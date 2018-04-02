iRhom2 promotes lupus nephritis through TNF-α and EGFR signaling

iRhom2 deficiency protects Fcgr2b–/– mice from severe kidney damage. To explore the role of iRhom2 in LN, we studied lupus-prone Fcgr2b–/– mice on a B6 background, which have 80% penetrance of nephritis and 50%–60% mortality by 8 to 9 months of age (30, 31). Inactivation of iRhom2 in Fcgr2b–/– mice (Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice) prevented disease-related mortality, severe proteinuria, and elevated blood urea nitrogen (BUN) in Fcgr2b–/– mice at 7 to 9 months of age (Figure 1, A–C).

Figure 1 iRhom2 deficiency protected Fcgr2b–/– mice from severe kidney injury. Female Fcgr2b–/– (F2b–/–) mice crossed with Rhbdf2–/– (iR2–/–) mice were assessed for survival and kidney injury. Survival (A), proteinuria (B), and BUN (C) were measured. For survival and proteinuria, n = 15 WT, n = 7 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 27 Fcgr2b–/–, and n = 24 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbf2–/– mice. For BUN, n = 5 WT, n = 5 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 20 Fcgr2b–/–, and n = 21 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice. For survival, the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test was used. (D) Histological analysis of kidneys by PAS and Masson trichrome staining. Scale bars: 50 μm. Pathological scores for glomerular and tubular-interstitial areas. n = 4 WT, n = 4 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 20 Fcgr2b–/–, and n = 21 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice. (B–D) Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

Histological analysis of Fcgr2b–/– kidneys revealed glomerular and tubulo-interstitial injury characteristic of LN, including glomerular hypercellularity and crescents as well as interstitial inflammation and fibrosis. These were markedly attenuated in the absence of iRhom2 (Figure 1D). Transmission electron microscopy demonstrated loss of glomerular filtration barrier integrity with damaged podocyte foot processes, fenestra, and glomerular basement membranes in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys, whereas Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice were protected from these defects (Figure 2A). Inactivation of iRhom2 also prevented downregulation of podocin, an indicator of podocyte damage and loss (Figure 2B), and upregulation of kidney injury molecule-1 (KIM-1)/T cell Ig and mucin domain-1 (TIM-1), a marker for glomerular and tubular injury, in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys (Figure 2C). Interestingly, absence of iRhom2 did not alter serum levels of anti-dsDNA Abs (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 iRhom2 deficiency rescued renal damage in Fcgr2b–/– mice without altering anti-dsDNA Ab levels. (A) Transcription electron microscopy analysis of kidney cortex. Photographs shown represent 2 mice in each group with similar results. CL, capillary lumen; E, endothelial cell; F, fenestrae; FP, foot processes; P, podocyte; R, red blood cells. Asterisks show glomerular basement membrane. Scale bars: 5 μm (top panels; original magnification, ×5,000); 1 μm (bottom panels; original magnification, ×30,000). (B) Immunofluorescence staining of podocin in the kidney glomeruli. Scale bar: 25 μm. n = 4 WT, n = 4 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 12 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 12 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice. (C) IHC staining of KIM-1/TIM-1 (brown) in the kidneys. Scale bar: 50 μm. n = 10 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 9 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice. (D) Serum anti-dsDNA Abs in 7- to 9-month-old mice. n = 13 WT, n = 7 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 24 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 24 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (B and D), 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (C).

In the kidneys of Fcgr2b–/– mice, the extent of IC deposition (staining for mouse IgG) and complement C3 was not altered by absence of iRhom2 (Figure 3A). However, flow cytometry revealed a marked increase in CD45+ leukocytes in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys, including macrophages, neutrophils, monocytes, and CD4+ T cells, as compared with WT (Fcgr2b+/+Rhbdf2+/+) or Rhbdf2–/– kidneys. Notably, inflammatory cell infiltration was significantly decreased in Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice (Figure 3, B–F, gating strategy in Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97650DS1). In contrast, expansion of immune cells in the spleen of Fcgr2b–/–mice was not affected by lack of iRhom2 (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 3 Deficiency of iRhom2 attenuated inflammatory cell infiltration without affecting renal deposition of IC and C3 in the kidneys of Fcgr2b–/– mice. (A) Kidneys were stained for mIgG and C3 by immunofluorescence. Photographs shown represent kidneys from n = 4 WT, n = 4 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 10 Fcgr2b–/–, and n = 10 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice. Scale bar: 25 μm. (B–F) Inflammatory cell infiltrates were analyzed by flow cytometry in mouse kidneys. Cell numbers of CD45+ leukocytes (B), macrophages (C), neutrophils (D), Ly6Chi monocytes, (E) and T cell subsets (F) are illustrated. Numbers shown are cells per kidney. (B–E) n = 8 WT, n = 5 Rhbdf2–/–, 8 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 8 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice. (F) n = 10 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 9 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbd2–/– mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (A–E), 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (F).

