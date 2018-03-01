Clonally expanded γδ T cells protect against Staphylococcus aureus skin reinfection

Protection of IL-1β–deficient mice against S. aureus skin reinfection. To assess whether immune protection developed following an S. aureus skin infection, WT C57BL/6 mice underwent a primary S. aureus skin infection (1°) in the lower back followed by a secondary S. aureus skin infection (2°) in a distant uninvolved site on the upper back on day 28 (d28) (Figure 1A). Both 1° and 2° WT mice developed skin lesion sizes (Figure 1, B and C) and bacterial burdens (measured by in vivo bioluminescence imaging and ex vivo CFU counting) (Figure 1, D–F) that did not significantly differ from each other, similarly to what occurred in prior reports (17, 18, 21). Given these results, we hypothesized that the normal activity of IL-1β in WT mice resulted in an effective response during both the 1° and 2° infections, making it difficult to observe an additional effect of any adaptive immune responses that developed. Therefore, we evaluated the 1° and 2° S. aureus skin infections in IL‑1β–/– mice, which have impaired neutrophil recruitment and host defense during a 1° S. aureus skin infection (13). The 1° IL-1β–/– mice developed markedly larger lesions and increased bacterial burden compared with WT mice (Figure 1, B–F). In contrast, 2° IL-1β–/– mice were protected and their responses were similar to those of WT mice. The protection was long term and not limited to a specific skin location, since 2° IL-1β–/– mice were still protected when the convalescent interval was increased to 8 or 20 weeks (Figure 1, G–J) or when the locations for 1° and 2° inoculations were reversed (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96481DS1).

Figure 1 IL-1β–/– mice are protected against an S. aureus skin reinfection. (A) Time line for S. aureus skin reinfection model. (B) Representative photographs of skin lesions. (C) Mean total lesion size (cm2) ± SEM (n = 10/group). (D) Representative S. aureus in vivo bioluminescent signals. (E) Mean total flux (photons/s) ± SEM (n = 10/group). (F) Ex vivo CFUs from d7 infected skin (n = 5/group). (G–J) Mean total lesion size (cm2) ± SEM and mean total flux (photons/s) ± SEM after 8-week (G and H) or 20-week (I and J) convalescent period (n = 5–10/group). †P < 0.01,; ‡P < 0.001, compared with 1° mice, as calculated by 2-way ANOVA (C, E, G–J) or 2-tailed Student’s t test (F). Results in B–E and G and H are a compilation of 2 independent experiments. Results in F are representative of 2 independent experiments.

Neutrophil recruitment in reinfected IL-1β–deficient mice. By histology, 1° and 2° WT mice developed neutrophil abscesses at the peripheral edges and a dense band of Gram-positive S. aureus bacteria in the center (Figure 2, A–F). 1° IL-1β–/– mice had defective neutrophil abscess formation with an increased band length of Gram-positive bacteria. In contrast, 2° IL-1β–/– mice had restored neutrophil abscess formation with an increase in circulating neutrophils (Figure 2G). Neutrophils differentiate into distinct effector subsets after an S. aureus infection (22), suggesting they might mediate trained immunity against a subsequent S. aureus challenge as previously described (23). To evaluate this possibility, neutrophils from d28 IL-1β–/– mice were transferred to naive WT and IL-1β–/– mice 2 hours prior to 1° S. aureus skin infection. However, this did not result in any protection (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B).

Figure 2 Neutrophil recruitment is restored in IL-1β–/– mice during secondary infection. (A–D) Representative H&E- (A–C) and Gram-stained (D) histologic sections at 3 days after S. aureus inoculation. Scale bars: 240 μm. B and D show higher magnification of the black boxed area in A. C shows higher magnification of the white boxed area in B (n = 5/group). (E) Mean abscess area (cm2) ± SEM and (F) mean bacterial band width (mm) ± SEM from histologic sections (n = 5/group). (G) Mean neutrophil (PMN) number per 10 μl of blood ± SEM from 0 to 6 hours after S. aureus inoculation (n = 5/group). *P < 0.05; †P < 0.01, compared with 1° mice, as calculated by 2-tailed Student’s t test (E–G). Results in G are representative of 2 independent experiments.

