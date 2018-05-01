Group B streptococcus exploits vaginal epithelial exfoliation for ascending infection

Materials, bacterial strains, and cell lines

All chemicals were purchased from Sigma-Aldrich, unless stated otherwise. WT GBS COH1 is a capsular serotype III, hypervirulent ST-17 clone obtained from an infected newborn (64) and is referred to herein as WT GBS. The following other WT GBS strains were also used: A909 (capsular serotype Ia), NEM316 (capsular serotype III), and NCTC10/84 (capsular serotype V). The ΔcylE, ΔcpsK, and ΔiagA mutants were derived from COH1, and the ΔpilB mutant was derived from NCTC10/84 (25, 65). GBS were grown in tryptic soy broth or agar (TSB/TSA; Difco Laboratories) at 30°C or 37°C in 5% CO 2 . Erythromycin (5 μg/ml) was used to retain the plasmid expressing GFP. L. crispatus was a gift of Michael Fischbach (UCSF, San Francisco, California, USA) and was cultured in De Man, Rogosa, and Sharpe (MRS) broth at 37°C under anaerobic conditions. hVECs were obtained from the American Type Culture Collection (ATCC) (CRL-2616). Cells were maintained in keratinocyte serum-free medium (KSFM) (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), supplemented with 65 μg/ml bovine pituitary extract (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), 67.419 pg/ml human recombinant EGF (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), and 50–100 IU/ml penicillin and 50–100 μg/ml streptomycin (Corning). Cells were split every 3 to 4 days and passaged at a 1:10 dilution. All assays were performed at passages 14 through 30, and prior to infection, antibiotic-containing media were aspirated, cells were washed with sterile PBS, and media were replaced with antibiotic-free supplemented KSFM. Cells were determined to be mycoplasma free using the Universal Mycoplasma Detection Kit (ATCC).

Cell detachment assay

hVEC monolayers were infected with GBS at an MOI of approximately 1.0. At 0, 16, or 24 hours, 100% crystal violet was added to each well to a concentration of 10% and incubated at 37° C for 30 minutes. Excess crystal violet and loosely adherent cells were removed by centrifuge at 1,000 g for 10 minutes. Following centrifugation, the remaining crystal violet was measured with a Spectramax i3x Plate Reader (Molecular Devices) at 585 nm. For FH535 experiments, 1 hour before infection, hVEC culture media were replaced with FH535-containing media (1.5 μl of 50 mM FH535 in DMSO in 5 ml KFSM; Tocris Biosciences). Following preincubation, GBS infection and cell detachment assay were performed as described above. Data are represented as the percentage of cell detachment, which is calculated as follows: (OD 585 mock-infected cells – OD 585 GBS-infected cells)/(OD 585 mock-infected cells).

Scanning electron microscopy

Vaginal GBS colonization was performed as described below. Excised vaginal tissues were split vertically to expose the entire vaginal lumen. Tissues were pinned onto 3.5% agarose pads, immediately fixed with approximately 3 ml half-strength Karnovsky’s fixative for 5 to 10 minutes, transferred to approximately 10 ml fixative, and stored at 4°C until imaging was performed. For hVEC imaging, hVEC monolayers on glass coverslips were infected with GBS at an MOI of approximately 1.0. At 24 hours, media were replaced with 1 ml of half-strength Karnovsky’s fixative and stored at 4°C until imaging was performed. Samples were prepared for scanning electron microscopy by the Electron Microscopy Core of the Fred Hutch Cancer Research Center. Fixed tissues were washed in 0.1 M cacodylate buffer and dehydrated by an ethanol wash (50%, 70%, 95%, 2 × 100%; 30 min each). Samples were dried using a Critical Point Dryer (Tousimis), mounted, and sputter coated with Au/Pd. Images were captured using a JEOL 5800 Scanning Electron Microscope equipped with a JEOL Orion Digital Acquisition System. For quantification, at least 3 images of equal surface area from at least 2 tissues were deidentified, and individual exfoliated cells were counted in a blinded manner. An exfoliation score was assigned to each image on the basis of the number of exfoliated cells per image (1: ≥0 and <100, 1.5: ≥100 and <200, 2: ≥200 and <300, 2.5: ≥300 and <400, 3: ≥400 and <500, 3.5: ≥500 and <600, 4: ≥600 and <700, 4.5: ≥700 and <800, and 5: ≥800).

