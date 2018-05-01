Humanized mouse model of Rasmussen’s encephalitis supports the immune-mediated hypothesis

Engraftment of human PBMCs from RE patients induces seizures in NSG mice. For each control subject and RE patient (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97098DS1), a minimum of 4 mice were injected i.p. with 1 × 106 PBMCs. FACS analysis showed successful engraftment of human cells from both the RE and control donors and revealed that the predominant cell type detected in the peripheral blood and spleens of the engrafted NSG mice were human CD3+ T lymphocytes (Figure 1A). Five of nineteen recipient animals, all injected with PBMCs from patient 3, died within a week of the procedure. All of the other animals tolerated the procedure well.

Figure 1 Clinical and immunological profile of NSG mice engrafted with human control or RE PBMCs. (A) FACS analyses of hCD45+, mCD45+, and hCD3+ cells in the blood and spleens of NSG animals injected with PBMCs from RE patients or controls, 2 weeks after transfer. (B) Representative EEG recordings from an NSG animal engrafted with (i) control PBMCs and (ii) RE PBMCs, showing simultaneous electrographic seizures (red circles) in the hippocampus and cortex; (iii) continuous EEG traces were recorded in an RE-NSG mouse and are displayed as a bipolar montage. Data are representative of 17 or more animals per group. Scale bars: 1 mV, 10 seconds (i and ii); 1 second (iii). (C) Percentage of NSG animals that developed clinical and electrographic seizures following engraftment with PBMCs from RE patients (n = 7 patients and 19 animals) or controls (n = 5 donors and 17 animals). ND, not detected. ***P < 0.001, by χ2 test. (D) Kinetics of human and mouse immune cell infiltration into the CNS of NSG animals engrafted with PBMCs from RE patients (black circles) or control donors (white circles). Data shown represent the mean ± SEM of absolute numbers of mCD45+, hCD45+, hCD4+, and hCD8+ cells found in the brains of NSG animals between weeks 1 and 5 after transfer. n = 4–6 animals per time point per group. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test with Holm-Sidak correction.

Sixteen of the nineteen (84%) NSG mice engrafted with PBMCs from RE patients (RE-NSG) had multiple seizures, as documented by video electroencephalogram (EEG) recordings (Supplemental Video 1), and all had interictal EEG abnormalities (Supplemental Table 2). The seizures started around day 21 and were characterized by episodes of freezing, myoclonus, clonus, or rearing and falling, with an electrographic cortical onset that occasionally spread to limbic structures (Figure 1B). Seizures recurred on a daily basis for the first week and then progressively decreased to weekly seizures by week 8. In contrast, none of the mice injected with cells from healthy donors or patients with non-RE–related temporal lobe epilepsy (control-NSG) experienced seizures, even with transfers of up to 10 × 106 human PBMCs (Figure 1C and Supplemental Table 2), which, however, caused disseminated xenograft versus host disease (xeno-GVHD), as previously reported (30).

To rule out the possibility that the disease was induced by viral transfer, 8 NSG mice were engrafted with irradiated PBMCs from 2 patients with RE. These animals failed to develop seizures or pathological signs of RE, whereas injection of nonirradiated PBMCs from the same RE patients elicited repetitive seizures in mice. Likewise, injection of plasma from RE patients did not cause seizures in the recipient NSG animals. Finally, no immunopositive signal for heat shock protein 73 (HSP73), normally suggestive of stress responses associated with viral infections, was found upon histopathological examination of CNS material from RE-NSG mice. Because viruses, which are usually resistant to radiation, were not present in the CNS of affected animals, blood-borne viral infections seem an unlikely direct cause of seizures in this model. This experiment further demonstrates that the induction of seizures in our model requires donor T lymphocyte proliferation.