Role of antibodies in conferring protection. Next, we evaluated whether more conventional adaptive immune responses contributed to the protection in 2° IL-1β–/– mice. d28 WT and IL-1β–/– mice had higher total IgG levels and S. aureus–specific IgG titers in the serum compared with naive mice (Figure 3A). There was also increased S. aureus–specific IgG in the infected skin of 2° WT and IL-1β–/– mice compared with naive mice (Figure 3B). To determine whether these antibodies conferred protection, serum from d28 IL-1β–/– mice was transferred to naive WT and IL-1β–/– mice prior to 1° S. aureus skin infection (Figure 3C). However, this passive transfer of S. aureus–specific antibodies did not confer protection in 1° WT or IL-1β–/– mice (Figure 3D).

Figure 3 Specific antibodies are not involved in protective immunity. (A) Mean total and S. aureus–specific serum IgG (pg/ml) ± SEM at d28 (n = 5/group). (B) Mean total and S. aureus–specific IgG levels IgG (pg/mg tissue weight) ± SEM in skin homogenates at 1 day after S. aureus inoculation (n = 5/group). (C) Time line of i.v. serum transfer. (D) Mean total lesion size (cm2) ± SEM and mean total flux (photon/s) ± SEM (n = 10/group). †P < 0.01; ‡P < 0.001, as measured by 2-tailed Student’s t test (A and B). Results in D are a compilation of 2 independent experiments.

Role of T cells in mediating protection. To determine whether the observed protection was mediated by lymphocytes either residing in the skin or trafficking from LNs, mice were treated with FTY720, which inhibits lymphocyte efflux from LNs (24). FTY720 treatment of 2° IL-1β–/– mice resulted in increased lesion sizes and bacterial burden (Figure 4, A and B) and loss of neutrophil abscess formation (Figure 4, C–G), similarly to what occurred in 1° IL-1β–/– mice. Thus, trafficking lymphocytes from draining LNs promoted the protective neutrophil recruitment response. This role for trafficking lymphocytes was only observed in 2° IL-1β–/– mice, as FTY720 treatment had no effect on 2° WT mice. LN cells harvested from d28 IL-1β–/– mice and transferred to naive IL-1β–/– mice prior to 1° S. aureus skin infection also conferred protection (Figure 4, H and I). Furthermore, the protective response was unique to LN cells from previously infected IL-1β–/– mice, since the transfer of LN cells from naive IL-1β–/– mice to naive IL-1β–/– mice had no effect (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 4 T cells trafficking from draining LNs mediate the protection. (A) Time line of FTY720 administration with (B) mean total lesion size (cm2) ± SEM and mean total flux (photon/s) ± SEM (n = 10/group). (C) Representative H&E-stained histologic sections at 3 days after S. aureus inoculation. Scale bars: 240 μm. D shows higher magnification of the black boxed area in C. E shows higher magnification of the white boxed area in D (n = 4/group). (F) Mean abscess area (cm2) ± SEM and (G) mean bacterial band width (mm) ± SEM from histologic sections (n = 4/group). (H) Draining LN cells harvested from d28 IL-1β–/– mice and transferred i.v. 1 day prior to 1° S. aureus inoculation of naive IL-1β–/– mice and (I) mean total lesion size (cm2) ± SEM and mean total flux (photon/s) ± SEM (n = 5/group). (J) Time line of anti-CD4 treatment and (K) mean total lesion size (cm2) ± SEM and mean total flux (photon/s) ± SEM (n = 5/group). †P < 0.01, compared with control 1° or 2° mice (B and I) as measured by 2-way ANOVA. Results in B, I, and K are a compilation of 2 independent experiments.

Since Th17 cells and Th1 cells have been implicated in host defense against S. aureus skin infections in humans (4, 10–12, 25–27) and mice (15–18), a role for CD4+ T cells was evaluated using anti-CD4 antibody depletion. Treatment successfully depleted CD4+ T cells from the blood and LNs (91% and 97%, respectively) while not significantly affecting the numbers of CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 4). However, anti-CD4 antibody treatment had no effect on 2° IL-1β–/– or WT mice (Figure 4, J and K), indicating that CD4+ T cells were not responsible for the protection observed.