Collectively, these findings suggest that inactivation of iRhom2 in Fcgr2b–/– mice does not affect characteristic features of autoimmunity in SLE, such as anti-dsDNA Abs and splenic immune cell expansion, but rather provides protection by blunting responses downstream of IC deposition and blocking infiltration of inflammatory cells that cause renal damage.

iRhom2 deficiency limits inflammation and tissue-remodeling pathways in Fcgr2b–/–kidneys. To explore how iRhom2 deficiency protects Fcgr2b–/– mice from kidney damage, we performed RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) on whole kidneys. We found differential expression (DE) of 1,794 genes in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys compared with WT controls (fold change [FC] > 2, P < 0.01). Deletion of iRhom2 in Fcgr2b–/– mice prevented dysregulation of many of these genes (Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– vs. WT, 229 DE genes; Fcgr2b–/– vs. Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/–, 827 DE genes), whereas iRhom2 deficiency in WT mice alone had no significant effect on renal gene expression (Rhbdf2–/– vs. WT, 0 gene) (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 3A).

Figure 4 RNA-seq analysis of kidneys from Fcgr2b–/– mice. (A) Volcano plots of genes differentially expressed between indicated mouse genotypes (P = 0.01, FC = 2). Differentially expressed genes that belong to the enriched hallmark gene sets identified by GSEA are shown in colors, as indicated. (B) Expression of representative genes in the hallmark gene sets. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.01. n = 4 mice per group. Serpine1, serpin peptidase inhibitor, clade E member 1; Bcl3, B cell CLL/lymphoma 3; Jun, jun oncogene; Junb, jun B proto-oncogene; Csf1, colony stimulating factor 1; Icam1, intercellular adhesion molecule 1; C5ar1, complement C5a receptor 1; Il1r1, interleukin 1 receptor type 1.

Gene set enrichment analysis (GSEA) (http://www.broad.mit.edu/gsea/index.html) revealed that gene sets involved in inflammation and tissue injury/remodeling were dysregulated in Fcgr2b–/– versus WT kidneys. Among hallmark gene sets identified, pathways associated with epithelial mesenchymal transition (EMT), TNF signaling, and the inflammatory response (MSigDb database, https://software.broadinstitute.org/gsea/msigdb/; Broad Institute) emerged as the top 3 gene sets upregulated in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys (Figure 4, A and B), followed by gene sets encoding apical junction, apoptosis, IL-6–JAK–STAT3 signaling, and extracellular matrix (ECM) receptor interaction (Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). Indeed, the highly upregulated genes included profibrotic factors, such as collagen type I α 1 (Col1a1), collagen type III α 1 (Col3a1), actin α 2 smooth muscle (Acta2), connective tissue growth factor (Ctgf), fibronectin 1 (Fn1), and tissue growth factor β 1 (Tgfb1), and inflammatory cytokines/chemokines, such as neutrophil chemoattractant Cxcl1, lymphocyte chemoattractant Cxcl13, growth factor for macrophages and monocyte IL-34 (Il34), and renal injury biomarker lipocalin 2 (Lcn2) (Figure 4B). Hierarchical clustering of EMT, TNF signaling, and inflammatory response gene sets indicated distinct expression patterns in the Fcgr2b–/– kidneys compared with the other groups (Supplemental Figure 4). Absence of iRhom2 significantly reduced dysregulation of these gene sets in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys (Figure 4, A and B; Supplemental Figure 3, B–D; and Supplemental Figure 4). We also detected a concomitant increase in the expression of CXCL1, CXCL13, IL-34, LCN2, and fibronectin proteins in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys, which was also significantly attenuated in the absence of iRhom2 (Figure 5, A and B). Moreover, p53 and TGF-β signaling were markedly upregulated in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys compared with WT controls, but not in Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– kidneys (data not shown). We also found substantial downregulation of genes involved in oxidative phosphorylation and fatty acid metabolism in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys, a finding consistent with reports on the crucial role of defective fatty acid metabolism in kidney fibrosis (32). Importantly, the expression of these genes was restored in iRhom2-deficient Fcgr2b–/– kidneys (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Local inflammation and tissue injury/remodeling in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys were attenuated by iRhom2 deficiency. (A) Measurement of CXCL1, IL-34, CXCL13, and LCN2 proteins in kidney lysates by ELISA. n = 4 WT, n = 4 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 10 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 10 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice. (B) Expression of fibronectin in kidneys. n = 4 WT, n = 4 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 8 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 8 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice. (C) Renal expression of Rhbdf2 measured by RNA-seq (n = 4 mice/group) and by qPCR. n = 4 WT, n = 4 Rhbdf2–/–, 8 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 8 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice. (D) ADAM17 expression in the kidneys by Western blot. β-actin was used as loading control. n = 4 WT, n = 4 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 6 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 6 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test except RNA-seq data.

