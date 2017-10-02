Expression of concern Free access | 10.1172/JCI97321

See the related article at Particulate allergens potentiate allergic asthma in mice through sustained IgE-mediated mast cell activation.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2011;121(3):941–955. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI43584

Citation for this expression of concern: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(10):3913. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97321

An investigative committee at Duke University recently reported that a research technician in the animal pulmonary physiology laboratory fabricated and/or falsified flexiVent data reported in Figures 1A, 2A, and 7D of this paper. The Editorial Board is issuing this Expression of Concern to alert readers to these problems. The Editors have requested that the experiments in question be repeated by the authors and resubmitted to the Journal. We will inform our readers of the outcome after the data have been evaluated.