Barrier function analysis

ECIS was used to measure changes in hVEC barrier function in real time. hVEC monolayers were grown to confluence on polyethylene 8W10E+ arrays (Applied BioPhysics). Cells were infected with approximately 105 CFU GBS or L. crispatus and monitored for changes in resistance at 1,000 Hz using an ECIS Zθ Instrument (Applied BioPhysics). Data were normalized to resistance values at the point of infection and subtracted from the mock-infected resistance values. For permeability assays, hVECs were grown to confluence on tissue culture–treated polycarbonate 0.4-μm or 8.0-μm Transwells (Corning). For fluorescein permeability assays, cells on 0.4-μm Transwells were infected with 5 × 105 CFU GBS or mock controls for 24 hours. One hour before analysis, an untreated well was treated with 0.1% (v/v) Triton X-100, which served as a positive control. After 24 hours, the media from both the apical and basal compartments were replaced with either HBSS (Corning) alone (basal) or HBSS containing 50 μg/ml FITC (apical). After 1 hour, 300 μl media from each basal compartment was removed, and fluorescence was measured in triplicate with a Spectramax i3x Plate Reader with excitation at 485 nm and emission at 535 nm. For bacterial penetration assays, cells on 8.0-μm Transwells were infected with 5 × 105 CFU GBS or mock controls for 24 hours. At specified times, 100 μl basal compartment contents was removed, stained with 50 μM SYTO 9 Dye (Molecular Probes) for 15 minutes at room temperature (RT), and fluorescence was measured with a Spectramax i3x Plate Reader with excitation at 485 nm and emission at 535 nm.

Murine model of GBS vaginal colonization and ascending infection

To determine sample size, power calculations (α level of 0.05) were performed to detect a predetermined effect size for adverse birth outcomes or changes in bacterial load in genital tissue to obtain 80% power.

Vaginal colonization. Six- to eight-week-old female C57BL/6J, B6.129-Tlr2tm1Kir/J (TLR2-KO), B6.129P2(SJL)-Myd88tm1.1Defr/J (MyD88-KO), and B6N.129S2-Casp1tm1Flv/J (caspase 1–KO) mice obtained from The Jackson Laboratory were used for colonization studies at eight to sixteen weeks as described previously (66). One day before GBS colonization, mice were i.p. injected with 500 μg 17β-estradiol in 100 μl sterile canola oil as described previously (67) and randomly assigned to an experimental group. No blinding was performed during group assignment. Mice were anesthetized using 4% isoflurane, and 10 μl (~108 CFU) GBS was administered into the vaginal tract using a micropipette. Mice were left inverted for 5 minutes under anesthesia and then returned to their cages and monitored until ambulatory. After inoculation, mice were monitored daily for signs of distress and euthanized at specified times, and vaginal and uterine tissues were excised for further analysis. For inhibitor studies, 300 ng recombinant murine α 1 β 1 integrin (R&D Systems) resuspended in 10 μl PBS or PBS alone was administered 1 day prior to GBS inoculation, 2 hours prior to inoculation, and every 24 hours following inoculation. To obtain lavage fluids, mice were euthanized, and the vaginal lumen of each mouse was lavaged twice with 20 μl sterile PBS. For fluorescent nanoparticle experiments, following euthanasia, fluorescent nanoparticles (10 μl in PBS) were administered intravaginally by micropipette, and then vaginal tracts were excised, embedded and frozen in OCT (Tissue-Tek), and stored at –80° C until sectioning.

Ascending infection. Six-to-eight week old female C57BL/6J mice were mated, randomly assigned to an experimental group, and inoculated with GBS as described previously (44). No blinding was performed for the group assignments. GBS was inoculated as described above, and mice were monitored twice a day for signs of preterm labor (vaginal bleeding and/or pups in the cage). Seventy-two hours after infection, or earlier if preterm labor was observed, mice were euthanized, and a midline laparotomy was performed to identify fetal injury or loss of pregnancy. For CFU enumeration, maternal (vagina, uterus), placenta (2 proximal, 2 distal), and fetal tissues (2 proximal, 2 distal pups; see Supplemental Figure 10 for the diagram) were excised, homogenized in 1 ml PBS, serially diluted, and plated on TSA and confirmed as GBS using Granada media (Hardy Diagnostics) or CHROMAgar StrepB (CHROMagar). For inhibitor studies, either 300 ng recombinant murine α 1 β 1 integrin dissolved in 10 μl PBS or PBS alone was administered as described above. Pregnant mice infected with WT GBS that were corresponding controls for ΔiagA (Supplemental Figure 12) were described in a previous publication (44). All other mouse work was conducted as part of this study and was not previously reported.