Recently, iRhom2 was shown to regulate the trafficking and stability of stimulator of IFN genes (STING), and iRhom2-deficient mice showed reduced production of type I IFN and IL-6 in response to DNA virus infection (33). In the current study, IFN gene signatures were induced to similar levels in Fcgr2b–/– and Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– kidneys (Supplemental Figure 5B), with the highest FC present in the IFN-inducible gene Ifi202b (Supplemental Figure 6A). Moreover, serum IL-6 and splenic Il6 mRNA were equally increased in Fcgr2b–/– and Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice compared with WT mice, while Ifna and Ifnb were not significantly induced in the spleens (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Thus, iRhom2 deficiency does not appear to affect STING signaling or the type I IFN pathway in Fcgr2b–/– mice.

In addition, we found markedly increased expression of Rhbdf2 in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys compared with other groups by both RNA-seq and quantitative real-time PCR (qPCR) (Figure 5C), along with markedly increased expression of ADAM17 proteins (Figure 5D). When we examined the public transcriptome database, we discovered that Rhbdf2 mRNA was significantly upregulated in the kidneys from LN patients compared with healthy donors, and it was also higher in nephrotic than subnephrotic patients (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B) (34, 35) (NCBI’s Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE32591), providing evidence that the iRhom2/ADAM17 pathway is also activated in human LN.

TNF and EGFR pathways are activated in kidney macrophages in Fcgr2b–/– mice. iRhom2-dependent ADAM17 activity is prominent in the myeloid cell compartment, particularly in macrophages (23, 28). Flow cytometric analysis of cells from kidneys of Fcgr2b–/– mice revealed increased numbers of macrophages (Figure 3C). Immunohistochemical staining with F4/80 showed that macrophages accumulated around glomeruli and tubulo-interstitium in aged (7 to 9 months old) Fcgr2b–/– kidneys (Figure 6A). These macrophages also have increased expression of the cell activation marker CD11b (Figure 6B). Both the number of kidney macrophages and CD11b levels were significantly lower in Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice (Figure 6, A and B). Moreover, CD11b levels in kidney macrophages positively correlated with proteinuria levels (Figure 6C), suggesting an association between activated kidney macrophages and tissue injury.

Figure 6 Activation of kidney macrophages was associated with renal injury in Fcgr2b–/– mice. (A) Staining of F4/80+ macrophages in the kidneys of Fcgr2b–/– and Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice by immunohistochemistry. Brown shows F4/80+. (n = 10 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 9 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. Scale bar: 25 μm. **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test. (B) Expression of CD11b in CD45+F4/80hiCD11b+ kidney macrophage population assessed by flow cytometry. n = 11 WT, n = 6 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 11 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 13 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. (C) Correlation analysis of kidney macrophage CD11b levels and proteinuria. n = 11 WT, n = 6 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 11 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 13 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice, 41 mice in total. Spearman’s correlation, 2-tailed.

