Human herpesvirus–encoded kinase induces B cell lymphomas in vivo

The generation of vPK transgenic mice. A FLAG-vPK gene was inserted downstream of the ubiquitin (Ub) promoter in the vector pBS.Ub.hGH (Figure 1A). The transgene fragment was microinjected into fertilized embryos of C57BL/6 mice and implanted into pesudopregnant females. After screening the pups for the vPK transgene by PCR, we bred 2 vPK founders to C57BL/6 mice. We confirmed expression of the vPK transgene and protein in both lines by PCR and Western blot, respectively (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 Generation of vPK transgenic mice. FLAG-tagged vPK was cloned, using HinDIII-HF and BamHI-HF, into a plasmid containing a Ub- and hGH-stabilization element. The linearized transgene fragment was microinjected into the embryos of C57BL/6 mice and implanted into pseudopregnant female mice. Each vPK line was developed from breeding a vPK founder to a C57BL/6 mouse. (A) Schematic of the linearized construct used to generate the vPK transgenic mice, as well as the cut sites and probe for the Southern blot in D. (B) DNA from the tails of 2 WT (wA and wB) and 2 vPK transgenic mice (vA and vB) for lines 1 and 2 was isolated and evaluated by PCR for the vPK transgene. (C) Expression of vPK protein in lysates from spleens of the mice in B as determined by SDS-PAGE and Western blot. Lysate from HEK-293 cells that transiently express vPK was used as a positive control for vPK expression. (D) Southern blot of WT, vPK1, and vPK2. DNA was isolated from the spleens of WT and vPK lines 1 and 2. D, double digest with HinDIII-HF and BamHI-HF; S, single digestion with AFlII; p-vPK, plasmid Ub.vPK.hGH.

To determine the independence of both lines, we performed a Southern blot using DNA isolated from spleens of vPK transgenic or WT control animals. No bands were observed in the lanes of WT controls (Figure 1D). With double digestion, we observe a band around 1.5 kb for both vPK lines, confirming the presence of the transgene in both lines (Figure 1D). With single digestion we observed a prominent band at approximately 5.5 kb in both lines, suggesting multiple tandem insertions. In addition to a band at 5.5 kb, 7 and 10 kb bands were also present in vPK1 but not in vPK2, underscoring that these lines have different vPK insertion sites (Figure 1D). As positive controls, we could also detect double-cut plasmid vPK in the presence of WT DNA (Figure 1D).

Because vPK expression is controlled by the Ub promoter, we expected vPK to be expressed in all tissues. We detected vPK protein in the clarified lysates from liver, spleen, kidney, heart, lung, thymus, and lymph nodes, but not in lysates from WT littermate control organs, by SDS-PAGE and Western blot using a polyclonal vPK antibody (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97053DS1).

vPK transgenic mice have altered splenic B cell subsets. To determine whether KSHV vPK expression modulates the normal composition of B cell subsets, we extracted spleens from 60- to 188-day-old vPK transgenic and age-matched WT mice and evaluated the frequencies of B cell subsets by flow cytometry. We did not detect differences in the total number of CD19+ B cells between WT and vPK transgenic mice (Figure 2A). The most notable observation was a 2-fold increase in the frequency of CD19+IgM–IgD– B cells in the spleens of vPK transgenic mice compared with WT (Figure 2B).

Figure 2 vPK transgenic mice have increased class-switched and germinal center B cells compared with WT controls. The total number and frequencies of B cells and B cell subsets from the spleens of WT, vPK1, and vPK2 mice was determined by flow cytometry. Data represent mean ± SD. (A) The total number of B cells (CD19+) in gated live splenocytes from WT, vPK1, and vPK2. These data represent 3 experiments in which n = 17 WT, n = 12 vPK1, and n = 7 vPK2. (B) Frequencies of class-switched B cells (IgM–IgD–) of live CD19+ splenocytes shown in A. (C) Representative figure for the gating strategy to determine the frequencies of live germinal center B cells (B220+CD95+GL-7+) in spleens. (D) Frequencies of live germinal center B cells (B220+CD95+GL-7+). n = 6 per group. (E) Total number of live germinal center B cells (B220+CD95+GL-7+). n = 6 per group. (F) Representative Western blot for vPK protein expression in enriched B cells using a vPK polyclonal antibody. n = 7 WT; n = 4 vPK. *P = 0.01; **P = 0.006, Student’s 2-tailed t test.