Histology

Vaginal GBS colonization was performed as described above. At 24 or 96 hours, mice were euthanized, and vaginal tracts were excised, mounted onto cardboard, and immediately fixed in formalin overnight at 4°C or embedded in OCT. Following fixation, formalin was replaced with 70% ethanol and stored at 4°C. Tissues were sectioned, baked, and deparaffinized for 30 minutes at 60°C. Antigens were revived in EDTA buffer (pH 9.0; Leica Bond Epitope Retrieval Solution 2) at 100°C for 20 minutes, blocked for 20 minutes in 10% normal goat serum at RT, and stained with one of the following primary antibodies: anti–E-cadherin (1:400; clone 24E10; Cell Signaling Technology); anti–c-Myc (1:2,500; clone D84C12; Cell Signaling Technology); anti–β 1 integrin (1:250; clone 9EG7; BD Biosciences); or anti–rabbit IgG (1:1,000) for 30 minutes at RT. Subsequently, slides were treated with Bond Polymer Refine DAB Reagent (Leica) for 8 minutes at RT, blocked with peroxide block (Leica) for 5 minutes at RT, treated twice with Bond Mixed Refine DAB Detection Reagent for 10 minutes at RT, and counterstained with hematoxylin (Leica) for 4 minutes. For OCT-embedded tissues, slides were stained with 2 μg/ml DAPI (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 10 minutes, washed with PBS, and stored in SlowFade Gold Anti-fade Reagent (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) until imaging. Following antigen revival, slides were blocked with 5% BSA (Sigma-Aldrich) in PBS for 1 hour at RT and then stained with anti-GBS antibody (1:1,000, generated in-house; ref. 68) in 5% BSA in PBS for 2 hours at RT. Slides were washed in PBS plus 0.025% Tween-80 (PBST) (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and then stained with Cy3-conjugated secondary antibody (1:5,000; affinity-purified polyclonal, catalog ab6939; Abcam) and 2 μg/ml DAPI in PBS for 30 minutes at RT. Slides were washed in PBST and PBS and then stored in SlowFade Gold Anti-fade Reagent until imaging. Images were collected with a Leica DMI6000B inverted microscope equipped with a Leica DFC310FX camera (Leica Application Suite, version 4.0.0, was used for image acquisition) or a Keyence BZ-X710 fluorescence microscope. Images were quantified using ImageJ, version 1.6.0_24 (NIH).

Flow cytometric analysis

hVEC monolayers were infected with GBS at an MOI of approximately 1.0. After 24 hours, K was replaced with 1 ml FACS buffer (1 mM EDTA, 25 mM HEPES, and 0.1% BSA [w/v] in PBS). Cells were collected by cell scraper, pelleted at 300 g for 5 minutes, washed in FACS buffer, resuspended in FACS buffer containing human Fc block (1:200; catalog 564219; BD Biosciences), and incubated at RT for 15 minutes. Approximately 106 cells were then pelleted, washed in FACS buffer, and stained with either PE-conjugated anti–E-cadherin (1:20; clone 36; BD Biosciences) or Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti–N-cadherin (1:20; catalog FAB6426G; R&D Systems) for 30 minutes at RT, and then washed and resuspended in FACS buffer. For FH535 experiments, 1 hour prior to infection, culture media were replaced with FH535-containing media (1.5 μl of 50 mM FH535 in DMSO in 5 ml KFSM). Following preincubation with FH535, GBS infection and flow cytometry were performed as described above. For β 1 integrin staining, cells were prepared as above and stained with anti–β 1 integrin primary antibody (1:200; clone 9EG7; BD Biosciences) for 1 hour at 4°C. Cells were then pelleted, washed in FACS buffer, and stained with Cy3-conjugated secondary antibody (1:200; affinity-purified polyclonal, catalog ab6953; Abcam). For flow cytometric analysis of isolated murine epithelial cells, cells were stained with PE-conjugated anti–E-cadherin (1:200; clone DECMA-1; BioLegend) and APC-conjugated anti-CD326 (1:100; clone G8.8; BioLegend) as described above. PE- and APC-stained beads (BD Biosciences) were used for flow cytometric compensation. All data were collected using an LSR II Instrument (BD Biosciences). Surface marker expression was analyzed using FlowJo software, version 10 (TreeStar).

Quantitative reverse transcription PCR analysis

hVEC monolayers were infected with GBS at an MOI of approximately 1.0. After 24 hours, KFSM was aspirated, and total RNA was isolated using the RNeasy Miniprep Kit (QIAGEN) according to the manufacture’s protocol. cDNA was generated from whole RNA using the iScript cDNA Synthesis Kit (Bio-Rad). Equal amounts of cDNA were used to determine gene expression as previously described (69). The primers are listed in Supplemental Table 1.

