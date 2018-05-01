Blocking immune intrusion into the brain suppresses epilepsy in Rasmussen’s encephalitis model

Commentary 10.1172/JCI120444

Address correspondence to: Lawrence Steinman, Departments of Pediatrics and Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Stanford University, Beckman Center, B002, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.725.6401; Email: steinman@stanford.edu .

Departments of Pediatrics and Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA.

See the related article at Humanized mouse model of Rasmussen’s encephalitis supports the immune-mediated hypothesis.

Rasmussen’s encephalitis (RE) is a neuroinflammatory disease that typically affects only one hemisphere of the brain, resulting in severe seizures. Sixty years after the disease was first described, the preferred and best treatment option for RE is grotesque and involves removing a hemisphere of the brain (hemispherectomy); therefore, a better understanding of this seizure disorder may provide additional, less invasive therapeutic options. In this issue of the JCI, Carmant and colleagues have developed an animal model of this focal seizure disorder. The model provides experimental insights into the pathogenesis of RE and potential new treatments for this disease.

Continue reading with a subscription.

A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.

Already subscribed?

Click here to sign into your account.

Don't have a subscription?

Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.

At an institution or library?

If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).

Problems?

Please try these troubleshooting tips.