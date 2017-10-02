Mice deficient for ERAD machinery component Sel1L develop central diabetes insipidus

Commentary 10.1172/JCI96839
1Professor of Medicine, Pharmacology and Physiology, University of Montreal, and Nephrology Service, Research Center, Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
2Department of Pharmacology and Physiology, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Address correspondence to: Daniel G. Bichet, Research Center, Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal, 5400, Blvd. Gouin Ouest, Montreal, Quebec, H4J 1C5, Canada. Phone: 514.338.2486; Email: daniel.bichet@umontreal.ca.
Find articles by Bichet, D. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
1Professor of Medicine, Pharmacology and Physiology, University of Montreal, and Nephrology Service, Research Center, Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
2Department of Pharmacology and Physiology, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Address correspondence to: Daniel G. Bichet, Research Center, Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal, 5400, Blvd. Gouin Ouest, Montreal, Quebec, H4J 1C5, Canada. Phone: 514.338.2486; Email: daniel.bichet@umontreal.ca.
Find articles by Lussier, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar
First published September 18, 2017 - More info
See the related article at ER-associated degradation is required for vasopressin prohormone processing and systemic water homeostasis.
Deficiency of the antidiuretic hormone arginine vasopressin (AVP) underlies diabetes insipidus, which is characterized by the excretion of abnormally large volumes of dilute urine and persistent thirst. In this issue of the JCI, Shi et al. report that Sel1L-Hrd1 ER–associated degradation (ERAD) is responsible for the clearance of misfolded pro–arginine vasopressin (proAVP) in the ER. Additionally, mice with Sel1L deficiency, either globally or specifically within AVP-expressing neurons, developed central diabetes insipidus. The results of this study demonstrate a role for ERAD in neuroendocrine cells and serve as a clinical example of the effect of misfolded ER proteins retrotranslocated through the membrane into the cytosol, where they are polyubiquitinated, extracted from the ER membrane, and degraded by the proteasome. Moreover, proAVP misfolding in hereditary central diabetes insipidus likely shares common physiopathological mechanisms with proinsulin misfolding in hereditary diabetes mellitus of youth.
A subscription is required for you to read this article in full. If you are a subscriber, you may sign in to continue reading.
Click here to sign into your account.
Please select one of the subscription options, which includes a low-cost option just for this article.
If you are at an institution or library and believe you should have access, please check with your librarian or administrator (more information).
Please try these troubleshooting tips.