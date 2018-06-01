MicroRNA-210 overexpression promotes psoriasis-like inflammation by inducing Th1 and Th17 cell differentiation

miR-210 expression is elevated in psoriatic CD4+ T cells and skin lesions. We measured miR-210 expression in peripheral blood CD4+ T cells and skin lesions from psoriasis patients and found that it is upregulated in both CD4+ T cells and skin lesions from psoriasis patients compared with healthy controls (Figure 1, A and B). Notably, we observed no significant increase in miR-210 expression in CD4+ T cells of a fraction of psoriasis patients with low clinical scores, which is consistent with the positive correlation between the miR-210 expression levels in CD4+ T cells or lesional skins and the psoriasis area and severity index (PASI) scores of psoriasis patients (Figure 1, C and D). In addition, we established IMQ- and IL-23–induced psoriasis-like mouse models, which closely resemble the human disease phenotype according to previously published studies (16, 21, 22). As expected, the IMQ- or IL-23–treated mice developed typical psoriasis-like lesions with evident clinical and pathological changes (Supplemental Figures 1–3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97426DS1). Consistent with the results of human samples, mice exposed to IMQ or IL-23 expressed significantly higher levels of miR-210 in splenic CD4+ T cells and lesional skins compared with matrix-exposed mice (Figure 1, E and F). Similar to the psoriasis-like mouse model, an experimental autoimmune encephalomyelitis (EAE) mouse model (a Th1 cell– and Th17 cell–mediated ideal mouse model for human multiple sclerosis) also exhibited significantly increased miR-210 expression (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 1 miR-210 expression is elevated in psoriatic CD4+ T cells and skin lesions. (A and B) Expression of miR-210 in CD4+ T cells (A, n = 30) and skin samples (B, n = 10) derived from psoriasis patients and healthy controls. (C and D) Correlation of human miR-210 expression in psoriatic CD4+ T cells (C, n = 30) or skin (D, n = 10) with PASI scores. (E) Expression of miR-210 in splenic CD4+ T cells (left panel) and skin samples (right panel) from untreated mice (n = 6) and IMQ-induced mice (n = 6). (F) Expression of miR-210 in skin lesions from normal ears (n = 5) and IL-23–treated ears (n = 5) of mice. (G) In situ hybridization was performed on mouse skin treated with vehicle (Ctr, n = 5) or IMQ (IMQ, n = 5) as well as human skin from healthy controls (NC, n = 6) and psoriasis patients (Pso, n = 5) using miR-210–specific LNA probes. Dark blue color indicates miR-210 expression. e, epidermis; d, dermis. Scale bars: 100 μm (lower magnification) and 50 μm (higher magnification). Red arrows indicate dermis-infiltrating inflammatory cells. (H) Expression of miR-210 in the epidermis and dermis of skin samples from untreated controls (n = 6) or IMQ-treated mice (n = 6). (I) miR-210 levels in CD4+ T cells derived from untreated mouse spleen (n = 6), IMQ-treated mouse spleen (n = 6), and IMQ-treated mouse lesional dermis (n = 6). (J) Expression of miR-210 in dermal CD4– T cells of skin samples from untreated controls (n = 6) or IMQ-treated mice (n = 6). Data are pooled from 2 independent experiments (A–D) or are representative of 3 independent experiments (E–J) in BALB/c mice (E and G–J) and in C57BL/6J mice (F). Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. Two-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (A and B), 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (E, F, and J), Spearman’s r test (C and D), or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (H and I) was used.