γδ T cells from LNs mediate protection. During the innate immune response that occurs within hours of an S. aureus skin infection in naive WT mice, IL-1β induces γδ T cells to promote IL-17–mediated neutrophil recruitment (16). However, whether γδ T cells contribute to host defense against a 2° S. aureus skin infection is unknown. To evaluate this possibility, total LN cells from d28 IL‑1β–/– mice were depleted of non–T cells; this was followed by isolating γδ T cells (TCRγδ+ cells) using magnetic bead separation. The enriched γδ T cells or the “flow-through” (CD3+ lymphocytes devoid of γδ T cells) (Supplemental Figure 5) was transferred to naive IL-1β–/– mice prior to 1° S. aureus skin infection (Figure 5A). Remarkably, transfer of only 50,000 γδ T cells mediated protection to a greater extent than 5 million other CD3+ T cells in the flow-through (Figure 5B). In addition, to evaluate for synergistic protection between γδ and CD4+ T cells as reported for other bacterial infections (28), lesion sizes and in vivo bioluminescence were determined in naive IL‑1β–/– mice that received no cell transfer or transfer of only γδ T cells (50,000 cells), only CD4+ T cells (5 million cells), or both γδ and CD4+ T cells combined (Figure 5, C and D). Transfer of only γδ T cells had the same protective effect as shown in Figure 5B. However, transfer of only CD4+ T cells or γδ and CD4+ T cells combined resulted in lesion sizes and in vivo bioluminescent signals that did not significantly differ from those of naive IL-1β–/– mice, indicating that CD4+ T cells did not have a protective effect either alone or when combined with γδ T cells.

Figure 5 γδ T cells from draining LNs confer protection. (A) Draining LNs were harvested from d28 IL-1β–/– mice, and γδ T cells or other CD3+ T cells were transferred i.v. 1 day prior to S. aureus inoculation of naive IL-1β–/– mice. (B) Total lesion size (cm2) ± SEM and mean total flux (photon/s) ± SEM (n = 10/group). (C) Draining LNs were harvested from d28 IL-1β–/– mice and γδ T cells, CD4+ T cells, or γδ T cells and CD4+ T cells combined were transferred i.v. 1 day prior to S. aureus inoculation of naive IL-1β–/– mice. (D) Total lesion size (cm2) ± SEM and mean total flux (photon/s) ± SEM (n = 5/group). *P < 0.05; †P < 0.01, between the 2 groups (B) or compared with IL-1β–/– mice without cell transfer (1° IL-1β–/–) (D) as measured by 2-way ANOVA. Results in B are a compilation of 2 independent experiments, and results in D are representative of 2 independent experiments.

Mechanisms that induce protective γδ T cells. Since protective γδ T cells developed in the absence of IL-1β activity, we hypothesized that an alternative MyD88 signal induced their generation and/or expansion. We first evaluated IL-1α because, like IL-1β, it signals via IL-1R1/MyD88. To inhibit both IL-1α and IL‑1β activity, IL-1β–/– mice were treated with an anti–IL-1R1 blocking antibody throughout the 42-day experiment (Figure 6, A and B). This treatment did not alter the 1° infection outcome nor did it diminish the protection observed in 2° IL-1β–/– mice, indicating that IL‑1α was not involved in the protection. Next, a role for TLR2, which recognizes S. aureus lipopeptides, lipoteichoic acid (LTA), and peptidoglycan (PGN) (6), was evaluated by treating TLR2–/– mice with an anti–IL-1R1 blocking antibody (Figure 6, C and D). Under these conditions, both TLR2 and IL-1R1 activity were blocked and this resulted in loss of protection during the 2° infection, indicating that TLR2 compensated for the lack of IL-1β to promote the protective response. Consistent for a role of TLR2 on γδ T cells, an appreciable percentage of γδ T cells in LNs of naive and d28 IL-1β–/– mice expressed TLR2, especially compared with the almost complete absence of TLR2 expression on CD4+ T cells (Figure 6, E and F). Furthermore, to evaluate for intrinsic TLR2/MyD88 signaling in T cells, 1° and 2° S. aureus skin infections were induced in Lck-cre×MyD88fl/fl mice, which have MyD88 specifically deleted in all T cell subsets, including γδ T cells (Figure 6, G and H). Lck-cre×MyD88fl/fl mice had a marked host defense impairment during the 1° infection and completely failed to develop any protective response during a 2° S. aureus skin infection, suggesting that T cell–intrinsic MyD88 signaling was required for mediating the protective response. Thus, TLR2 provided an alternative MyD88 signal in T cells that contributed to the protection observed in 2° IL-1β–/– mice.