To further explore the role of iRhom2 in the function of kidney macrophages in Fcgr2b–/– mice, we analyzed transcriptomes of kidney macrophages (Supplemental Figure 8 and sorting strategy in Supplemental Figure 1C). Similarly to our findings in the whole kidneys, 2,144 genes were differentially expressed in Fcgr2b–/– kidney macrophages compared with WT controls (P < 0.01, FC = 2), while only 212 genes were differentially expressed between Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– and WT cells, 769 genes between Fcgr2b–/– and Fcgr2b–/– Rhbdf2–/– cells, and none between WT and Rhbdf2–/– cells (Supplemental Figure 8A). Similarly to what was seen in whole kidney, GSEA identified genes involved in TNF signaling highly upregulated in Fcgr2b–/– macrophages. Gene sets associated with cell cycle regulation, including E2F and Myc targets, were also upregulated (Supplemental Figure 8B).

Comparison of differentially expressed genes in Fcgr2b–/– versus WT mice revealed 381 genes shared between macrophages and kidneys. Using Library of Integrated Network-Based Cellular Signatures (LINCS) (http://www.lincsproject.org/) gene sets, we determined that the shared 381 genes were enriched for genes induced by EGFR ligands, including EGF, TGF-α, betacellulin (BTC), and HB-EGF as well as for TNF-α, IL-1, and PDGF (Figure 7A). Among the above-listed EGFR ligands, HB-EGF is the only iRhom2/ADAM17-selective substrate (8). As expected, deletion of iRhom2 reduced expression of HB-EGF–induced genes in both macrophages and kidneys (Figure 7B). These results support the notion that the EGFR (likely via HB-EGF) and TNF signaling pathways are strongly activated in Fcgr2b–/– kidney tissues and macrophages and that loss of iRhom2 offers protection from the dysregulation of these key pathogenic pathways.

Figure 7 Comparison of differentially expressed genes in total kidneys and kidney macrophages of Fcgr2b–/– mice. (A) Comparison of differentially expressed genes (Fcgr2b–/– vs. WT) in total kidneys (TK) and kidney macrophages (MF). Bar graph illustrates the top 10 enriched gene sets identified in the 381 shared genes by overrepresentation analysis using LINCS data sets. (B) Expression of HB-EGF–induced genes from LINCS data set in total kidneys (n = 4 mice/group) and kidney macrophages (n = 3 mice/group). FC > 2, P < 0.01 by EdgeR. See Methods.

Activation of EGFR signaling contributes to progressive renal injury in Fcgr2b–/– mice. Overexpression of EMT and ECM receptor pathways in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys can lead to accumulation of ECM, activation of myofibroblasts, and end-stage fibrosis, processes described in chronic kidney diseases. These processes require EGFR signaling, and cleavage of most EGFR ligands is mediated by ADAM17 (22, 36, 37). To determine whether iRhom2/ADAM17-dependent EGFR activation occurs in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys, we assessed phosphorylation of EGFR and ERK1/2, the main kinase downstream of EGFR signaling. Kidneys from aged Fcgr2b–/– mice demonstrated increased EGFR and ERK1/2 phosphorylation compared with WT and Rhbdf2–/– kidneys, which were abrogated in Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– kidneys (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 Activation of EGFR signaling in the kidneys of Fcgr2b–/– mice was diminished by iRhom2 deficiency. (A) Kidney expression of p-EGFR and p-ERK1/2. Total ERK1/2 was used as control (n = 4 WT, n = 4 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 9 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 9 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice). (B) Kidney expression of EGFR ligands and the Egfr gene on RNA-seq (n = 4 mice per group) and renal Hbegf expression measured by qPCR (n = 4 WT, n = 4 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 8 Fcgr2b–/–, n = 8 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. ND, not detected.

Among EGFR ligands shed by iRhom2/ADAM17, only Hbegf was significantly increased in the kidneys of Fcgr2b–/– mice compared with WT or Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice, as assessed by RNA-seq and confirmed by qPCR (Figure 8B). Neither epiregulin (Ereg) nor amphiregulin (Areg), 2 other iRhom2/ADAM17-dependent EGFR ligands, were detected. Tgfα, an iRhom1 and iRhom2/ADAM17 substrate (25), and Btc, an ADAM10 substrate, as well as their common receptor Egfr, were highly expressed at equal levels in the kidneys of all 4 strains. The ADAM10 substrate Egf was downregulated in the Fcgr2b–/– kidneys (Figure 8B).

