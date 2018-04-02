LILRB1 polymorphisms influence posttransplant HCMV susceptibility and ligand interactions

LILRB1 polymorphisms and HCMV viremia in transplant patients. To test whether LILRB1 genotype influences HCMV susceptibility, we analyzed LILRB1 genotypes in a small group of Canadian transplant patients (22). The number of samples available for this retrospective analysis was only 67, but all patients enrolled in the study were HCMV seronegative prior to receiving an organ from an HCMV-positive donor and therefore predisposed to high rates of primary HCMV disease (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96174DS1). All patients received antiviral prophylaxis for 3–6 months to prevent HCMV primary infection and were followed for 1 year after transplantation for incidence of HCMV asymptomatic infection (50%) and disease (25%). We analyzed 5 SNPs spread throughout the LILRB1 gene that encompass the known regulatory regions, a nonsynonymous change in binding domain, and the cytoplasmic region of the protein (Figure 1A). We used rs10416697 (–14895 from the translational start in the distal promoter region) and rs1004443 (–1026), which form extended haplotypes in the regulatory domains (Supplemental Figure 1A). The third SNP (rs2781771) is at –225 relative to the start codon and the minor allele is quite rare. The fourth SNP (rs1061680) causes a nonsynonymous substitution in the second immunoglobulin domain of the receptor previously examined in the context of HIV and HCMV (18). The final and most 3′ SNP tested is at position +5724 relative to the translational start (rs16985478), with a second nonsynonymous change in the cytoplasmic tail that encodes a potential ubiquitination site (7). Given the limited sample size, only trends could be ascertained. Counter to our prediction that patients with more LILRB1+ NK cells would have a higher incidence of HCMV disease, we found that homozygous carriers of the minor allele at rs10416697 were more prone to presenting with HCMV disease (50% in C/C vs. 23% in T/C+T/T; Fisher’s exact test, P = 0.166; log-rank test, P = 0.0873) (Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2). Results for rs1004443 are identical to rs10416697 (data not shown) and there is a slightly more pronounced trend for rs1061680. There was no substantial difference in the incidence of HCMV disease in patients with different genotypes for rs2781771 or rs16985478 (Figure 1B).

Figure 1 LILRB1 genotype and control of HCMV replication in transplant patients. (A) Schematic illustrating the positions of 5 SNPs analyzed in transplant patients. (B) Disease-free survival rates for HCMV disease of 67 D+/R– Canadian transplant patients genotyped for the indicated SNPs. The P values indicated in each graph in Figure 1 were determined by log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. (C) Incidence of HCMV DNAemia for rs10423364 (n = 762) and rs1061680 (n = 748) of all the SOT patients from the STCS. (D) Incidence of posttransplant HCMV DNAemia of D+/R– or R+ STCS kidney transplant patients for the indicated SNPs (n = 479). (E) Kaplan-Meier curves of HCMV DNAemia disease–free status according to alleles of rs10423364 and rs1061680 in 31 Canadian kidney transplant patients.

We next examined a larger cohort to validate the putative association of LILRB1 SNP rs1061680 and HCMV asymptomatic infection and/or disease using patients from the Swiss Transplant Cohort Study (STCS) (23). Genotype data for both rs1061680 and its potential surrogate upstream SNP rs10423364 (r2 ~0.8) were available for 1,018 STCS solid organ transplant (SOT) recipients of European descent, of which 76% had donor and/or recipient HCMV-positive serostatus (Supplemental Table 2). Of the 776 seropositive patients, 651 had received kidneys, and of those kidney recipients, 74% had donor and/or recipient HCMV-positive serostatus. An additional 100 patients had genotype data for rs1061680 but not for rs10423364. The SNP rs10423364 is almost in perfect linkage disequilibrium (LD) with SNP rs10416697 (r2 ~0.96) in the distal promoter and in perfect LD with the proximal promoter SNP rs1004443 (r2 = 1).

