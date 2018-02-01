Zinc transporter Slc39a8 is essential for cardiac ventricular compaction

Slc39a8 is expressed in the developing heart and regulates Zn levels. By quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis on whole-heart lysates, we found that Slc39a8 was expressed in the developing heart. The expression peaked at E12.5 and then gradually declined to low levels in adult heart (Figure 1A). RNA in situ hybridization further verified the expression of Slc39a8 in E12.5 heart (Figure 1B). Further qRT-PCR analysis on single-cell populations isolated by fluorescence-activated cell sorting (FACS) demonstrated that Slc39a8 was expressed in cardiac endothelial cells of E12.5 hearts (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96993DS1). To study the role of Slc39a8 in cardiac ventricular morphogenesis, we generated Slc39a8–/– mice by removing the third exon of the Slc39a8 gene (26). Slc39a8 mRNA was efficiently deleted in the Slc39a8–/– hearts (Figure 1C). Consistent with the function of ZIP8 to promote cellular Zn uptake (24), Zn levels were lower in E14.5 Slc39a8–/– hearts compared with Slc398+/+ hearts (P = 0.06) (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 Slc39a8 is expressed in the developing hearts and regulates Zn levels. (A) qRT-PCR analysis of Slc39a8 in the whole heart at different developmental stages. Gapdh was used as cDNA loading control. n = 3 for each time point. (B) RNA in situ hybridization showed that Slc39a8 is expressed in the trabecular region of E12.5 hearts. Scale bars: 250 μm. (C) qRT-PCR analysis showed that Slc39a8 was efficiently deleted in E12.5 Slc39a8–/– hearts. n = 3 for each genotype. (D) ICP-MS analysis showed that Zn was reduced in E14.5 Slc39a8–/– hearts as compared with Slc39a8+/+ hearts. Results were normalized to protein content. *P = 0.06 by Student’s t test.

Slc39a8 deletion results in hypertrabeculation and noncompaction. Slc39a8+/– mice appeared phenotypically indistinguishable from Slc39a8+/+ mice. Slc39a8+/– mice were fertile and had normal life spans. Genotyping of Slc39a8+/– breeding progenies at different embryonic time points and at weaning revealed that Slc39a8–/– mice were embryonic lethal by E16.5 (Supplemental Table 1). Histological analysis revealed that compared with Slc39a8+/+ hearts, Slc39a8–/– hearts exhibited hypertrabeculation and noncompaction phenotypes including excessive trabeculae (+24.9%, P < 0.01 for E12.5 and +44.2%, P < 0.05 for E14.5) and thin compact myocardium (–53.9%, P < 0.001 for E12.5 and –72.7%, P < 0.001 for E14.5), which are the hallmarks of LVNC (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2). These phenotypes were evident at E12.5 and prominent at E14.5, and Slc39a8–/– embryos that survived until E16.5 had an even stronger phenotype (Supplemental Figure 3). We also observed ventricular septal defects (VSDs) in Slc39a8–/– hearts (Figure 2A). Some E14.5 Slc39a8–/– embryos exhibited body edema, suggesting that cardiac muscle function was compromised. Further analysis by both in situ hybridization and qRT-PCR demonstrated that Slc39a8–/– hearts had elevated expression of Bmp10, a cytokine that is an established trabecular marker, and which is known to promote cell proliferation during trabeculation (Figure 2, B and C, and ref. 4). In agreement with this, BrdU immunostaining demonstrated that cardiomyocyte proliferation was significantly increased in E12.5 Slc39a8–/– hearts compared with that of Slc39a8+/+ hearts (Figure 2D), while cell death was similar between groups at the same stage (Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 2 Slc39a8 deletion results in LVNC. (A) H&E staining showed that Slc39a8–/– hearts exhibited hypertrabeculation and noncompaction at E12.5 and E14.5. Arrows indicate compact myocardium. The asterisk indicates a ventricular septal defect (VSD). (B) RNA in situ hybridization demonstrated that Bmp10 transcriptional signal was increased in Slc39a8–/– hearts as compared with Slc39a8+/+ hearts at E12.5 and E14.5. (C) qRT-PCR analysis showed that Bmp10 was significantly increased in E12.5 and E14.5 Slc39a8–/– hearts. n = 4 for each genotype. (D) IF staining showed that BrdU+ cardiomyocyte number was significantly increased in Slc39a8–/– hearts as compared with Slc39a8+/+ hearts at E12.5. Embryos were harvested 3 hours after the pregnant mice were intraperitoneally injected with BrdU (100 mg/kg body weight). Mf20 marks cardiomyocytes. Ratio of BrdU+ cardiomyocytes to total cardiomyocytes per section at similar anatomical levels was calculated. n = 4 for each genotype. *P < 0.05 by Student’s t test. Scale bars: 250 μm (A and B) and 50 μm (D).