To determine whether there are differences in the frequencies of germinal center B cells, we extracted spleens from normal vPK transgenic and WT mice and evaluated the frequency of B220+CD95+GL-7+ cells by flow cytometry. In mice, all B cells express B220 until plasma cell differentiation. Germinal center cells acquire GL-7 expression upon recruitment into the germinal center. CD95 or FasR is highly expressed, specifically on germinal center B cells (35). Without antigen stimulation, the overall frequency of germinal center B cells is low in WT spleens (Figure 2C). But despite the lack of antigen stimulation, we observed that vPK transgenic spleens have a significant increase in both the frequency and total number of B220+CD95+GL-7+ cells compared with WT controls (P ≤ 0.01 by Student’s t test, n = 6 per group; Figure 2, D and E), suggesting that naive vPK mice have activated B cell germinal centers.

Although we had observed expression of vPK protein in the spleens and lymph nodes of vPK transgenic mice (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1), we wanted to confirm that vPK is specifically expressed in B cells. We enriched for total B cells by negative selection in splenic cell suspensions from vPK transgenic and WT mice using biotin-conjugated antibodies against CD43, CD4, and Ter-119 and anti-biotin microbeads. We ascertained B cell purity by evaluating B220+ cells by flow cytometry, which ranged from 98% to 99% (n=11). Enriched B cells from vPK transgenic spleens, but not from WT controls, expressed vPK protein, as determined by SDS-PAGE and Western blot (Figure 2F). We observed vPK expression in B cells in all 4 vPK transgenic mice evaluated.

vPK transgenic mice have a greater incidence of B cell hyperproliferative disorder and/or lymphoma than WT controls over time. We followed a cohort of n = 72 vPK transgenic and age-matched WT mice for 483 to 869 days after birth. We collected lung, liver, spleen, and kidney as well as any observed masses from vPK transgenic or age-matched WT mice. A third of each tissue was preserved in 10% buffered formalin or RNAlater (QIAGEN) or was flash frozen. Whole blood was collected for serum, and ear biopsies were taken for genotype confirmation. All genotypes were reconfirmed for vPK transgenic and WT mice by PCR.

Blinded H&E-stained slides from lung, liver, spleen, and kidney and representative tissue masses were independently reviewed by a board-certified veterinary pathologist and a board-certified hematopathologist. Based on H&E morphology, each pathologist scored individual slides as positive for lymphoma or negative for lymphoma. The histological diagnosis of lymphoma was assigned to tissues in which there was effacement of normal tissue architecture by a population of atypical or pleomorphic cells. Interobserver agreement was high (>95%), and rare discordant cases were resolved by consensus.

To determine the incidence of lymphoma, any mouse with an organ positive for lymphoma based on the histological evaluation was categorized as positive for lymphoma. Likewise, a mouse not having an organ positive for lymphoma was assigned to the nonlymphoma group. Using this classification system in conjunction with the age of the mice, we observed significantly reduced percentages of lymphoma-free vPK transgenic mice compared with WT over the period of 16 to 28 months (χ2 = 17.71, vPK1 vs. WT; χ2 = 17.85, vPK2 vs. WT, P ≤ 0.0001; Figure 3A). The overall incidence of lymphoma in vPK transgenic mice was approximately 66%, whereas the incidence of lymphoma in WT mice was about 8% (Table 1).

Figure 3 Aged vPK transgenic mice develop a greater incidence of lymphoma than aged WT mice, and these lymphomas express vPK. (A) Kaplan-Meier curve showing the percentages of lymphoma-free aged vPK mice (n = 29 vPK1; n=18 vPK2) compared with lymphoma-free aged WT mice (n = 25). χ2 = 17.71 (vPK1 vs. WT); χ2 = 17.85 (vPK2 vs. WT), log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test; degree of freedom, 1. (B) vPK transcript expression in spleens (Sp) from WT and in spleens and masses (vPK-Lymphomas) from vPK transgenic mice. Each sample was normalized to murine GAPDH expression. Numbers along the x axis are labels for individual mice. Data represent mean ± SD. (C) vPK protein expression was determined by SDS-PAGE and Western blot in lysates from 5 masses. Numbers indicate individual mice.

Table 1 Incidence of lymphoma in WT and vPK transgenic mice.

