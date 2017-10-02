Commentary 10.1172/JCI96839

Mice deficient for ERAD machinery component Sel1L develop central diabetes insipidus

Daniel G. Bichet1 and Yoann Lussier2

1Professor of Medicine, Pharmacology and Physiology, University of Montreal, and Nephrology Service, Research Center, Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

2Department of Pharmacology and Physiology, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Address correspondence to: Daniel G. Bichet, Research Center, Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal, 5400, Blvd. Gouin Ouest, Montreal, Quebec, H4J 1C5, Canada. Phone: 514.338.2486; Email: daniel.bichet@umontreal.ca.

First published September 18, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 10 (October 2, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(10):3591–3593. doi:10.1172/JCI96839.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

See the related article at ER-associated degradation is required for vasopressin prohormone processing and systemic water homeostasis.

Deficiency of the antidiuretic hormone arginine vasopressin (AVP) underlies diabetes insipidus, which is characterized by the excretion of abnormally large volumes of dilute urine and persistent thirst. In this issue of the JCI, Shi et al. report that Sel1L-Hrd1 ER–associated degradation (ERAD) is responsible for the clearance of misfolded pro–arginine vasopressin (proAVP) in the ER. Additionally, mice with Sel1L deficiency, either globally or specifically within AVP-expressing neurons, developed central diabetes insipidus. The results of this study demonstrate a role for ERAD in neuroendocrine cells and serve as a clinical example of the effect of misfolded ER proteins retrotranslocated through the membrane into the cytosol, where they are polyubiquitinated, extracted from the ER membrane, and degraded by the proteasome. Moreover, proAVP misfolding in hereditary central diabetes insipidus likely shares common physiopathological mechanisms with proinsulin misfolding in hereditary diabetes mellitus of youth.

