400 μl PBS.

For FACS analysis, 15 μg biotinylated EtpA or BSA was added to 190 μl of RBC ghosts and rotated at RT for 1.5 hours. Cells were washed twice in PBS and pelleted by spinning at 25,000 g for 5 minutes, rotated for 30 minutes with a 1:200 dilution of SA-conjugate nanocrystals (Qdot 525, Q10141MP, Thermo Fisher), and then washed twice in PBS and resuspended in 200 μl of PBS. Fluorescence was measured using FACSCalibur (BD Biosciences), and data were analyzed using FlowJo software, v10.

Molecular cloning of mutant Met-RS. To permit noncanonical amino acid labeling of ETEC proteins with azidonorlucine (Anl), a mutant form of the methionyl-tRNA synthetase (NLL-MetRS) gene from pAM1 (56) was cloned (In-Fusion, Clontech) into the NcoI and EcoRI sites of pBAD/Myc-His B (Supplemental Table 5) using primers jf091715.1 and jf091715.2 (Supplemental Table 6). The resulting plasmid pBAD-MetRS was transformed into WT H10407 or the jf1668 etpA mutant to generate jf3422 and jf3904, respectively.

Protein interaction studies using noncanonical amino acid labeling of ETEC. Proteomes of strains jf3422 and jf3904 bearing the MetRS expression plasmid were labeled by growth with azidonorleucine as previously described. Briefly, strains were grown overnight in LB containing 100 μg/ml ampicillin, 0.2% arabinose, and 1 mM azidonorleucine (HAA1625, Iris Biotech GmbH). Cell-free supernatants were concentrated 10-fold using 10 kD MWCO centrifugal concentrators and dialyzed against PBS prior to use.

OMPs were prepared from ANL-tagged bacteria grown in the same fashion using an established protocol (83). Briefly, labeled bacteria were resuspended in 20 ml ice-cold lysis buffer (50 mM Tris, 1 mM EDTA, pH 7.8) and lysed by sonication (4 × 20-second bursts). Approximately 1 mg of DNase I (MilliporeSigma) was added to each tube and the extracts adjusted to 2 mM MgCl 2 and 100 μM PMSF. Intact cells and large debris were removed by low-speed centrifugation at 3,000 g for 10 minutes, and membranes were pelleted from clarified lysates by ultracentrifugation for 1 hour at 100,000 g. Membrane pellets were then resuspended in 2 ml 10 mM HEPES pH 7.4 and layered onto discontinuous sucrose gradients consisting of a top layer of 0.77 M sucrose, a middle layer of 1.44 M sucrose, and a bottom layer of 2.02 M sucrose. After centrifugation at 113,000 g for 16 hours at 4°C, the OMPs were recovered from the interface between the 1.44 and 2.02 M layers. OMP pellets were washed by resuspension in 14 ml 10 mM HEPES pH 7.4, collected by centrifugation at 100,000 g for 1 hour, and resuspended in 0.5 ml PBS.

Erythrocyte membranes were prepared using the method previously described by Steck et al. (84). Briefly, suspensions of RBCs were sedimented at 2,300 g for 10 minutes at 4°C, the pellet recovered, and then resuspended in 5 volumes of cold PBS, pH 8.0. After centrifugation, packed RBCs were hemolyzed by mixing with 5 mM sodium phosphate, pH 8.0, and incubating on ice for 1 minute. The resulting membranes were then harvested by centrifugation at 22,000 g for 10 minutes and the supernatant removed by aspiration.

HT-29 membranes or membranes from the HT-29A–/– line were prepared as follows. Cells grown in monolayers on a T25 flask were washed with PBS and the supernatant decanted. After addition of 4 ml fresh PBS, cells were recovered by scraping and the suspension centrifuged for 5 minutes at 4,200 g. Cell pellets were resuspended in 1 ml of ice-cold lysis buffer (5 mM PO4, pH 8, 0.5 mg/ml DNase I, containing Pierce Protease Inhibitor; Thermo Fisher, 88665) and transferred to a microfuge tube spun for 5 minutes at 3,400 g. Supernatant was removed and replaced with 1 ml fresh lysis buffer. Cells were then incubated on ice for 30 minutes, flash-frozen in an ethanol-dry ice bath, and thawed at 37°C. After repeating the freeze-thaw cycles twice, the extract was passed through a 26-gauge needle 4 to 5 times to sheer DNA and spun at 25,000 g for 10 minutes at 4°C. The resulting translucent membrane pellets were then resuspended in PBS.