Figure 6 γδ T cells are induced by T cell–intrinsic TLR2/MyD88 signaling. IL-1β–/– mice (A and B) or TLR2–/– mice (C and D) were treated with an α–IL-1R antibody or isotype control every other day beginning at d–1 and continuing throughout the 1° and 2° infection with total lesion size (cm2) ± SEM and mean total flux (photon/s) ± SEM (n = 5/group) determined. (E and F) Representative flow plots (E) and mean percentage ± SEM (F) of TLR2-expressing γδ and CD4+ T cells in inguinal LNs of naive and d28 IL‑1β–/– mice (n = 5/group). (G and H) Lck-MyD88–/– or WT mice (n = 5) during 1° and 2° infection with mean total lesion size (cm2) ± SEM and mean total flux (photon/s) ± SEM (n = 5/group) determined. *P < 0.05; †P < 0.01, compared with control 1° or 2° mice as measured by 2-way ANOVA. Results (A–H) are representative of 2 independent experiments.

TNF and IFN-γ, but not IL-17 or IL-22, mediate protection. To identify the effector cytokines produced by the protective γδ T cells, total LN cells from naive and d28 WT and IL-1β–/– mice were stimulated ex vivo with PMA/ionomycin and intracellular FACS was performed. IL-17A and IL-22 were first evaluated because they have been reported to be produced by trafficking γδ T cells (primarily in an IL-1β– and IL-23–dependent manner) during S. aureus skin infections (16), skin inflammation (24, 29–31), or after repeated intraperitoneal exposure to S. aureus (32). LN cells from d28 IL-1β–/– mice had either unchanged or decreased percentages of IL-17A+ and IL-22+ γδ T cells compared with naive IL‑1β–/– mice (Figure 7, A and B). Certain circulating γδ T cell subsets can produce TNF or IFN-γ (33–35); however, it is unknown whether TNF- and/or IFN-γ–producing γδ T cells developed after exposure to S. aureus and contributed to the protection observed. LN cells from d28 IL-1β–/– mice had significantly increased percentages of TNF+ and TNF+IFN-γ+ γδ T cells compared with naive IL‑1β–/– mice (Figure 7, A and B). In contrast, LN cells from d28 WT mice had an increased percentage of IL-17A+ γδ T cells and had either unchanged or decreased percentages of IL-22+, TNF+, and TNF+IFN-γ+ γδ T cells compared with naive WT mice.

Figure 7 γδ T cells produced TNF and IFN-γ to mediate protection. (A and B) Representative flow plots (A) and mean percentage ± SEM (B) are shown for IL‑17A–, IL-22–, TNF-, and IFN-γ–producing γδ T cells in inguinal LNs of naive and d28 WT and IL‑1β–/– mice (n = 5/group). (C) Protein levels of IL17A, IL-22, TNF, and IFN-γ in skin homogenates at d1 after S. aureus inoculation (n = 5/group). (D) Mean total lesion size (cm2) ± SEM and mean total flux (photon/s) ± SEM of IL-1β–/– mice ± anti-TNF/IFN-γ treatment (n = 5/group). *P < 0.05; †P < 0.01, as calculated by 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and C) or 2-way ANOVA (D). Results are representative of 2 independent experiments.

To evaluate whether these responses were relevant in vivo, these cytokine protein levels were measured in the S. aureus–infected skin of IL-1β–/– and WT mice (Figure 7C). In 2° IL-1β–/– mice, TNF and IFN-γ levels increased 5- and 2-fold, respectively, whereas IL-17A and IL-22 levels were not significantly different than in 1° IL-1β–/– mice. In contrast, IL-17A, IL-22, TNF, and IFN-γ levels were not significantly different between 1° and 2° WT mice. Finally, treatment of 2° IL-1β–/– mice with a combination of anti-TNF and anti–IFN-γ neutralizing antibodies resulted in loss of protection (Figure 7D), indicating that TNF and/or IFN-γ were crucial for mediating protection.