To determine whether miR-210 was increased in infiltrating CD4+ T cells from the psoriatic skin lesions, we performed in situ hybridization on skin cryosections from psoriasis patients and the IMQ-treated mice using a miR-210–specific locked nucleic acid–modified (LNA) probe. The results showed that miR-210 expression was elevated in the dermis, as well as in the epidermis (Figure 1G), which was consistent with the reverse transcription quantitative PCR (RT-qPCR) analysis of the epidermis and dermis of skin lesions (Figure 1H). Furthermore, we sorted CD4+ T cells from dermal single-cell suspensions of IMQ-induced psoriasis-like skin lesions and confirmed that miR-210 was specifically elevated in dermal CD4+ T cells and not in dermal CD4– T cells (Figure 1, I and J, and Supplemental Figure 5). These data demonstrated that the elevated miR-210 expression may be functionally involved in the CD4+ T cell–mediated immune dysfunction in peripheral and skin lesions of psoriasis.

miR-210 skews the CD4+ Th cell–mediated immune balance in psoriasis. The imbalance of Th cells, such as Th1/Th2 and Th17/Treg, was shown to play an important role in psoriasis pathogenesis (23). To determine whether the upregulation of miR-210 contributes to the immune imbalance of psoriasis, we first investigated miR-210 expression in different T cell subsets. We activated human naive CD4+ T cells under different polarizing conditions in vitro (Supplemental Figure 6) and found significantly increased miR-210 expression in Th17 cells and slightly increased miR-210 expression in Th1 cells compared with Th0 cells (Figure 2A), suggesting that miR-210 might have priority to regulate Th17 and Th1 cell differentiation. Agomirs or antagomirs are modified oligonucleotides with improved stability and delivery that induce miR overexpression or silencing, respectively (24–26). To directly assess whether miR-210 regulates Th cell differentiation, we transfected naive human CD4+ T cells with agomir-210 or negative control agomir (agomir-NC) and then cultured the cells under Th1-, Th2-, Th17-, and inducible Treg–polarizing (iTreg-polarizing) conditions in vitro. The results showed that the increased miR-210 expression promoted Th17 and Th1 differentiation but inhibited Th2 differentiation (Figure 2, B and C). By contrast, in vitro differentiation of Th17 and Th1 was significantly suppressed and Th2 differentiation was increased by transfection with antagomir-210, which downregulated miR-210 expression in T cells (Figure 2, B and D). miR-210 expression changes had no effect on the differentiation of iTreg cells (Figure 2, C and D). We observed a similar effect of miR-210 on T cell differentiation of naive mouse CD4+ T cells following transfection of the cells with agomir-210 and antagomir-210 (Supplemental Figure 7).

Figure 2 miR-210 contributes to the altered balance between pathogenic Th1/Th17 cells and Th2 cells in psoriasis. (A) miR-210 expression in naive CD4+ T, Th0, Th1, Th2, Th17, and iTreg cells (n = 5). (B) miR-210 expression in CD4+ T cells transfected with agomir-210 (n = 3) or antagomir-210 (n = 3). (C and D) Human naive CD4+ T cells were transfected with agomir-210 (C, n = 3), antagomir-210 (D, n = 3), or their corresponding controls and then were differentiated into Th1, Th2, Th17, and iTreg cells. The percentage of Th1, Th2, Th17, and iTreg cells was detected by flow cytometry. Statistical analysis data are shown in the lower panel. (E and F) The protein levels of IL-17A, IL-17F, IFN-γ, and IL-4 in cultured supernatants from normal human CD4+ T cells transfected with agomir-210 or agomir-NC (E, n = 6) and psoriatic CD4+ T cells transfected with antagomir-210 or antagomir-NC (F, n = 6). (G and H) The mRNA levels of IL17A, IL17F, IFNG, and IL4 in normal human CD4+ T cells transfected with agomir-210 or agomir-NC (G, n = 6) and psoriatic CD4+ T cells transfected with antagomir-210 or antagomir-NC (H, n = 6). All experiments were performed in triplicate. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (A) or 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (B–H) was used.