Erythrocyte ghosts or HT-29 membrane preparations were incubated with ANL-labeled bacterial proteins at 4°C overnight, pelleted by centrifugation, washed in 1 ml of ice-cold PBS, then resuspended and boiled in click buffer (50 mM HEPES, 0.5% [w/v] SDS, pH 7.5). ANL-containing proteins were labeled for 1 hour at 37°C in the dark with 5 μM tetramethylrhodamine-alkyne (TAMRA-alkyne) (Molecular Probes) in the presence of 25 mM ascorbate, 1.5 mM CuSO 4 , and 2.5 mM Tris (3-hydroxypropyltriazolylmethyl)amine. Labeled proteins were separated by SDS-PAGE in the dark and the gel scanned on a Typhoon FLA 9500 phosphorimager (GE Healthcare Life Sciences) using excitation at 532 nm and a 575 nm long-pass filter. Positive control TAMRA-labeled rEtpA was produced by reacting EtpA with 120 μM azidobutyric acid NHS ester (Lumiprobe). The unreacted label was then removed by dialysis, and the azide-labeled EtpA reacted with TAMRA-alkyne, as before.

Bio-layer interferometry. Bio-layer interferometry was used to determine affinity of EtpA–blood group binding using Octet Red96 (Pall ForteBio Corp.). Briefly, biotinylated blood group A antigens conjugated to PAA (either as the disaccharide GalNAcα1-3Galβ-PAA-biotin; GlycoTech, catalog 01-017; or the trisaccharide GalNAcα1-3 [Fucα1,2]Galβ-PAA-biotin, GlycoTech 01-032) or related target sugars (α-d-Gal-PAA-biotin, GlycoTech 01-003; GalNAcα1,3GalNAcβ-PAA-biotin, GlycoTech 01-026; αGalNAc-PAA-biotin, GlycoTech 08-010) were immobilized onto the SA biosensors (18-5019; Pall ForteBio Corp.). These were then incubated with 2-fold serial dilutions (2000–500 nM) of purified rEtpA or control BSA (2000 nM) prepared in 1× PBS as analyte. Affinity constant (kD) values were calculated using Octet software version 8.1.

Growth and differentiation of human enteroids from different blood groups. Enteroid experiments were conducted at either John Hopkins University School of Medicine or at Washington University School of Medicine, and detailed experimental protocols for both institutions are included in the Supplemental Methods. In brief, biopsy samples were obtained from adult patients undergoing routine endoscopy at each institution. Small intestinal epithelial (enteroid) cell lines were then generated from dissociated crypts as previously described (85–87), stored, and then accessed from the Washington University Digestive Diseases Research Core Center Biospecimens Core or the respective aligned program at John Hopkins University School of Medicine. Purified cell lines of each of the described ABO types were thawed and resuspended in Matrigel (BD Biosciences) and then propagated at 37°C, 5% CO 2 with advanced DEM/F12 media (Invitrogen) supplemented with Wnt3a, R-spondin 1, and Noggin (WRN). Protocols for cellular differentiation and growth of polarized epithelial monolayers were performed as described in detail in the Supplemental Methods. Blood typing by PCR and immunofluorescence microscopy was performed as previously described.

α1-3-N-acetylgalactosaminyltransferase–deficient cell line. Cells lacking α1-3-N-acetylgalactosaminyltransferase (GI 55773627; GenBank D82843.2) were constructed from HT-29 cells (ATCC HTB-38) by CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing in the Genome Engineering and iPSC Center at Washington University (http://geic.wustl.edu) as previously reported (45). Both parental HT-29 cells and the resulting HT-29A–/– line were propagated in McCoy’s-5A medium (Gibco, Life Technologies) supplemented with 10% FBS.

ETEC adhesion and toxin delivery assays. To examine delivery of the LT toxin, cultures of HT-29 or HT-29A–/– were differentiated by growing cultures at confluence for 1 week prior to use in 96-well plates. Where indicated, phosphodiesterase (PDE) inhibitors vardenafil HCL·3H20 (MilliporeSigma, Y0001647), cilostazol (MilliporeSigma, PHR1503), and rolipram (MilliporeSigma, R6520) were added to cell cultures 1 hour prior to infections at a final concentration of 6.125 μM (88). ETEC (H10407) or the etpA mutant (jf1668) was grown overnight in 1 ml of LB media. The following morning, bacteria were diluted 1:100 for 90 minutes to mid-log growth phase. HT-29 and HT-29A–/– were infected with bacteria at an MOI of approximately 100. MOI was determined by plating serial dilutions of bacterial suspensions and counting HT-29 cells on a hemocytometer after trypsinization of adherent cells. Infection of HT-29 cells by H10407 or the etpA mutant proceeded for 2 hours at 37°C and 5% CO 2 in media containing PDE inhibitors. After 2 hours, the cells were washed once in prewarmed media and the infection continued for an additional hour in media with PDE inhibitors. Cellular cAMP (Arbor Assays) levels were used to assess the efficiency of LT delivery.

