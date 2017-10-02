Advertisement

Expression of concern Free access | 10.1172/JCI97321

Particulate allergens potentiate allergic asthma in mice through sustained IgE-mediated mast cell activation

Cong Jin, Christopher P. Shelburne, Guojie Li, Erin N. Potts, Kristina J. Riebe, Gregory D. Sempowski, W. Michael Foster, and Soman N. Abraham

First published September 18, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 10 (October 2, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(10):3913–3913. doi:10.1172/JCI97321.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published September 18, 2017

See the related article at Particulate allergens potentiate allergic asthma in mice through sustained IgE-mediated mast cell activation.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2011;121(3):941–955. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI43584

Citation for this expression of concern: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(10):3913. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97321

An investigative committee at Duke University recently reported that a research technician in the animal pulmonary physiology laboratory fabricated and/or falsified flexiVent data reported in Figures 1A, 2A, and 7D of this paper. The Editorial Board is issuing this Expression of Concern to alert readers to these problems. The Editors have requested that the experiments in question be repeated by the authors and resubmitted to the Journal. We will inform our readers of the outcome after the data have been evaluated.

Version history
  • Version 1 (September 18, 2017): Electronic publication
  • Version 2 (October 2, 2017): Print issue publication