Our studies also found that psoriatic CD4+ T cells and skin showed preferential expression of Th1- and Th17-related cytokines (Supplemental Figure 8). To investigate the effect of miR-210 on cytokine secretion of Th cells, we transfected human psoriatic CD4+ T cells and normal human CD4+ T cells with antagomir-210 or agomir-210. We found that the production of IL-17A, IL-17F, and IFN-γ in the supernatants was increased in normal CD4+ T cells when transfected with agomir-210 but significantly decreased in psoriatic CD4+ T cells transfected with antagomir-210 (Figure 2, E and F). By contrast, the IL-4 protein level in the supernatant of CD4+ T cells was decreased by transfection with agomir-210 and elevated by transfection with antagomir-210 (Figure 2, E and F). Similar changes were observed in the mRNA expression of cytokine genes (Figure 2, G and H). Together, these data indicated that miR-210 promotes the differentiation and functions of Th17 and Th1 cells but has the opposite effect on Th2 subsets.

miR-210 accelerates the development of psoriasis. To investigate the functional relevance of miR-210 upregulation in the development of psoriasis, we injected agomir-210 or agomir-NC intradermally once per day for 4 consecutive days in the IMQ-induced psoriasis-like mouse model, and the mice were sacrificed at 4, 7, 10, and 14 days (Figure 3A). Compared with the agomir-NC group, the agomir-210 group showed accelerated psoriasis-like pathological progression and increased disease severity (Figure 3B). Over the course of the experiment, we found that the miR-210 levels were much higher on day 4 and day 7 in the agomir-210 group than the agomir-NC group, along with more severe clinical and pathological changes (Figure 3C). On day 7, the peak of psoriasis-like changes, we observed that the splenomegaly of mice in the agomir-210 group was more obvious than that in the agomir-NC group (Figure 3D). In addition, elevation of miR-210 by agomir-210 significantly increased the disease severity, acanthosis, and dermal inflammatory cell infiltration (Figure 3, E–G). To confirm the increased inflammatory cell infiltration in dermis from the agomir-210 group, we obtained dermal single-cell suspensions and analyzed the percentages of Th1 and Th17 cells. We found that the percentages of both Th1 and Th17 cells that infiltrated the dermis from agomir-210–treated mice were increased significantly compared with the agomir-NC group (Supplemental Figure 9). Moreover, enhanced Il17a, Il17f, and Ifng mRNA expression accompanied by decreased Il4 mRNA expression was observed in splenic CD4+ T cells of the agomir-210 group (Figure 3H). These results demonstrated that miR-210 upregulation promotes and aggravates the development of psoriasis.

Figure 3 miR-210 accelerates the development of psoriasis. (A) Schematic diagram of intradermal administration of agomir-NC (5 nmol) or agomir-210 (5 nmol) on days 0, 1, 2, and 3 during the application of IMQ in mice (BALB/c). Three mice in each group were sacrificed on days 4, 7, 10, and 14 to conduct experiments. (B) Phenotypic presentation and H&E staining of lesional skin from mice injected with agomir-NC and agomir-210. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C) The miR-210 expression in splenic CD4+ T cells from agomir-NC–treated (n = 6) or agomir-210–treated mice (n = 6). (D) The size of spleens of mice in A. (E) PASI scores of mice in A (n = 6). (F and G) Acanthosis and dermal cellular infiltrates were quantified for mice treated with agomir-NC (n = 6) or agomir-210 (n = 6). For all measurements in G, the median number of specifically stained dermal nucleated cells was counted in 3 high-power fields per section. (H) The mRNA levels of Il17a, Il17f, Ifng, and Il4 in splenic CD4+ T cells from agomir-NC–treated (n = 3) or agomir-210–treated mice (n = 3). Data (D–H) were obtained from agomir-NC– or agomir-210–treated mice on the seventh day. Data (B–H) are representative of at least 3 independent experiments with 3 to 6 samples per group in each. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (C and E–H) was used.