Some reports indicate that female C57BL/6 mice have a greater incidence of lymphoma than C57BL/6 male mice upon aging (36), which may cause a bias if there are more female mice in the vPK group compared with the WT control group. To address this issue, we evaluated the numbers of male and female transgenic and WT mice separately. Fifty-six percent of the WT mice were female (Supplemental Table 1). Female mice made up about 34% and 61% of the vPK1 and vPK2 groups, respectively (Supplemental Table 1). We observed that the incidence of lymphoma was not significantly higher in vPK females than in vPK males for both vPK transgenic lines (Supplemental Table 1).

Lymphomas from vPK transgenic mice express vPK. To determine whether the lymphomas from vPK mice transcribe the transgene, we isolated RNA from a subset of the masses and performed reverse-transcription PCR (RT-PCR) for vPK. We observed transcripts in the masses from transgenic mice as well as in the spleens from vPK transgenics without lymphoma (Figure 3B). Based on the availability of tissue from masses, we evaluated 5 tumors for vPK protein by SDS-PAGE and Western blot and found that these 5 masses were positive for vPK protein and tubulin (Figure 3C). These data suggest the possibility that vPK contributes directly to lymphomagenesis.

Lymphomas and B cell lymphoproliferations were located throughout the bodies of vPK transgenic mice. We observed lymphomas and B cell lymphoproliferations arising throughout the body (Figure 4A). The lymphomas and B cell lymphoproliferations were large and white with a fleshy appearance (Figure 4B). By gross observation, spleens with lymphoma were often enlarged, having prominent white nodules indicating expanded follicles or prominent white pulp compared with WT spleens (Figure 4C). In some cases, we observed lymphomatous infiltrate in lung, liver, spleen, and kidney of older vPK animals by H&E staining (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Aged vPK transgenic mice develop lymphomas throughout the body and in multiple organs. Mice with more than 2 lymphomas. n = 12. (A) vPK1 transgenic mouse with lymphomas at 18 months. White arrows indicate masses. (B) Abdominal mass from A. (C) Left panel shows a spleen from mouse in A. Right panel shows an 18-month-old WT mouse spleen. (D) H&E-stained sections of lung, liver, spleen, and kidney from 20-month-old WT and vPK1 transgenic mouse with lymphoma. Original magnification, ×100.

By H&E staining of the masses, we observed the effacement of normal tissue architecture by a diffuse proliferation of discohesive neoplastic cells with high-grade nuclear features, including irregular nuclear contours, prominent nucleoli, frequent mitotic figures, and abundant pyknotic debris (Figure 5A). We also observed some small lymphocytes and plasma cells intermixed in the background of the H&E-stained masses.

Figure 5 Aged vPK transgenic mouse lymphomas are composed predominantly of B cells with interspersed T cells. (A) H&E, (B) no primary antibody, (C) PAX5, and (D) CD3. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×200 (left panels); ×400 (right panels). Representative of 9 stained tissues with lymphoma, including nodes, spleen, lung, and kidney.

Because the classification of lymphomas is currently based on a combination of morphologic, immunophenotypic, and molecular/genetic features, we next evaluated expression of various markers in both lines of transgenic mice by IHC. We also included nonlymphoma WT spleens as controls as well as relevant positive and negative staining controls.

We observed robust PAX5 staining of the large neoplastic cells, indicating that the masses were composed predominantly of B cells (Figure 5C) with an interspersion of small, presumably nonneoplastic CD3-positive T cells (Figure 5D). There was negligible background in the negative control (Figure 5B). Interestingly, the neoplastic cells showed mixed expression of germinal center (PNA and GL-7) (Figure 6, B and C) and post–germinal center (IRF4) markers in representative cases, although the relative proportion of neoplastic cells staining for these markers was somewhat variable between masses (Figure 6D and data not shown). We did not observe background staining in the negative control (Figure 6A). We did not detect an intact follicular dendritic cell meshwork, as indicated by a lack of CD21 staining, indicating a diffuse growth pattern (Figure 6E), whereas we detected CD21-positive meshworks in normal WT spleens (Supplemental Figure 2).

Figure 6 Lymphomas from aged vPK transgenic mice are of germinal center and post–germinal center origin. Stained tissue sections of the same mass shown in Figure 5. Representative images for (A) no primary antibody, (B) GL-7, (C) PNA, (D) IRF4, and (E) CD21. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×200 (left panels); ×400 (right panels). Representative of 9 stained tissues with lymphoma, including nodes, spleen, lung, and kidney.