To determine whether EGFR activation is required for renal damage in Fcgr2b–/– mice, we treated Fcgr2b–/– mice with erlotinib, an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor (10 mg/kg i.p. 3 times/wk for 12 weeks) beginning at 6 months of age, after the onset of proteinuria. Erlotinib treatment protected mice from serious kidney damage (Figure 9, A–C), but did not alter serum anti-dsDNA Ab levels (Figure 9D). Renal function assessed by BUN was preserved (Figure 9A), but levels of proteinuria were not affected (Figure 9B). Histological analysis of kidneys showed marked improvement in tubulo-interstitial injury and a trend toward glomerular recovery (Figure 9C), suggesting that EGFR signaling participates in irreversible late-stage kidney damage. Moreover, erlotinib treatment reduced expression of Ctgf and Col1a1, key factors involved in EMT (38, 39), in kidneys of Fcgr2b–/– mice to levels similar to those in Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice (Figure 9E). That erlotinib effectively blocked EGFR signaling was confirmed by decreased phosphorylation of EGFR and ERK1/2 in kidney lysates (Figure 9F). Taken together, these findings suggest that activation of EGFR plays an essential role in kidney injury in Fcgr2b–/– mice.

Figure 9 Blockade of EGFR signaling protected Fcgr2b–/– mice from severe kidney injury. Female Fcgr2b–/– mice were treated with erlotinib (E) or vehicle control (V) (10 mice/group). Kidney damage was assessed by BUN (A), proteinuria (B) and histology (C, PAS and Masson trichrome staining). Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Serum anti-dsDNA IgGs upon euthanasia between 7 and 9 months. (E) qPCR analysis of renal expression of Ctgf and Col1a1. n = 3 WT, n = 3 Rhbdf2–/–, n = 8 vehicle-treated Fcgr2b–/– mice, n = 8 erlotinib-treated Fcgr2b–/– mice, n = 8 Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice. (F) Kidney expression of p-EGFR and p-ERK1/2. Total ERK1/2 was used as control. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (A, B, D, F), 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (C), 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (E).

To determine whether HB-EGF expression is also upregulated in kidneys from patients with LN, we studied kidney biopsies with class IV and V nephritis. Consistent with previous reports (13), we found increased expression of HB-EGF in the glomerular crescents of LN patients. In addition, the interstitial infiltrates of LN kidneys were strongly stained for HB-EGF, as compared with our positive control patients with pauci-immune crescentic glomerulonephritis (anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic Ab–associated [ANCA-associated] vasculitis), who had HB-EGF overexpression only in the crescents (Figure 10A and Supplemental Table 1). Importantly, and consistent with the RNA-seq data from kidney macrophages in Fcgr2b–/– mice, HB-EGF colocalized with CD68+ macrophages in the interstitium of LN patients (Figure 10B and Supplemental Figure 7C ). Moreover, the intensity of HB-EGF expression in interstitial cells in LN kidneys positively correlated with the disease chronicity index (Figure 10C), an indicator of irreversible damage and poor prognosis.

Figure 10 Increased expression of HB-EGF in the kidneys of LN patients. (A) HB-EGF staining in the interstitium and glomerular crescents of LN and ANCA patients (n = 9 LN class IV patients with crescents, n = 10 ANCA patients). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. Scale bars: 50 μm (upper panels); 100 μm (lower panels). (B) Sequential HB-EGF and CD68 staining in the kidney interstitium of LN patients. Arrows indicate overlapping staining of HB-EGF (red nuclei) and CD68 (white cytoplasm). Scale bars: 100 μm (top); 50 μm (bottom). (C) Correlation of interstitial HB-EGF and chronicity of lupus patients. n = 24 LN patients (n = 18 class IV and n = 6 class V). Two-tailed Spearman’s correlation.

Activation of TNF-α is required for kidney damage in Fcgr2b–/– mice. We next assessed the contribution of TNF-α, a major substrate of iRhom2/ADAM17, to kidney damage in Fcgr2b–/– mice. At the level of transcription, Tnf and its receptors TNF receptor I (TNFRI, gene name Tnfrsf1a) and II (TNFRII, gene name Tnfrsf1b) were markedly increased in aged Fcgr2b–/– kidneys. Deficiency of iRhom2 did not alter expression of Tnf and Tnfrsf1b, but reduced Tnfrsf1a levels (Figure 11A). Given that the proinflammatory signaling of TNF-α is predominantly mediated via soluble TNF/TNFRI binding (40) and that the highly upregulated TNF signaling pathway in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys is normalized in the absence of iRhom2 (Figure 4, A and B; Supplemental Figure 3, C and D; and Supplemental Figure 4), it is likely that iRhom2/ADAM17-dependent generation of soluble TNF-α contributes to kidney damage in Fcgr2b–/– mice.