miR-210 deletion blocks psoriasis development. To further clarify the role of miR-210 in psoriasis development, we generated miR-210–knockout (miR-210–KO) mice. The miR-210–KO mice were born normally and did not show any abnormality in body size and weight or in lymphocyte populations compared with age-matched wild-type (WT) mice. RT-qPCR analysis confirmed the miR-210 ablation in both splenic CD4+ T cells and skin of KO mice (Figure 4A). We then applied IMQ to both KO mice and WT mice and found that miR-210–KO mice were unable to develop typical psoriasis-like dermatitis with regard to both clinical manifestations and pathological changes (Figure 4B). In addition, the splenomegaly of KO mice was not obvious in IMQ-treated mice (Figure 4C). Strikingly, according to histological analysis of skin treated with IMQ, the acanthosis and inflammatory cell infiltration in the dermis were significantly improved in KO mice compared with that in WT mice (Figure 4D). Furthermore, we observed that the immune imbalance in splenic CD4+ T cells was less pronounced in KO mice compared with WT mice following treatment with IMQ (Figure 4E). We then stimulated naive CD4+ T cells of WT and KO mice under different polarizing conditions in vitro and found that naive CD4+ T cell differentiation toward Th1 and Th17 cells in KO mice was dramatically limited compared with that in WT mice. By contrast, the proportion of Th2 cells was significantly increased (Supplemental Figure 10). We also established an IL-23–induced psoriasis-like mouse model in miR-210–KO mice and WT mice. As expected, the WT mice developed more serious psoriasis-like dermatitis compared with KO mice based on both clinical manifestations and pathological changes (Supplemental Figure 11). These data indicated that miR-210 deletion prevents psoriasis by regulating T cell differentiation.

Figure 4 miR-210 deletion blocks psoriasis development. (A) miR-210 expression in splenic CD4+ T cells (upper panel) or skin (lower panel) from KO (n = 5) and WT mice (n = 5). (B) Phenotypic presentation and H&E staining of mouse back skin for WT or KO mice treated with IMQ or vehicle for 7 days. Scale bars: 100 μm. (C and D) Splenomegaly (C), acanthosis (D, left panel), and dermal cellular infiltration (D, right panel) in WT or KO mice treated with IMQ (n = 5) or vehicle (n = 5) for 7 days. (E) Representative flow cytometric analysis of Th1, Th2, Th17, and Treg cells in splenic CD4+ T cells from WT (n = 5) or KO (n = 5) mice treated with IMQ for 7 days. Statistical data are shown in the right panel. All data are obtained from miR-210 KO or WT mice with C57BL/6J background and are representative of at least 3 independent experiments with 5 samples per group in each. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant. Two-tailed Mann-Whitney U test (A), 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (D), or 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (E) was used.

As we know, both activated immune cells and keratinocytes together contribute to the psoriatic skin lesion. To investigate the critical role of miR-210 deletion in immune cells or keratinocytes in the development of psoriatic lesion, we first generated bone marrow (BM) chimeric mice using miR-210–KO mice and WT mice. Lethally irradiated miR-210–KO or WT mice were adoptively transferred with BM from WT mice. The recipients of both genotypes (WT BM-KO and WT BM-WT) developed comparable levels of severity of psoriasis-like lesion after treatment with IMQ (Supplemental Figure 12, A–D). However, following the application of IMQ, the WT recipient mice, which were reconstituted with the BM from miR-210–KO mice (KO BM-WT), showed significantly alleviated skin lesions compared with WT BM-KO or WT BM-WT mice (Supplemental Figure 12, A–D). Furthermore, to demonstrate that the deletion of miR-210 in CD4+ T cells plays an important role in the pathogenesis of psoriasis, we transferred naive CD4+ T cells from miR-210–KO or WT mice to Rag2–/– mice. As expected, Rag2–/– mice could not develop typical psoriasis-like dermatitis induced by IMQ (Supplemental Figure 12, E–H). More importantly, Rag2–/– mice transferred with naive CD4+ T cells with miR-210 deletion displayed notably improved IMQ-induced skin lesions compared with mice transferred with naive CD4+ T cells from WT mice (Supplemental Figure 12, E–H). Together, these findings indicated that the aberrant activation and differentiation of CD4+ T cells induced by miR-210 overexpression play a much more important role in the pathogenesis of psoriasis and miR-210 deletion in T cells is the major cause of notable improvement of skin lesion induced by IMQ.