By H&E, we noted that lymphomas and B cell lymphoproliferations from vPK mice had numerous mitotic figures, suggesting that there was a high proliferative rate. Supporting these observations, we also observed intense Ki-67 staining in the tumor (Figure 7B), but not in the negative control (Figure 7A). Moreover, in some cases, we observed abundant tingible body macrophages (Figure 7C). This further supports a high proliferative rate, as tingible body macrophages are a hallmark of rapidly proliferating, i.e., high-grade, lymphomas. Thus far, our data suggest that vPK transgenic mice are susceptible to a B cell hyperproliferative disorder and/or high grade B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

Figure 7 Aged vPK transgenic mouse lymphomas have robust proliferation. Tissue sections from the same mass shown in Figure 5. Images show (A) no primary antibody, (B) Ki-67, (C) H&E staining showing tingible body macrophages. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×200 (left panels); ×400 (right panels). Representative of 9 stained tissues with lymphoma, including nodes, spleen, lung, and kidney.

B cells from vPK mice lose IgM and IgD expression over time. In naive adult vPK transgenic mice without lymphomas, we noted an increase in the frequency of B cells that were negative for the expression of IgM and IgD (Figure 2B). To determine whether this immunological phenotype exists or is changed as the vPK transgenic mice age, we evaluated the frequencies of these cells in spleens from aged vPK transgenic and WT mice by flow cytometry. We observed that there was a dramatic and significant increase in the frequency of splenic B220+IgM–IgD– B cells from aged vPK transgenic mice with lymphoma compared with age-matched WT mice (Figure 8A). Moreover, B cells (B220+) from vPK transgenic mice had increased GL-7 expression compared with age-matched WT B cells (Figure 8B). These data support our previous observations by IHC (Figure 6B) and suggest that the vPK transgenic lymphoma is of germinal center B cell origin.

Figure 8 Increased class-switched B cells from aged vPK transgenic versus age-matched WT mice. (A) Frequency of B220+IgM–IgD– cells WT spleen (3.4%) and vPK with splenic lymphoma (33.7%). (B) Frequency of B220+GL-7+ from the mice shown in A, WT (gray, 2.1%) and vPK (black line, 77.4%). (C) Frequency of B220+IgM–IgD– cells in a mass (vPK1.A, 29.5%), lymphoma spleen (vPK1.B, 78.2%), and mass (vPK1.B, 71.2%). n = 12 vPK. (D) Frequency of B220+GL-7+-expressing cells from the lymphomas shown in C. Gray, unstained, 0.074%; solid line, vPK1.A, 15.1%; dotted line, vPK1.B spleen, 91.7%; dashed line. vPK1.B mass, 89.7%. (E) Representative of frequency of κ/λ B220+ cells from WT spleen and vPK spleen with lymphoma (n = 9 total, 5 spleens and 4 nodes). n = 3 normal WT spleens.

We also evaluated the frequencies of B cell subsets in masses in older vPK transgenic mice. In one small mass isolated from the abdomen from a vPK transgenic mouse, we observed that about 30% of the B cells were IgM–IgD– (Figure 8C). In a spleen with lymphoma from a different mouse and a mass from this same animal, we observed very high frequencies, approximately 78% and approximately 71%, respectively, of B cells that were IgM–IgD– (Figure 8C). B cells from these tissues also had increased GL-7 expression, indicative of activated germinal center B cells (Figure 8D).

To determine whether the B cells from vPK transgenic mouse lymphomas were monotypic, we evaluated splenic B cells for surface-membrane immunoglobulin light chain expression by flow cytometry. One indicator of B cell monoclonality is a B cell light chain restriction. Although we did not see overt evidence of light chain restriction, we did observe aberrant expression levels of surface light chains. Specifically, we observed a loss of λ expression and a significant reduction in κ surface immunoglobulin–expressing splenic B cells from aged vPK transgenics compared with age-matched WT mice (Figure 8E). In humans, one can expect an approximate 2:1 distribution of κ- to λ-bearing B cells, whereas, in the mouse, the distribution is heavily skewed toward κ, as exemplified in the WT control mice (Figure 8E).

vPK lymphomas display monoclonal or polyclonal IgH rearrangements. To determine B cell clonality of the lymphomas from aged mice, we evaluated the D–J segments of IgH in genomic DNA by PCR (37–39). We observed multiple D–JH segments in spleens from aged WT mice (Figure 9, lanes 1 and 2). Seven out of twelve lymphomas from aged vPK transgenic mice had multiple D–JH segments indicating polyclonality (Figure 9, lanes 5 and 8–13). Five vPK mouse lymphomas showed a preferential amplification of one of the D–JH segments (Figure 9, lanes 3, 4, 6, 7, and 14), suggesting the emergence of a clonal B cell lymphoma population in those tissues. We evaluated a total of 20 masses or tissues that had been histologically categorized as lymphomas taken from different vPK mice and noted that 8 had an emerging B cell clonal population, as indicated by one preferentially amplified D–JH segment. The remaining 12 tissues had multiple D–JH segments, indicating polyclonality.