In univariate analysis, there was no association between LILRB1 SNPs and virus replication within the entire STCS population (Figure 1C). However, when the analyses were restricted to kidney transplant recipients (Supplemental Figure 3), we detected a significant association with rs10423364 (log-rank test, P = 0.02) and a trend for rs1061680 (P = 0.25) with HCMV infection. These associations were even more significant when analyses were further restricted to HCMV-positive patients (P = 0.005 and P = 0.06, respectively; Figure 1D). We found a trend toward higher viremia only in the kidney transplant patients in the Canadian cohort. There were just 31 patients in total, so significance is unclear (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2). There was no association with HCMV disease (Supplemental Figure 3) in the whole population or within a subset of kidney recipients only. The rates of disease were much lower in the STCS cohort, presumably due to the highly selected D+/R– set of the Canadian samples. In order to determine whether the association with HCMV disease was independent from other covariates, we analyzed the role of rs1061680 and rs10423364 in multivariate models. We first included SNP rs10423364 in the model, since we observed that it had the strongest association with HCMV disease (Supplemental Table 3). The association was still significant in the multivariate model (HR = 1.69; 95% CI, 1.13–2.54; P = 0.01) after adjustment for donor and recipient age and sex, use of corticosteroid, cyclosporine and tacrolimus regimen, rejection episodes, use of antiviral prophylaxis, and HCMV serostatus. We included both SNPs in the multivariate stepwise model, but only rs10423364 remained independently associated with HCMV. No significant association was observed with killer cell immunoglobulin-like receptor (KIR) haplotypes that were further entered in the model, perhaps due to the smaller sample size or due to association of the KIR locus, which is also encoded within the leukocyte receptor complex located on chromosome 19. There was no significant association with HCMV when using rs1061680 instead of rs10423364, either with or without adjustment for KIR variables (HR = 1.46; 95% CI 0.92–2.32; P = 0.1). Altogether, these data reveal a possible role for a genetic variation in LILRB1 in the control of HCMV replication in STCS cohort kidney transplant patients. The stronger association with rs10423364 than with rs1061680 in the larger cohort may be due to the most important SNP(s) being located in the interval between these 2 SNPs. The interval between rs1004443 and rs1061680 contains several SNPs, including 2 additional nonsynonymous changes in the first immunoglobulin domain. The 2 SNPs located in the gene regulatory region are in perfect LD (r2 = 1) and share the same LD value with rs1061680 (r2 = 0.76) (Table 1). Among the other 3 known nonsynonymous SNPs in the binding domain (D1D2) coding region of LILRB1, rs1061679 (L/P) is also in strong LD with the 3 SNPs that we found were associated with HCMV infection (r2 = 0.92), but rs12460501 (A/T) and rs1061681 (S/I) are not (Table 1). Based on previous studies of LILRB1 polymorphisms by our laboratory and others (7, 17) and data drawn from the 1000 Genomes Project (24), there is 1 major haplotype and several minor LILRB1 haplotypes that combine the 4 nonsynonymous SNPs located in the D1D2 coding region, as shown in Figure 2. According to the published 3D structures, none of the residues affected by the polymorphisms make direct contact with UL18 or HLA-A2, although they do all align on the same face of the receptor. The residues proline/leucine and threonine/alanine corresponding to rs1061679 and rs12460501, respectively, are located near the interface, whereas residues threonine/isoleucine and isoleucine/serine corresponding to rs1061680 and rs1061681, respectively, are localized quite far away (Supplemental Figure 4A). Furthermore, the leucine to proline change can have substantial impact on protein structure and conformational dynamics because proline introduces rigidity into the backbone and leucine is a larger hydrophobic residue.

Figure 2 Natural protein variants deduced from the 1000 Genomes Project for the first 2 Ig domains of LILRB1. The location of the 4 nonsynonymous SNPs and corresponding amino acids are indicated with the haplotype proportions shown on the right. Bold indicates the LILRB1 variants tested in the functional assay.

Table 1 LD acquired from the 1000 Genomes Project phase 1 on European populations