γδ T cells clonally expand in LNs following S. aureus skin infection. TCR complementarity-determining region 3–encoding (CDR3-encoding) sequences were mined from RNA-sequencing (RNA-seq) data sets of naive and d28 WT and IL-1β–/– mice for T cell repertoire analysis (Figure 8, A and B). The LNs of naive WT and IL-1β–/–mice had diverse αβ and γδ T cell repertoires. In LNs of uninfected mice, there were “public” (present in multiple mice) CDR3 aa sequences encoded by TRA (CVVGDRGSALGRLHF) and TRB (CASSLGGNYAEQFF) at low frequencies (~0.5% and ~0.1%, respectively), but these did not expand following S. aureus skin infection. In LNs of d28 WT and IL‑1β–/– mice, TRA and TRB repertoire analysis revealed no significant public S. aureus–induced expansions (Figure 8A). In contrast, LNs of d28 WT and IL-1β–/– mice exhibited strong γδ T cell expansions, as evidenced by the emergence of “top” (dominant) CDR3-encoding reads for TCR γ (TRG) (CACWDSSGFHKVF) and TRD (CGSDIGGSSWDTRQMFF), which represented approximately 20% of the total TRG and TRD CDR3-encoding sequences in the LNs following S. aureus skin infection (Figure 8B). The frequency of the TRG CACWDSSGFHKVF CDR3 aa sequence was increased in skin-draining LNs of 5 of 5 d28 WT mice and 6 of 7 d28 IL-1β–/– mice (Figure 8B) and was encoded by different TRG gene rearrangements, indicating that the expansion arose from multiple γδ T cells rather than a single clone. For example, while there were “canonical” TRG CACWDSSGFHKVF-encoding TCR gene rearrangements lacking N additions, this CDR3 aa sequence was also encoded for by gene rearrangements containing N additions (Table 1). Furthermore, this CDR3 aa sequence was encoded by 2 different 3′ V regions, TRGV5 and TRGV6 (Table 2), again indicating clonotypic T cell expansion. Curiously, a single d28 IL‑1β–/– mouse did not expand the TRGV5/6-encoded CACWDSSGFHKVF sequence in response to S. aureus, but instead utilized TRGV1 and TRGV3 gene segments to generate similar CDR3 aa sequences (i.e., CAVWTYSSGFHKVF and CAVWLYSSGFHKVF). The top TRD4 (CGSDIGGSSWDTRQMFF) CDR3 aa sequence also exhibited clonotypic expansion, as it was encoded by gene rearrangements with and without N additions in all d28 WT and IL‑1β–/– mice (Tables 3 and 4).

Figure 8 Clonotypic T cell expansion in response to S. aureus. CDR3 sequences were mined from RNA-seq data set of LNs and skin samples of naive WT and IL-1β–/– mice (n = 5/group) and d28 LNs (WT mice, n = 5; IL-1β–/– mice, n = 7). (A and B) Pooled results from all LN samples presented as the CDR3 aa sequence rank (x axis) versus proportion of the total CDR3 aa reads occupied by that particular CDR aa sequence (y axis). Blue dots indicate each of the different CDR3 aa reads; orange dots indicate public (found in most samples) TRA- and TRB-encoded CDR3 aa sequences; red dots indicate top (dominantly expanded) TRG- and TRD-encoded CDR3 aa sequences in d28 LNs of WT and IL‑1β-/- mice.

Table 1 TRG nt sequence alignments

Table 2 Analysis of TRG CDR3 V-J junction

Table 3 TRD nt sequence alignments

Table 4 Analysis of TRD CDR3 V-D-J junction

To verify these results, we mined the RNA-seq data set of Brady et al., which evaluated S. aureus–infected ear skin of WT mice on d0, d1, d4, and d7 (36). This revealed the same clonotypic TRG5/6-encoded CACWDSSGFHKVF sequence (Table 1), demonstrating that the clones detected in our experiments were also found in naive and S. aureus–infected WT skin in a separate mouse colony. We also performed CDR3-dedicated T cell repertoire analysis of skin samples obtained from WT and IL-1β–/– naive mice and d31 IL-1β–/– mice (3 days after the 2° S. aureus inoculation). In all cases, the TRGV5/6-encoded CACWDSSGFHKVF sequence and the TRDV4-encoded CGSDIGGSSWDTRQMFF sequence were detected (Tables 1 and 3), indicating that the same clonotypic γδ T cells were present in the skin both at baseline and during the 2° infection in WT and IL-1β–/– mice. Importantly, the TRGV5/V6-encoded CACWDSSGFHKVF and TRDV4-encoded CGSDIGGSSWDTRQMFF clonotypes were detected as unexpanded members of the skin-draining LNs of naive WT and IL-1β–/– mice (Figure 8B), indicating that these skin-resident γδ T cell clones were also low-frequency members of the peripheral T cell repertoire prior to infection.

