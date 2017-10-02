Mice deficient for ERAD machinery component Sel1L develop central diabetes insipidus

Commentary 10.1172/JCI96839

2 Department of Pharmacology and Physiology, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

1 Professor of Medicine, Pharmacology and Physiology, University of Montreal, and Nephrology Service, Research Center, Hôpital du Sacré-Coeur de Montréal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

See the related article at ER-associated degradation is required for vasopressin prohormone processing and systemic water homeostasis.

Deficiency of the antidiuretic hormone arginine vasopressin (AVP) underlies diabetes insipidus, which is characterized by the excretion of abnormally large volumes of dilute urine and persistent thirst. In this issue of the JCI, Shi et al. report that Sel1L-Hrd1 ER–associated degradation (ERAD) is responsible for the clearance of misfolded pro–arginine vasopressin (proAVP) in the ER. Additionally, mice with Sel1L deficiency, either globally or specifically within AVP-expressing neurons, developed central diabetes insipidus. The results of this study demonstrate a role for ERAD in neuroendocrine cells and serve as a clinical example of the effect of misfolded ER proteins retrotranslocated through the membrane into the cytosol, where they are polyubiquitinated, extracted from the ER membrane, and degraded by the proteasome. Moreover, proAVP misfolding in hereditary central diabetes insipidus likely shares common physiopathological mechanisms with proinsulin misfolding in hereditary diabetes mellitus of youth.