Intradermal administration of antagomir-210 ameliorates the pathological phenotype of IMQ-induced psoriasis-like mice. Our findings indicated the important role of miR-210 in psoriasis pathogenesis. Therefore, we sought to evaluate the efficacy and potential application of a miR-210–based therapy for psoriasis. We injected antagomir-210 or antagomir-NC intradermally 4 times from the beginning to the third day to test the inhibitory effect on disease development in the IMQ-induced psoriasis-like mouse model (Figure 5A). As expected, miR-210 expression in both splenic CD4+ T cells and skin lesions was dramatically reduced (Figure 5B), and there was a significant improvement in both clinical and pathological characteristics on day 7 following antagomir-210 treatment (Figure 5C), along with alleviated disease severity (Figure 5D) and splenomegaly (Figure 5E). In addition, the acanthosis and dermal inflammatory cell infiltration were significantly decreased after antagomir-210 administration (Figure 5F).

Figure 5 Intradermal administration of antagomir-210 ameliorates the pathological phenotype of IMQ-induced psoriasis-like mice. (A) Schematic diagram for intradermal administration of antagomir-NC (10 nmol) or antagomir-210 (10 nmol) on day 0, 1, 2, and 3 during the application of IMQ in BALB/c mice. (B) miR-210 expression in splenic CD4+ T cells (left panel) or skin lesions (right panel) from antagomir-NC–treated (n = 5) or antagomir-210–treated mice (n = 5). (C) The clinical manifestations and H&E staining of the back skin derived from mice injected with antagomir-NC or antagomir-210. Scale bars: 100 μm. (D) PASI score of mice in A (n = 5). (E) Splenomegaly of mice in A. (F) Acanthosis (upper panel) and dermal cellular infiltrates (lower panel) were quantified for control mice (n = 5) and IMQ-induced mice (n = 5) treated with antagomir-NC (n = 5) or antagomir-210 (n = 5). (G) Representative flow cytometric analysis of Th1, Th17, and Th2 cells in splenic CD4+ T cells from antagomir-NC–treated (n = 5) and antagomir-210–treated IMQ mice (n = 5). Statistical data are shown in the lower panel. (H) The mRNA expression of Il17a, Il17f, Ifng, and Il4 in splenic CD4+ T cells (upper panel) or skin lesions (lower panel) from mice treated with antagomir-NC (n = 5) or antagomir-210 (n = 5). All results are representative of at least 3 independent experiments with 3 to 5 samples per group in each. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (B, G, and H) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (D and F) was used.

We also obtained splenic CD4+ T cells to assess the in vivo effect of antagomir-210 on the immune imbalance of Th cell subsets in psoriasis-like mouse models. Notably, silencing miR-210 by antagomir-210 markedly increased the percentage of Th2 cells and decreased the percentage of Th1 and Th17 cells in splenic cells of IMQ-treated mice (Figure 5G). In addition, IMQ-treated mice injected with antagomir-210 expressed lower levels of Il17a, Il17f, and Ifng but higher levels of Il4 mRNA in both skin lesions and splenic CD4+ T cells (Figure 5H). Taken together, these results indicated that the inhibition of miR-210 expression in vivo can prevent the immunopathological changes in psoriasis and can effectively ameliorate disease severity, suggesting a novel treatment strategy for psoriasis.

STAT6 and LYN are downstream targets of miR-210. To gain insight into the molecular mechanisms by which miR-210 regulates Th cell differentiation in psoriasis, we combined 4 bioinformatic tools, TargetScan, miRWalk, miRanda, and RNA22, to predict the putative targets of miR-210 (Supplemental Table 3). Among them, immune-related genes were of special interest because our results suggested a role for miR-210 in regulating Th cell differentiation. Two potential target genes, STAT6 and LYN, which have been reported to regulate T cell function, were selected for this study. To validate these 2 target genes, we generated WT luciferase reporter constructs that included the 3′ untranslated region (UTR) of the STAT6 and LYN genes and mutant type (MU) reporter constructs, which contained mutant binding sequences of miR-210 (Figure 6A). Compared with the agomir-NC–transfected cells, cells transfected with agomir-210 showed significantly decreased luciferase activity with the WT constructs, but this inhibition was lost with transfection of the MU construct (Figure 6B). In mammalian cells, the majority of mature miRs are loaded onto argonaute 2 (Ago2) proteins to generate the effector complex, RNA-induced silencing complex (RISC), through which target mRNA degradation or transcription inhibition is mediated (27). To further confirm whether STAT6 and LYN are downstream targets of miR-210, we assayed Ago2 immunoprecipitates of CD4+ T cells derived from psoriasis patients and normal controls. As expected, the mRNA levels of miR-210, STAT6, and LYN detected in psoriatic CD4+ T cell immunoprecipitates were much higher than those in normal CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 13A). Correspondingly, as a technique control, we found a 232.2-fold increase in U1 expression level in the SNRNP70 immunoprecipitates compared with the IgG control (Supplemental Figure 13B).