Figure 11 Activation of the TNF-α pathway was required for kidney damage in Fcgr2b–/– mice. (A) Expression of Tnf, Tnfrsf1a, and Tnfrsf1b in the kidneys of Fcgr2b–/– mice measured by RNA-seq. n = 4 mice/group. (B and C) Fcgr2b–/– mice were treated with murine p75TNFR:Fc or PBS. Kidney damage was assessed by proteinuria (albumin/creatinine ratio), BUN (B), and histology analysis (C, PAS and Masson trichrome staining). Scale bars: 50 μm. (n = 10 PBS-treated Fcgr2b–/– mice, n = 8 p75TNFR:Fc-treated Fcgr2b–/– mice). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (B), 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (C), EdgeR (A); see Methods.

To determine whether TNF-α is required for development of LN in Fcgr2b–/– mice, we treated these animals with a TNF-α blocker, murine p75TNFR:Fc (41, 42), starting at 6 months of age, once proteinuria started to develop. After 12 weeks of treatment, mice receiving p75TNFR:Fc showed significantly reduced BUN levels, although the change in proteinuria levels was not significant (Figure 11B). Treatment with p75TNFR:Fc also markedly diminished tubulo-interstitial damage and led to a trend toward improved glomerular scores (Figure 11C). There was a modest, but not significant, increase in serum anti-dsDNA Ab levels in mice treated with p75TNFR:Fc (Figure 12A). Kidney expression of profibrotic factors Ctgf and Col1a1, measured by qPCR (Figure 12B), and fibronectin, measured by Western blot (Figure 12C), was reduced by p75TNFR:Fc treatment. Renal expression of Hbegf was also decreased with the treatment (Figure 12B). Moreover, activation of EGFR signaling in the kidneys, as indicated by phosphorylation of EGFR, was diminished in p75TNFR:Fc-treated mice, but phosphorylation of ERK1/2 was not significantly reduced (Figure 12C). These data suggest that iRhom2/ADAM17-dependent shedding of TNF-α and subsequent activation of TNF-α signaling contribute to the pathogenesis of renal damage in Fcgr2b–/– mice.

Figure 12 Blockade of TNF-α signaling ameliorated overexpression of profibrotic factors in Fcgr2b–/– kidneys. Fcgr2b–/– mice were treated with murine p75TNFR:Fc or PBS. Serum anti-dsDNA Abs (A), renal expression of Ctgf, Col1a1,and Hbegf (B), and kidney expression of fibronectin, p-EGFR, EGFR, p-ERK1/2, and ERK1/2 (C) were assessed. n = 3 WT, n = 10 PBS-treated Fcgr2b–/– mice, n = 8 p75TNFR:Fc-treated Fcgr2b–/– mice. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (A–C, p-EGFR and p-ERK1/2), 2-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (C, fibronectin).

Given that both EGFR and TNF-α signaling appear to be critical mediators of kidney injury that leads to renal failure in Fcgr2b–/– mice and that EGFR phosphorylation is reduced with TNF blockade, we tested to determine whether TNF-α can directly activate EGFR in kidney cells. We found that treatment of the kidney podocyte cell line MPC5 (43) with TNF-α led to phosphorylation of both EGFR and ERK, which was abrogated by pretreatment cells with marimastat, a metalloproteinase inhibitor. More importantly, siRNA knockdown of iRhom2 abolished TNF-α–induced EGFR and ERK phosphorylation (Figure 13). Similar results were obtained in kidney tubular epithelial cell line C1 (44) (Supplemental Figure 9). Indeed, iRhom2-deficient mice had significantly lower expression of mature ADAM17 in their nephrons (glomeruli and tubules) (Supplemental Figure 10), further supporting the possibility that lack of iRhom2/ADAM17-dependent shedding in resident kidney cells, such as podocytes and tubular cells, also contributes to the protection of TNF-α–mediated transactivation of EGFR in Fcgr2b–/–Rhbdf2–/– mice.