Human proinflammatory T lymphocytes expressing IFN-γ and granzyme B infiltrate the brains of RE-NSG mice. We next sought to evaluate by FACS and microscopy the composition of the immune cell infiltrates within the CNS of recipient animals. We detected a significantly higher number of CD45+ mononuclear cells in the brains of RE-NSG mice compared with the brains of control-NSG mice over the 5-week observation period (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1). Upon closer examination, we found that the number of human CD45+ (hCD45+) leukocytes and human CD4+ (hCD4+) and CD8+ (hCD8+) T lymphocytes infiltrating the CNS of recipient animals increased steadily over time during the 5-week period following PBMC transfer and was consistently higher in the brains of RE-NSG mice than in those of mice engrafted with control PBMCs. In contrast to this sharp increase in the number of CNS-infiltrating human cells, the absolute number of mouse CD45+ (mCD45+) cells detected in the brains of RE-NSG mice peaked at week 2 after PBMC transfer, declined thereafter, and did not vary significantly from what was observed in the control-NSG mice, suggesting that the disease is mediated by the recruitment of hCD45+ rather than entry of mCD45+ cells into the brain (Figure 1D). Interestingly, we noted comparable frequencies of hCD8+ and hCD4+ T lymphocytes in the brains of RE-NSG mice at week 5 after PBMC transfer, a point at which leukocyte infiltration into the brain had reached its maximum (Figure 1D and Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 Cytokine production by hCD4+ and hCD8+ T lymphocytes infiltrating the CNS of control-NSG and RE-NSG animals. (A) Double immunofluorescence labeling for hCD4+ (green) and hCD8+ (red) T lymphocytes in the brains of RE-NSG mice 5 weeks after transfer. Scale bars: 30 μm. (B) Percentage of hCD4+ (clear bar) and hCD8+ (solid bar) T lymphocytes in the brains of RE-NSG mice, as assessed by flow cytometry. Data represent the mean ± SEM. n = 6 mice. (C) Representative FACS dot plot and (D) kinetics of CNS infiltration by hCD4+ or hCD8+ cells expressing IFN-γ and IL-17 in NSG animals engrafted with PBMCs from RE patients (black bars) or control donors (white bars). Data represent the mean ± SEM of absolute numbers of immune cells. n = 4–6 animals per time point and 2–3 human PBMC donors. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test with Holm-Sidak correction. (E) Confocal photomicrographs showing staining for hCD8 (red) and granzyme B (GzB, green) in the brains of control-NSG or RE-NSG mice. Images are representative of 7 fields from 6 sections obtained from 3 animals per group. Scale bar: 30 μm. Inset shows ×2 magnification of the indicated area. (F) Fluorescence intensity for HLA-DR and quantification of hCD11c+ cells in the CNS of control-NSG and RE-NSG mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM and are representative of 6 to 10 fields taken out of 6 sections from 3 animals per group. **P < 0.01, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To investigate the role of inflammatory T cells in the disease process, we characterized hCD4+ and hCD8+ T lymphocytes in terms of their cytokine expression profile. FACS analyses revealed a significantly higher number of IFN-γ– and IL-17–expressing hCD4+ and hCD8+ T lymphocytes in the brains of RE-NSG animals than in the brains of control-NSG mice. These effector cells were detectable as soon as 2 weeks after PBMC transfer (Figure 2, C and D), with IFN-γ–producing T lymphocytes clearly outnumbering IL-17–expressing cells. Whereas comparable numbers of hCD8+ and hCD4+ T lymphocytes expressed IFN-γ in the CNS of RE-NSG mice, hCD4+, rather than hCD8+, T lymphocytes were the major source of IL-17 in the brain. We also evaluated the expression of granzyme B as a marker of cytotoxic activity and detected numerous granzyme B+CD8+ T lymphocytes in the brains of NSG mice (Figure 2E). These findings are consistent with reports on the histopathological examination of brain specimens from patients with RE (23, 24, 26).

We did not detect human CD19+ B lymphocytes but did detect numerous HLA-DR–reactive cells, which were presumably human infiltrating antigen–presenting cells or myeloid hCD11c cells within the CNS of RE-NSG mice (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2). Therefore, these findings identify IFN-γ– and granzyme Β–expressing T lymphocytes as well as HLA-DR+ cells as major contributors to CNS inflammation and to the development of seizures in our model.

Astrogliosis and focal neuronal damage in the brains of RE-NSG mice. In terms of damage to the CNS, the brains of RE-NSG mice showed marked and strong immunostaining for glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), which is indicative of astrogliosis (Figure 3, A and B). We observed the most intense signal for GFAP in perivascular and submeningeal areas and diffused signal in proximal areas.

Figure 3 Neuropathology in RE-NSG animals. (A) Confocal photomicrograph showing GFAP (red) and hCD45+ (green) in the CNS of control-NSG and RE-NSG mice 5 weeks after transfer. Scale bar: 30 μm; insets ×3 magnification. (B) Quantification of hCD45+ cells and staining intensity for GFAP in the CNS of control-NSG and RE-NSG mice. Data represent the mean ± SEM of 10 or more fields from 6 sections obtained from 3 animals per group. ***P < 0.001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (C) Immunohistoperoxidase staining for APP in the hippocampal gyrus of control-NSG and RE-NSG mice 6 weeks after transfer. Arrowheads indicate APP+ neuronal cells. Scale bar: 30 μm. (D) Quantification of cell death marker TUNEL in the CNS of control-NSG and RE-NSG mice 6 weeks after transfer. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM of 10 to 20 fields from 6 sections obtained from 2 animals per group. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Immunofluorescence staining for hCD45 (green), cleaved caspase-3 (Cas-3, red), and NeuN (upper panels, white) or IB4 (lower panels, white) in the brains of RE-NSG mice. DAPI (blue) was used for nuclear staining. Images are representative of 7 fields from 3 sections obtained from 3 RE-NSG mice. Scale bars: 20 μm. The two upper left inset frames show ×1.33 magnification of the dashed boxed area. All other insets are magnified ×2.