Figure 6 STAT6 and LYN are downstream targets of miR-210. (A) miR-210 target sequences (in red) of the 3′-UTR of STAT6 (A, upper panel) and LYN (A, lower panel) mRNAs and corresponding mutant sequences, which were included in luciferase reporter vectors. (B) Luciferase activities were measured in HEK293T cells cotransfected with luciferase reporter vectors and agomir-210 or agomir-NC, n = 3 per group. (C) Normal CD4+ T cells were transfected with agomir-210 or agomir-NC, and psoriatic CD4+ T cells were transfected with antagomir-210 or antagomir-NC. STAT6 (upper panel) and LYN (lower panel) protein levels were analyzed. (D) The protein levels of STAT6 and LYN in splenic CD4+ T cells from IMQ-treated WT and KO mice. (E–H) STAT6 and LYN protein levels in CD4+ T cells (E and F) and skin lesions (G and H) derived from psoriasis patients and IMQ-induced psoriasis-like mouse models (BALB/c) as well as their healthy controls. Data (B and C) are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01. NS, not significant. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (B) was used.

We next sought to evaluate whether miR-210 influences endogenous STAT6 and LYN protein levels. First, psoriatic CD4+ T cells were transfected with antagomir-210, and normal CD4+ T cells were transfected with agomir-210. Notably, we found that the protein levels of both STAT6 and LYN in CD4+ T cells were decreased by transfection with agomir-210 but were significantly increased after transfection with antagomir-210 compared with their corresponding controls (Figure 6C and Supplemental Figure 14, A and B). Strikingly, the protein and mRNA levels of the 2 targets were dramatically increased in splenic CD4+ T cells from IMQ-treated KO mice compared with those from IMQ-treated WT mice (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 14, C–F). In addition, we also found that the 2 targets of miR-210 were significantly downregulated at both the protein and the mRNA levels in psoriatic CD4+ T cells from patients and IMQ-treated mice compared with normal controls (Figure 6, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 15, A–E). Moreover, the mRNA levels of STAT6 and LYN were negatively correlated with miR-210 expression in CD4+ T cells from psoriasis patients (Supplemental Figure 15F). Consistent with their expression in CD4+ T cells, STAT6 and LYN protein and mRNA levels were also significantly decreased in lesional skins from both psoriasis patients and IMQ-treated mice (Figure 6, G and H, and Supplemental Figure 16). Together, these data from luciferase reporter assay, RNA immunoprecipitate assay, and transfection experiments indicated that STAT6 and LYN are direct targets of miR-210.

To explore the biological role and the importance of STAT6 and LYN in immune regulation, we performed gain- and loss-of-function assays of normal CD4+ T cells activated by anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 Abs via transfection with STAT6 or LYN siRNAs, as well as their overexpression vectors (Figure 7, A and B). The results from both knockdown and overexpression experiments indicated that STAT6 and LYN inhibited IL17A, IL17F, and IFNG mRNA expression and promoted IL4 expression (Figure 7, A and B). We next performed gene recovery experiments in CD4+ T cells with miR-210 overexpression. Strikingly, overexpression of either STAT6 or LYN partly abolished the regulatory effects of miR-210 on cytokine expression (Figure 7, C and D). Our data indicated that miR-210 regulates T cell cytokine expression through repressing its targets STAT6 and LYN.