Immunofluorescence

hVEC monolayers on glass coverslips were infected with GBS at an MOI of approximately 1.0. After 24 hours, media were replaced with 1 ml 10% formalin and fixed at 4°C overnight. Following fixation, cells were washed in PBS and permeabilized for 20 minutes in 1.0% Triton X-100. Coverslips were washed with PBS and then blocked for at least 1 hour in 1 ml SuperBlock PBS Blocking Buffer (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Next, coverslips were incubated overnight with anti–β catenin antibody (1 μg/ml; catalog ab16051; Abcam), washed in PBS, and then incubated with Alexa Fluor 594–conjugated anti–rabbit IgG antibody (1:1,000; catalog A-11037; Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) for 2 hours. Coverslips were washed in PBS and mounted in DAPI-containing VectaShield Anti-fade Mounting Media (Vector Laboratories) and imaged using a Leica DMI6000B inverted microscope equipped with a Leica DFC310FX camera. Leica Application Suite, version 4.0.0, was used for image acquisition.

Western blot analysis

All primary antibodies used for Western blotting were obtained from Cell Signaling Technology (1:1,000; anti–p-AKT, catalog 9271; anti–p-FAK, clone D20B1; anti–p-GSK3β, clone D3A4; anti-AKT, catalog 9272; anti-FAK, catalog 3285; anti-GSK3β, clone D5C5Z), except anti-GAPDH (1:40; catalog sc20357; Santa Cruz Biotechnology). hVEC monolayers were infected with GBS at an MOI of approximately 100 for 4 hours. Cells were lysed in 500 μl lysis buffer (150 mM NaCl, 15 mM Tris, 1 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM CaCl 2 , 1% Triton X-100) with protease inhibitor plus phosphatase inhibitor (1 tablet per 5 ml; PhosphoSTOP; Roche). The cell lysate protein concentration was measured by Bradford assay. Equal amounts of protein were added to Laemmli buffer (6×), boiled at 95°C for 5 minutes, loaded onto precast 4%–20% acrylamide Mini-PROTEAN TGX Protein Gels (Bio-Rad), and run at 200 V for 40 minutes. Proteins were transferred onto PVDF membranes at 100 V for 75 minutes or at 30 V overnight. Membranes were blocked for at least 1 hour in 1:1 Odyssey Blocking Buffer (Li-Cor Biosciences) in TBS and then incubated with a primary antibody. Membranes were washed in TBS with 1.0% Tween-20 (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and incubated with Alexa Fluor 680–conjugated anti–rabbit IgG antibody (1:5,000; catalog A-21076; Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) or Alexa Fluor 680–conjugated anti–goat IgG antibody (1:5,000; catalog A-21084; Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Membranes were washed in TBS with 1.0% Tween-20, rinsed several times in TBS, and visualized with the Odyssey Li-Cor Infrared Imager (Li-Cor Biosciences). Western blot images were quantified using ImageJ, version 1.6.0_24.

Integrin activity assay

For integrin activity assays, hVEC monolayers were infected with GBS at an MOI of approximately 100. After 1 hour, cells were scraped, counted, washed with PBS, centrifuged at 300 g for 5 minutes, and fixed with 4% paraformaldehyde. Cells (2.5 × 105) from each group were plated onto a 96-well plate, washed once with PBS, and blocked in 2% BSA-PBS for 30 minutes prior to staining with a primary antibody (1:1,000; clone 9EG7; BD Biosciences). After 1 hour, cells were washed with PBS and incubated for 20 minutes with a secondary reagent (1:20,000; recombinant protein A/G, peroxidase conjugated; Thermo Fisher Scientific). Cells were washed with PBS and developed with the TMB Microwell Peroxidase Substrate Kit (KPL). Samples were read at 620 nm before the reaction was stopped with 2 M H 2 SO 4 and then read at 450 nm.

Statistics

All experimental replicates represent biological replicates. A 2-sided Student’s t test, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test, 2-sided Fisher’s exact test, or ANOVA followed by Sidak’s multiple comparisons test was used to estimate differences as appropriate. A P value of less than 0.05 was considered statistically significant. These tests were performed using GraphPad Prism, version 5.0, for Windows, (GraphPad Software).

Study approval

All animal experiments were approved by the Seattle Children’s Research Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee (protocol 13907) and performed in strict accordance with the recommendations set forth in the NIH Guide for the Care and Use of Laboratory Animals (National Academies Press, 8th ed., 2011).