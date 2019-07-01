Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli–blood group A interactions intensify diarrheal severity

Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI130874
First published July 1, 2019 - More info
Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli (ETEC) infections are highly prevalent in developing countries, where clinical presentations range from asymptomatic colonization to severe cholera-like illness. The molecular basis for these varied presentations, which may involve strain-specific virulence features as well as host factors, has not been elucidated. We demonstrate that, when challenged with ETEC strain H10407, originally isolated from a case of cholera-like illness, blood group A human volunteers developed severe diarrhea more frequently than individuals from other blood groups. Interestingly, a diverse population of ETEC strains, including H10407, secrete the EtpA adhesin molecule. As many bacterial adhesins also agglutinate red blood cells, we combined the use of glycan arrays, biolayer inferometry, and noncanonical amino acid labeling with hemagglutination studies to demonstrate that EtpA is a dominant ETEC blood group A–specific lectin/hemagglutinin. Importantly, we have also shown that EtpA interacts specifically with glycans expressed on intestinal epithelial cells from blood group A individuals and that EtpA-mediated bacterial-host interactions accelerate bacterial adhesion and effective delivery of both the heat-labile and heat-stable toxins of ETEC. Collectively, these data provide additional insight into the complex molecular basis of severe ETEC diarrheal illness that may inform rational design of vaccines to protect those at highest risk.
Pardeep Kumar, F. Matthew Kuhlmann, Subhra Chakraborty, A. Louis Bourgeois, Jennifer Foulke-Abel, Brunda Tumala, Tim J. Vickers, David A. Sack, Barbara DeNearing, Clayton D. Harro, W. Shea Wright, Jeffrey C. Gildersleeve, Matthew A. Ciorba, Srikanth Santhanam, Chad K. Porter, Ramiro L. Gutierrez, Michael G. Prouty, Mark S. Riddle, Alexander Polino, Alaullah Sheikh, Mark Donowitz, James M. Fleckenstein
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(8):3298–3311. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97659
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2019;129(7):2980. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI130874
The corresponding author recently notified the editors that Figure 5A of this article contained microscopy images that were previously published in Figure 2A of an American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene publication by this group (1). The same images were used to demonstrate the presence of the A blood group in HT-29 cells. This experiment was repeated multiple times, and the authors are updating this panel with an independent replicate. The corrected panel appears below.
The authors regret the error.