Figure 7 STAT6 and LYN are required for miR-210–induced effects. (A and B) Normal human CD4+ T cells were transfected with STAT6 siRNAs and overexpression plasmid (A, n = 3) or LYN siRNAs and overexpression plasmid (B, n = 3) separately for 48 hours. STAT6 and LYN protein levels (left panel), and the mRNA levels of IL17A, IL17F, IFNG, and IL4 (middle and right panels) were detected in transfected cells. (C and D) Normal human CD4+ T cells were transfected with agomir-210 or agomir-NC, and after 24 hours, the STAT6 overexpression plasmid or plasmid control (C, n = 3) and LYN overexpression plasmid or plasmid control (D, n = 3) were transfected into cells. Then, cells were collected to detect the protein levels of STAT6 or LYN (left panel) and the mRNA levels of IL17A, IL17F, IFNG, and IL4 (right panel) at 48 hours after transfection. Similar results were obtained from 3 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. NS, not significant. Two-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (A and B) or 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc test (C and D) was used.

HIF-1α mediates TGF-β– and IL-23–induced miR-210 overexpression via epigenetic regulation. To identify the regulatory sequence critical for miR-210 transcription, we established 3 reporter constructs that included different fragments of miR-210 promoter regions upstream of the transcription start site (TSS) (fragment S1: from –1,000 bp to –501 bp; S2: from –500 bp to –1 bp; S3: from –1,000 bp to –1 bp) (Supplemental Figure 17A). These reporter constructs were transfected into HEK293T cells separately, and luciferase activity was measured. The results indicated that the S3 reporter construct had the highest luciferase activity in transfected HEK293T cells, and the effects of S2 on assay activity were stronger than those of S1 (Supplemental Figure 17B), suggesting that the core promoter region was included within –500 bp upstream of the TSS of miR-210. A previous study showed that HIF-1α regulated miR-210 expression in many tumors (28). We also found a potential HIF-1α binding sequence in the S2 fragment (from –420 to –436 bp) (Supplemental Figure 17C), suggesting that miR-210 expression is regulated by HIF-1α in CD4+ T cells of psoriasis. We generated reporter constructs with WT and mutated HIF-1α binding site in S2 (HIF-1α WT and HIF-1α MU) and found strikingly decreased luciferase activity in HEK293T cells transfected with HIF-1α MU compared with HEK293T cells transfected with HIF-1α WT (Supplemental Figure 17D). In contrast to HIF-1α MU, HIF-1α overexpression led to significantly increased luciferase activity in HIF-1α WT–transfected HEK293T cells (Supplemental Figure 17E). In addition, we also performed chromatin immunoprecipitation (ChIP) assays and confirmed that HIF-1α bound to the S2 region in the miR-210 promoter region (Supplemental Figure 17F). To further confirm that HIF-1α regulates miR-210 expression in psoriasis, we determined HIF-1α expression in psoriatic CD4+ T cells and skin. As expected, HIF-1α protein levels were significantly elevated in psoriatic CD4+ T cells and skin lesions derived from both psoriasis patients and IMQ-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 18, A–D). In addition, the protein level of HIF-1α was positively related with miR-210 expression in psoriatic CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 18E). When HIF-1α siRNA, HIF-1α overexpression plasmid, and their corresponding controls were transfected into psoriatic CD4+ T cells or normal CD4+ T cells, miR-210 expression was inhibited in psoriatic CD4+ T cells transfected with HIF-1α siRNA but was promoted in normal CD4+ T cells transfected with the HIF-1α overexpression plasmid (Supplemental Figure 19). These results indicated that HIF-1α binds to the miR-210 promoter region and promotes miR-210 expression.