LILRB1 variants differ for functional inhibition of NK cells. To test potential functional differences between the LILRB1 variants, we established an in vitro system with conventional 721.221 tumor targets expressing surface UL18. The 721.221 cell line was transduced with retroviral vector encoding UL18 with HA tag at the N-terminus and yellow fluorescent protein (YFP) at the C-terminus. UL18 expression levels are shown as measured with anti-HA and the intrinsic YFP expression relative to the parental cell line (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 Functional activity of LILRB1-PTTI and -LAIS variants. (A) Expression of HA–UL18-YFP on transduced 721.221 cells (left). MFIs are corrected for background staining in each case. (B) Surface expression of LILRB1 on YTS cells and LILRB1-transduced YTS cells detected with α-HA or α-LILRB1 (HPF1). (C) Surface expression of MHCI on transduced 721.221 cells detected with W6/32. (D) Specific lysis of 721.221 cells; 721.221 cells presenting HLA-Cw15, HLA-G, and UL18 by YTS; and YTS cells expressing LILRB1. Upper panel: representative result from 6 independent assays with 3 E/T ratios. Lower panel: aggregated result of 6 experiments at an E/T of 10:1; error bars indicate SD. *P < 0.05 determined by paired samples t test. (E) Lysis was determined in the presence of 10 μg/ml α-LILRB1 (HPF1) or isotype control IgG1κ at an E/T of 10:1. Results are aggregated from 3 independent tests. Error bars indicate SD. *P < 0.05 as determined by paired samples t test.

To directly compare the function of the 2 LILRB1 variants that differ at all 4 polymorphic positions in D1D2, we expressed the 2 variants denoted as LAIS and PTTI in LILRB1-negative NK cells. We transduced YTS cells with HA-tagged LAIS-LILRB1 and HA-tagged PTTI-LILRB1, and selected subclones with similar surface expression levels of LILRB1 by flow cytometry using histone PARylation factor 1 (HPF1) and α-HA (Figure 3B). The similar ratio of HA to HPF1 suggests that the 4 amino acid differences do not lead to major changes in the conformation of the receptor. We confirmed the function of the receptors in YTS cells using 221 cells expressing HLA-G and the antibody W6/32 to block the recognition of HLA-G and prevent the inhibition of YTS cells (Supplemental Figure 5). Lysis of 221 cells by YTS-LAIS and YTS-PTTI was similarly and reproducibly reduced compared with parental YTS cells (Figure 3D, top panel), but the difference did not reach a measurable level of significance in aggregated data (Figure 3D, bottom panel). The lower lysis of the MHCI-deficient target is likely due to the expression of LILRB1 tempering the signaling in YTS cells in a cell-intrinsic manner. The lysis of 221 cells bearing HLA-Cw15 or UL18 was lower for YTS-PTTI (Figure 3C) compared with YTS-LAIS (Figure 3D), suggesting a better interaction by PTTI. There was no significant difference between the 2 LILRB1 variants with the more potent ligand HLA-G (Figure 3D, lower panel). Treatment with HPF1 antibody to block LILRB1 function increases the lysis of Cw15, UL18, and HLA-G target cells to the same level as YTS cells, demonstrating that receptor interaction with the ligand is indeed inhibiting the YTS cells (Figure 3E).

LILRB1 binding with HLA-I molecules and viral UL18. To probe the relationship of polymorphisms with the binding properties of the variants, we generated Fc-tagged versions of the D1 and D2 domains of the 2 LILRB1 variants. The 2 variants bind equally well to the antibody HPF1 as previously reported (17). The LAIS variant migrated slightly faster than the PTTI variant by SDS-PAGE analysis (Figure 4). We compared binding of the Fc fusion protein to 221 cells expressing MHCI ligands over a range of concentrations at 4°C as detected by flow cytometry. The raw binding data are illustrated in Supplemental Figure 6. The signal was higher at all concentrations for the PTTI-Fc variant compared with the LAIS-Fc variant with HLA-Cw15 and HLA-B58 (Figure 4C). Consistent with the functional assays (Figure 3), binding of the 2 variants to cells expressing HLA-G was similar. The binding was not saturated, which precludes formal comparison of half-maximal binding concentrations. The binding specificity was demonstrated by blocking with the antibody W6/32 (Figure 4D). We next compared the binding of the LILRB1 variants to 221 cells expressing UL18. We observed lower binding of LAIS-Fc compared with PTTI-Fc (Figure 4E), although the difference in binding to UL18 was less pronounced than with HLA-Cw15 and HLA-B58. We performed a reciprocal binding assay using purified UL18 Fc fusion protein and HA-tagged full-length LILRB1-PTTI and -LAIS expressed on RBL cells normalized to the receptor levels using α-HA and HPF1, respectively (Figure 4F). Again, LILRB1-PTTI bound better to UL18-Fc than LILRB1-LAIS most clearly at the highest concentration tested (900 nM), although the assay was limited by the amount of UL18-Fc available (Figure 4G).