Slc39a8 deletion leads to decreased expression of Adamts metalloproteinases and impaired cardiac ECM degradation. To understand the potential molecular mechanisms by which Slc39a8 regulates ventricular trabeculation and compaction, we performed a microarray analysis with E12.5 Slc39a8+/+ and Slc39a8–/– hearts. Interestingly, multiple Adamts metalloproteinases, including Adamts5, -7, -15, and -19, were found to be downregulated in Slc39a8–/– hearts (Supplemental Figure 5A). These findings were further verified by qRT-PCR analysis, which showed a 31% decrease of Adamts1 (P = 0.001), 50% decrease of Adamts5 (P < 0.001), 30% decrease of Adamts7 (P = 0.013), 40% decrease of Adamts15 (P = 0.003), and 48% decrease of Adamts19 (P < 0.001) in Slc39a8–/– hearts compared with Slc39a8+/+ hearts (Figure 3A). Adamts metalloproteinases are key proteinases that mediate cardiac ECM degradation (5, 19). Consistent with this, the ECM pathway was the top downregulated pathway in our GO analysis of the microarray results (Supplemental Figure 5B). We therefore examined ECM by Alcian blue staining, which detects major cardiac ECM components including hyaluronan and versican (18, 19). Consistent with decreased expression of Adamts metalloproteinases, the intensity of Alcian blue staining was substantially increased in E12.5 Slc39a8–/– hearts compared with Slc39a8+/+ hearts (Figure 3B). Furthermore, immunofluorescence (IF) staining demonstrated that versican was markedly increased, while DPEAAE, a cleavage product of versican by Adamts, was markedly decreased in E12.5 Slc39a8–/– hearts compared with Slc39a8+/+ hearts (Figure 3C). The decrease in DPEAAE was further verified and quantified by Western blot analysis (–39.1%, P = 0.001) (Figure 3C). These observations provided strong evidence that cardiac jelly degradation was impaired in Slc39a8–/– hearts. Aberrant cardiac ECM accumulation can perturb signal exchanges between endocardium and myocardium (5). In agreement with this, IF staining and Western blot analysis demonstrated that NICD1, the intracellular domain of Notch receptor 1 and an indicator of activated Notch signaling, was significantly increased in E12.5 Slc39a8–/– hearts (Supplemental Figure 6). Taken together, our results demonstrated that Slc39a8 deletion resulted in aberrant cardiac ECM accumulation due to impaired degradation as a result of decreased expression of Adamts metalloproteinases.

Figure 3 Slc39a8 deletion leads to decreased expression of Adamts metalloproteinases and impaired cardiac ECM degradation. (A) qRT-PCR analysis showed decreased expression of Adamts metalloproteinases in Slc39a8–/– hearts at E12.5. n = 3 for each genotype. **P < 0.01. (B) Alcian blue staining showed that cardiac ECM was substantially increased in Slc39a8–/– hearts as compared with Slc39a8+/+ hearts at E12.5. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) IF staining demonstrated that the immunoreactive signal of versican was greatly increased in Slc39a8–/– hearts, whereas DPEAAE was markedly reduced in Slc39a8–/– hearts as compared with Slc39a8+/+ hearts at E12.5. Scale bars: 200 μm. Western blot of DPEAAE on E12.5 Slc39a8+/+ and Slc39a8–/– hearts is shown on the right. n = 4 for each genotype. β-Actin was used as protein loading control. The densitometry analysis is shown at the right bottom panel. ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test.

SLC39A8 knockdown in HUVECs results in decreased ADAMTS1 expression and MTF1 transcriptional activity. Adamts metalloproteinases are primarily expressed in endocardial cells in the developing heart, where ZIP8 is also expressed. To further explore the potential molecular mechanism by which ZIP8 regulates Adamts expression, we knocked down SLC39A8 in human umbilical vein endothelial cells (HUVECs) using siRNA. Western blot analysis confirmed effective knockdown of SLC39A8 (Figure 4A). Consistent with decreased Adamts in embryonic Slc39a8–/– hearts, SLC39A8 knockdown resulted in decreased ADAMTS1 expression in HUVECs (–49%, P < 0.001) (Figure 4C). It has been reported that ZIP8 regulates Adamts expression by modulating cellular Zn uptake and subsequently Mtf1 transcriptional activity during osteoarthritis (25). Consistent with this model and the in vivo observation of reduced Zn in Slc39a8–/– embryonic hearts, SLC39A8 knockdown led to reduced cellular Zn uptake (–38%, P = 0.0002) (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 SLC39A8 knockdown in HUVECs results in decreased ADAMTS1 expression and MTF1 transcriptional activity. (A) Western blot and densitometry analysis showed that SLC39A8 siRNA treatment resulted in efficient SLC39A8 knockdown in HUVECs. HUVECs were treated with SLC39A8 siRNAs or control scramble siRNAs for 24 hours. n = 4 for each condition. ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test. (B) 65Zn uptake was significantly reduced in SLC39A8 siRNA–treated HUVECs as compared with that in control siRNA–treated cells. n = 4 for each group. ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test. (C) qRT-PCR analysis of ADAMTS1 expression in HUVECs treated with SLC39A8 siRNA, TPEN, or ZnCl 2 . ADAMTS1 expression was significantly decreased in SLC39A8 siRNA–treated or TPEN-treated HUVECs, but increased in ZnCl 2 -treated HUVECs. n = 4 for each condition. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001 by Student’s t test. (D) A schematic representation of the MTF1 reporter assay is shown on the left. TRE, tandem response element. MTF1 transcriptional activities were significantly decreased in HUVECs treated with SLC39A8 siRNA or TPEN but significantly increased in HUVECs treated with ZnCl 2 as compared with the corresponding controls (n = 8, n = 6, and n = 4 respectively). Firefly luciferase activities were normalized to that of Renilla. MTF1 reporter activities in each treatment condition were normalized to the average of the corresponding control groups. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01 by Student’s t test.