To demonstrate the upstream mechanism of miR-210 overexpression in CD4+ T cells and skin lesions of psoriasis patients, we investigated whether some inflammatory cytokines including IL-23, TGF-β, IL-6, and IL-1β, which are very important for Th17 cell differentiation and are increased in psoriasis (29), induced miR-210 expression in CD4+ T cells. We stimulated CD4+ T cells with these cytokines individually and found that TGF-β or IL-23 stimulation, but not IL-6 or IL-1β, can increase the expression of miR-210 significantly, among which TGF-β induced the greatest increase of miR-210 (Figure 8A). Furthermore, we investigated whether the induction of miR-210 by TGF-β and IL-23 was mediated by HIF-1α. We stimulated CD4+ T cells with TGF-β and IL-23 individually and found an increased HIF-1α protein level together with decreased STAT6 and LYN protein levels, which showed time-dependent changes (Figure 8B and Supplemental Figure 20). Moreover, when HIF-1α expression was inhibited by RNA interference, the induction of miR-210 by TGF-β and IL-23 was significantly weakened (Figure 8C). These data suggested that TGF-β– and IL-23–induced upregulation of miR-210 was mediated by HIF-1α.

Figure 8 HIF-1α mediates TGF-β– and IL-23–induced miR-210 overexpression via epigenetic regulation. (A and B) The expression of miR-210 in normal human CD4+ T cells stimulated with IL-23, TGF-β, IL-6, or IL-1β (A, n = 3 per group). The protein levels of HIF-1α, STAT6, and LYN in cells stimulated with IL-23 or TGF-β (B). (C) The miR-210 expression levels in human CD4+ T cells transfected with HIF-1α siRNA or siRNA controls followed by stimulation with IL-23 or TGF-β for 24 hours (n = 3 per group). (D) CD4+ T cells were transfected with HIF-1α overexpression plasmid (upper panel) or were stimulated with TGF-β (lower 2 panels). Co-IP and Western blot showed the interaction between HIF-1α and P300. (E–G) The enrichment of HIF-1α, P300, and H3ac on the miR-210 promoter in psoriatic CD4+ T cells transfected with HIF-1α siRNA or controls (E, n = 3), normal CD4+ T cells transfected with HIF-1α plasmid or controls (F, n = 3), or normal CD4+ T cells stimulated with TGF-β (G, n = 3). Data (B and D) are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. One-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test (A and G) or 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test (C, E, and F) was used.

A series of studies have demonstrated that miR expression is regulated by epigenetic mechanisms (30–33). P300, a histone acetyltransferase, was shown to act as a transcriptional coactivator of HIF-1α, resulting in transcriptional activation of multiple genes through increasing histone acetylation in gene loci (34, 35). Thus, we investigated whether HIF-1α regulates miR-210 expression via recruitment of P300. We first performed coimmunoprecipitation (Co-IP) experiments and confirmed that HIF-1α and P300 formed a protein complex, which was increased in CD4+ T cells with TGF-β or IL-23 stimulation (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 21). In addition, the miR-210 expression in CD4+ T cells transfected with P300 siRNA was significantly decreased, indicating that P300 has a similar effect to that of HIF-1α on miR-210 expression (Supplemental Figure 22). We next compared histone H3 acetylation (H3ac) levels on the miR-210 promoter in CD4+ T cells derived from psoriasis patients and normal controls. Notably, psoriatic CD4+ T cells exhibited increased H3ac levels on the miR-210 promoter compared with normal CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 23). To determine whether increased H3ac on the miR-210 promoter is mediated by the HIF-1α/P300 complex, we transfected psoriatic CD4+ T cells with HIF-1α siRNA and normal CD4+ T cells with HIF-1α plasmid for ChIP assays. The results showed that the enrichment of HIF-1α, P300, and H3ac levels on the miR-210 promoter were suppressed in psoriatic CD4+ T cells by HIF-1α siRNA, but were notably increased in normal CD4+ T cells by the HIF-1α plasmid (Figure 8, E and F). Moreover, TGF-β or IL-23 stimulation also promoted the enrichment of HIF-1α, P300, and H3ac on the miR-210 promoter (Figure 8G and Supplemental Figure 24). These data indicated that TGF-β and IL-23 could induce miR-210 expression through HIF-1α/P300–mediated epigenetic mechanisms in psoriasis.