Adhesion assays were performed as previously described using mid-log phase bacterial cultures. After 30 minutes, the monolayers were washed 3 times with prewarmed media, then treated with 0.1% Triton X-100 in PBS for 5 minutes. Ten-fold dilutions of the Triton X-100 lysates were plated on Luria agar, and bacterial adherence was calculated as the percentage of organisms recovered per colony-forming unit of inoculum. Adherence assays for enteroids were performed in the same fashion, but washed at different time points, as indicated in the figure legends.

Confocal laser scanning microscopy. HT-29 cells were seeded onto glass coverslips pretreated with poly-l-lysine in 24-well tissue culture plates. Enteroids grown on Transwell filters were processed by removing the filter from the well and then treated as below. Cells were blocked with 1% BSA in PBS and incubated with biotinylated EtpA (50 μg/ml final concentration) for 2 hours at 37°C or overnight at 4°C. After washing with PBS 3 times, EtpA was detected using Qdot 605 SA conjugate (Life Technologies). A blood group antigen was detected using mouse monoclonal antibody (IgM; Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-69951) against human blood group A, followed by Alexa Fluor 647–conjugated goat anti-mouse IgM heavy chain (Molecular Probes, A21238). CellMask deep red plasma membrane stain (Thermo Fisher Scientific, C10046) (1:2,000) and DAPI (1:6,000) were used to stain cellular membranes and nuclei, respectively. ETEC H10407 (serotype O78:H11) was visualized with polyclonal rabbit antibodies against O78 obtained from the Penn State University E. coli Reference Center, followed by detection with goat anti-rabbit IgG (H&L) cross-absorbed Alexa Fluor (488 or 594) secondary antibody conjugates (Invitrogen, A11070, A11072).

Confocal microscopy images were captured using a Zeiss LSM 510 Meta Confocal Laser Scanning Microscope. Image files were saved in LSM format and processed using Fiji (89), Image J v 2.0.0 (NIH), and Volocity 3D analysis software (version 6.3, PerkinElmer).

Blood group typing. Coded, deidentified samples forwarded to Washington University were used in a blinded fashion to type for the major ABO blood group antigens. Plasma or serum was used in reverse immunotyping for antibodies directed at the ABO antigens, which was performed using standard methods. Briefly 2 μl RBCs (Immucor) from each blood group were incubated with 4 μl of patient sera or plasma at RT for 5 minutes in a 96-well plate, then examined microscopically for agglutination. For available saliva, DNA was extracted from 50 μl of sample (QIAGEN 69504), and genotyping by PCR was performed as previously described (90). Salivary genotyping results were confirmed by dot immunoblotting. Briefly, 0.5 μl saliva diluted 1:4 in PBS was dotted onto nitrocellulose membranes that were then incubated in a solution of H 2 O 2 (3%) for 5 minutes. Membranes were then incubated with 1:20 dilutions of anti-A, anti-B, or anti-H antibodies (MilliporeSigma) for 30 minutes, washed 3 times in PBS with 0.05% Tween, and probed with goat anti-mouse IgM HRP-conjugate (1:5,000 dilution; Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-2064) and developed using the ECL Western Blotting Substrate (Thermo Fisher).

ABO determinations were then matched to diarrheal outcomes in which the severity of illness was dichotomized into none (no or mild disease) and MSD using established criteria (71).

Statistics. We used log-rank (Mantel-Cox) testing to compare time-to-treatment outcomes, with P < 0.05 considered significant. Meta-analysis (pooled fixed effects) was used to compare the relative risk of moderated to severe diarrheal illness. Pearson χ2 testing was used to compare diarrheal illness and severity by blood group. Mann-Whitney U testing was used to compare nonparametric data. More than 2 groups of data were analyzed using Kruskal-Wallis testing for multiple comparisons of nonparametric data.

Study approval. Institutional Review Board approval was obtained at each participating study site (Washington University, the Naval Medical Research Center, and Johns Hopkins University) prior to sample interrogation and analysis. Written, informed consent was received from all participants prior to inclusion in the studies.