The Spearman’s rank-order correlation coefficient was used to determine correlations between reads mapping to the TRGV5/V6-encoded CACWDSSGFHKVF sequence or the TRDV4-encoded CGSDIGGSSWDTRQMFF sequence and reads mapping to the T cell–associated transcription factors TBX21, RORC, GATA3, and FOXP3 (Table 5). The only significant positive correlations were between the 2 CDR3-encoding transcripts and TBX21, which encodes for the IFN-γ–inducing transcription factor T-bet, consistent with the increased percentage of IFN-γ+ γδ T cells in LNs of d28 IL-1β–/– mice (Figure 6, A and B). There were also significant negative correlations between the TRV5/TRV6 CDR3 transcripts and GATA3 (P < 0.05), which encodes for a Th2 cytokine–inducing transcription factor.

Table 5 Correlation of CDR3 sequences and T cell transcription factors

Finally, TRGV4-encoded CDR3 sequences detected in the skin were compared with those detected in the LNs before and after the S. aureus skin infection. These cells were singled out for additional analysis because prior reports found that resident and recruited dermal γδ T cells in response to inflammation or infection comprised IL-17–producing Vγ4+ γδ T cells (24, 29–31). Although the TRGV4 population was diverse, there were several public clones, the most common of which was a TRGV4/TRGJ1 clone whose CDR3 aa sequence was CSYGYSSGFHKVF. This clone was detected in 100% of the LN samples and 50% of the skin samples from naive IL-1β–/– and WT mice. However, it was not expanded in the d28 IL-1β–/– mice following S. aureus skin infection.

Humans with IRAK4 deficiency have a similar population of circulating γδ T cells. To ascertain whether similar TNF/IFN-γ circulating γδ T cells exist in humans, peripheral blood was evaluated from healthy individuals and individuals with primary immunodeficiency disorders with an increased susceptibility to S. aureus skin infections and other pyogenic infections, including IRAK4 deficiency with impaired neutrophil migration due to defective IL‑1R/TLR signaling (including a lack of IL-1β activity, as in IL-1β–/– mice) (7, 8) and chronic granulomatous disease (CGD) with defective neutrophil killing due to loss-of-function mutations in NADPH oxidase (37). Healthy and IRAK4-deficient individuals had 1%–5% γδ T cells, whereas individuals with CGD had only approximately 1% γδ T cells of the total CD3+ T cell population (Figure 9, A and B). Healthy individuals had virtually equivalent percentages (~45%) of Vδ1+ and Vδ2+ γδ T cells (Figure 9, C and D), which are the major γδ T cell populations in human blood (33–35). γδ T cells were mostly Vδ2+ (>80%) in IRAK4 deficiency, and in contrast, the few γδ T cells in CGD were mostly Vδ1+ (~80%). After PMA/ionomycin stimulation and intracellular FACS analysis, the percentages of TNF- and/or IFN-γ–producing cells were evenly distributed (20%–35%) among Vδ2+ and Vδ1+ cells in healthy individuals. In contrast, almost all of TNF– and/or IFN-γ–producing cells (88%–96%) were Vδ2+ cells in IRAK4 individuals and a broad range of TNF– and/or IFN-γ–producing cells (38%–92%) were Vδ1+ cells in CGD individuals (Figure 9, E–H). The cellular phenotype of blood drawn from the IRAK4 patient at the end of and several years after her recurrent infections was very stable. Interestingly, the percentage of γδ T cells that produced IL-17A among all human experimental groups was less than 0.68%, which was 50- to 100-fold lower than the percentage of TNF and/or IFN-γ–producing γδ T cells (Figure 9, I and J), indicating that IL‑17A is not a major cytokine produced by circulating γδ T cells in humans.