Figure 4 Binding of soluble LILRB1 variants to HLA-I molecules and HCMV-UL18. (A) Representative analysis of purified LILRB1 D1D2-Fc fusion proteins by Coomassie blue staining (left) and α–human IgG Fc Western blot (right). (B) Reactivity with α-LILRB1 (HPF1) was determined by ELISA over the indicated range of concentration of the LILRB1-Fc protein. Results shown are the average of 3 independent tests for the same batch of protein; error bars represent SD. (C) The top histograms illustrate binding of purified LILRB1-Fc to 221 cells with HLA-B58, HLA-Cw15, and HLA-G by flow cytometry at 50 μg/ml. The middle panels show 1 representative titration plotted as the MFI. The bottom series of plots show the normalized binding results aggregated from 3 independent tests. *P < 0.05 using 1-way ANOVA. (D) Cells expressing HLA-I were incubated with 10 μg/ml α-MHCI (W6/32) or the isotype antibody before addition of 50 μg/ml LILRB1 variants or Fc control. The binding was measured by flow cytometry. The plots shown are a representative result of 3 independent tests. (E) Binding of LILRB1–D1D2-Fc variants to UL18 expressed on 721.221 cells. The flow histogram on the left shows the binding of UL18 with 100 μg/ml Fc fusion proteins. The middle plot shows a representative experiment across 4 concentrations. The far-right graph shows the aggregate data for 3 experiments normalized as described in Methods (*P < 0.05 using 1-way ANOVA). (F) Expression of the LILRB1-PTTI and -LAIS variants on transduced RBL cells was measured by α-HA or α-LILRB1 (HPF1) staining (representative of 3 independent tests). (G) UL18-Fc binding to LILRB1 variants expressed on RBL cells shown in F with a representative histogram shown on the left at 300 nmol. The binding data are normalized by the MFI for α-HA (middle) or α-LILRB1 (HPF1) (far right). The results are representative of 3 independent tests.

The results of the binding assays are consistent with the differences observed in the functional assays, although it is unclear why differences in binding with MHCI were not observed by Kuroki et al. (17). Residue N117 is predicted to be glycosylated in LILRB1-PTTI but not LILRB1-LAIS due to the presence of a threonine residue at position 119 (ref. 17 and Figure 5A). An additional N-linked carbohydrate in PTTI at residue 117 would also explain the difference in migration that we observed between the LAIS and PTTI variants on SDS-PAGE (Figure 4A), and a finding that the additional carbohydrate was important for binding would explain the discrepancy with the previous report due to their production of the receptors in E. coli.

Figure 5 Mutation of the putative glycosylation site alters binding. (A) The sequence surrounding the putative N-linked glycosylation site NVT at position 117 is shown for both variants. The region boxed in red illustrates the target sequence NVT, present only in the variants with T at position 119. (B) LILRB1-PTTI and -LAIS variants treated with N-glycosidase analyzed by SDS-PAGE and Western blot. Lanes 1–2 are KIR3DL1-Fc, 3–4 are LILRB1-PTTI-Fc, 5–6 are LILRB1-LAIS-Fc, and 7 is the molecular weight marker. (C) Representative SDS-PAGE and Coomassie blue staining of the LILRB1-Fc N117Q-PTTI and N117Q-LAIS mutants. Lanes from left to right indicate the protein ladder, LILRB1-PTTI-Fc, N117Q-PTTI-Fc, LILRB1-LAIS-Fc, and N117Q-LAIS-Fc. (D) Reactivity with α-LILRB1 (HPF1) for the mutated LILRB1 by ELISA. Results shown are the average of 3 independent tests for the same batch of protein; error bars represent SD. (E) Fc fusion protein binding to cells expressing the ligands at the top was measured by flow cytometry as before. Significance testing was performed between the binding of each artificial mutants and PTTI. *P < 0.05, ns = P ≥ 0.05 using 1-way ANOVA. The plots are the normalized binding results aggregated from at least 3 independent tests (4 and 5 independent tests for HLA-G and UL18, respectively).