Another prominent pathological feature of RE is the presence of activated microglial cell aggregates called nodules, which may or may not be associated with degenerating neurons (2). Thus, to assess microglial activation in the brains of NSG mice, we stained brain tissue sections with the microglia/macrophage-specific marker ionized calcium–binding adaptor molecule 1 (Iba-1). Although Iba-1+ cells were infrequently observed in the brains of control-NSG mice, they were readily detected throughout the parenchyma of RE-NSG mice, occasionally forming small clusters of cells in proximity to NeuN+ neurons (Supplemental Figure 3A). We also found evidence of focal neural damage in the brains of RE-NSG animals as shown by an increased immunoreactivity to amyloid precursor protein (APP) relative to the brains of control animals (Figure 3C). In addition, we detected a higher number of apoptotic cells (as assessed by TUNEL staining) that coexpressed the neuronal marker NeuN, predominantly in the brainstem, cerebellum, hemispheric gray matter, and hippocampal structures of RE-NSG mice (Figure 3D). To determine whether infiltrating human immune cells were directly responsible for inducing neuronal cell apoptosis in the brains of RE-NSG mice, we performed triple immunofluorescence staining for hCD45+, NeuN, and cleaved caspase-3 and found infiltrating hCD45+ cells in direct apposition to neurons undergoing apoptosis (Figure 3E). The damage to neurons was probably mediated by cytotoxic CD8+ T lymphocytes, which had aggregated in perivascular cuffs or invaded the cerebral parenchyma in RE-NSG mice (Supplemental Figure 3B). Occasionally, hCD45+ cells were also found to be closely associated with cells displaying dual immunoreactivity for cleaved caspase-3 and for the microglial marker isolectin GS-B4 (IB4) (Figure 3E). In contrast, while hCD45+ cells were also detected in proximity to GFAP-expressing astrocytes, these were not immunopositive for activated caspase-3 (Supplemental Figure 3C).

α4 integrin blockade reduces lymphocyte recruitment into the brains of RE-NSG mice. To validate the use of this experimental model for the development of therapies to treat RE, NSG animals were injected with PBMCs from 5 patients with RE, followed immediately by weekly administration of IVIGs, an immunotherapy that has proven beneficial in some patients with RE (4, 6, 31), or administration of PBS. EEG monitoring revealed that 12 of 13 (92%) NSG animals that had received PBS developed seizures as compared with 4 of 12 (25%) mice injected with IVIGs (Supplemental Figure 4A). We also detected fewer hCD45+ cells, with a switch in the hCD4+/hCD8+ ratio (Supplemental Figure 4B) and a reduction of GFAP-reactive astrocytes in the CNS of animals that received IVIGs, as assessed by histology (Supplemental Figure 4C).

Given the efficacy of anti–very late antigen-4 (anti–VLA-4) therapy for idiopathic CNS inflammation (i.e., multiple sclerosis) (32), we sought to evaluate whether blocking α4 integrin could alleviate the clinical and pathological signs of RE using our model. RE-NSG animals were given α4 integrin–blocking antibody or an isotype control in either a prophylactic (7 days after transfer) or therapeutic (after first seizures, week 4) setting. FACS analyses revealed a reduction in the number of infiltrating hCD45+, hCD4+, hCD8+ T lymphocytes as well as reduction of IFN-γ– and IL-17–producing hCD8+ and hCD4+ T lymphocytes in the CNS of RE-NSG animals injected with anti–α4 integrin–neutralizing antibody, either prophylactically or therapeutically, as compared with isotype-treated RE-NSG mice (Figure 4A). Both prophylactic and therapeutic regimens induced a shift in the ratio of hCD4 and hCD8 T lymphocytes recruited to the CNS (Figure 4B). α4 integrin blockade also reduced the number of hCD45+ cells, GFAP-reactive astrocytes, HLA-DR+ cells, and granzyme B+ hCD8+ T lymphocytes when used therapeutically (Figure 4C) or prophylactically (Figure 5, A–D). Video EEG monitoring revealed the absence of interictal and ictal manifestations in animals that were given anti-α4 antibody (0 of 6) prophylactically. In comparison, 5 of 6 animals (83%) injected with isotype control developed seizures (Figure 5E). Despite the significant reduction in immune cell infiltration when treatment was given therapeutically, seizure frequency and duration remained unaffected, suggesting that once disease is established, the reduction of T cell infiltration into the brain is not sufficient by itself to decrease the frequency of seizures and that additional antiepileptic treatments are required.

Figure 4 Effect of α4 integrin blockade on the clinical and immunological parameters of RE in NSG mice. (A) FACS analyses showing absolute numbers of mCD45+ cells and hCD45+, hCD4+, and hCD8+ cells expressing IFN-γ or IL-17 in the CNS of RE-NSG mice treated with isotype control (black bars) or anti-α4–neutralizing antibodies (gray bars), either in a prophylactic (Pro.) or therapeutic (Ther.) setting. Data represent the mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (B) Percentage of hCD4+ (white bars) and hCD8+ (black bars) T lymphocytes in the brains of RE-NSG mice treated with isotype control (left bars) or anti-α4–neutralizing antibodies (right bars), either in a prophylactic or therapeutic setting. Data represent the mean ± SEM. n = 2–6 mice. (C) Confocal photomicrographs showing GFAP, hCD45, hCD8, and GzB staining in the brains of RE-NSG mice treated with isotype control or anti-α4–neutralizing antibodies in a therapeutic setting. Images are representative of 6 to 10 fields from 4 sections obtained from 2 animals per group. Scale bars: 30 μm.