Figure 9 Lymphomas from individual aged vPK mice are monoclonal or polyclonal. D–JH segments of IgH in genomic DNA were PCR amplified, electrophoresed, and stained with ethidium bromide. D–JH segments of IgH in normal WT spleens (WT Sp) and vPK lymphomas. Node, mouse 3; liver, mice 4, 7, and 13; spleen, mice 6, 8–12, and 14. Asterisks indicate the preferential amplification of 1 D–JH segment. A total of 20 lymphoma tissues each from a different aged vPK mouse were evaluated. Polyclonal, n = 12; monoclonal, n = 8.

Aged vPK mice with monoclonal lymphomas had a reduced lymphoma-free incidence compared with vPK and WT mice with polyclonal B cell lesions (Supplemental Figure 3). Two of the vPK transgenic mice having monoclonal lesions (Figure 9, mice 4 and 7) had masses in multiple organs, which upon analysis, revealed the same D–JH segment usage (Supplemental Figure 4, mice 4 and 7).

To substantiate the finding that aged vPK mice develop polyclonal or monoclonal lesions, we profiled the variable regions of the B cell receptor (BCR) immunoglobulin heavy chain. Using isolated RNA from WT (n = 3) and vPK tissues with lymphoma (n = 6), as determined by histology, we prepared a targeted cDNA library and amplified the BCR immunoglobulin heavy chain mRNAs. The cDNAs were sequenced using Illumina MiSeq. The sequences were aligned to the murine immunoglobulin heavy chain locus. Similarly to what was found in the analysis of D–JH segments by PCR, we observed that vPK mouse lymphomas were either polyclonal or had an emerging monoclonal B cell population, as indicated by a reduction of the sequence repertoire of the variable region (data not shown). Aged WT mouse spleens were included and had a more diverse variable sequence repertoire indicating polyclonality (data not shown). Because aged vPK mice had polyclonal or monoclonal lesions, aged vPK mice appear susceptible to developing a B cell hyperproliferative disorder and/or high grade B cell lymphoma, respectively.

vPK mice have increased serum levels of inflammatory cytokines. Inflammation has been found to promote the development of various cancers and to support the progression of cancer by multiple mechanisms (40). This is of particular clinical importance in people living with HIV/AIDS (41–43). To determine whether inflammation may be contributing to the development of lymphoma in vPK transgenic mice, we evaluated cytokines and growth factors in the serum from aged vPK transgenic and WT mice using a multiplex magnetic bead panel and Luminex. We evaluated an array of 20 analytes. IL-10, IL-1α, KC, and IL-4 were at or below the level of detectability (data not shown). Moreover, for the majority of analytes evaluated, we did not observe significant differences in analyte serum levels between WT and vPK (Supplemental Figure 5).

Of the cytokines and growth factors evaluated, we observed a significant (P = 0.00496) increase in IL-1β levels in vPK transgenic compared with WT mice (Figure 10A). Increased levels of IL-1β have been found to promote the growth, angiogenesis, and metastasis of various cancers (44–46). We also observed that IL-12 p40/p70 was increased (P = 0.0000532) in the serum of vPK transgenic mice compared with WT controls (Figure 10B). IL-12 p40/p70 includes IL-12 p70 and p40 monomers and dimers as well as IL-23. Due to this ambiguity, we evaluated IL-12 p70 and IL-12 p40 separately. By ELISA, we did not observe detectable levels of IL-12 p70, except in serum from 2 WT mice (data not shown). Using the Luminex platform, we observed increased levels (P = 0.000601) of IL-12 p40 in the serum from vPK transgenic compared with WT mice (Figure 10C). Although serum IL-12 p40 is not associated with NHL risk (47–49), elevated serum IL-12 p40 levels are associated with the 2 types of NHL, follicular lymphoma and diffuse large B cell lymphoma (DLBCL) (50). Thus, IL-12 p40 and IL-1β may be components in the cellular milieu that promote the progression of lymphoma in vPK transgenic mice.