Residue T119 is required for glycosylation of N117, and it differentially influences ligand binding. To test whether glycosylation of PTTI was responsible for the difference in migration, we treated the purified Fc fusion proteins with N-glycosidase. Treatment with N-glycosidase under denaturing conditions resulted in the 2 LILRB1 variants running at a similar size (Figure 5B). To investigate whether the N-linked glycosylation plays a role in LILRB1-PTTI binding, we mutated the asparagine residue at position 117 to glutamine (N117Q). The N117Q–PTTI-Fc receptor comigrated with LAIS-Fc, and the N117Q mutation in LAIS-Fc did not alter its mobility in a gel (Figure 5C). The N117Q mutation in the 2 mutants also did not change the reactivity with HPF1 as detected by ELISA (Figure 5D). As predicted, the binding of N117Q-PTTI to HLA-Cw15 was diminished to a level similar to LAIS (Figure 5E). N117Q–LAIS-Fc binding with Cw15 was unchanged compared with LAIS-Fc and was close to the limit of detection (Figure 5E). Somewhat unexpectedly, mutation of residue 117 to a glutamine in PTTI and LAIS reduced binding to HLA-G; however, the 2 mutants still bound similarly to HLA-G (Figure 5E). These observations suggest that in addition to being a site for glycosylation in PTTI, residue N117 in LAIS influences the interaction with HLA-G without being glycosylated. Surprisingly, N117Q substitution enhanced the binding of both LILRB1 variants to UL18, with similar binding curves (Figure 5E). These results point to the importance of residue 117 and its modification being important in the interaction of LILRB1 with various endogenous and viral ligands even if there is not an obvious explanation for the enhanced binding of the N117Q mutant.

All 4 residues contribute greatly to the interaction between UL18 and MHCI. To directly test whether residue T119 influences binding and is involved in the glycosylation of PTTI, we used site-directed mutagenesis to generate the variants PTII and LTTI to test the role of residue P45 in this interaction. PTII comigrates with LAIS, confirming the effect of T119 on migration and glycosylation (Figure 6A). PTII does not alter reactivity with HPF1 (Figure 6B). Consistent with our prediction that T119 influences the interaction of Cw15 and UL18, binding of PTII-Fc to Cw15 and UL18 was reduced compared with PTTI (Figure 6C). Substitution of the proline residue at position 45 to leucine also significantly reduced the interaction with UL18 and Cw15, almost as much as the T119I mutation. These 2 mutations also reduced binding to HLA-G.

Figure 6 Contributions of each residue to binding. (A and D) Migration of LILRB1–D1D2-Fc fusion protein mutants as detected by Coomassie blue staining. (B and E) Reactivity of the LILRB1–D1D2-Fc fusion proteins with α-LILRB1 (HPF1) measured by ELISA. Results shown are the average of 3 independent tests for the same batch of protein; error bars represent SD. (C and F) Normalized binding aggregated from 3 independent tests. Significance testing was performed between the binding of each artificial mutant and PTTI. *P < 0.05 using 1-way ANOVA.

To address the role of T90 and I132, we generated the corresponding versions of the D1D2 domains with the combinations PATI and PTTS as Fc fusion proteins. As expected, PATI-Fc and PTTS-Fc migrated more slowly than LAIS-Fc, similar to PTTI-Fc (Figure 6D), and there was no difference in reactivity with HPF1 (Figure 6E). PATI bound to all ligands with similar efficiency as LAIS, with reduced binding to both HLA-Cw15 and UL18 (Figure 6F). These results suggest that only NK cells with the PTTI variant would be well inhibited by UL18, and predict that PATI behaves similarly to LAIS, although it is associated with polymorphisms in the promoter region leading to low frequency of expression on NK cells. The presence of a serine at position 132 in the context of a receptor with PTT in the first 3 variable positions reduces the binding with UL18 relative to PTTI and, remarkably, has a dramatic enhancing effect on HLA-G binding (Figure 6F).

Predicted structural consequences of LILRB1 polymorphisms. We have demonstrated that substitution of each of the 4 residues significantly influences binding to both classical MHCI molecules and to the CMV-associated MHCI mimic UL18. In order to evaluate the structural consequences of the LILRB1 polymorphism on its interactions with each MHC/peptide, we created a 3D model for each MHC/peptide in complex with each LILRB1 variant (see Methods for details). Superposition of the 3 structurally determined LILRB1 variants demonstrates angle differences between the D1D2 domains, which could have a substantial impact on the capacity of each LILRB1 variant to interact with each studied MHC/peptide complex (Supplemental Figure 4B). Comparison of the 3 complexes (Figure 7, A–C) indicates that although the overall interaction is similar, several of the polymorphisms result in the large observed differences in affinity.

