Commentary 10.1172/JCI120444

Blocking immune intrusion into the brain suppresses epilepsy in Rasmussen’s encephalitis model

Lawrence Steinman

Departments of Pediatrics and Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Stanford University, Stanford, California, USA.

Address correspondence to: Lawrence Steinman, Departments of Pediatrics and Neurology and Neurological Sciences, Stanford University, Beckman Center, B002, Stanford, California 94305, USA. Phone: 650.725.6401; Email: steinman@stanford.edu.

First published April 9, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 5 (May 1, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(5):1724–1726. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120444.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published April 9, 2018

See the related article at Humanized mouse model of Rasmussen’s encephalitis supports the immune-mediated hypothesis.

Rasmussen’s encephalitis (RE) is a neuroinflammatory disease that typically affects only one hemisphere of the brain, resulting in severe seizures. Sixty years after the disease was first described, the preferred and best treatment option for RE is grotesque and involves removing a hemisphere of the brain (hemispherectomy); therefore, a better understanding of this seizure disorder may provide additional, less invasive therapeutic options. In this issue of the JCI, Carmant and colleagues have developed an animal model of this focal seizure disorder. The model provides experimental insights into the pathogenesis of RE and potential new treatments for this disease.