Figure 10 Aged vPK transgenic mice have increased inflammatory cytokines in the serum compared with age-matched WT. The cytokine levels in the serum were determined by Luminex. Mean is represented. n = 11 WT; n = 15–22 vPK. (A) IL-1β levels, (B) IL-12 p40/p70 levels, (C) IL-12 p40 levels. Solid line indicates the mean. **P < 0.005; ***P < 0.0005, Mann-Whitney U test.

vPK mouse lymphomas highly express proteins involved in translation. Our lab has previously shown that vPK is an S6KB1 mimic (25). S6KB1 is downstream in the PI3K/mTOR pathway and is phosphorylated by mTOR. Activated S6KB1 phosphorylates multiple targets, including S6. S6 is a component of the 40S ribosome subunit, and its phosphorylation is important for the ribosomal biogenesis transcriptional program (51). vPK phosphorylates S6, and increased phosphorylated S6 correlates with increased global protein synthesis, tubule formation, and anchorage-independent growth in cell culture (25). These data suggest that one potential mechanism by which vPK promotes tumorigenesis may be by its phosphorylation of S6.

To determine whether vPK may promote phosphorylated S6 in vPK lymphomas, we probed lesions from vPK mice for phosphorylated S6 by IHC. We observed minimal background staining of secondary antibody in the no–primary antibody control (Figure 11A). We observed robust expression of phosphorylated S6 in the lymphomas from vPK transgenic mice (Figure 11B).

Figure 11 Expression of phosphorylated S6 and eIF4E in lymphomas from aged vPK transgenic mice. (A) No primary antibody. (B) Phosphorylated S6 (S235/236). (C) Phosphorylated eIF4E (S209). Each row shows 1 mouse. Scale bars: 100 μm. Original magnification, ×200 (left panels); ×400 (right panels). Representative 2 of 9 stained tissues with lymphoma, including nodes, spleen, lung, and kidney.

Although S6KB1 and vPK share some of the same substrates, such as S6, vPK expression also appears to promote the phosphorylation of proteins that are not substrates of S6KB1, such as eIF4E (25). Eukaryotic initiation factor 4E binds to the mRNA 5′ cap structure, thereby promoting recruitment of mRNA to the ribosome. In vivo, eIF4E is an oncogene, and its tumorigenic activity is dependent on its phosphorylation at serine 209 (52–54). Phosphorylated eIF4E transforms cells in vitro, facilitates tumorigenesis in vivo, and has been shown to promote metastasis (52, 55, 56).

To determine whether phosphorylated eIF4E may have a role in the ongoing development of a B cell hyperproliferative disorder and/or lymphoma in vPK transgenic mice, we evaluated phosphorylated eIF4E (S209) in lesions from aged vPK transgenic mice by IHC. We detected phosphorylated eIF4E in the lesions from vPK mice (Figure 11C). Because phosphorylated eIF4E is increased in various cancers, including gastric cancer (57), we included gastric cancer as a positive control and observed positive and negative cells for phosphorylated eIF4E within the same tissue, suggesting antibody specificity (Supplemental Figure 6A). We did observe a small degree of phosphorylated eIF4E in normal spleen from an aged WT mouse, but to a much lesser extent than in spleen from a vPK mouse with lymphoma (Supplemental Figures 6, B and C). Finding elevated levels of phosphorylated S6 and eIF4E in the lesions from vPK mice strongly suggests ongoing active translation and protein synthesis.

We observed high levels of phosphorylated S6 and eIF4E in lymphomas from the vPK transgenic mice (Figure 11, B and C). Because the lymphomas from vPK transgenic mice share some features of PEL, we evaluated PEL xenograft tumors for phosphorylated eIF4E by IHC. As observed previously, there was negligible staining in the no–primary antibody control (Figure 12A). PEL xenograft tumors had extensive expression of phosphorylated eIF4E (Figure 12C), which was present in the nuclei and cytoplasm (Figure 12C). A fraction of eIF4E localizes to the nucleus and is found in speckles within the nucleoplasm (58, 59). We also evaluated the levels of phosphorylated S6 in the same PEL xenograft tumor and observed increased levels of phosphorylated S6 (Figure 12B) (60). These data suggest that vPK may facilitate translation and protein synthesis in PEL via activation of S6 and eIF4E.