Figure 7 P45L has larger effects on the UL18/LILRB1 interaction compared with MHCI/LILRB1. Comparison of the 3D structures of 3 complexes, including the crystal structure of UL18/LILRB1 (A) and the molecular models of HLA-Cw15/LILRB1 (B) and HLA-G/LILRB1, (C) illustrates the similarity of their binding modes as well as important differences in the details of these interactions. Proteins are displayed as cartoons with heavy chains of UL18 and HLA molecules in different pink colors, the β 2 m subunit in green, and LILRB1 in light cyan. The 4 residues that differ between the LILRB1 alleles are shown as yellow spheres. (D) Conformation of P45L in LILRB1 interacting with UL18 compared with the complexes formed with HLA-Cw15 (E) or HLA-G (F). LILRB1 is in light cyan, and the chains of UL18 or HLA are pink. Residues important for the interactions are displayed as sticks.

The main difference between HLA-A2 and HLA-G in their respective interaction with LILRB1-PATI is the sequence and conformation of a loop localized between the β strands of the α3 domain. Indeed, the stretch of HLA-A2 residues (S195-D196-H197) and the corresponding stretch of residues in HLA-G (F195-D196-Y197) are different in conformation and properties (Figure 7, D–F). These polymorphisms result in substantial changes in the side chains of 2 residues (S195F and H197Y), both in size and properties. Furthermore, the conformation of the loop is very different in HLA-G compared with classical HLA molecules, substantially altering the binding interface. These structural comparisons, although largely based on molecular modeling, provide a potential explanation for the differential binding of LILRB1 to UL18, HLA-Cw15, and HLA-G.

Consistent with the binding data, the LILRB1 residue P45 plays an important role in interactions with UL18 (Figure 7D) in the model. Although P45 is localized at 4.2 Å from the UL18 residue N199, it affects the conformation of the side chain of N199, facilitating the formation of a hydrogen bond between N199 and residue T43 in LILRB1. In addition, the small and rigid residue P45 allows UL18 residues N201 and D202 to come closer to LILRB1 and form a hydrogen bond with the backbone of L37 in LILRB1 and a salt bridge between the LILRB1 residue R84 and the UL18 residue D202 (Figure 7D). Comparison of LILRB1-LAIS (Protein Data Bank [PDB] code 1vdg) with any other LILRB1 structure indicated no significant structural changes in D1 or D2. Substitution of P45 to a leucine larger than P45 repels the UL18 residue N199 and distorts the interface established between UL18 and the LILRB1-PATI variant.

The LILRB1 residue A70 is localized in the hinge region that connects the 2 immunoglobulin domains D1 and D2 in LILRB1 (Supplemental Figure 7A). Comparison of the crystal structures of the 2 LILRB1 alleles PATI and PTTI (Supplemental Figure 4B) reveals clear differences in the angle between D1 and D2. The flexibility between D1 and D2 is very important, since it is known that LILRB1 changes the interdomain angle by 15° upon complex formation (17). In addition, the crystal structures show clear differences in the conformation of specific loops within the interdomain region, which are part of site 1 in interactions with UL18 and HLA-A2. The A70T polymorphism could directly impact the hinge region, since the hydroxyl group of T70 in PTTI forms a hydrogen bond with the carboxyl group of residue E184 in the D2 domain (Supplemental Figure 7A, left). This interaction not only can affect the angle formed between D1 and D2 and/or the flexibility of those domains, but it also alters the conformation of E184 (Supplemental Figure 7A, right). Residue E184 forms a strong salt bridge in the crystal structures of both the LILRB1/HLA-0201 and LILRB1/UL18 complexes (25, 26). It should also be noted that the substitution of E184V is considered to be one of the main causes underlying the distinct binding mode between LILRB1 and LILRB2 (27). Thus, the substitution of residue A70 to a threonine will indirectly alter the interaction between the LILRB1 variant PTTI and MHC molecules.